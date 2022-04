00:00

You see actually China boosting strategic ties with Russia. And what does this mean threat for the rest of the world. I think this has been one of the most concerning things that we all know. We've heard from many people. And I think it's exactly true that China hasn't wished for this kind of war hasn't worked for war in general. We'd prefer you know stability in the global economy so it can continue its economic and strategic objectives. But it hasn't been willing to pull the plug on Russia. It's maintained a very fine violence. And there's a real concern that absent effective diplomacy that this relationship between Russia and China will become stronger not weaker that it will extend beyond that bilateral partnership. And again with very significant potential consequences. I think that the question here now for the United States for Europe is how to maintain a very firm line when it comes to Russia in the face of grave atrocities a very devastating and destructive war while trying to pursue diplomacy that doesn't self push others further away.