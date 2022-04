00:00

Mark let's start the clock and think about the markets. And so we've seen a rally in risk assets. We've also seen a bit of a rally in Treasuries. What do we read into the fact that we got again above estimates measures of inflation in this case BPI over in the United States and yet the market seems to absorb that in its stride if you like. And it doesn't provoke further alarm around inflation. What does that tell us about how treasuries are trading at the moment. I think this is one of those times where the underlying trend has been so entrenched for so long that there's just a bit of a tactical treatment. It's not that PPI gave any reason for bonds to rally. If anything they kind of emphasize that the inflation trend is deeply entrenched and is broad based. It will continue. It's going to be very very hard to get lower. The Fed's great battle is for a long period of time. But I think the backdrop is here. We would talk about higher yields for months now. And these moves have gone a long way. And I think finally now we're seeing hawkishness delivered by central banks. There's some profit taking on this idea on these kind of short bonds moves. We saw extremely stretched short bond moves only a couple of weeks ago. And that's why I think we're seeing some kind of consolidation here not about a change in fundamentals. OK. So the easy is this just consolidation then. This is just a short term pause. And I suppose we will wonder how long the pause lasts because it does seem you pointed out to me that it does seem pretty consensus to believe that this is some kind of pause in treasuries. Yeah look I'm really worried that because it makes sense to me when we've been talking about the last couple of weeks when will we see a peak yield move in the short term. We've kind of been expecting it around now. We thought it would come up know a couple of weeks before the Fed finally hike rates. We weren't sure the exact timing. Clearly this week we've started to get that rally in bonds. How long it persists I don't know. My whole team are kind of sympathetic to the idea that Bonds could continue to rally from here. It makes sense. It's intuitive cleaner a better positions. We could still go higher and yields that are on this year. But I get worried with thinks so. Consensus. Consensus doesn't mean it's wrong but it does make you worried that maybe you're missing something. So I think it's all still to play for next week. Okay. And how does that consensus tie in to the fact that we've seen how would you describe it above expectation or above median expectation hikes from global central banks whether you look at the RBA NZ or the Bank of Canada. Or I think in Singapore the monetary authority there and in Korea this is a really global theme. We'll talk about China in a moment. Yeah look I think it seems counterintuitive but it actually makes sense. What we're seeing is central banks suddenly being very aggressive at inflation suddenly trying to catch up. They're massively behind the curve but they're trying to catch up with the curve. And that means they're gonna get CAC control the inflation situation which means longer term yields should come down. They're not going to lose control of the situation. And that's why I think bonds are rallying because we're seeing aggressive reaction from central banks the front end. Okay. But China is different. What are we expecting. Whilst many people in Europe and in the United States are going to be on holiday tomorrow what are we expecting to hear from China. I think the point we're expecting you know a cut in the MNF rate. We are expecting a triple or maybe tomorrow but possibly the next week or so. We are expecting more easing. We've seen signs of easing on the Covid policy. Everything is looking more positive. But China stocks I think will might return after the weekend to a market that's moved higher on Friday.