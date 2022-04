00:00

U.S. futures move at the open after the S & P 500 rose for the first time in four sessions. We had tech leading the advance and we had U.S. Treasury yields also under pressure today which was really interesting to see given that we have producer price inflation rising by the most on record. We have the dollar index also seeing is more stay. Since March we had WTI gaining ground in the New York session but under a little bit of pressure in Asia below that. One hundred and four dollars a barrel level. This Heidi of course as the IEA came out and lowered its expectations for global demand given the lockdowns in China. Since March we had WTI gaining ground in the New York session but under a little bit of pressure in Asia below that. One hundred and four dollars a barrel level. This Heidi of course as the IEA came out and lowered its expectations for global demand given the lockdowns in China. Yeah and Jerry take a look at how we're seeing the really RB NZ decision reverberate across some of these other assets as well. Other central banks now really being put on notice as to just the aggressiveness that they might need to move to get the front foot on global inflation. We saw of course that massive 50 basis point hike to one and a half percent the biggest rate rises seen from the RBA. And just about 22 years he talked about the Bank of Canada a little bit earlier as well. And a lot of these commodities exporting countries are getting the benefits but also the inflationary impact being felt a little bit more as well. Sydney futures when it comes to the start of cash trading in about an hour's time we're seeing a little bit of upside a muted start maybe about a quarter of 1 per cent at the start of cash trading. The 10 year you're holding pretty steady under that 3 percent level that we've seen being breached as a milestone. A few days earlier Kiwi stocks up by just about two tenths of 1 percent. And we are watching of course the pricing dynamic when it comes to the Aussie and Kiwi the Aussie dollar trading at the highest since 2020 against the Kiwi dollar. Interestingly because with the big 50 basis point move traders are now winding back their future expectations of what more and how fast the RBA NZ will now move from here. Also watching dollar yen just creeping up their 125 still still not over 126. But certainly we have been seeing a little bit more movement in that pair than we have. Since that verbal intervention from the finance ministry where investors are bracing for a busy day ahead for Asian central banks whether any easing from the BBC may support settlement. Let's bring across Asset Asia editor Andrew Harper. Certainly for Chinese equities so much of the hopefulness of the rebound has been backed up on these expectations of broad based easing from the ABC. We haven't gotten it yet but we're getting kind of more teasers certainly a signalling that they will move when they feel the time is right. Hi. Hi. Yeah look that's right. China's cabinet said that the central bank would cut the amount money banks hold in reserve when the time is right. And it is a further sign off of additional monetary stimulus from China to support the economy. We know that the government is worried they have come out and they have said that they are worried about the slowdown because of these lockdowns that we are seeing these fresh lockdowns that we are seeing in China and that they want to support growth. So yes that will be a focus for the market today. And investors are also looking for perhaps another cut in the one year policy interest rate. We had one in January. There is talk that we could have one this week. And yeah there's more there's more easing. The market is looking for more potential easing in China to to support the economic growth. And we could see two economies going in a completely different direction. The Bank of Korean the monetary authority of Singapore. Yeah look there there is some divergence there we've got that Bank of Korea decision coming out today. It looks a little bit uncertain in terms of what's going to happen. But yeah look like we saw the Central Bank of New Zealand as you said yesterday lifting rates by 50 basis points. So we are seeing some divergence. But overall the inflation picture is you know is a major issue for all. For all the central banks in Asia and as well as the Federal Reserve. They take private deal for that. You go now across as Asia. Book there we are just getting some breaking news that clearly I am distracted by. This is the take private deal for Australian fibre cabling firm Unity. We are hearing that unity is now backing that Aussie five dollar a share cash takeover bid from the Brookfield led consortium to take that group. Private Unity is recommending the Brookfield led offer at five dollars Australian per share in cash. Now the the consortium is being led by Hage R. L. Morrison and current Brookfield Infrastructure Partners. That was at around a 2.5 billion U.S. dollar agreement to take Unity Group private. We had heard that the Adelaide based residential broadband provider was expected to announce a deal as soon as potentially this week. When I hear it now hearing that unity is backing that offer at five dollars Australian per share for the takeover to take it private. It did. The consortium did actually improve its offer to that amount from four dollars 50. That was first tabled back in March. And they've been in exclusive negotiations since then. That deal if it comes through would mark the second largest transaction targeting an Australian company so far this year. Of course the biggest one was Blackstone's almost 9 billion Aussie dollar acquisition of Crown Resorts Gerry Ryan Heidi. And another company that we're following JP Morgan's first quarter results marred by a five hundred and twenty four million dollar loss tied to the market fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Here's what CEO Jamie Diamond said about the war and the earnings call. That's another huge cloud horizon and I weren't prepared for what we understand. We're just I can't tell you the outcome. I hope those things all disappear and go away. We have a soft landing and the war is resolved. I just wouldn't bet at all that this crosses equal. Who leads Bloomberg as America's finance coverage. Sally so what do you make of all of these concerns. Well in a sense Jamie Diamond has put his money where his mouth is even though he says that he wouldn't bet at all if they put aside nine hundred two million as a reserve to effectively cover for bad debts. And they did that because they cited higher inflation and the war in Ukraine. So it kind of indicates that the probability of a recession in their minds has gone from low to slightly less low as the chief financial officer Jeremy Finding said. Sally what do we make of the fact that we've seen the big banks really trail the moves that we've seen in equity markets. It's not something that you would think is intuitive given we're on the brink of a very aggressive tightening interest rate rise campaign. Yes. So we saw JP Morgan today. It reported a decline in investment banking. It reported a decline in trading revenue although not as bad as some analysts had expected. And we can probably expect and anticipate that the other big banks that report tomorrow Citi Morgan Stanley Goldman Sachs and Wells Fargo may experience something similar. Russia of course will be very high on the agenda for at least Citi which is the bank with the most exposure in the country has something like 10 billion of exposure. So unless we'll be watching very much for that. But I think the volatility in March that helped banks offset some of the poor trading in the quarter more broadly. But actually on the flip side it impacted and perhaps chilled some of the deals in the market which eat into their investment banking revenue. So it's been quite a messy murky picture for a lot of the banks. Analysts have said and that definitely was the reality today with JP Morgan. Sally Bakewell who lays out America's finance coverage there. Let's