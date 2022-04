00:00

Here we are. Its sustainability is on everybody's language but the challenge is if you're going to deliver urban 2040 as they are here in Dubai how high on the agenda is sustainability with these ambitious growth plans here and in Saudi Arabia. Good good morning manners. I think you know sustainability really is becoming a priority not just here but globally. I think people are really now realizing and want to see action about how can we as a construction industry as design industry really react and had this conscious attitude towards the future of the world and our resources. You know we've really sort of changed over the last couple of years and had this great opportunity to do so. And you know with Covid we've really seen this acceleration about how people want to work live and play. Is it a battle though. I mean when we talk about globally developing cities were battling with back to work work from anywhere. If you look at the icon behind me the gates you know where was sustainability when when that gate was designed. X number of years ago. Now where does sustainability fit on the narrative when you sit round a table with a developer for an iconic project. How high on that agenda globally is sustainability. You know that sustainability has been around for a long time and even included that you say that the gate building and the whole master plan around the DFC. Yeah I think what we're really finding now is that it used to be sort of a value add or an hour an extra cost and people were perhaps tending to shy away and looking for an easier route. Whereas now what we're seeing is you know sustainability wellness all of those great things are now at the top of the list. They are attracting you know smart developers of relooking at how they can use this to grow to grow their development to get the interest in their development. So we're no longer driving all these different initiatives such as the cop 26 initiatives really sort of driving that. And we're seeing it right at the top of the table and more and more developers are pushing for it. You know at the architectural design community you know really sort of being able to set the stage for the growth. We're going to host cop in Egypt and cop in the UAE next year. Carbon taxes are very much alive. Issue carbon reporting is ever more present. Where does that fit into the design narrative. When you're looking at a brief look I think you know as we design a space or a building an experience. This is really looking from the start to finish in the whole lifecycle of that building. Whereas I get to use various separate pieces. The carbon taxes particularly are really making an impact on every part of business and you know everyone's incomes and generations. So what we're we're seeing and we were a large part of this cop 26 where we're very keen and seen as you know this action happening now. Now carbon taxes it's a great initiative. It's you know governments and you know these aspiring leadership especially in the Middle East are really trying to again create this awareness. And this is about longevity. This is about keeping you know a sustainable payment for for not just our generation but for generations to come. When you look at the landscape the mandates that you get here let's say in the DCC did they have a technical advantage in designing the cities of the future in that they don't have as many restrictions. They could be avant garde in design relative to let's say a portion of London. You've got to restore history got to maintain history or Paris or L.A. which has historical baggage on its back. Is that an advantage for cities of the future us here. I think it certainly isn't advantage. Again you look around a lot of projects we're working on both here in the UAE and across Riyadh. You know this is really being able to focus now on on what people are looking for those experiences and know that people are looking for these big four things. They're looking for the opportunity of where they're going to live. You know the places of change they're looking for safety and they're looking for this affordability and of course convenience. And there's been a lot of talk around the 20 minutes city in a lot of those conversations about people want to go somewhere. They can work they can live they can eat they can entertain or very easily. You know of course if you're putting new buildings in it's perhaps we want to look at the adaptability and reusing as we can. But the opportunity is still there. And I think so long as everyone goes in with the conscious mind that we can reuse smart materials we can use net zero materials. You know as Gensler we're committed by 2030 to all of our buildings. We design will be net zero carbon emissions. And that's not just a drive from one firm. This is really a change from every part of our industry and business leaders. And I know that that's part of the city post survey that you sent me to remind you when you look at the rents here and the cost of a new venture you begin to question affordability. I find it amazing that you talk about reskilling at buildings. Do we reuse buildings in Dubai or in rehab. Have we reached that heady point or is it all just wrap it up and start again here. No I think it's really starting to look at that. It's not just sort of reskilling buildings. It's actually looking at how you can re adapt to the use of that building. You know you take inspiration for some of the buildings in Manhattan these loft apartments. You know they've been used for 150 years where we can easily change from apartments to warehouses to factories. And that's starting to happen here. And again we're looking at that mystically. It's how can we risk in building if even if we do if we can reuse a building can we use some of those materials on a new building. So it's something very much that you know we're trying to look at this urban sprawl how we can almost contain that to be more sustainable.