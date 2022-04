00:00

> > THE SURPRISE OF THIS TOUGH FIRST FOUR MONTHS OF THE YEAR HAS BEEN RESILIENT. > > ESPECIALLY THE BEGINNING OF THE EARLY SEASON, IT'S A GOOD TIME TO ON VOLATILITY. > > INFLATION IS PRIMARILY A CONCERN FOR THE FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS REPORTING SEASON. > > WE ARE LATE CYCLE BUT HOW LATE ARE WE IN THE CYCLE AND HOW MUCH PRESSURE ON CORPORATE PROFITS? > > THE QUESTION REMAINS, CAN THE MARKET GO HIGHER? > > THIS IS "BLOOMBERG SURVEILLANCE" WITH TOM KEENE, JONATHAN FERRO, AND LISA ABRAMOWICZ. TOM: GOOD MORNING, EVERYONE. IT IS A DAY MOST SPECIAL, BLOOMBERG SURVEILLANCE THIS MORNING FROM THE HEADQUARTERS OF THE INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND DURING THEIR MOST HISTORIC CRISIS SINCE WORLD WAR II WITH WAR IN UKRAINE AND FOOD INFLATION. THIS IS A MOST UNIQUE SPRING MEETING. WE HAVE SEEN IN ONE WEEK. LISA: YOU SET IT UP PERFECTLY, RECONSIDERING AS THE COURT TRY TO UNDERSTAND WHAT THEIR NEW ROLE IS AT A TIME OF SUCH CRISIS, ENTERING INTO WHAT COULD POTENTIALLY BE EVEN WORSE. YOU ARE RIGHT TO BRING UP FOOD. TOM: FOOD CRISIS FRONT AND CENTER. TOM:FOR ME WHAT IS SO IMPORTANT, THIS WILL BE A LONG -- WE ARE LUCKY IN THE MARKETS ARE QUIET AND. THIS IS A MOMENT OF MULTIPLE CRISES FOR ALL OF ECONOMIC INTERNATIONAL -- INTERNATIONAL ECONOMICS. WE START STRONG. LISA: I'M STRUGGLING TO UNDERSTAND EXACTLY WHAT THE CRISIS IS. IN 1944, IT WAS A MONETARY CRISIS AND NOW IT IS A REAL CRISIS OVER GOODS -- CRISIS OF GOODS. TOM: AND THAT MAY BE THE GLOBALIZATION THEME. YOU TALK ABOUT THE GLOBALIZATION AND DISCONTENT, FINE, BUT WHAT IT IS ABOUT IS THE IMMEDIACY OF THE MOMENT AND WE WILL TALK TO THE MANAGING DIRECTOR, THE DEPUTY MANAGING DIRECTOR AND SOME LEAD TALENT AT THE IMF ABOUT THINGS IN AMERICA WE ARE NOT FOCUSED ON AND THAT IS SRI LANKA. IN PAKISTAN, NOT ONLY POLITICAL UNREST BUT FOOD INFLATION AND EGYPT IS FRONT AND CENTER FOR THE MANAGING DIRECTOR. LISA: ESPECIALLY CONSIDERING THEY IMPORT AID 6% OF THEIR WHEAT FROM -- 86% OF THEIR WHEAT FROM RUSSIA. THERE IS A LOT ON DECK AND PREETI GOOP TO HAS BEEN CHECKING THAT IN NEW YORK CITY -- CREE T GOOP. -- KRITI GUPTA. > > YOU ARE LOOKING AT THE S & P 500 DOWN -- ACTUALLY IT IS FLAT BUT IT WAS DOWN. TALKING ABOUT THE ECB, THE EURO OF .3%, THE CONSENSUS WHEN IT COMES TO THE ECB, NO CHANGE IN POLICY BUT THAT DOES NOT NECESSARILY MEAN TRADERS AREN'T GOING FOR PRICING. THERE IS THE HIGHEST LEVEL SINCE DECEMBER 2020 SO WE WILL KEEP AN EYE ON WATCH IT IS AFTER THE ECB. THE 10 YEAR YIELD ALSO ABOUT FLAT. NOT A TON OF MOVEMENT. THAT COULD CHANGE ONCE LAGARDE STARTS SPEAKING. WE HAVE A LITTLE BIT LOWER INTO CRUDE, 103 DOLLARS, ANYTHING ABOVE 100 IS NOT GOOD NEWS. TOM: THANK YOU SO MUCH. LISA ABRAMOWICZ AND TOM KEENE ON A DAY HERE AND I CAN SAY WITH AND ALL THE YEARS I HAVE BEEN DOING THIS, THIS IS MAY THE MOST PACKED DAY. LET'S SLOW THINGS DOWN AND I WANT TO START WITH THE INTERNATIONAL FUND TODAY. NOT ONLY DISCUSSIONS WITH I OFFICIALS INCLUDING THE MANAGING DIRECTOR BUT WE'RE THRILLED TO BRING YOU ANGELA AND DANIEL. THIS IS TRULY ONE OF THE HIGH POINTS OF THE YEAR. I ALSO WANT TO TALK ABOUT WHAT ELSE IS OUT THERE. CHRISTINE LAGARDE WAS MENTIONED, FAMILIAR WITH THIS ATRIUM WHERE IN. ONE IN ECB TODAY AND BONUS ROUND, WE HAVE A FEW BANKS REPORTING AS WELL. LISA: JUST A FEW. IT IS EVERYBODY UNDER THE SUN. MORGAN STANLEY, GOLDMAN-S ITS -- GOLDMAN SACHS, AND OTHERS. TOM: WE WILL START STRONG WITH THE GENTLEMAN FROM JP MORGAN, THE CHIEF ECONOMIST OF GLOBAL ECONOMIC RESEARCH. I THINK HE WROTE ABOUT 50 PAGES OF JAMIE DIMON'S LETTER AND WE ARE THRILLED HE COULD BRING US THE ACCLAIM LETTER ON OUR INTERNATIONAL ECONOMICS AND WHAT IT MEANS OF COURSE COMING BACK TO WHAT WE SEE IN AMERICA. DOCTOR, THANK YOU FOR JOINING THIS MORNING. FIRST, THERE HAVE TO BE AMENDMENTS AND ADJUSTMENTS. KRISTALINA GEORGIEVA WILL REACT WITH THE WORLD OUTLOOK, WHAT WE SAW FROM WTO, WHICH WAS 2.8% GLOBAL GDP. IS IT THAT GRIM? > > I GUESS THE ISSUE NOW IS WE HAVE TO GET THROUGH WHAT IS A FAIRLY LARGE SET OF -- HITTING US THIS YEAR. THE BIG ONE IS INFLATION AND THE SPIKE WE HAVE SEEN IN MARCH IS UNPRECEDENTED. IT IS UNPRECEDENTED EVEN AGAINST THE BACKDROP OF THE LAST YEAR. THAT IS COMBINING WITH A CHINA DRAG WHICH IS COMING AND THERE GRAPPLING WITH A COVID SURGE. WE THINK IT WILL STAND THE GLOBAL ECONOMY'S SUBSTANTIALLY. WE THINK IT WILL BE A SUBPAR PERFORMANCE IN THE AGGREGATE. HOWEVER, I THINK WE HAVE ONE OF THE MORE FUNDAMENTALLY HEALTHY ENVIRONMENTS IN TERMS OF WHERE BALANCE SHEETS ARE, AND TERMS OF THE MAJOR INDUSTRIAL ECONOMY, THAT AND EM ECONOMY. I THINK YOU WILL SEE RESILIENCE AND IF WE ARE RIGHT, WE GET THROUGH THE NEXT FEW MONTHS WITH A SIGNIFICANT SLOWING GROWTH AND WE SET THE STAGE FOR A REBOUND, GIVEN THE HEALTH AND RESILIENCY AND GIVEN THE IDEA THE ENERGY AND MANY OF THE OTHER PRICE IMPULSES BEGINS TO FADE. BUT WE HAVE TO GET THROUGH THIS NEXT FEW MONTHS AND WE ARE GOING TO BE HURT BY IT. LISA: BRUCE, TO THAT POINT, WE ARE AT THE IMF TALKING ABOUT ALL OF THE WORLD CHALLENGES. IN PARTICULAR HAVING TO DO WITH FOOD INFLATION. HOW LONG CAN THE U.S. REMAIN DIVORCED FROM SOME OF THESE CATASTROPHIC TRENDS IN THE DEVELOPING WORLD AND CONTINUE ITS MOMENTUM, DESPITE ALL OF THAT? > > LET'S FIRST RECOGNIZE THE DEVELOPING WORLD IS I THINK IN A VERY DIFFERENT POSITION DEPENDING ON WHERE YOU LOOK. THERE ARE A LOT OF COMMODITY EXPORTERS DOING QUITE WELL HERE. THE ASIAN EXPORTERS HAVE DONE GENERALLY PRETTY WELL. WHAT YOU DO HAVE IS A NUMBER OF LOW INCOME COUNTRIES WHICH ARE SUFFERING QUITE SIGNIFICANTLY ON THE BACK OF BOTH THE PANDEMIC AND THESE IMPORT PRICES OF FOOD AND ENERGY. THAT DIVERSIONS, THE PROBLEMS OF BURDEN SHARING, IS WHAT I THINK THE IMF HAS GOT TO GRAPPLE WITH HERE AS WE GO FORWARD. FROM THE GLOBAL ECONOMY POINT OF VIEW, I WANT TO EMPHASIZE THE COUNTRIES UNDER THE MOST PRESSURE ARE NOT ONES WHO SHARE SYSTEMIC AND REALLY A BIG THREAT . I THINK THE ISSUE FOR THE U.S. IS WHETHER OR NOT THE CONSUMER BUCKLES UNDER THE WEIGHT OF THE HIGH INFLATION. CONSUMERS HAVE BEEN EATING INTO THEIR SAVINGS AND THE BAD NEWS IS WE HAVE BEEN GETTING HIT. WHEN WE GET THE RETAIL SALES REPORT, WE WILL SEE A NOMINAL INCREASE BUT WE THINK THE NEED TO SERVICE WILL GET THE SECOND MONTH IN A ROW OF A REAL DECLINE IN U.S. RETAIL SPENDING BUT ALSO IN OVERALL SPENDING FOR THE U.S. CONSUMER. THERE IS DEFINITELY A DRAG THERE. U.S. IS NOT DIVORCED ALSO SHELTERED SOMEWHAT RELATIVE TO WHAT IS HAPPENING IN EUROPE WHERE I THINK THAT IS THE REGION MOST AT THREAT FROM THE SHOTS HITTING US AT PRESENT. LISA: A LOT OF US TALK ABOUT PEAK HAWKISH IN'S AND PEERS IN THE UNITED STATES. GIVEN THE MOMENTUM YOU SEE AND TRENDS STARTING TO SEE AMONG U.S. CONSUMERS, HOW LONG DO YOU THINK IT WOULD TAKE TO REMOVE SOME OF THE MOMENTUM AND SEND US INTO SOMETHING THAT LOOKS MORE LIKE RECESSION? KRITI: I THINK THERE ARE 2 -- > > I THINK THERE ARE TWO ISSUES HERE ON RECESSION. THE FIRST HAVE BEEN TALKING ABOUT -- WE HAVE BEEN TALKING ABOUT IS THE INTENSITY OF THE DRY CUTTING HOUSEHOLDS FROM HIGH INFLATION. OTHER ISSUES AROUND TRYING TO SLOWING -- CHINA SLOWING. WE ARE IN A HEALTHY POSITION TO ABSORB SHOCK. I THINK WE WILL NOT SEE A DERAILMENT. I THINK THE CHANCES OF RECESSION IN THE NEXT THREE TO SIX MONTHS IS QUITE LOW. THE BIGGER ISSUE ON RECESSION AS IF WE DO GET THROUGH THIS, THE COMBINATION OF TIGHT LABOR MARKETS, CHANGE IN INFLATION PROCESS GOING ON IS GOING TO LEAVE THE FED WITH A DIFFICULT CHALLENGE OF CONTAINING INFLATION AND THAT IS A STORY WHICH DEFINITELY POSES A RISK OF INFLATION -- RECESSION, EXCUSE ME. THAT IS ASSOCIATED WITH A FED THAT WOULD HAVE TO GO FURTHER TO NEUTRAL, WHICH IS WHAT THEY ARE SIGNALING NOW AND THAT WOULD TAKE TIME. I DO NOT THINK YOU GET A RECESSION OFF OF THAT WITH THE FED ON 2.5% AD RATES. YOU WILL NEED TO SEE CONSIDERABLY HIGHER AND THAT WILL TAKE A WHILE. IT IS PROBABLY MORE OF A STORY FOR LATE 2023 OR 2024 AS A LEGITIMATE RECESSION RISK TO THE UNITED STATES. TOM: THE FIRST THING I READ THIS MORNING WAS OFF OF YOUR AGE AND AFFECTS DESK WITH JP MORGAN REALLY MAKING CLEAR, JAPANESE YEN IS A GLOBAL INDICATOR ON A PATH TO WEAKER YEN AND A 130. YOUR COLLEAGUE IN CRIME AT DEUTSCHE BANK IT'S EXTREMELY WORRIED ABOUT STRONG DOLLAR AND THE DEPRECIATION OF SELECTED CURRENCY. YOU AGREE THERE IS A RISK HERE WITH CHAIRMAN POWELL'S POLICY, THAT WE COULD SEE AN DESCENDANT OR RESILIENT DOLLAR THAT FORCES DEPRECIATION, DEVALUATION, AND CURRENCY PROTECTION BY OTHER NATIONS? > > I CERTAINLY THINK THERE IS A RISK AND I AM A BUYER OF A YOUNG THAT CONTINUES TO STAY UNDER DOWNWARD PRESSURE. LET'S FIRST RECOGNIZE THE DOLLAR, EVEN THROUGH ALL OF THE TURMOIL AND FOR THE FED MOVING IN A HAWKISH DIRECTION ON ITS RHETORIC, IS STAYING PRETTY MUCH IN A NARROW RANGE YEAR. WE HAVE MOVED THROUGH THE LAST THREE TO SIX MONTHS. THAT IS A REFLECTION OF THE FACT THAT THE FED ECONOMY HAS BEEN BENEFITING FROM THE COMMODITY PRICE SURGE AND THERE IS ALSO A SIGNIFICANT AMOUNT OF TIGHTENING GOING ON THERE. WHAT I THINK IT'S CRUCIAL FOR THE DOLLAR IS THE IDEA THAT WE DO NOT GET THROWN OFF COURSE IN TERMS OF THE GLOBAL EXPANSION AND END EDITION THAT THE EUROPEAN CENTRAL BANK IS GOING TO BE IN A POSITION OF JOINING THE FED TIGHTENING IF WE GET THROUGH THE SHOT. WE THINK THEY WILL BE STARTING IN SEPTEMBER. IF THAT IS THE CASE, THE DOLLAR DOES MOVE UP BUT NOT IN A WAY THAT IS THREATENING. IF WE HAVE A WEAKER GLOBAL ECONOMY, WE HAVE A MUCH WIDER DIVERGENCE BETWEEN THE U.S. AND EUROPE, I THINK THAT STORY IS WHERE THE DOLLAR COMES UNDER MORE SIGNIFICANT UPWARD PRESSURE. TOM: BRUCE KASMAN , AND CHRISTINE LAGARDE OUT OF THE ECB. ONE OF THE BUSIEST DAYS IN THE HISTORY OF BLOOMBERG SURVEILLANCE. WE HAVE BANK EARNINGS OUT AND WE WILL COVER ALL OF THAT FOR YOU. WE HAVE THE ECB AS WELL AND VERY IMPORTANT LAGARDE PRESS CONFERENCE BUT FAR MORE IMPORTANT LIKE, OUR VIEW OF INTERNATIONAL ECONOMICS WITH THE IMF DURING A WAR IN UKRAINE. MARKETS ARE FAIRLY QUIET BUT THE 10 YEAR YIELD IS 2.70%. FROM WASHINGTON, THIS IS BLOOMBERG. ♪ RITIKA: KEEPING YOU UP-TO-DATE WITH NEWS FROM AROUND THE WORLD, I AM RITIKA GUPTA. PRESIDENT BIDEN IS SENDING IN HEAVY WEAPONS TO UKRAINE. THE PRESIDENT AUTHORIZED $800 MILLION IN NEW FIREPOWER FOR THE UKRAINIANS INCLUDING ARTILLERY, ARMORED PERSONNEL CARRIERS, AND HELICOPTERS. THE PRESIDENT ANNOUNCED THAT A PACKAGE AFTER A PHONE CALL WITH THE UKRAINIAN PRESIDENT. THE EUROPEAN CENTRAL BANK IS LIKELY TO PRIORITIZE THE FIGHT AGAINST INFLATION AS A RISK TO THE ECONOMY CAUSED BY THE WAR IN UKRAINE. THE BANK IS SAID TO MAINTAIN WITHDRAW OF STIMULUS WHEN IT RAMPS UP A MEETING IN FRANKFURT AHEAD OF GERMANY'S BLUNDERS BANK. THE JUNE MEETING WILL DETERMINE THE NEXT MONETARY POLICY STEP. THE SUSPECT IN THE NEW YORK CITY SUBWAY SHOOTING IS FACING A FEDERAL TERRORISM CHARGE, ARRESTED A DAY AFTER THE ATTACK ENTERING MORE THAN TWO DOZEN PEOPLE. POLICE SAY JAMES HAS AN EXTENSIVE ARREST RECORD. IN CHINA, XI JINPING SAYS HIS GOVERNMENT WILL SIT TO ITS ZERO-TOLERANCE -- STICK TO ITS ZERO-TOLERANCE REPORT DESPITE PUBLIC ANGER AND MOUNTING ECONOMIC COSTS. SHE SPOKE THE SAME DAY SHANGHAI REPORTED A RECORD OF ALMOST 20,000 NEW CASES WITH 25 MILLION RESIDENTS LOCKED DOWN SEVERAL WEEKS. YOU MAY SOON SEE HIGHER PRICES IF YOU BUY FROM AMAZON. THE GIANT WILL LEVY A 5% FUEL AND INFLATION FEE ON ONLINE MERCHANDISE -- MERCHANTS THAT USE ITS SHIPPING SERVICES. GLOBAL NEWS, 24 HOURS A DAY ON "BLOOMBERG QUICKTAKE," POWERED BY MORE THAN 2700 JOURNALISTS AND ANALYSTS IN MORE THAN 120 COUNTRIES. I AM RITIKA GUPTA AND THIS IS BLOOMBERG. TOM: GOOD MORNING, EVERYONE. TOM KEENE AND LISA ABRAMOWICZ AND THE MEETING OF THE INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND. OUR CONVERSATION LATER WITH THE MANAGING DIRECTOR OF THE IMF. SHE IS ON TWITTER, WE ARE ON TWITTER WATCHING ELON REEVE MOSQUE, THE ECONOMICS MAJOR OF THE UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA LOOK AT THE PHYSICS OF TWITTER. [LAUGHTER] ABRAMOWITZ IS UP TO SPEED ON THIS BECAUSE I WAS ON TWITTER TWEETING ELON. WHAT IS MR. MUST DOING? LISA: HE FILED AN AMENDMENT WHERE BASICALLY HE WAS COMING OUT AND SAYING HE WANTS TO BUY TWITTER IN ALL CASH FOR -- CASH WHICH REPRESENT A 50% PREMIUM OVER WHERE TWITTER TRADED IN JANUARY AND HE TALKED ABOUT HOW HE CAN UNLOCK THE POTENTIAL OF TWITTER. TOM: FOLKS, THIS HAS BEEN IN THE BLOOMBERG MUSEUM. WOULD YOU SUGGEST HE IS DOING THIS IN A PROPER MANNER WHERE IT IS NOT LIKE DEVIOUS ON TWITTER OR ANYTHING LIKE THAT? LISA: THIS LOOKS FORMAL. DEVIOUS MANNER, THERE'S NOT NECESSARILY SAYING SHOULD I BUY IT OR NOT BUY IT POLL. TOM: ALEX WEBB JOINS US, BLOOMBERG OPINION COLUMNIST AND A GURU ON TWITTER. HOW DOES TWITTER RESPOND TO THIS? HOW DOES THE MANAGEMENT OF TWITTER RESPOND TO THIS ONE WEEKEND THIS THE NEXT WEEK? ALEX: THERE ARE TWO THINGS AT PLAY, THE FINANCIAL AND INFLUENCE PEACE. AS FAR AS ELON IS CONCERNED, THIS IS ABOUT INFLUENCE. IF YOU A DIRECTOR OF TWITTER OR ON THE BOARD OF TWITTER, YOU ARE LOOKING AT THE FINANCIAL PEACE AND VALUE FOR SHAREHOLDERS. THIS IS A PREMIUM TO WHERE WAS AT THE END OF JANUARY AND SIGNIFICANT DISCOUNT SIX TO EIGHT MONTHS AGO. CLEARLY YOU COULD MAKE THE CASE THAT PRICE WAS INFLATED AND NOT JUSTIFIED BUT IF YOU ARE A TWITTER SHAREHOLDER, YOU ARE MAYBE THINKING AT -- THINKING MAYBE I COULD EXPECT MY MONEY FROM THIS. LISA: HOW MUCH IS THIS A BID TO TAKE IT PRIVATE? ELON MUSK SAYS TWITTER HAS EXTRAORDINARY POTENTIAL AND I WILL UNLOCK IT. WE SEE SHARES UP MORE THAN 12%. WHAT DOES THIS MEAN IF THIS COMMUNICATIONS TOOL OF THE MODERN CENTURY IS CURRENTLY A PUBLIC COMPANY? ALEX: TWITTER, EVEN THOUGH WE THINK OF IT AS BEING ALMOST LIKE A WEST COAST TECH GIANT, IT IS NOT. IT WAS JUST SHORT OF $50 BILLION VALUED. FACEBOOK IS A 600 SOMETHING BILLION DOLLAR COMPANY. TWITTER'S REVENUE IS THE SAME SIZE AS THE OLD BRITISH TELECOM PROFITS. IT DOES TRADE AT A SIGNIFICANT PREMIUM TO FACEBOOK. IT