Good morning from Hong Kong where it's 9:00 a.m. here in the city and in Beijing and also in Shanghai welcome to the China Open. I'm David Inglis. Let's get to our top stories today. China again promising looser monetary policy. And most economists see a rates and triple aren't cut very soon. Now central banks in South Korea and Singapore tighten monetary policy to rein in inflation. And the ECB is the next one to watch. Now back in China here President Xi Jinping says China will stick to its zero Covid strategy. That's even as public anger simmers amid these economic costs mounting. Good morning again. Thanks for joining us on the program. Let me take you straight to breaking news right now. This pertains and perhaps one stock we'll be tracking will be Ali Baba here at the Open B Bloomberg scoop. That's the pop anti graft watchdog in China was among the agencies involved in this reason. Increased investigation into the links between aunt and some of the state owned Chinese companies will get you more details on that story. And as I mentioned one stock we'll be tracking of course at the open. We'll be Ali Baba perhaps as it pertains to this. Increased investigation into the links between aunt and some of the state owned Chinese companies will get you more details on that story. And as I mentioned one stock we'll be tracking of course at the open. We'll be Ali Baba perhaps as it pertains to this. That takes us into the approach. And just keep in mind I mentioned Ali Baba at a big pop overnight in a Golden Dragon index. So that might provide some tailwinds here as far as Chinese equities are concerned here. Have a look at futures right now coming online. Over in Singapore we had a flurry of central bank decisions. We can get to that in a couple of minutes. But to set some things up there for you tightening out of South Korea tightening on a Singapore that markets also coming on line. Flip the boards please if we can and have a look at the Singapore Straits Times index. And within that market of course we're looking at the currency. And when it takes them let's talk about the currency. It takes us then into the euro. We're still trading at near 1 my lows there on the year ahead of the ECB. We are stronger though on the same dollar as you can see there on your screens. Commodity markets. Well IEA cutting its demand here. That pertains to Chinese lockdowns here. We'll see what happens when it's when some of these contracts come on line here. And just very quickly here your twos and your tens. And by the way there has been a steepening trend this month here whether that's to as intense in some of your other parts of the yield curve your Chinese 10 year yields. And this hour as if it's not busy enough we get the Aussie jobs report. So stay tuned for that at about the open today. OK. We will start things off with a look and a recap of central bank action despite a ton of action. Here you have Argentina. We mentioned Singapore. You have South Korea maybe China and maybe something out of the ECB. Let's bring in our team of Bloomberg reporters for Morten Kathleen Hays joining us out of New York. Michelle Gem Briscoe is in Singapore for us and James Major is in Beijing. Kathleen let me start with you. And it's starting to be OK Kathleen. Well you could say what they did was expected because it was a split vote out of 21 economists surveyed by Bloomberg. 11 thought they do the 25 basis point hike while tents. And no they're going to hold back because their new governor has not been installed yet. Reach Hong Kong from the IMF who is all but certain to become the next head of the B OK a deputy governor governor overseeing this meeting. I think this shows us two things. Number one it inflation is above target in Korea. And in fact what they note in the lines coming out of their policy statement is compared to their February projection for you about 3 percent inflation this year it's up to 4 percent four point one percent year over year. Their target is 2 percent. Not too hard for this committee that's already raised rates three times. They paused in February to say yeah let's go ahead and do another one. And I don't think that is I guess that's that's my two takeaways. Inflation is the problem. They didn't have to wait for the next governor. And chances are we want to hear what they say at their presser to give us more guidance about the future hikes. Absolutely. Just over 60 minutes from now. Michelle let me get to you about an hour back 60 minutes back. He had Singapore and a move there. What did they say. What did they do. Well we all expected a tightening of some sort. David as you know the MLS uses the currency banned three different adjustments to that band rather than interest rates. And there were so many different combinations in our survey of what people predicted they might do. What is seen as an aggressive move. Today was MERS resetting the band upward appreciating that slope and inviting the same dollar to appreciate which we did see the same dollar rise by the most in more than a month or about a month after the announcement. So I think what was important here is that the MERS was stressing the near term pressures of inflation. They do see that ticking upward in the months ahead. They massively