> > SO FAR, PEOPLE STILL EXPECT INFLATION IS GOING TO COME BACK DOWN. > > IF WEIGHT CONTINUES TO STRENGTHEN, WE WILL NOT GO BACK TO 2% INFLATION. > > INFLATION WILL COME OFF OF THESE EXTRAORDINARY HIGHS. > > WE ARE NOT OF THE OPINION THAT INFLATION -- 2% GET US TO WHERE WE NEED TO BE. > > IT WOULD BEHOOVE THE FED TO GET A MOVE ON. JONATHAN: LIVE FROM NEW YORK CITY, GOOD MORNING. THIS IS "BLOOMBERG SURVEILLANCE" ON TV AND RADIO. FUTURES ON THE S & P DOWN 0.2%. TODAY IS BURN YOUR MASK DAY. TOM: THIS ACTUALLY HAPPENED TO ME ON A PLAY A COUPLE DAYS AWAY. I HAD TO DO THIS, TAKE THE MARTINI -- JONATHAN: AND THEN TAKE THE MASK OFF. TOM: AND THEN TAKE ANOTHER SIP. THERE'S A LOT OF NEW STUFF GOING ON, -- SERIOUS STUFF, INCLUDING THE WAR IN UKRAINE, BUT THIS IS "SURVEILLANCE." YOU NEED TO WATCH THIS MORNING. AMESH ADALJA WILL JOIN US AND TELL US WHAT TO DO. JONATHAN: WELL, HE WILL TELL US ABOUT THE SCIENCE, BECAUSE ULTIMATELY, WE WILL DO WHATEVER WE WANT. UBER JOINS THE CLUB, THE ONLY PLACE IN NEW YORK CITY WHERE I STILL HAVE TO WEAR A MASK THAT ENDS TODAY AS WELL. THE ANNOUNCED IT ON THEIR WEBSITE JUST MOMENTS AGO. TOM: AND PANDEMIC THAT'S NOW MIGRATING UNDER 500 A DAY, WHICH IS CONSTRUCTIVE. I WANT TO GO TO JAPANESE YEN. IT MATTERS. ALL SORTS OF PEOPLE WRITING THIS TODAY, CARL WEINBERG REALLY TEARING APART THE TREASURERS -- TREACHEROUS MOMENT FOR THE YEN. THIS WE BOUNCE BACK TO CHAIRMAN POWELL. HE CANNOT IGNORE A ¥1.28. JONATHAN: 13 DAYS OF WEAKNESS AGAINST THE U.S. DOLLAR, RECORD STREET, GOING BACK TO THE 1970'S OR SOMETHING. 1.28 IS A BIG DEAL. THE FACT IS THAT JAPANESE ARE PUSHING BACK, AND IT IS NOT MAKING A DIFFERENCE. TOM: ALAN REST CHANNELS IS IN HER ROBERT CINCH, AND HE SAYS THERE IS THE REAL STORY AND THE TRADE STORY. JAPAN, IN THE LAST 90 DAYS, 39 OF 49 NATIONS IN EXPORT WEAKNESS. NOT A GOOD STATISTIC WHEN TRYING TO STRENGTHEN YOUR CURRENCY. LISA: AND IT SEEMS LIKE JAWBONING WILL NOT WORK ANYMORE. THEY HAVE TO CHANGE THE YIELD CURVE POLICY. AND FRANKLY, WHAT ARE THE CONSEQUENCES? WHAT ARE THE CONSEQUENCES OF A VERY WEAK CURRENCY OR A DRAMATICALLY WEAKENING CURRENCY IN A WORLD WHERE INFLATION LOOMS MUCH MORE THAN IT HAS IN DECADES? JONATHAN: AND THIS THING ON MASS MANDATES, YOU HAVE SOMETHING TO THROW IN HERE? LISA: I THINK IT IS A VERY DELICATE DANCE. WE ARE TALKING ABOUT THE SOCIAL AND SCIENTIFIC ASPECT. AT THIS POINT, THERE IS MORE OF A REASON TO NOT WEAR A MASK. BUT IF THINGS TIP, HOW DO YOU GO BACK AT A TIME WHEN THERE ARE WORKER SHORTAGES AND HOW DO YOU DEAL WITH THE FACT THAT PILOTS COULD BE SENT AND THEIR ARE MORE -- I AM NOT THE MASK POLICE. JONATHAN: I AM EXCITED FOR AIRLINES TO GET AWAY FROM BEING THE MASK POLICE. TOM: SHE -- LISA: HONESTLY, THE POINT IS IT IS IMPORTANT NOT TO SWING TOTALLY IN THE OTHER DIRECTION AND DISREGARD SCIENCE AS NEW VARIANTS, UP. I'M JUST SAYING THERE IS A WAY TO BE CAUTIOUS AND DOVETAIL INTO A POST-PANDEMIC REALITY. JONATHAN: WHO SAID ANYTHING ABOUT DISREGARDING SCIENCE? LISA: NO, I AM JUST SAYING, GOING FORWARD, IT IS A MATTER OF HAS THE SCIENCE SHIFTED TO MASKS BEING NOT AS EFFICIENT ANYMORE. DOWN ONE QUARTER OF 1%. YIELD HIGHER BY THREE BASIS POINTS, APPROACHING 290. > > TODAY, PRESIDENT BIDEN HOSTING A CALL WITH THE LEADERS OF FRANCE, GERMANY, ROMANIA, AND THE U.K. IN THE EUROPEAN UNION, THE FOCUS WILL BE HOW DO THEY PROCEED WITH THE WAR IN UKRAINE AS IT TAKES A NEW TACK. WHAT I FIND INTERESTING IS THAT GAS PRICES, NATURAL GAS PRICES, IN THE EURO REGION HAVE COME DOWN TO NEAR WHERE THEY WERE BEFORE THE CONFLICT. HOW MUCH DO PEOPLE PUT PRICING OUT ANY KIND OF INCREASE IN THE BANS ON RUSSIAN GAS IMPORTS? LEAK AT CHICAGO FED PRESIDENT CHARLIE EVANS, THE LATEST IN THE ROSTER OF FED SPEAK, SPEAKING WITH ECONOMIC CLUB OF NEW YORK. HERE'S WHAT I AM WATCHING -- LONGER-TERM INFLATION EXPECTATIONS HAVE RISEN TO THE HIGHEST LEVELS GOING BACK TO 2014. THIS IS BASED ON THE 5 YEAR FORWARDS RATE GIVEN RATES. EVEN IF THE FED OPENS UP RATE HIKES ARE INCREASINGLY AGGRESSIVE, PEOPLE DO NOT THINK IT WILL BE ENOUGH TO CURTAIL LONGER-TERM INFLATION TRENDS. ALSO TODAY, EARNINGS CONTINUE. 15% OF S & P COMPANIES REPORTING THIS WEEK, 69 COMPANIES. NETFLIX REPORTS AFTER THE BELL. I WILL ALLOW YOU BOTH TO RANT ABOUT THE IDEA OF PEOPLE CUTTING STREAMING SERVICES, BECAUSE WE ARE SEEING THAT. NETFLIX SHARES DOWN 43% YEAR TO DATE. EVERYONE WILL BE FOCUSING INTO DO PEOPLE CUT SUBSCRIPTIONS TO "90 DAY FIANCÉ" OR WHATEVER ELSE YOU WATCH. JONATHAN: I AM ONLY ALLOWED ONE RENT PER SEGMENT, SO THAT'S IT FROM ME. STEVE CHIAVARONE JOINS US NOW. STEVE: I AM JUST GLAD THAT TOM CAN ENJOY MARTINIS IN THE SOPHISTICATION HE IS USED TO. JONATHAN: AT THE MOMENT, THERE IS STILL A DEFENSIVE LIVE. THE OUTLOOK FOR A LOT OF PEOPLE IS MURKY. CYCLICALS HAVE UNDERPERFORMED. DO YOU WANT TO LEAN THE OTHER WAY? STEVE: NO. WE HAVE BEEN ONE OF THE MOST BULLISH SHOPS ON THE STREET FOR THE LAST 15 YEARS. BUT WE THINK THIS IS A TIME FOR A DEFENSIVE PLAY. WHAT IT COMES DOWN TO -- THE FED IS NOT DOING ENOUGH. YOU HAVE TO GET THE REAL YIELD OR REAL INTEREST RATES, AT LEAST, 20 BEFORE YOU CAN START PICKING A PERCENT INFLATION AND MAKING IT 2% INFLATION, AND THAT SUGGESTS THERE IS UPSIDE RISK TO THE AMOUNT OF HIKES WE WILL SEE OVER THE NEXT 12 OR 24 MONTHS. AS LONG AS THAT DYNAMIC IS IN PLACE, WE TEND TO LEAN MORE DEFENSIVELY. TOM: REAL YIELD PULLING BACK TO NEGATIVE ZERO POINT 06 RIGHT NOW. I WANT TO TALK, IN THE INVESTMENT GAME, WHAT MY GREAT MENTOR SAID, WHICH IS ALL THAT MATTERS IS PROFIT. WE HAVE PROFIT COMPANIES, PARTICULARLY PROFIT TECH, AND WHATEVER THE PHRASE THEY USE, LOSSMAKING TECH -- HOW DOES FEDERATED DISCERN BETWEEN THOSE GROUPS AND HOW DO YOU PLACE CAPITAL? STEVE: GREAT QUESTION. THE ISSUE FACING TECH IS NOT SO MUCH A FUNDAMENTALS BUT A VALUATION ISSUE. THEY WERE TRADING 40% TO 50% MORE THAN THEY HAD HISTORICALLY AT THE PEAK OF THE PANDEMIC, SO AS THEY ARE REPRICING LOWER, THAT REPRICING IS MUCH MORE SEVERE FOR A COMPANY THAT DOES NOT HAVE EARNINGS. FOR COMPANIES THAT DO HAVE EARNINGS, WE THINK THERE ARE BETTER FUNDAMENTALS, BUT WE STILL THINK THEY NEED TO READ PRICE -- REPRICE LOWER. TECH CANNOT TRADE AN ENVIRONMENT WHEN INTEREST RIGHTS ARE GOING FROM 0 TO 3% ON THE FED FUNDS RATE, LET'S CALL IT. THOSE COMPANIES HAVE EITHER TAKEN A BIGGER HIT IN TERMS OF PRICE ALREADY OR HAVE SOLID STREAMS OF EARNINGS. BUT WE DO NOT THINK THE PAIN FOR GROWTH COMPANIES IN TECH IS OVER YET. THAT REPRICING IS PROBABLY ABOUT HALFWAY DONE AT THIS POINT. WAKE ME UP WHEN YOU HAVE THE RUSSELL 1000 GROWTH TRADING CLOSER TO 20 TIMES, NOT 25 OR 26. LISA: FOR THOSE OF US WHO DO NOT HAVE OUR CALCULATORS OUT, HOW MUCH MORE OF A DECLINE ARE YOU EXPECTING MORE BROADLY IN THE BIG TECH SPACE? STEVE: AGAIN, YOU HAVE NEVER TRADED ABOVE, REALLY, 21 TIMES PRIOR TO THE PANDEMIC. YOU WERE AT 30. AVERAGE DURING THE PANDEMIC WAS 2019 IT SUGGESTS, PEAK TO TROUGH , SOMETHING IN THE 20 RANGE. UNDERSTANDING THAT A BUY YOU MAKE TODAY MAY REQUIRE FURTHER AVERAGING IN THE COMING MONTHS, WE JUST DO NOT THINK THAT REPRICING IS DONE YET. MAYBE WE ARE HALFWAY DONE. JONATHAN: STEVE CHIAVARONE A FEDERATED EARNINGS. ONE PIECE OF RESEARCH GETS MY ATTENTION FROM BFA ON THE OUTLOOK FOR CHINA. THEY HAVE CUT THEIR FORECAST ON CHINA GDP TO 4.2% THIS YEAR IN THE BASE CASE. IN A BEARISH SCENARIO, CAN YOU IMAGINE CHINESE GDP WITH A THREE HANDLE? TOM: NO. SOCIALLY, I CANNOT IMAGINE IT. THE BASIC IDEA HERE IS DEBATE CEO LEVEL GROWTH, 2.8%. SOMEONE ELSE THE OTHER DAY, THE POINT -- 3.X PERCENT. WE SEE WHAT THE TEAM IS DOING, BUT IT IS NOT IN NORMAL MORNING FOR INTERNATIONAL ECONOMICS. JONATHAN: IN A GREAT PIECE TO READ. THEY GO ON TO SAY THAT CHINA WILL ADHERE TO THE ZERO COVID POLICY AT LEAST UNTIL THERE CONGRESS IN THE FALL. AND THE SPILLOVER IS A FACTOR IN THIS RESEARCH PIECE AS WELL, THIS BILL OVER TO THE REST OF THE WORLD. LISA: NOT TO BE CONFUSED, BUT WILL WE GET TO 4.2% ON OFFICIAL DATA OR WILL WE HAVE TO DERIVE A 4.2 PERCENT FROM UNOFFICIAL DATA WHEN IT IS REALLY 3%? MY POINT BEING THAT RECENT DATA COMING OUT WITH GDP TO THE UPSIDE WAS SO STRIKING ACROSS THE STREET. CONSPIRACY THEORIES MATED TO THE FRONT PAGES, WHERE PEOPLE WERE OPENLY QUESTIONING HOW THIS COULD BE AT A TIME WHEN AN EMPLOYMENT -- UNEMPLOYMENT WAS RISING. IF THEY CANNOT EVEN PUBLISH WHAT THE RATE IS, HOW WILL THEY ADDRESS IT? JONATHAN: I WAS A LOOK TO CORPORATIONS FOR A READ, LOOK TO APPLE. LISA: AND ACTUALLY, THERE HAVE BEEN REPORTS THAT THERE FOXCONN SAID -- FACTORY HAS BEEN SOMEWHAT SHELTER,ED, BUT THEY STILL HAVE TO RELY ON SUPPLY CHAINS INSIDE CHINA. JONATHAN: THE REASON -- REGION SURROUNDING SHANGHAI -- BIG NUMBERS. TOM: HUGE NUMBERS FOR A CITY COMPLETELY LOCKED DOWN, SERIOUSLY LOCKED DOWN. JONATHAN: FUTURES DOWN FROM -- DOWN ABOUT ONE THIRD OF 1%. RITIKA: KEEPING YOU UP-TO-DATE WITH NEWS FROM AROUND THE WORLD WITH THE FIRST WORD. I'M RITIKA GUPTA. UKRAINE SAYS RUSSIA LAUNCHED A FULL-SCALE OFFENSIVE TO TAKE CONTROL OF THE DUNDAS AREA. RUSSIA HAS MADE CAPTURE OF THE DUNDAS ITS MAIN GOAL NOW THAT IT FAILED TO GET KYIV. ST. LOUIS FED PRESIDENT JAMES BULLARD SAYS THE CENTRAL BANK SHOULD NOT RULE OUT RATE INCREASES OF 75 BASIS POINTS TO FIGHT INFLATION IN A PRESENTATION TO THE COUNCIL ON FOREIGN RELATIONS. HE ALSO SAYS THE FED NEEDS TO MOVE QUICKLY TO RAISE RATES TO 3.5% AND SAYS TALK OF A U.S. RECESSION IS PREMATURE. CHINA SEES MULTIPLE RISKS TO THE ECONOMY AS CORONAVIRUS ARE BREAKS KEEP GROWING. STILL, IT PLEDGES TO MEET ITS AMBITIOUS GROWTH TARGET AND STABILIZE JOBS. THE ECONOMY STILL HAS TEACHING ADVANTAGES, THE GOVERNMENT SAYS. MOST MAJOR U.S. AIRLINES ARE NO LONGER REQUIRING TRAVELERS OR EMPLOYEES TO WEAR MASKS ON DOMESTIC AND SOME INTERNATIONAL FLIGHTS. I CAN HOURS AFTER A FEDERAL JUDGE OVERTURNED A MANDATE. THE AIRLINE INDUSTRY HAD LOBBIED THESE THE RULE. MEANWHILE, UBER IS DROPPING ITS OWN MASK MANDATE IN THE U.S. APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT IS INTERESTED IN HELPING FINANCE A BID FOR TWITTER. IT COULD PROVIDE ELON MUSK OR OTHERS WITH EQUITY OR DEBT. TWITTER POSTED THEIR BIGGEST SHARES IN TWO WEEKS ON MONDAY AFTER THE COMPANY LAUNCHED A POISON PILL DEFENSE. THE UKRAINIANS ARE STILL RESISTING. THE CITY HAS NOT FALLEN TO THE RUSSIANS. BUT THEY CONTINUE TO POUND IT FROM THE AIR AND THROUGH LONG-RANGE FIRE. JONATHAN: JOHN KIRBY THERE. FUTURES NEGATIVE ON THE S & P AND ON THE NASDAQ. NASDAQ 100 DOWN BY ONE THIRD OF 1%. S & P 500, WE ARE LOWER, SOFTER. YIELDS CLIMBING CLOSE TO 3%. 298 ON THE 10 YEAR. TOM: YOU ARE TOO YOUNG TO REMEMBER THE 30 YEAR BENCHMARK, BUT MY CHILDHOOD IS NEAR 3%. I AM SORRY, BUT IT IS A BIG DEAL. JONATHAN: THE DOW 34,000. DOLLAR-YEN HIGHER FOR A 13TH -- 13 DAYS OF WEAKNESS. DOLLAR-YEN 128 THIS MORNING. WE WILL GET SERIOUS NOW. JOE MATHIEU JOINING US AND MARC CHAMPION, LOOKING OVER TO A NEW WAR IN UKRAINE. PUTIN SAYING SANCTIONS ARE NOT AFFECTING BALONEY. A CHEMICAL CONGLOMERATE IN GERMANY HAS BEEN HOLDING OUT. MOMENTS AGO, HENKEL CAN'T QUANTIFY THE FINANCIAL IMPACT OF LEAVING RUSSIA. MARC CHAMPION, YOU ARE EXPERT AT THIS. OUR THE SANCTIONS WORKING? MARC: THEY ARE DEFINITELY HAVING AN IMPACT ON THE RUSSIAN ECONOMY. SEE UNEMPLOYMENT GOING UP STRONGLY IN MOSCOW. THERE IS A LOT OF IMPACT ON GROWTH, EMPLOYMENT, SO ON. WHAT PUTIN CAN POINT TO IS THAT THE RUBLE HAS MANAGED TO RECOVER, IN PART BECAUSE OF CAP -- CAPITAL CONTROLS AND VERY COMPETENT MACROECONOMIC HE -- MACROECONOMIC POLICYMAKING. TOM: JOE MATHIEU, WE HAVE A LUMBER CHART THIS MORNING -- THE AMOUNT OF SUPPORT, HUMANITARIAN AND MILITARY, FROM THE UNITED STATES MORPHS ANYTHING ELSE FROM ANY OTHER COMPANY. ONE ARE THOSE OTHER COUNTRIES GOING TO PONY UP AND START SUPPORTING UKRAINE? JOE: UKRAINE WOULD LIKE AN ANSWER TO THAT, AND THERE WILL BE REPRESENTATIVES FROM UKRAINE HERE IN WASHINGTON ASKING THAT VERY QUESTION AT THE G20 AND IMF MEETINGS THIS WEEK. THEY ARE ASKING FOR MORE HELP, NOT JUST MILITARY BUT HUMANITARIAN. THAT IS THE POINT WE ARE TALKING ABOUT. TO YOUR POINT, IT IS ABOUT MANAGING THE REFUGEE CRISIS, MANAGING A FOOD CRISIS. THE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES WILL TALK TODAY WITH EUROPEAN ALLIES ABOUT THE OTHER SIDE OF THIS. POTENTIALLY, ANOTHER LAYER SANCTIONS COULD INCLUDE BANKING, A POTENTIAL EUROPEAN OIL BAND, BUT THEY WILL ALSO TALK ABOUT DELIVERING THESE WEAPONS WHICH IS, AT THE MOMENT, THE MOST URGENT SITUATION IN UKRAINE. LISA: THE U.S. IN PARTICULAR, SECRETARY JANET YELLEN PARTICIPATING IN IMF WORLD BANK MEETINGS, EVEN THOUGH RUSSIA IS INCLUDED DESPITE SOME OF HER WARNINGS BEFORE THE EVENTS. HOW CONTROVERSIAL IS THAT IN WASHINGTON, D.C.? JOE: IT IS A GREAT QUESTION, HOW MANY MEETINGS MIGHT SHE SKIP? THERE WILL BE