get you to Vonnie Quinn with the first weather headlines Bonnie. Heidi thank you. The United States is sending Ukraine eight hundred million dollars worth of new military hardware. President Biden announced this on Wednesday after a phone call with presidents landscape. The new package includes heavy artillery systems and armored personnel carriers. This signals a more intense military commitment after earlier shipments of mostly defensive weapons. New York City law enforcement officials have arrested Frank James in Manhattan. This in connection with Tuesday's shooting at a Brooklyn subway station that injured more than two dozen people. James faces a federal terrorism charge and could face up to life in prison if convicted. The arrest capped a dramatic manhunt that stretched nearly 30 hours and set the city on edge. According the English tax haven of Jersey has frozen more than seven billion dollars of assets linked to Roman Abramovich. That's equivalent to half of the Russian tycoons publicly listed wells. Police also raided premises suspected to be connected to the oligarch who was sanctioned by the E.U. and the U.K. last month. Representatives for Obama which did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Finland has started a process expected to lead Russia's Nordic neighbor into NATO in response to the attack on Ukraine. Prime Minister Sanna Marin says a bid to join the organization could be decided in the coming weeks after the release of a white paper that cited better security guarantees. Will the alliance's mutual defense goals. Local media reports Sweden may also follow suit. Global news 24 hours a day on air and on Bloomberg Quicktake powered by more than twenty seven hundred journalists and analysts and more than 120 countries and Vonnie Quinn. This is Bloomberg Quicktake cheering drive on is still ahead. TSMC set to report earnings later after posting record revenue earlier this month. We'll discuss what to expect. But up next the latest US inflation data show some signs pricing pressures may be peaking. We'll break down what that means for the markets with Cap Trust. This is Bloomberg. He will try to maintain strong labor markets grow bringing inflation down but and it has been done in the past. It's not an impossible combination but it will requires skill room. Also good luck. And I know that's what they would try to accomplish. U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen there. Our next guest says inflation is probably peaking now but still remains cautious and patient on the markets. Let's discuss with Michael Vogel's and CIO of CAC Trust Michael. Good to have you with us. It was really interesting to see the market reaction today because we had producer price inflation jumping but then yields falling stocks rising. What price data point are investors watching. Yeah many of them right and it sort of depends on day to day almost hour to hour depending on the headlines. That's that's the real challenge. You know it's a really difficult problem with inflation today because we've got sort of two waves of inflation. The first being of course from Covid and the sort of reopening of the economy when everything stopped. We had all this stimulus around the globe and and all the logistical issues caused this huge demand with with no supply. But get this this Covid inflation that we believe is sort of slowing down here in the U.S. You're seeing you know used cars begin to roll over after massive massive inflation and used car pricing and other things like that. The problem is you have the second wave which is really driven by the Ukraine war. Energy employment and housing. And those are more sticky there. There they're more embedded into the economy. And it's going to take a little longer for those to work itself out. And that's what the Fed is trying to manage. And is that why the markets seem more pessimistic these days whether it's about the equity space the economic trajectory here in the U.S.. How do you position. Yeah there's there's so there's almost no end to the list of negatives. You know the list of horribles that then as equity investors were looking at they'd go on and on. Right. Whether it's inflation the Federal Reserve tightening valuations are relatively high. You've got a war. Just to add on top of that you've got to you've got a election coming up in a few months. You know in mid-term elections there's plenty to be worried about that. The real challenge is you know how is the market digesting this. We're still being cautious. We think there's a lot more that can go wrong than probably can go right. Although we'll see. Michael take a look at this chart because I want to get your view on what's going on with financials or what's really not going on with financial. Given what we've seen across Treasuries and across the yield curve this is a chart taking a look at U.S. banks lagging despite the rising yield environment financials and the S & P 500 versus a 10 year yield. Is it a mis understanding that we should expect to see banks being correlated to a rising rate environment. Or is it in fact a bit counterintuitive that we're not seeing that boost. No it's a very interesting dynamic. Right. When. When interest rates were zero all banks wanted was a little bit of net interest margin. That is longer rates higher than shorter rates. So that they could they could. They could take in deposits and lend at higher rates. And when we saw the first lift off of interest rates as your graph pointed out perfectly. You saw a nice correlation between higher interest rates and and bank prices. Financials in general that had been broken because I think the fact of the matter is now it's not an issue of just simply higher rates giving the banks breathing room. This is really now an inflationary problem. The Fed is beginning to slow the economy down. We think the economy's already slowing down. So now the Fed is going to sort of double down on it and really ratchet up interest rate increases. That's going to cause a problem in the economy. I think that's what you're seeing. Not not just net interest margin expansion which which you saw some of in JP Morgan's commentary this morning today. But you know the actual slowdown in the economy beginning to break that correlation. The other interesting dynamic is what we've had in tech stocks right for a long time. They were pretty resilient. Now we're starting to see that gap particularly when you take a look at the likes of the Nasdaq 100 contrasted against the broader S & P. Are we just going to see a doubling down of investors really kind of increasing allocations in value as its tightening cycle begins. Yeah there's a bunch of dynamics at play there. I would defer the first thing to do is to step back even further right. Not just this year. If you go back five or 10 years you can see that super large mega caps companies with growth biases. And we're talking fang here. We're really talking about Apple Microsoft Google Facebook etc etc etc. Netflix those those dominated the market. The average stock in the index underperformed the broader market cap weighted index for a long long period of time. And so then the problem with active investment managers what we're seeing now is a little bit of an unwind there. The the the rest of the market if you will not the super super mega cap growth stocks the rest of the market's actually relatively value relatively cheap. Right. And so as interest rates start to rise those stocks with lower value and higher dividends suddenly become much more attractive than those with a 30 price to earnings ratio for example. So you're seeing the market finally rotate away. That doesn't mean that Microsoft and Apple and all the others are having lousy businesses. I just think it's the market bringing those prices down that could continue for a while. Michael great to have you with us Michael. And CEO of CAC Trust there we do have a big guest coming up. A little bit later we'll be joined by Sri Lanka's new finance minister Ali Sabri. As the country looks to avert an economic crisis. What a timely occasion for him to join us. And we'll be asking him if these reforms could be presented to