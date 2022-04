00:00

Let's start with the NATO question so does Finland knowing the consequences that Russia has laid out. Join NATO. Oh yeah definitely. You know we are a few weeks away from an application. It will happen latest in May and Finland will be a member of NATO during 2022. And I think Sweden will as well. We're very well prepared for the hybrid and the cyber information threats that we are seeing coming out of Russia at the moment. Professor if Sweden decides not to join us Finland no join if Sweden does decide to join this in a joint ISE this a package deal. Do you think it's not a package deal but it's will be a package. So basically when we join the European Union in 1995 you could say that Sweden took the lead. Now that we're joining NATO in 2022 Finland is taking the lead. And the reason is self-evident. We have one thousand three hundred and forty kilometers of border with Russia. So for us it's six substantial and it's a security question. And Sweden will come with us. And that means that NATO countries will basically protect the Baltic Sea. So old and full Baltic states and all Nordic states will be members of NATO exactly where we belong. Is there any reason for Finland not to join NATO. Absolutely not. And you're probably asking the wrong person because I've been an advocate of the Finnish NATO membership for the past 30 years. The good news here is that we actually provide value added to NATO. So even though we haven't been members we're very NATO compatible actually more NATO compatible the most most NATO states themselves. We put in about 2 percent of our GDP to defense. We we basically have over 60 FAA fees. We just bought another 64 F thirty. We have standing reserves of nine hundred thousand and able to mobilize two hundred and eighty thousand men and women within a few days. So you know in that sense I think will we'll increase the security in the region and help NATO. And then of course we become part of Article 5 collective defense of security guarantees for which we're very thankful. Finland has fought wars against Russia. Finland was part of Russia. Finland as you say has a long border with Russia. How big is the threats to Finland. It's not an imminent threat. You know there are many reasons for it. You have to understand that Finland has been very quick to take big security decisions during big historic moments. You know we declared independence in 1917 from Russia in the middle of the Bolshevik Revolution. We accepted peace from Stalin in 1944 and lost actually some areas of Finland in Korea where my grandparents and my dad were born. And then when the Soviet Union collapsed we immediately applied for EU membership. So now that we go into NATO for me this is just to continue. And I think for the Russians as well you know they understand that we have been an intimate part of the West for the best a better part of 30 years already. So we're not worried about the threat really. And I must say that there is a little bit of hyperbole in international media at the moment. I'd kind of like to tone it down and relax. You know we know what we're doing. Don't worry about us. We are OK. Well speaking of those security measures I'd like to to you about cyber security in particular Russia seen as kind of an expert when it comes to the cyber attacks potentially. What is Finland doing in terms of cybersecurity. Well we've been preparing for that actually for a few decades not only by having an international cyber center. Of course I don't know the latest developments because I'm not top of the intelligence and information. But I remember from my years in government from 2008 to 2016 we were very well briefed about what happens and how we defend et cetera. That doesn't mean that they're going to be you know holes in the system. So what we saw for instance last Friday was from Selenski was speaking to the Finnish parliament. The Russians attacked the home page of our defense ministry and our foreign ministry. So you know we are prepared for these kinds of hits. You never know what's going to happen with the banking sector. You know we're going to see some hits there. But this is kind of normal. If we live in a world where everything has been weaponized then I think that the Finnish going in theory and civil society has been prepared for that. Well civil society we prepare for the Russians to put more aggressive weapons into the Baltic region. Hypersonic weapons more nuclear weapons. What do you think the response could ultimately look like. Yeah. Here we also have to dissect it. I saw a few days back there was sort of this information about you know moving military. Quit the old picture so Prince immediately realized that you know this is normal. This information campaign. And the second one is also you know I've seen stories about Medvedev s speech or statement today about nuclear warheads. Well you know they already have them. They're around. So it's nothing new. Will the Finnish public be prepared this type of intimidation. Yeah we have very good media literacy. Very well educated population. And remember we've lived next to Russia all of our lives. We have that long border with them. So for us this is nothing new. We're pretty cool calm and collected about it.