SOME, PARTICULARLY ONE ON ECONOMIC ARCHITECTURE WHERE APPARENTLY A RUSSIAN REPRESENTATIVE WILL BE IN THE ROOM. THIS IS NOT EXACTLY JANET YELLEN FORTE, GOING HEAD-TO-HEAD WITH REPRESENTATIVES FROM OTHER NATIONS IN A PUBLIC FORUM, BUT THAT IS BEING SUGGESTED I SOUND, THAT IT MAY BE MORE MEANINGFUL FOR HER TO NOT ONLY GET IS DONE WITH UKRAINE IN SPITE OF RUSSIA'S ATTENDANCE BUT MAYBE GO HEAD-TO-HEAD, CALL THEM OUT, SHOW UP AT A MEETING IN PERSON AND CALL OUT RUSSIA FOR WHAT IT IS DOING IN UKRAINE. THAT WOULD MAKE MAJOR HEADLINES ACROSS THE WORLD. LISA: MEANWHILE, WE ARE HEARING THE INCURSION INTO THE DONBASS REGION HAS BEGUN. DO WE HAVE ANY SENSE OF WHAT THE ULTIMATUM WILL BE, WHAT NEW GOALS ARE, WHAT THE YARDSTICK IS , ESPECIALLY AS SERGEI LAVROV COMES OUT AND SAYS RUSSIA WILL NOT NUCLEAR WEAPONS IN UKRAINE AND TRIES TO MAKE IT AS THOUGH THEY ARE STILL ON THE WORLD STAGE IN SOME CAPACITY? MARC: THE THING WE KNOW IS THAT THE RUSSIANS WANT TO TAKE ALL OF THE TWO REGIONS THAT MAKE UP THE DONBASS, DONETSK AND HANSK. RUSSIA HAS BEEN THERE SINCE 2014, BUT IT AND SEPARATIST FIGHTERS THERE HELD ABOUT ONE THIRD OF IT. THEY NOW HOLD MORE THAN HALF, AND THEY WANT THE REST. THAT INCLUDES MARIUPOL. THAT INCLUDES AN AREA GOING RIGHT UP TOWARDS BUT NOT ALL THE WAY TO KHARKIV. SO THAT WE KNOW. WHAT HAPPENS THEN ONCE THEY HAVE GOT IT, BECAUSE THE WAR IS NOT OVER -- WE DO NOT KNOW. AND EXACTLY WHAT PUTIN'S LONG-TERM GOALS ARE, AGAIN, WE CANNOT BE SURE. TOM: WE HAVE SEEN BOUTS OF UKRAINE SURPRISE, THE SINKING OF THE SHIP, ETC. -- WE EXPECT THAT IS THE ONLY WAY THEY WILL WIN BOUTS OR WILL THEY ACTUALLY WIN TERRITORY? MARC: THAT IS THE THING BEING ASKED FOR THE FIRST TIME NOW, BECAUSE THIS BATTLE IN THE EAST WILL BE VERY DIFFERENT FROM WHAT HAS BEEN SEEN BEFORE. I'VE BEEN TO THE NORTH. IT IS VERY FORESTED. YOU SEE CONVOY STUCK ON ROADS, AND ONCE THEY WERE AROUND KYIV, THEY WERE IN URBAN AREAS AND FIGHTING IN URBAN PLACES WHERE THE UKRAINIANS COULD CONDUCT AMBUSHES. NOW, THEY WILL BE IN OPEN PLAINS. THERE ARE TRENCHES ALONG THE WE HUNDRED US SO LINES THAT WILL BE -- THERE WILL BE HEAVY ARTILLERY, LONG-RANGE ARTILLERY, TANKS, ALL SORTS OF STUFF YOUR THAT IS WHY THE UKRAINIANS ARE SO INSISTENT THEY NEED A LOT OF HEAVY WEAPONRY NOW. JONATHAN: MARC CHAMPION AND JOE MATHIEU, THANK YOU. YOU CAN CATCH UP WITH JOE ON "SOUND ON" AT 5:00 P.M. EASTERN. ON THE POTENTIAL OF WHAT YOU CAN CAN DO IT, THEIR FRENCH FINANCE MINISTERS ADJUSTING IT IS NECESSARY "MORE THAN EVER" TO STOP OIL IMPORTS FROM RUSSIA. LISA: INTERESTING THE FOCUS ON OIL AND NOT NATURAL GAS, AND I WONDER IF THAT IS THE SORT OF SHIFT RIGHT NOW IN EUROPE. CAN THEY BAN OIL IMPORTS WHILE CONTINUING NATURAL GAS IMPORTS AS THEY TRY TO GET OTHER SOURCES? ALSO, NATURAL GAS PRICES IN THE U.S. SOARING AS THEY CONSIDER WHAT IT WOULD MEAN FOR THEM TO EXPORT TO THE EUROPEAN UNION. JONATHAN: THE FRENCH HOPING TO -- TOM: I THOUGHT YOU WERE GOING TO LISA ON THAT. JONATHAN: I AM SO SORRY. TOM: I HAD MY MASK ON, WAS BETWEEN SIPS. THE FRENCH GOVERNMENT RIGHT NOW IS IN AN ELECTION. I THINK THE IMPATIENCE IS TANGIBLE WITH GERMANY. THAT IS SOMETHING UNSPOKEN OF THIS WEEK. JONATHAN: I WOULD LOVE TO FIND OUT WHAT YOU WERE ACTUALLY DOING MOMENTS AGO. FUTURES DOWN ABOUT ONE THIRD OF 1%. ON THE NASDAQ, DOWN 0.2%. YIELDS HIGHER BY THREE BASIS POINTS. FROM NEW YORK CITY, THIS IS BLOOMBERG. ♪ JONATHAN: WE SPENT A LONG TIME TALKING ABOUT SOME OF THESE BIG TECH NAMES AS IF THERE IS NOT AN ECONOMIC STORY EMBEDDED IN THEM. WHY DO WE CARE ABOUT NETFLIX? BECAUSE THERE'S AN ECONOMIC STORY EMBEDDED IN THAT COMPANY. OUR PEOPLE CUTTING BACK FROM STREAMING BECAUSE OF INFLATION? THE STOCK DOWN. THE NASDAQ 100 IS DOWN BY .2%, THE S & P IS DOWN .8%. SIT ON TENS FROM MOM AND REMEMBER THAT WE WERE AT 23380 TO CLOSE OUT THE MONTH OF MARCH. YIELDS HIGHER BY THREE BASIS POINTS. SO HIGH YIELDS IN AMERICA. THE PROSPECT IS TIED TO MONETARY POLICY FROM THE FED. DOLLAR-YEN, WHAT A RUN. THE YEN IS WEAKER AGAINST THE U.S. DOLLAR FOR 13 STRAIGHT SESSIONS. THE FINANCE MINISTER CAME OUT OVERNIGHT AND SAID WE ARE LOOKING AT THIS WITH A STRONG SENSE OF VIGILANCE. THE VERBAL INTERVENTION IS NOT WORKING. TOM COAT THE TEA LEAVES OF THE GREATER ECONOMICS, JOHNSON & JOHNSON WHICH IS NOT A SMALL COMPANY INDICATES THEY ARE USING CASH TO RAISE THE DIVIDEND BY 6.6% BUT THEY ADJUST DRAMATICALLY LOVE YOU FORWARD OUT 12 MONTHS. -- THE VIEW FORWARD OUT 12 MONTHS. JONATHAN: YOU KNOW WHAT WE DON'T HEAR FROM J & J ANYMORE? DON'T HEAR MUCH ABOUT THE VACCINE. TOM: THEY MOVED ON FROM THAT. IN THE HEADLINES THEY MADE CLEAR THEY ARE MOVING ON. JONATHAN: SEEMS TO BE NOT A STORY FOR THEM IN THE SAME WAY ANYMORE. LISA: THEY ARE TRYING TO FIND BECAUSE THERE VACCINE WAS PROVEN TO BE LESS EFFECTIVE SOME OF THE OTHER VACCINES. -- THEY ARE TRYING TO MOVE ON BECAUSE THERE VACCINE WAS PROVEN TO BE LESS EFFECTIVE THAN SOME OF THE OTHER VACCINES. I'VE GOT SOME COMMENTS ON NETFLIX. BUT LET'S MOVE ON. TOM: WE ARE WATCHING THE RATE OF CHANGE OF ALL OF THESE. GEORGE GONZCALVES. GIVEN THE AFFILIATION WITH JAPAN, YOUR OFFICIAL LINE ON YEN. I'M FASCINATED IF YOU PEOPLE ARE WAITING FOR 130 OR YOU HAVE A DIFFERENT TARGET FOR WHEN THE GOVERNMENT STEPS IN. > > AT THE END OF THE DAY WE ARE RELEASING PROOF POSITIVE OF CENTRAL BANKS DIVERGENCE -- CENTRAL BANK DIVERGENCE. IT WILL BE DIFFICULT TO DRAW A LINE IN THE SAND OF WHEN THE YEN WILL GO UP TO. AT SOME POINT WHAT'S HAPPENING WITH THE YEN AND LONG-TERM RATES IN THE U.S. ARE CONNECTED. WE NEED TO SEE SOME STABILITY. TOM: FANCY GUYS LIKE YOU DRAW AROUND THIS PHRASE CONVEXITY WHICH FOR THE REST OF US MERE MORTALS IS ACCELERATION. ARE WE SEEING CONVEXITY WHERE WE GET AMENDS INTO THESE YIELD MOVES OR CAN THEY REVERSE AND GO THE OTHER WAY? > > THIS IS PURELY A GRIND HIGHER IN RATES. WE WAKE UP TO HIGHER AND HIGHER RATES. WHAT'S DIFFERENT VERSUS ALL THE OTHER EPISODES I HAVE EXPERIENCE D GOING BACK TO THE 1990'S, ERC EUROPEAN RATES HAVING LARGER MOVES ON A DAY LIKE TODAY MORE THAN U.S. RATES. MAYBE NOT U.S. RATES WERE TOO LOW, BUT EUROPEAN RATES WERE. HOW HIGH COULD IT GO? WE ARE AT A POINT WHERE WE HAVE BROKEN A LOT OF THE LONG TERM METRICS. WE ARE IN THE SNOW PERSON'S TERRITORY WHERE WE ARE THREE STANDARD DEVIATIONS FROM THE LONG-TERM TREND AND WE ARE ENTERING INTO DEEP VALUE. JONATHAN: DEEP VALUE. NOT YET. I THINK THE CHARACTER OF THIS SELLOFF HAS CHANGED AND THAT'S WHAT GETS MY ATTENTION. WE GOT COMFORTABLE WITH THIS IDEA OF FLATTENING, THEN YIELD CURVE INVERSION. THIS MONTH SOMETHING CHANGED. HE HAD A BREAKOUT IN THE LONG AND OF THE STEEPER YIELD CURVE IN AMERICA. TRYING TO GET OUR HANDS AROUND WHAT'S THE CATALYST? WHAT'S BEEN GOING ON THE LAST COUPLE OF WEEKS? > > OUR MARKETS OPERATE ON NARRATIVES MORE SO THAN NUMEROLOGY. WE WENT FROM A VERY FLAT POSTURE AND SOME OF THOSE RESULT IN LARGE TRADES BEING PUT ON. IN THE PUBLIC DATA POSITIONING HAS STARTED TO GO THE OTHER WAY. HALF OF THE STEEPENING IS A POSITIONING UNWIND. WE ARE CLEARLY SEEN CONCERN FOR AT SOME POINT THE FED IS GOING TO MAKE A JUDGMENT CALL BETWEEN ACCEPTING A RECESSION AND FORCING US INTO ONE OR JUST EMBRACING STAGFLATION. LISA: A BUYER'S FROM HOME AND THIS DOVETAILS INTO WHERE WE BEGIN WITH THE IDEA OF JAPANESE BUYERS AND TREASURIES NOT STEMMING THE SELLOFF. THEY MAY NOT COME IN THE WAY THEY HAVE IN THE PAST. CAN YOU TALK ABOUT WHAT YOU ARE EXPECTING THERE? > > JAPAN HAS BEEN A HUGE SUPPORTER OF THE U.S. FIXED INCOME MARKETS. AT THE RIGHT PRICE BUT ALSO AT THE FX HEDGING COSTS. WE ARE AN ENVIRONMENT WHERE THE OUTLOOK FOR INFLATION IS EXTREMELY UNCERTAIN. THE FED IS MORE HAWKISH THAN THEY HAVE EVER BEEN. IT'S OUR VIEW THAT JAPAN IS NOT GOING TO STEP IN UNTIL THERE IS STABILITY IN RATES. WE NEED TO ESTABLISH A RANGE NOT JUST KEEP MOVING HIGHER. QUITE FRANKLY THERE'S STILL BETTER ALTERNATIVES TO U.S. TREASURIES FROM A JAPANESE POINT OF VIEW. AND EUROPEAN RATES WHEN YOU DO THE FX CALCULATION FAVORS THOSE MARKETS MORE THAN U.S. TREASURIES. LISA: CAN YOU GIVE US A SENSE OF HOW MUCH A BUYERS STRIKE FROM INTERNATIONAL BUYERS -- HOW MUCH THAT'S GOING TO CONTRIBUTE TO A FURTHER RISE IN LONGER-TERM YIELDS? > > IT'S GOING TO KEEP RATES ELEVATED. THE IDEA THAT WE REALLY BACK IS GOING TO TAKE U.S. FUNDAMENTALS AND U.S. INVESTORS TO REALLY STEP IN. WE HAVE HAD A TERRIBLE FIRST QUARTER. WE WERE GOING TO AT MAX TO GET TO A DRAWDOWN. -- 15% DRAWDOWN. TOM: TOTAL RETURN AGGREGATE INDEX IS LIKE -8% AND YOU JUST SAID A DRAW DOWN TO -15%. WHAT HAPPENS IN A BOND BEAR MARKET? OUR VIEWERS HAVE NEVER ENJOYED THIS DRAWDOWN. WHAT'S THE BEHAVIOR IN A BOND BEAR MARKET? > > UNLESS YOU LOOK BACK TO THE 1970'S, IT'S A MUCH STIFFER MARKETPLACE THAN IT WAS BACK THEN. AND MORE INTERCONNECTED NOWADAYS AS WELL. WE ARE IN A BOND BEAR MARKET. LET'S JUST TABLE THAT FOR A SECOND. LET'S BRING IN FINANCIAL CONDITIONS TIGHTENING WHICH WILL BE THE ONLY RESPITE THAT MIGHT EVENTUALLY STOP THIS BOND SELLOFF. TOM: DID HE JUST CALL ME AN OLD PART? JONATHAN: BEGINNING TO SPEAK CANNOT THING ATTENTION EARLIER IN THE HOUR. I'M JOKING. I'M JUST JOKING. LET ME TALK ABOUT THE GERMAN MOM -- GERMAN BOND MARKET JUST BRIEFLY. I WONDER IF A NEW ELEMENT IS PRESENT IN THIS MARKET AS WELL. I WONDER HOW MUCH OF AN ANCHOR THE GERMAN BOND MARKET HAS BEEN AROUND THE NECK OF THE TREASURY MARKET. THIS MOVE WE HAVE SEEN IN THE GERMAN 10 YEAR IS BIGGER THIS MORNING. WE'VE HAD A BIG MOVE THEY ARE, TOO. I JUST WONDER THAT EUROPEAN DYNAMIC. HOW IMPORTANT IS THAT GOING TO BE IN THE COMING MONTHS. THE FED IS MAKING AN EFFORT TO DO SOMETHING SIMILAR AT THE SAME TIME. > > ITS SUPERCRITICAL. THE GLOBAL RIGHT PHENOMENON, BIRDS OF A FEATHER FLOCK TOGETHER PLAYS IN REVERSE AS WELL. WE ARE SEEING EVIDENCE OF THAT AS RATES ARE RISING. I DO THINK IT FORCES LOCAL INVESTORS TO STAY IN THEIR OWN JURISDICTIONS AND AT THAT POINT YOU'RE COMPETING WITH OTHER ASSET CLASSES MORE SO VERSUS BENEFITING THE GLOBAL RATES MARKET. HIS CREDIT-RATING WHERE IT IS SUPPOSED TO BE TRADING. THE DOWNSIDE OF THIS IF IT GETS TOO BAD -- I'M NOT CALLING THAT OUR FORECAST, BUT IF WE DID, THEN YOU WOULD HAVE -- TO VIABLE OTHER ASSET CLASSES. I'M NOT SURE THE FED WANTS TO CROSS THAT BRIDGE AND AT SOME POINT THEY WILL STOP TIGHTENING. JONATHAN: GEORGE GONCALVES, GREAT STUFF. THE ECB IS TRYING TO WIND DOWN QE. TOM: I LOOK AT THE FED EXERCISES AS DIFFERENTIAL EQUATIONS. I REALLY WANT TO EMPHASIZE, IT'S NOT A LOT OF MEDIA CERTITUDE ABOUT WHAT ANY CENTRAL BANK IS GOING TO DO IN THIS MODERN ORIGINAL ECONOMICS. WE REALLY DON'T KNOW THE FLOWS AND THE STABILITIES OVER THE NEXT 18 MONTHS. JONATHAN: THEY'VE GOT A PLAN. TOM: THEIR PLANE IS TO GET TO THE NEXT MEETING. LISA: WHAT IS GOING TO BE THE CONSEQUENCE OF THEM ALL DOING IT AT ONCE. JAPANESE BOND BUYERS MATTER TO THE U.S. TREASURY MARKET. JONATHAN: THE 30 YEAR IN THE U.S. GETTING VERY CLOSE TO 3%. WITH TOM KEENE, LISA ABRAMOWICZ AND JONATHAN FERRO. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. > > KEEPING YOU UP-TO-DATE WITH NEWS FROM AROUND THE WORLD. I AM RITIKA GUPTA. A LONG ANTICIPATED RUSSIAN OFFENSIVE HAS BEGUN. RUSSIAN FORCES ARE SAID TO BE TARGETING THE REGION IN THE EASTERN PART OF THE COUNTRY. THE ASSAULT IS TAKING PLACE ALONG THE FRONT OF MORE THAN 300 MILES. IT'S A FRESH BLOW TO RUSSIA'S BILLIONAIRES. PRESIDENT VLADIMIR PUTIN SIGNING OFF ON LEGAL AMENDMENTS -- TO RECONFIGURE THE STRUCTURE OF BUSINESSES THEY HOLD BY OVERSEAS SHARES. U.S. TREASURY SECRETARY JANET YELLEN WILL PARTICIPATE SOME SESSIONS. THEY ARE BACKING OF ANY SUGGESTIONS THAT THEY WOULD BOYCOTT MEETINGS IF RUSSIA TAKES PART. SHE WILL ATTEND OTHERS FOCUSED ON THE ECONOMIC FALLOUT FROM RUSSIA'S INVASION OF UKRAINE. CHINA IS GRAPPLING WITH A RECORD FINANCIAL OUTBREAK. 25 MILLION PEOPLE LIVING IN SHANGHAI. THE COMPANY IS CURRENTLY INTERVIEWING BANKS IN MARCH. GLOBAL NEWS 24 HOURS A DAY ON AIR AND ON BLOOMBERG QUICKTAKE POWERED BY MORE THAN 2700 JOURNALISTS AND ANALYSTS IN OVER 120 COUNTRIES. I'M RITIKA GUPTA. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. ♪ > > CDC RECOMMENDED THE ORDER FOR CONTINUING THE TIME, TWO WEEKS. KEEPING WITH ITS RESPONSIBILITY TO PROTECT THE AMERICAN PEOPLE. THIS IS OBVIOUSLY A DISAPPOINTING DECISION. THE CDC CONTINUES RECOMMENDING WEARING A MASK IN PUBLIC TRANSIT. JONATHAN: GOOD MORNING. YIELDS ARE HIGHER BY THREE BASIS POINTS. GETTING VERY CLOSE TO 1% ON A GERMAN 10 YEAR. VERY CLOSE TO 3% ON U.S. 30 YEAR ONE AIRLINE SAID WE ARE RELIEVED TO SEE THE MANDATE LIFTED TO FACILITATE GLOBAL TRAVEL AS COVID-19, HERE'S THE LINE FROM THEM, HAS TRANSITIONED TO AN ORDINARY SEASONAL VIRUS. THAT STATEMENT OUT JUST YESTERDAY. TOM: THAT'S THE AIRLINE PEOPLE PLAYING PHYSICIAN. HE HAS BECOME AND THE ONLY EQUIVALENT IN MEDIA I CAN THINK IS PETER HOTEZ. ONE OF THE MOST INTERESTING ACADEMIC PATHS TO EXCELLENCE AND EPIDEMIOLOGY AND VIROLOGY. THANK YOU FOR JOINING US ON THIS IMPORTANT DAY. IS THAT BASTIAN AND DAN TO -- DELTA AIRLINES CORRECT THAT IT'S A SEASONAL VIRUS? > > THAT'S ITS ULTIMATE DESTINY. IT'S SHOCKING BECAUSE PEOPLE HAVEN'T TRANSITIONED TO THAT IN THEIR THINKING. BUT IT'S GOING TO JOIN THE OTHER MEMBERS OF ITS FAMILY AND BE SOMETHING THAT ALWAYS HAS A BASELINE NUMBER OF CASES, HOSPITALIZATIONS AND DEATHS. PROBABLY ACCELERATES WHEN IT GETS COLDER, DECREASES DURING THE SUMMER AND BECOMES SOMETHING THAT WE CAN TREAT WITH VACCINES. I THINK THAT FORETELLS WHAT WAS ALWAYS GOING TO BE THE CASE. TOM: WE ARE UNDER 500 DEATHS LISTED BY ANY NUMBER OF SURVEYS INCLUDING THE GREAT MATH OF JOHNS HOPKINS. WE WERE THERE BEFORE. IS THAT ALL CLEAR OR DO YOU HAVE A TREPIDATION LIKE WE HAD UNDER 500 DEATHS BEFORE? > > I DO THINK AT THIS POINT THAT 500 DEATHS IS MORE SUSTAINABLE IN THE PAST. WE ARE DEALING WITH A POPULATION THAT IS HEAVILY VACCINATED, HAS ACCESS TO ANTIVIRALS AND MONOCLONAL ANTIBODIES. CASES MAY GO UP AGAIN. WE MAY SEE DEATHS INCREASE TO SOME LEVEL THAT I DON'T THINK WE ARE GOING TO GO BACK TO THE BAD OLD DAYS WHEN WE DIDN'T HAVE TOOLS, WE HAD SO MANY PEOPLE WITHOUT IMMUNITY THAT WERE HIGH RISK DYING. THE VIRUS CAN SURPRISE US AND I THINK WE ARE ON MUCH STRONGER GROUND THAN WE WERE IN THE PATHS -- IN THE PAST. LISA: WHAT'S THE SCIENCE BEHIND NEEDING TO REQUIRE MASKS FOR EVERYONE AND NOT NEEDING TO? > > WE ARE TALKING ABOUT WHEN THE GOVERNMENT REQUIRES IT VERSUS WHEN THEY RECOMMEND IT. IF YOU ARE A HIGH-RISK PERSON, THERE'S ALWAYS GOING TO BE A COVID-19 RISK. I DON'T THINK AIRPLAY THE MOVEMENTS THEMSELVES ARE AS DANGEROUS BUT REMEMBER THAT ONE WAY MASKING WORKS. YOU CAN GET ACCESS TO AN N95 EQUIVALENT. JUST BECAUSE THE GOVERNMENT DOESN'T REQUIRE IT DOESN'T MEAN THE AIRLINES THEMSELVES CAN'T REQUIRE IT. I THINK WE HAVE TO COME TO A POINT WHERE WE KNOW THAT THERE IS SOME RISK. MASKS WORK AND FOR THOSE PEOPLE AT THAT WANT TO WEAR MASKS, THEY CAN WEAR A MASK. WE ARE TALKING ABOUT TWO WEEKS BECAUSE THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION WAS SET TO LET THIS EXPIRE IN TWO WEEKS. LISA: WHAT'S THE DAMAGE TO THE HEALTH CARE INDUSTRY AND FRANKLY TO HEALTH SECURITY GOING FORWARD THAT TASKS ARE MORE POLITICAL AND HAVE BECOME MORE POLITICAL THAN THEY ARE A TOOL OF SCIENCE AS THEY WERE ORIGINALLY INTENDED TO BE IAN COOK > > THAT'S THE STORY OF THE WHOLE PANDEMIC. EVERYTHING WE'VE TALKED ABOUT FROM ANTIVIRALS TO MONOCLONAL ANTIBODIES TO MASKS HAVE BEEN ABUSED THROUGH THE LENS OF WHATEVER POLITICAL TRIBES SOMEONE BELONGS TO AND WE ARE INCREASINGLY TRIBALISTS ABOUT EVERYTHING WE DO AND THAT'S WHAT MASKS HAVE BECOME. AND IT DOES MAKE ADDICT FRIENDS -- IT DOES MAKE A DIFFERENCE. THEY ARE NOT GOING TO LISTEN TO THE RECOMMENDATION THAT PEOPLE DO CERTAIN PROTECTIVE ACTIONS FOR COVID-19 OR THE NEXT PANDEMIC WHEN IT OCCURS. THAT'S THE LONG TAIL OF THIS PANDEMIC COULD WE HAVE CREATED THIS BREACH BETWEEN PUBLIC HEALTH PROFESSIONALS AND THE GENERAL PUBLIC. THEY WILL NEVER TRUST US AGAIN. TOM: I'M GOING TO RIP UP THE SCRIPT. THAT'S SUCH AN IMPORTANT STATEMENT. HOW DOES THE MEDICAL COMMUNITY GET THE TRUST BACK OF THE AMERICAN PUBLIC? > > I THINK WE HAVE TO BE TRANSPARENT ABOUT HOW POLITICS GOT INFUSED DURING SUCCESSIVE ADMINISTRATIONS INTO THIS RESPONSE AND PEOPLE HAVE TO GO BACK TO THEIR PRIMARY CARE DOCTORS AND THINK ABOUT WHO THEY TRUST AND WHY THEY TRUST THOSE PRIMARY CARE DOCTORS AND WE HAVE TO TAKE THAT LESSON AND EXTRAPOLATE IT TO US WHEN WE ARE ON TELEVISION OR PONTIFICATING ABOUT THE STATE OF THE PANDEMIC. WE SEE THAT PEOPLE TRUST THEIR DOCTORS, BUT THEY DON'T TRUST THE DOCTORS ON TELEVISION. WE HAVE TO REALLY REBUILD THE ENTIRE THING AND MAKE PUBLIC HEALTH AGENCIES INDEPENDENT OF THE ADMINISTRATION THAT THEY ARE SERVING AND THEY HAVE TO BE MORE LIKE THE FED CHIEF THAN THEY DO A POLITICAL APPOINTEE MANAGED THROUGH THE WHITE HOUSE. THAT'S WHAT THE PROBLEM IS. POLITICS HAS GOTTEN SO INFUSED INTO PUBLIC HEALTH NOW THAT IT BECOMES SOMETHING PEOPLE ONLY THINK ABOUT AS THIS IS WHAT THE DEMOCRAT POSITION IS ON THIS, THIS IS THE REPUBLICAN POSITION. JONATHAN: DO YOU THINK THAT THE PEOPLE THAT WORKED THROUGH THE PANDEMIC ARE THE WRONG PEOPLE TO WORK OUT OF THE PANDEMIC BECAUSE THEY JUST CAN'T MOVE AWAY FROM IT? > > I THINK PEOPLE ARE SICK OF SEEING SOME PEOPLE'S FACES ON TELEVISION PROBABLY INCLUDING MINE. I DO THINK THERE'S A LOT OF PEOPLE THAT HAVE EXPERTISE IN PANDEMIC PREPAREDNESS THAT ARE GOING TO BE WHO WE NEED FOR THE NEXT PANDEMIC BECAUSE MANY OF US HAVE BEEN WORKING ON PANDEMICS PRIOR TO THIS. I THINK PEOPLE HAVE TO THINK ABOUT THEIR COMMUNICATIONS AND HOW THEY MAY BE BEING VIEWED POLITICALLY AND TRY TO STEER CLEAR OF IT NO MATTER WHAT TRIBE THEY ARE IN. JONATHAN: WE ARE NOT SICK OF SEEING YOU. SOME IMPORTANT COMMENTS. ONE WAY MASKING IS SOMETHING THAT JUMPED OUT TO ME. TOM: THIS IS A GUY WITH A PRESTIGIOUS DEGREE FROM CARNEGIE MELLON IN INDUSTRIAL MANAGEMENT, HUGE PROGRAM, BUT THEN SAYS I'M GOING TO GO OUT AND GET AN EMPTY -- AN MD. JONATHAN: THE IDEA THAT I'M WEARING A MASK FOR YOU, NOT FOR MYSELF. THAT IS SOMETHING THE DOCTOR IS PUSHING BACK AGAINST. LISA: THAT IS KEY TO GETTING TO THE ENDEMIC PHASE. THE QUESTION WE WILL BE ASKING FOR A LONG TIME IS HOW DO WE BUILD TRUST. JONATHAN: FUTURES ON THE S & P DOWN .1%. BRAVO IS HOSTING A MASK BURNING PARTY AT HER HOUSE LATER. SELLING STOCKS LIVE. THE DEVALUATION IS 56% CALCULATED BY THE IMF GOING BACK TO 1995 AND IN THAT PERIOD IN U.S. DOLLARS, THE JAPANESE INDEX IS UP 13% AND 27 YEARS AND THE S & P 500 IS UP TO 745%. THAT'S ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW. JONATHAN: IT'S NOT ABOUT WHAT THE JAPANESE AUTHORITIES ARE DOING, IT'S ABOUT WHAT THEY ARE NOT DOING. THEY ARE NOT GOING TO BE JOINING THAT FED RATE HIKE. TOM: THE WHOLE THING HERE IS WE ARE FINALLY WHERE WE HAVE KNOWN WE WERE GOING FOR YEARS. THE SEPARATION FROM JAPAN IS HERE. JONATHAN: GOOD MORNING TO YOU ALL. FUTURES RECOVER ON THE S & P. ESSENTIALLY UNCHANGED ON THE NASDAQ AS WELL. YIELDS KEEP CLIMBING BY THREE OR FOUR BASIS POINTS. THE SIGNIFICANCE OF GETTING CLOSER TO 3% ON A 30 YEAR IN AMERICA. TOM: WE TALKED ABOUT HOUSING YESTERDAY. WE'VE GOT HOUSING DATA. THE POINT IS IT'S NOT LIKE THE YIELD LIFT OF SIX MONTHS AGO. THERE'S SOMETHING DIFFERENT GOING ON WHICH IS A GENERAL LIFT BRINGING THAT INFLATION-ADJUSTED RATE UP. JONATHAN: I THINK THAT WAS LISA TELLING US TO SHUT UP. LISA: THERE'S SO MANY OTHER THINGS THAT ARE HAPPENING AND FRANKLY EACH ECONOMIC DATA POINT MIGHT NOT MOVE THE TILE IN THE SAME KIND OF WAY THAT GEOPOLITICAL EVENTS COULD. THAT'S WHAT I'VE BEEN GRAPPLING WITH EVERY MORNING. TODAY PRESIDENT BIDEN HOSTING A CALL WITH LEADERS OF FRANCE, JAPAN AND THE U.K. THE QUESTION IS HOW TO PROCEED WITH THE WAR IN UKRAINE. THE FOCUS IS FRANCE COMING OUT AND SAYING WE'VE GOT TO CONSIDER BANNING OIL. HOW MUCH IS THE FOCUS MOVING -- WE HEAR FROM CHICAGO FED PRESIDENT CHARLIE EVANS. DO THEY MATTER AT THIS POINT WHEN EVEN JAWBONING IS NOT SENDING DOWN LONGER-TERM INFLATION EXPECTATIONS? WHY IS THE 30 YEAR TREASURY YIELD RISING? BECAUSE PEOPLE DO NOT BELIEVE WE ARE GOING TO GET INFLATION BACK DOWN TO 2% OVER THE NEXT FIVE TO 10 YEARS. TOM: THIS IS REALLY IMPORTANT. THE CHART IS SHOWING THE GUESSTIMATE OF INFLATION GETTING BACK IN THE VICINITY OF 2006. LISA: IT COMES AS WE HAVE THE ONGOING ROLE OF EARNINGS. 15% OF THE S & P WILL BE REPORTING THIS WEEK. 69 COMPANIES, NETFLIX AMONG THEM. SHARES DOWN 44%. THEY ARE SET TO REPORT AFTER THE BELL. HOW CAN THEY REMAIN RESILIENT? JONATHAN: SENIOR INVESTMENT STRATEGIST AT EDWARD JONES. NETFLIX IS DOWN 44% YEAR TO DATE. WHAT ARE THE DATA POINTS YOU NEED TO SEE TOP-DOWN TO START LOOKING AT BIG TECH AGAIN? > > IT'S BEEN A BRUTAL YEAR FOR BIG TECH. THIS IS THE YEAR WHERE WE WENT OFF THE ZERO BOUND. REAL YIELDS WHICH WERE DEEPLY NEGATIVE ARE NOW STARTING TO HIT AT ZERO BOUND. WHEN THAT HAPPENS IN THAT BACKDROP, WHAT WE REALLY SEE IS DOWNWARD PRESSURE ON THE GROWTH SECTORS. WHAT WE HAVE SEEN AS THE UNDERPERFORMERS COMING FROM DISCRETIONARY, TECH AND COME SERVICES. THE GROWTH TECH PARTS OF THE MARKET HAVE REALLY UNDERPERFORMED. IN ORDER FOR THAT TO REVERSE, WE WOULD NEED TO SEE SOMEWHERE DOWN THE ROAD WHEN U.S. GROWTH SLOWS MORE MEANINGFULLY, PERHAPS INVESTORS START TAKING A LOOK AT WHERE IS THEIR GROWTH IN THE MARKET. BUT IN THE NEAR TERM AS REAL YIELDS HIT POSITIVE TERRITORY AND AS THE FED STARTS TO MOVE, WE WOULD THINK THEY WOULD BE CONTINUED DOWNWARD PRESSURE. AT LEAST AVOIDANCE OF SOME OF THESE NAMES FOR NOW. JONATHAN: WE ASKED WHETHER IT'S TIME TO LEAN BACK INTO THE CYCLICALS. ARE YOU SAYING NOW IS NOT THE TIME? > > GENERALLY SPEAKING A LOT OF INVESTORS ARE BRACING THEMSELVES AHEAD OF THIS BIG FED MOVE. THE FED IS POISED TO MOVE AGGRESSIVELY. PROBABLY 50 BASIS POINTS IN MAY AND AGAIN IN JUNE. HEAD OF THAT WE REALLY NEED TO POSITION A LITTLE BIT MORE DEFENSIVELY IN YOUR PORTFOLIOS. THE AREAS THAT HAVE PRICING POWER. HEALTH CARE, STAPLES, UTILITIES. CONSUMERS WILL HAVE TO BUY THEIR STAPLES. PROBABLY HAVE TO PAY THEIR UTILITY BILLS. THOSE ARE THE AREAS PEOPLE HAVE BEEN GRAVITATING TOWARDS. WE CAN SEE VALUE OUTPERFORMING GROWTH AS VALUATION COMPRESSION IS LIKELY. DEFENSIVE VALUE CYCLICAL TILTS STILL HOLDS. LISA: WHAT ABOUT FINANCIALS? DO THEY COUNT AS GROWTH OR VALUE? > > PROBABLY ENERGY AND INDUSTRIALS HAVE BEEN MORE DEFENSIVE ORIENTED. FINANCIALS HAVE HAD A TOUGHER TIME. IT'S HARD FOR NET INTEREST INCOME AND INTEREST MARGINS TO REALLY RISE IN FINANCIAL COMPANIES. WE DO SEE AS YIELDS START TO MOVE HIGHER, AS THERE IS LESS PRESSURE ON THE CONSUMER AND CONSUMPTION OR AT LEAST MORE INDICATION THE CONSUMER WILL REMAIN INTACT, FINANCIALS MAY COME BACK TO SOME EXTENT BUT WE STILL FAVOR SOME OF THE MORE DEFENSIVELY ORIENTED. LISA: THERE'S A DISTINCTION HERE. NOT NECESSARILY WANTING TO LEAN INTO THE MORE ECONOMICALLY SENSITIVE STOCKS AND NOT NECESSARILY SEEING A RECESSION. CAN YOU PARSE THAT DIFFERENCE TO SUGGEST THAT WE'RE NOT PARSING IN A SLOWDOWN AND NOT NECESSARILY GETTING INTO SOME TYPE OF DOWNTURN? > > FOR 2022, RECESSION IS NOT AS LIKELY. THE ECONOMIC METRICS HAVE HELD UP. WE TALKED ABOUT EARNINGS BEING SOLID. WE ARE SEEING THINGS LIKE CONSUMER SENTIMENT, INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION, EVEN BROAD ECONOMIC SURPRISE INDICES HAVE BEEN MOVING HIGHER. WHEN YOU LOOK AT THE FIXED INCOME MARKET, CREDIT SPREADS UNTIL A BENIGN STORY AS WELL. I DO THINK AS WE MOVE FORWARD WITH 200 BASIS POINTS PLUS A FED TIGHTENING, WE WILL REALLY BE WATCHING TWO SCENARIOS UNFOLD. ONE WILL BE THAT INFLATION INDEED DOES ROLLOVER TOWARDS UNIT AND WE HOPE FOR THAT SCENARIO PLAYS OUT. THE OTHER IS THAT GROWTH STARTS TO ROLLOVER MORE MEANINGFULLY. I THINK INVESTORS ARE STILL ON THE FENCE AS TO WHICH DIRECTION THIS COULD HEAD. WE COULD SEE LONG-TERM YIELDS START TO MOVE LOWER. GENERALLY IF INFLATION DOES START TO ROLLOVER, SOME OF THAT PRESSURE IS TAKEN OFF THE FED. THAT IS HOW YOU EXECUTE A SOFT LANDING AND PROBABLY MUCH MORE WELCOMED BY MARKETS THAN THE OTHER SCENARIO. JONATHAN: THIS IS WHAT PEOPLE ARE WAITING FOR. TO SEE THAT DECELERATION AND GROWTH AND PERHAPS A FEDERAL RESERVE THAT HAS TO BACK AWAY. MAYBE THAT'S NOT THE SCENARIO THAT EMERGES IN THE BACK HALF OF THIS YEAR. LISA: THE CONVERSATION HAS SHIFTED AWAY FROM THAT NARRATIVE THAT WE BEGIN THE YEAR. ON THE MARGINS PEOPLE ARE THINKING ABOUT HIGHER YIELDS OVER THE LONGER TERM BECAUSE OF THE IDEA THAT THE FED IS NOT NECESSARILY CONSIDERED AGGRESSIVE ENOUGH TO CURTAIL INFLATION THAT HAS BEEN INFLUENCED BY A NUMBER OF FACTORS. JONATHAN: BARCLAYS PICKED UP ON THAT POINT. LOOKING FOR SOME MORE FLATTENING, MORE INVERSION. THEY HAVE BACKED AWAY FROM THAT EXACTLY BECAUSE OF WHAT YOU DESCRIBED. FOR OUR AUDIENCE WORLDWIDE ON TV AND RADIO, GOOD MORNING. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. ♪ > > KEEPING UP TO NEWS -- UP TO DATE WITH NEWS AROUND THE WORLD. -- RUSSIA HAS MADE THE CAPTURE OF THE AREA ITS MAIN GOAL IN THE WAR. THE ATTACKS ARE TAKING PLACE ALONG THE FRONT MORE THAN 300 MILES. -- SAYS THE CENTRAL BANK SHOULDN'T ROLLOUT RATE INCREASES TO FIGHT INFLATION. MOST MAJOR U.S. ALLIES ARE NO LONGER REQUIRING TRAVELERS AND EMPLOYEES TO WEAR MASKS ON DOMESTIC AND SOME INTERNATIONAL FLIGHTS. A FEDERAL JUDGE OVERTURNED A MANDATE FOR PASSENGERS TO COVER THEIR FACES. THE AIRLINE INDUSTRY HAS LOBBIED THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION TO EASE THAT RULE. UBER IN THE U.S.. JOHNSON & JOHNSON HAS CUT ITS PROFIT FORECAST. J & J IS SUSPENDING ITS GUIDANCE FOR COVID VACCINE SALES BECAUSE OF UNCLEAR DEMAND AND GLOBAL SUPPLY SURPLUS. BLOOMBERG LEARNED THAT APOLLO COULD PROVIDE ELON MUSK OR ANOTHER BIDDER LIKE PRIVATE EQUITY FIRM -- WITH EQUITY OR DEBT TO SUPPORT AN OFFER. TWITTER SHARES POSTED THEIR BIGGEST GAIN TWO WEEKS ON MONDAY. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. > > THE ARRAY OF DISRUPTIONS FROM CHINA'S LOCKDOWNS, FROM THE IMPACT IT TO BE FULLY FELT OF THE RUSSIA UKRAINE WAR ON FOOD CRISIS, ON GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAINS. JONATHAN: THE WONDERFUL BRAYLEN CARMEN REINHART THERE. THE CHINA GDP OUTLOOK FROM 4.8% 4.2% THIS YEAR. THE BASE CASE. CAN YOU IMAGINE A THREE HANDLE POTENTIALLY IN CHINA THIS YEAR? TOM: CAN WE DO A VICTORY LAP? NOT FOR JON FERRO. FOR CARMEN REINHART. REINHART AND HER WONDERFUL HUSBAND VINCENT REINHART, AN ESSAY THAT CAME OUT AND MADE A SPLASH AND A LOT OF PEOPLE SAID COME ON, THE PANDEMIC DEPRESSION, THE GLOBAL ECONOMY WILL NEVER BE THE SAME. THEY ARE LIKE A PIÑATA ON THAT. THEY TOOK A LOT OF HEAT FOR THAT NOT GLOOM BUT CAUTION OF GAUGING WHERE WE WOULD BE BACK THEN TWO YEARS FROM NOW. SHE LOOKS LIKE A GENIUS NOW. JONATHAN: RUSSIA INCLUDED. TOM: RIGHT NOW JOE MATHIEU. AS YOU KNOW, THERE CAN BE ONE SENTENCE IN THE MORNING RESEARCH WHERE YOU JUST STOP. FOUR DAYS BEFORE THANKSGIVING AFTER THE ELECTION, THE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES WILL BE 80 YEARS OLD. EVERYBODY IN YOUR WORLD KNOWS THAT. WHAT DOES IT MEAN FOR THE DEMOCRATS, WHAT DOES IT MEAN FOR THE REPUBLICANS? > > THE UNSPOKEN CONVERSATION THAT THIS PRESIDENT WILL NOT LIKELY BE RUNNING FOR ANOTHER TERM ALTHOUGH HE DID SUGGEST PRETTY RECENTLY THAT HE WOULD BE LUCKY TO RUN AGAINST DONALD TRUMP AGAIN. THAT'S WHAT YOU HAVE TO DO. YOU CAN'T COME INTO THE WHITE HOUSE AS A LAME-DUCK PRESIDENT AT A COUPLE MORE YEARS AND IMAGINE HOW BRUTAL THAT CAMPAIGN WOULD BE IN 2024 WHETHER IT WERE AGAINST TRUMP OR ANYONE ELSE. THIS IS DIFFICULT FOR OUR YOUNG MEN AND A LOT OF QUESTIONS ABOUT HOW MANY YEARS JOE BIDEN HAS LEFT IN THAT JOB. TOM: REMEMBER WHEN -- SHOWED UP IN U.S. POLITICS? YOUNG PEOPLE USED TO SHOW UP AND RUN. YOU ARE THE YOUNGEST GUY IN THE BELTWAY. WHY IS IT A GERIATRIC WASHINGTON? > > IT'S A GREAT QUESTION. IF REPUBLICANS GET THEIR WAY AND START INSTITUTING TERM LIMITS ON CHAIRMANSHIP, THAT MAY TURN THINGS AROUND A LITTLE BIT. IF YOU GO BACK TO 2008, IT WAS THE YOUNG BARACK OBAMA WHO WAS TOO YOUNG FOR THE JOB AND HE INSPIRED A LOT OF YOUNGER LAWMAKERS TO COME TO TOWN. IT WAS THE REPUBLICAN YOUNG GUNS BEFORE THAT AND THESE GUYS LIKE TO HANG AROUND FOR A WHILE. THE IDEA WAS SOMEONE PUTS THEIR CAREER DOWN FOR A MINUTE, COMES TO WASHINGTON, REPRESENTS THE PEOPLE, ACTS AS A POLITICIAN AND THEN GOES BACK TO WHAT THEY WERE DOING. THAT DOESN'T HAPPEN VERY OFTEN. LISA: IS ANYONE IN WASHINGTON? > > NOT IN TERMS OF LAWMAKERS. THE BIGGEST EVENT THAT HAPPENED HERE LAST WEEK WAS THE EASTER EGG ROLE AT THE WHITE HOUSE. THIS WHITE HOUSE IS ENGAGED FROM A DISTANCE. THE PRESIDENT IS BACK ON THE ROAD. EVEN HE IS LEAVING ON HIS WAY TO PORTSMOUTH NEW HAMPSHIRE TO TOUT THE BENEFITS OF THE INFRASTRUCTURE LAW. THAT IS ALSO HOME TO THE PORTSMOUTH NAVAL SHIPYARD, ONE OF THE MOST IMPORTANT INSTALLATIONS FOR UPGRADING AND REVITALIZING OUR NUCLEAR SUBMARINE FLEET. THEY ARE SPENDING MONEY TO UPGRADE THAT FACILITY. LISA: THIS IDEA OF HOW ENGAGED LAWMAKERS ARE EVEN IF THEY ARE ON BREAK OR CONCERNED ABOUT THE MIDTERM ELECTIONS. HOW ENGAGED THEY ARE AT A TIME WHEN PEOPLE ARE TALKING ABOUT THE U.S. AND HELPING TO REALLY REMOVE THEIR DEPENDENCY ON RUSSIA OR WHETHER IT'S REALLY INCREASING PRODUCTION OF GRAINS SO THEY CAN REALLY FEED A LOT OF THE NATIONS THAT ARE RUNNING INTO SOME ISSUES. HOW MUCH IS THEIR WILLINGNESS TO SPEND AT A TIME WHEN SPENDING IS BEING BLAMED FOR A LOT OF THE INFLATION THAT WE ARE SEEING NOW? > > VERY LITTLE WILLINGNESS. REPUBLICANS WOULDN'T EVEN GET TOGETHER ON A COVERT FUNDING BILL BECAUSE THEY DIDN'T LIKE THE FACT THAT IT WASN'T COMING WITH OFFSETS AND SOME OF THE WAYS THIS CAME TOGETHER IS RESULTING IN SUPPLIES RUNNING OUT HERE. WE TALKED TO LAWMAKERS EVERY NIGHT ON BLOOMBERG RADIO. THEY ARE ENGAGED NOT NECESSARILY ON THE ISSUE THAT YOU ARE TALKING ABOUT. THE NEXT LIKELY THING MIGHT BE A SANCTIONS BILL TO CODIFY WHAT THE ADMINISTRATION HAS ALREADY DONE. JONATHAN: DID THAT JUDGE DO THIS ADMINISTRATION AND FAVOR? > > I THINK YOU ARE ON TO SOMETHING. IT ALSO HELPS IF YOU ARE NOT GOING TO GO INTO A LAWSUIT, PUT SOME QUESTIONS AROUND THE AUTHORITY OF THE CDC. THAT'S THE POTENTIAL DOWNSIDE TO THIS. TOM: JOE IS JUST FRESH AND PERKY THIS MORNING. AFTER PATRIOTS' DAY IN BOSTON, HE HAS A LAGER BEER WRAPPED AROUND HIM. HE IS WAY TOO CHIPPY. JONATHAN: A MAN WHO DID NOT RUN THE MARATHON. TOM: I THOUGHT ABOUT IT ONCE. EXPLAIN THAT HILL IN NEWTON. > > HEARTBREAK HILL. IT'S NOT TOO LATE. PEOPLE DO THIS LATE IN LIFE. WE CAN START A COUPLE MONTHS OF TRAINING TOGETHER. WE WILL BE THE LAST TO ARRIVE LATE IN THE DARK OF NIGHT. TOM: PHARAOH IS GOING TO BE PUSHING ME IN THE CART. JONATHAN: CAN YOU DO THAT VOICE AGAIN? IS THAT YOUR EX AND AT THE END OF A MARATHON -- ACCENT AT THE END OF THE MARATHON? WE GOT YOU THE AVERAGE AGE OF THE SENATE. JUST FOR YOU. 62 POINT NINE YEARS. AVERAGE AGE OF PARLIAMENT IN U.K., A LITTLE MORE THAN 50. TOM: OK. I DON'T KNOW. I LIKE WHAT JOE MANCHIN -- JOE MATHIEU SAID. IT'S LIKE WASHINGTON AND WALL STREET. I LIKE WHAT JOE MATHIEU SAID ABOUT TERM LIMITS FOR CHAIRMAN AND CHAIRWOMAN. JONATHAN: THAT'S A MISTAKE I MADE. ARE YOU BRINGING IT UP FROM YESTERDAY? TOM: THE LAST TIME JON FERRO MADE A MISTAKE WAS SIX WEEKS AGO. CAN YOU GET ME THAT? JONATHAN: ARE YOU SUGGESTING THE PRESIDENT IS TOO OLD? TOM: I'M NOT SUGGESTING THAT. IT'S A GRIND. PRESIDENT REAGAN AND PRESIDENT BUSH SENIOR, I'M SURE THERE'S ISSUES IN ENGLAND AS WELL. I -- COME ON. 80 YEARS OLD. JONATHAN: I'M ASKING BECAUSE AFTER THE MIDTERMS ARE WE GOING TO HAVE THE CONVERSATION ABOUT WHETHER HE'S GOING FOR THAT SECOND TERM OR NOT. TOM: I'M GOING TO BE HERE AT 80. THERE'S NO QUESTION ABOUT THAT. JONATHAN: I HAVE NO DOUBT ABOUT THAT. TOM KEENE, LISA ABRAMOWICZ AND JONATHAN FERRO. I WAS JUST ASKING ABOUT THE PRESIDENT, OF COURSE. NOT FUTURE PLANS ON THIS SHOW. ♪ JONATHAN: LIVE FROM NEW YORK CITY THIS MORNING, GOOD MORNING. WE ARE SLIGHTLY NEGATIVE ON THE S & P, DOWN TWO POINTS TO -0.04% -- DOWN TWO POINTS, -0.04%. AFTER THE CLOSE WE WILL BE TALKING ABOUT NETFLIX. THAT HAS HAD A DREADFUL YEAR. I WANT TO TALK ABOUT TWO THINGS. AND THE BOND MARKET, I WANT TO TALK ABOUT THE TREASURY MARKET AND THE 10 YEAR, AND THIS BREAKOUT WE HAVE SEEN THROUGH THE MONTH OF APRIL SO FAR. A 50 BASIS POINT MOVE. LISA HAS PICKED UP ON A STORY THAT I THINK IS REALLY IMPORTANT. MAYBE SOME DOUBTS THAT THIS FEDERAL RESERVE IS GOING TO STEP UP AND DO WHAT IS NEEDED TO CAP INFLATION, AND THAT IS STARTING TO REINVIGORATE THE SELLOFF IN THE BACKEND OF THE YIELD CURVE. THAT'S ONE VIEW FROM BARCLAYS AND ANOTHER VIEW YOU HAVE BEEN BUILDING ON AS WELL. LISA: THIS IS BEEN A HUGE SHIFT. EVEN THOUGH PEOPLE WERE EXPECTING THAT LATER IN THE YEAR PEOPLE WOULD BE WORRIED ABOUT A GROWTH SLOWED DOWN AND GO INTO LONGER-TERM TREASURIES, THAT IS NOT HAPPENING, AND ALSO BECAUSE IT IS A GLOBAL PHENOMENON. IT IS NOT JUST THE U.S. WITH RISING YIELDS AND RISING INFLATION. JONATHAN: IT IS GERMANY TOO. WE HAD ABOUT A 40 BASIS POINT MOVE THIS MONTH ALONE ON THE GERMAN 10-YEAR. WE'VE HAD A TWO BASIS POINT MOVE ON THE JAPANESE 10 YEAR. THAT IS THE GLOBAL STORY. YOU SEE IT AGAIN THIS MORNING. 10 YEAR YIELD UP TO FOUR BASIS POINTS IN AMERICA. IN JAPAN, IT IS HARD TO TELL WHETHER THE JAPANESE GOVERNMENT BOND MARKET IS CLOSED OR IF IT IS OPEN AND NO ONE IS REALLY DOING ANYTHING BECAUSE THE DOJ WON'T LET THEM. THAT IS A FACTOR IN THE FX MARKET. WITH DOLLAR-YEN ON THE MOVE FOR A 13TH STREET DAY OF YEN WEAKNESS AGAINST THE U.S. DOLLAR, WHEN YOU HEAR THE JAPANESE FINANCE MINISTER SAYING WE WILL LOOK AT THIS WITH A STRONG SENSE OF VIGILANCE, AND YOU LOOK AT WHAT IS HAPPENING IN THE BOND MARKET AND WHAT THEY ARE GOING TO DO OR NOT GOING TO DO IN POLICY THIS YEAR, IT IS HARD TO PUSH BACK AGAINST THIS ONE, AND THIS IS BRICKING OUT ANY MAJOR WAY OVER THE LAST COUPLE OF WEEKS. TOM: THE NOW HAS BEEN DISCUSSED FOR 10 YEARS. I REMEMBER TALKING TO MARTIN FELDSTEIN OF HARVARD ABOUT THIS, WAITING AND WAITING FOR THAT DIFFERENTIAL TO BE THERE TO SHOW THE NAKEDNESS OF JAPAN. THERE IT IS. WE ARE THERE NOW. JONATHAN: THERE'S THE CROSS ASSET PRICE ACTION. LET'S SAY GOOD MORNING TO ROMAINE. ROMAINE: LET'S TAKE A LOOK AT JOHNSON & JOHNSON. THE BLOOM REALLY DOES SEEM TO BE OFF THE ROSE WHEN IT COMES TO THESE COVID-19 VACCINE AND TREATMENT MAKERS. JOHNSON & JOHNSON REPORTING REVENUE FROM THE COVID-19 VACCINE OF ABOUT $457 MILLION IN THE MOST RECENT QUARTER, $300 MILLION BELOW WHAT THE STREET WAS EXPECTING. THE COMPANY ALSO PULLING ITS GUIDANCE FOR ANY COVID-19 GUIDANCE GOING FURTHER, LARGELY BECAUSE OF CONCERNS ABOUT WHAT DEMAND IS GOING TO LOOK LIKE AND SOME OF THE SUPPLY CHAIN ISSUES. OVERALL, THEIR REVENUE CAME IN AT ABOUT $23 BILLION, JUST A SMIDGE BELOW WHAT THE STREET WAS LOOKING FOR. A COMPANY CLEARLY AND TRANSMISSION, PARTICULARLY WITH THE SPIN OFF OF THAT CONSUMER HEALTH DIVISION. MODERNA DOWN ABOUT 2.5%, SETTING UP FOR A THIRD STRAIGHT DAY OF DECLINES. MODERNA STILL STICKING BY THIS COVID-19 PROGRAM. JUST ABOUT 45 MINUTES AGO, PROVIDING UPDATE ON ITS LATEST BOOSTER SHOT THAT SAYS WILL BE MORE EFFECTIVE AGAINST THE NEWER VARIANTS OUT THERE. A WILD STORY WITH CASSAVA SCIENCES. LAST YEAR THEY CAME OUT WAS DATA SHOWING WHAT APPEARED TO BE A MAJOR BREAKTHROUGH IN TREATMENT FOR ALZHEIMER'S DISEASE. A BOMBSHELL STORY IN "THE NEW YORK TIMES" CALLING A LOT OF THAT DATA INTO QUESTION, SAYING SEVERAL MEDICAL JOURNALS HAVE RETRACTED THE STUDY THAT LED TO THE BIG RALLY IN THE SHARES. THERE WAS A SIMILAR STORY I "THE WALL STREET JOURNAL" THAT ALSO MADE SOME ALLEGATIONS ABOUT THE VERACITY OF THAT DATA. THAT HAS BEEN A RETAIL STOCK DARLING. WE ARE GOING TO TAKE A LOOK AT NETFLIX AFTER THE BELL ON "BLOOMBERG MARKETS: THE CLOSE." THOSE SHARES FLAT ON THE DAY. THIS IS THE THIRD WORST PERFORMER IN THE S & P 500, THIRD WORST IN THE NASDAQ 100 ON A YEAR-TO-DATE BASIS OR GET A LOT OF THAT STEMS FROM THE REPORT IN JANUARY WHERE THE COMPANY SAID IT ONLY EXPECT TO ADD ABOUT 2.5 MILLION SUBSCRIBERS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER, ABOUT 1/3 FEWER THAN WHAT THE STREET WAS LOOKING FOR. IT WILL BE INTERESTING TO SEE NOT ONLY THE SUBSCRIBER GROWTH, BUT ALSO THE PRICING POWER. BLOOMBERG INTELLIGENCE HAS SOME GREAT DATA ON APP DOWNLOADS FOR A LOT OF THESE STREAMING SERVICES THAT SHOWED A PRETTY HEALTHY ENVIRONMENT, BUT JUST NOT FOR NETFLIX, NOT FOR WARNER BROS., NOT FOR BUSINESS. TOM: WHAT DOES NETFLIX MEAN FOR WARNER BROS.? WHAT DOES THE NETFLIX RELEASE THIS AFTERNOON MEAN FOR WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY? ROMAINE: LET ME QUOTE BLOOMBERG INTELLIGENCE FOR YOU. THE STREAMING SERVICE IS DOING BETTER RIGHT NOW ARE THE NON-SUBSCRIPTION STREAMING SERVICES, THE ONES THAT ARE MORE RELIANT ON ADVERTISING RATHER THAN ON THE PRICE OF THE SUB SCRIPT IN ITSELF. THE ONES THAT ARE SUB AND RELATED ARE SUFFERING THE MOST. TOM: IT WILL BE INTERESTING THIS AFTERNOON. THIS IS A JOY BECAUSE HE HAS BEEN SO RIGHT ABOUT THE RESILIENT DOLLAR. DOLLAR IS GOING TO DIE, DOLLAR IS GOING TO BE WEAK, AND MARK MCCORMICK OF TD SECURITIES SAID NO IT IS NOT. MR. MCCORMICK WRITES ONE OF THE MOST NUANCED RESEARCH PIECES ON THE STREET. I'M GOING TO GO TO FACTOR ANALYSIS. YOU HAVE SIX FACTORS THAT MATTER WITHIN YOUR COCKTAIL OF STRATEGY. TELL ME WHERE GROWTH FITS IN NOW AND WHAT GROWTH DIFFERENTIALS SAY FOR THE JAPANESE GOVERNMENT. MARK: THANK YOU. WHAT IS QUITE INTERESTING IS IF YOU THINK ABOUT GROWTH, IT IS KIND OF FORGOTTEN ABOUT. 