the IMF and what could be presented as Sri Lanka tries to negotiate a bailout program. Coming up next we'll be hearing from Honda's CEO about a 40 billion dollar investment into electric vehicles over the next 10 years. This is Bloomberg. We're counting down to the start of trading Tokyo and solve some of the stories that we're watching today in Korea. The Bank of Korea set to announce its rate decision in the next couple of hours with economists split on a potential 25 basis point hike. Now South Korea's import prices were up for a third straight month in March. Not surprising of course. We continue to see those very high energy and food prices. Seoul's transport ministry also saying that Ford Hyundai and other four car makers will voluntarily recall more than 54000 vehicles over defective parts over in Japan. The yen slumped to a two decade low against the dollar on Wednesday as markets took the view that a further divergence in U.S. and Japanese interest rates is inevitable. The executive vice president of Toyota also saying that there is enough demand for car makers to sell almost 17 million vehicles in the U.S. this year. But supply chain issues will see that target cut by a million. And Honda is Honda is investing 40 billion dollars to produce two million electric vehicles over the next 10 years as it looks to be carbon neutral by 2050. Heidi. Yeah. Yeah. Let's give Lauren Honda's as big a bed to see torture here. Maybe I told Bloomberg exclusively that the next 10 years will be crucial. Possessing. It will kill him. This much. We announced our goal to achieve complete carbon neutrality by 2050 just a year ago. We have set up a step by step targets for the years 2040 2035 and 2030 respectively as part of those plans. We aim to produce more than 2 million electric vehicles a year by 2030. It is a crucial target that we need to clear in order to achieve our ultimate goal of complete carbon neutrality by 2050. I believe it is a necessary investment to accomplish. Our objective was spoken about in the past. The importance of quickly making that movie business profitable in order to survive. A lot of the changes within the auto industry these days. How did you see your partnership with GM in this area helping Honda with that goal. Didn't look like you until due to electrification isn't an easy task. We can't picture our future of electrification on our own Covid-19 together with GM. We are able to produce very attractive vehicles by using each of our technologies. Most importantly when Honda and GM come together in the global arena we can develop our businesses effectively and is also very cost efficient. How effective is the electric vehicles. We are jointly developing can be produced at either factories Covid. This style will eventually be very beneficial for our evey businesses and we can be very competitive in the global market. It was recently announced that Honda and GM are going to be working to jointly develop more affordable electric vehicles. Of course recently we've had a lot of movements in the price of raw materials such as nickel for example. Do you see this movement in material prices impacting your business with GM going forward. Ginza ideal or Covid quoted LA. We see the increase in material prices as very problematic especially price hikes in nickel cobalt and manganese which directly push up the price of E batteries. We are making efforts like utilizing a technology to reduce the usage of cobalt in our batteries. For instance the price of nickel has surged six fold in the past year and it's hard to absorb all the costs. No matter what effort we make it is not just an issue for Honda. We could possibly handle this situation as a group but to be honest it is still a big issue which we don't have a clear solution for. Last month the big news obviously was Honda's tie up with Sony to create electric vehicles. How do you see Honda's technologies and Sony Technologies coming together to create a competitive electric vehicle in the increasingly competitive market. Sunita noted I'm not a good deal but the user Sony and Honda are in totally different businesses. Cross breeding each of our technologies. We believe we can see a chemical reaction. It's not addition multiplication. We expect our value can be multiplied. Honda can't exceed Honda by itself. It will be a huge benefit for us especially in the area of electrification of our vehicles. It is a very challenging task but I myself am involved in this project and very hopeful that this joint venture will create new value for a business in the next generation. In your latest perspective how do you. When do you see this chip shortage beginning to ease 100 day to do. We have been told that the chip shortage would ease soon but it never did. We are still impacted by chip shortages. We expect that the shortage to continue at least during the first half of this year and we expect it may last even longer. The chips that automakers use account for only 5 percent of all chips but our businesses get impacted by other industries as well. We do have countermeasures from short to long term but we can only do what we can do. But we have plenty more ahead. Stay with us. This is Bloomberg. This is DAYBREAK a time Vonnie Quinn with First World Headlines. New York City law enforcement officials have arrested Frank James in Manhattan. This in connection with Tuesday's shooting at a Brooklyn subway station that injured more than two dozen people. James faces a federal terrorism charge and could face up to life in prison if convicted. The arrest captor dramatic manhunt that stretched nearly 30 hours and set the city on edge. Fed Governor Christopher Waller says the U.S. economy can handle aggressive policy tightening and he supports raising rates by a half point next month. Waller told CNBC that he prefers to front load future rate hikes with the aim of getting the key rate above neutral by the second half of the year. According to the latest medium Fed estimate the neutral rate lies at around two point four percent. U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has called Beijing to account for its ever closer relationship with Moscow. She has criticized China for practices that she says unfairly damage the national security interests of others. And she's warned Beijing to help end Russia's war in Ukraine or face a loss of standing in the world. China in its willingness to embrace further economic integration will be affected by China's reaction to our call for resolute action on Russia. Global news 24 hours a day on air and on Bloomberg Quicktake powered by more than twenty seven hundred journalists and analysts more than 120 countries and Vonnie Quinn. This is great. Haidi Lun. It is a big day ahead on the monetary monetary policy front. We get a lot of Bank of Korea decision in just over an hour's time along with Singapore's M.S. and the ECB later on Thursday. This all coming as China's central bank is looking to set to further diverge from the Fed signals that it's ready to cut rates for the second time this year. Let's bring our senior Asia economy editor Michelle Jammeh risk. Also global economics and policy editor Kathleen Hays. So Michelle we've seen this kind of teaser from the state council and the markets to be there have been banking on more broad based easier for quite some time. Does it seem like we're finally going to get that. Well I think you've got as big a hint as you're gonna get from China in terms of what they're gonna do in monetary policy. We have seen before that when the State Council issues the sort of statement that they did yesterday that it is just a few days time for the PBS to act. They did say that they were willing to use monetary policy tools at an appropriate time including a triple R cut so we can expect them to move. And as you said we have been expecting that this could happen for some time. Certainly the inflation price pressures are on the rise and they're ready to confront those. Michelle how much would monetary easing help. But given that they do have a very ambitious target of five and a half percent growth this year. Well China's always a bit of a black box. I think you talked to