TRADES AT SOMETHING LIKE 50 TO 60 TIMES IS FORWARD EARNINGS. YOU COULD MAKE THE CASE IT IS ALREADY, CONTRARY TO WHAT I SAID BEFORE, ALREADY VALUED QUITE GENEROUSLY. DOES ELON SEND THOSE EARNINGS -- AND TRIPLE OR QUADRUPLE THE NUMBERS? WHICH THEN BRINGS YOU BACK TO THE POINT THAT IT IS MORE ABOUT INFLUENCE THAN ABOUT UNLOCKING THE FINANCIAL POTENTIAL. LISA: ONE FINAL -- TOM: ONE FINAL QUESTION AND WE WILL FOLLOW THE STORY. I LOOK AT THIS AND I WANT TO OBSERVE WHAT IS NOT HAPPENING. WHERE IS APPLE? WHERE IS GOOGLE? WHERE ARE THE OTHERS YOU FOLLOW EACH AND EVERY DAY? ? HOW DO THEY RESPOND TO WHAT I BELIEVE IS AN UNPROFITABLE JEWEL? ALEX: SO GOOGLE ALREADY HAS A SIGNIFICANT SOCIAL MEDIA OPERATION. WE THINK OF IT AS SUCH, YOUTUBE. YOUTUBE IS A SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORM AND THAT IS WHERE PEOPLE POST CONTENT. APPLE MAY TIPTOE INTO THE SOCIAL MEDIA SPACE AND I THINK THEY ASSESS THERE IS MORE REPUTATIONAL RISK IN OWNING A SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORM THAN WOULD BE WORTH IT FOR THEM. IN THE GRAND SCHEME, THE $2 BILLION REVENUE THAT TWITTER MAKES IS A ROUNDING ERROR IN APPLE'S PROFIT. FOR APPLE THERE IS MORE RISK IN GETTING INVOLVED THAN OPPORTUNITY. GOOGLE FOR ANTITRUST REGIONS WILL ALMOST CERTAINLY NOT BE ALLOWED TO -- REASONS WILL ALMOST EARLY NOT BE ALLOWED TO. LISA: JOHN DUPREE MESSAGES IN AND WANTS TO KNOW WHERE IT IS 50 BUT $4.20, WHERE THAT CAME FROM. ALEX: IT IS A VALID POINT, FOR 20 OF COURSE IS THE PRICE OF WHICH HE WAS TAKING TESLA PRIVATE AND IT IS A JOKE IN SORT OF STONER LAND, FOR 20 BEING THE DATE WHERE PEOPLE -- [LAUGHTER] ELON THERE. TOM: I AM SO OUT OF TOUCH HERE. WHEN YOU ARE JOHN AND IN CAPRI, IT IS LIKE 12 NOON AND HE HAS NUMBER ELLA IN HIS COCKTAIL, SO EXPLAIN THIS TO ME? LISA: FOR 20 WAS THE NAME OF A PIECE OF LEGISLATION HAVING TO DO WITH THE LEGALIZATION OF MARIJUANA AND SO REMEMBER WHEN JON FERRO WAS EXPLODING THE MEANING SEE ON AIR? THIS IS A SIMILAR KIND OF DISCIPLINE EXCEPT FROM CAPRI. TOM: GET MY WALKER, I NEED TO GO. [LAUGHTER] THANK YOU. IT JOINING US AS SOMEONE WHO DOES UNDERSTAND WHAT ELON MUSK IS DOING BUT FAR MORE IMPORTANTLY UNDERSTANDS THAT IT IS ABOUT AMERICAN POLITICS AND OF COURSE THE MEETINGS OF THE IMF, WE BEGIN THE MEETING STRONG WITH ANNMARIE HORDERN. JANET YELLEN SAYS GET OVER IT, WE NEED TRILLIONS OF DOLLARS A PERSPECTIVE NOT BILLION DOLLARS A PERSPECTIVE. HOW WOULD YOU SUSPECT THE INTERNATIONAL COMMUNITY WILL RESPOND TO A PRIMAL CALL OF JANET YELLEN? ANNMARIE: IT DEPENDS ON WHO YOU ASK, WHO SHE IS SPEAKING TO. THERE WAS A STARK WARNING TO CHINA SAYING IF YOU ARE BEIJING AND YOU WANT THE WORLD TO RESPECT YOUR TERRITORY AND SOVEREIGNTY, THEN YOU NEED TO DO THE SAME. WE ARE SEEING THE WORLD RALLY BEHIND UKRAINE. WHAT DID WE HEAR TODAY? PRESIDENT ZELENSKYY [OVER TALK] TOM: IN THE LAST FEW ALLEY, -- FEW HOURS, THERE HAS BEEN A RALLY. WE ANNMARIE: ARE NOT TALKING ABOUT JUST OFFENSIVE WEAPONS, WE'RE TALKING ABOUT WEAPONS THAT COULD HELP IN THE OFFENSIVE. SO LENSKI ASKED FOR THEM TO SEND MONEY SO THEY CAN CONTINUE TO PAY SALARY. LISA: YOU SAID OFFENSE AND. WHAT IS THE LINE NOW? ANNMARIE: FIGHTER JETS. LISA: HOW CLOSE ARE THEY GETTING TO THAT LINE? ANNMARIE: THEY ARE SENDING THESE DRONES, SENDING INTENSE MILITARY EQUIPMENT, EVEN SOME THEY WILL HAVE TO TRAIN UKRAINIAN MILITARY OFFICIALS AND SOLDIERS ON SOME OF THIS EQUIPMENT. ALSO OTHER THINGS WHICH I THINK SPEAKS TO VOLUMES WHAT THE UNITED STATES SEE THE NEXT STAGE OF THE WAR, SENDING INDIVIDUAL EQUIPMENT TO PROTECT AGAINST CHEMICAL AND BIOLOGICAL WEAPONS. TOM: WHAT WILL YOU LISTEN FOR FROM THE MANAGING DIRECTOR TODAY? LISA: GOOD QUESTION. -- ANNMARIE: GOOD QUESTION. I THINK TODAY WILL BE ABOUT WHO IS RALLYING, WHAT OTHER COUNTRIES RALLYING, AND WHAT MESSAGE SHE HAS THOSE ARE POTENTIALLY ON THIS LINE. TOM: SHE'S GOT A STEP OF THE MESSAGE. THIS WILL BE ONE OF OUR THEMES THROUGH THE MORNING AS WELL. BRUCE KASMAN -- ANNMARIE HORDERN WITH US AND AT THE WHITE HOUSE AS THE MORNING BREAKS HERE IN WASHINGTON. I FIND THE COMPLEXITY OF THIS APRIL FOR THIS IMF IS ABSOLUTELY ORIGINAL. I THINK IN 1992 MAYBE HAD ALLUSIONS TO THIS AND THE FINANCIAL CRISIS OF 1998. OTHER THAN THAT, THE COMPLEXITIES ARE AT RECORD LEVELS. LISA: ONE THING TALKED ABOUT IS THE UNPRECEDENTED UNCERTAINTY. HOW DO THEY GO AGAINST THAT AND CREATE THE WAR CHEST FOR IT WHEN SOMEBODY MEMBERS ARE TRYING TO CREATE THEIR OWN WAR CHEST FOR THEIR OWN PROBLEMS? TOM: WE WILL BE HERE THROUGH THE MORNING WITH GOOD CONVERSATION. WE WILL HAVE OUR GUEST JOINING US IN THE 10:00 HOUR OF THE SHOW. IT JOINING US TODAY, DANIEL JUERGEN AND ANGELA STENT. TOM: "BLOOMBERG SURVEILLANCE." GOOD MORNING FROM WASHINGTON AND WASHINGTON INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND AND WORLD MEETINGS IN ONE WEEK. WE WILL GET OUT FRONT OF THAT LATER TODAY. JON FERRO ON SABBATICAL AND HE WILL BE JOINING US AT SOME POINT AFTER THAT IS DONE. LET'S DO A DATA CHECK. WE ARE LUCKY WITH A HUGE NEW SLOW THIS MORNING. WE HAVE A DATA CHECK, THERE IS NOT THAT MUCH GOING ON IN THE MARKET. I HAVE YIELD FROM TWO DAYS OR THREE DAYS AGO COMING TO AN END. OIL EVEN AT A 107. ELEVATED BUT STABLE. I THINK WE REALLY WITH A LESSER DATA CHECK THIS MORNING. EXCEPT THERE IS TWITTER. HELP ME HERE. LISA: TWITTER SHARES UP ABOUT 11% ON A PREMARKET ACTIVITY AFTER HAVING BEEN UP MORE THAN 30% AFTER ELON MUSK OFFERS TO BUY THE SHARES AT $54.20. DO YOU GET IT? TOM: I STILL DON'T GET IT. MY EMAIL IS BERNIE -- LISA: BASICALLY, THERE WILL BE QUESTIONS ON TWITTER AND WHAT HIS GOAL IS WITH IT WHETHER IT IS A TOY FOR HIM. TOM: WE WILL HAVE A CONVERSATION IN THE 10:00 HOUR OF THE MANAGING DIRECTOR -- WITH THE MANAGING DIRECTOR, THE DEPUTY MANAGING DIRECTOR HERE AT SOME POINT THIS MORNING. FRANKLY NONE OF THAT MATTERS BECAUSE THEY UNDERSTAND AT THE STRATEGIC LEVEL WHAT YOU NEED TO DO, JUST DO IT. THERE IS THE TACTICS OF THE IMF IN THIS TIME OF WAR IN THIS TIME OF MASSIVE INFLATION. JOINING US NOW , AND I WILL BUTCHER THIS NAME. THANK YOU. ANYWAYS. I CAN PRONOUNCE ERDOGAN BUT I AM HAVING TROUBLE. THERE IT IS, THE DIRECTOR OF STRATEGY AT THE IMF. > > GOOD MORNING. TOM: YOU HAVE A VISCERAL UNDERSTANDING OF THE NEXUS OF ISTANBUL, OF THE CHALLENGES OF THE NATIONS AROUND IT. LET ME CUT TO THE CHASE. THE AFFINITY OF YOUR TURKEY WITH EGYPT. EGYPT IS IN TROUBLE AND MANY OTHER NATIONS AS WELL, FOOD INFLATION IS TANGIBLE. WHAT IS THE TACTICAL EFFORT THAT YOU AS DIRECTOR OF STRATEGY WILL DO TO HELP THEM? > > THANK YOU, TOM. THANKS FOR BEING HERE. FIRST, WE ARE SEEING STOCK AFTERSHOCK IN THE WORLD ECONOMY. WE HAVE CRISES, THE PANDEMIC, WE NOW HAVE OF COURSE THE WAR, DEVASTATING IN MANY WAYS. THE IMPACT IS FROM THREE MAIN CHANNELS, ONE IS FOOD AND ENERGY PRICES AND THE COUNTRIES YOU MENTIONED IMPORT THEIR WHEAT AND OTHER GRAINS FROM UKRAINE AND RUSSIA, SO THAT IS ON IMPORTANT CHANNEL CONTAGION TO THOSE COUNTRIES. SECOND IS TO MANY COUNTRIES IN THE REGION, REFUGEES, 3.4 MILLION REFUGEES, AND OF COURSE WE HAVE THE INDICATIONS IN TERMS OF INVESTOR CONFIDENCE AND TIGHTENING FINANCIAL CONDITIONS. SO ALL OF THIS TOGETHER MEANS VERY DIFFICULT CONDITIONS FOR THOSE COUNTRIES. WHAT ARE WE DOING AT THE IMF? WE ARE SUPPORTING THEM AS MUCH AS WE CAN WITH EMERGENCY ASSISTANCE, WITHOUT PROGRAM, WITH OUR POLICY ADVICE, BUT ALSO WITH INITIATIVES. TOM: THE WRAPPER AND I DON'T MEAN ARGENTINE OVER THE LAST THREE TO FOUR YEARS BUT THE WRAP ON THE IMF GOING BACK DECADES IS THERE IS A PROCEDURE. YOU ARE IN TROUBLE, SRI LANKA IS ONE EXAMPLE. YOU GO TO THE IMF AND THERE ARE CONDITIONS. IS YOUR PROCESS OR THE FORMULA OF YOUR CONDITIONS CHANGED GIVEN A WAR IN UKRAINE? CEYLA: WE ARE A LEARNING INSTITUTION AS YOU KNOW AND WE HAVE BEEN CHANGING IN TERMS OF THE PANDEMIC, WE HAD EMERGENCY LOANS DURING THE PANDEMIC WHICH BASICALLY HAD NO CONDITIONS. THE IDEA WAS YOU USE IT TO DEAL WITH THE PANDEMIC. TOM: WHAT IS AN EXAMPLE OF A CHANGE PROCESS THAT YOU AS MANAGING DIRECTOR ARE DOING ON FOOD INFLATION? CEYLA: YESTERDAY THE MANAGING DIRECTOR, THE WORLD BANK PRESIDENT ANNOUNCED A GLOBAL FOOD ACTION, SO WHAT ARE WE DOING AS A FUND? WE ARE LOOKING AT THESE COUNTRIES AND WE JUST HAD A PROGRAM, $276 MILLION. LISA: ARGENTINA CENTRAL BANK RAISED RATES BY 250 BASIS POINTS TO 47%. A BIG PART OF THIS IS BECAUSE OF THE CONDITIONS TIED TO THE IMF LOAN, THE $44 BILLION LOAN THAT REQUIRES THEM TO KEEP RATES ABOVE THE RATE OF INFLATION. IS THAT THE KIND OF CONDITION THAT COULD POTENTIALLY GET CHANGED AT A TIME WHEN INFLATION IS CRIPPLING THE ECONOMIES FURTHER? CEYLA: INFLATION IS CRIPPLING THE ECONOMIES. INFLATION IS ALSO HARDEST ON THE MOST VULNERABLE PEOPLE. IN ARGENTINA, 47 PERCENT ARE BELOW THE POVERTY LINE. THIS INFLATION NEEDS TO BE TAMED. IT IS ACTUALLY A PROGRAM THAT IS AGREED WITH AUTHORITY. THEY ARE TRYING TO TAME INFLATION AND THAT IS WHY THEY RAISE RATES. LISA: HOW MUCH DO YOU WORK WITH THE FED OR COUNT ON THE FED TO NECESSARILY HAVE AN EYE TOWARD THE INTERNATIONAL? A STRONGER DOLLAR CREATES THAT MUCH MORE OF A PERILOUS SITUATION FOR THE COUNTRIES THAT YOU'RE TRYING TO CREATE PLANS FOR. CEYLA: OF COURSE THE FED IS IN A DIFFICULT CONDITION AS WELL. THERE IS SLOWING OF GROWTH, THE PANDEMIC, THE CRISIS, THE WAR NOW, AND OF COURSE THE ECONOM Y IS SLOWING DOWN. THEY HAVE BEEN LOOKING AT DATA AND TRYING TO MAKE DECISIONS. IN TERMS OF INDICATIONS IN OTHER COUNTRIES, THE KEY IS THEY COMMUNICATE THEIR ACTIONS IN A WAY THAT IS TIMELY IN THE COUNTRIES CAN TAKE ACTION. TOM: IT WOULD BE INAPPROPRIATE TO ME -- OF ME TO ASK YOU ABOUT THE SPECIFICS OF YOUR TURKEY. IT IS NOT APPROPRIATE THING TO ASK AN IMF OFFICIAL OF THEIR NATION BUT WITH YOUR EXPERIENCE WITH SERVICE TO TURKEY, YOUR WORK AT GEORGETOWN, I MUST ASK YOU ABOUT THE GREATER BLACK SEA REGION RIGHT NOW. I AM FASCINATED BY THE ARC UP TO ROMANIA, UP TO THE HORROR WE ARE WITNESSING IN THE BLACK SEA AND OVER TO RUSSIA AND ONTO THE CAUCUSES AND SUCH. HOW DO YOU PERCEIVE WITH ALL OF YOUR EXPERTISE THE BLACK SEA WILL WORK OUT WITH NATO AND WITH THE WESTERN ALLIES? CEYLA: THAT IS A DIFFICULT QUESTION. I AM NOT A POLITICAL EXPERT. ALL I CAN TELL YOU IS THIS IS A DIFFICULT TIME. THESE COUNTRIES IN THE NEIGHBORING BLACK SEA ARE HAVING DIFFICULTIES AND ONE NEEDS TO BE DONE IS FOR THE INTERNATIONAL COMMUNITY TO COME TOGETHER AND SUPPORT THEM. LISA: DOES THE IMF HAVE THE TOOLS TO DEAL WITH CRISES OF THIS NATURE WHEN THE IMF WAS BORN OUT OF FISCAL COORDINATION, NOT NECESSARILY SECURING FOOD, GETTING THE SILOS OF CORN AND WHEAT AND PREVENTING CONFLICT ON A MILITARY LEVEL? CEYLA: THE IMF WAS PRECISELY TO MANAGE CRISES, MANY DIFFERENT CRISES, AND JUST YESTERDAY, WE APPROVED A NEW INSTRUMENT. WE ADDED A NEW INSTRUMENT TO OUR TOOLKIT CALLED THE RESILIENCE AND SUSTAINABILITY TRUST TO SUPPORT COUNTRIES WITH A 20-YOUR LOAN, MUCH LONGER THAN WHAT WE HAVE RIGHT NOW, AND WITH TERMS. WE HAVE THE EMERGENCY LANDING AND WE HAVE THE POLICIES OPTION AND GROWTH TO HELP THE LOW INCOME COUNTRIES WHICH HAVE -- TOM: IS THAT WHERE WE ARE HEADING? WITH LISA'S QUESTION, THE PHYSICAL STRUCTURE OF THE IMF, IS THAT WHERE WE ARE HEADING TOWARDS, ALMOST AN EXTEND AND PRETEND? WE HAVE A WAR, MULTIPLE INFLATIONS WE HAVE NEVER SEEN BEFORE IN OUR LIFETIMES, AND THE ONLY SOLUTION WE WILL COME UP WITH CONSTRUCTIVELY IS TO EXTEND DURATION, TO HAVE A 10.5 YOUR MORATORIUM ON INTEREST. THAT IS THE ONLY SOLUTION, ISN'T IT? CEYLA: BASICALLY YES AND THERE IS AN INDICATION IN TERMS OF HOW THESE COUNTRIES ARE GOING TO MANAGE THEIR DEBT. THERE ARE MANY COUNTRIES THAT HAVE UNSUSTAINABLE DEBT. THE KEY QUESTION IN MY MIND IS, AT A TIME WHEN YOU HAVE MANY COUNTRIES 60% OF OUR LOW INCOME COUNTRIES AT DEBT DISTRESS, YOU HAVE ALSO NEEDS IN TERMS OF DEALING WITH CLIMATE CHANGE, DIGITALIZATION, AND SO FORTH, YOU NEED LONG-TERM DEBT. YOU ARE RIGHT. YOU NEED LONG-TERM AND CONCESSIONAL DEBT, BUT THAT DOES NOT JUST MEAN FROM THE IMF. WE HAVE REGIONAL, FINANCIAL AUTHORITIES, BANKS PROVIDE CONCESSIONAL LONG-TERM LENDING AND THE PRIVATE SECTOR NEEDS TO COME. SO THE CONDITIONS, THE POLICY ENVIRONMENT FOR THE PRIVATE SECTOR TO COME IN IS CRITICAL. LISA: CAN YOU GIVE A NUMBER TO GIVE US A SENSE OF THE SIZE AND SCOPE OF WHAT TYPE OF FISCAL ACTION IS NECESSARY TO PREVENT THE CRISIS WE ARE FACING FROM BECOMING SOMETHING CATASTROPHIC? CEYLA: YOU MEAN IN TERMS OF SUPPORT TO COUNTRIES? LISA: THE IMF, WHAT KIND OF PACKAGE FOR ALL OF THESE FISCAL PLANS THAT YOU HAVE, WHAT KIND OF NUMBER ARE YOU LOOKING AT? CEYLA: SO WE HAVE OUR OWN EMERGENCY FACILITIES THAT WE CAN LAND, WE HAVE $1 TRILLION, WE HAVE USED $250 BILLION OF IT SO WE HAVE OUR WAR CHEST IF YOU LIKE TO DEAL WITH PROBLEMS. JUST YESTERDAY WE ANNOUNCED THE SUSTAINABILITY TRUST WHICH IS ANOTHER $45 BILLION WE HOPE TO PUT TOGETHER SO THE NUMBERS ARE VERY LARGE. TOM: 30 SECONDS AND I AM SO SORRY TO ASK THIS QUESTION BUT I HAVE TO, DID YOU BRING OUT YOUR FINANCIAL STABILITY REPORT? DOES YOUR INSTITUTION HAVE A CLUE OF WHAT RUSSIAN RESERVES ARE MADE UP OF? OR IS IT JUST A MYSTERY WITH THIS WAR AND ALL THAT IS GOING ON? CEYLA: ALL THE COUNTRIES REPORT THEIR RESERVES. TOM: EVEN RUSSIA? CEYLA: ALL THE COUNTRIES THAT ARE MEMBER COUNTRIES. IT WAS REGULAR INTERVALS. AND YOU ARE TALKING TO THE AUTHOR OF THE GLOBAL FINANCIAL STABILITY REPORT LATER AND THEY CAN TELL YOU BIT MORE. TOM: YOU SLIPPED OUT OF THAT ONE NICELY. [LAUGHTER] SHE PUNTED THAT BEAUTIFUL. WOULD YOU SAY GOODBYE TO HER BECAUSE SHE DOES -- LISA: I NEED TO LOOK AT MY PHONETIC. CEYLA PAZARBASIOGLU, THANK YOU SO MUCH. THANK YOU, THAT WAS GREAT. TOM: THE INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND MEANING BUT OF COURSE A MUCH IS GOING ON AND NOW WE HAVE THE OVERLAY OF MR. MUSK IN TWITTER. WE WILL HAVE MORE COVERAGE OF TWITTER THROUGH THE MORNING, A MODEST MEETING IN FRANKFURT. WHO IS THE PRESIDENT? LISA: LAGARDE. TOM: YES, LAGARDE I THINK IS RUNNING THE SHOW AND WE WILL BE THERE. GUY JOHNSON WILL GIVE US PERSPECTIVE ON THAT AND A HOST OF THANK EARNINGS TODAY. GERARD CASSIDY, WE ARE THRILLED WILL JOIN US, THE DEAN OF BANK ANALYST -- AND BANK ANALYST ON WHAT WE WILL SEE TODAY AFTER JP MORGAN'S REPORT YESTERDAY, RBC CAPITAL MARKETS. IT'S AN ADVENTURE FOAM MORNING, A SPECIAL "BLOOMBERG SURVEILLANCE". LISA ABRAMOWICZ AND TOM KEENE. IN WASHINGTON, THE BEATINGS OF THE INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND AND WORLD BANK NEXT WEEK. RITIKA: KEEPING UP-TO-DATE WITH NEWS FROM AROUND THE WORD -- WORLD WITH THE FIRST WORD, I'M RITIKA GUPTA. ELON MUSK LAUNCHED A $43 BILLION HOSTILE TAKEOVER OF THE COUNTRY CALLING IT A BEST AND FINAL OFFER. MUSK SAYS TWITTER HAS EXTRAORDINARY POTENTIAL ANTI-CAN UNLOCK IT. THERE'S A ROUGHLY 9% STAKE RIGHT NOW IN TWITTER. RUSSIA IS THREATENING TO DEPLOY NUCLEAR WEAPONS IN THE BALTIC SEA REGION. SWEDEN JOINED NATO AFTER DECADES OF SAYING OUT OF THE ALLIANCE. BOTH COUNTRIES ARE CONSIDERING THE MOVE IN THE WAKE OF RUSSIA'S INVASION OF UKRAINE. RUSSIA SAYS IT HOPES THAT REASON WILL PREVAIL. THE EUROPEAN UNION IS WARNING ITS OWN MEMBERS AGAINST VLADIMIR PUTIN'S APPROVALS FOR GAS DEMAND. IT REQUIRES EUROPEAN COUNTRIES THAT BY RUSHING GAS OPEN TWO ACCOUNTS, ONE IN RUBLES. THE EU SAYS BY GIVING INTO PUTIN, IT WILL VIOLATE SANCTIONS. HONG KONG WILL ROLL BACK SOCIAL DISTANCING WEEK BECAUSE THE WORLD'S DEADLIEST COVERT OUTBREAK HAS STARTED TO WANE. RESTAURANTS WILL STAY OPEN LATER AND CAN HAVE FOUR PEOPLE PER TABLE. JP MORGAN HAS PLANS FOR ITS NEW GLOBAL HEADQUARTERS IN MANHATTAN , A 60 STORY SKYSCRAPER THE BANK SAYS DEMONSTRATES ITS COMMITMENT TO YOU NEW YORK CITY'S REVIVAL. JP MORGAN OFFERS LOTS OF AMENITIES AT THE TOWER TO ENTICE EMPLOYEES SUCH AS YOGA AND CYCLING ROOMS, MEDITATION SPACES AND STATE-OF-THE-ART FOOD HALL. THE BUILDING IS SET TO BE COMPLETED IN 2025. GLOBAL NEWS, 24 HOURS A DAY, ON AIR AND ON "BLOOMBERG QUICKTAKE," POWERED BY MORE THAN 2700 JOURNALISTS AND ANALYSTS IN MORE THAN 120 COUNTRIES. I'M RITIKA GUPTA. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. ♪ TOM: GOOD MORNING, EVERYONE. THE INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND TODAY, A DAY OF INTERNATIONAL ECONOMICS, A DAY OF THE ECB. WE HAVE THE TWITTER NEWS WITH ELON MUSK AND BANK EARNINGS. WELLS FARGO IS A DIFFERENT BANK THAN THE OTHER BANKS. THERE IS THE HOUSING EXPERIENCE AND CHALLENGES OF THE LAST DECADE. THEY READJUST FOR EARNINGS ANNOUNCEMENTS THIS MORNING. SONALI: YOU SEAL A CONTINUATION OF WHAT YOU SEE WITH JP MORGAN WITH LOSSES COMING IN HIGHER-THAN-EXPECTED. WE WILL WANT MORE COMMENTARY FROM CHARLIE SHARP ON WHY THAT IS THE CASE. YOU ALSO HAVE REVENUE IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS BUT EFFICIENCY IS NOT AS LOW AS ANALYST EXPECTED. THAT IS THE STORY YOU HAVE BEEN FOCUSING ON, THE STORY OF COST. CAN WELLS FARGO MAINTAIN COSTS AS SOME BUSINESSES COME UNDER PRESSURE? WE WILL SEE WHAT CITIGROUP HAS TO SAY AS WELL BUT SO FAR YOU HAVE A MIXED PICTURE ON THE CONSUMER HERE AS RATES RISE. TOM: THANK YOU SO MUCH. WELLS FARGO WITH OTHER BIG NEWS TODAY. WE WERE -- BEFORE WE GET TO GERARD CASSIDY, I THINK IT IS IMPORTANT, GIVEN ALL THAT IS GOING ON IN A PRESUMED SLOWING ECONOMY, THE AGE-OLD ANSWER OF THE BANKS IS TO CUT COSTS. LISA: THAT IS DEFINITELY WHAT WE SAW IT WELLS FARGO, HOWEVER THEY ARE HUGE LENDING BANK AND IT IS INTERESTING SOME COMMENTS ABOUT BROAD-BASED LOAN GROWTH FOR BOTH CONSUMER AND COMMERCIAL. TOM: WHAT DO THEY SAY? LISA: IT'S RESULTS REFLECTED CONTINUED ECONOMIC RECOVERY OF PROCESS -- PROGRESS. THAT'S NOTABLE AND INTERESTING. TOM: SOME OF THE SOUTHSIDE HAS BEEN A BEAT ON WELLS FARGO. LET'S BRING IN GERARD CASSIDY, HEAD OF U.S. BANK EQUITY STRATEGY AT RBC CAPITAL MARKET. TO LISA'S POINT, IT IS BANKS ADAPTING AND ADJUSTING, ADAPTING TO THE NEW DIGITAL MODEL THAT IS REQUIRED. WHICH BANK IS WINNING RIGHT NOW? GERARD: I WOULD SAY THE BANKS THAT HAVE THE BEST DIGITAL PRODUCTS INCLUDE SOME OF OUR BANKS AND BANK OF AMERICA WOULD BE AT THE TOP OF THE LIST FOLLOWED BY J.P. MORGAN CHASE AND WE ARE SEEING MORE AND MORE BUSINESSES THROUGH THE DIGITAL CHANNEL, NOT JUST WITH CONSUMER BUT ALSO WITH THE COMMERCIAL CUSTOMERS AS WELL. TOM: IF WE PRESUME AN ECONOMIC SLOWDOWN, HOW DO THE BANKS ADAPT TO THAT? GERARD: THAT IS A REALLY GOOD QUESTION. A LOT OF INVESTORS ARE WRESTLING WITH THAT TODAY BECAUSE IF YOU RECALL COMING OUT OF THE PANDEMIC-INDUCED RECESSION, THE FEDERAL RESERVE AND FEDERAL GOVERNMENT MOVED AGGRESSIVELY AND AS A RESULT, ONE OF THE OUTCOMES WAS THE INCREDIBLE CREDIT QUALITY THE BANKS HAD OVER THE LAST EIGHT QUARTERS. WHAT IS HAPPENING IS THAT CREDIT IS SO STRONG, EVEN IN A NORMAL ENVIRONMENT, IT IS NOT SUSTAINABLE AREA DID WHEN YOU LISTEN TO JP MORGAN'S CALL YESTERDAY, THERE CHAIRMAN AND CEO POINTED OUT THEIR CREDIT CARD NET CHARGE-OFFS WERE HOVERING AROUND 1%. THEY SHOULD BE 2.5% BECAUSE THAT IS HOW STRONG THE CONSUMER IS. WHAT THEY WILL DO IS HAVE TO FOCUS IN ON COSTS AND WHAT I EXPECT TO HEAR DOWNSIZING ANNOUNCEMENTS LATER THIS YEAR, PARTICULARLY IN INVESTMENT BANKING DOES NOT RECOVER. LISA: WE ARE ALSO HEARING A SIMILAR TONE ABOUT THE WAR IN UKRAINE AND SOME OF THE UNCERTAINTY THAT INTRODUCES EVEN IF THEY TALK ABOUT HOW THE CONSUMER IS DOING WELL AND EXPANDING THEIR LOAN BOOKS. THEY DID SAY THE WAR IN UKRAINE ADDS ADDITIONAL RISK TO THE DOWNSIDE AS CHARLIE SHARP, THE CEO OF WELLS FARGO. HOW MUCH OF THIS IS A HIT VERSUS A TAIL RISK BECOMING EVIDENT IN THE BANK COMMENTARY? GERARD: IT'S MORE OF A TELL RISK AS YOU POINTED OUT. THE REASON BEING IS THAT WE HAVE A RELATIVELY NEW ACCOUNTING STANDARD THAT CAME INTO BEING IN THE BEGINNING OF 2020 CALLED THE CECIL CURRENT EXPECTED LOSSES. WHAT THIS IS IS THE BANKS HAVE TO TAKE A LOOK AT THEIR PORTFOLIO EVERY QUARTER AND LOOK AT THE LIFE OF LOAN LOSSES IN THAT PORTFOLIO. THEY HAVE TO ASSUME AN ECONOMIC SCENARIO WHEN THEY DO THAT. IMAGINE WHAT IT WAS LIKE DECEMBER 31 VERSUS MARCH 31, THE WORLD CHANGED DRAMATICALLY. AS A RESULT, BANKS HAVE TO NOW CHANGE THEIR ECONOMIC OUTLOOK FOR THAT INCREDIBLE CHANGE OF TRAGEDY GOING ON IN UKRAINE. SO THEY ARE ALL GOING TO DO THIS AND YOU START WITH JP MORGAN BECAUSE THEY ARE GLOBAL. REGIONAL BANK REPORTED THEIR PROVISION OF LOAN LOSSES WOULD NOT -- WAS NOT THAT MATERIALLY HIGHER AS EXPECTED. WELLS FARGO HAD A HIGHER PROVISION. LISA: I WONDER IF THERE IS SOME KIND OF BENEFIT THAT MORE DOMESTICALLY FOCUSED BANKS LIKE WELLS FARGO HAVE VERSUS SOME OF THE GLOBAL BECAME IT'S LIKE JP MORGAN WHEN IT COMES TO GLOBAL RISKS HERE. WE HEAR FROM CHARLIE SHARP ABOUT HOW MUCH THIS COULD BE A BENEFIT IN TERMS OF THE RISING INTEREST RATE FOR THERE, CONSIDERING WHAT LENDING PRESENTS THEY HAVE, THE UNITED STATES. YOU HAVE SEEN THOSE SHARES OUTPERFORM. DO YOU EXPECT THEM TO CONTINUE TO OUTPERFORM BECAUSE OF THE RECOVERY STORY BUT ALSO BECAUSE OF DOMESTIC FOCUS AT A TIME OF GEOPOLITICAL UNCERTAINTY? GERARD: I THINK YOU ARE RIGHT. YOU PUT YOUR FINGER ON IT. DOMESTIC BANKS WITH THE EXPECTATION THE FEDERAL RESERVE IS GOING TO MOVE NUMEROUS TIMES THIS YEAR, POSSIBLY BRING IN THE FEDERAL FUNDS RATE UP TO 2% I THE END OF THE YEAR, AND IN WELLS FARGO'S SPECIFIC CASE, THEY ARE WHAT WE REFER TO AS --, MEANING EVERY RATE RISE THEY SEE THEY WILL SEE THEIR AS HAS REPRISE MUCH FASTER THAN FUNDING COST. SO THE DOMESTIC ORIENTED BANKS I THINK WE'LL HAVE A BIG ADVANTAGE OVER THE GLOBAL PLAYERS AS LONG AS THE GEOPOLITICAL RISK REMAIN ELEVATED -- REMAINS ELEVATED AROUND THE WORLD. TOM: YOU AND I HAVE BEEN DOING THIS A FEW YEARS AND I HAD A DINNER WITH PRIME RIB IN WASHINGTON AND I PAID $100 FOR A TWO POUND LOBSTER. YOU ARE IN PORTLAND, MAINE AND ICONIC WITH NEW ENGLAND SECURITIES ANALYSIS. CAN YOU REPORT TO US THAT THE PRICE OF LOBSTER WILL COME DOWN SO WE DON'T FILE FOR BANKRUPTCY THIS SUMMER WHEN WE HAVE TO BUY FOUR LOBSTER ROLLS FOR THE KIDS? GERARD: WELL, TOM, YOU CERTAINLY HAVE TO DIG INTO YOUR PIGGY BANK BECAUSE THEY WILL COST YOU MORE THAN LAST YEAR BECAUSE OF GASOLINE AND FUEL FOR THE BOATS TO GO OUT AND ALL THOSE LOBSTERS. IS MORE EXPENSIVE. SO BRING A FEW EXTRA DOLLARS IN CASE. TOM: A FEW EXTRA DOLLARS HE SAYS. IT IS AN OUTRAGE. GERARD CASSIDY WITH RBC CAPITAL MARKETS. THIS IS SERIOUS, WE ARE TALKING DEADLY SERIOUS TALK. LISA: ARE YOU? TOM: I AM. IT'S EVERYWHERE, EVEN IN MAINE WHERE FANCY PEOPLE ARE HAVING FANCY LOBSTER, DOWN TO EGYPT WHICH IS ERIC MARTIN'S NUMBER ONE FOCUS AT LEAD IMF REPORTER. THE SUBSISTENCE IN RED IN EGYPT IS UNIFORM WITH SOMETHING AS ESOTERIC AS LOBSTER. IT IS A CRISIS. LISA: AND THE COGNITIVE DISSONANCE TALKING ABOUT LOBSTER ROLLS AND THE PITY OF HAVING TO PAY. HOWEVER, THE REALITY ON THE GROUND OF RED COSTS SURGING, TRYING TO FIGURE OUT HOW TO SUBSIDIZE THAT SO YOU DON'T SEE A RISE IN SURE LONGER. TOM: PARTICULARLY FOR AN AMERICAN AUDIENCE, BLOOMBERG HAD A VERY IMPORTANT INTERVIEW YESTERDAY WITH THE FINANCE MINISTER OF SRI LANKA. THAT WAS INCREDIBLY -- THE INTENSITY THEY FILL IN THE BUILDING IS NOT WHAT IS FELT IN MOST OF AMERICA. LISA: CONSIDERING THEY HAD TO STOP PAYING THEIR DEBTS TO PAY FOR FOOD. THEY ARE WILLING IT IS NOT A LAZY DAY AT THE INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND. A WEEK FROM NOW, THEY WILL RELEASE THEIR INTERNATIONAL OUTLOOK. TAKING ON NEW IMPORTANT DUTIES AT THE IMF, FIRST DEPUTY MANAGING DIRECTOR. COMING UP, -- LISA ABRAMOWICZ AND TOM KEENE, JONATHAN FERRO IS OFF TODAY. > > THE SURPRISE OF THE FIRST FOUR TOUGH MONTHS OF THE YEAR ARE RESILIENT OF HOW BIG EQUITIES HAVE BEEN. > > IT'S A GOOD TIME TO OWN VOLATILITY. > > INFLATION IS PRIMARILY A CONCERN FOR THE FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS REPORTING SEASON. > > WE ARE LATE CYCLE. HOW LATE ARE WE IN THE CYCLE AND HOW MUCH PRESSURE ON CORPORATE PROFITS? > > THE QUESTION REMAINS, CAN THE MARKETS STILL GO HIGHER? > > THIS IS BLOOMBERG SURVEILLANCE WITH TOM KEENE, JONATHAN FERRO, AND LISA ABRAMOWICZ. TOM: GOOD MORNING. JONATHAN FERRO, LISA ABRAMOWICZ, TOM KEENE, IT IS "BLOOMBERG SURVEILLANCE" BUT DECIDEDLY DIFFERENT TODAY. FROM WASHINGTON AND THE HEADQUARTERS OF THE INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND, THRILLED TO HAVE YOU WITH US ON RADIO AND TELEVISION AND ON A MOST HISTORIC TIME. JONATHAN FERRO'S OFF TODAY. FORGET ABOUT HIM. WHAT IS SO IMPORTANT HERE IS NOT A CRISIS OR A WAR BUT A SET OF CRISES I'VE NEVER SEEN. THE NUMBER OF THEM IN THE THREE-DIMENSIONAL SPACE IS A CERTAIN AREA. LISA: YOU FRAME IT PERFECTLY. WE ARE DEALING WITH THE PANDEMIC AND NOW WAR AND THEN WE ARE DEALING WITH INFLATION AND THE TRICK A LOT OF FACTS OF ALL OF THESE ESCALATING PRICES -- CRISES. HOW DO YOU GRAPPLE WITH THAT AS A MONETARY SYSTEM IS TURNED ON ITS HEAD WITH UNPRECEDENTED ACTIONS BY CENTRAL BANKS, UNPRECEDENTED INFLATION IN MANY AREAS OF YOUR LIFE. TOM: WITHOUT QUESTION, THIS IS THE MOST PACKED DAY. WE HAVE BANK EARNINGS OUT, WE SAW WELLS FARGO, SHOULD ALI BOSTICK -- SONALI B BOSTICK'S WORK THERE. AND YES WE WILL DO TWITTER AND ELON MUSK BUT WE ARE FOCUSED ON THE SET OF CRISES AND WE SEE IT WITH THE FOOD INFLATION AND NUMEROUS COUNTRIES RIGHT NOW. I THINK WHAT WE WANT TO DO IS GET RIGHT TO THE MORNING BRIEF. LET'S DO THAT WITH KRITI GUPTA. RITIKA: LET'S TALK -- GERARD: LET'S TALK ABOUT WHAT WE ARE GOING TO EXPECT WITH SOME OF THESE BANK EARNINGS. WE ALREADY HAD WELLS FARGO EARNINGS BUT WE NEED TO TALK ABOUT WHAT ELSE WE WILL HEAR. WE HEARD CREDIT LOSSES ARE LIKELY TO ACCELERATE FROM HISTORIC LOWS. THEY BRACING FOR THE WORSE? THAT IS THE QUESTION WE ASKED JP MORGAN YESTERDAY AND WE WILL KEEP AN EYE ON WHAT DO THE BUYBACKS LOOK LIKE AS WE START TO SEE JP MORGAN AUTHORIZING A $30 BILLION REPURCHASE PLAN. WILL WE SEE THAT IN THE LIGHT OF THESE RATE INCREASES? A LOT OF THESE BANKS SITTING ON A LOT OF CASH. WHAT WILL THEY BE DOING WITH IT? WE WILL ALSO HEAR FROM THE ECB, THE RATE DECISION AT 7:45 A.M. . THIS IS IMPORTANT AS WE TALK ABOUT THE EURO-DOLLAR, SEEING A LITTLE BID THIS MORNING BUT HEDGING COSTS OVERNIGHT, NOW THE THIRD HIGHEST LEVEL SINCE DECEMBER 2020, SO EVEN THOUGH THE CONSENSUS ON THE POLICY FRONT IS PERHAPS GOING TO BE MUNDANE, AT LEAST THAT IS THE EXPECTATION, TRADERS ARE BRACING FOR VOLATILITY THERE AND SPEAKING OF CENTRAL BANKS, WE SHOULD TALK ABOUT AN INTERVIEW COMING UP, IMPORTANT, WITH THE NEW YORK FED PRESIDENT JOHN WILLIAM. MICHAEL MCKEE WILL BE SPEARHEADING THAT AT 8:45 A.M. WE OF COURSE WILL BE LISTENING IN CLOSELY. TOM: INTERESTING TO SEE JOHN WILLIAMS AND HIS THOUGHTS TOWARD THE FED MEETING AND OF COURSE LATER ON WE ARE ABSOLUTELY THRILLED, AND ORIGINAL SET OF INTERVIEWS WITH DANIEL JUERGEN AND PUTIN'S WORLD IS MY BOOK OF THE YEAR, I'VE NEVER HAD IT SOONER THAN THIS AND THE WAR IN UKRAINE IS A MUST-READ. WOULD LOVE LIKE TO DO IS ADVANCE THE CONVERSATION ON THE PRESENT ECONOMICS OF THE WORLD, THAT HAS BEEN HER TOUR DE FORCE AT THE INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND FOR NUMBER OF YEARS BUT IT IS NEW DUTIES FOR THE FIRST DEPUTY MANAGING DIRECTOR AT THE INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND, GITA GOPINATH. THERE WAS A CELEBRATION ACROSS ALL OF ECONOMICS WITH THIS ANNOUNCEMENT. WHAT IS DIFFERENT FROM YOUR ECONOMIC DUTIES VERSUS BEING FIRST DEPUTY MANAGING DIRECTOR? GITA: AS CHIEF ECONOMIST, I WOULD SEE MY ROLE AS AN ADVISOR, BUT AS MANAGING DIRECTOR, I AM IN MANAGEMENT ARE TAKING A LOT MORE DIFFICULT DECISIONS. I THINK THAT WOULD BE AN IMPORTANT DIFFERENCE. TOM: YOU HAVE BEEN SPEARHEADING THE PANDEMIC AND I MUST ASK ON AN UPDATE ON THE WAY ASIA AND CHINA IS PROSECUTING THEIR PANDEMIC. WHY DOES THE IMF NEED FROM CHINA TO HELP ASIA BETTER IN THE PANDEMIC? GITA: THE PANDEMIC HAS EVOLVED HAS YOU KNOW COMPARED TO THE LAST TWO YEARS. WE HAVE MUCH MORE BE REAL AND MAKING IT HARDER -- VD IRILANT STRAINS MAKING IT HARDER. OUR ADVICE TO CHINA WOULD ALSO BE SOME RECALIBRATION WOULD BE HELD FOR. TOM: DO THEY NEED AMERICAN VACCINES TO FIX THIS? DO THEY NEED MRNA TO GET CHINA VACCINATED? GITA: FIRSTLY THEY NEED TO GET MORE COVERAGE OF THEIR 70 PLUS POPULATION WHILE THEY HAVE HIGH VACCINATION COVERAGE. YOU LOOK AT THE TAIL END IN TERMS OF AGE DISTRIBUTION AND YOU CERTAINLY