2021 WAS ALL ABOUT CENTRAL-BANK DIVERGENCE, RESPOND TO INFLATION. EVERYONE KIND OF FORGOT ABOUT GROWTH. WHAT WE ARE SEEING IS IF WE LOOK AT GROWTH MOMENTUM IS A FACTOR, IT IS ONE OF THE BEST PERFORMANCE STRATEGIES YEAR-TO-DATE, ALONG WITH CARRY AND EVEN EQUITY DIVERGENCE. YOU ARE SEEING IS ACROSS ANY COUNTRIES, DIVERGENCE ACROSS FACTORS, WHICH IS IMPORTANT BECAUSE THIS IS NOT JUST ABOUT FED, NOT JUST ABOUT CENTRAL BANKS. WE ARE THINK ABOUT HOW IMPORTANT RELATIVE GROWTH DIVERGENCE MATTERS. TOM: WE'VE GOT THE IMF REPORT THIS MORNING, AND HE IS GOING TO TALK A LOT ABOUT TRADE. FULL TRADE IN SHANGHAI INTO THE WEAKNESS OR THE POTENTIAL WEAKNESS OF EM. MARK: I THINK IF YOU THINK ABOUT WHERE GROWTH IS, BUT WE STILL HAVE IS THE SERVICES REOPENING COMING IN EM. WHAT I THINK THE BIG DRIVER IS FOR THIS YEAR IS THE G4 CENTRAL-BANK BALANCE SHEET IS SHRINKING, BUT CHINA'S CREDIT IMPULSE IS RISING. SO THE CREDIT CYCLE IS KIND OF TURNING IN DELTA TERMS, BUT STILL GENERALLY POSITIVE. SO IT CHANGES THE LANDSCAPE OF WHICH CURRENCIES CAN OUTPERFORM OTHERS. IF YOU WERE TO THINK ABOUT WHAT HAPPENED THIS YEAR, WE HAD A MASSIVE SELLOFF IN EQUITIES. WE HAVE SEEN DETERIORATION OF SHARPE RATIOS. THE BEST PERFORMING CURRENCIES YEAR-TO-DATE ARE IN LATIN AMERICA. THEY ARE EMERGING MARKETS, HIGH YIELD, CARRY CURRENCIES. IF WE STILL HAVE A COMMODITY STORY, WE DO HAVE GROWTH DIVERSIONS, WE DON'T NEED A UNIFYING STRONG DOLLAR. SO THERE ARE STILL ELEMENTS THAT CHINA STIMULATING IS GOOD FOR POCKETS OF THE WORLD BECAUSE IT IS PUSHING CAPITAL FLOWS ON THE EQUITY SIDE OUT OF THE UNITED STATES CAN DO OTHER COUNTRIES. LISA: IS THE NARRATIVE CLEARER NOW? HAS AN TURTON D -- HAS UNCERTAINTY ABOUT THE DIRECTION OF CERTAIN CURRENCIES BEEN REMOVED? MARK: I THINK IT IS CLEAR IS IF YOU THINK ABOUT THE MARKET NARRATIVE, WE'VE HAD CONVERSATIONS WITH CLIENTS IN JANUARY WHERE WE REALLY LIKE OZZIE AND. THAT WOULD -- LIKED AUSSIE-YEN. THAT WAS ONE OF OUR FAVORITE TRADES TO START THE YEAR. IF YOU LOOK AT THE TWO FACTORS THAT WERE DRIVING AUSSIE-YEN, IT WAS COMMODITIES AND YIELD. PART OF WHAT WE KNOW THAT THE MARKET IS AWARE OF NOW IS THIS TURN TO TRADE THEME, THIS IS REALLY A PREVAILING NARRATIVE ALONG WITH THE CENTRAL BANK POLICY. I THINK TALKING ABOUT GROWTH AGAIN, TALKING ABOUT VALUATIONS AND EQUITIES IS VERY CRITICAL WHERE THE BIGGEST THING WE HAVE SEEN THIS YEAR ISRAEL RATES HAVE GONE UP 100 BASIS POINTS IN THE U.S. THIS IS WHAT IS CAUSING THE NEW NARRATIVE SHIFT, WHICH IS KIND OF A PIVOT BACK TO EUROPE. I THINK WHAT IS VERY CLEAR IN THE FX MARKET IS WE KNOW YIELDS ARE RISING, WE KNOW CENTRAL BANKS WERE HAWKISH LAST YEAR. WE KNOW WHICH ONES WILL LET YOU BE LESS HAWKISH THIS YEAR, AND WE ARE STARTING TO SEE THESE NEW TRADES EMERGE, WHICH I THINK A BIG PART IS GOING TO BE DIVERGENCE ACROSS EUROPE. EURO, STERLING, SWISS, ALL OF THOSE CURRENCIES ARE NOW IN PLAY FOR THE SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR. LISA: HOW MUCH DO YOU EXPECT THE DOLLAR TO WEAKEN JUST BROADLY, GIVEN THAT PEOPLE HAVE BEGIN WHAT YOU SEE AS THE MAIN AND STAYING NARRATIVE? MARK: I SAY WE ARE STILL IN A PERIOD OF TIME WHERE THE DOLLAR STRENGTHENS. THROUGH Q2, I THINK EURO IS STILL HOLDING, BUT YOU COULD CEM START TO CRATER ON THE HAWKISH RATES. PART OF WHAT THE FED NEEDS TO DO IS TIGHTEN FINANCIAL CONDITIONS, AND THEY HAVE NOT REALLY DONE THAT TOO MUCH YET. WE STILL NEED TO SEE REAL RATES RISE A LITTLE BIT, MAYBE ANOTHER 25 BASIS POINTS. THAT IS DESCRIPTIVE FOR U.S. EQUITIES. THAT CAUSES A LOT OF THE TURBULENCE WE ARE SEEING IN MARKETS. ON THE OTHERS HAD OF THIS, IF THE FED DISRUPTS THE GOLDEN GOOSE THAT HAS SUPPORTED THE DOLLAR FOR THE LAST COUPLE YEARS, IT IS REALLY THE EQUITY FLOWS INTO U.S. HAVE OFFSET THE CURRENT ACCOUNT DEFICIT. SO EURO CAN REVISIT 115 TO 120, ESPECIALLY IF THE ECB IS GOING TO HIKE RATES TWICE THIS YEAR, BUT IT IS TOO EARLY TO SEQUENCE ECB TIGHTENING BECAUSE OF THE OTHER TRACTORS -- THE OTHER FACTORS WE ARE TRACKING FOR THE EURO. THEY ARE STILL NEGATIVE OUR FRAMEWORK, SO WE ARE NOT BUYING EUROPE BECAUSE THERE'S NOT A BROAD-BASED CONVICTION FOR IT. BUT WHEN IT HAPPENS, EURO TIMING OUT AROUND ONE AWAIT -- EURO BOTTOMING OUT AROUND 108 IS WHERE WE ARE. IF YOU FOCUS ON THE CHANGES AROUND WHAT IS HAPPENING IN EUROPE, EURO-SWISS IS A PRIME CANDIDATE RIGHT NOW. IT HAS HELD AROUND PARITY AT 101. DEVOUR MODELS ARE POINTING TOWARDS 104, EVEN IN THE NEXT COUPLE OF WEEKS. JONATHAN: THERE'S NOTHING BORING ABOUT FOREIGN EXCHANGE FOR THE NEXT FEW WEEKS, THAT IS FOR SURE. THING BORING -- NOTHING BORING ABOUT THE COMMODITY MARKET EITHER. WE HEARD FROM FRENCH FINANCE MINISTER BRUNO LE MAIRE, WHO SAID IT MORE IMPORTANT THAN EVER TO STOP OIL IMPORTS FROM RUSSIA. HERE'S THE NUMBER FROM JP MORGAN. IF THE EU BANNED ALL RUSSIAN OIL IMMEDIATELY, CRUDE IN VALUE THEY HIT $185. TOM: WHAT IS IMPORTANT HERE IS THE PARTITION IN THAT ARTICLE BETWEEN GAS, NOT GAS, AND OIL. AMERICANS DON'T MAKE THAT PARTITION ENOUGH. JONATHAN: AND THE TIMEFRAME FOR DOING THIS, AN IMMEDIATE BAN ON RUSSIAN OIL. THAT IS THE VIEW FROM JP MORGAN. $106 90 EIGHT CENTS ON WTI THIS MORING. THE MORNING TO YOU WORLDWIDE -- 100 SIX DOLLARS 98 CENTS ON WTI THIS WARNING. GOOD MORNING TO YOU WORLDWIDE. RITIKA: IN UKRAINE, PRESIDENT VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY SAYS A LONG ANTICIPATED RUSSIAN OFFENSIVE HAS BEGUN. RUSSIAN FORCES ARE SAID TO BE TARGETING THE DONBASS REGION IN THE EASTERN PART OF THE COUNTRY OR GET THE ASSAULT IS TAKING PLACE ALONG A FRONT OF MORE THAN 300 MILES. MEASURES INCLUDE GENERAL PLEASURES FOR MORE CREDIT AND OTHER FINANCIAL SUPPORT. THE PEOPLE'S BANK OF CHINA IS URGING LENDERS TO BOOST HELP FOR INDUSTRIES SUCH AS TOURISM, CATERING, AND RETAIL. INVESTORS ARE RAPIDLY GETTING OUT OF STOCKS. LAST WEEK, U.S. -- SAW THEIR BIGGEST OUTFLOWS. THAT IS ACCORDING TO BANK OF AMERICA. MEANWHILE, EUROPEAN FUNDS HAVE EXPERIENCED A NINTH STRAIGHT WEEK OF OUTFLOWS. BLOOMBERG HAS LEARNED CRYPTOCURRENCY STARTUP BLOCKCHAIN.COM IS PLANNING AN IPO COULD TAKE PLACE THIS YEAR. BLOCKCHAIN.COM SAYS A FUNDING ROUND IS VALUED AT $14 BILLION. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. ♪ > > I WOULD POINT OUT THAT THE 1994 CYCLE WHERE WE RAISED THE POLICY RATE 300 BASIS POINTS IN THE YEAR, IN THAT CYCLE THERE WAS A 75 BASIS POINTS INCREASE AT ONE POINT. SO I WOULD NOT RULE IT OUT, BUT IT IS NOT MY BASE CASE. JONATHAN: THIS AT THE MOMENT IS THE BIGGEST NONSTORY. JAMES BULLARD OF THE FED. "I WOULD NOT RULE IT OUT, BUT IT IS NOT MY BASE CASE." ULTIMATELY, HIS BASE CASE IS 50 BASIS POINTS I WILL SEE YOU THERE, -- 50 BASIS POINTS. I WILL SEE YOU THERE, MAY 4 FOR THE FED. LISA: CAN I BREAK IN ON THIS? IT IS HARD NOT TO FIX IT ON COMMENTS SUGGESTING A 75 BASIS POINT RATE HIKE IS NOT OFF THE TABLE FOR GOOD REASON. IT IS BECAUSE RIGHT NOW, PEOPLE ARE REALLY UNDERSTANDING THE FED HAS NOT GOTTEN THE SITUATION UNDER CONTROL. SO HOW MUCH DO THEY NEED TO SHOCK THE MARKET? THAT CONCEPT IS RATTLING THE MARKET. JONATHAN: I THINK THE MORE INTERESTING IS THAT PERHAPS HE WANTS A THREE HANDLE BY YEAR END. THAT IS THE STORY FOR JIM BULLARD. IF HE WAS LEADING THE COMMITTEE, THEY MAY BE HIS BASE CASE WOULD BE SOMETHING OTHER THAN 50 BASIS POINTS, BUT HE'S NOT. SO TRYING TO GET THE COMMITTEE TO MOVE 75 ON MAY 4 IS NOT PART OF THE CONVERSATION, IS IT? TOM: WE NEED TO FRAME THIS PART OF THE CONVERSATION. IT IS REALLY IMPORTANT. MR. BULLARD IS NOT WELCOME AT THE ST. LOUIS CARDINALS BOX SEATS THAT HE HAS, BUT THIS IS A GUY WHO WROTE ABOUT REGIME CHANGE AND A MODERN SIRI WHICH THE FED HAS ALMOST STUMBLED INTO. WE ARE IN A REGIME CHANGE, AND IN HIS OWN WAY, LEADING THE DISCUSSION ON DUDLEY, BUT IN A DIFFERENT WAY. JONATHAN: HE SHOWED ME SOME SHREDDED MONEY FROM THE MONEY MUSEUM AT THE SAINT LOUIS FED. TOM: I'VE BEEN THERE. VERY GOOD. JONATHAN: I'M NOT SURE WHAT THE MESSAGE UNDERPINNING THAT PARTICULAR MESSAGE WAS. ARE YOU TRYING TO MAKE A TRIP? TOM: ROAD TRIP TO A CARDINALS GAME WITH MR. BULLARD. JONATHAN: I AM DOWN FOR THAT ONE. TOM: LET'S MOVE ON FROM 75 BASIS POINTS TO 75 PEOPLE STANDING IN LINE AT TSA. KRITI GUPTA PROVIDES WISDOM. KRITI: WE'VE GOT TO TALK ABOUT THE MASK MANDATE DROPPED AFTER A FEDERAL JUDGE BASICALLY OVERTURNED THE RULING SAYING THAT IN PUBLIC LACES, WHETHER IT COMES TO METRO LINES, AIRLINES, UBER RIDES, YOU NO LONGER HAVE TO WEAR A MASK. THAT IS IMPORTANT WHEN IT COMES TO THE AIRLINE INDUSTRY, WHICH HAS BEEN LOBBYING MORE AND MORE FOR THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION TO DROP THIS MANDATE. IT ALSO COMES AFTER THE CDC EXTENDED THAT MANDATE TO MAY 3. MY CHART OF THE DAY ACTUALLY PUTS THAT INTO PERSPECTIVE. WITH THE TSA CHECKPOINT THROUGHPUT, A LOT OF FANCY WORDS FOR HOMELY PASSENGERS ARE FLYING THROUGH THE AIRLINE INDUSTRY IN THE UNITED STATES, YOU CAN SEE WE ARE NEARLY BACK TO PREPEND THEM AT LEVELS. THE HICCUP -- TO PRE-PANDEMIC LEVELS. THE HICCUP IS HOW THAT IS AFFECTING AIRLINE STOCKS. IF YOU WERE TO OVERLAY A CHART FOR THE INDUSTRY, IT WOULD SHOW WE ARE ALIGNED UNTIL THE LAST COUPLE MONTHS, WHICH WOULD SHOW A COMPLETE DROP. IT HAS EVERYTHING TO DO WITH COMMODITIES LIKE JET FUEL THE LABOR SHORTAGE. TOM: AND THERE'S THE TALK OF ENERGY COMMODITIES. WE TALK ABOUT COMMODITIES IN THE BUSINESS MEDIA WORLD. OIL, OIL, OIL, GOLD, OIL, SILVER , MORE GOLD TALK, OIL, OIL. SIMON CASEY HAS LEGIT EXPERTISE IN THIS. BLOOMBERG NEWS MANAGING EDITOR AND TRULY IN CYCLE PETER ON THE SOFT COMMODITIES LIKE CORN TO THE MOON AND THE REST OF IT. THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR JOINING THIS MORNING. LET'S TALK ABOUT THE IMMEDIATE, WHICH IS A LOT OF SNOW ACROSS AMERICA, AND THAT IS THE WINTER WHEAT THAT MAKES THE DURHAM PASTA FOR JON FERRO. IS WINTER WHEAT REALLY THREATENED? ? IS OUR PASTA CROP THREATENED? SIMON: IT DEPENDS WHAT YOU MEAN BY THREATENED. CONDITIONS ARE CERTAINLY WORSENING AND THE DATA WE HAD OUT YESTERDAY FROM THE USDA SHOWED THAT THE GOOD TO EXCELLENT CONDITION ACROSS THE CROP HAS GONE DOWN, COVERING 30% OR SO FOR THE ENTIRE CROP IN NORTH AMERICA. SO IT IS NOT GOOD. THERE STILL WILL BE A CROP. IT IS NOT AS GOOD AS IT COULD BE , AND THIS COMES ON TOP OF EVERYTHING ELSE. WE HAVE BEEN TALKING ABOUT THIS FOR WEEKS NOW. THE WAR, THE IMPACT ON SUPPLIES COMING OUT OF THE BLACK SEA, FERTILIZER INFLATION STOCK, WHICH IS RIPPLING AROUND THE WORLD. WE WILL HAVE RAMIFICATIONS THE ON THIS YEAR, EVEN IF THE WAR DOES AND AT SOME POINT WITHIN THE NEAR FUTURE. THIS WHOLE CONFLUENCE OF EVENTS IS GOING TO CONTINUE TO REVERBERATE. LISA: YOU RAISE A REALLY GOOD POINT, THE COST OF FERTILIZER HAS GONE UP FROM THE SLEEP. HOW MUCH HAVE WE INCLUDED THAT IN THE EQUATION IN THE UNITED STATES, AND HOW MUCH IS IT CONSIDERED THE INCREASED DEMAND GLOBALLY, ESPECIALLY FROM UKRAINE AND RUSSIA, DOESN'T MAKE IT ONTO THE MARKET? SIMON: IT IS CERTAINLY FACTORED IN THE PRICE. THE INCREASE IN FERTILIZER PRICES, RIGHT NOW WE ARE SEEING FARMERS AROUND THE WORLD CHANGE THEIR PLANTING DECISIONS. HERE IN THE U.S., BUT ALSO IN PLACE IS LIKE INDIA, REALLY EVERYWHERE. IT IS DIFFICULT TO PULL THAT APART FROM THE IMMEDIATE SUPPLY DISRUPTIONS FROM THE WAR, BUT IT IS DEFINITELY FUNDAMENTAL TO WHAT WE ARE SEEING RIGHT NOW. LISA: I'M WATCHING CORN CAREFULLY, CLIMBING TO THE HIGHEST SINCE 2012 IN THE UNITED STATES. I WONDER WHETHER THE U.S. CONTINUE TO PUSH ETHANOL AT A TIME WHEN CORN PRICES ARE SO HIGH. CAN THEY CONTINUE TO PUSH THIS AS A SUPPLEMENT TO OTHER OIL AND GAS SUPPLIES AS A WAY TO STAVE OFF SOME OF THE INCREASES ON THAT SPECTRUM OF THE COMMODITY SCALE? SIMON: EVER SINCE THE RENEWABLE FUEL STANDARD CAME IN DURING THE LAST DECADE, THIS HAS BEEN A BIG DEBATE GOING ON IN THE BACKGROUND. SHOULD WE BE USING FOOD AS A FUEL FOR CARS? AS YOU KNOW, IT IS INTENSELY POLITICAL IN THE U.S. IT HAS GOT A LOT OF SUPPORT FROM THE FARM STATES. FOR THAT REASON, NO PRESIDENT CAN REALLY AFFORD TO TINKER WITH IT TOO MUCH. AS YOU KNOW, BIDEN CAME OUT IN THE LAST COUPLE OF WEEKS AND PLEDGED TO SUPPORT SALES OF ETHANOL WITH THE HIGHER VERSION OF THE ETHANOL FUEL THAT IS OUT THERE AND SOME STATIONS TO EXTEND THE SALES OF THAT, THE EE 15 BLEND. THERE IS STILL SPECULATION THAT ULTIMATELY HE COULD DO SOMETHING DRASTIC AND REVERSE COURSE ON THE RFS ULTIMATELY, BUT WE'LL PRICES RIGHT NOW HAVE TEMPERED THEIR GAINS. THE GASOLINE PRICE IS NOT AS HIGH AS THEY WERE A FEW WEEKS AGO. SO THE WAY THE POLITICAL CALCULUS IS WORKING RIGHT NOW, MAYBE THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION COULD KEEP IT WHERE IT IS. BUT IF WE SEE CORN PRICES GO BEYOND WHERE THEY ARE NOW, WE WERE AT A 13 YEAR HIGH. WE ARE ONLY ABOUT $.40 A BUSHEL OFF OF ALL-TIME HIGHS, AND YOU'VE GOT TO THINK BASED ON GLOBAL FUNDAMENTALS AND WHAT WE HAVE SEEN IN RECENT WEEKS, CORN COULD TAKE OUT THAT RECORD HIGH. IT COULD MOVE HIGHER. IT COULD BE NINE OR EVEN $10 A BUSHEL PERHAPS SOMETIME THIS YEAR. MAYBE THE POLITICAL CONVERSATION SHIFTS AND MAYBE THE POLITICAL CONVERSATION IN THIS COUNTRY AND AROUND THE WORLD IS NO LONGER SO FIXATED JUST ON ENERGY PRICES, BUT TALKS ABOUT FOOD AFFORDABILITY AND GLOBAL HUNGER. JONATHAN: TREMENDOUSLY IMPORTANT . SIMON CASEY, BLOOMBERG NEWS DEPUTY MANAGING DIRECTOR FOR IT IS A QUESTION YOU HAVE ASKED. WHAT IS IT COMING BACK DOWN TO? TOM: I AM GOING TO GO TO CORN WHICH IS NOT THAT BIG A DEAL, BUT YOU GET SUBSTITUTION EFFECTS WITH SOYBEANS AS WELL. IT IS A LOT MORE COMPLEX THAN JUST TROTTING OUT THE PRICE OF A BUSHEL OF