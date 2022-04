00:00

Gillian let me turn first to you as I look at that look what's going on right now and look at what this means for investors. We do have a big war going on with a lot of tragedy and a lot of potential consequences for geopolitics which has seen potentially a change in the world economic order as well. You're absolutely seeing a change from what economic order in that wonderful Francis Fukuyama phrase that we lived in the end of history at the beginning or the end of the 20th century and 21st century has been shown to be can be wrong because essentially history be going backwards. And we're seeing what we thought was a world that was globalizing as a whole essentially fragmenting into the U.S. China spheres of influence the so-called band Cotton to cite Hank Paulson and the increasing split between you know the Western bloc and the Slavic Russian bloc if you like the new caviar cut. And so you're essentially seeing two and a half potentially three different areas emerging. And that is really a very big shift that we haven't seen this kind of magnitude of upheaval for several decades. Peter we've had Larry Fink recently saying he thinks is the end of globalization which I think a lot of people thought was overblown. That's way too soon to call that. But are we seeing as Jillian suggests perhaps at least dividing up in part into some blocks around the world which is quite different from where we thought we were headed. Yeah look I I do think that this Russian incursion into Ukraine that has created a geopolitical shift is going to reverberate through not only political affiliations but also economic affiliations. I think to say that globalization is dead is way overblown. I don't think that that's even in the cards. But I do think that there are gonna be numerous places in which companies are going to decide to actually accept a higher cost of manufacturer and thinking they can pass that through to the to the consumer. And so you're going to have higher structural inflation as a result of that. Now will that structural inflation be offset by technical technological advances and innovations. It may well be but I think clearly we're going to see a change. The one interesting question to me about visa globalization just as trading bloc points that you to. China has attempted and still attempts to actually establish a contrary trading block to the U.S. and its allies. The U.S. and its allies are far far bigger. If the U.S. and its allies through this geopolitical change decide to actually operate in a more concerted fashion as happened after World War Two that's going to create enormous issue for the Chinese and other people in that other block because they need to trade with this with this Western bloc and they need to trade significantly with it. So it's it's sort of up to the Western democracies and the Asian democracies about how they play this. If it all balkanized ISE and people go their separate ways. That's probably not a good thing for the economics and for the markets if there is some sense of cohesion and an attempt to create more free trade capability between that bloc. I think that's actually an increase in economic activity and good for markets. Johanna is it possible that we might give up in sort of convenient dealing with why there were some countries will be made up for other places that is to say is it like this would drive a closer union with for example Western Europe Japan South Korea even Taiwan. Well there is a optimistic scenario which is you know tossed around say the chip sector. Various parts of industry right now. Which is it. Okay. So America no longer count on China as being the factory of the world. It can alone account and having this labor supply side shock where suddenly wages are depressed because you can outsource everything to China. Let's bring it back into into North America. Maybe put more factories into Mexico. You'll create more jobs. Back in the US. And guess what. You'll be environmentally will green as well. You want me moving things around so much. That's the kind of optimistic scenario of essentially this reshuffling of the geopolitical order. The pessimistic scenario though is that of course many commodities and raw materials are not found within the allied trading block at the moment. And you can't suddenly create lithium mines overnight even though Elon Musk tweeted that he'd like to. This week another promise. It is not clear that Mark has a workforce for even and supporting some massive reassuring of its manufacturing industrial base. And yes maybe you can give it all to robots. But you know even robots can't necessarily be the easy answer right now. So Peter let me ask you this. Is Wall Street weak after all how we make some money here if in fact there is what Gillian just called a reshuffling of the world order. What does that tell me. I should put my money right now. Look you can't answer that question and say put your money here for the next two weeks three weeks a month whatever you have to look at this over a longer period time. But look Europe has clearly made the statement that they're going to invest in their energy infrastructure which means alternative energy. They're gonna invest in defense. And those two areas have enormous tentacles throughout their economies and all kinds of companies that will benefit from that. I do think there will be some attempt in the United States to actually build some semiconductor and chip capability that people are concerned about as having have been off shored. So you're going to see investments in that. You can see it in the intel announcements and the attempt to build large plants in the south. So I don't think it takes a great deal of imagination to see where to put your money over the long term. I still think describe the geopolitical question that the children and I are sort of touching on is a big deal. And the longer term trends and the bigger opportunity to make money is trying to figure out where that is going to fall. Peter there was one other event that certainly shook those of us in New York and around Wall Street this week. That was that shooting in the crowded Brooklyn subway. Somebody who spent so much time on Wall Street. Do you think that may have a longer term effects particularly we try to bring workers back to work. It's shaken up a lot of people. I use a terrible tragedy and terrible for New York but New York survived 9/11. It survived many other things. And we will survive this and we will continue on.