Just how supportive is this consumer of this equity market. How robust how strong is the American consumer right now. The American consumer right now is actually weakening relative to what they were just a few months ago. When we take a look at market data we can actually see that unit volumes are down in terms of what they're buying. But the but the you know the obvious the good news of it is they're willing to buy certain things. Right regardless of price. You've talked about those leisure or leisure things. They're willing to go know travel but overall they're weakening. Real wages are going down and they're having to make choices between the things that they actually buy. I do think you know that as Lisa talked about we're going to see more labor participation and more people entering the workforce giving higher wages. And that's a good thing. But overall the GDP in the United States will be potentially significantly lower 1 percent lower by the end of the year than it is today. David your research note makes very clear you find high yields low bond prices in the words of John Templeton bonds seem to be on sale today. Are you long bonds. Just yesterday Tom we decided to change our asset allocation. You know the U.S. Treasury long bond has done the worst it's ever done over the course of the last six months. In the last two years it's lost a third of its value. We actually went long long duration yesterday in our core portfolios for the very first time in probably the last 15 or 20 years that we've wanted duration. We believe that peak rates are going to be hit this year whether it's three months from now or six months from now. We're gonna be at peak rates. And for that I think bonds are back. That's going to be the bottom line. You're going to want them in your portfolio. You're gonna get paid something in real terms. You're going to have the possibility for appreciation. And I think that's going to be a major part of the story as we go out for the next three to six months. This is really important David. And it actually pushes back against some people who say that the Fed is losing some control over inflation expectations and isn't going aggressively enough. And that will lead yields to be higher over a longer period of time. What's the path to get there. Do you see a recession sooner as a result in order to get that drive into duration. Or do you see it being the sort of sanguine path where people realize that they're getting more yield than they have in years. Well the Fed is actually you know put us in a pretty difficult position because they become very hawkish about inflation and the type of inflation that they're trying to control is a judge's meaning that it is from the pandemic it is from the war in the Ukraine. And that is not something that the Fed can really control the inflation of. And in order to try to do it they could crush the economy which is the recession scenario. And the way they would get to a recession is not only by raising rates but doing enough quantitative tightening to cause credit spreads and things to really blow out. And they could do that. NASDAQ. David yesterday we witness Netflix and I know you don't talk about individual stocks with all the regulations in that. But how do you avoid Netflix. Is it a profit analysis. Is it a concept analysis. How do you try to sidestep a Netflix. You know this has a lot to do with expectations and a lot to do with how the analysts build their models. And you know well using that specific example I will just say that the biggest surprises on the downside Tom have been stocks where the expectation of the investors has simply been grossly unrealistic. Think about Netflix in terms of what it is. It is a consumer discretionary item. It does not have an ever up know stock or stock price a number of participants. And in the environment that we just described the consumer's going to have to choose between filling their gas tank taking a ride in an airplane or watching Netflix especially you know given the fact that they're now leaving their homes. So the necessity of it is actually changing. And my overarching point here is we have to look at real cash flows right the way the company is properly valued given the environment that it's going into with the slower growth in the future whether it's in China or in the United States or in Europe. All of this suggests that we have to find companies with sustainable and increasing cash flows in the new slower growth environment.