raise their forecast for inflation for the year especially in the all items inflation. They do see that moderating toward year end. I think what's important from the MERS statement is two things that central banks will have to look at from here on out. That is inflation. Their outlook for when this might kind of settle down of course a lot of uncertainties around the Ukraine Russia conflict especially. But aside from that how did how to balance that with growth at least for Singapore. They're confident enough that this Covid recovery is getting off the ground. That kind of offset some of those other pressures. So hopefully they won't need to tighten especially unexpectedly in the months ahead. It certainly won't be tightening will be China to PBS. James let me bring you in. China is facing a completely different set of challenges right now and analysts are expecting. Watch out on the PBS. See. The expectation is they will. They will cut interest rates tomorrow when they have these one year policy loans that are maturing and they will use that opportunity to cut interest rates. They also indicated yesterday that they counseled indicated yesterday that they will cut the reserve requirement ratio which means that banks have to keep less money reserve. And that gives them more money to lend. The real question is how much can monetary easing do for an economy where the problem is not lack of credit. It's the problem that people can't leave their houses. They can't get your goods can't get to market because of lockdowns because of trucks are stopped because porta closed. The interest rate cuts doesn't help if you can't leave your house to go out and spend. So the question is it looks like the PBS is going to act. Is that really going to have an effect on the economy. Is that really going to boost growth in the short term or in the long term. It's unlikely. Kathleen let's wrap things up with you. We're looking ahead to the ECB they have an inflation problem but it's a bit tricky as far as they're concerned. Well they've got a war in Ukraine right next to them. And if anybody is going to suffer from this and have recessionary type forces people say Europe's the region will get hit the hardest. So we're going to be listening for today is whatever Christine Legarde and any policy statement signals we get say about how how soon it feels like that first rate hike will come. Remember they're going to a rate hike on a negative. They've got minus zero point five on their key rate. In March Lagarde seemed to open the door to some time this year. Lot of hawks have been talking like that since then Klaus not for example who's the head of the Dutch Central Bank. He seems to favor a rate hike as soon as September. Now that's not June. It's not right around the corner. But those are the kind of signals we're going to be waiting to hear even though their inflation rate. However you look at it is far far above 2 percent. It continues to climb. We're showing you Spain. That's the highest one. We're showing you Jeremy about five and a half percent. But the ECB you know they're they're above 6 percent. Their targets 2 percent. They've got the reason to move. But it's talking about moves is going to be all about words and signals. Yep. How they say it's Kathleen Hays. Thank you so much. Great job guys. Michelle Gyroscope to a single projects maker out of Beijing takes us into the Shanghai Story right now. Nationwide numbers out of China. Right now we're close to thirty thousand not just yet twenty nine thousand three one seven according to CCTV. That's as of April 13 within Shanghai though. Twenty six twenty seven thousand cases roughly speaking is what we're talking about. And we are getting really more signs here that supply chain disruptions and as James Maker was pointing out there as well the monetary transmission and policy transmission effect might be in focus today. How did they get the money to where it's really needed at this point in time which is certainly unique set of circumstances. There we go. Twenty nine thousand three. One seven. As we approach the Thursday session on the Chinese mainland let's get it over now to Vonnie Quinn. She is in New York. She has your first word news finding. David thank you. The United States is sending Ukraine 800 million dollars worth of new military hardware. President Biden announced this on Wednesday after a phone call with presidents the landscape. The new package includes heavy artillery systems and armored personnel carriers. This signals a more intense military commitment after earlier shipments of mostly defensive weapons. U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has called Beijing to account for its ever closer relationship with Moscow. She's criticized China for practices that she says unfairly damage the national security interests of others. And she's warned Beijing to help end Russia's war in Ukraine or face a loss of its standing in the world. World's attitude towards China and its willingness to embrace further economic integration may will be affected by China's reaction to our call for resolute action on Russia. Finland has started a process expected to lead Russia's Nordic neighbor into NATO in response to the attack on Ukraine. Prime