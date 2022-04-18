Beyond the Bell 04/18/22

00:00

Beyond the Bell Bloomberg's comprehensive cross platform coverage of the U.S. market clues starts right now. And right now we are two minutes away from the end of the trading day. Romaine Bostick Taylor Riggs Sonali Basak in for Caroline Hyde. We're counting down to the closing bell on this Monday afternoon. Here to help take us Beyond the Bell it's our global simulcast partners Tim Steinbeck and critic go to in for Carol Massar. We welcome our audiences across Bloomberg Television and radio as well as YouTube. And Tim quite a day here. Not a whole lot of conviction in the buy not necessarily a whole lot of conviction. And the selling mix it all together. We're basically flat on the. Equity investors really can't make up their mind with what they want to do today. The S & P 500 showing some tiny gains toward the end of the day but still moving between gains and losses nine times today. So really struggling to find that direction. And this really speaks to the idea that yes light volume. But I think volatility hasn't necessarily taken a hit here. A lot of this driven by the angst I think around the Twitter story and of course Tesla as well both of which have been moving. When you look at an index basis something also keep in mind is this is pretty common right. ISE selling into the close. So no surprise here but I'm curious if this continues into tomorrow. You talk a lot about how many different times nine I believe you said time of switching from gains to losses But you've got to wonder what's under the surface here. Taylor we know that leverage is still quite high. And so can Wall Street afford a bigger loss than anything we've been seeing. And of course if you talk about volumes being tamped down we're about 10 to 11 percent with regards to trading across the tape below where we would be. Not only on last Thursday but about eleven twelve percent below where we were over the 12 month average here. We should point out of course we had that shortened holiday week last week and of course Passover still going on. So that's going to have a little bit of a dampening effect as to who's around to trade. The Dow Jones Industrial Average. Looks like it's going to finish the day are down about tenth a tenth of a percent. About 38 39 points. The S & P let's just call it unchanged on the day. It's down less than one point while the Nasdaq composite is down about a tenth of a percent or 19 points the Russell 2000. And we should point out the Nasdaq 100 by the way did actually poke into the green right here at the close and that's going to finish higher by about a tenth of a percent. The Russell 2000 Taylor are going to finish the day down by seven tenths of a percent. Yeah. You look at what actually moved today. One hundred ninety six stocks in the S & P 500 moved higher though 306 declined. So in terms of what actually moved things were flat. But there was more conviction when it came to selling. Yeah. You know Tim it's interesting that you say that you certainly see that on a sector level here. Of course for the radio audience for diving sort of two levels underneath the surface really get a broad sector view. The sector winners the sector losers. There's a lot of red. Even in some of the best performing sectors that tells you. Right. Probably be more conviction to the selling. I will tell you though what did end up in the green pretty of course semiconductors auto components energies those all sound sort of pretty classic risk on banks as well. So you talked a lot on this program about that re deepening that continues again of that yield curve. Bank of America really sort of wrapping up sort of the big financial earnings season. Down on the bottom though it also looks a little bit defensive when you're thinking about durables. Right. And food and staples some of those household products as well. Those are the big sectors that lost today. You're off about 1 percent for each of those critique. Yeah. Taylor when you mentioned what's in the green that's really what caught my eye here talking specifically about those auto components and those financials because look at what some of the major movers are and not just movers index contributors. Bank of America for example gaining on those earnings that they came out not just trading revenue. For me it was about that loan growth because that from a macro perspective really signals the health of that consumer. You really saw it take the rest of the financials with it. Tesla's well potentially looking to reopen their Shanghai factory. We know this is a broader push from Chinese officials to really get things moving again after that Covid lockdown. Let's see if that actually happens especially with that closed loop system that they are preparing. And lastly E Kutty the commodity space. Natural gas prices at a 13 year high hitting above eight dollars set for the first time since 2008. So Ekiti the largest natural gas producer in the United States of course catching a bit off that you got the gainers. I got the decliners starting with Charles Schwab shares having their worst day since March of 2020. A lot of earnings stories to report and a lot of companies reporting this week and next week as well. Schwab finished the day down by nine point four percent. First quarter profit and revenue missed analysts estimates. The stock being punished today. As a result she shares lowest since October of 2021. Meanwhile Mellon shares down two point three percent. Shares actually hit a 52 week low today. This after the company reported revenue that came in lower than the average analysts estimate and said that it will quote remain cautious on buyback. In the near term and look at this. Didi Global finished needed down by more than 18 percent. We're talking 80 hours here tumbling after the Chinese ride hailing giant