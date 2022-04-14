Daybreak Europe Show Open: Peak Inflation

00:00

Ericsson's numbers are hitting the tape. Dani gross margins than narrowing. This is on the big gear maker in the telecom sector. Margins slipped to forty two point three. The market in Pennsylvania forty three point one. Operationally it's a big big mess four point eight billion up on the market. A penciled in six point for four. That is a monster miss. It really is. You can see the look there net sales did beat ever so slightly fifty five point one the estimate was for fifty three point six. So it is very clear it is that thinning of margins which is really hitting Ericsson and getting to that operating profit which you say man has missed estimates which again were six point four coming in four point eight billion Swiss krona. Absolutely and they did give some guidance last week. Dani in terms of their exposure in Russia and what that might cost we'll return to Ericsson in a little bit later on. We got to see you. Coming up Jon Alcorn he will speak to the Bloomberg team about the results by the numbers in about an hour's time. He'll join the team. So what's going on in the bond market starting today. Do you buy this narrative that everybody's decided to write about peak inflation. Pretty cool goods dropped by four tenths of one percent. It's the reason why two year notes have imploded by 20 basis points on why the rates market is repriced. Do you really buy that. I don't know man as I personally don't buy we're at peak inflation when you have someone like Amazon announcing that they're going to charge 5 percent more to their sellers which I'm sure is going to be passed on to the consumers to hedge those fuel costs. Peak inflation. I don't really see how we're there yet but manage what we have seen in this market are these big block trades over the past few days come in unwinding some of those to your shorts. So part of the question is going to be how much of it is just OK we're going to take profit on some of these trades but madness. We've also had a repricing on the Fed amidst this 20 basis point drop in the two year note in just the past week so far.