Minister Sano Marin's has a bid to join. The organization could be decided in the coming weeks after the release of a white paper that cited better security guarantees via the alliance's mutual defense clause. Local media reports Sweden may also follow suit. Sri Lanka has been downgraded deeper into junk by Fitch. It says the nation's decision to suspend payments on foreign debt has kicked off a sovereign default process. Fitch cut Sri Lanka's long term foreign currency to see which is one step above default. Earlier S & P also lower. The country scored a double C the third lowest level. The decisions come amid widespread political and social unrest. Global news 24 hours a day on air and on Bloomberg Quicktake powered by more than twenty seven hundred journalists and analysts and more than 120 countries. I'm Vonnie Quinn. This is Bloomberg David. To our Bloomberg school on ads and China's top graft watchdog taking a direct role there more more details on this John Leo. Joining us now our great China senior executive editor. John. Yeah. Tell us about this story. What do we know. It's a recently we know that regulators asked state owned banks state owned enterprises to look at all of the links that they had to add and report those up to the government. What we know now is that the CBI the top anti graft regulator in China was involved in that probe. So they too were looking into the connections between at and state owned enterprises as well as state owned banks. We understand that they were involved because they were investigating at that time. The former party secretary of Hanja which is the city where and then also Jack Ma ISE Ali Baba based. What what is unclear at the moment is if that probe is ongoing. And so what it would it sort of says pretty clearly though is that the stakes for Jack Ma's business empire are greater than we thought they were. What's next though. What does it mean. So the former party secretary was formally charged earlier this week in the prosecution's public statement. the China Open. Good morning. Right. Welcome back to the show. The big story across these markets of course is really monetary policy inflation and tightening. And man it has been a terrible year for fixed income. Not a great year there. And it's really not hard to see why with inflation in central banks read left and right trying to keep up here. Let's bring in Omar Slim. He's p.m. fixed income of course at Pine Bridge Investments joining us right now. Omar it's been tough. We all know that. Do you see the investing conditions and monetary policy easing at some point soon. Easing. I don't think so with the. Probably the only exception being China. But outside of China I think 1 3 policy is really behind the curve. I said that in your show last time we touched Linda back in Japan. And I think that for instance for the Fed there really they were really itching to go with 50 basis points. And I think the Russian invasion of Ukraine stopped that. So they went for 25 basis points. I think for the next one to potentially three meetings they might do 50 basis points if they can. So I think in terms of monetary policy it's globally behind the curve. And I think what you will see and what you are starting to see bank five at the New Zealand today with the MERS Bank of Korea is that there is going to be more synchronised hikes all over. All right. And against the backdrop of that markets do look ahead. Is there any value right now in fixed income and where would that faith. Within fixed income I think there's a few things that are interesting but I think broadly what we are telling our investors is it's very important to be a nation hedge. I think in terms of particular it comes to the Treasuries. I think a case can be made that the bulk of the move is done doesn't mean that we're going to see a reversal. But I think we might start to see some stabilization because there's a lot that's priced in. So duration has continued to be important for for for sometime. In terms of our region here David in terms of Asia I think we obviously so very strong dollar. This start of the year and there was a perfect confluence of factors risk sentiment deteriorating interest rate Rancho egrets being a bit more insulated. So economic growth which states the strong. But I think we're going to start to see some pockets of value within certain local currencies for instance. Deibert Within the hard currency market the investment grade market continues to be relatively well and prayers and frankly outperforming most of its peers high yield. It's really very idiosyncratic stories very specific. I think part of that market particularly in terms of China property market is scarred. And I think part of it will simply not come back. But there are certain names which we're starting to see some returns dispersion there which is quite I think we think that there are certain names that have a lot of value and that they're going to survive the current turmoil. And do you think on that last note that he just made on Chinese high yield that the coming and probably imminent really policy support in one form we don't know yet. Do you think the markets priced that in already. Yeah I think the key term in terms of what you said is we don't know