NEED GREATER COVERAGE. YOU WOULD NEED BOOSTER SHOTS FOR THE OLDER POPULATION AND EFFECTIVE BOOSTER SHOTS WOULD BE IMPORTANT. LISA: YOU HAVE AN AMAZING BIRDSEYE VIEW OF HOW WELL PREPARED WE ARE TO COMBAT AN ADDITIONAL STRAIN THAT POSSIBLY THE VACCINES DO NOT COVER OR ADDITIONAL PANDEMIC WITH THE ADDITIONAL ROLLOUT OF VACCINES SIMILAR TO WHAT WE SAW. ARE WE MUCH BETTER PREPARED TO TACKLE IT MORE QUICKLY THAN WE DID THIS LAST TIME AROUND? GITA: WE CERTAINLY HAVE THE SIGNS AND KNOWLEDGE FROM HAVING DEALT AND LIVED OVER TWO YEARS OF THE PANDEMIC. WHAT I'M WORRIED ABOUT IS EVERYBODY IS HOPING FOR THE BEST CASE SCENARIO, WHICH IS THIS IS A MILD, AND DEMI-VIRUS. WHAT THE EXPERTS TELL US AS WE COULD HAVE MUCH WORSE DOWNSIDE SCENARIOS. WE NEED TO PREPARE FOR THAT AND THAT IS THE PART WHERE I THINK MORE NEEDS TO BE DONE. WE NEED ANOTHER $15 BILLION IN GRANTS TO GET THE RIGHT AMOUNT OF PREPARATION IN PLACE AND THEN $10 BILLION EVERY YEAR FOR PANDEMIC PREPAREDNESS. LISA: WHAT DOES PREPARATION MEAN WHEN WE HAVE SEEN A LOT OF THE MONEY AND TOOLS THAT HAVE GONE TO CERTAIN COUNTRIES HAVE NOT REALLY GOTTEN OUT TO THE PUBLIC AND YOU DEAL WITH PEOPLE THAT ARE SO HESITANT TO GET VACCINATED IN THE FIRST PLACE? GITA: SO THE HUGE DISCREPANCY BETWEEN THE VACCINATION RATE IN HIGH INCOME COUNTRIES, 70%, VERSUS LOW INCOME COUNTRIES, 11%, THAT GAP HAS TO BE CLOSE. IT IS TRUE YOU SEE VACCINE HESITANCY IN DIFFERENT PARTS OF THE WORLD AND ARE SEEING ABSORPTION CAPACITY CONSTRAINTS. STILL, WE NEED TO GET AT LEAST THE MOST VULNERABLE POPULATION IN EVERY PART OF THE WORLD VACCINATED. TOM: I WANT TO TURN TO THE TOUR DE FORCE HERE. A BREAKING NEWS TODAY ON THE ECONOMIC OUTLOOK COMING OUT NEXT WEEK BUT IF YOU WANT TO SLIP ANY NUMBERS OUT THIS MORNING, THAT IS FINE. THE WTO SHOCKED THE OTHER DAY WITH A NUMBER THAT SHOCKED ME, TO POINT A GLOBAL GROWTH -- 2.8% GLOBAL GROWTH. I DON'T WANT TO -- THE WORK YOU DO BUT IT APPEARS WE ARE UNDER 3% IN GLOBAL GROWTH. HAVE WE BEEN HERE BEFORE? IS THE GLOBAL SLOWDOWN ORIGINAL AND TANGIBLE? GITA: YOU WILL GET THE NUMBERS AND WEEKEND I WILL NOT BE LEAKING NUMBERS ARE NOW. TOM: ELON MUSK WILL LET YOU DO IT ON TWITTER. [LAUGHTER] GITA: WHAT IS TRUE IS WE WILL HAVE A SIGNIFICANT DOWNGRADE TO OUR GROWTH PROJECTIONS. THE LAST NUMBER WE HAD FOR THIS YEAR WAS FOUR POINT 4%. WE WILL HAVE A SIGNIFICANT DOWNGRADE CLOSER TO THE NUMBER. WHAT IS TRUE IS WE WILL REMAIN IN POSITIVE TERRITORY FOR GLOBAL GROWTH. THAT SAID, WE ARE VERY -- IN VERY DIFFICULT TIMES. THE PANDEMIC IS NOT OVER. TOM: THAT WAS STUNNING WHAT YOU JUST SAID. YOU ARE FRAMING THE PROBABILITY OF DISTRIBUTION, A FAN DISTRIBUTION WE WILL SEE NEXT WEEK, AND YOU HAVE A LOWER BOUND TELLING ME IT WILL BE POSITIVE. GITA: NO. I SAID THERE WILL BE MORE, WHICH IS WHAT WE PUT OUT IN TERMS OF BASELINE, WILL BE A POSITIVE NUMBER. IF I LOOK TO THE FED CHART, MANY OTHER THINGS ARE POSSIBLE. SO WE ARE STILL LIVING IN A TIME WHERE THERE IS HIGH -- TOM: DO YOU RALLY FROM THAT? I HEARD WHAT SHE SAID. WE ARE TALKING HERE SOME 3% GLOBAL ECONOMIC GROWTH. I HAVE NEVER DONE THAT. LISA: PART OF THIS IS BECAUSE WHERE DOES THE GROWTH COME FROM? WE HAVE ALWAYS TALKED ABOUT CHINA, ABOUT INDIA DRIVING GROWTH, THAT IS NO LONGER THE CASE. HOW WE TALK ABOUT UNITED STATES DRIVING GROWTH. HOW MUCH DOES THE UNITED STATES HAVE TO GROW THEIR GDP THIS YEAR IN ORDER TO PREVENT THE WORLD'S ECONOMIES FROM SLIPPING INTO RECESSION? GITA: FIRSTLY I WOULD SAY THAT MUCH OF THE WORLD ECONOMY TOWARD THE END OF LAST YEAR HAD THE MOMENTUM COMING OUT OF THE PANDEMIC, REOPENING, SO THERE WERE DRILLS COMING BACK IN AND MANY ECONOMIES TIED. SO THERE'S AN INVERSE MOMENTUM TO SUSTAINED GROWTH AT THIS POINT. BUT YOU HIT SHOCK AFTERSHOCK TO SO YOU HAD THE PANDEMIC THAT IS NOT OVER, YOU HAD THE WAR, SEEING INFLATION, THEN JUST AS A SIMPLE COMPARISON, BEFORE THE PANDEMIC, GLOBAL INFLATION WAS AROUND 2%. TODAY, GLOBAL INFLATION IS 8%. THIS IS NUMBERS THAT ARE A DECADE OR HIGHER. WHICH MAKES IT CHALLENGING, WHICH IS WHY I WANT YOU TO BE CAREFUL ABOUT PROJECTING FORWARD. I THINK THERE ARE BIG RISKS. TOM: I AGREE AND THIS IS A MAGNITUDE ISSUE. I'M FAR MORE INTERESTED IN YOUR WORK NEXT WEEK, PARTICULARLY FINANCIAL STABILITY AND WORLD ECONOMIC OUTLOOK, THE X-AXIS. DO YOU HAVE A FRAMEWORK OF HOW LONG THE DURATION OF 4, 5, SIX STANDARD DEVIATION WILL BE IF ANY SENSE OF THE WIDTH OF THAT, GIVEN THE [INDISCERNIBLE] GITA: IF YOU'RE THINKING ABOUT A TARGET OF 2% AND YOUR QUESTION IS HOW LONG WILL IT TAKE TO COME DOWN TO THE 2% TARGET NUMBER, THAT WOULD LOOKING -- BE LOOKING TOWARD THE END OF NEXT YEAR. IT WILL TAKE MANY MONTHS BEFORE WE SEE INFLATION COMING DOWN. IF YOUR QUESTION IS HAS IT PEAKS AND IT IS LIKELY TO COME DOWN, UNLESS WE ARE HIT BY AN ESCALATION OF THE WAR OR FURTHER MAJOR EVENT, THE EXPECTATION IS THE SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR WE SHOULD SEE INFLATION. TOM: DO WE NEED TO ADJUST THE ADAM POZEN 3%? TUNE EXTENT HE IS SAYING WE HAVE TO FORGET ABOUT 2%, THAT WE HAVE TO RATCHET THAT UPWARD AROUND 3%. DO WE NEED TO THINK ABOUT THAT? GITA: I THINK WITH THE FED WILL REALIZE IS COMING DOWN, BRINGING DOWN INFLATION TO 4% IS GOING TO BE SOMEWHAT EASIER THAN COMING DOWN THE REST OF THE WAY, WHICH IS 4% TO 2%. WHILE IT IS IMPORTANT OF COURSE TO COMMUNICATE CLEARLY AND HAVE A FRAMEWORK IS IMPORTANT, IT IS IMPORTANT TO DECIDE ON WHERE YOU WILL LAND. TOM: THE IMF TWEETED ME AND SAID THAT IS WAY TOO MUCH TALK WITH THE DOCTOR. [LAUGHTER] THANK YOU FOR JOINING US. GITA GOPINATH HERE AT THE INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND. COMING UP, WE WILL SPEAK WITH THE MANAGING DIRECTOR. SHE WILL JOIN US AS WELL, THE SENIOR U.S. EQUITIES STRATEGIST AT UBS. A STAY WITH US. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. ♪ RITIKA: KEEPING YOU UP-TO-DATE WITH NEWS FROM AROUND THE WORLD WITH THE FIRST WORD, I AM RITIKA GUPTA. ELON MUSK MADE WHAT HE MADE A BEST AND FINAL OFFER TO BUY THE COMPANY. HE SAYS TWITTER HAS EXTERNAL AREA POTENTIAL AND YOU CAN UNLOCK IT. LAST WEEK, HE DISCLOSED HE HAD TAKEN A ROUGHLY 9% STAKE IN THE COMPANY AND HAS BEEN OUTSPOKEN ABOUT THE COMPANY CHANGES HE WOULD LIKE TO MAKE ON THE PLATFORM. PRESIDENT BIDEN IS SENDING HEAVY WEAPONS TO UKRAINE AND AUTHORIZE $800 MILLION IN NEW FIREPOWER FOR THE UKRAINIANS INCLUDING ARTILLERY, ARMORED PERSONNEL CARRIERS, AND HELICOPTERS. THE PRESIDENT ANNOUNCED THE NEW AID PACKAGE AFTER A PHONE CALL WITH THE UKRAINIAN PRESIDENT. THE SUSPECT IN THE NEW YORK CITY SUBWAY SHOOTING WILL ALSO FACE A FEDERAL TERRORISM CHARGE. FRANK JAMES WAS ARRESTED A DAY AFTER THE ATTACK AT A BROOKLYN SUBWAY STATION INJURING MORE THAN TWO DOZEN PEOPLE. POLICE SAY HE HAD AN EXTENSIVE ARREST RECORD. PFIZER BIONTECH SAY THIRD THOSE OF THEIR COVID VACCINE INCREASES ANTIBODIES BY 36 FOLD IN KIDS FROM FIVE TO 11. THE COMPANIES PLAN TO A FILE -- PLAN TO FILE FOR EMERGENCY USE AUTHORIZATION IN THE COMING DAYS SAYING NO NEW ISSUES AROSE IN THEIR TRIAL. JP MORGAN HAS PLANS FOR ITS NEW GLOBAL HEADQUARTERS IN MANHATTAN, A 60 STORY SKYSCRAPER THAT THE BANK SAYS DEMONSTRATES ITS COMMITMENT TO REVIVAL. JP MORGAN IS OFFERING AMENITIES TO ENTICE EMPLOYEES SUCH AS YOGA AND CYCLING ROOMS, LEVITATION SPACES, AND A STATE-OF-THE-ART HALL. THE BUILDING IS SAID TO BE COMPLETED IN 2025. GLOBAL NEWS, 24 HOURS A DAY, ON AIR AND ON "BLOOMBERG QUICKTAKE," POWERED BY MORE THAN 2700 JOURNALISTS AND ANALYSTS IN MORE THAN 120 COUNTRIES. I AM RITIKA GUPTA. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. ♪ TOM: BLOOMBERG SURVEILLANCE, A VERY SPECIAL BLOOMBERG SURVEILLANCE FROM THE HEADQUARTERS OF THE INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND, AN HISTORIC TIME FOR THE INSTITUTION AND A TRUE COOKOFF OF NEWS ON THIS DAY. WE WILL GET TO TWITTER IN A MOMENT, WE HAVE BANK EARNINGS, AND WE HAVE THE REALITY OF THE WAR IN UKRAINE ALL IN THE LAST ONE HE FOUR HOURS. -- LAST 24 HOURS. LISA ABRAMOWICZ WITH ME AND JONATHAN FARROW ON SABBATICAL. IT SEEMS EVERY CONVERSATION WE HAVE HIS BACK TO FOOD AND WHEAT. LISA: FRANKLY THAT IS A GAME CHANGER. PEOPLE GO HUNGRY AND THAT CHANGES THE GAME WHEN IT COMES TO INTERNATIONAL ECONOMICS AND POLITICS AND YOU SEE THAT ALREADY IN SRI LANKA, YOU SEE THAT IN PERU AND YOU SEE THAT IN OTHER PLACES AROUND THE WORLD. AS WHEAT PRICES SPIKE AND FRANKLY AS UKRAINIAN FIELDS CONTINUE TO GET BOMBARDED. TOM: IT HARKENS BACK TO THE ARAB SPRING TENSIONS STARTING IN TUNISIA AND ERIC MARTIN OUR EXPERT ON IMF HAS A MAXIMUM FOCUS ON EGYPT. LISA: ESPECIALLY AS RAMADAN KICKS OFF AND ESPECIALLY AS 86% OF THEIR WHEAT COMES FROM UKRAINE AND RUSSIA, ESPECIALLY AS THIS IS AN AREA A LOT OF PEOPLE VIEW AS A SOCIOLOGICAL TENDER BOCKIUS -- TINDERBOX IN SOME WAYS. TOM: THE TINDERBOX IDEA IS TANGIBLE. WE WILL SPEAK WITH ANN MARIE HORTON IN A MINUTE BUT FIRST WE HAVE TO DO WHAT WE NEED TO DO ON SURVEILLANCE, WE WANT TO SPEAK TO AN EXPERT ON TWITTER AND MATTHEW SINGLE UNDERSTANDS THE NUANCES BETWEEN ALL OF THESE COMPANIES. MICROSOFT ACTIVISION IS SOMEWHAT OF AN EQUIVALENT. DISCUSS THAT. > > WE KNOW MICROSOFT ANNOUNCED THIS DEAL A COUPLE YEARS BACK AND THAT WAS AROUND EIGHT TIMES FORWARD SALES. THIS ONE, WHICH BUYOUT ANNOUNCEMENT CAME THIS MORNING, IS AROUND SEVEN TIMES OF SALES, AND WE ARE IN THAT SORT OF ENVIRONMENT WHERE SPENDING IS DECELERATING AND TWITTER HAS ITS CHALLENGES, SO IT IS A FAIR MULTIPLE ON THE DEAL. THE QUESTION IS, WILL THE BOARD TAKE IT? WHY STANDS AS YOU HAVE SILVERLAKE ON THE BOARD AND YOU KNOW THE OTHERS REALIZE THEY MAY NOT GET A COMPETING OFFER ABOVE $50 BILLION IS PROBABLY THE CAP IF THIS DEAL WERE TO GO THROUGH THE BUYOUT. THIS IS A FAIR DEAL. LISA: ELON MUSK WANTS TO FIX TWITTER. WHAT DOES IT MEAN TO FIX TWITTER? > > SO HE IS LEANING TOWARDS MONETIZING TWITTER ENGAGEMENT USING A SUBSCRIPTION MODEL. HE HAS BEEN VOCAL ABOUT USING TWITTER BLUE AS AN OPTION AND CHARGING THREE DOLLARS A MONTH FOR THAT SUBSCRIPTION FEE AND IT WILL CERTAINLY HELP. AS THE FED -- ADVERTISING IS GOING THROUGH ITS SLOW DOWN, THERE WAS A BOW FORWARD DURING THE PANDEMIC AND SUBSCRIPTION AS MAYBE THE ANSWER. THE PROBLEM FOR TWITTER IS THEY NEED ADVERTISING AND SUBSCRIPTIONS AND ADVERTISING, TWITTER HAS A LOT OF CHALLENGES. THEIR BACKEND SYSTEMS DO NOT WORK WELL AS FACEBOOK AND SNAPCHAT DO. THERE IS A LOT TO BE DUE IN TERMS OF FIXING TWITTER. LISA: WHY WOULD THE BOARD REJECT THIS OFFER? MANDEEP: YOU MAY ARGUE THAT SOMEBODY LIKE ORACLE, WHICH HAS EXPRESSED INTEREST IN TIKTOK, BUYING TIKTOK U.S. ASSETS, MAY BE INTERESTED IN BUYING TWITTER, AND REMEMBER, ELON MUSK IS -- LARRY ELLISON IS ON TESLA'S BOARD SO THERE IS THAT CONNECTION THERE BUT ALSO SOMEBODY LIKE GOOGLE. THERE ARE OTHER LARGE PLATFORMS THAT YOU SAY OK THIS IS A UNIQUE ASSET AND THEY NEED TO TRUST THAT AS WELL. TOM: MANDEEP SINGH, GREATLY APPRECIATED. WE WILL HAVE MORE ON THIS STORY THROUGH THE MORNING. THERE ARE 14 WAYS TO GO TO ANN MARIE HORTON -- ANNMARIE HORDERN AND I'M LEARNING ABOUT THE DOMINANT SHIFT OF RUSSIA IN THE BLACK SEA. THIS IS EXTRAORDINARY ONCE AGAIN AND THE RUSSIANS SAY WHATEVER THEY SAY -- ANNMARIE: THE RUSSIANS ARE NOW TOWING IT BACK INTO A PORT. TOM: ATTACHED TO US WITH YOUR WORK OF THE PENTAGON HOW UKRAINE -- LET'S ASSUME THEIR SIDE OF THE STORY IS ACCURATE, A CRUISE MISSILE GOING BACK TO THE FALKLAND ISLANDS, THEY SEEM TO WIN BIG WHEN THEY WIN BUT THEY STRUGGLE IN SO MANY OTHER AREAS. HOW DOES OUR PENTAGON OR WESTERN I LIES FOR THAT MATTER ADAPT TO THESE TWO EXTREMES OF SUCCESS AND DESPERATION? ANNMARIE: THAT IS WAR, RIGHT? SUCCESS AND DESPERATION. THEY HAVE BEEN ON THE BACK FOOT IN THE BEGINNING OF THIS. I THINK THE FACT RUSSIA WAS EVEN TO MAKE THE INROADS THEY HAVE AND UKRAINE WAS PUSHING THEM OUT SHOCKED A LOT OF PEOPLE. THE FACT THEY NEVER CAPTURED KY IV SHOCKED A LOT OF PEOPLE. YOU HAVE A BRAND-NEW GENERAL THAT OBLITERATED SYRIA AND THAT IS WHERE IT TURNED THE TIDE FOR ASSAD. SO THERE ARE THESE CONCERNS. YOU THINK WHAT THE PENTAGON IS DOING, YESTERDAY MEETING WITH LOCKHEED MARTIN, MAKING SURE THEY COULD KEEP THE PRODUCTION AND SUPPLY CHAIN GOING INTO THE WEAPONRY BECAUSE LOOK AT THE STOCK THAT IS GOING TO UKRAINE. THIS IS AN INCREDIBLE AMOUNT OF MILITARY AID AND SUPPORT. LISA: MEANWHILE YOU HAVE RUSSIA AND BRING UP THE THREATS WHEN IT COMES TO FINLAND AND SWEDEN AND THEIR POTENTIAL JOINING NATO, SAYING THEY WILL CREATE MORE NUCLEAR THREATS IN THE BALKAN ISLANDS NEAR THEM IN ORDER TO PREVENT THEM, IF THEY JOIN NATO. HOW REALISTIC IS THIS, THE SORT OF SIGNAL, A LACK OF LEVERAGE -- DOES THIS SIGNAL I LACK OF LEVERAGE? ANNMARIE: THEY HAVE ALWAYS WARNED FINLAND AND SWEDEN NOT TO JOIN NATO AND PARTICULARLY FINLAND. THE SOVIET UNION, THIS IS THEIR IMPERIAL LEADER OVER UNION, THIS IS ALMOST PERSONAL TO VLADIMIR PUTIN. THEY SHARED 850 MILE BORDER BETWEEN THE TWO. THE IDEA FINLAND JOINING NATO SCARES HIM. SO WHAT WE HAVE TODAY? THE FORMER PRESIDENT AS WELL WHEN PUTIN WAS A PRIME MINISTER BASICALLY SIGNALING WE WILL NOW PUT MISSILES THERE. THAT IS WHAT THEY ARE SIGNALING NOW. INCREDIBLE MISSILES THAT ARE RUSSIAN. TOM: HOW IS FINLAND DIFFERENT FROM SWEDEN TO BLADDER MAYOR PRUDEN? ANNMARIE: THE BORDER -- TO VLADIMIR PUTIN? ANNMARIE: THE BORDER. I THINK FINLAND IS MORE OF A THIRD RAIL THAN SWEDEN. AND YOU ALSO HAVE THE PRESIDENT WHO EVERYONE CALLS THE PUTIN WHISPERER. TOM: MANDEEP SINGH -- ANNMARIE HORDERN, THANK YOU VERY MUCH. WE ARE HERE AT THE INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND MEETINGS AND THE MORNING BEGINS IN WASHINGTON, ANY NUMBER OF THINGS. I BELIEVE I HAD 10 MINS WITH THE MANAGING DIRECTOR LATE THIS MORNING AND I WILL TRIED TO LOBBY FOR A ONE HOUR CONVERSATION. LISA: GOOD LUCK WITH THAT. TOM: I REALLY CANNOT EMPHASIZE ENOUGH HOW AMERICAN CENTRIC AND MAYBE LONDON, NEW YORK CENTRIC OUR COVERAGE IS AND IT IS A BREATH OF FRESH AIR TO COME TO THE IMF AND SEE MULTIPLE SETS OF ISSUES. LISA: AND HOW THE WORLD THAT IS DOING BETTER IN THIS U.S.