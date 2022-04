00:00

Bill Dudley Robert J. Samuelson of The Washington Post in his magisterial The Great Inflation and Its Aftermath why is now like Walter Heller and Vietnam. Well one we have lots of fiscal stimulus like we did then. Then we have the Great Society programs and Vietnam War spending. The second thing is the labor market is extraordinarily tight. Now everyone's focused on what's having the headline inflation and has it peaked. And I think they're missing the forest from the trees here because what's really going on is the labor market has not been this tight in May. Many many. And that's the problem because if the labor market is too tight wages are going to continue to strengthen. And if wages continue to strengthen we're not going to go back to 2 percent inflation. Bill Dudley that intern at Goldman Sachs Jan Hatzius said that on the show here a couple days ago the labor market is shockingly tight. Does that lead to the wage spiral. Michelle Meyer just spoke about it. And frankly that is the collective memory of the 60s isn't it. Well I'm not sure how fast what inflation will go up because we have a lot of other factors pushing inflation down. But I think the key thing to focus on is if the labor market is this tight what's going to happen to wage inflation. Wage inflation currently running around five and a half percent depending on which measure you use. Covid percent of wage inflation is not consistent with the Fed's 2 percent inflation objective. So how do you get inflation down. You need to push the unemployment rate up and that's the problem every time the Fed reserve had to take monetary policy enough to push the unemployment rate up. They've ended up in a full scale recession. The key question is just what is this going to occur. And it's going to occur in the near term because the Fed hasn't yet made monetary policy type might not even happen in twenty point three. We don't really know how aggressive the Fed Reserve is going to be in terms of tightening monetary policy. But if the Fed delays all that means is inflation will get more entrenched and they'll have to do more later. So it's a hard landing is inevitable. Whether it happens in 23 or 24 that depends on the Fed. Do you anticipate they will do like play somewhat. You've heard Bill how do you think they will respond to a mechanical peak and inflation this year. Well I think they're going to take some signals from the fact that inflation is coming down because it's going to support their story about the transitory factors being a primary driver of why inflation moved up. But you know if inflation is a percent for a year and then 2 percent for a year because all the transitory factors are washing out the average is still five. And you know if the labor market continues to tighten which I think is likely you know the unemployment rate is already at a three point six percent it could fall even further. It doesn't really matter what happens at transitory installation. It doesn't matter what happens to the headline inflation. You have to look beneath the surface what's actually going on in terms of the tightness of the labor market and its consequences for wage inflation. Bill what you're saying is pretty radical. You're suggesting that perhaps the Fed should cause the hard landing sooner and closer to now than wait because the consequences will be that much worse. Is that accurate. Well I don't know that they should cause try to cause the recession. I mean I think they should always always go for a soft landing. But what they need to do is they need to make monetary policy tighter sooner. And I think the big discussion here about what's whether the Fed done a good job or bad job is the timing. We're still in a quarter to a half percent federal funds rate at time that the unemployment rate is three point six percent and year over year CPI inflation in that percent is remarkable. The Fed's late. They know they're late. That's why we're talking about a 50 basis point rate hike in each of the next couple meetings. The Fed wants to get to neutral very quickly but they haven't really signaled much appetite for going very far beyond that. You look at the last summary of economic projections. That's the moderate policy setting anticipated at the end of 2023 with just a very tight very very very modestly tight monetary policy setting. Well but right now I'm looking at work that page that forecasts where interest rates will be. And in February of 2023 it's currently above two point three percent. When we talk to strategists they say this is priced in. What should people be pricing in if your world were the one in which the Fed moved at an appropriate rate. Well I think I mean I think the Fed needs to make monetary policy tight. I think that I could say this for quite some time that that requires short term rates of at least 3 to 4 percent. Obviously it depends on where inflation ends up. Inflation is running 3 percent and neutral is not two and a half as inflation is running 3 percent. The neutral is more like three and a half to four. So it really depends on where inflation is. I mean when people talk about a neutral federal funds rate they act as if that neutral federal funds rate doesn't matter on what underlying inflation is. Higher underlying inflation higher neutral federal funds rate more for the Federal Reserve to do in terms of tightening monetary policy. But just to clean that up just quickly. Just on the timeline do you anticipate the longer they wait the higher the peak in the Fed funds rate will have to bake. Yes. Yes. Because the longer we sit with a very very tight labor market the more upward pressure will be on wages. The more that upward pressure on wages will feed into prices. And so the underlying inflation rate will tend to drift higher. That was actually the lesson of the 1960s and early 1970s. Each cycle inflation ratcheted higher. The Federal Reserve did not address the issue forcefully slowly soon enough. So you're saying DeLay will have to ultimately do more.