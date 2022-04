00:00

Of course at a very crucial time for your country right now it sounds like you were pretty surprised when you had this job and you took this job. How ready and prepared are you for these what looks to be pretty tough negotiations with the IMF. And what is the message you're going to be taking to the. I know a bird's D but we have a very good team in place. We are professional central bank governor who had extensive experience dealing with and working with the IMF. And we have a similarly experienced Treasury secretary. We have appointed the secretary of the Ministry of Finance. Together with that we have some internationally recognized Sri Lankan professionals who are up economist including Shanti Rajan and Dr. Undiplomatic Sami. So yeah all right. But these we are looking at putting up a decent cash for us which will preserve the Sri Lankan economy preserving the institution and and form the base for the next pace of growth. What sort of policy plans reforms are you willing to present to the IMF here when it comes to any final negotiations on a bailout. Yeah basically we are looking at right now. We need immediate emergency funding to get the Sri Lanka back on track in terms of employability in terms of cooking oil gas bill and also essential items. Because first of all you need to look after the community and the country and the population. That's number one. Number two is debt restructuring. We have already started. We have floated of a beast both for financial adviser and the legal adviser. Hopefully we will finalize quickly and do it in a very professional and transparent manner so that we can win back the confidence of the money market internationally so that there is down the line hope and also access to the money market. Thirdly we are looking at bridging finance in terms of getting economic cost fixed. And fourthly of course fiscal reforms. We have started some of those already. For example we have already floated the rupee. We have already signed off matched for the bill in terms of the low prices. And we have almost fleeced new recruitment for the government sector. Going forward you might have to have a look at the new policy framework and also fiscal policies in terms of tax variability in order to improve the revenue for the Sri Lankan DAX authorities. So those are the few areas that we don't want to upset of our real economic growth indicators such as tourism industries garments and things like that. So Amy then our challenge is to get the economy going. Mr. Finance Minister David here. How much money exactly are you asking for from from from the IMF. If I could ask that question. Right. Not exactly be in the final stages of looking out with it but if you ask me he probably may need three to four billion new CAC injections from external sources for the rest of the year. Now that the burden of debt repayment is out of our equation probably to support the balance of payment crisis and also to have those continue a supply of fall in order to prevent further electricity cuts so that our industries are not affected. So we are looking at three to four billion. If you look at from outside we also need social protection net in order to look after the food a below it being a inflation. 3 to 4 billion. Could you just clarify is that total from all external sources potential external sources. And as a follow up to that you are going through some discussions with the Chinese as well for two and a half billion if I'm not mistaken if you could give us an update to all those discussions with Beijing. Well we have just started. We have been discussing with them long for a long period of fame. We are very confident that Chinese will look at the perceptibly. China had had a long standing relationship with us. So I'm not going to hear much of detail on that. That's still in the negotiation stages. And India had been very very helpful for us. So a neighbor a friend a longstanding friend and they have categorically stated that they will be allowed us until that we can stand on our own. So hopefully with Indian Chinese and probably IMF World Bank IDB we have had very good initial discussions with all of them. I am confident that we can follow through. Of course that can be a bit difficult at times going forward for the next six to nine months or a year. And then we'll know without pain no gain. So we understand that these lists claims are going to be very very difficult going forward. Minister you've been on the job for a week now. You've already tendered your resignation which was rejected by the president of force. How stable is the government right now and what sort of assurances are you going to be have to give it to the IMF to for them to believe that the rest of us ISE are gonna be remaining empowered a month from now. They sound about right the. So it's about the ruling party or the other party ruling party has the numbers in Sri Lanka right now. Our interest is to protect the country and its financial institution. I think the ruling party has the majority and that is why today nobody is taking all of any offer to them either. So therefore we are confident of showing our majority even our device. One good thing about Sri Lanka is across the board the ruling party and the potential parties who could replace ISE almost all the lawmakers except for very few anyway in favor of going to the IMF. So even in case of a national government or the extreme unlike the case of the opposition forming the government still no one is saying that not to go to the IMF. The problem here is why you didn't go to IMF for such a long period of time. So other than that no one is saying that not to go by IMF. So that probably IMF know that. And they have already consulted the opposition lawmakers and the opposition leader and everyone else. So so in that sense there is policy certain certainly