any economists I was talking to a few the other day about where the growth path goes from here. I think this is the best bet. And judging by recent history that they'll do some easing though they'll kind of help that growth target. But you know really who knows from here there's a lot of pressures in China right now of course a lot of global pressures that China is impacted by and does impact. So we'll have to see of course. Also on the watch close watch is what's happening in Shanghai and throughout the country and as well as the supply chains which are certainly being affected by the Covid rise. Yeah. Given those supply chain issues Kathleen we're talking about easing in China but when it comes to Korea it's the other way round. Absolutely. Which is the other way around which is about every other economy and central bank except maybe the Bank of Japan. Let's look at Korea because they are in an interesting position. Economists Bloomberg survey are evenly split pretty much eleven to twenty one on no hike at all or a 25 basis point rate hike to one and a half percent. The B OK paused in February after raising rates three times in a row last year. But why would they pause. Well because they have a new governor who's been nominated not not confirmed not gone through the nomination hearings yet. They the people figure well they're going to wait. They're going to wait and see who it is before they make the move and signal perhaps more aggressiveness down the road. Also know it's true that inflation is well above a target. The PPA the CPI two main inflation gauges in Korea near 10 year highs. The CPI at four point one percent. The target's 2 percent. And even though that's a compelling reason for saying why not rein it in. One more problem. The new government wants to spend a lot of money to boost the economy at the same time where they've got an inflation rate that has to come down. So this coordination for the new government new president coming in in May is going to be a tricky issue as well. Another reason why Heidi why people are betting you know it's best just to sit tight. They're not going to lose too much if they don't hike the key rate today. So maybe they will give us a bit of a surprise and hold steady. But a 25 basis point hike isn't going to surprise anybody either. Well you know Kathleen the cool kids are all in the 50 basis point rate hike club right. Is this. This is very aggressive. Well it doesn't seem quite as aggressive now right. I mean look at the Reserve Bank of New Zealand. Of course they have been they've been this small and mighty one that's been ahead of the pack even since the first rate cuts when the pandemic was starting 50 basis point hike yesterday. Then we get the big a candidate today in the US the 50 basis point hike for the BBC was actually kind of expected. They're up to one and a buck up to 1 percent now. They're expected to go to 3 percent by this time next year. Also with inflation problem their inflation rate is almost at 7 percent or she's 6 percent. It's five point seven. Now the target is 2 percent. And in fact they had to increase their inflation outlook. They now see it averaging 6 percent in the second half before going back to 2 percent et cetera. But yes you've got a very you've got some very aggressive ones that the Fed is all cued up for 50 basis point hike in a couple of weeks. We'll see who else follows suit for now. You still have laggards. ECB is expected to raise their rate. We're expecting Bank of Turkey to hold steady as well. But when inflation's high and they could do it since the central banks are going for it. Bloomberg is Kathleen Hays there with our Michelle John Briscoe as well with the rest of the Asian economies and central bank action coming up next. We talk about TSMC announcing earnings later with analysts expecting a record quarterly profit. We'll discuss the outlook next with Credit Suisse. This is Bloomberg. We're tracking the fallout of the global supply chain crunch. These are the top stories today. Toyota is warning that car buyers may not see any relief from sticker shock for a while. Shortages of key parts will keep inventories short and prices up. Orange juice prices continue to surge amid shrinking output from Florida and South America as well as climbing costs for farmers. The latest Florida crop is the smallest since 1943 and more than 30 Taiwanese companies have now halted production in the electronics hubs of eastern China to comply with local Covid related restrictions. MacBook maker Quanta Computer among the latest to suspend its plant in Shanghai following the leaders of the lead of other Apple suppliers like Peter Tron and Lux share presentation. Heidi and Bloomberg terminal users can read more about those stories in our newsletter Supply Lines. That said and I trade and. Well TSMC is expected to post a record quarterly profit when it reports results later. Our next guest though is maintaining his outperform rating for the firm but he is pulling back a little bit on their price target. Joining us now is Randy Abrams is the Indian head of Taiwan Equity Research at Credit Suisse. Randy let me throw up just to further what I said earlier about these expectations from TSMC today. This is a chart really showing what we've been seeing the operating environment and analysts have been very bullish on this stock as well. Right. They're expected to pose record profit. The company actually raising its first quarter sales forecast last quarter of course in the back of this very robust chip and process the demand story that continues even as the world comes out of the pandemic. So why under those circumstances are you reducing the price target. And starting I want to say I do think they will come out still positive on their business. They're still significantly outgrowing the industry mainly from some market share gains in graphics and mobile and have had good pricing and good good exposure I would say to the data center and compute. And so that area is still strong. Local currency has depreciated. And because they price in dollars that will give them an incremental boost both the sales and margin factor for the target price. And we did do that across our group really Frank reflecting a few things. One we do believe the rates will continue to rise. Central banks tried to control inflation so that higher discount rate does affect valuation a bit. Second factor though to semiconductor there is relative to a few months ago a few areas of more concern and more uncertainty. That uncertainty also requires a little bit lower valuation. Talk to me about the expectation of how all of that is going to impact consumer demand. Because on a very micro level we know that in the past for example in an economic slowdown sort of condition we haven't necessarily seen an impact on demand for Apple iPhones for example. Right. Yeah. In our take. There are a few pockets to be a little bit more nervous about. And we can see that conflict in Europe. One factor Covid lockdowns in China. A second factor and we'd say all of these bottlenecks in supply chain. How does alleged inventory build up across the chain to make sure components are in place and handle these longer cycle times. So those end up becoming a bit of a headwind as we look out. Also the factory said coming out of pandemic some parts of tech did quite well. Now decelerating toward flat to small decline areas like the P.C. computer. And if we look at China the Android smartphone has also seen a bit of softness. So those are good headwinds right. Actually when we look at the demand picture there's still pluses and that ties to Enterprise Commercial Data Center. But when we look at the consumer side doing with inflationary pressures in the east China Europe issues it is a bit softer outlook than a few months ago. And so given right now the macro environment what sort of inventory strategy are you hoping to see from not only TSMC but other semiconductor makers that will make him more positive about those stocks. Okay. Yeah. And I'll say it we're still positive on our overall technically even as heading into slowdown there are product cycle and content semi's that help on an