CORN. THERE'S A LOT MORE GOING ON HERE. WE'VE GOT TO STUDY THAT IN THE COMING WEEKS. BEARISH THROUGH THIS YEAR WITH HIGHER PRICES AS WELL, AND HOW PEOPLE CUT BACK ON DISCRETIONARY SPENDING I THINK IS GOING TO BE THE FOCUS FOR US ALL, PARTICULARLY WITH NETFLIX AFTER THE CLOSE. WITHIN FOREIGN EXCHANGE, THE MACRO STORY I THINK IS FASCINATING. YOU BRING UP THE JAPANESE YEN STORY. WE'VE GOT THIS BREAK OUT IN YIELDS IN AMERICA. BREAKOUT IN GERMANY. YIELDS HIGHER. JAPANESE BOND YIELDS AREN'T DOING ANYTHING. SO FAR, THE STOCK OBSERVER IN FOREIGN-EXCHANGE TEAMS TO BE THE U.S. DOLLAR TAKING ALL THE STRENGTH AND THE JAPANESE YEN TAKING ALL THE WEAKNESS. TOM: FOLDING INTO THAT, MAYBE LESS SO FOR SERVICE SECTOR AMERICA, IS THE COMMODITY BOOM WE ARE SEEING. SIMON CASEY IS JUST LIGHTS OUT FOR BLOOMBERG. THAT WAS A CLINIC ON CORN COMEDY SOFTS AND -- ON CORN, THE SOFTS AND ALL OF THAT AWAY FROM OIL. JONATHAN: LET'S TALK ABOUT THE THINGS THAT WOULD NEED TO HAPPEN. WHAT THEY ARE MODELING IS THE IDEA THAT THE FRENCH GET THEIR WAY AND YOU GET A RUSSIAN OIL BAN, AND OIL EMBARGO. HOW THEY GET PHASED-IN IS IMPORTANT. IS IT A CUT OFF OR SOMETHING THAT GETS PHASED-IN OVER TIME? IF IT IS AN IMMEDIATE CUT OFF, THEY THINK CRUDE COULD GO TO $185. WE DON'T KNOW WHAT IS GOING TO HAPPEN. CERTAINLY PRICES HAVE GONE UP IN A MASSIVE WAY. HERE'S A COMMENT FOR YOU. "JUST FILLED UP THE CAR IN NOTTING HILL. NOW I HAVE TO GO CAP IN HAND TO THE IMF." A LOT OF PEOPLE FEEL THAT WAY. THERE'S A LOT OF PEOPLE IN THAT PARTICULAR PART OF LONDON. LISA: BUT TOM MIX A REALLY GOOD POINT. WHEN WE TALKING ABOUT THE END OF MASK MANDATES ON PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION IN A LOT OF PLACES, THE PANDEMIC IS OVER, AND YET THE ROLLOVER FACTORS OF INFLATION HAVE NOT SHIFTED, AND PEOPLE ARE CHANGING THEIR VIEW ON INFLATION. YOU'RE SEEING THAT IN BOND MARKETS AND CURRENCY MARKETS WITH THE DOLLAR EVER STRONGER. I DO WONDER AT WHAT POINT PEOPLE START TALKING ABOUT WHAT HAPPENS IF THE INFLATION ONLY GETS DOWN TO 5% BY THE END OF NEXT YEAR, LET ALONE 2%, WHICH IS WHAT THE FED IS FORECASTING. TOM: THAT GOES TO OUR CONVERSATION WITH ADAM POSEN IN WASHINGTON AND OLIVIER BLANCHARD THE WEEK BEFORE THAT. MAYBE WHAT WE ARE TALKING ABOUT HERE IS NOT GETTING BACK TO 2% INFLATION, AND THERE IS A NEW LEVEL THAT SAYS 1960'S. LISA: THIS STUCK OUT. "THE WALL STREET JOURNAL" PUT OUT A REPORT SAYING THE AMOUNT THE FED WOULD LIKE TO REDUCE INFLATION OVER THE NEXT TWO YEARS HAS NEVER BEEN DONE BEFORE IN THE PAST 80 YEARS WITHOUT CAUSING A HARD LANDING. TOM: JON, THE HARD LANDING IS THE BRAMO GLOOM. I GET THAT. JONATHAN: DUDLEY IS IN THE CLUB, ISN'T HE? TOM: BUT CAN WE STOP AND STATE IT IS ESSENTIALLY A FULLY EMPLOYED AMERICA? JONATHAN: IN SOME MEASURES, YES. SOME PEOPLE WOULD PUSH BACK. BUT IT LOOKS LIKE A VERY TIGHT LABOR MARKET. WHAT YOU ARE PICKING UP ON I THINK IS REALLY IMPORTANT. THERE'S A DIFFERENCE BETWEEN A MECHANICAL PEAK IN YEAR-OVER-YEAR INFLATION BECAUSE THE BASE EFFECTS START TO KICK IN ONE WAY OR THE OTHER, A DIFFERENCE BETWEEN THAT AND THE CUMULATIVE DAMAGE OF PERSISTENTLY HIGH INFLATION THROUGH THE REST OF THIS YEAR, WHICH IS WHAT HOST ECONOMISTS STILL FORECAST. SO YOU CAN COME DOWN FROM 8%, 7%, 5%, BUT IF WE ARE LOOKING AT 4% THROUGH NEXT YEAR AS WELL, WE'VE GOT A PROBLEM. TOM: WHAT DOES BLANCHFLOWER KNOW? HE IS STUCK IN A SNOWSTORM IN HANOVER THIS MORNING. DOW FUTURES UP 18. JONATHAN: THANK YOU FOR THAT. ON THE S & P, UP ABOUT 0.04%. TOM: I DON'T HAVE THE FAST BLOOMBERG, JON. JONATHAN: EVERY TIME YOU MENTION THE DOW, I AM GOING TO SAY A CURRENCY PAIR IS UP OR DOWN INSTEAD OF WEAKER OR STRONGER. THE BOND MARKET IS A STORY FOR ME. WE ARE OUT ANOTHER TO BASIS POINTS AND GETTING REALLY CLOSE TO A 3% HANDLE ON THE 30 YEAR YIELD AT 2.97%. TOM: WE WILL SEE. MICHAEL BELL WITH US NOW, GLOBAL MARKET STRATEGIST FOR JP MORGAN ASSET-MANAGEMENT. I'VE GOT TO GO TO THE OUTLOOK WE WILL GET HERE IN MAYBE AN HOUR AND A HALF. THE QUESTION IS IGNORED IN ALL OF UKRAINE AND EUROPE AS WELL, HOW IS E.M. DOING? ARE WE SET UP FOR A 1992, WHERE E.M. GETS A SHOCK GIVEN WHAT COMMODITY PRICES ARE DOING? MICHAEL: CHINA IS OBVIOUSLY THE LARGEST PART OF E.M. AND IT IS BEING WEIGHED ON BY LOCKDOWNS AND COVID, WHICH HAS JUST EXACERBATED THE INFLATION PROBLEM IN THE DEVELOPED MARKET WORLD BECAUSE OF THE ONGOING SUPPLY CONSTRAINTS. IN TERMS OF SOME OF THE OTHER EMERGING MARKET ECONOMIES, SOME OF THEM OBVIOUSLY BENEFIT FROM HIGHER COMMODITY PRICES IN TERMS OF TRADE. BUT I DO FEAR THAT BECAUSE THOSE HIGHER COMMODITY PRICES ARE GOING TO LEAD TO MORE CENTRAL BANK TIGHTENING IN THE WEST, PARTICULARLY FROM THE FED, THAT COULD CREATE AN ENVIRONMENT THAT IS DIFFICULT FOR SOME OF THOSE EMERGING MARKET ECONOMIES. JONATHAN: HAVE WE TAKEN DOWN EARNINGS EXPECTATIONS ENOUGH GIVEN WHAT IS TAKING PLACE? MICHAEL: I DON'T THINK SO, ACTUALLY. I THINK THE RISK IS THAT FORECASTS ARE STILL TOO HIGH. AS YOU WERE SAYING EARLIER ON, ULTIMATELY THE QUESTION IS GOING TO BE OVER THE NEXT REACH IS A MONTHS, TO WHAT EXTENT DOES CONSUMPTION START TO DECELERATE OR AT LEAST GROW AT A LESS STRONG PACE ON THE BACK OF THESE HIGHER ENERGY PRICES? IT MAY BE THAT IN THE U.S., CONSUMPTION IS ABLE TO HOLD UP OK BECAUSE PEOPLE HAVE STILL GOT PRETTY HIGH SAVINGS FROM THE PANDEMIC. IT SUGGESTS PEOPLE STILL HAVE ABOUT HALF THE SAVINGS -- ABOUT DOUBLE THE SAVINGS THEY HAD BEFORE THE PANDEMIC. BECAUSE THEY ARE PAYING MUCH HIGHER GAS PRICES THAN THE U.S., I THINK THE RISK TO CONSUMPTION IS HIGHER. JONATHAN: WHERE DOES THAT LEAVE THE EQUITY TRADE EUROPE VERSUS U.S.? I'VE GOT A YEAR TO DATE BREAKDOWN OF THE STOXX 600. OUTPERFORMANCE, BASIC RESOURCES, ENERGY, UP YOU TO DATE. THE UNDERPERFORMERS, AS YOU MIGHT EXPECT, THE RETAIL PLAYERS, DOWN BY 27%. I WONDER HOW MUCH WORK THE MARKET HAS ALL READY DONE TO AND DISSIPATE THE STORY WE ARE DISCUSSING AND WHETHER IT IS TIME TO GO THE OTHER WAY OR NOT. MICHAEL: I THINK YOU LOOK BACK TO THE LOW ON EUROPEAN EQUITIES THAT WE HAVE SEEN THIS YEAR. AT THAT POINT THERE WAS QUITE A HIGH RECESSION PROBABILITY ALREADY BEING PRICED IN, BUT WE HAVE SEEN A BIT OF A RALLY SINCE THEN. YOU LOOK AT THE U.K. MARKET, ONE OF THE BETTER PERFORMING MARKETS GLOBALLY YEAR TO DATE, BUT OF COURSE THAT IS BEING HELPED BY THE FACT THAT THE BIG COMMODITY PRODUCERS WHICH MAKE UP A LARGE PART OF THE U.K. MARKET ARE DOING PRETTY WELL. I THINK YOU'VE GOT TO LOOK BENEATH THE HOOD OF THE MARKET A LITTLE BIT THERE. I DO STILL THINK THERE'S A BIT OF A RISK THAT IN THE U.K. AND EUROPE, MARKETS ARE BEING A LITTLE BIT COMPLACENT IN THE POTENTIAL FOR A POTENTIAL SLOWDOWN IN HIGHER ENERGY PRICES. THE ECONOMIC OUTLOOK IS BETTER IN THE U.S. SENATE IS AND YOU CAN DIRECT, BUT AS BOND YIELDS MOVE HIGHER, AS WE HAVE SEEN, THAT CAN WEIGH ON THE TECH STOCKS WHICH MAKE UP A LARGER PART OF THE U.S. MARKET. SO I THINK I WOULD PROBABLY BE LOOKING AT U.S. VALUE STOCKS WHICH ARE LESS EXPOSED TO THAT HIGHER RATE ENVIRONMENT, AND ALSO LESS EXPOSED TO THE GROWTH SHOCK FROM HIGHER ENERGY PRICES. LISA: GIVEN THE LACK OF RESILIENCE RELATIVE TO THE U.S. IN THE EUROPEAN REGION, DO YOU THINK THAT PEOPLE ARE OVERESTIMATING HOW MUCH THE ECB CAN RAISE RATES? MICHAEL: I THINK THEY PROBABLY ARE. CERTAIN IN THE U.K., IT SEEMS TO ME THAT THE PRICING ON RATE RISES IS PRETTY AGGRESSIVE GIVEN A LIKELY SLOWDOWN IN GROWTH THAT WE ARE GOING TO SEE. I THINK THE LIKELIHOOD IS THAT OVER THE NEXT SIX MONTHS OR SO, CERTAINLY AS WE HEAD INTO NEXT WINTER WHEN THESE HIGHER GAS BILLS ARE REALLY GOING TO START TO BITE, AND IT BECOMES CLEAR THAT BOTH THE BOE AND THE ECB ARE NOT GOING TO BE ABLE TO HIKE BY AS MUCH AS IS PRICED. JONATHAN: MIKE BELL, THANKS AS ALWAYS. LOOKING AHEAD TO THE BOE, MAY 5. FOR THE FEDERAL RESERVE, MAY 4. LISA: HIKING INTO WEAKNESS SEEMS TO BE A SCENE. I DO WONDER WHETHER THEY WILL BE ABLE TO BACK AWAY GIVEN THE OPTICS OF WHAT PEOPLE ARE FACING IN TERMS OF THE BILLS THEY ARE PAYING. IT WAS NOT AN ACCIDENT THAT THE PEOPLE CUTTING BACK ON THEIR STREAMING SERVICES IN THE U.K. WERE CUTTING BACK AT A RECORD PACE. IT HAS JUST BEEN INCREDIBLE HOW MUCH THE PRICE HAS RISEN OF OIL AND GAS. JONATHAN: CAN WE REVISIT THE EQUITY QUESTION? THE MARKET IS MEANT TO BE A DISCOUNTING MECHANISM TO PRICE AND A LOT OF THIS AHEAD OF TIME. MIKE BELL SUGGESTING WE HAVE NOT DONE THAT SUFFICIENTLY, BUT WE HAVE HAD MASSIVE MOVES FROM THE LIKE OF NETFLIX ALREADY, DOWN 4% YOUR TO DATE. LISA: THIS TO ME WAS THE MOST INTERESTING THING HE SAID, THAT WHAT IS IT GOING TO TAKE, AND HOW MUCH MORE DO WE HAVE TO GO. WE WERE TALKING EARLIER ABOUT THE IDEA OF BIG TECH POSSIBLY NEEDING ANOTHER 10% BECAUSE OF THE VALUATION STORY, IF NOT THE SLOWDOWN STORY. WHAT WILL IT TAKE? WE HAVE ALL BEEN TALKING ABOUT THIS. THERE HAVE BEEN OUTFLOWS FROM EQUITIES. WHAT WILL IT TAKE TO ACTUALLY TIP THE NEEDLE INTO EVEN MORE BEARISH TERRITORY? JONATHAN: SPENT A LOT OF TIME TALKING ABOUT THE INDEX ON THE S & P 500. IF YOU LOOK AT THE HOMEBUILDERS YEAR TO DATE, WE ARE DOWN BY 32%. IT HAS BEEN A MONSTER MOVE ALREADY. TOM: THE EQUITY MARKET IS GETTING UPFRONT, TRYING TO GUESSTIMATE WHAT THE NEWS WILL BE. CERTAINLY WE HAVE SEEN THAT. WHAT I WOULD SUGGEST IS WHERE HIS GROWTH THREE YEARS OR FIVE YEARS, IF YOU HAVE ANY SENSE OF OPTIMISM THAT SOME OF THESE CHALLENGES BE RESOLVED? THAT IS NOT IN THE ZEITGEIST RIGHT NOW. JONATHAN: TOM KEENE, LISA ABRAMOWICZ, AND JONATHAN FERRO. YOUR EQUITY MARKET SHAPING UP AS FOLLOWS THIS TUESDAY MORNING. UP A LITTLE BIT MORE THAN 0.1% ON THE S & P, UP 0.25% ON THE NASDAQ 100. YIELDS UP BY THREE BASIS POINTS. 2.838% ON THE 10 YEAR. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. RITIKA: KEEPING YOU UP TO DATE WITH NEWS FROM AROUND THE WORLD, WITH THE FIRST WORD, I'M RITIKA GUPTA. UKRAINE SAYS RUSSIA HAS LAUNCHED A FULL-SCALE OFFENSIVE TO TAKE CONTROL OF THE DUNDAS AREA IN THE EASTERN PART OF THE COUNTRY. RUSSIA HAS MADE CAPTURE OF THE DONBASS ITS MAIN GOAL IN THE WAR SINCE IT HAS FAILED TO SEIZE THE CAPITAL KYIV. ST. LOUIS FED PRESIDENT JAMES BULLARD SAYS THE CENTRAL BANK SHOULD NOT RULE OUT INCREASES OF 75 BASIS POINTS TO FIGHT INFLATION. IN A PRESENTATION, THE COUNCIL OF FOREIGN RELATIONS, BULLARD SAYS THE FED NEEDS TO RAISE RATES QUICKLY GET HE ALSO SAID THE TALK OF RECESSION IS PREMATURE. MOST MAJOR U.S. AIRLINES ARE NO LONGER REQUIRING PASSENGERS AND EMPLOYEES TO WEAR MASKS ON DOMESTIC AND SOME INTERNATIONAL FLIGHTS. THE AIRLINE INDUSTRY HAS LOBBIED THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION TO EASE THE RULE. MEANWHILE, UBER IS DROPPING ITS OWN MANDATE IN THE U.S. HALLIBURTON HAS WRITTEN OFF ALL OF ITS UKRAINIAN ASSETS SEVEN WEEKS INTO THE RUSSIAN INVASION. THE COMPANY TOOK A PRETAX CHARGE OF $23 MILLION, THE FIRST MAJOR OILFIELD SERVICES CONTRACTOR TO ANNOUNCE PLANS TO HALT WORK IN RUSSIA. THE RUSSIAN ENERGY INDUSTRY IS HEAVILY DEPENDENT ON FOREIGN EXPERTISE. A NEW STUDY FINDS THAT MOST BOSSES ARE ACTIONS TO GET THEIR STAFF BACK INTO THE OFFICE, BUT THE RULES DO NOT ALWAYS APPLY TO THEM. ONLY 19% OF EXECUTIVES CAN SAY THE SAME, ACCORDING TO A SURVEY BY A RESEARCH CONSORTIUM BACKED BY MESSAGING CHANNEL SLACK. GLOBAL NEWS 24 HOURS A DAY, ON AIR AND ON BLOOMBERG QUICKTAKE, POWERED BY MORE THAN 2700 JOURNALISTS AND ANALYSTS IN MORE THAN 120 COUNTRIES. I'M RITIKA GUPTA. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. > > I THINK THE MOST IMPORTANT THING FOR THE UNITED STATES RIGHT NOW IS TO SAY UNITED WITH ITS NATO ALLIES TO CONTINUE TO PUT PRESSURE ON THE SANCTIONS AND TRY TO SQUEEZE THEM AND ENFORCE THEM, AND TO PROVIDE THE WEAPONS THAT ARE ABSOLUTELY ESSENTIAL IF THE UKRAINIANS ARE GOING TO CONTINUE THEIR BRAVE FIGHT. > > THAT WAS LEON PANETTA FROM THE PANETTA INSTITUTE OF PUBLIC POLICY. UP 0.2% ON THE NASDAQ 100. ON THE S & P 500, UP ABOUT 0.1 PERCENT. YIELDS HIGHER BY THREE BASIS POINTS TO 2.88% ON THE BEST 10 YEAR. 12 MINUTES AWAY, WE WILL CATCH UP WITH MIKE MCKEE AND GET SOME HOUSING DATA. BUILDING PERMITS, HOUSING STARTS FOR MIKE MCKEE, FOR THE U.S. IN ABOUT 10 MINUTES. TOM: THEY MAY NOT SHOW A 5% MORTGAGE RATE, BUT THERE WE ARE WITH A NEW HIGH MORTGAGE RATE. JONATHAN: IT IS GOING TO HURT A LOT OF PEOPLE. TOM: IT IS TANGIBLE NOW, CERTAINLY THE TALK WAS A NEW YORK CITY AS WELL. THIS IS A JOY BECAUSE IF YOU GREW UP IN THE PLAINS OF KANSAS AND YOU GO EAST OVER TO WASHINGTON TO THE FOREIGN SERVICE OF THIS NATION AND TRULY SERVE FOR DECADES, THAT DESCRIBES THE FORMER AMBASSADOR TO INDIA, ROBERT BLACK WILL -- ROBERT BLACKWILL, WHO JOINS US NOW. THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR JOINING TODAY. YOU ALIVE AT THIS MOMENT ARE THE DEFENDERS VOICE -- THE DEFINITIVE VOICE ON THE HOPE WE HAVE OF FORCE REDUCTIONS IN EUROPE. YOU WERE THERE NOT IN THE 1970'S, BUT IN THE 1980'S. THE WARSAW PACT AND THE ALLIES TRYING TO FIGURE OUT HOW TO CALM EUROPE DOWN. THAT WORLD HAS BEEN TURNED UPSIDE DOWN. TELL ME HOW THE ALLIES DO A MUTUAL AND BALANCED FORCE INCREASE IN EUROPE AGAINST MR. PUTIN. ROBERT: FIRST OF ALL, THE MOST IMPORTANT CHANGE, AND IT IS A STUNNING CHANGE AS YOU FORECAST IT, HAS BEEN THIS VERY ROBUST EUROPEAN REACTION TO THE BLOODY INVASION OF UKRAINE BY THE RUSSIANS, LET OF COURSE BY PUTIN. IT WAS NOT ANTICIPATED BECAUSE AMERICANS FOR DECADES, AND SECRETARY PANETTA DID HIS PART IN THIS, HAVE URGED EUROPE TO INCREASE THEIR DEFENSE SPENDING WITHOUT VERY MUCH SUCCESS. BUT IT IS EUROPEAN PUBLICS HORRIFIED BY THE BRUTALITY OF THE RUSSIAN ARMED FORCES IN UKRAINE THAT ARE DRIVING THIS, AND THERE WILL BE TWO CONSEQUENCES. A LOT MORE MONEY SPENT IN EUROPE, LED BY THE GERMANS, WHICH ARE DOUBLING THEIR DEFENSE BUDGET, AND SECOND, A FORWARD DEPLOYMENT MUCH CLOSER TO RUSSIA BY NATO FORCES. TOM: WHAT IS INTERESTING WITH ALL OF THE DIFFERENT INTERVIEWS WE HAVE DONE, I THINK OF GENERAL KIMMETT ALL THE WAY OUT TO OTHERS WORRIED ABOUT WORLD WAR III, WHEN YOU HEAR PEOPLE IN AMERICA WITH NOT A RETICENCE, BUT JUST A WORRY ABOUT A LARGER WAR, HOW DO YOU RESPOND TO THAT? ROBERT: I THINK THERE IS REASON TO WORRY FOR SURE. WE SEE PERHAPS THE BEGINNING OF AN EVOLUTION OF EVENTS THAT WILL ACCELERATE THAT WORRY. THAT IS TO SAY, THE EVENTS WHICH APPARENTLY BEGAN OVERNIGHT IN THE DONBASS BY LARGE RUSSIAN FORCES. IT DEPENDS VERY MUCH ON HOW THAT FIGHTING GOES. IF IT TURNS OUT TO BE PRETTY MUCH A STALEMATE, WE DIDN'T -- WE NEEDN'T WORRY ABOUT ESCALATION. IF THE RUSSIANS ARE ROUTED, PUTIN WILL NOT ACCEPT A DEFEAT IN UKRAINE, AND WHAT WOULD HIS OPTIONS THEN BECOME? IT IS NOT LIKELY THAT HE WOULD USE A NUCLEAR DEVICE, BUT IT IS NOT ANY LONGER IMPOSSIBLE. SO AMERICANS AND WORLD CITIZENS ARE RIGHT TO WORRY ABOUT HOW UKRAINE COULD ESCALATE. LISA: HOW DOES CHINA PLAY INTO THIS? IS IT SOMETHING WE SHOULD BE TALKING ABOUT MORE OR LESS? ROBERT: CHINA HAS RUSSIA AS ITS ONLY STRATEGIC ALLY. THE UNITED STATES HAS ABOUT 35 OF THEM THROUGH TREATY COMMITMENTS AND ARRANGEMENTS. SO THEY ARE GOING TO STICK BY RUSSIA. BUT THEY ARE IS AND SHALL HE A BYSTANDER ON THIS. ACCORDING TO THE ADMINISTRATION, CHINA SO FAR IS NOT PROVIDING ANY WEAPONS TO RUSSIA, AND IT WILL DO WHAT IT CAN WITHIN THE SANCTIONS REGIME, BUT IT IS A BYSTANDER, AND OF COURSE HOPES THAT RUSSIA IS NOT HUMILIATED. LISA: JUST TO PULL THIS ALL TOGETHER, ARE YOU SAYING THAT IF RUSSIA DOES NOT SUCCEED IN ITS OFFENSIVE AGAINST DONBASS, THAT POTENTIALLY VLADIMIR PUTIN WILL START TO BE A LITTLE BIT MORE ROGUE AND EXPAND THE FIGHT TO NATO COUNTRIES? ROBERT: NOT TO NATO COUNTRIES, I THINK. THAT WOULD BE AN ENORMOUS STEP BECAUSE THAT WOULD TRIGGER ARTICLE FIVE OF THE NATO TREATY AND TRIGGER A WAR BETWEEN NATO COUNTRIES AND RUSSIA, AND LET ME MAKE CLEAR AGAIN, BUT I AM SPEAKING OF WITH RESPECT TO ESCALATION IS IF RUSSIA IS DEFEATED IN THE DONBASS AND THE UKRAINIANS ARE ON THEIR WAY TO DRIVING RUSSIA OUT OF UKRAINE, AND THAT INSTANCE ONE WOULD HAVE TO WORRY ABOUT PUTIN'S BELIEF THAT HE NOW FACED AN EXISTENTIAL THREAT NOT JUST TO RUSSIA, BUT MORE IMPORTANT TO HIMSELF. I WOULD NOT RULE OUT IN THAT CASE EXTREME MEASURES ON HIS PART. JONATHAN: AWESOME TO CATCH UP WITH YOU, AS ALWAYS. ROBERT BLACKWELL OF CFR. THE HUMAN TRAGEDY IS SOME THING WE ARE FOLLOWING STILL AND HOPING THAT THE WEST CAN DO SOME MORE TO HELP. BRUNO LE MAIRE, THE FRENCH FRENCH MINISTER, EARLIER THIS MORNING MAKING A RENEWED PUSH ON AN OIL BAN. YOU WONDER IF THAT WOULD BRING THE SITUATION BACK ONTO THE MARKETS' RADAR. TOM: $110 ON BRENT CRUDE. THE WRAPAROUND WITH LEMAIRE IS THE BITTERNESS OF THIS FRENCH ELECTION, WHICH JUST IN THE LAST NUMBER OF DAYS HAS REALLY ALMOST HOUR-BY-HOUR OF CAMPAIGNING GONE TOPSY-TURVY. YOU'VE GOT TO FOLD THAT DOMESTIC STORY INTO THE FRENCH FOREIGN STORY AS WELL. JONATHAN: ROUND TWO THIS SUNDAY. WHAT ARE YOU LOOKING FOR? TOM: I AM LOOKING FOR WE GET IN AT ABOUT 12:00 NOON AND WE GET THE RESULTS AROUND 4:00. JONATHAN: I AM LOOKING FOR TWO-YEAR RECREATION OF THAT MACRON PHOTO WITH THE BUTTONS UNDONE. DOES THAT WORK WITH THE ELECTORATE IN FRANCE? TOM: I SAW THE SAME THING. I WAS NOT GOING TO BRING IT UP. JONATHAN: DO YOU WANT TO GO THERE? TOM: NO, I DON'T. JONATHAN: I AM NOT SUGGESTING YOU GO THERE NOW. SO JUST AND WHETHER YOU WANT TO TALK ABOUT IT. LET'S NOT. FIVE MINS AWAY FROM HOUSING DATA AND AMERICA. HOUSING STARTS AND BUILDING PERMITS AROUND THE CORNER, WITH MORTGAGE RATES BACK TO 5%. MAYBE THAT IS NOT THE STORY FOR MARCH, OR SO IN MAY, JUNE, JULY, ETC.. THE DATA COMING UP SHORTLY. WITH TOM KEENE, LEE SABRA > > , AND JONATHAN FERRO -- LISA ABRAMOWICZ, AND JONATHAN FERRO. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. JONATHAN: LIVE FROM NEW YORK CITY ON TV AND RADIO, WAITING FOR SOME ECONOMIC DATA AND AMERICA. FUTURES JUST ABOUT POSITIVE ON THE S & P, UP BY 0.06 PERCENT. ON THE NASDAQ 100, UP ABOUT 0.1%. WITH YOUR ECONOMIC DATA ON THE HOUSING MARKET IN AMERICA, HERE'S MIKE MCKEE. MICHAEL: WE ARE GETTING SOME NUMBERS ON HOUSING STARTS AND BUILDING PERMITS, AND THEY DO SEEM TO HAVE GONE UP. BUILDING PERMITS -- WELL, GIVE ME JUST A SECOND BECAUSE HOUSING STARTS ARE UP BY 0.3%. THAT IS ACING FOR CAN DECLINE FROM THE 3.8% THE MONTH PRIOR IN MARCH, AND THE TOTAL NUMBER HAS BEEN REVISED IN MARCH TO 1,000,806 TO 5000 ON AN ANNUAL RATE -- 1,865,000 ON AN ANNUAL RATE. SO WE SAW A STRONGER MARCH THEN WE HAD SEEN BEFORE, AND THAT MAKES THE PERCENTAGE CHANGE FOR A STRONGER FEBRUARY, AND THE PERCENTAGE CHANGE FOR MARCH A LITTLE MORE. BUILDING PERMITS ARE UP BY ABOUT 0.4%. THE SHORTFALL IN HOUSING IN THE UNITED STATES, WHETHER OR NOT THE FED IS GOING TO BE COOLING THAT MARKET, WE HAVE SEEN EVIDENCE THAT MORTGAGE APPLICATIONS HAVE FALLEN AS INTEREST RATES HAVE GONE UP. YOU MENTIONED THE MORTGAGE RATE, NOW OVER 5% BY MOST MEASURES. WHAT IS INTERESTING IS HOUSING COMPLETIONS ARE 4.5% BELOW THE FEBRUARY ESTIMATE, AND THAT IS GOING TO KEEP THE BUILDERS GOING. YOU TAKE A LOOK AT WHAT HAS BEEN HAPPENING IN THE HOUSING COMPLETIONS MARKET, AND WE HAVE BEEN NEGATIVE SINCE THE PANDEMIC IN TERMS OF DEMAND VERSUS THE ACTUAL HOUSING COME SO THERE IS STILL REASON TO KEEP BUILDING, EVEN IF RATES ARE GOING UP. TOM: IS 5% MORTGAGES EFFECTIVE IN THESE NUMBERS, OR DO THEY WAIT FOR NEXT MONTH? ROBERT: IT IS NOT GOING TO AFFECT -- MICHAEL: IT IS NOT GOING TO EFFECTS OF FED. MARKET RATES HAVE BEEN GOING UP EVEN WITHOUT THE FED DOING MORE THAN ONE 25 BASIS POINT RAISE. JONATHAN: THE OTHER THING -- TOM: THE OTHER THING IS STEVE DIXON IS OUT WITH A GREAT STORY, BLACKSTONE BUYING INTO THE PRIVATE REAL ESTATE MARKET. THIS TIME IT IS STUDENT HOUSING. WHAT IS YOUR RESEARCH ON PRIVATE EQUITY'S EFFECT ON THE AMERICAN HOUSING MARKET? MICHAEL: IT HAS APPARENTLY BEEN QUITE DRASTIC. THERE'S A SHORTAGE OF SUPPLIES FOR HOMES, NOT JUST NEW HOMES BEING BUILT IN THE DATA TODAY, BUT EXISTING FAMILY HOMES, AND ESPECIALLY THE STARTER HOMES HAVE BEEN SNAPPED UP BY A LOT OF PRIVATE EQUITY, WHICH MAKES IT HARDER FOR PEOPLE TO GET INTO THE HOUSING MARKET. THERE ARE FEWER HOUSES AVAILABLE, SO PRICES GO UP AND AFFORDABILITY GOES DOWN. JONATHAN: MIKE MCKEE, AWESOME AS ALWAYS. LOOKING AT THIS DATA IN THE MONTHS TO COME, TO YOUR POINT, THAT RATE HAS NOT KICKED IN YET IN A BIG WAY. THE HOUSING STOCKS HAVE ALREADY STARTED TO ANTICIPATE THIS YEAR TO DATE, AND AS WE HAVE TALKED ABOUT THEM REPEATEDLY, THEY ARE DOWN IN AN UGLY WAY YEAR TO DATE. TOM: I AM BURNING UP THE TWO-YEAR YIELD. WE ARE AT A 2.50%, RIGHT? WE JUST POPPED UP TO A NEW HIGH ON THE TWO-YEAR YIELD. JONATHAN: YIELDS HIGHER ACROSS THE BOARD. TOM: IT IS INCREDIBLE. JONATHAN: YOU WONDER WHETHER THE SITUATION STARTS TO KICK IN, AND I THINK LISA HAS SPOKEN TO THIS A FEW TIMES ALREADY, THAT THE FED'S PAST IS NOT SUFFICIENT FOR WHAT THEY NEED TO DO, AND THEY HAVE TO RETHINK IT. THIS GOES BACK TO THE 75 BASIS POINT THING FROM JIM BULLARD. THAT FOR ME IS A DISTRACTION. THE ISSUE FOR ME IS THAT YOU WANT TO 3.5% BY YEAR END. THE COMMITTEE, AND WE ARE GETTING CONFLICTING SIGNALS ABOUT THIS, THEY ARE READY TO GO MAY 4. THE REST OF THE COMMITTEE IS TALKING ABOUT NEUTRAL WITH A LOW 2% HANDLE ON THE FED FUNDS RATE, MAY BE GOING A LITTLE BUT ABOUT THAT AND STOPPING. JIM BULLARD THINKS YOU NEED TO GO MUCH HIGHER THAN THAT. THINK BILL DUDLEY IS MAKING THE SAME ARGUMENT. IF THAT DATA IN THAT PARTICULAR PART OF THE ECONOMY DOES NOT RESPOND IN THE WAY THAT SOME PEOPLE ANTICIPATE, MAYBE THAT IS THE STORY STILL TO COME. TOM: LET'S GET ON THAT WITH SOMEONE WHO HAS WON A NUMBER OF TROPHIES FOR TRYING TO GET THE ECONOMIC ESTIMATE GAME CORRECT. GREGORY DACO JOINS US, CHIEF ECONOMIST AT ERNST & YOUNG. YOU ARE WITH THE CONSULTANCY IN A MEETING WITH A CLIENT, AND THEY GO, WHERE ARE WE IN A YEAR? WHERE ARE WE IN A YEAR? GREGORY: I THINK WE ARE AT A LOWER POINT OF ECONOMIC ACTIVITY. WE ARE SEEING THE FED PRESSING HARD ON THE BRAKES AND WANTED TO PRESS EVEN HARDER ON THE HOLIDAY BREAKS IS GOING TO ASK ENJOYED THAT. TOM: HOW DO YOU RESPOND TO THE RECESSION BLUE MAN TRYING TO GO OUT 12 MONTHS, 24 MONTHS? WHEN YOU ARE AN AWARD WINNER AT THIS, HOW DO YOU GUESSTIMATE OUT 18 MONTHS WITH THIS CRAZY ECONOMY WE ARE IN? GREGORY: FIRST YOU HAVE TO UNDERSTAND WHERE WE ARE IN THE BUSINESS CYCLE. WE ARE IN AN ECONOMY THAT IS STILL QUITE ROBUST, BUT IN A VERY UNUSUAL ENVIRONMENT FROM A POLICY PERSPECTIVE. WE HAVE A NUMBER OF CENTRAL BANKS AROUND THE WORLD WANTING TO TIGHTEN, AND THAT IS A VERY UNUSUAL CYCLE WHEN IT COMES TO SYNCHRONIZE GLOBAL TIGHTENING OF MONETARY POLICY. THAT WILL WEIGH ON ECONOMIC ACTIVITY IN THE U.S. AND AROUND THE WORLD, AND WE HAVE A NUMBER OF GEOPOLITICAL DEVELOPMENTS. THE WAR IN UKRAINE, LOCKDOWNS AND CHINA, THOSE ARE ALL GOING TO IMPACT ECONOMIC ACTIVITY GOING FORWARD. SO IT IS NOT A QUESTION OF WHETHER WE ARE IN A RECESSION OR WILL BE IN A RECESSION IN A MONTHS TIME. IT IS A QUESTION OF HOW RAPIDLY THE ECONOMY SLOWS AND HOW STRONGLY THE FED PRESSES ON THE POLICY BREAKS OVER THE COMING MONTHS. I THINK 2023 IS GOING TO BE A KEY YEAR IN TERMS OF ECONOMIC ACTIVITY. LISA: HOW DOES THE FED BEGIN TO GAUGE THIS AT A TIME WHEN THEY HAVE NOT EVEN STARTED TO UNWIND THEIR BALANCE SHEET, THEY HAVE NOT MADE MASSIVE MOVES ON THEIR RATE HIKES? WE ARE NOT LOOKING AT A FED THAT HAS GOTTEN AGGRESSIVE. THEY ARE JUST TALKING WITH SOME AGGRESSION PERHAPS. HOW MUCH FURTHER DO THEY HAVE TO GO IN THE MARKET IS EXPECTING IN YOUR VIEW? GREGORY:GREGORY: WE HAVE SEEN THE EFFECT OF FORWARD GUIDANCE FILTERED THROUGH TO LONGER-TERM RATES. WE SAW MORTGAGE RATES AND WE ARE SEEING MORTGAGE RATES UP NEARLY 200 BASIS POINTS OVER THE PAST THREE MONTHS. THAT WILL WEIGH ON INTEREST RATES. REAL ESTATE ACTIVITY WILL COOL AND WE WILL SEE IT NOT INITIALLY IN THE STARTS DATA, BUT ACTUALLY IN THE SALES DATA. THAT WILL WEIGH ON STARTS DATA LATER ON. CONSTRUCTION ACTIVITY WE KNOW HAS BEEN LAGGING ON THE REAL ESTATE FRONT. THAT WILL STILL CONTINUE TO HOLD UP OVER THE COMING MONTHS BECAUSE THERE'S A SHORTFALL IN TERMS OF AVAILABLE SUPPLY, BUT OVERALL, THIS FED TIGHTENING OF MONETARY POLICY WILL WEIGH ON THE ECONOMY VIA THE CREDIT CHANNEL, BUT ALSO, PERHAPS MORE IMPORTANTLY, THE FINANCIAL CONDITIONS CHANNEL. LISA: IF THE FED GOES THROUGH WITH WHAT IS EXPECTED OF THEM WHICH READY YOU THINK THE INFLATION RATE WILL END NEXT YEAR? GREGORY: I THINK INFLATION WILL TAKE TIME TO COME DOWN, EVEN IF THE FED IS MORE DELIBERATE ABOUT RAISING INTEREST RATES. PROBABLY 50 BASIS POINTS AT THE NEXT TWO MEETINGS, AND A RATE HIKE AT ALL OF THE OTHER MEETINGS THROUGH THE END OF THE YEAR. EVEN WITH THAT TIGHTENING, INFLATION WILL TAKE SOME TIME TO COME BACK DOWN. TOM: LET'S GO TO YOUR WHEELHOUSE ON THAT. IF WE GET 50-50, WHATEVER THE PARLOR GAME IS, AND THE OLD DAYS WE USED TO GO WHAT IS IT MEAN FOR BUSINESS, WHAT DOES IT MEAN FOR CORPORATE AMERICA. IS THAT? ANYMORE? -- DOES THAT? ANYMORE? -- DOES THAT QUESTION MATTER ANYMORE? GREGORY: I THINK IT DOES. THAT IS THE KEY UNCERTAINTY RIGHT NOW BECAUSE BUSINESSES ARE UNCERTAIN ABOUT THE OUTLOOK. WE WERE IN AN ENVIRONMENT WHERE MAN WAS QUICK AND TIGHTENING OF INTEREST RATES WOULD AFFECT THE COST OF CREDIT, BUT AS WE LOOK INTO 2023, THERE IS A QUESTION ABOUT PRICING POWER, AND IN AN ENVIRONMENT WHERE YOU MORE CONSTRAINED, HOW DO YOU PASS ON THE HIGHER INPUT COSTS, THE HIGHER WAGE COSTS IN AN ENVIRONMENT WHERE INTEREST RATES ARE HIGHER? TOM: DO YOU AGREE WITH BILL DUDLEY, SAYING THAT IT IS WALTER HELLER IN THE 1960'S? GREGORY: I DON'T THINK IT IS GOOD TO COMPARE TO ANY HISTORICAL PRECEDENT. TOM: IT MAKES