-CENTRIC WORLD REALLY DEALS WITH THESE OTHER CRISES IN A WORLD THAT IS GLOBAL. WE HAVE TO TACKLE THEM ON A GLOBAL LENS. TOM: DELTA AIRLINES WITH A BOOM DELTA AIRLINES ECONOMY. LISA: EVERYONE WANTS TO TRAVEL AND GET OUT THERE. WHEN YOU LOOK AT WHAT IS OUT THERE, THERE IS A LOT OF THREATS. CHICAGO FUTURES RETURN TO THEIR HIGHEST, TALKING ABOUT THAT. TOM: BEEN WATCHING THAT, EIGHT DOLLARS PER BUSHEL WOULD BE SOMETHING. LISA DOESN'T KNOW I KNOW WHAT A BUSHEL IS. LISA: I SEE. TOM: BLOOMBERG SURVEILLANCE. GOOD MORNING. A VERY SPECIAL MORNING FROM THE HEADQUARTERS OF THE INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND, TIMELY CONVERSATION WITH THE MANAGING DIRECTOR OF THE IMF. IT IS A BANK EARNINGS TIME, ALSO A TIME OF ECB. WE HEARD FROM WELLS FARGO, GOLDMAN SACHS IN ANY MOMENT. SONALI, WHAT DO YOU SEE? > > WEALTH MANAGEMENT REVENUE COMING IN A LOVE LIGHT OF EXPECTATIONS COMPENSATION EXPECTIONS COMING IN LINE, KEEPING CONTROL ON COSTS. INVESTMENT BANKING REVENUE COMING IN A LITTLE SHY OF EXPECTATIONS. THEY WILL BE A QUESTION IF SOME OF THAT WILL COME BACK. ELON MUSK DIDN'T A MORGAN STANLEY AS HIS AS PFIZER FOR HIS ADVISOR FOR TWITTER. SALES AND TRADING CAME IN ABOVE EXPECTATIONS. A LIGHT QUARTER FOR IPOS BUT HEAVY QUARTER FOR VOLATILITY. MORGAN STANLEY WINNING ON THE BUSINESS THAT IT KNOWS BEST, TYPICALLY ON TOP AND WALL STREET. TOM: STAYING WITH US. THE HEADLINES COME OUT AND PRESS RELEASES COME OUT AS A BLUR. WHAT DO YOU SEE ON THE MORGAN STANLEY DIFFERENCE BETWEEN GOLDMAN SACHS? LISA: INTERESTING THE NET INCOME BEAT, COMPENSATION EXPENSES IN THE FIRST QUARTER WERE ABOVE EXPECTATIONS. A BANK THAT IS WAITING ON MULTIPLE FRONTS WHEN WE ARE TALKING ABOUT THE GOLDMAN SACHS, MORGAN STANLEY DUOPOLY SHIFTING A LITTLE BIT. TOM: HOW IS THE MELDING TOGETHER OF E*TRADE AND EVERYTHING GOING FOR MR. GORMAN? SONALI: A MUCH BROADER BASE OF CLIENTS AND DIFFERENT DEMOGRAPHICS. TRANSITIONED THEM OVER TOO WELL CLIENTS. MORGAN STANLEY TENDS TO SERVE A WEALTHIER CLIENTELE, WHO TENDS TO REFINANCE, OR TO CUT MORTGAGES EVEN IN THIS ERA. TO TELL YOU HOW MUCH INVESTORS WERE SPOOKED ABOUT TRADING VERSUS CONSUMER IN THE WEALTH BUSINESS, EVEN WELLS FARGO TRADING ABOVE BOOK VALUE COMPARED TO GOLDMAN SACHS. MORGAN STANLEY TRADING IN LINE WITH WHERE JP MORGAN HAS BEEN. LISA: MORGAN STANLEY FIRST QUARTER TRADING EQUITY CAME OUT, BEATING SOUNDLY,. . HOW MUCH OF THIS IS A TALE OF VOLATILITY DRIVING TRADING VERSUS MORGAN STANLEY WINNING A GREATER SHARE OF HEDGE FUND AND OTHER BUSINESS? SONALI: INTERESTING THAT YOU ASK. WE KNOW THERE BEEN A LOT OF QUESTIONS ABOUT HOW WE CONSOLIDATE IN THE WAKE OF ARCHEGOS. JP MORGAN SAID PRIME PALACES ARE STILL AT RECORD HIGHS, WHICH SHOWS YOU JP MORGAN CAN TAKE SHARES ON THE RETAIL SIDE BUT ALSO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF THE VOLATILITY ON THE CLIENT-SIDE. THIS IS A MIXED QUARTER FOR HEDGE FUNDS. FOR MORGAN STANLEY TO MAKE SO MUCH MONEY IN EQUITIES IS A BIG DEAL. THE BUY SIDE STORY IS STILL SHAKY. TOM: THANK YOU. WE EXPECT TO HAVE GOLDMAN SACHS OUT IN ANY MOMENT. DEVIN RYAN JOINS US, THE JMP SECURITIES SENIOR RESEARCH ANALYST. WHAT IS YOUR DISTINCTION OF THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN MORGAN STANLEY AND GOLDMAN SACHS? DEVIN: I THINK IT'S PRETTY SIMPLE. MORGAN STANLEY OVER THE LAST 10 PLUS YEARS HAS BEEN FOCUSED ON BUILDING ON WEALTH MANAGEMENT, THE STUDY YOUR FEE-BASED BUSINESS MODEL. ACQUIRING EATON VANCE, EXPANDING INTO THE RETAIL WITH E*TRADE, IT'S BEEN A HUGE FOCUS FOR THE COMPANY. GOLDMAN SACHS IS DOING SOMETHING SIMILAR ON A DIGITAL BACKBONE, BUT YOU ARE IN THE FIRST OR SECOND INNING OF DOING THAT ON THE CONSUMER WEALTH SIDE. THAT IS THE DIFFERENCE IN THE RESULTS WE ARE SEEING. I'M NOT SURE THAT ONE IS BETTER THAN THE OTHER, BUT GOLDMAN SACHS, IN OUR OPINION, HAS MORE GROWTH BECAUSE THEY ARE IN THE EARLY DAYS OF EXPANDING INTO CONSUMER. THAT IS THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN THE TWO. TOM: ACROSS ALL OF THEM, I'M FASCINATED BY THE ADDICTION OF SENIOR MANAGEMENT TO CUT COST TO BE A STRATEGIC SOLUTION. ARE WE GOING TO SEE THAT AGAIN, A ROUND OF COST CUTTING THROUGH 2022 BECAUSE THAT IS THE WAY WE DO IT? DEVIN: I ACTUALLY THINK THIS IS A DIFFERENT TIME AND YOU HAVE TO LEAN IN AND INVEST THROUGH ANY ENVIRONMENT BECAUSE IT IS SO COMPETITIVE TODAY. THERE IS SO MUCH FOCUS ON TECHNOLOGY AND GROWTH. THESE BANKS AND INVESTMENT BANKS ARE NOT ONLY COMPETING WITH EACH OTHER BUT AN EMERGING FINTECH GROUP AS WELL. YOU'LL SEE CONTINUED INVESTMENT. THE FIRST QUARTER WAS AS TOUGH AS THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2020 ON THE PANDEMIC STARTED, AND LOOK AT THE NUMBERS MORGAN STANLEY PUT UP. A VERY GOOD QUARTER AGAINST WHAT HAS BEEN AN INCREDIBLY CHOPPY BACKDROP. WE ARE TALKING ABOUT WIDE DIVERGENCE BETWEEN EXPECTATIONS, WHETHER IT IS THE ECONOMY OR THE OUTCOME OF THE WAR. THERE IS UNCERTAINTY ABOUT THE BANKS ARE PERFORMING QUITE WELL THROUGH THAT. THAT HAS BEEN ENCOURAGING TO US. LISA: SHARES OF MORGAN STANLEY ARE UP 1.8%. FIXED INCOME SALES AND TRADING REVENUE CAME INTO .9 BILLION DOLLARS VERSUS THE ESTIMATE OF $2.1 BILLION. BEATING ACROSS THE BOARD. TOM: GOLDMAN SACHS, SO NICE OF THEM TO DELAY. SONALI BASAK NOW WITH WHAT WE SEE FROM GOLDMAN SACHS. SONALI: EQUITIES AND TRADING ALSO BE EXPECTATIONS. INTERESTINGLY, THEY BOUGHT IN JUST ABOUT HOW MUCH MORGAN STANLEY BOUGHT IN, LITTLE BIT MORE. THESE TWO BANKS HAVE BEEN AT IT FOR THE LAST COUPLE OF YEARS IN TERMS OF COMPETITION. FIXED SALES IN TRADING ALSO BEAT EXPECTATIONS. WE SAW A SLIGHT DECLINE OVER A JP MORGAN. WE KNEW THAT THE COMMODITIES BUSINESS WAS A STAR WHEN IT COMES TO THEIR TRADING BUSINESS. THEY GOT INTO THE NICKEL MARKET IN THE FIRST QUARTER. TOM: LET ME INTERRUPT YOU. WALL STREET FIRMS AND COMMODITIES, IS THAT ALL THE RAGE NOW? YOU ARE SO GOOD AT LOOKING OUT A YEAR. IS THAT WE WILL SEE IN 2023, RE DUX OF THE COMMODITY BOOM OF 40 YEARS AGO? SONALI: THIS COULD BE A DOUBLE-EDGED SWORD. PEOPLE MAKING MONEY ON THE VOLATILITY BUT ALSO SEEING LOSSES. JP MORGAN YESTERDAY WITH THAT NICKEL EXPOSURE, CREDIT COST OF $120 MILLION TIED TO THE CHAOS HERE. BANKS ARE LOOKING TO MAKE MARKETS. IF YOU TRADE THE WRONG WAY, YOU KNOW YOU CAN LOSE A LOT OF MONEY JUST AS EASILY. NOT TO MENTION THESE BANKS HAVE BEEN TRYING TO STABILIZE THEIR REVENUE, GOLDMAN ALSO ADDING TO THAT CONSUMER INVOLVED DIVISION, TACKING ON SOME ACQUISITIONS. LISA: SHARES UP TO PERCENT AFTER REPORTING EARNINGS, EVEN WITH SOME PITFALLS IN INVESTMENT BANKING. OVERALL, EQUITY TRADING BEATING. I WONDER IF WE HAVE OVERPRICED THAT THE CLIENT AND WALL STREET ACTIVITY ON THE HEELS OF HIGHER RATES. IF WE ARE SEEING REVENGE OF THE CLASSIC INVESTMENT BANKING FIRMS IN RESPONSE TO WHAT THE OTHER BANKS, THE WELLS FARGO'S OF THE WORLD ARE SEEING, IN OTHER WORDS, HAS THE PENDULUM TIPPED TOO FAR FOR THE GROWTH STORY AND NOT VALUING THE WALL STREET DYNAMISM THAT SOME OF THESE MORGAN STANLEY'S AND GOLDMAN SACHS RELY ON? SONALI: IT'S AN INTERESTING QUESTION, WALL STREET VALUING GOLDMAN SACHS MORE. IT SHOWS TRADERS WERE WORRIED ABOUT VOLATILE TRADING BUSINESSES. THE CONSUMER BUSINESS, WELLS FARGO WARNING THAT CHARGE-OFFS COULD RISE. JP MORGAN SETTING THE PROVISION FOR THE POSSIBILITY OF CONSUMERS NOT BORROWING MORE AS RATES RISE FOR THE OUTLOOK GETTING WORSE PAY. YOU SEE DEALS LIKE THIS MORNING. DEALS ARE STARTING TO TRICKLE IN MORE. MY SOURCES SAY A LOT OF THESE DEALS ARE JUST PROLONGED. WHATEVER GOLDMAN SACHS HAS TO SAY ABOUT THE PIPELINE WILL BE IMPORTANT. TOM: THANK YOU SO MUCH. NOW FOR THE CYNICAL PORTION OF BLOOMBERG SURVEILLANCE. WE CAN ONLY DO THAT WITH BANK EARNINGS. DEVIN RYAN OF JMP SECURITIES. EVERYBODY EXITS ASIA, THEY WAIT A YEAR, AND THAT IS WHAT WE SAW WITH HSBC, WHAT A SURPRISE, THEY ARE GOING TO REBUILD WEALTH MANAGEMENT IN ASIA. TELL ME ABOUT THE INTERNATIONAL ASPIRATIONS OF GOLDMAN SACHS, MORGAN STANLEY? ARE THEY GOING TO DO THE SAME THING, PULLBACK, THERE IS MONEY TO BE MADE, LET'S GO INTERNATIONAL? DEVIN: INTERNATIONAL BUSINESSES ARE STILL GOING TO BE INCREDIBLY IMPORTANT. INVESTMENT BANKS, EVEN WITH WHAT IS HAPPENING IN THE WORLD TODAY WITH THE MORE, OTHER DYNAMICS, IT IS STILL INCREDIBLY INTERCONNECTED. THE LEADING BANKS WILL HAVE PRESENCE IN THE CAPITAL MARKETS WHERE IT CAN BE HELPFUL IN DEVELOPING AND DEVELOPED ECONOMIES. I DON'T SEE THAT CHANGING AT ALL. THE CONSUMER SIDE OF THE BUSINESS IS MORE COMPLICATED, GETTING IN AND GETTING OUT. WE ARE SEEING MORE FOLKS THAT DON'T HAVE EITHER CRITICAL MASS OR SOME DIFFERENTIATING DRIVER BACKING OFF OF SOME OF THE INTERNATIONAL PARTS OF THE BUSINESS MODELS. THAT COULD CONTINUE. IT'S I DIVERTED BETWEEN INSTITUTIONAL AND CAPITAL MARKETS AND OTHER PARTS OF BANKING. THAT IS HOW I WOULD FRAME THAT, TOM. INTERNATIONAL MARKETS REMAIN INCREDIBLY IMPORTANT FOR GOLDMAN SACHS AND MORGAN STANLEY. I DON'T SEE THAT CHANGING. TOM: DEVIN RYAN, THANK YOU SO MUCH, JMP SECURITIES. WE HAVE TO REFRAME WHERE WE ARE. IT IS A SHOW OF INTERNATIONAL ECONOMICS, BUT WE HAVE NOT TALKED ABOUT THE ECB. THIS IS A CRITICAL MEETING THIS MORNING. LISA: HE EARNS WE ARE LOOKING AT REFLECT THE POTENTIAL FOR A SLOWDOWN. HOW DO CENTRAL BANKS DEAL WITH THE FACT THAT YOU HAVE A SLOW ECONOMY AND ACCELERATE INFLATION AND DIFFERENT INFLATION? TOM: WE WILL BE HERE ON AN INCREDIBLY BUSY MORNING FOR BLOOMBERG SURVEILLANCE. STAY WITH US. FUTURES SLIGHTLY GREEN. COMING UP, ADAM POSEN OF THE PETERSON INSTITUTE. RITIKA: KEEPING YOU UP TO DATE WITH NEWS FROM AROUND THE WORLD, I'M RITIKA GUPTA. LET'S GET TO FIRST WORD NEWS. TWITTER PLANS TO REVIEW ELON MUSK'S OFFER TO BUY THE COMPANY. HE BEGAN HIS TAKEOVER ATTEMPTS A LITTLE MORE THAN A WEEK AGO. HE SAYS THE COMPANY HAS EXTRAORDINARY POTENTIAL AND HE CAN UNLOCK IT. EUROPEAN UNION IS WARNING ITS OWN MEMBERS AGAINST VLADIMIR PUTIN'S RUBLES FORECAST DEMAND. IT REQUIRES COMPANIES TO OPEN UP TWO ACCOUNTS, ONE IN RUBLES. THEY SAY COUNTRIES WOULD BE VIOLATING THE SANCTIONS IMPOSED AFTER THEY INVADED UKRAINE. RESTAURANTS IN HONG KONG ARE STAYING OPEN LATER AND CAN HAVE UP TO FOUR PEOPLE PER TABLE. GYMS AND MOVIE THEATERS CAN BE OPEN. VW ESTIMATES THAT REVISING THE VALUE OF ITS HEDGES WILL ADD $3.8 BILLION TO EARNINGS. THEY USE HEDGING INSTRUMENTS TO SHIELD AGAINST VOLATILE PRICES. GLOBAL NEWS 24 HOURS A DAY, ON-AIR, AND ON BLOOMBERG QUICKTAKE, POWERED BY MORE THAN 2700 JOURNALISTS AND ANALYSTS IN OVER 120 COUNTRIES. I'M RITIKA GUPTA. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. > > THEY WILL TRY TO MAINTAIN STRONG LABOR MARKETS WHILE TRYING TO BRING IN INFLATION. IT HAS BEEN DONE IN THE PAST. IT IS NOT AN IMPOSSIBLE CONDEMNATION BUT WILL REQUIRE SKILL AND GOOD LUCK. TOM: I WILL NOT MINCE WORDS, IT IS THE TALK OF THIS INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND HEADQUARTERS, THE SPEECH OF THE SECRETARY OF THE TREASURY YESTERDAY. JANET YELLEN SAID, EVERYONE, GROW UP. THIS CRISIS IS ABOUT TRILLIONS, NOT BILLIONS. HER ISSUE IS THE SCALE AND MAGNITUDE IS DIFFERENT THAN WE PERCEIVE. LISA: ESPECIALLY WHEN PEOPLE ARE STILL TRYING TO GRAPPLE WITH WHETHER THEY WANT TO GIVE MORE MONEY. SHE ALSO HAD SOME PRETTY HARSH WORDS TO CHINA. THIS WAS FASCINATING, BASICALLY COMING OUT AND SAYING NATIONAL SECURITY IS NO LONGER CONSIDERED A MILITARY THING, IT IS A FINANCIAL IMPLICATION. IF THEY CONTINUE TO BACK RUSSIA, THEY WILL BE CONSEQUENCES. TOM: WE HAVE TO GET TO THE ECB. GUY JOHNSON IS WHETHER THOSE IN LONDON. THE ECB, I WILL SAY THIS IS AN ORIGINAL MEETING FOR CHRISTINE LAGARDE. > > SO MANY SHE HAS TO BE THINKING ABOUT PAVING WHAT IS HAPPENING WITH THE GLOBAL PICTURE ON INFLATION. THE ECB NOT A NEW TO THAT CHALLENGE. THEN YOU HAVE TO FACTOR IN WHAT IS GOING ON WITH THE WAR LEAVING THE REFINANCING RATE UNCHANGED AT ZERO. THE DEPOSIT RATE LEFT AT -50. HOW QUICKLY DOES THAT CLOSE IS THE QUESTION PEOPLE ARE ASKING THEMSELVES. HOW QUICKLY DO WE GET BACK TO NEUTRAL, A LOT OF CHALLENGES. THE DATA SINCE THE LAST MEETING HAS LED SOME CREDIBILITY TO THE IDEA THAT WE WILL BE SEEING A LIFTOFF FROM HERE. RATES WILL RISE "SOMETIME AFTER THE NEXT BOND BUYING ENDS." ANY RATE INCREASE WILL BE GRADUAL. ASSET PURCHASES SHOULD BE CONCLUDED IN THE THIRD QUARTER. RATES AT THE PRESENT LEVEL UNTIL INFLATION MEETS ITS GOAL, UNDERLYING INFLATION. DATA REINFORCES EXPECTATIONS THAT THE APP SHOULD AND IN THE THIRD QUARTER. ADP HAS TO END AND THEN WE CAN GET TO RATE HIKES. THE CONCLUSION IS WE SHOULD GET RATE HIKES BEFORE YEARS END. THE MARKET IS PRICING AND 71 BASIS POINTS, WHICH WOULD TAKE US INTO POSITIVE TERRITORY ON THE DEPOSIT RATE. MARKET REACTION, THAT WE WILL GET YOUR THOUGHTS ON THIS, THE EURO IS DOWN, ITALIAN BONDS PAIRING THEIR GAINS. YIELDS COMING IN SHARPLY LOWER ON THE ITALIAN TWO-YEAR. THAT IS WHAT WE HAVE FROM THE ECB RIGHT NOW, REINVESTING THE APP BOND PURCHASES FOR AN EXTENDED PERIOD. WE AWAIT THE PRESS CONFERENCE. TOM: STAY WITH US. I THINK THIS IS IMPORTANT, THE SEA CHANGE IN THE MARKETS. JONATHAN FERRO IS ALWAYS FOCUSED ON ITALY, THE YIELD INDICATOR. THIS IS A SEA CHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT. WOULD YOU SUGGEST IT WAS DRIVEN BY THE UPROAR OF THE BUNDESBANK, A BLISTERING ESSAY IN THE FINANCIAL TIMES THE OTHER DAY? GUY: THE GERMANS ARE NERVOUS ABOUT WHAT IS HAPPENING WITH INFLATION. TO BE HONEST, THEY HAVE NOT FELT THE FULL STORY YET BECAUSE OF THE UNIONIZATION PROCESS, SECOND-ROUND EFFECTS WILL TAKE LONGER TO SEEP INTO THE GERMAN ECONOMY. ONCE THEY GET THERE, THEY WILL BE STICKIER. THE ECB IS SAYING TAKE WHATEVER ACTION IS REQUIRED TO FULFILL ITS MANDATE. 