yet. And this is a problem that we've had for for for sometime which is essentially in terms of policy announcements and the narrative that has been scored that we have not really seen any major tangible actions. So I think now with the lockdowns or the lockdowns that we're seeing and certain tier one city is really significant and represent major downside economic risks for it for China. I think there were probably step up their policy support. And that's kind of comes through monetary policy. And I do take the point that in a monetary policy might not be effective. It's if we have lockdowns and obviously that will stifle demand and supply. But still it will be incrementally beneficial. This is Bloomberg. Right. Welcome back to the show just about under eight minutes to open some stocks that we're tracking here at the open you folks in farm here that's on the back of its Covid-19 antigen is getting approved here for sale on demand. Then some broad gains there. As we approach modest I should also add to that to ICBC and the story there is essentially the bank letting individual clients stopping some of them in terms of the service hotline and investment platforms next week. And it takes us really into the banking story here. The broader one with results out of JP Morgan. Five hundred and twenty four million dollar loss there. That's due today. Exposure to Russia with the CEO Jamie Diamond talking about the challenges ahead. That's another huge cloud on the horizon and I weren't prepared for what we understand it we're just I can't tell you the outcome. I hope those things all disappear and go away. We have a soft landing and the more is resolved. I just wouldn't bet at all that. Welcome back to the show just about under eight minutes to open some stocks that we're tracking here at the open you folks in farm here that's on the back of its Covid-19 antigen is getting approved here for sale on demand. Then some broad gains there. As we approach modest I should also add to that to ICBC and the story there is essentially the bank letting individual clients stopping some of them in terms of the service hotline and investment platforms next week. And it takes us really into the banking story here. The broader one with results out of JP Morgan. Five hundred and twenty four million dollar loss there. That's due today. Exposure to Russia with the CEO Jamie Diamond talking about the challenges ahead. That's another huge cloud on the horizon and I weren't prepared for what we understand it we're just I can't tell you the outcome. I hope those things all disappear and go away. We have a soft landing and the more is resolved. I just wouldn't bet at all that. Now the bank also reporting blow out bond trading earnings here but missing as far as IP revenues concerned. Let's take a deeper dive. Su Keenan is with us. Talk is it numbers Sue. So we saw J.P. Morgan setting aside I think 900 million in terms of reserves there because of inflation. And you have of course what's taking place in Russia and Ukraine. Yeah. That's the most they've set aside from possible credit losses since 2020. So a bit of a downbeat tone on outlook. The bank seeing are recession risks rising taking as mentioned more than a half billion dollar loss on its exposure to Russia also has huge exposure to commodities and lost about 120 million in that short squeeze involving nickel. Remember that all of it stole the show from strong fixed income trading results which crossed estimates by a billion. And as this was the first of the top six banks to report there is a lot of focus on what Jamie Diamond had to say. He remains optimistic on the economy at least for the short term but said he sees significant geo political and economic challenges ahead due to high inflation supply chain issues and the war in Ukraine. Now the stock was down more than 3 percent in the regular session on those mixed results. After hours it was up a bit but it has been under pressure for the year. As for highlights fixed income and equity trading revenue both beat estimates bringing net income to eight point three billion. Again that was a big win. Investment banking was the mix the volatility having a chilling effect on deals. We mentioned the fallout from the Russia Ukraine situation the nickel short squeeze on that setting aside of 900 million due to the quote increasing possibility of downside risk due to high inflation. Now again this was the first look at how U.S. banks have handled the turmoil of war and the threat of inflation. Diamond did write in an annual letter earlier this month that while J.P. Morgan's direct exposure to Russia is limited they could still lose about a billion over time. Su Keenan there on the latest earnings out of JP Morgan which by the way in terms of earnings here that's also a theme mini theme if you will across these Chinese markets in speaking out. Here we are just minutes away from the open of Hong Kong and the Chinese mainland here range bound. We've been there. Well we haven't been out of it. Let's put it that way for the last couple of weeks or so. Have a look at this. In terms of the Hang Seng index you can basically take this chart and basically apply that to most benchmarks in China. We're waiting for policy action. We'll see