as far as I am concerned and engaging with the international community is concerned. And we have very categorically state that across the board that the we build on our debt. We are asking is that the commitment is that the desire is there. But we don't have the funds to immediately disburse. Give us a little bit of time like many others have done in the past. But the commitment remains that we will pay and we will pay every every dollar that we have borrowed. We will stand by by the international community who have come to us and Brad Stone during the very difficult time in the past. So it's our duty to see that we pay everything and we out of it. We have never never defaulted prior to this. This is the first time in the history of 70 years we have been defaulting. But that doesn't mean a technical default in that sense that we don't have the desire and the desire to pay that back. Well I'd like to follow up on that Mr. Finance Minister. Do you have a target of when you can resume those payments. And since you also mentioned that the goal is to pay every single cent. Is that absolute value. Are you willing to pay interest on top of that because of the delay. No. We need to look at that door. The estimate is that too early death. We just announced that moratorium. Two days ago to end the process of appointing our financial advisors as well as our legal advisers. We to sit down with the negotiator who will get the advice from my federal agencies and other advisers who have been advising us on the restructuring. President has appointed a three members high powered committee for advice on the restructuring. So we'll take all those advices on the board. We've been studied the other ideas from various parts of the world and take the right decision. Would you stand by the Sri Lankan Sri Lankan people and the international community and the investors who have had faith on us. So it will be a very transparent rational and reasonable process. But of course if you have been part of our prosperity and made money out of it then we are not being built. You need to take some sort of shadow for how half cocked on that. That is for sure. I mean that's going to be a long protracted discussion. We actually understand that. And we are willing to do that. We are willing to engage everyone. I believe it will come out. Win. Win for both the investors and the public of Sri Lanka. Minister it is is there much political will now from the government to bail out companies that are close to a default. I think of Sri Lankan airlines as one example. And is there enough money to bail out such companies. That's one of the key decisions we need to take going forward. Need quality in Sri Lanka. It's so easy that estate one in crisis. So who's been traditionally draining of a national buffers and the Treasury. So we need to look at it case by case. What could be salvage what would be going forward make money that we can know kind of day to salvage pumping from the national coffers and ultimately the taxpayer pays for it. So I cannot. Now give us give a clear answer to each and every one of those back that either do die on our part. I've been put forward proposals to the cabinet months. The full cabinet is appointed one of these days. The way forward of it. And we I'm looking forward to work with international advisors and people who have experience in other countries and other parts of the world in terms of privatising aid or otherwise restructuring. Those state owned enterprises would then be making heavy losses putting undue pressure on our banking system as well last our national treasury. Minister I have to ask you a logistical question when oil talks with IMF begin. Where are you planning a trip to D.C. sir. Yes we are in the process of going there hopefully on the 18th onwards. We have set up several rounds of discussions with the IMF with the technical committee technical consultations. Then the World Bank with the IDB with our bilateral partners including the United States Treasury officials. Similarly without bilateral partners in most of the countries mostly where the loans are from India China and Japan. So hopefully we will try to meet all of them. So generally those discussions with the US be there for about three five to six days. So hoping to be back in Washington on the game with my delegation which includes now under the central bank and the secretary to the treasury secretary to the Ministry of Finance. So this delegation will be there sitting and discussing with them for about a week or so. So then maybe to have some sort of an idea as to how the future looks at us in terms of their support and bridging finance. I'm just marking my calendar five to six days after 18. So let's say April 25th. Realistically when can you receive the money in the event those talks are successful. We are looking at two stages of unrest immediately really funding. So we are trying to tap that. So that probably is a week from that where some sort of support. That's my expectation particularly from the World Bank and the IDB and others. But bridging finance you know better than us militate a little bit of time. So the idea is to expedite that process. But I can really give you a timeline right now of expectation and our request and I will appeal to them to release it as soon as possible because we don't want to damage our industries in terms of some diamond industry other crops export crops such as the other component and our fisheries industry an 18 industrial. All of those things have to be back on track. You know prepare the laundry. We are not in an illusion seeing that going to IMF is a problem. We understand our problem will be solved by real growth on the ground in other industries. So in order to do that we need and we all are people that continuous supply of companies supply of electricity so that they can do their job. So first appeal would be that support us to get on track so that they would understand.