overall. So that is a plus. What I'd say is a soft landing is actually the best scenario we could get. We're technically with the rate hikes we avoid a recession slow the economy down or slow some of the overheating and bring down some of the inflationary pressure. I think the other couple issues a little bit out of the chip industry's control. Would we if we get to at least a more stable situation in Europe and China with the Covid containment we'd get past at least the biggest city lockdowns and start to get more stabilized and demand in those areas. So I think it's a combination. Europe China I think can improve the demand outlook and I think the supply chain bottlenecks and we start to see inflation concerns come down. That also puts a bit less pressure on rates to rise. So what are your top stock picks in the semi space across Asia especially when we have already seen that huge correction. Yeah I mean that's right. Say stocks are down 40 percent. So from a longer term investing we would still say I can't mention specific things. I'd say boundaries where there is that leading tech position bear away for a sector where they have greater control of the supply. And we also like some of the fabulous companies that are tied more to some of the data center networking demand. One other piece we do like memory sector actually hasn't had on some set. And sometimes there is a high beta. You get a lot of buildup of inventory a lot of buildup of CapEx. Memory has been pretty stable last couple of quarters already. So inventory adjustments so should make for at least a more mild. We go into a slowdown. I'd say there was less of the excess stored up for that sector that we've seen in the past. From a bigger picture perspective Randy when do you expect to see kind of the center of gravity when it comes to the industry demand an output to shift potentially from Asia to other parts of the world as of course we see the US really beefing up investment. Of course China a completely different story pouring so much domestic investment as well. Yeah. I look at the next few years as a more balanced picture. It's been very concentrated in China. React to see that balance. What Intel's doing and if you add to TSMC STEM so building capacity in the U.S. you've also seen coming like TEI restart and get more aggressive Western expansion. So I'd look at it as more balance beam Asia that she continues to use and she will still be building out several fabs in Taiwan and also into Japan. So that would be more of the approach in terms of a shift of percentage. It may not shift a lot but I would say for U.S. Europe in terms of stemming the decline realistically we have stabilization relative to the past you could say two to three decades. Randy Abrams always good talking to you from Credit Suisse there. Let's now get a quick check of the latest business flash headlines. Honda plans to spend as much as 40 billion dollars on its push into electric vehicles over the next decade. The Japanese carmaker aims to introduce 30 IVA models and boost production by 2030 as part of efforts to achieve carbon neutrality. CEO Toshi Hitto Beaver says Honda is also looking to expand partnerships with other companies. We've set up a step by step targets for the years 2040 2035 and 2030 respectively as part of those plans. We aim to produce more than 2 million electric vehicles a year by 2030. It is a crucial target that we need to clear in order to achieve our ultimate goal of complete carbon neutrality by 2050. I believe it is a necessary investment to accomplish our objective. Emphasis is signalling slower demand for software and I.T. services as companies exert and work from home arrangements. India is number two I.T. outsource or forecast revenue in the fiscal year ending March 2023 to increase up to 15 percent missing average estimates of 17 percent profit for the fourth quarter. Also trailed estimates are almost seven hundred and fifty million dollars. Shares of Delta Airlines rose 6 percent before paring gains after the airline forecast a rebound in summer travel bookings. Delta posted a loss of nine hundred and forty million dollars in the fourth quarter hurt by higher fuel costs and a slow return in the business travel. However Delta says it's seeing record sales heading into the spring and it expects to be profitable for the remaining quarters. We have plenty more ahead on DAYBREAK. Asia the CIS Bloomberg. Take a look at how the yen is trading against major currencies right now we are seeing a little bit of strength for the Japanese yen against the US dollar. But this of course after touching that 20 year low we're talking about levels that we haven't seen since 2002. And that would be either one. One hundred and twenty six. Thirty two. Now that's the level that we saw after New York. Governor how do we go. Could all that came out and said that he would really double down on monetary easing given the macro environment when it comes to the Aussie yen trading like this with the Aussie also weakening slightly against the US dollar but against the Japanese yen. But remember we have seen the Aussie really propelled by commodities prices and that's been a real big focus especially with the RBA moves as well. Euro Japanese yen holding about that one hundred and thirty six level Heidi. Gerri we've seen these moves and the yen being fueled by mixed signals from policymakers in Tokyo as well as some of these big moves from central banks like the RBA NZ potentially expecting a move from the PRC as well. Let's take a look at all of this effects and rates. REPORTER David Finnerty has more. So we have seen a bit more impetus when it comes to dollar yen over the past few days. What are going to be the next catalysts. Yeah well the key Joel Weber of Tom Keene has always been these recently interest rate differentials. So certainly Governor Kuroda again restating that he's going to maintain these powerful easy. It really. The dollar really depends on what's happening to the dollar sweets on the US interest rates. So I think really you're looking at Fed rhetoric how hawkish that sounds. The market's already priced in 90 percent chance of a 50 basis point hike in May. Then also you're looking at PCI data or any other inflation data that's coming out ahead of that decision. And obviously that more indicates inflationary pressures then that should push for long antenna up higher. And that would drag dollar and with it. What about just the U.S. all dollar itself. Because we saw a little bit of weakness today given the Treasury yields were down but of course the euro also plays a big part here. Yeah the US Senate a very key thing if you look the Bloomberg dollar index for your since about 32 percent of the index obviously that weight is quite important and we'll see what's going on for your is what's happening in Russia once. Vladimir Putin President Vladimir Putin said that he was not going to end the war in Ukraine. Obviously that's not a good sign for the eurozone economy. So that's weighing on the euro at the moment. So at the moment in that currency pair. Yes some of it is dollar strength but some of it also is in haven't you a weakness. And certainly the markets will now be looking towards the ECB and how hawkish they want to sound at the next meeting. If I sound a bit more patient shall we say when it comes to monetary policy that will further weigh on the euro and benefit dollar strength numbers. They were finally there in Singapore with the latest on those big currency moves. We're also watching the Monetary Authority of Singapore expected to tighten policy today to counter rising food and fuel costs. This is inflation reaches a nine year high. Our chief international correspondent for Southeast Asia and co-anchor Haslinda Amin joins us now. Has what are we expecting from them. Yes. Well Sherry as you said we're expecting a further tightening. Bearing in mind though that the MVS is already well into a tightening cycle it first did it late last year. Then again in a surprise move in January and tighten yet again today it is expected to tighten further. You said it nine year high in terms of inflation exceeding its target of two and