what happens with this one. It just in terms of the analysts actions here some big one out of Goldman Sachs. In fact your SAIC motor could cut to sell King soft raise to buy at HSBC. And it takes us really into the agenda for today. We are on watch for any potential policy action it could commerce for. As Goldman and Bloomberg Economics is concerned here the triple art cut as early as today according to our analysts at Bloomberg Intelligence. Reopening plays of course still very much in focus here in Hong Kong. That has really been the outperforming group and really what these bond markets and rate swaps are telling us about the imminent policy easing. The open is just ahead. This is Bloomberg. Good morning. We're not just yet at the open and I'm losing my breath. OK so where do we start. Singapore tighten policy one Argentina. We're looking ahead to the ECB to be OK. Raise interest rates. That was almost a split decision as far as forecasts are concerned at any moment now. We should be getting of course the details of that statement. About an hour from now we should be getting a press conference. So we'll just wait for that. Also in terms of waiting here the PPO see certainly when you get to state counts. So coming out you know this frequently in the short amount of time and certainly just tells you that policy action might be imminent. Goldman Sachs to reiterate what we were mentioning earlier basically saying any day now in terms of a triple but potentially even a rate cut. Some Bloomberg Economics thinks that triple ARCA could come as early as today. We are called substantially higher here in these markets. And have a look at where we are here. Eight tenths of one percent on a CSI 300 coming on the back of quite a massive move on to Golden Dragon Index up overnight. Let's see how Hong Kong is faring. Let's have a look at that please. If we can flip the board Hang Seng index and we showed you the chart earlier on how we had been range. But it certainly begs the question. We have been waiting for policy action at about the same time these markets have been trading in a range. Is it going to be enough to break us out of the range or has it really been priced in four tenths of one percent. Just tech 1 percent. By the way in case you missed it we had the Bloomberg scoop as pertains to and you can read all about that for our clients on a terminal. It's also under the Web site to Aussie jobs report is out. OK here we go. Seventeen thousand eight hundred eighty six. This is month and month. The estimate was thirty four thirty thousand. It's worth noting that this is probably one of the most difficult economic indicators to predict. And really economists no offense please don't take any offense. You really have a bad track record of predicting this one. But in any case of course a little bit lower than expectations. It doesn't really change the narrative on tightening. Certainly inflation doesn't seems to tell you so. OK. Let's let's talk about this and what this really means for policy moving forward. Joining us now in fact to discuss the market outlook amidst all this tightening that's taking place Stephanie Holtz Jan a CIO at Deutsche Bank International Private Bank who's also a member by the way of the Singapore Foreign Exchange Committee under the MBA s. Stephanie good morning. Let's save the China topic for for later. Since you are of course over there in Singapore and a member there could just give us your initial take may tighten policy MERS. What does this mean for testing dollar moving forward. Good morning David. Well me being a member of the Ethics Working Group doesn't mean that I have the inside scoop on monetary policy changes. I have to be quite honest here. But we have of course been expecting the emirs to to make this move. You know it's it's been something that was advertised. I think that in advance they had an intra meeting before and we knew that inflation is on their mind. So this move this morning didn't come as a surprise but it's a lot happening in the central bank space. Absolutely. You know yesterday Bank of New Zealand. Then followed by the Bank of Canada. And this morning Singapore. We know inflation is the topic isn't it. Really has been. Feels like the Olympics of interest rate hikes this week. Going back to Friday. Just OK so Stephanie let's talk about China then because that they might go the opposite way. Well what are your expectations in terms of just monetary support and how does that really move the needle on sentiment. And also probably a very weak earnings season ahead of a Chinese market. Yes. Well we have actually turned cautiously optimistic on the Chinese equity market in April already given we perceived the communication from the government as the line in the sand. But of course right now the most important part to assess the macro complex is the Covid situation and how it's been handled and whether the policy will change anytime soon and the impact that it will have on the economy. So that is the one most important part. Everybody is monitoring and of course it's a varying outlook at the moment. As you said we have I think 40 cities now reporting active Covid cases. Most probably is about 30 percent of the overall country GDP affected. We are