2% INFLATION IS THE MANDATE. WE ARE FOUR TIMES THAT LEVEL. THE CORE RATE IS A FULL PERCENTAGE POINT ABOVE THAT LEVEL. THE ECB HAS WORK TO DO IF IT IS GOING TO GET THE RATE TO COME DOWN. THE DATA SINCE THE LAST MEETING AS MAY BE ADDED SOME CREDIBILITY TO THE ARGUMENT THAT EARLIER POLICY ACTION IS REQUIRED. LISA: TO THAT POINT, THEY WILL TAKE EVERY ACTION WORK HARD TO FULFILL THEIR MANDATE. THE MANDATE IS TO PERCENT INFLATION, BUT WHEN AND AT WHAT COST? HOW MUCH ARE YOU LOOKING AT THE POTENTIAL FOR THEM TO DELAY EVEN THOUGH INFLATION REMAINS ABOVE THAT? HOW MUCH DO YOU EXPECT THEM TO REDEFINE THEIR MANDATE? IN THE U.S., IT TOGGLES BETWEEN THE IMPORTANCE OF A FULL LABOR MARKET AS WELL AS LOW INFLATION RATE. GUY: THE ECB DOES NOT HAVE THAT DUAL MANDATE IT ONLY HAS A SINGLE MANDATE. THE ECB'S JOB IS INFLATION. IT HAS FINANCIAL STABILITY AROUND THAT, BUT THE MANDATE IS INFLATION. IT NEEDS TO GET TO THAT 2% TARGET. THERE IS SOME SUGGESTION THE FED CAN LIVE WITH 3%, MAYBE THE ECB CAN, AS WELL. CERTAINLY THERE IS THIS IDEA THAT WE WILL SEE RATE HIKES COMING THROUGH MAYBE BY YEAR-END. WHAT IS INTERESTING IS ITALIAN YIELDS HAVE COME DOWN AS SHARPLY AS THEY HAVE, THE EURO IS DOWN AS SHARPLY AS IT IS RIGHT NOW, I DON'T THINK THIS REDEFINES ANYTHING IN TERMS OF THE CURRENT TIMELINE. BASICALLY IN LINE WITH CURRENT THINKING AROUND WHAT THE ECB WILL HAVE TO DO. CLEARLY, THE ECB WILL HAVE TO TAKE ACTION. 71 BASIS POINTS IS CURRENTLY PRICED. JUDGING BY WHAT WE LEARNED TODAY, WE ARE LIKELY TO GET RATE HIKES BY YEAR-END. TOM: I AM REALLY WATCHING THE EURO. I DON'T HAVE THE TRADING ENVELOPE IN FRONT OF ME BUT CERTAINLY A 107 HANDLE ON EURO WOULD BE SOMETHING. WE HAVE WONDERFUL GUESTS OVER THE YEARS THAT HAVE PROVIDED US WITH DECADES OF PERSPECTIVE ON THEIR CHANGING VIEWS OF WHAT MATTERS TO YOU, ON RADIO AND TELEVISION. ONE OF THOSE IS ADAM POSEN OF THE PETERSON INSTITUTE, ONE OF THE GERMAN AUTHORITIES OF AMERICAN ACADEMICS, LOOKING AT THE THINGS THAT MATTER, PARTICULARLY THIS ORIGINAL INFLATION THAT WE HAVE. WE SPOKE TO HIS COLLEAGUE, FORMER CHIEF ECONOMIST OF THE IMF THE OTHER DAY. WE ADVANCE THE CONVERSATION FORWARD THIS MORNING. I WAS TALKING ABOUT ONCE AGAIN THE CERTITUDE OF ELITES SAYING WE HAVE TO GET INFLATION BACK TO 2%. NO ONE HAS LED THE CHARGE IN THE WORLD FOR A READJUSTMENT OF THAT DECADES-OLD CERTITUDE. ARE WE HEADING BACK TO 3% INFLATION? ADAM: I HOPE SO, TOM. THE ECB, WHICH YOU WERE JUST TALKING ABOUT IS IMPORTANT TO SET OUT A DIFFERENT PATH FROM THE FED, NOTWITHSTANDING OTHERS REMARKS. INFLATION IS DIFFERENT IN EUROPE THAN IT IS IN THE U.S. TOM: IT IS DIFFERENT IN EUROPE BUT YOU HAVE MADE WORLDWIDE IMPACT IN ECONOMICS, SAYING WE NEED TO RESET. SINCE THE LAST TIME I TALKED TO YOU, WE ARE SIX STANDARD DEVIATIONS OUT ON SO MANY STATISTICS. THERE IS A GLIDE PATH BACK, WE GET THAT. HOW DO WE GET BACK TO 2% INFLATION, OR ARE THOSE DAYS OVER? ADAM: WE CAN GET THERE BUT IT IS PROBABLY NOT WORTH THE COST IN MY VIEW. YOU CAN GET WELL BELOW 4% IN THE U.S., AND THE FED IS ON THE WAY TO DO THAT. THE QUESTION IS HOW FAR AND HOW FAST IT GETS TO GET FROM 4 TO 2, 2.5. BETWEEN NOW AND THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2023, FED TIGHTENING IS BAKED IN. INFLATION IS PROBABLY PEEKING IN THE U.S.. YOU WILL GET IT DOWN BELOW FIVE BY THE END OF THE YEAR, I RECENTLY CONFIDENT. THE QUESTION IS HOW FAR YOU PUSH IT DOWN FROM THERE. I'M HOPING TO EXCEPT RUNNING SOMETHING IN THE HIGH 2'S OR 3'S. LISA: HOW HOT CAN INFLATION BE WITHOUT CRIPPLING CONSUMER CONFIDENCE, THE ABILITY TO GO OUT AND SPEND? ADAM: IT'S A GOOD QUESTION BUT WHAT WE ARE SEEING RIGHT NOW, FOR ALL THE TALK, CONSUMER CONFIDENCE IS AFFECTED BY OTHER THINGS. WE ARE SEEING CONTINUED SPENDING. LISA: WE ARE GOING TO GET RETAIL SALES COMING OUT, AND WE HAVE SEEN THEM COMING DOWN DRAMATICALLY. THEY HAVE BEEN INCREASINGLY NEGATIVE OVER THE PAST FEW READINGS. PEOPLE ARE BUYING COME ABOUT AT WHAT POINT DO YOU START TO WORRY GIVEN THE FACT THAT THIS INFLATION RATE IS AFFECTING SENTIMENT? ADAM: NO QUESTION. I WAS ON RECORD A YEAR AGO, APRIL 1 OF LAST YEAR, SAYING THAT IT WOULD COME IN WAY BELOW THE FED'S FORECAST AND THEY WOULD NEED TO START MOVING. BUT THE IDEA THAT THEY TOOK A GAMBLE, IN MY VIEW, THE GAMBLE DID NOT WORK OUT, AND NOW THEY HAVE TO RECTIFY IT, IS ONE THING. THAT IS SEPARATE FROM WHAT WOULD HAPPEN IF THEY DO NOT GRIND THE U.S. ECONOMY TO GET DOWN FROM 3.3 TO 2.5. THAT IS THE QUESTION FOR 2023-2024. TOM: A GREAT CONSERVATIVE ECONOMIST WROTE A BOOK AND I SEE SO MUCH STATIC ANALYSIS. ALL THE NOISE GOING ON. THE OPTIMISTS WOULD SAY THAT WE ARE A DYNAMIC SYSTEM, WE WILL COMPENSATE AND GET BEYOND THIS. IS THE GREAT COMPENSATOR THE CURRENCY MARKET, AND WE COULD SEE SUBSTANTIAL DEPRECIATION IN VALUATION IN SOME COUNTRIES IN CRISIS WHO DON'T GET IT RIGHT? ADAM: I THINK YOU'LL SEE SOME OF THAT EVEN IF THEY DO GET IT RIGHT. WE ARE COMING INTO THE SPRING MEETINGS OF THE BANK AND THE FUND. AS THE DEPUTY MANAGER SAID THIS MORNING TO YOU, SECRETARY YELLEN SAID LAST NIGHT, THERE IS REAL STUFF GOING ON IN THAT WORLD. THERE ARE FOOD SHORTAGES, ENERGY SHORTAGES, PRICE SPIKES, INTEREST RATES BEING PASSED ON BY THE U.S., NECESSARY ACTIONS. YOU GET TO A POINT WHERE THERE WILL BE DEBT PROBLEMS AND RECESSIONS AND MAYBE UNREST. IT IS NOT THAT THEY DIDN'T GET IT RIGHT BUT THE WORLD IS HARD. WE ARE NOT VERY FAIR ABOUT SHARING THE ABILITY TO KEEP THE FLOOR UNDER THINGS. TOM: WE HAVE TO MOVE IN AN INCREDIBLY HECTIC DAY. THANK YOU SO MUCH. ADAM POSEN WITH THE PETERSON INSTITUTE. THIS IS A HUGE DEAL, THIS ILLUSION THAT WE WILL GO BACK TO NORMAL. LISA: THAT IS NOT GOING TO HAPPEN VERY QUICKLY. WE HEARD THAT FROM GITA. IT WILL TAKE TIME TO GET FROM 4% TO 2%. TOM: NADIA LOVELL WILL JOIN US. WE WILL ALSO SPEAK TO DANIEL JUERGEN, ANGELA STENT ON PUTIN'S WORLD, AND TO THE MANAGING DIRECTOR OF THE IMF. STAY WITH US. > > INFLATION IS INTOLERABLY HIGH. > > THE FED IS RAISING RATES BECAUSE THE ECONOMY LOOKS GOOD AND THEY HAVE RUN WAY TO DO SO. > > WE WILL STILL BE EXPERIENCING PRESSURE TO THE DOWNSIDE. > > WE HAVE A HIGHER CHANCE OF GOING INTO RECESSION NEXT YEAR AND STACKED RATION. > > I THINK REALLY EASILY BEAT THAT. > > THIS IS BLOOMBERG SURVEILLANCE WITH TOM KEENE, JONATHAN FERRO, AND LISA ABRAMOWICZ. LISA: THE STING OF INFLATION AMID A STRONG CORPORATE AMERICA. THIS IS A SPECIAL EDITION OF BLOOMBERG SURVEILLANCE. TOM KEENE AND LISA ABRAMOWICZ. WE ARE IN WASHINGTON, D.C. AT THE INTERNATIONAL MONETARY AND HEADQUARTERS ON A BUSY MORNING. WE GOT CITIGROUP'S FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS, WELL-RECEIVED, THE SHARES POPPING AFTER THAT. SUCH A MOMENT FOR US TO BE AT THE IMF AHEAD OF THE ECB PRESS CONFERENCE, THE HEAD OF RETAIL SALES, AS WE SEE THIS CONFLICT BETWEEN INFLATION AND [INDISCERNIBLE] TOM: THERE HAS NEVER BEEN A YEAR LIKE THIS. THE AMOUNT OF STORIES, THE CACOPHONY. BANK EARNINGS COMING UP IN A MOMENT ON CITIGROUP. FAR MORE, IT IS THE URGENCY IN THE LAST 48 HOURS THAT WE SEE. THE RUSSIAN HEADLINE JUST CAME OUT FOR THE BANK OF RUSSIA. LISA: BANKS MAY LOSE HALF OF THEIR CAPITAL. ALSO, INTERESTING THAT VLADIMIR PUTIN SAYING THERE IS NO ALTERNATIVE FOR RUSSIAN GAS IN EUROPE RIGHT NOW. HOW MUCH WILL THEY LEVERAGE THAT WHEN THAT IS REALLY FINANCING SOME OF THEIR WAR EFFORT? TOM: I SAID TO THE IMF DIRECTOR, STRATEGY, DO WE KNOW WHAT THE RUSSIAN RESERVES ARE? I GOT THE BOILERPLATE ANSWER. LET'S ASK AGAIN, DO WE KNOW WHAT THE RUSSIAN RESERVES ARE? LISA: RIGHT NOW WE ARE LOOKING AT A LOT OF TURMOIL INTERNATIONALLY WHICH IS BEING REFLECTED BY THE BANKS AS THEY REPORT EARNINGS, EASE AND AS SOME OF THEM REPORT BETTER THAN EXPECTED NUMBERS. YOU ARE SEEING A BIT OF A DETERIORATION ACROSS THE BOARD. YIELDS ARE LOWER AS YOU SEE THE RATE HIKES AROUND THE WORLD, BIGGER THAN EXPECTED. THE ECB COMING UP WITH A MORE DOVISH STATEMENT. 2.65 ON THE 10 YEAR. CRUDE COMING UP A LITTLE BIT, 102.93. IT'S IMPORTANT TO LOOK AT BANK EARNINGS AS A REFLECTION OF THE ECONOMY AS WELL AS WHAT MAY HAPPEN IN FINANCIAL MARKETS. TOM: THE IMAGE IS THE INTERNATIONAL BANK, CITIGROUP, AND THAT IS CHANGING IN THE COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE OF AMERICAN BANKING. SONALI BASAK ON THE NEW CITIGROUP. SONALI: YOU ARE SEEING THEM BEAT ON FIXED INCOME TRADING, EQUITIES TRADING. THEY ARE REALLY SHOCKED THAT THEY WILL HOLD ON STRONG TO THIS TRADING ENVIRONMENT. LIKE EVERY OTHER CEO THIS MORNING, JANE FRASER TALKING ABOUT THE VOLATILE MARKET ENVIRONMENT, HOW THAT HAS LED TO LOWER CAPITAL MARKET ACTIVITY. HOWEVER, SHE WILL STILL INVEST IN THAT INVESTMENT BANK, EVEN THOUGH REVENUE IS A LITTLE BIT SHORT OF EXPECTATIONS. ON RUSSIA, YOU HAVE ABOUT A $1.5 BILLION RESERVE BUILD RELATED TO THAT EXPOSURE. THAT IS IN LINE WITH WHAT WAS EXPECTED BY AT LEAST MIKE MAYO. A BIGGER SENSE OF EXACTLY HOW MUCH WILL BE LOST RELATIVE TO THE RUSSIA EXPOSURE. LISA: AS WE GET HEADLINES FROM MULTIPLE DISCIPLINES HERE, WHAT IS THE TAKE AWAY AS WE GET THE BULK OF THE BANK EARNINGS? IS THERE A THEME EMERGING FOR YOU THAT YOU THINK WILL BE THE STORY OVER THE FIRST QUARTER? SONALI: WE NOW HAVE FIVE OF THE SIX BANKS REPORTING, AND YOU HAVE SOME STRENGTH IN THE CONSUMER, SOME OPTIMISM BUT UNCERTAINTY ABOUT HOW THAT LOOKS AS RATES CONTINUE TO RISE. THAT WILL BE TELEGRAPHED QUARTER AFTER QUARTER BECAUSE THERE IS A GREATER REVENUE EXPECTATION AS THAT INCOME RISES RELATIVE TO RATES. BUT WHAT WILL CHARGE-OFFS LOOK LIKE IN THE FUTURE? WELLS FARGO WARNING THAT THOSE COULD RISE. TOM: WHAT IS THE IMPATIENT METER RIGHT NOW ON CITIGROUP AND THE STRATEGIC PLAN? WHAT IS THE LEVEL OF IMPATIENCE THAT THE SELL SIDE HAS? SONALI: THEY HAD THEIR INVESTOR DAY EARLIER THIS YEAR, AND THE QUESTION WAS HOW THEY WOULD CONTRACT THE BANK BUT ALSO WHERE THEY WOULD EXPAND. A LOT OF INVESTMENT IN INVESTMENT BANKING, WHERE CITI IS NUMBER FOUR OR FIVE, COMPETING WITH BANK OF AMERICA. THERE IS A LITTLE BIT OF PATIENCE HERE BECAUSE CITIGROUP IS STILL A BEHEMOTH, REGULATORY CHALLENGES TO CONTEND TO. TOM: THANK YOU SO MUCH. THREE BANKS OUT THIS MORNING. MUCH MORE THROUGHOUT THE WEEK. LISA: I'VE BEEN LOOKING AT THE BANKING STORY, OTHER STORIES WE HAVE BEEN SEEING WITH EARNINGS, TRYING TO TELL WHICH STORY IS THE IMPORTANT WANT TO PAY ATTENTION TO. TOM: THERE IS ONLY ONE STORY, NOBODY HAS A CLUE. LISA: SOME PEOPLE ARE PAID TO HAVE A CLUE, AND ONE OF THEM IS NADIA LOVELL. YOU ARE BEING PAID TO COME UP WITH SOME SORT OF OUTCOME AT A TIME OF RECORD UNCERTAINTY. I WONDER WHAT YOUR TAKEAWAY IS SO FAR OF THIS EARNINGS SEASON? NADIA: WE ACTUALLY MOVED TO A NEUTRAL ON FINANCIALS, ABOUT TO BE OVERWEIGHT, FOR 18 MONTHS. OF COURSE THE HIGHER SHORT-TERM INTEREST RATE WILL HELP THOSE [NO AUDIO] WEALTH MANAGEMENT, MORTGAGE VOLUMES, THOSE WILL FACE HEADWINDS. WE ARE A BIT CONCERNED ABOUT A POTENTIAL ARE CREDIT QUALITY DETERIORATION. WE ARE SEEING SOME OF THE MAJOR BANKS BUILD BACK UP RESERVES FOR CREDIT LOSSES FOR THE FIRST TIME SINCE THE EARLY DAYS OF THE PANDEMIC. THIS IS SOMETHING THAT WE WILL CLOSELY WATCH. MORE BROADLY FOR THE EARNINGS SEASON, WE ARE CAUTIOUSLY OPTIMISTIC. WE THINK COMPANIES WILL MODESTLY BE EXPECTATIONS. HI SINGLE-DIGIT GROWTH OVER THE QUARTER VERSUS THE CONSENSUS OF 5%. WE HAVE TO WATCH THOSE COSTS, HOW THEY MANAGE APPLY CHAINS, LABOR SHORTAGES, AND EUROPE, THE POTENTIAL FOR A SLOWDOWN THERE. LISA: WITHIN THE BANKING SECTOR, WE ARE SEEING A SHIFT. ORIGINALLY WE HAD A FOCUS ON WELLS FARGO OUTPERFORMING THIS YEAR, BUT NOW WE ARE SEEING THE WALL STREET INVESTMENT BANKING TRADING REVENUES COMING IN STRONGER THAN EXPECTED OF THE BANKS. ARE YOU STARTING TO SHIFT BACK TO SOME OF THE MORGAN STANLEY AND GOLDMAN SACHS OF THE WORLD, TO WELLS FARGO WHO ARE MORE HINGED INTO THE CONSUMER AT A TIME OF RISING TO LIQUID SEES? NADIA: I THINK BOTH AREAS HAVE THEIR HEADWINDS. YOU MENTIONED THAT THE LIQUID SEE ON THE CONSUMER SIDE BUT INVESTMENT BANKS HAD GREAT YEARS LAST YEAR, A HOT IPO MARKET, M & A ACTIVITY, OVER ALL TRADING ACTIVITY, SO COMPARISONS ARE TOUGH THIS YEAR. THAT IS WHAT GIVES US PAUSE ON THE ENTIRE SPACE. WE PREFER TO TAKE A MORE NEUTRAL STANCE BECAUSE THE BENEFITS ARE OFFSET BY THE POTENTIAL HEADWINDS. TOM: THE BUYBACK CHAT. HOW HAS THAT CHANGED THE UBS BRACKET OF OPTIMISM OF SINGLE-DIGIT RETURN IN EQUITY MARKETS? HOW HAS THAT CHANGED HOW YOU SET THAT BRACKET OF RETURNS? NADIA: CORPORATE BUYBACKS ARE IMPORTANT TO THE OVERALL MARKET. WE WERE PLEASED TO SEE IN THE FIRST QUARTER THAT WE HAD MANY NEW BUYBACK ANNOUNCEMENTS AND THAT INCREASE IN BUYBACKS. WE THINK THAT WILL PROVIDE A FLOOR TO THE MARKET, BUT WHETHER IT HELPS TO GET THE MARKET THROUGH DOUBLE DIGITS REMAIN TO BE SEEN. A LOT OF IT WILL DEPEND ON THE OVERALL ECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT WHICH WE HAVE ALL NOTED IS CERTAIN TO SLOW. TOM: THANK YOU SO MUCH, NADIA LOVELL WITH UBS. WE HAVE A LITTLE WINDOW WHERE LISA AND I CAN SET UP OUR READING ON THIS IMPORTANT DAY OF THE INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND. I THINK IT IS SOMETHING THAT WE WILL SEE ADDRESSED AT THE ECB WITH CHRISTINE LAGARDE AT THE BOTTOM OF THE HOUR, MAYBE EVEN ADDRESSED IN THE CONVERSATION WITH JOHN WILLIAMS THAT MICHAEL MCKEE WILL HAVE. THAT IS INFLATION, NOT THE IDEA OF GAS INFLATION OR AIRLINE INFLATION. IT IS FOOD IN AMERICA WHERE WE ARE BLESSED, BUT FOOD IN THE REST OF THE WORLD WHERE IT CAN BE 60, 70% OF YOUR INCOME. LISA: ECONOMIES DON'T HAVE THE SAME RESOURCES THAT THEY WOULD HAVE HAD THREE YEARS AGO, THANKS TO THE PANDEMIC, TO OFFSET SOME OF THE INCREASES IN BREAD AND FUEL. YOU ARE SEEING THAT ACROSS THE WORLD. SUBSIDIES CAN ONLY GO SO FAR. WHICH IS WHERE THE IMF COMES INTO PLAY. HOW FAR CAN MONEY GET AT A TIME WHEN THESE ARE REAL GOODS? TOM: I WOULD EVEN TAKE IT TO THE ECB, MUCH MORE AFFLUENT THAN WHAT WE ARE TALKING ABOUT THAT HERE IN THE IMF, THOSE DOMESTIC STABILITY CONTROLS. INDONESIA IS CONTROLLING THE PRICE OF RICE OR GASOLINE, OR EGYPT IS CONTROLLING THE PRICE OF BREAD AND WHEAT. GREAT. BUT THE MODERN INSTITUTION DON'T DEAL WITH CONTROLS, THE DEAL WITH INCENTIVES. HOW DO THEY CLASS TOGETHER? LISA: AT A TIME WHEN THERE ARE A MULTITUDE OF OTHER UNCERTAINTIES. GITA WAS TALKING ABOUT HOW THE BAND OF OUTCOMES HAS NEVER BEEN WIDER, AND WE KEEP HEARING ABOUT THAT. WE HEARD FROM CITIGROUP, THEY ACTIVELY CUT THEIR TOTAL RUSSIA EXPOSURE BY $2 BILLION. ALL OF THIS LEADING TO WHAT IS THE FOLLOW-UP FROM THE UKRAINE MORE? TOM: FOR THOSE OF YOU JUST JOINING US, ON THE WARFRONT, THE UNITED STATES COMMITTING MUCH MORE MATERIAL TO UKRAINE. COMING UP, A VERY SPECIAL REST OF THE HOUR WITH BLOOMBERG SURVEILLANCE. MICHAEL MCKEE IN CONVERSATION WITH THE PRESIDENT OF THE NEW YORK FED, JOHN WILLIAMS. ALSO, DANIEL YERGIN AND ANGELA STENT WILL JOIN US. FROM WASHINGTON, GOOD MORNING. ♪ RITIKA: KEEPING YOU UP TO DATE WITH NEWS FROM AROUND THE WORLD, I'M RITIKA GUPTA. LET'S GET TO FIRST WORD NEWS. TWITTER PLANS TO REVIEW ELON MUSK'S PROPOSAL TO BUY THE COMPANY. HE SAYS THE COMPANY HAS EXTRAORDINARY POTENTIAL AND HE CAN UNLOCK IT. HE ALSO CALLED HIS BID HIS BEST AND FINAL OFFER. PRESIDENT BIDEN IS SENDING IN THE HEAVY WEAPONS TO UKRAINE. 