a half to three and a half percent. It is under pressure to contain it. And the MVS has said it will do. It is ready to act if inflation remains elevated. What will it do. Well analysts expect a first three things three tools it can adopt either raise the slope recenter the band or it can widen the Fed. If it widens the fact it is a rare ram move it's done that only twice during the financial crisis and again often 9 11 if it does raise to expand that band. It would suggest really huge concerns about volatility as it stands now. Little volatility when it comes to the single off with all these moves are reigned at strengthening the same dollar to count as you said higher commodity prices. Remember that Singapore imports everything it needs from food to fuel and that's added cost to to the people. Two companies operating in the line city. And we also getting first quarter GDP as well what are we expecting here. Well we're expecting a slight slowdown 1 percent GDP expansion for Q1 versus 2 percent the quarter before. But bear in mind Singapore remains to grow with the momentum for growth is continuing. Also expectations are that for the rest of the year growth momentum will continue. Remember this is a city that is keen to open up its allowing vaccinated travelers to come to the city without any quarantine. It is hosting the F1. Expectations are that that growth momentum will pickup and expectations are for growth to be between 3 and 5 percent. Remember economics expects it to be on the higher end of that estimate coming in at four point nine percent. So things are looking up for the lion city. Our chief international correspondent for Southeast Asia and our co-anchor Haslinda Amin there you can also tune into your Bloomberg for more on Singapore's releases from the MLS. Welcome to DAYBREAK Asia. From Bloomberg's world headquarters in New York on Shery Ahn. And I'm Heidi Stroud was in Sydney. Asia's major markets have just opened for trade. Our top stories this hour. Asian stocks are set for a steady start as traders rethink aggressive Fed hike bets and turn their focus to China. The VIX could cut its key interest rate for the second time this year on Friday and lower the triple within days. Plus South Korea's central bank meets without a governor. Investors are awaiting other policy decisions too including Singapore imminently. And I'm Heidi Stroud was in Sydney. Asia's major markets have just opened for trade. Our top stories this hour. Asian stocks are set for a steady start as traders rethink aggressive Fed hike bets and turn their focus to China. The VIX could cut its key interest rate for the second time this year on Friday and lower the triple within days. Plus South Korea's central bank meets without a governor. Investors are awaiting other policy decisions too including Singapore imminently. First we do have first quarter GDP numbers coming out for Singapore. This is what we're seeing. We have as expected seen a moderation when it comes to growth in the first quarter albeit still seeing pretty steady momentum. Their first quarter GDP growing three point four percent year on year missing expectations of three point eight percent the quarter on quarter. That coming up four tenths of a percent pace. Missing that clip of nine tenths of a cent pace there when you break it down. Manufacturing contracted one point two percent quarter over quarter. Construction though grew almost 3 percent quarter on quarter and services was up one point four percent as well. When it comes to the difficulties facing the economy really Sherry we see this example of the small open economy of Singapore really facing the challenges of soaring inflation among some wobbles when it comes to the pandemic recovery. No wonder we are seeing the monetary authority of Singapore move now Heidi. Breaking news the monetary authority of Singapore has recenter the currency ban and has raised a slope slightly. They're saying that they're raising the slope of the currency ban in order to continue the dampening effect on inflation. Now they haven't moved on the width of the currency ban. They have kept that steady. Remember they haven't moved up since a few years back. Only twice in fact after 9/11 and the financial crises. But they have gone ahead of been or the currency back to the prevailing level. What that means is that this would allow the Singapore dollar to appreciate faster. The MERS saying the core inflation forecasts are slightly higher level than average which is why the recenter that currency band and you can see that reaction on the seeing dollar at the end of that chart. In the right the appreciation of up to four tenths of one percent at one point because this is really a tightening policy move right. It would allow greater appreciation in the same dollar that would counter the higher costs for fuel and food all of which is imported to Singapore. Now let's look at the broader markets because we have Japan and South Korea coming online as well with the Nikkei up four tenths of 1 percent at the moment. The Japanese yen strengthening a little bit against the dollar amount. One hundred and twenty five. Remember we have seen significant weakness in the Japanese yen falling off one point to that 126 32 level. But at the moment we're seeing energy and communications stocks leading the gains in Japan. We're watching the 10 year TGV yield very closely because we have seen that appreciation in the BMJ coming out again saying that they're committing to easing at the moment the yield point to 3 5 percent. Take a look at the South Korean Cosby. It's down two tenths of one percent after the best day in about a month. The Korean one is strengthening a little bit for a second consecutive session. We had seen the finance minister come out and really try to talk up the Korean one. And of course we're headed towards a OK rate decision as well. And really economists split on where that could go Heidi. Such a busy day for central banks and of course busy week as we're still processing that big 50 basis point move from the RBA. IBM is at the biggest rate hike we've had from the New Zealand Central Bank in twenty two years. And markets are certainly still trying to reprise that. Take a look at equities as we get under way here in Sydney. Up just about a tenth of 1 percent. We are expecting that follow through when it comes to the positive session on Wall Street overnight. That 10 year old holding pretty steady but above 3 percent now. And we have seen that sympathetic move when it comes to the Aussie sovereign bonds alongside the moves that we saw in Kiwi bonds following that RBA NZ decision. But above three per cent is what we're seeing that 10 year Australian bond yield there. New Zealand equities trading let's just call it flat at the moment and the Kiwi dollar a little bit further upside after we actually saw the currency pairing some of those gains particularly when it comes to the Aussie Kiwi pair. We did have these expectations that potentially further aggressive tightening moves from the ABN said those expectations have been pulled back somewhat there. Take a look at us and seeing dollar as well. We weren't expecting much of a move move there. We are just seeing a little bit of weakening there in the same dollar. Taking a look at the picture when it comes to commodities. So much of this picture has been really informed by the inflation outlook and the big moves we've seen across energy and. It is particularly for economies like Singapore where inflation has been key. All right. Let's take a look now at the not just the market reaction but get an analyst reaction. I want to bring in Celina Ling who is the head of Treasury Research and strategy at HSBC Bank. So we saw this key line from the MERS statement further tightening monetary policy in two ways. It's a re centering of the midpoint of the exchange rate policy band at the prevailing level of the sneer and also increasing slightly the rate of appreciation of the policy band to continue dampening the effect on inflation. So the core inflation forecast is significantly higher than the average. And really we see you know the risk entering the band the raising the