monitoring the road freight rate the road Fred index how this is developing. And it looks like this time and this is not just affecting the lock down areas but it's actually going further. And so as you said this will affect earnings because this is affecting consumer sentiment. And if it does not just affect the lockdown areas but the broader spectrum we will have supply chain varies. We have consumer lack of demand overall. And so it's something where we have to brace ourselves for the next Q1 and Q2 earnings most probably to be on the negative side and also the macroeconomic data that's to come. And we have more next week. Right. GDP for instance. Yep absolutely. That's on Monday too. So what does this all mean then for. Broadly emerging markets for this quarter for example. I mean we have seen a lot of outflows whether that's the bond markets or equity markets on the Chinese mainland where does that money go and what does that represent if you're sitting on an E.M. portfolio. One was probably this is we have to brace ourselves for more short term volatility for more depressed risk and demand as you just said before. But I also realized that what we have turned cautiously optimistic because now of course we are looking towards more action from the lip service we've got so far. And we got it yesterday again right from the state council that they will be shifting monetary and fiscal support at the appropriate time most probably for some of the fiscal support at the appropriate time only comes in ones. The Covid restrictions can be lifted because only then really people are able to go out and know be able to consume again etc. But in terms of policy moves the market and ourselves as well is now bracing for news especially this week. This is a big week was probably also next week in terms of seeing a triple R cut or the medium term lending facility rate to be taken down. So in that respect you asked about portfolio impact. This is something where we could see sentiment improving and of course more real action putting coming from the PUC that this will actually support the complex and therefore you can start to be cautiously optimistic that there is support coming in. If we see these measures and we would stay cautiously optimistic and look for more measures to come in to move in a more positive territory going forward. Stephanie to people who know me I'm a cynic. So I was born cautiously optimistic. Haven't haven't even changed since. What else are you. What else do you like apart from being cautiously optimistic on the Chinese markets. In terms of hedges for example you know where inflation is right now. What are you telling your wealthy clients. Well we like the fact that we have this amazing policy divergence and I think we hinted on this earlier with other central banks and their rest of the world being on a very aggressive hiking path surprising the market even but also advising the market like the Fed that there's much more to come and probably quite from Florida. And on the other hand of course. Yes we have a challenging environment because the emerging markets and also China of course that advantage of attractiveness is disseminating a little bit. And that is as you said it's causing outflows and pressure. The currency for instance which then will be a reinforcing effect. But on the other hand you have also typically in. And if you're an environment where inflation allows you to continue to stimulate you will actually have a benefit in terms of the equity markets and valuations are attractive. So hopefully this will be propelling equities higher most probably in the second half of the year rather than the next two to three months. So I think you can remain cautiously optimistic or even more so going forward. David. Stephanie thank you so much for making time. We look forward to speaking to you again. That was great. By the way Stephanie Holt Jen Deutsche Bank International Private Bank CIO for the Asia Pacific. OK. So we are about eight minutes into the Chinese session here. So Ali Baba is actually now seeing some declines here on the back off of that scoop that Bloomberg scoop here in terms of China's top graft watchdog being really taking an active role there in the recent increase there between the connections between ads and of course other things three and a half percent. We'll tell you more about the story a bit later on. Also just a flag and we can talk about this later that we are waiting for more details on the Bank of Greece statement. They raised interest rates so we'll get you more details when that does drop. In the meantime to a Vonnie Quinn she is in New York. She has your first read news. Funny David. Thank you. Fed Governor Christopher Woolery says the U.S. economy can handle aggressive Guy Johnson tightening. He supports raising rates by a half point next month. Well I told CNBC that he prefers to front load future rate hikes with the aim of getting the key rate above neutral by the second half of the year. According to the latest medium Fed estimate the neutral rate lies at around two point four percent. China's central bank is expected to take steps to ease policy in the coming days. A Bloomberg survey shows economists expect the BBC to cut its key policy rate on