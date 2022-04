00:00

Launch a little bit of headwinds in the last training session but in your research you argue that there are more headwinds to come around. Higher rates and around the ecosystem of the exchange itself which is very different from Saudi Arabia. So what we've said is that in general there are these headwinds facing the by the fact that they lack the scale of depth of liquidity and investors that that Saudi Arabia benefits from. Both countries obviously have a huge base of retail investors. And I think what's great now with these IP was is that you are attracting a significant number of institutional investors which is something that we've been wanting to see for a while. But obviously we have to be cognizant of the fact that rates are increasing. The dividend yield support that you get from Beaver is a fantastic support. But over time as rates go higher and higher there's gonna be a it's going to look slightly less attractive than it does today. I mean there's lots of touch points to go on the housing market and we can joke and laugh about that. But it is quite literally on fire. But what I was drawn to is your growth expectations. I mean we're talking about recession the United States America recession risk hard landing. You're talking like 20 percent growth at he had taken out Saudi Arabia. How do you play that. Had you exposed to that. Beyond. Beyond please just take me beyond DeMar. Oh yeah of course. So look I think we have to draw a line between what we expect to occur in the short term and how we see things progressing on more of a six to 12 month view. Yes because like you said it does feel as though the market is very much on fire. And I think there's there's definitely signs of a little bit of overheating now. So I think tactically I would be a little bit cautious on the GTC just because we're seeing some signs that it's moved very very quickly in such a short space of time that some overdue profit taking is perhaps in due course. But I think what differentiates this from what you know from previous booms is that we're not looking for this or expecting this boom bust scenario OK. We think the overall economic cycle has much better longevity than we've seen in the past both because you've got high oil prices but because the non oil sector is robust also. So looking further ahead we see significant growth too. I mean right now we're looking for. In terms of the quarterly numbers we'll be focusing on banks because obviously the higher rates are very beneficial for them. And with valuations too expensive we'll be looking for management guidance as to where to be selective industrials because of the impact of supply chain and raw material costs and healthcare where we think that the comps are getting more difficult. I want to see in this post Covid environment how earnings are developing. The last time we caught up you said that you expected the pound to materially weaken in the second half of the year and sort of the central bank surprised quite a few in the market. Not a you know the pain pill has been taken. At what point do you step back and especially with these Abu Dhabi corporates going in aggressively into some of these Egyptian assets when when you think reliable bottom would be forum for you to recommend a re entry. So I would say even now with the with the pound having devalued so significantly and we suspect that it's most likely going to be stable around these levels we're not we can't 100 percent rule out the risk of a further devaluation but we do think it's it's less likely. So even now I would argue that it's starting to look more attractive. The table rates are better the returns are better than they were before. Obviously some investors may want to wait until we see a further rate hike which is of course on the horizon. And that's completely understandable. But certainly tables are. I would argue even now looking more attractive than they were before. For equities I think what's happening with Abu Dhabi is both a political and economic decision both politically that providing support to Egypt as they have done for many years. But I think now it's coming with this economic benefit for them as well. They've always been interested in expanding into Egypt and now it's being able to do so at a cheaper price. I want to see whether a contempt to the dark side city are calling oil at seventy three dollars by the end of the year and they say it's down to zero. Growth in Europe is zero Covid tolerance policy in China and they're talking about consumption growth globally going from three point six to two point two. I mean this is a monster call. Seventy three dollars by the end of the year. Do you think we could see that level of demand destruction that level of implosion. Well I mean look it's a risk scenario for us. We don't expect that to occur. We do think oil is going to remain around 100 level because growth will remain robust and because we expect supply to remain fairly tight. I think a lot of this boils down to Hang Seng U.S. production picks up. That's part of their narrative as well. Fair enough. But we don't think that's going to be sufficient to fill the gap. And you know you have to look at the demand side of things. We don't think we're going to be seeing that an outright recession. You might see a. In Europe on a technical level. But you've got a very very robust private sector balance sheets and you've got we would expect to see coordinated government fiscal intervention as well.