slope but maintaining the whip. This is all about inflation right. Yes definitely actually with the outbreak of the Ukraine war in February we had a view based on our houses are highly inefficient for cancer treatment. So it came as no real surprise that upgrading the official inflation forecast to 2.5 percent. This is also in light of the global supply chain bottlenecks. It has been beaten and also the Chinese tell our story. That's going to add to a lot of the manufacturing woes. So I think net net this is a more aggressive move in terms of the. Given that the law still more say well actually justice depending on the slope just under combined it with me century prior. But to a certain extent this will be a little bit by the fact that it will be steep on the slope slightly. So we are guessing that's about 50 basis point. I think the key to watch our hit video when DAX inflation would peak in the months ahead. They have not reflected exactly when they expect for inflation. But they can see the visa fall around longer. So I think that was interesting watching. We've seen dollar yen I was just telling you that a dollar saying I should say falling after the decision but still saying above that initial support line of 135 twenty two that's the end of March low there. They held the weight. And do they have a bit more buffer and space to do that given that we actually despite the war in Ukraine despite the commodities saw we actually haven't seen much volatility when it comes to the currency side. I think you really hit the nail on the head because I'm actually the senior has been relatively stable around the bend. So to me centering higher effectively gives it hit room to maneuver for the next six months into the scheduled October meeting itself. But you know the slope is deepening what's really very well the speed of light market. Well that was the baseline. So it really comes as no big surprise and market which explains why I think the policy is so funny well-behaved this morning after the NBA announcement. How much will this move help given. Of course we had some fee adjustments in public transport as well not to mention manpower costs and GST hikes in the Singaporean economy as well. I think we have to be a little bit careful here because the first quarter growth has been softening from the second half of last year. I am expecting the second quarter on which should see better performance mainly because of the the thing of deepwater controls and also the relaxation of a lot of the restriction measures. So. So this aside I think we'll pick up a bit of slack we're currently seeing in manufacturing. So on one hand while these manufacturing and trying to give my numbers are starting to soften because of the inventory and supplier inflation story but the services section on that. So net net I would still see that we are on track for the treated flights and we catch you NASDAQ or we'll go for cost 2.5 percent. There could be some upside if tourist numbers and consumer spending actually picks up. How much of your forecast depends on what happens in China as well. I think we are taking a careful look at China because the lockdowns are affecting some of the industrial activities currently be in the auto sector. That is the philosophy that they want to target. Zero that strategy for country doesn't change in the meantime. It could mean that you know the contentiousness of equal decline virus could also mean that there could be further cities down and equity dance like this to China. So there will be some spillover effects I suspect into the regional manufacturing supply chains. So the first quantum contraction in the domestic manufacturing sector is a little bit disconcerting. We have to see whether this correct itself in the months to. Selina we're seeing some of the comments when it comes to inflation from the monetary policy statement from the M.A. as that policy is to continue dampening the inflation affect the inflation forecast to pick up sharply in the coming months. The CPI or items inflation forecasts rising to between four and a half to five and a half percent core inflation projected at between two and a half to three and a half percent from 2 to 3 percent back in January. The language is being used. The fresh shocks to the global commodity price picture supply chains adding to pressures. They're saying that the empire's core inflation brings to a significantly higher level than its historical average. You take a look at the language that we saw from the likes of the RBA and said from the Bank of Canada with those big moves. Is there a sense that this is another central bank that's realised that price pressures are starting to get away from them. I think that realization really came with the fact sometime back in December and things have really gone on a rollercoaster ride since then. So it's a matter of matching the hawkish rhetoric coming that we're seeing coming up from a lot of the major central banks. It is not a surprise. I didn't expect that night vision or Bush's performance in candle light mention or it is about time that the official line in coin vision gets upgraded. I think they have basically dropped a story that you know we will see inflationary pressures peak around the same BOVESPA this you cite in the second half of the year. I think anything it may be a repeat of what we saw last year were actually inflationary pressures did not succeed in the second half of the year. Actually it was looking to do so. I think that's going to be the story for a lot of central banks. Selina Ling it was really good talking to you. CBC Bank head of Treasury Research and Strategy now get to Vonnie Quinn with the force for the headlines money. Sherry thank you. The United States is sending Ukraine eight hundred million dollars worth of new military hardware. President Biden announced theirs on Wednesday after a phone call with President Zelinsky. The new package includes heavy artillery systems and armored personnel carriers. This signals a more intense military commitment after earlier shipments of mostly defensive weapons. U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has called Beijing to account for its ever closer relationship with Moscow. She's criticized China for practices that she says unfairly damage the national security interests of others. And she's warned Beijing to help end Russia's war in Ukraine or face a loss of its standing in the world. The world's attitude towards China and its willingness to embrace fruit and economic integration may will be affected by China's reaction to a call for resolute action on Russia. New York City law enforcement officials have arrested Frank James in Manhattan. This in connection with Tuesday's shooting at a Brooklyn subway station that injured more than two dozen people. James faces a federal terrorism charge and could face up to life in prison if convicted. The arrest capped a dramatic manhunt that stretched nearly 30 hours and set the city on edge. Sri Lanka has been downgraded deeper into junk by Fitch. It says the nation's decision to suspend payments on foreign debts has kicked off a sovereign default process. Fitch cut Sri Lanka's long term foreign currency to see which is one step above default. Earlier S & P also lowered the country's score to double C the third lowest level. The decisions come amid widespread political and social unrest. Global news 24 hours a day on air and on Bloomberg Quicktake powered by more than twenty seven hundred journalists and analysts and more than 120 countries. I'm Vonnie Quinn. This is Bloomberg Heidi. Still ahead Fitch Ratings says Sri Lanka's sovereign default has begun. We'll be discussing the latest on his debt troubles and why Beijing has shown hesitance to help bail out the struggling nation. But first speaking of China the PRC expected to cut its key policy interest rate and triple R soon. Most economists are expecting the MLS to be slashed as soon as Friday. We get more on that next. This is Bloomberg. We're awaiting those numbers of Covid cases in Shanghai. We haven't seen the latest for the past 24 hours. We saw yesterday's number topping twenty six thousand again. Of course we