Friday. It's also expected to reduce the reserve ratio requirements for banks after China's cabinet said the BBC would come to an appropriate time. China's two previous triple R cuts came just days after similar statements occurred in the English tax haven of Jersey is frozen more than seven billion dollars of assets linked to Roman Abramovich. That's equivalent to half the Russian tycoons publicly listed wealth. Police also raided premises suspected to be connected to the oligarch who was sanctioned by the EU and UK last month. Representatives for relevance did not immediately respond to requests for comment. New York City law enforcement officials have arrested Frank James in Manhattan. This in connection with Tuesday's shooting at a Brooklyn subway station that injured more than two dozen people. James faces a federal terrorism charge and could face up to life in prison if convicted. The U.S. capped a dramatic manhunt that stretched nearly 30 hours and set the city on edge. Global news 24 hours a day on air and on Bloomberg Quicktake powered by more than twenty seven hundred journalists and analysts. More than 120 countries and Vonnie Quinn. This is Bloomberg data. Okay here we go. The Bank of Korea a statement is out. And just to tell you some lines coming through here the backdrop is the race interest rates. Just in case you missed that here economic growth to be slightly below projections. Inflation to be slightly above or significantly above projections in Fed and that the economy will continue its recovery in terms of exports and consumption. And that growth does look sound despite the war over in Ukraine. In about 40 minutes we should be getting a press briefing. So we'll get you more details on this just ahead. Right. Also coming up here in the show China hesitating in terms of bailing out and giving that money. Sri Lanka has been asking all to Pakistan here a sign that Xi Jinping the president is tweaking his belt and rallying support. The details of that story just ahead. This is Bloomberg. Welcome to the show. Welcome back to the show rather. OK. Let's talk about this ongoing economic crisis that's taking place in South Asia of two economies there. Sri Lanka to start with that has been downgraded deeper into junk by Fitch citing the nation's decision to suspend its payments on foreign debt has really kicked off a sovereign default process. Earlier you had S & P of course also lowering the country's rating to its third lowest level now over in Pakistan. The new government there is said to have selected Mr. Ismail as the new finance chief and a head of crucial talks of course with the IMF. And he will have to deal with Asia's second fastest inflation after Sri Lanka by the way amid falling forex reserves that have dropped to levels that can essentially fund only a couple of months of imports. Now the US has been accusing China and this is going to make sense in a moment I promise you. Over the past two years of using debt diplomacy to make developing nations across the world more dependent on Beijing. There we go. As promised it's ring in China. Government reporter Lucy Liu to tie the story for us together. Lucille why has there been I guess hesitation. Why isn't China immediately coming to the rescue of those three. Lamkin Pakistan. Hi yes. So I mean these countries both in need of you know really urgent support whether it's really over loans credit lines or swap agreements. And China hasn't yet delivered on these requests. There's a few reasons for this more cautious approach. One is it's refining presence seat belt and road initiative. Those scholars in China are saying that you know risk management really is the increasingly emphasized. And so it's the more arduous process to get you know new loans approved. And some of these policy banks are already very much overextended. We also have China dealing with some pretty urgent domestic issues itself whether it's Covid or the property market. So there's certainly less reluctance to throw money around with the tiny economic situation at home. And the final part of it is perhaps this hesitancy to be seen interfering in messy domestic political situations. So you know yet another reason to wait perhaps for the political dust to settle before acting. Well let's then take a step back to that last point. What has been the criticism of China lending and why does China actually then think it's being unfairly blamed. Yes. So I mean a lot of the criticism has been around the to be in terms of scale. Some of the lending you know we saw over the past decade or so China really becoming the world's largest government creditor with its policy banks lending more to developing countries than the IMF or the World Bank and some recent years. So it's really become this huge player. But a lot of the lending is opaque. And and you know where China thinks it's being unfairly blamed is because a lot of the most burdensome debt in terms of maturity and rates is not usually owed by a lot or government lenders rather to private market participants. So there's only so much I can do while I can act quickly. It's not going to solve these problems for these two countries by itself. And ultimately it comes down to this. Do experts expect China to come through for