GOOD THEATER, YOU'VE GOT TO ADMIT. GREGORY: BUT THIS IS MUCH FASTER THAN ANYTHING WE HAVE SEEN. THERE ARE TWO IMPORTANT THEMES TO REMEMBER. WHEN YOU ARE REBALANCING, YOU RARELY COME OUT WHERE YOU WANTED TO COME OUT, AND THE ENDPOINT IS VERY DIFFERENT FROM THE STARTING POINT FORGET WE HAVE TO BE COGNIZANT OF THE FACT THAT THIS REBALANCING WILL BE UNIQUE IN ITS OWN, AND IT WILL LEAD TO A VERY DIFFERENT ECONOMIC CYCLE THIS TIME AROUND THAN ANYTHING WE HAVE SEEN IN THE PAST. LISA: DO YOU AGREE WITH BILL DUDLEY THAT IF THE FED DOES NOT SOMEHOW SPUR OR AT LEAST ALLOW SOME TIME OF DOWNTURN THAT THE FED TERMINAL FUNDS RATE IS GOING TO BE A LOT HIGHER AND THE PAIN A LOT GREATER IN THE LONG RUN? GREGORY: I THINK IT IS CLEAR THAT THE FED ONCE TO GET CONTROL OVER INFLATION. IT WANTS TO REGAIN CONTROL OF THE INFLATION NARRATIVE. IT WILL TIGHTEN MONETARY POLICY AND USE ITS FULL ARSENAL TO DO SO. THE KEY QUESTION IS HOW HIGH IT NEEDS TO GO TO DO SO. I THINK WE HAVE TO REMEMBER THAT THE FED IS IN THIS VERY UNUSUAL POSITION OF HAVING TO TIGHTEN VERY LATE IN THE GAME IN TERMS OF MONETARY POLICY. THE TIGHTENING CYCLE THIS TIME AROUND WILL PROBABLY BE THE FASTEST SINCE 1994. IT WANTS TO GET BACK TO NEUTRAL AS QUICKLY AS POSSIBLE TO AVOID HAVING INFLATION MOVE FURTHER UP , BUT WE HAVE TO CONSIDER THE FACT THAT THERE MAY BE SOME RECALIBRATION EVEN IN 2023 OF MONETARY POLICY BECAUSE THEY ARE GOING TO BE TIGHTENING IN AN ECONOMY THAT IS SLOWING, NOT ACCELERATING. THAT WILL MAKE A SOFT LANDING A VERY DIFFICULT TASK. JONATHAN: GREG DACO, GREAT TO CATCH UP AS ALWAYS. TOM, YOU PICKED UP ON THE MOVE AT THE FRONT END. WE ARE VERY CLOSE TO 3% ON THE 30 YEAR. I THINK WE CAN ROUND THAT UP, 2.99% 30 YEAR. TOM: THERE'S A THRUST HERE IS THE WAY I WOULD PUT IT. MAYBE THAT CAPTURES IT. HOUSING COMES OUT AND THE KEY REPORTS ON IT, AND WITH ALL OF THE DESTRUCTION WE'VE GOT, I THINK WE ARE FORGETTING ABOUT LOOKING ACTUALLY AT THE MARKET DATA, AND YOU SEE IT WITH A SURGE IS THE ONLY WORD FOR IT, AND THE TWO-YEAR YIELD ALMOST UP TO 2.52%. JONATHAN: THAT THE U.S., THE MOVE IN GERMANY, TOO. GLOBAL EX-JAPAN, HOW ABOUT THAT WAY? LISA: I JUST WONDER, DO WE GET TO THE POINT WHERE ECONOMIC DATA SUGGESTS THAT THE FED IS NOT WORKING TO CURTAIL INFLATION? HOW MUCH DOES THAT BECOME A LIABILITY FOR MARKETS? THE IDEA THAT WE GOT BETTER-THAN-EXPECTED STARTS DATA, THAT WE SAW THE FASTEST PACE OF HOUSING STARTS GOING BACK TO 2006 SEEMS TO BE JARRING TO A MARKET LOOKING AT 5% MORTGAGE RATES. JONATHAN: SOMEONE ASKED WHETHER YOU ARE HOLDING THAT MASKED BURNING PARTY LATER THIS AFTERNOON OR INTO THE WEEKEND. LISA: DETAILS TBD. BUT THEY CAN BRING A KEGGER. JONATHAN: YOU DON'T KNOW WHAT THAT IS? LISA: IT IS A TERM. JONATHAN: I DIDN'T KNOW THAT. EDUCATION ON THIS PROGRAM. THE THINGS YOU LEARN. RITIKA: KEEPING YOU UP TO DATE WITH NEWS FROM AROUND THE WORLD, WITH THE FIRST WORD, I'M RITIKA GUPTA. IN UKRAINE, PRESIDENT VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY SAYS A LONG ANTICIPATED RUSSIAN OFFENSIVE HAS BEGUN. RUSSIAN FORCES ARE SAID TO BE TARGETING THE DONBASS REGION IN THE EASTERN PART OF THE COUNTRY. THE ASSAULT IS TAKING PLACE ALONG A FRONT OF MORE THAN 300 MILES. IT IS A FRESH BLOW TO RUSSIA'S BILLIONAIRES. PRESIDENT VLADIMIR PUTIN HAS DROPPED THE CURTAIN ON THE ERA OF FOREIGN STOCK LISTINGS. PUTIN HAS SIGNED OFF ON LEGAL AMENDMENTS THAT REQUIRE RUSSIAN COMPANIES DELIST THEIR OVERSEAS SHARES. THAT CAN FORCE TYCOONS TO RECONFIGURE THE STRUCTURE OF BUSINESSES THEY HOLD THE OVERSEAS SHARES PAYING FOREIGN-CURRENCY DIVIDENDS. BLACKSTONE IS INCREASING ITS BET ON STUDENT HOUSING. IT HAS AGREED TO BUY COLLEGE HOUSING OWNER AT ABOUT $12.8 BILLION. RENT FOR STUDENT HOUSING STAYED HIGH DURING THE PANDEMIC AND THERE IS RELATIVELY LITTLE NEW CONSTRUCTION GOING ON. BLACKSTONE FORMED A JOINT VENTURE WITH LANDMARK PROPERTIES FOR COLLEGE HOUSING. JOHNSON & JOHNSON HAS CUT ITS PROFIT FORECAST FOR THE FULL YEAR. THE GUIDANCE MISSED AVERAGE ANALYST ESTIMATES. MEANWHILE, JJ IS -- MEANWHILE, J & J IS SUSPENDING GUIDANCE FOR ITS COVID-19 SHOT SALES. THE JAPANESE LENDER TRIED TO EXPAND ITS STERLING BASED INFLATION TRADING BUSINESS. IT HAS AGREED TO BUY COLLEGE HOUSING OWNER AT ABOUT $12.8 BILLION. RENT FOR STUDENT HOUSING STAYED HIGH DURING THE PANDEMIC AND THERE IS RELATIVELY LITTLE NEW CONSTRUCTION GOING ON. BLACKSTONE FORMED A JOINT VENTURE WITH LANDMARK PROPERTIES FOR COLLEGE HOUSING. JOHNSON & JOHNSON HAS CUT ITS PROFIT FORECAST FOR THE FULL YEAR. THE GUIDANCE MISSED AVERAGE ANALYST ESTIMATES. MEANWHILE, JJ IS -- MEANWHILE, J & J IS SUSPENDING GUIDANCE FOR ITS COVID-19 SHOT SALES. THE JAPANESE LENDER TRIED TO EXPAND ITS STERLING BASED INFLATION TRADING BUSINESS. GLOBAL NEWS 24 HOURS A DAY, ON AIR AND ON BLOOMBERG QUICKTAKE, POWERED BY MORE THAN 2700 JOURNALISTS AND ANALYSTS IN MORE THAN 120 COUNTRIES. I'M RITIKA GUPTA. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. > > INCREASINGLY WE ARE MOVING OUR SECURITIZATIONS ONTO BLOCKCHAIN. WE ARE TAKING STAKES AND BACKING CHALLENGES TO THE FINANCIAL SYSTEM. FINTECH IS HERE TO STAY. BLOCKCHAIN IS HERE TO STAY. CRYPTO, I THINK JERRY OUT -- I THINK JURY OUT. TOM: MARC ROWAN IN CONVERSATION WITH DAVID RUBENSTEIN AT NOT COT P.M. -- AT 9:00 P.M. DAVID RUBENSTEIN HERE RIGHT NOW. TELL US WHY THIS IS IMPORTANT. IS THE COMPANY STABILIZED AFTER THE UPROAR OF THE LAST FEW YEARS? DAVID: I THINK APOLLO IS IN REALLY GOOD SHAPE, BUT THEY HAVE A THEME WHICH IS ROUGHLY THE SAME SIZE OF THEIR OTHER PART OF APOLLO, AND A SCENE -- AND ATHENE IS A CASH COW. HE IS NOW IN A VERY SECURE POSITION. TOM: THIS IS A GUY WHO HAS DONE IT RIGHT, SUPERIOR ACADEMICS AT PENNSYLVANIA, AND THEN HE HAS BUILT OUT THE CAREER. WHAT IS DISTINCTIVE ABOUT HIM AMONG THE PRIVATE EQUITY PEOPLE YOU DEAL WITH EVERYDAY? DAVID: THE PEOPLE WHO ARE THE SO-CALLED SECOND-GENERATION RUNNING THESE LARGE PRIVATE EQUITY FIRMS, HE'S ONE OF THE FEW PEOPLE WHO WAS ACTUALLY A FOUNDER, AND HE'S EXTREMELY WEALTHY. HE HAS ALREADY MADE HIS MARK. HE HAS MADE APOLLO EXTREMELY SUCCESSFUL. HE HAS THE LUXURY OF BEING SECURE. HE'S ALREADY EXTREMELY WEALTHY. HE IS WELL-RESPECTED AND WELL-LIKED, AND I THINK HE'S ENJOYING THE JOB BECAUSE BEFORE, HE WAS NOT AS VISIBLE AS OTHERS, AND IN SOME WAYS HE HAD A SEMI-SABBATICAL. NOW HE IS THERE FULL-TIME. HE LOVES THE JOB. I'VE NEVER SEEN HIM AS A HAPPY. LISA: HOW MUCH DOES HE EMBRACE THE IDEA THAT THE SHADOW BANKING SYSTEM, PRIVATE EQUITY FIRMS, PRIVATE INVESTORS ARE REALLY TAKING OVER A LOT OF THE BANKING FUNCTIONS OF THE TRADITIONAL FINANCE COMPANIES, WHICH JAMIE DIMON OF JP MORGAN LAST WEEK WAS COMPLAINING ABOUT? DAVID: JP MORGAN IS IN PRETTY GOOD SHAPE. I DON'T THINK THEY HAVE TO WORRY ABOUT PRIVATE EQUITY FIRMS. THE PRIVATE EQUITY FIRMS HAVE MOVED INTO AREAS LIKE PRIVATE CREDIT. BUT THEY ARE NOT ANYWHERE NEAR THE POINT WHERE THEY ARE THREATENING JP MORGAN'S CORE BUSINESS. IT IS JUST A DIFFERENT NICHE THAT THE PRIVATE EQUITY FIRMS HAVE MOVED INTO. LISA: HOW MUCH ARE WE TALKING ABOUT BLOCKCHAIN AND THESE OTHER TYPES OF NONTRADITIONAL FINANCE, OF CODIFIED FINANCIAL TOOLS THAT WILL BECOME THE NEXT FRONTIER THAT PERHAPS TRADITIONAL FINANCE MOVES TOO SLOWLY IN, AND SOME OF THESE OTHER FIRMS CAN BE FASTER? DAVID: THAT IS THE BIGGER THREAT FOR THE LARGE COMMERCIAL BANKS, WHETHER SOMEBODY COMES ALONG WITH A NEW TECHNOLOGY, BLOCKCHAIN OR SOME OTHER KIND OF FINTECH REVOLUTION, THAT CHANGES DRAMATICALLY THE CORE BUSINESS OF BANKS. THAT IS WHAT THEY SHOULD WORRY MORE ABOUT THAN ABOUT WHETHER PRIVATE EQUITY IS GETTING INTO THEIR CORE BUSINESSES. TOM: ARE GUYS LIKE YOU TAKING OVER REAL ESTATE IN AMERICA? YOU MUST BE ASKED THIS SIX TIMES A WEEK. IS PRIVATE EQUITY WITH THEIR SUPPLENESS, WITH THEIR PRIVATE HE -- THEIR PRIVACY, ARE THEY TAKING OVER FORMS OF CITIZEN REAL ESTATE IN AMERICA? DAVID: I DON'T THINK SO. PRIVATE EQUITY IS STILL A SMALL BUSINESS COMPARED TO LARGE COMMERCIAL BANKS AND SO FORTH. THEY HAVE GROWN A GREAT DEAL, BUT PRIVATE EQUITY IS NOT THREATENING ANYBODY. TOM: THAT CAPITAL INPUT DOES NOT CHANGE THE PRICE THEORY OF AN INDIVIDUAL HOME? DAVID:DAVID: I DON'T THINK IT DOES IN ANY MATERIAL WAY, AND TO BE HONEST, PRIVATE EQUITY IS NOT AS CONTROVERSIAL AS IT WAS 10 YEARS AGO. 10 YEARS AGO PEOPLE WERE UPSET ABOUT PRIVATE EQUITY BUYING COMPANIES. NOW PEOPLE RECOGNIZE THAT PRIVATE EQUITY PEOPLE CARE ABOUT YESTERDAY, PRIVATE EQUITY IS DOING THE THINGS PEOPLE SHOULD DO. I DON'T THINK IT IS SEEN AS A BIG THREAT. IN WASHINGTON, D.C., PRIVATE EQUITY IS NOT EVEN IN THE TOP 100 THINGS PEOPLE ARE WORRIED ABOUT ON CAPITOL HILL. LISA: DO YOU STILL THINK THERE'S OPPORTUNITY IN THE HOUSING MARKET FOR, SAY, BUY TO RENT THAN THREE YEARS AGO? DAVID: PRIVATE EQUITY HAS SOME CHALLENGES FOR SURE, AND THE DEBT MARKETS ARE CHALLENGING FOR PRIVATE EQUITY BECAUSE IT WILL BE MORE DIFFICULT TO FINANCE SOME OF THESE TRANSACTIONS. I THINK THE BIGGEST PROBLEMS PRIVATE EQUITY PEOPLE ARE WORRIED ABOUT TODAY IS THE ECONOMY GENERALLY. TOM: I DON'T WANT TO START ANY RUMORS HERE. BUT I SAW YOU TWEETING BEFORE WE WENT TO AIR HERE. DO YOU HAVE ANY COMMENT HERE ON THE TRANSACTION KNOWN AS TWITTER? DAVID: ACTUALLY, THAT IS A TRANSACTION A LOT OF PEOPLE WOULD LOOK AT. TOM: LET ME GET MY PHONE OUT SO I CAN TWEET IT. JONATHAN: IF IT GETS DONE BY -- DAVID: IF IT GETS DONE BY ANY PRIVATE EQUITY FIRM, THERE WILL BE LOTS OF PRIVATE EQUITY FIRMS INVOLVED. TOM: IS MR. MUSK TREATED DIFFERENTLY BY MR. GENSLER AND THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE COMMISSION THEN OTHER EXECUTIVES, THE 6000 EXECUTIVES YOU HAVE HAD EXPERIENCE WITH? DAVID: I CAN'T REALLY SAY BECAUSE I CAN'T SAY EXEC TO WHAT IS IN HIS MIND, BUT THERE'S NO DOUBT IF YOU ARE THE WEALTHIEST PERSON IN THE WORLD, PEOPLE WILL LOOK AT YOU SOMEWHAT DIFFERENTLY. TOM: I AM GETTING THE I'M NEVER COMING BACK LOOK. [LAUGHTER] DAVID: I AM ALWAYS COMING BACK. LISA: APOLLO GLOBAL WAS NAMED AS SOMEBODY WHO MIGHT BE INTERESTED IN THIS TRANSACTION, SO I AM SURE IT IS DEEPLY RELEVANT, BUT THERE IS THIS QUESTION ABOUT WHAT THE NEW FRONTIER IS FOR SOCIAL MEDIA AND WHETHER THERE MIGHT BE MORE REGULATORY INVOLVEMENT. I DO WONDER GOING FORWARD, WHAT IS YOUR STRONGEST CONVICTION AS YOU LOOK AMONG MYRIAD THREATS IN A WORLD THAT SEEMS HIGHLY UNCERTAIN? DAVID: THE STRONGEST CONVICTION I HAVE NOW ABOUT WHERE THE WORLD IS GOING IS THAT WE ARE LIKELY TO SEE AN ECONOMIC SLOWDOWN AT SOME POINT. I DON'T THINK IT IS A RECESSION, BUT OBVIOUSLY HIGHER INTEREST RATES ARE COMING. WE ARE LIKELY TO HAVE A 50 BASIS POINT INCREASE THE NEXT ON THE FOMC MEETS. UNTIL THE RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR IS RESOLVED, I THINK THE MARKETS WILL BE REALLY JITTERY. IT LOOKS LIKE THAT IS GOING TO GO ON FOR AT LEAST ANOTHER MONTH OR TWO, SO I THINK MARKETS ARE STILL NERVOUS ABOUT WHERE THINGS ARE GOING. TOM: WE APPRECIATE YOUR WEEKLY ATTENDANCE HERE. DAVID RUBENSTEIN WITH CARLY LE, AND HIS CONVERSATION WITH THE APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT CEO, LOOK FOR THAT ON "BLOOMBERG WEALTH" THIS EVENING. I GUESS WE'VE GOT TO GO TO THE TWO-YEAR YIELD. WHILE MR. RUBENSTEIN WAS SPEAKING, OUT TO 2.53%. LISA: THE IDEA THAT WE ARE LOOKING AT HOUSING STARTS THAT CAME IN AT THE FASTEST PACE UNEXPECTEDLY SINCE 2006. IS THE FED WORKING? IS THE FED BEING EFFECTIVE AT TALKING DOWN INFLATION? IF YOU HAVE INFLATION EXPEDITIONS ON THE LONGER END THAT ARE ACTUALLY RISING, YOU DON'T SEEM TO SEE ANY MATERIAL SLOWDOWN AND SOME OF THESE DYNAMIC ASPECTS OF THE MARKET, INCLUDING HOUSEBUILDING. TOM: THIS GOES TO JAN HATZIUS THE OTHER DAY TALKING ABOUT A FULLY EMPLOYED AMERICA. IF PEOPLE HAVE JOBS, IS ANYBODY TALKING ABOUT REDUCED LABOR? LISA: NO, NO ONE IS TALKING ABOUT THAT. PEOPLE ARE WONDERING HOW MUCH WE ARE GOING TO GET AN OVERHEATED KIND OF FEEL TO IT, BUT WE ARE LOOKING AT A PARTICIPATION RATE THAT IS STILL PRETTY LOW. THOSE PEOPLE ARE NOT COMING BACK IN. WE HAD EXPECT THAT TO BE THE CASE GIVEN THE FACT THAT WE ALREADY SEEM TO BE SHIFTING TOWARDS END, PHASE -- TOWARDS ENDEMIC PHASE. TOM: WANT TO DRIVE TOWARDS THE CLOSE WITH NETFLIX EARNINGS AS WE BEGIN THE POSTBANK EARNINGS SEASON. THE HAVES AND HAVE-NOTS OF REVENUE GROWTH. WE SAW THAT WITH J & J TODAY, J & J WITH SOME CHALLENGING FORWARD VIEW. YOU WONDER IF THAT WILL BE A TREND IN THE EQUITY MARKETS. THE EQUITY MARKET IS ALL OVER THE PLACE. I DON'T KNOW REALLY WHAT TO SAY. ALL RED SLIGHTLY AND FRACTIONALLY ON THE SCREEN. THE NUMBER ONE THING ALL OF US ARE LOOKING AT TODAY IS WEAKNESS IN THE JAPANESE YEN. IS IT POSSIBLE WE WILL SEE ¥130? A TIMELY CONVERSATION, "BALANCE OF POWER" AT NOON TODAY, THE FORMER TREASURY SECRETARY. STAY WITH US. THIS IS BLOOMBERG.