800 MILLION DOLLARS IN FIREPOWER TO THE UKRAINIANS INCLUDING ARTILLERY, ARMORED PERSONNEL, AND HELICOPTERS. THE SUSPECT IN THE NEW YORK CITY SUBWAY SHOOTING WILL ALSO FACE A FEDERAL TERRORISM CHARGE. FRANK JAMES WAS ARRESTED A DAY AFTER THE ATTACK IN A SUBWAY STATION INJURED MORE THAN TWO DOZEN PEOPLE. POLICE SAY JAMES HAS AN EXTENSIVE ARREST RECORD. PFIZER BEYOND TECH SAYS A THIRD DOSE OF THEIR VACCINE INCREASES PRODUCTION BY 36% IN KIDS. THEY SAY NO NEW SAFETY ISSUES AROSE IN THEIR TRIAL. JP MORGAN HAS UNVEILED PLANS FOR ITS NEW GLOBAL HEADQUARTERS IN MANHATTAN. THE BANK SAYS IT DEMONSTRATES ITS COMMITMENT TO NEW YORK CITY. THEY ARE OFFERING A LOT OF AMENITIES TO ENTICE EMPLOYEES SUCH AS YOGA, CYCLING ROOMS, AND A STATE-OF-THE-ART FOOD HALL. THE BUILDING IS SET TO BE COMPLETED IN 2025. GLOBAL NEWS 24 HOURS A DAY, ON-AIR, AND ON BLOOMBERG QUICKTAKE, POWERED BY MORE THAN 2700 JOURNALISTS AND ANALYSTS IN OVER 120 COUNTRIES. I'M RITIKA GUPTA. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. > > IF YOU ARE THINKING ABOUT A TARGET OF 2% AND YOUR QUESTION IS HOW LONG IT WILL TAKE TO COME DOWN TO THE 2% TARGET NUMBER, WE ARE LOOKING AT THE WAR END OF NEXT YEAR. IT WILL TAKE MANY MONTHS BEFORE WE SEE INFLATION COMING DOWN. TOM: THE FIRST DEPUTY MANAGING DIRECTOR OF THE INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND. A PIERCING INTERVIEW MAKING GLOBAL HEADLINES IN THE LAST HOUR OR SO. REALLY STRIDENT COMMENTS ON A RESET OF GLOBAL GROWTH. WE WILL KNOW MORE A LOT IN THE WORLD ECONOMIC OUTLOOK. THE BLUE BOOK WILL BE COMING OUT. I REMEMBER A DECADE AGO WHEN IT WAS JOINED BY THE GREEN BOOK. LISA: MAYBE THE BEIGE BOOK CAN HANG OUT OVER THERE. TOM: A RUNNING JOKE AT SURVEILLANCE. I WANT TO MAKE CLEAR RIGHT NOW, WITH THE DATA CHECKS TODAY, NOT MUCH GOING ON, BUT WE DID SEE SOME MOVEMENT OFF THE EUROPEAN CENTRAL BANK HEADLINES AND THE CHRISTINE LAGARDE COMMENTS. WE WILL HAVE A CONVERSATION WITH JOHN WILLIAMS WITH THE NEW YORK THAT WITH MICHAEL MCKEE. THE 10-YEAR YIELD, 2.66 SPEAKS OF THESE UNUSUAL TIMES. THIS IS THE MOST IMPORTANT CONVERSATION OF THE DAY. THE PERSON THAT GITA GOPINATH AND OTHERS LISTEN TO. TOBIAS ADRIAN JOINS US NOW, DIRECTOR OF MONETARY AND CAPITAL MARKETS AT THE INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND. HE HAS TO PIECED TOGETHER IN THIS TIME OF UNCERTAINTY WHERE THE EPSILON IS. THERE IS AN ALGEBRAIC EQUATION. IT HAS NEVER BEEN LIKE THIS. TOBIAS: THESE ARE VERY UNUSUAL TIMES, TREMENDOUS UNCERTAINTY GLOBALLY. WHAT WE HAVE SEEN IS THAT MONETARY POLICY WAS EXPECTED TO TIGHTEN ALREADY PRIOR TO THE INVASION OF UKRAINE BY RUSSIA. THEN COMMODITY PRICES SHOT UP. THAT HAS BROUGHT FORWARD A TIGHTENING OF MONETARY POLICY GLOBALLY. FINANCIAL CONDITIONS HAVE TIGHTENED, BUT TODAY, IT LOOKS FAIRLY ORDERLY. TOM: YOU GREW UP IN THE MATHEMATICAL RIGOR OF M.I.T.. I WANT TO TALK TO YOU ABOUT WHEN YOU TEAR APART -- WITHIN THE MEDIA, WE HAVE THESE BIG OVERARCHING THINGS. THE WORLD IS COMING TO AN END. I HAVE NEVER HEARD THAT COME OUT OF ANYONE'S MOUTH IN THE MEDIA. WHICH FACTORS HELP YOU IN THIS TIME OF UNCERTAINTY? TOBIAS: VERY NICE THAT YOU MENTION MY ADVISORS FROM M.I.T.. THAT WAS FROM 20 YEARS AGO THAT I WAS AT M.I.T.. TOM: BUT THEY DID NOT FACE BUT THEY DID NOT FACE WHAT YOU ARE FACING NOW. TOBIAS: THESE ARE UNUSUAL TIMES. VOLATILITY IS HIGH, UNCERTAINTY IS HIGH. GEOPOLITICS AND THE WAR HAS SHOCK WAVES AROUND THE WORLD. THESE ARE VERY CHALLENGING TIMES FOR MONETARY POLICYMAKERS AS WELL AS POLICYMAKERS IN EVERY OTHER SHADE. IT IS A TREMENDOUS PRIVILEGE TO BE A PART OF THE IN THESE UNUSUAL TIMES. LISA: YOU HAVE AN INCREDIBLE PAST STUDYING FINANCIAL RISK, SYSTEMIC RISK. YOU TALK ABOUT THE INCREDIBLE VOLATILITY. WE HAVE BEEN STRESS TESTED INCREDIBLY OVER THE LAST COUPLE OF MONTHS. THE FACT THAT WE HAVE NOT SEEN MORE COMMODITY HOUSES GO BUST IS TELLING. ARE YOU GETTING COMFORT FROM THE FACT THAT THINGS HAVE NOT BROKEN DOWN ON A FINANCIAL LEVEL OVER THE PAST SIX MONTHS? TOBIAS: ABSOLUTELY. WE SAW A TREMENDOUS STRESS TEST IN THE ROUND OF COMMODITY PRICES AND TRADING. OF COURSE, IT IS ALL FOLLOWED IN DETAIL WHAT IS HAPPENING AT THE LONDON METAL EXCHANGE WHERE MARKET FUNCTIONING WAS OFF. OUTSIDE OF THAT FAIRLY ISOLATED EVENT AROUND THE NICKEL MARKET, COMMODITY MARKETS HAVE FUNCTIONED FAIRLY WELL. THAT IS DESPITE THE FACT THAT THESE ARE HIGHLY CONCENTRATED MARKETS. THERE ARE A HANDFUL OF PLAYERS ON THE COMMODITY TRADING SIDE AND ON THE DEALER SIDE THAT ARE DOMINATING THE MARKET. WE HAVE SEEN MARGINS GO UP, HAIRCUTS AND REQUIREMENTS GOING UP, BUT THE MARKET HAS BEEN FAIRLY RESILIENT. LISA: WILL THE MARKET BE AS RESILIENT IF WE SEE ANOTHER SOVEREIGN DEBT CRISIS? TOBIAS: VERY GOOD QUESTION. WE SEE MANY COUNTRIES ALREADY IN DISTRESS PRIMARILY LOW INCOME AND SMALLER COUNTRIES. FOR THE MOMENT, MARKETS CAN ABSORB THE SHOCK. WITH THE ECONOMY POTENTIALLY GROWING LOWER, POTENTIALLY MORE ADVERSE SHOCK SITTING, WE COULD SEE A BROADER DEBT CRISIS. TO DATE, MARKETS HAVE ABSORB THOSE LOSSES FAIRLY WELL. LISA: WHICH EMERGING MARKETS ARE YOU FOCUSED ON RIGHT NOW? TOBIAS: PARTICULARLY FOCUSED ON SMALLER COUNTRIES, SUB-SAHARAN AFRICA, MIDDLE EAST, LATIN AMERICA, CARIBBEAN, ETC. OVER TIME, THERE COULD BE WIDER DISTRESS IN OTHER COUNTRIES. TOM: THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR JOINING US. CANNOT SAY ENOUGH ABOUT WHAT WE WILL SEE IN A WEEK WITH THE FINANCIAL STABILITY ANALYSIS OF THE CAPITAL MARKETS PART OF THE INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND. I LOOK AT WHERE WE ARE HEADING TOWARD THIS CONVERSATION WITH THE MANAGING DIRECTOR, AND WHEN YOU TAKE THE FRAMEWORK OF ECONOMICS, FINANCIAL STABILITY, FISCAL SOUNDNESS, YOU MENTIONED SOMETHING IMPORTANT WHICH IS THE GIVEN THAT FISCAL SOUNDNESS IS STILL THERE. THAT IS THE ASSUMPTION RIGHT NOW. I WONDER IF YOU ARE SAYING SOMETHING DIFFERENT, THAT AT SOME POINT IT CATCHES UP WITH YOU. LISA: IT CATCHES UP WITH YOU IF YOU ARE A SMALLER AND STRESSED ECONOMY. WHAT ABOUT THE BIGGER ONES? WE WILL GET A READ ON THE U.S. CONSUMER. ANY OTHER DAY, IT WOULD MATTER. TODAY, IT IS THE BUSIEST DAY THAT WE THINK WE'VE SEEN BEFORE, AND IS BEING LOST AMID THIS SEA. BUT ALL OF THESE INDICATORS SPEAK TO THE FRAGILITY. WHAT IS THE BREAKING POINT FOR CONSUMERS? WHAT IS THE BREAKING POINT FOR SOME OF THESE ECONOMIES? TOM: THIS IS TO BE TO, THE ANGST OF INFLATION. WHICH DECILES ARE BEING CRUSHED? DELTA AIRLINES TALKING ABOUT PACKED AIRPLANES, BUT THERE IS A WHOLE PART OF AMERICA THAT IS NOT WORRIED ABOUT GETTING ON AIRPLANES. LISA: ESPECIALLY WHEN USING NEGATIVE REAL WAGES, THE MOST NEGATIVE GOING BACK DECADES. YOU LOOK AT THAT, AND TO YOUR POINT, MANY PEOPLE ARE TAKING THIS IN A MASSIVE WAY. TOM: LATER ON, WE WILL HEAR FROM CHRISTINE LAGARDE IN FRANKFURT. COMING UP, MICHAEL MCKEE WITH JOHN WILLIAMS OF THE NEW YORK FED. STAY WITH US FROM WASHINGTON, THE HEADQUARTERS OF THE IMF. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. TOM: GOOD MORNING, EVERYONE. BLOOMBERG SURVEILLANCE FROM WASHINGTON AND NEW YORK. LISA ABRAMOVITZ AND TOM KEENE AT THE INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND. CHRIS TAYLOR NERI GEORGIE AVA WILL JOIN US HERE IN THE 10:00 HOUR. RIGHT NOW ON THE AMERICAN ECONOMY, THE BACKBONE OF THE AMERICAN CONSUMER, AND THIS TIME OF INFLATION, MICHAEL MCKEE WITH THE RETAIL REPORT. MIKE: SOME GOOD NEWS AND BAD NEWS. RETAIL SALES ON A MONTH OVER MONTH BASIS COMING IN HALF A PERCENTAGE POINT HIGHER. WHEN YOU LOOK AT THE RETAIL SALES CONTROL GROUP, IT IS DOWN BY 0.1. THAT FACTORS OUT AUTOS, GASOLINE, BUILDING SUPPLIES. THAT FOLLOWS A -1.2% DROP IN FEBRUARY, WHICH HAS NOW BEEN REVISED TO 0.9. TWO MONTHS IN A ROW OF RETAIL SPENDING THAT ESSENTIALLY GOES INTO GDP, LOWER THAN ANTICIPATED. THAT WILL NOT BE SEEN AS PARTICULARLY GOOD NEWS FOR THE ECONOMY OVERALL. GASOLINE STATIONS IS ALWAYS THE ISSUE THAT WE WANT TO LOOK AT, GIVEN THE SITUATION RIGHT NOW. GASOLINE UP BY JUST 0.2%. I AM LOOKING AT THE WRONG ONE. HANG ON. UP BY 8.9%, WHICH MAKES MORE SENSE. THAT IS WHERE MOST OF THE STRENGTH IN THE HEADLINE NUMBER COMES FROM. WE ALL PAID A LOT MORE FOR PETROL OVER THE PAST MONTH. THE IMPORT PRICE INDEX UP TO .6% ON THE MONTH, THAT IS SIGNIFICANT. THAT PUSHES THE YEAR-OVER-YEAR IMPORT PRICE NUMBER UP TO 12.5%. IT WAS 10.9% IN THE MONTH OF FEBRUARY. INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS BOUNCE BACK A LITTLE BIT, 185,000 FROM 106 HE 6000 THE PRIOR MONTH. THAT IS STILL IN SUCH LOW TERRITORY, HEARTS KNOW WHAT TO MAKE OF IT, OTHER THAN THE LABOR MARKET IS HEALTHY. WITH RETAIL SALES, ARE WE STARTING TO SEE A PULLBACK IN CONSUMER DEMAND? IT IS MARGINAL BUT MAYBE. WE WILL HAVE TO KEEP OUR EYES ON THIS FOR THE NEXT FEW MONTHS. TOM: WE CAN SEE MICHAEL MCKEE HAS HIS INTERVIEW SUIT ON AS HE SPEAKS TO JOHN WILLIAMS. DRESSED TO THE NINES THIS MORNING. RETAIL SALES ARE IMPORTANT. I DON'T KNOW WHAT TO MAKE OF IT AS A PICTURE OF THE OPTIMISM OR GLOOM THAT ANY OF OUR VIEWERS HAVE. LISA: RIGHT NOW IT MARKETS YOU ARE NOT SEEING MUCH OF A REACTION. YIELDS ARE BASICALLY, COMING IN BOUNCING AROUND. FUTURE STILL IN THE GREEN AND RED NOT WITH MUCH CONVICTION, THOUGH DOWN A LITTLE BIT MORE ON THE SCREEN. I WONDER WHY IS THERE NOT GREATER EMPHASIS ON THE FACT THAT RETAIL SALES ARE DECLINING? WHEN YOU FACTOR IN INFLATION, DECLINING QUITE UGLY. MIKE: PEOPLE HAVE NOT FOCUSED ON THAT YET. WE HAVE TO DEFLATE THESE NUMBERS BY THE INFLATION RATE. EACH CATEGORY HAS ITS OWN INFLATION RATE. MUCH OF THIS IS PRICE DRIVEN. INTERESTING STAT, NOT STORE RETAILERS, YOUR AMAZON AND WALMARTS, DOWN 6.4% IN THE MONTH. THE QUESTION IS ARE WE GOING TO STOP BUYING GOODS AND START BUYING MORE SERVICES? THAT MAY BE AN EARLY SIGN OF THAT. AUTOMOBILES WERE DOWN 1.9%. THEY DO THIS ON A DOLLAR BASIS AS OPPOSED TO THE UNIT BASIS THAT WE ALL QUOTE AT THE BEGINNING OF THE MONTH, BUT ALSO SUGGESTS SOME DECLINING DEMAND. TOM: THE INTERVIEW COMING UP WITH JOHN WILLIAMS OF THE NEW YORK FED. AS GITA GOPINATH SAID, THE PANDEMIC IS STILL TANGIBLE. I BELIEVE WE ARE GOING TO CHRISTINE LAGARDE IN FRANKFURT. HERE IS MADAME LAGARDE. > > LARGELY OWING TO PANDEMIC RELATED RESTRICTIONS. SEVERAL FACTORS POINT TO A SLOW GROWTH ALSO IN THE PERIOD OF HEDGE. THE WAR IS ALREADY WEIGHING ON THE CONFIDENCE OF BUSINESSES AND CONSUMERS INCLUDING THROUGH THE UNCERTAINTY THAT IT BRINGS. WITH ENERGY AND COMMODITY PRICES RISING SHARPLY, HOUSEHOLDS ARE FACING A HIGHER COST OF LIVING AND FIRMS ARE CONFRONTED WITH HIGHER PRODUCTION COSTS. THE WAR HAS CREATED NEW BOTTLENECKS, WHILE A NEW SET OF PANDEMIC MEASURES IN ASIA IS CONTRIBUTING TO SUPPLY CHAIN DIFFICULTIES. SOME SECTORS FACE GROWING DIFFICULTIES ENFORCING THEIR INPUTS WHICH IS DISRUPTING PRODUCTION. HOWEVER, THERE ARE ALSO OFFSETTING FACTORS UNDERPINNING THE ONGOING RECOVERY, SUCH AS COMPENSATORY FISCAL MEASURES AND THE POSSIBILITY FOR HOUSEHOLDS TO DRAW ON SAVINGS THAT THEY ACCUMULATED DURING THE PANDEMIC. MOREOVER, THE REOPENING OF THOSE SECTORS MOST AFFECTED BY THE PANDEMIC, AND A STRONG LABOR MARKET, WITH MORE PEOPLE IN JOBS, WILL CONTINUE TO SUPPORT INCOMES AND SPENDING. FISCAL AND MONETARY POLICY SUPPORT REMAINS CRITICAL, ESPECIALLY IN THIS DIFFICULT GEOPOLITICAL SITUATION. IN ADDITION, THE SUCCESSFUL IMPLEMENTATION OF THE INVESTMENT AND REFORM PLANS UNDER THE NEXT GENERATION EU PROGRAM WILL ACCELERATE THE ENERGY TRANSITIONS. THIS SHOULD HELP ENHANCE THE LONG-TERM GROWTH AND RESILIENCE IN THE EURO AREA. TURNING NOW TO INFLATION. INFLATION INCREASED TO SEVEN .5% IN MARCH FROM 5.9% IN FEBRUARY. ENERGY PRICES WERE DRIVEN HIGHER AFTER THE OUTBREAK OF THE WAR AND NOW STANDS AT 45% ABOVE THEIR LEVEL ONE YEAR AGO. THEY CONTINUE TO BE THE MAIN REASON FOR THE HIGH RATE OF INFLATION. MARKET-BASED INDICATORS SUGGEST THAT ENERGY PRICES WILL STAY HIGH IN THE NEAR TERM AND WILL THEN MODERATE TO SOME EXTENT. FOOD PRICES HAVE ALSO INCREASED SHARPLY DUE TO ELEVATED TRANSPORTATION AND PRODUCTION COSTS, NOTABLY THE HIGHER PRICE OF FERTILIZERS WHICH ARE IN PART RELATED TO THE WAR IN UKRAINE. PRICE RISES HAVE BECOME MORE WIDESPREAD. ENERGY COSTS ARE PUSHING UP PRICES ACROSS MANY SECTORS. SUPPLY BOTTLENECKS IN THE NORMALIZATION OF DEMAND AS THE ECONOMY REOPENS ALSO CONTINUED TO PUT UPWARD PRESSURES ON PRICES. MEASURES OF UNDERLYING INFLATION HAVE RISEN TO LEVELS ABOVE 2% IN RECENT MONTHS. IT IS UNCERTAIN HOW PERSISTENT THE RISE IN THESE INDICATORS WILL BE GIVEN THE ROLE OF TEMPORARY PANDEMIC RELATED FACTORS AND THE DIRECT EFFECTS OF HIGHER ENERGY PRICES. THE LABOR MARKET CONTINUES TO IMPROVE WITH UNEMPLOYMENT FALLING TO AN HISTORICAL LOW OF 6.8% IN EVERYWHERE HE -- FEBRUARY. JOB POSTINGS ACROSS MANY SECTORS STILL SIGNAL ROBUST DEMAND FOR LABOR, YET, WAGE GROWTH REMAINS MUTED OVERALL. OVER TIME, THE RETURN OF THE ECONOMY TO FULL CAPACITY, TO SUPPORT FASTER GROWTH IN WAGES. WHILE VARIOUS MAJORS OF LONG DATED INFLATION EXPECTATIONS ARRIVE FROM FINANCIAL MARKETS AND EXPERT SURVEYS LARGELY STAND AT AROUND 2%, INITIAL FINDINGS OF ABOVE TARGET REVISIONS IN THOSE MEASURES WARRANTS CLOSE MONITORING. LOOKING AT THE RISK ASSESSMENT NOW. THE DOWNSIDE RISKS TO THE GROWTH OUTLOOK HAVE INCREASED SUBSTANTIALLY AS A RESULT OF THE WAR IN UKRAINE. WHILE THE RISKS RELATING TO THE PANDEMIC HAVE DECLINED, THE WAR MAY HAVE A STRONGER EFFECT ON ECONOMIC SENTIMENT AND COULD FURTHER WORSEN SUPPLY-SIDE CONSTRAINTS. PERSISTENT HIGH ENERGY COSTS CONTENDER -- TOGETHER WITH A LOSS OF CONFIDENCE COULD DRIVE DOWN DEMAND AND