both countries very quickly. The quick answer is yes the expectation is that while my drag we don't know when there is the expectation that it will come through. And this is something that we also heard from the Sri Lankan on boy here in Beijing that he's very confident that those requests will be honored. Lucy Liu. Our China government reporter there in fact on that last point was he was making here on Sri Lanka's top ambassador or the ambassador in Beijing. Here we'll have a guest later this hour who can perhaps comment on these ongoing negotiations and discussions. The finance minister the new one here will be joining us as the country looks to avert an economic crisis. We'll ask him of course what reforms could be presented to the IMF as they negotiate that bailout program. That interview in just under two hours from now. Right now China's foreign and economic relations were in focus when Janet Yellen in fact was speaking ahead of next week's G7 meeting. The U.S. treasury secretary called Beijing to account for its relationship with Moscow. And a full market round that of course is going into that story. These lockdowns in China are also causing some disruptions in terms of Taiwanese production chains here as 20 companies in the region including Apple laptop manufacturer are halting production given the lockdowns there. The details just ahead. This is Bloomberg. Welcome back to the show. So China's continued pursuit of a cold and zero policy has led to a halt in production at more than 30 Taiwanese companies including Megatron and Apple laptop manufacturer Quantum Computers. Now this does come ahead of some crucial earnings. Later today TSMC is due out with its financial report which is roughly expected here post yet another record quarterly profit. Let's bring in Debbie Wu our Asia Tech Report and joining us now to talk us through this. So let's let's talk about TSMC in just a moment. Let me just start with the lockdowns here and what type of disruptions we are seeing across these supply chains. Now Debbie. So the latest study done more than 30 colonies cut things including the iPhone wear and make book maker have halted their operations in east eastern China to comply with local Covid restrictions. And so we have already seen that U.S. consumers while trying to order apples Apple Premium laptop models now have to wait until like June to get their own products. And that's a young. It is a huge jump compared to recent days. That shows that the faults in China's military operations have already closed on more disruptions in supply of gadgets. And at the same time demand side could be an issue as well as the war. Economists estimate that up close to 400 million people under a full lockdown in China. And if the lockdowns continue beyond apparel then China's economy could go into a contraction in the second quarter. OK Debbie let's talk TSMC arguably one of the most important companies to look at right now it represents really a lot of things not just the company itself. What. What. Well first what time is earnings coming out. That's one part of the question. And what are we looking at as far as that earnings call is concerned. Right. So need these numbers to come out around 130 this afternoon so I do well. And then check out the true blue your latest earnings release one day. And they will hold you earnings call at 2 o'clock Hong Kong time in the afternoon. And investors will be trying to figure out what exactly the impact on China's outstanding print law has on a wide range of products. Ringing phone must not hold as TV's and not electric vehicles. And I think people will also want to find out exactly what the blue chip shortage switching is because a lot of carmakers are still saying that they are grappling with a continuing shortage of chips with us and lengthens saying that the communist regime the is about the same as last year. So I think investors will want to find out more about that as well. OK Debbie were there on all the latest out of the supply chain disruptions here at least 30 companies and we might get some just interesting commentary by the TSMC when they come out with that report as DSW was pointing out a 130 that's in about three and half hours from now. Translating of course just in case you're watching from not here in the region. OK. Let's let's have a look at where we are here across markets. So where do I start. So we've had the Singapore Monetary Authority tightening rates. That's one tightening policy. Just to be more specific there are new ones. The Bank of Korea raising its interest rates in about 20 minutes. We should be getting a press briefing. That's number two. Third as we had Aussie jobs report missing estimates there. We had dip into five year yields. That should be showing there on your screens. And as far as forex markets go here this is something you don't normally see by the way and the dollar declines. So you are getting that nice green hue of green there on that second call them their single and leading that on the back of that decision of course out of the MLS here. So yeah we'll flesh out more of the big market themes ahead by the way. It's also one more the ECB. That's the big one. That's later today. There's plenty more ahead. This is Bloomberg.