said it's planning to delist its U.S. traded shares before it finds a new venue for the stock. The company will continue to explore listing on another internationally recognized exchange but Didi said that it will not apply until after the USD listing is finished. There's that general meeting that's set for just about a month from now May 20 third to vote on de-listing its shares from the New York Stock Exchange. Well rounded out cross. I Tim is that we always do here with you. And it is a yield climbing sort of day that's been sort of a consistent message that we've seen that for the receiving of the yield curve back up to about thirty nine basis points or so on the two cents. Really it's that long end right when you think about some of these long duration assets that have been the real underperformers. When you think about bond price lower yield higher three or four basis points on the day a 20 year to 313 a 30 year of course at a two ninety five. The tenure of course holding in there at a 286. And Tim this is sort of interesting. We're just speaking with Richard Bernstein over at Richard Bernstein Advisors. He was saying don't forget credit is a leading indicator. Credit spreads are nowhere below. We now it's a talk of recession. Feels a little bit early interest taking your cues from the credit. Okay. So what do you mean by early. Are we talking early by 20 in 2022 or remain 2023 and 2024. Like Goldman Sachs GS for example. Yeah. And Bill Dudley. Oh yeah. Or so a former New York Fed president making the similar argument here that this could potentially be a recession coming but one that maybe has a little bit more far off looking at 2023 and 2024. And a big part of the reason I who brought it up here. But you talk about what we saw out of the bank earnings. There was a great chart. And one of the Bloomberg stories it kind of showed the credit card spending that all the big banks here. It was higher than where it was in the previous quarter in the quarter of twenty twenty one Q1. So it shows that there are also a lot of I are produced. Did you know there's a marriage boom here. Mary that's going to come out the way that ISE don't embarrass or you're going to start getting marriage as part of the marriage. Yeah. So that's a lot of money there. But yeah I mean. So I mean this is a big idea here. And then of course there's also the issue that we talk about too is not just about consumer spending but it's also about business spending as well. And I guess as some right sizing of some of the supply chain disruptions we are keeping we all keep an eye on earnings for crossing the wire right now including JP Hunter. We do want to bring you that right now here. It looks like the revenue for the quarter did come in slightly above estimates at about seven hundred and forty one million. The EPA number coming in at 229 a share of the street was looking on average for a dollar. Ninety four operating revenue three for three point four nine billion. The street was looking for three point to nine billion shares higher crazy right now in after hours trading yet remain. I'm suing. Going to go back to that recession conversation because think something that you're going to be hearing a lot when it comes to this earnings season similar to perhaps the moves you're gonna be seeing J.B. Hunt and the commentary is the difference between an outright recession demand destruction and slowing growth. Those are three very different things. And we started off the year time. Well this is going to be the year of slowing growth. It evolved as demand destruction with the war in Ukraine. And now we're talking about an outright recession. But I think those three things really need to be passed out. Taylor Riggs. Yeah I passed out by the year. So I think we're trying to do a reasonable job of understanding that 2022 is I think is a lot of people's words. I mean not even a probability at this point. You really have to think about next year and the year before and for me not to pick on you too much but as we think about nominal versus some of the real spending as well and if we're still buying food and it just costs more. That puts credit card. You can also just point out real quickly we are getting some headlines out of the St. Louis Fed president Jim Bullard who is speaking at a CFR event kind of read or any some of the comments he's made about the Fed needing to keep inflation under control. He's hopeful that the balance sheet runoff will start at the coming meeting. He also says we quote need to get to neutral very soon in his words. But he also says he doesn't want to disrupt markets but they need to move quickly. So kind of reiterating what he said. But it shows you the sense of urgency that we're actually hearing from a lot more Fed members more more so than what we heard a few months ago. We get a little more into earnings season to bring up J.B. Hunt. Again one of the expenses they name is the net interest expense rising. Guys we have to remember that they're going to be paying more for their debt. So we're going to watch closely how much that debt loads matters as corporate America levered up ahead of this season. Well speaking of the season earnings season kicking off in full force. We got Netflix and IBM tomorrow. We're also going to hear from Tesla later this week. Looking forward to hearing from Netflix about what they're seeing around the world and here in the United States when it comes to pricing power. And the look another question about the health of the consumer because it's pretty easy to quit that Netflix subscription if you've got nothing to watch yet. Tim you and I were just talked about this on radio. Right. Great reporting coming out of one of our competitors actually about simply the. Cost crisis over in the UK the first thing they cut is gonna be those gym memberships the streaming subscriptions so let's see if that shows up in Netflix's earnings in their forecasts. 