CONSTRAIN CONSUMPTION AND INVESTMENT MORE THAN EXPECTED. THE UPSIDE RISKS SURROUNDING THE INFLATION OUTLOOK HAVE ALSO INTENSIFIED, ESPECIALLY IN THE NEAR-TERM. THE RISKS TO THE MEDIAN TERM INFLATION OUTLOOK INCLUDE ABOVE TARGET MOVES IN INFLATION EXPECTATIONS, HIGHER THAN ANTICIPATED WAGE RISES, AND A DURABLE WORSENING OF SUPPLY-SIDE CONDITIONS. HOWEVER, IF DEMAND WERE TO WEAKEN OVER THE MEDIUM-TERM, IT WOULD LOWER PRESSURE ON PRICES. FINANCIAL MARKETS HAVE BEEN HIGHLY VOLATILE SINCE THE WAR BEGAN AND FINANCIAL SANCTIONS WERE IMPOSED. MARKET INTEREST RATES HAVE INCREASED IN RESPONSE TO THE CHANGING OUTLOOK FOR MONETARY POLICY. THE MACRO ECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT AND INFLATION DYNAMICS. BANK FUNDING COSTS HAVE CONTINUED TO INCREASE. AT THE SAME TIME, SO FAR, THERE HAVE BEEN NO SEVERE STRAINS IN MONEY MARKETS, NO LIQUIDITY SHORTAGES IN THE EURO AREA BANKING SYSTEM. ALTHOUGH REMAINING AT LOW LEVELS, BANK LENDING RATES FOR FIRMS AND HOUSEHOLDS HAVE STARTED TO REFLECT THE INCREASE IN MARKET INTEREST RATES. LENDING TO HOUSEHOLDS IS HOLDING UP, ESPECIALLY FOR HOUSE PURCHASES. LENDING CLOSE TO FIRMS HAVE STABILIZED. OUR MOST RECENT SURVEY REPORTS THAT CREDIT STANDARDS FOR LOANS TO FIRMS AND HOUSING LOANS TIGHTENED OVERALL IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF THE YEAR, AS LENDERS ARE BECOMING MORE CONCERNED ABOUT THE RISKS FACING THEIR CUSTOMERS IN AN UNCERTAIN ENVIRONMENT. CREDITS ARE EXPECTED TO TIGHTEN FURTHER IN THE COMING MONTHS, AS BANKS FACTOR IN THE ADVERSE ECONOMIC IMPACTS OF RUSSIA'S AGGRESSION TOWARD UKRAINE, AND HIGHER ENERGY PRICES. IN CONCLUSION, SUMMING UP, THE WAR IN UKRAINE IS SEVERELY AFFECTING THE EURO AREA ECONOMY AND HAS SIGNIFICANTLY INCREASED UNCERTAINTY. THE IMPACT OF THE WAR ON THE ECONOMY WILL DEPEND ON HOW THE CONFLICT EVOLVES, ON THE EFFECT OF CURRENT SANCTIONS, AND ON POSSIBLE FURTHER MEASURES. INFLATION HAS INCREASED SIGNIFICANTLY AND WILL REMAIN HIGH OVER THE COMING MONTHS, MAINLY BECAUSE OF THE SHARP RISE IN ENERGY COSTS. WE ARE VERY ATTENTIVE TO THE CURRENT UNCERTAINTIES AND ARE CLOSELY MONITORING THE INCOMING DATA IN RELATION TO THE IMPLICATIONS FOR THE MEDIUM-TERM INFLATION OUTLOOK. THE CALIBRATION OF OUR POLICIES WILL REMAIN DATA DEPENDENT AND REFLECT OUR EVOLVING ASSESSMENT OF THE OUTLOOK. WE STAND READY TO ADJUST ALL OF OUR INSTRUMENTS WITHIN OUR MANDATE, INCORPORATING FLEXIBILITY IF WARRANTED TO ENSURE THAT INFLATION STABILIZES AT OUR 2% TARGET OVER THE MEDIUM-TERM. WE NOW STAND READY TO TAKE YOUR QUESTIONS. THANK YOU. TOM: CHRISTINE LAGARDE CHANNELING GITA GOPINATH. WE WILL HAVE THOSE HEADLINES IN ALL THE COVERAGE, WE HAVE A WONDERFUL DIGITAL SET UP. I WOULD CENTER AROUND ALIVEGO, WHERE YOU CAN FOLLOW THE Q & A. SOME IMPORTANT PRESS CONFERENCE AND Q & A, PERHAPS THE MOST IMPORTANT WE HAVE EVER HAD BEFORE. FASCINATING TO SEE CHRISTINE LAGARDE ECHO WHAT WE HEARD FROM GITA GOPINATH, THE IDEA OF 2% INFLATION AS A TARGET. ADAM POSEN REALLY PUSHING AGAINST THAT, LOOKING FOR SOMETHING MUCH HIGHER. RIGHT NOW, IT'S AN EXTREME A TIMELY MOMENT. MICHAEL MCKEE SPEAKING TO A FED OFFICIAL, JOHN WILLIAMS. MIKE: WE WANT TO WELCOME PRESIDENT WILLIAMS, THE PRESIDENT OF THE NEW YORK FED, TO BLOOMBERG TELEVISION WORLDWIDE. YOU WERE ALSO THE VICE CHAIRMAN OF THE OPEN MARKET COMMITTEE. SECOND IN COMMAND FOR THE GROUP THAT MAKES INTEREST RATE DECISIONS. YOU HAVE TO DECIDE WHAT YOU ARE GOING TO DO AND HOW FAST YOU WILL DO IT GOING FORWARD WITH THE DATA YOU HAVE. WE JUST GOT RETAIL NUMBERS. INFLATION BOOSTED SALES HAPPY PERCENT. I KNOW YOU HAVE LOOKED A LITTLE BIT AT THE NUMBERS. HAVE WE SEEN ANY DECLINE IN DEMAND? JOHN: FIRST OF ALL, NICE TO BE HERE IN PERSON. LIKE TO DO THIS TODAY. I THINK WE ARE SEEING SOME EARLY SIGNS THAT CONSUMERS ARE SHIFTING THEIR PURCHASING PATTERNS COMING OUT OF THE PANDEMIC, AWAY FROM ALL THE PURCHASES OF GOODS OVER THE PAST FEW YEARS AND MORE INTO SERVICES. I WILL NOT RESPOND TOO MUCH TO ONE MONTH OF DATA, BUT THAT IS THE PATTERN I'M EXPECT TO SEE CONTINUED DURING THE YEAR. I THINK IT'S AN IMPORTANT PART OF THE STORY, TO SEE CONSUMERS AS WE GET PAST THE PANDEMIC, MOVING BACK TO MORE NORMAL PATTERNS OF SPENDING. WE WILL HAVE TO WATCH THE DATA CAREFULLY BUT THAT IS A TREND THAT I'M LOOKING FORWARD TO THIS YEAR. MIKE: OVER THE PAST WEEK, A NUMBER OF YOUR COLLEAGUES HAVE SEEMED MORE CONCERNED ABOUT THE PACE OF INFLATION SUGGESTING THEY ARE CHANGING HER MIND ABOUT HOW QUICKLY YOU SHOULD DO THAT. DO YOU STILL BELIEVE THAT YOU CAN DO THIS AT A MEASURED, SLOW PACE? JOHN: I DON'T THINK WE WILL DO OUR POLICY ADJUSTMENTS IN A MEASURED, SLOW PACE. WITH VERY HIGH INFLATION, WE NEED TO FOCUS ON BRINGING INFLATION DOWN TO OUR 2% LONGER RUN GOAL, TO DO THAT OVER THE NEXT FEW YEARS. THAT IS THE NUMBER ONE FOCUS. I SAY THAT BECAUSE THE ECONOMY IS STRONG, THE LABOR MARKET IS CLOSE TO WHERE IT WAS BEFORE THE PANDEMIC, WITH THE ON APPOINTMENT RIGHT AROUND 3.5%, OTHER INDICATORS SHOWING WE HAVE STRONG DEMAND FOR LABOR. FROM A MONETARY POLICY POINT OF VIEW, IT MAKES SENSE FOR US TO MOVE EXPEDITIOUSLY TOWARD MORE NORMAL LEVELS OF THE FEDERAL FUNDS RATE, ALSO MOVING FORWARD ON OUR BALANCE SHEET REDUCTION PLANS. MIKE: IF THERE WAS ONE PHRASE THAT SUMS UP WHERE YOUR COLLEAGUES ARE, IT IS GET TO NEUTRAL BY THE END OF THE YEAR. WOULD YOU BE ON BOARD ON THAT? JOHN: I DO THINK WE NEED TO GET BACK TO A MORE NEUTRAL LEVEL OF THE FEDERAL FUNDS RATE, WHETHER AT THE END OF THE YEAR, EXACTLY WHEN THAT HAPPENS DEPENDS ON THE DATA. GIVEN WHERE THE ECONOMY IS, ESPECIALLY GIVEN WHERE INFLATION IS, WE DO NEED TO REVERSE THE POLICY ACTION THAT WE HAVE PUT INTO PLACE IN MARCH OF 2020, MOVE THAT FORWARD, MOVE THE FEDERAL FUNDS TARGET TO NEUTRAL. WHETHER IT IS BY THE END OF THE YEAR, EXACTLY WHEN THAT HAPPENS, THAT WILL DEPEND ON THE PATH OF THE ECONOMY. MIKE: SO, 50 BASIS POINTS ON MAY 4? JOHN: NOT A DECISION WE HAVE MADE YET. MIKE: YOU CAN MAKE THAT DECISION RIGHT NOW. JOHN: [LAUGHTER] THAT IS A REASONABLE OPTION FOR US. FEDERAL FUNDS RATE IS VERY LOW. WE DO NEED TO MOVE POLICY BACK TO MORE NEUTRAL LEVELS THROUGH THIS YEAR. I THINK THAT IS A VERY REASONABLE OPTION. MIKE: SPEAKING OF NEUTRAL, WHAT DO YOU THINK NEUTRAL IS THESE DAYS? YOU ARE SORT OF THE GUY WHO GREETED THER STAR MEASUREMENT, THE KEY INDICATOR FOR WHAT NEUTRAL MAY BE. JOHN: IT IS HARD TO KNOW ABOUT THE NEUTRAL INTEREST-RATE, IT IS AN UNCERTAIN THING, SOMETHING WE DON'T MEASURE DIRECTLY. WE HAVE TO INFER FROM OTHER INDICATORS. MOST ESTIMATES OF NEUTRAL WERE QUITE LOW, AND THAT IS CONSISTENT WITH MY COLLEAGUES, THE FOMC'S VIEW THAT A NOMINAL FED FUNDS RATE IS AROUND 2.5%. I THINK ABOUT WHERE IT IS TODAY. THE ECONOMY IS BEING PUSHED AROUND BY SUPPLY AND DEMAND DRAMATICALLY, THE PANDEMIC, INVASION OF UKRAINE, OTHER FACTORS ARE MOVING THE ECONOMY AROUND. THEN I GO BACK TO WHAT ARE THE LONGER RUN DRIVERS OF A NEUTRAL RATE? ECONOMISTS HAVE IDENTIFIED DEMOGRAPHICS, PRODUCTIVITY GROWTH, GLOBAL DEMAND FOR SAFE ASSETS LIKE THE U.S. DOLLAR. I DON'T THINK THOSE HAVE FUNDAMENTALLY CHANGED SINCE BEFORE THE PANDEMIC. MY BASELINE ASSUMPTION IS THAT A NOMINAL FEDERAL FUNDS RATE IS IN THE LOW 2%, 2.5% RANGE. WE HAVE TO HAVE AN OPEN MIND AND SEE, FOLLOW THE DATA. MIKE: HOW FAR ABOVE THAT DO YOU THINK YOU HAVE TO GO TO BRING INFLATION DOWN? JOHN: THAT'S A REALLY IMPORTANT QUESTION AS WE GET BACK TO NEUTRAL, NOMINAL NEUTRAL LEVELS. I THINK WE HAVE TO DO TWO THINGS, KEEP FOCUS ON REAL INTEREST RATES. IT IS NOT JUST A NOMINAL INTEREST RATE, THE FEDERAL FUNDS RATE, BUT WHERE IS INFLATION? I THINK WE WILL NEED TO GET NOMINAL INTEREST RATES ADJUSTED FOR INFLATION, EXPECTING INFLATION, BACK TO MORE NORMAL LEVELS BY NEXT YEAR. AND WE MAY NEED TO GO A LITTLE BIT ABOUT THAT, DEPENDING ON WHERE INFLATION IS. I THINK THE ECONOMY RIGHT NOW HAS A LOT OF GOOD MOMENTUM. I THINK THE ECONOMY CAN WITHSTAND REAL INTEREST RATES AT NEUTRAL OR A BIT ABOVE. BUT THOSE DECISIONS WILL BE MADE IN THE FUTURE DEPENDING ON HOW THE ECONOMY EVOLVES. MIKE: WHERE IS INFLATION THESE DAYS? THE GENERAL CONSENSUS OF ANALYSTS COMING OUT OF THE CPI REPORT IS THAT INFLATION HAS PEAKED. JOHN: I WILL NOT MAKE A PRODUCTION ABOUT WHETHER INFLATION HAS PEAKED. CLEARLY, FOOD AND ENERGY PRICES HAVE BEEN VOLATILE, AFFECTED BY THE SITUATION IN UKRAINE. OIL PRICES COULD GO BACK UP, THEY ARE VOLATILE. I DON'T KNOW ABOUT PEEKING. -- PEAKING. REDUCING THE IMBALANCE OF SUPPLY AND DEMAND IN THE ECONOMY BY BRINGING INTEREST RATES BACK TO NORMAL LEVELS, THAT WILL BRING DEMAND CLOSER TO SUPPLY, WITH SOME OF THE SUPPLY CHAIN ISSUES GRADUALLY BEING RESOLVED. AND ALSO THIS REBALANCING BETWEEN GOODS AND SERVICES. I THINK THE UNDERLYING TREND IN INFLATION WILL PEAK SOON AND START COMING DOWN LATER IN THE YEAR. MIKE: THE BLACK ROCK INTEREST -- ANALYSTS SAY THAT YOU CANNOT RAISE RATES HIGH ENOUGH TO BRING INFLATION DOWN TO 2% IN THE SHORT RUN WITHOUT AND ON EXCEPT OF THE LEVEL OF UNEMPLOYMENT. HOW HIGH ARE YOU WILLING TO GO ON EMPLOYMENT? THEY ALSO SUGGEST THAT YOU MAY JUST LEARN TO LIVE WITH 3% INFLATION INSTEAD OF 2. JOHN: I WILL START WITH THE LAST PART, WE DON'T AGREE WITH THAT. WE HAVE A 2% LONGER GOAL. THAT IS OUR LONG RUN GOAL, BUT WE WILL STAY WITH. WE WILL GET INFLATION BACK TO 2%. IN TERMS OF THE UNEMPLOYMENT AND THE RISKS THERE, CLEARLY THIS IS A TIME OF UNCERTAINTY, CHALLENGING CIRCUMSTANCES TO CONDUCT MONETARY POLICY, BRINGING INFLATION DOWN WHILE KEEPING THE LABOR MARKET STRONG. I THINK WE HAVE A COUPLE OF ADVANTAGES OVER PREVIOUS EPISODES. WHERE IS THE ECONOMY THE STRONGEST, WHERE ARE WE SEEING DEMAND EXCEEDS SUPPLY? IT IS REALLY IN THE INTEREST SENSITIVE SECTORS, DURABLE GOODS, AUTOS, HOUSING. AS WE BROUGHT UP EXPECTATIONS OF INTEREST RATES, AS YIELDS HAVE MOVED UP, MORTGAGE RATES HAVE COME UP. THAT WILL HELP TO BRING DOWN THAT EXCESS DEMAND FOR THAT SECTOR RELATIVE TO SUPPLY. OUR MONETARY POLICY TOOL THIS TIME IS REALLY WELL-SUITED FOR THE IMBALANCE WE HAVE IN THE ECONOMY. I THINK THAT IS AN IMPORTANT POINT TO REMEMBER. THE SECOND THING IS, WE HAVE A UNIQUE SITUATION WITH THE DEMAND FOR LABOR MUCH STRONGER THAN SUPPLY, SO THE GOAL HERE WOULD BE TO REDUCE THAT EXCESS DEMAND. WE SEE IT IN THE RECORD NUMBER OF JOB OPENINGS, FOR EXAMPLE. LET'S GET THE NUMBER OF JOB OPENINGS DOWN TO A LEVEL CONSISTENT WITH MAXIMUM EMPLOYMENT. I DON'T THINK WE HAVE TO DECREASE EMPLOYMENT, BUT JUST TAKE A FROTH OUT OF THE ECONOMY AND GET ON A MORE SUSTAINABLE BASIS. MIKE: SO YOU DISAGREE WITH YOUR PREDECESSOR BILL DUDLEY SAID YOU CANNOT ACHIEVE A SOFT LANDING? JOHN: I THINK WE CAN ACHIEVE A SOFT LANDING, THIS IS A UNIQUE SET OF CIRCUMSTANCES WITH THE PANDEMIC, THE RUSSIAN INVASION OF UKRAINE CREATING A UNIQUE SET OF CIRCUMSTANCES. IT WILL NOT BE EASY. I WILL NOT PRETEND THIS IS MONETARY POLICY, EVERYTHING GOES EXACTLY ACCORDING TO PLAN, BUT WE ARE IN A GOOD PLACE WITH MONETARY POLICY. WE HAVE SEEN A SIGNIFICANT MOVEMENT IN YIELDS OF FINANCIAL CONDITIONS OVER THE PAST SEVERAL MONTHS. THAT IS ALREADY POSITIONING POLICY WELL TO GET THE SUPPLY AND DEMAND BACK INTO BALANCE AND TO SET US UP FOR BRINGING INFLATION DOWN OVER THE NEXT COUPLE YEARS. MIKE: I HAVE TO ASK ABOUT THE BALANCE SHEET. LAEL BRAINARD SUGGESTED THAT YOU ANNOUNCE IN MAY, STARTS IN JUNE. IS THAT YOUR ANTICIPATION? JOHN: NOT THE DECISION WE MADE BUT THAT IS WHAT I WOULD EXPECT, GETTING THE BALANCE SHEET REDUCTION PROCESS UNDERWAY. WE HAVE SET UP THE PRINCIPLES AROUND THAT. WE WORKED HARD ON COMING UP WITH A GOOD PLAN FOR THAT. SO, YES, IF WE MAKE THE DECISION AT THE MAY MEETING, TECHNICALLY, THAT PROCESS WOULD BEGIN AT THE BEGINNING OF JUNE. IT COULD CONTINUE FOR QUITE SOME TIME. MIKE: TWO QUICK FOLLOW-UPS. WHAT IS YOUR ESTIMATE ON THE IMPACT OF RATES ON REDUCING THE BALANCE SHEET? TWO, WHAT WOULD TRIGGER SALES OF MORTGAGE-BACKED SECURITIES? YOU SAID YOU MIGHT DO THAT. JOHN: THIS QUESTION ABOUT HOW YOU CONVERT BALANCE SHEET REDUCTION, HOW BIG OF A CHANGE IN THE FEDERAL FUNDS TARGET IS THAT EQUAL TO? THAT IS HARD. TO CALCULATE THAT NUMBER GIVEN ALL THE UNCERTAINTY, GIVEN THE BALANCE SHEET POLICY HAS AFFECTED THE ECONOMY IN DIFFERENT WAYS. THE WAY I THINK ABOUT IT, AS WE REDUCE THE BALANCE SHEET, AS WE ANNOUNCE DOING THAT, YOU ARE SEEING UPWARD PRESSURE ON LONGER-TERM INTEREST RATES, TERM PREMIUM. WE ARE SEEING THAT IN THE DATA. IF YOU ARE LOOKING AT FIVE-YOUR FORWARD TREASURY RATES, 10-YEAR RATES, WE HAVE SEEN OVER THE PAST SEVERAL MONTHS, MOVEMENTS UP IN THOSE RATES, WHICH I THINK REFLECT THE MARKET EXPECTATION THAT WE WILL CONDUCT A BALANCE SHEET REDUCTION. I SEE THAT AS THE CHANNEL BY WHICH IT AFFECTS THINGS, RAISES MORTGAGE RATES, AFFECTING BORROWING COSTS. I THINK A LOT OF IT HAS HAPPENED THROUGH THE EXPECTATION OF OUR FUTURE ACTION. THAT IS IN PARALLEL WITH OUR SHORT RATE, THE PATH OF THE FEDERAL FUNDS RATE, WHICH IS ALSO REMOVING MONETARY ACCOMMODATION. BOTH OF THESE ARE BEING ADJUSTED PRETTY SIGNIFICANTLY WITH BOTH OF THESE TOOLS. IN TERMS OF MBS SALES RIGHT NOW, THE FIRST PART OF THE PLAN IS, DOES NOT INCORPORATE SALES. IT IS MORE ABOUT LETTING THE BALANCE SHEET FALL ORGANICALLY, BE REDUCED THROUGH INORGANIC PROCESS. THAT IS WHERE WE NEED TO BE PROCESSED. THE FIRST STAGE IS GETTING THE SIZE OF THE BALANCE SHEET DOWN. THERE IS A LONGER-TERM ISSUE. WE ALSO WANT TO GET THE COMPOSITION OF THE BALANCE SHEET TO BE PRIMARILY TREASURIES. ONCE WE HAVE THE BALANCE SHEET REDUCTION WELL UNDERWAY, IS THE TIME WE CAN CONTEMPLATE, DO WE WANT TO ADD TO THE MIX SOME SALES TO REALLY GIVE THE LONG-RUN COMPOSITION RIGHT? BUT THAT IS NOT A DECISION FOR NOW. MIKE: JOHN WILLIAMS, PRESIDENT OF THE NEW YORK FEDERAL RESERVE, THANK YOU FOR COMING IN THIS MORNING. NOW, WE WILL SEND IT TO YOU. TOM: MICHAEL MCKEE, THANK YOU. ON RADIO AND TELEVISION, BLOOMBERG SURVEILLANCE. MUCH GOING ON THIS MORNING. I WANT TO PIVOT TO A QUIETER MARKET AND DATA CHECK, THE EURO AT A 1.08 HANDLE. COMING UP LATER, THE MANAGING DIRECTOR OF THE IMF, KRISTALINA GEORGIEVA WILL JOIN US. AMONG THE EVENTS IN ECONOMICS TODAY, NOT GREATER THEN IN