are watching for those buyers restrictions to be eased across China. We have heard from sources that China may be allowing some cities to shorten quarantines for overseas travelers but we are expecting to see what those Covid case numbers for the past 24 hours could be. The big number would be 30000 that might be cross. So we are watching for those numbers at any moment now. And of course this has really rippled throughout the Chinese economy. Now the central bank expected to cut its key policy interest rate for the second time this year on Friday and reduce the reserve requirement ratio within days as of course the economy strains under these Covid lockdown. Let's bring in Bloomberg's global economics and policy editor Kathleen Hays. Kathleen how strong a signal is this that we're getting from the state council. Well we know that frequently. When the state council speaks everybody listens because they can move pretty soon. And that's the idea here because it's effectively China's cabinet. They had a meeting that wrapped up late yesterday. They came out with a statement about using appropriate tools including the triple R rate the reserve requirement ratio which is placed on banks and can help so it could stimulate bank lending. They lowered that. They could use those at the appropriate time. And this does seem to be the appropriate time. If you look as Shery Ahn just mentioned that what is happening to the economy with lockdowns what it means for consumer spending what it means for supply chains and what it means for an economy and hopefully could go five and a half percent this year. And that looks more and more doubtful all the time. Let's start with the M L F the medium term lending rate facility. That's the one that NBC is. This is me the PBS. He is expected to engineer lower on Friday. It was last lowered in January 15 of 20 economists in fact surveyed by Bloomberg. Do you see this happening. About two thirds see a 10 basis point decline in that turquoise line and about five see just a five basis point decline. Nevertheless more than symbolism something that puts more financing at the hands of people who need it including property developers and others in terms of the triple R rate. That is the one that people say not quite as effective as it used to be. It is not maybe going to be lowered by Friday. The idea is Heidi as you know that it could happen within a few days. And again China is the outlier. They are the one who is moving rates lower. This is in contrast to Bank of Korea who's expected to raise their rate just maybe in the next hour. RBA NZ Fed ECB you name it. This is the other direction but this is what they have to do. And it does of course maybe raise some questions about their currency about bond yields and other things. But for now their economies under pressure. It has a lot of challenges. And this is some steps they can take something that they've been talking about lately. Let's see if they give us some action. They're both global economics and policy at NASDAQ Kathleen Hays a long awaited PVR is the action well let's get a preview of how Chinese markets will open in response. Catherine Nye and leads our Asia equities team. So Catherine given that expectations have been so elongated for broad based easing could this be a situation where we see a sell off on on the on the fact. You know that that is a million dollar or trillion dollar question right now. You know kind of market has been quite volatile this week. You know waiting for these policy measures to finally come through. You know you have to remember that a month ago when the Sikh temple stepped in and said you know they were going to stabilize markets and investors just kept waiting for something concrete to come through. And we finally have it. What we didn't know a month ago was that Covid was going to be such a big deal here on shore. It was going to walk down so many people you know shut down so many factories. And that has really just clouded the outlook for any of these sort of positive positive policy points. What about the regulatory crackdown. Because we continue to see some positive hints with say gaming licenses being approved and some other rhetoric that perhaps there could be a let up on that front. Right. Absolutely. I mean you it's interesting because from a month ago when we were you know hearing about the rectification so-called you know end of the tech crowd out CAC being told to end quickly. The thought was you know the original view of that was hey you know these are going to end. But I think now now that investors are really kind of examining this it's more so that we need to speed up if there is no further tailwind from crackdown. We should speed them all up to end them soon. And so we might see actually more action taking place in the short term that would cause more gyrations in the market for these things to end. You have to have a strong stomach for Chinese equity markets. Kathleen Hays leads our Asia equities team there. And here's a big guest. Coming up later we'll be joined by Sri Lanka's new finance minister Ali Sauerbrey. As the country looks to avert an economic crisis we'll ask him what reforms could be presented to the IMF as it negotiates a bailout program. This is Kurumi Mori. And we are now getting the Shanghai Covid cases for April 13th coming in. Twenty seven thousand seven hundred and nineteen local cases. This is another record. But below that 13000 level. This of course as we continue to hear from President Xi Jinping that his government will stick to a zero tolerance approach although we have heard from sources that we may be seeing some easing of quarantine restrictions and requirements for overseas travelers but that hasn't just happened yet. And right now we're seeing the Shanghai is reporting more than 27000 cases for April 13th. Another record. Right. JP Morgan has posted a five hundred and twenty four million dollar lost due to exposure to Russia CEO Jamie Diamond spoke about the challenges ahead. And that's another huge cloud rising and we're prepared. What we understand that we're just I can't tell you the outcome of these all disappear and go away. We have a soft landing and the war is resolved. I just wouldn't bet at all that J.P. Morgan also reported blowout bond trading earnings but missed on the investment banking revenue. Let's take a deeper dive with Bloomberg Su Keenan Sue. We also saw J.P. Morgan setting aside more than 900 million dollars in reserves. What's this telling us about the bank and the broader economy. Well CEO Jamie Diamond was downbeat on Outlook and said he does see risks rising for recession. They did set aside or lose about a half billion dollars due to the Ukraine Russia situation and they got caught in the NIKKEI squeeze and other big loss. All that taking a lot of attention away from the very strong fixed income trading results which crash estimates by a billion. So that was the plus. There was a lot of volatility and that resulted in a lot of trading. Now this is the first of the top six banks to report. So a lot of interest in what Diamond had to say. He remains optimistic on the economy and said quote He does see significant geo political and economic challenges ahead. However due to high inflation the supply chain issues and the war in Ukraine stock was down more than 3 percent up a little bit after hours. So of course JP Morgan kicking things off but we've also got four major banks reporting next right before the US Thursday open. What are we expecting. Well investors can expect a lot of the same themes perhaps strong trading revenue but very limited investment revenue in terms of there could be some some you know missed their estimates there. Mainly because the volatility had a chilling effect on deals. We know Goldman for instance one of the biggest investment banking banks out there. We also are looking at Citibank. The focus is going to be on potential losses due to Russia. Shares of fell in more than 30 percent over the past year are down 17 percent year to date. And it has 10 billion in loans tied to the country far greater than any of the other big banks. Banks have largely underperformed this year. We dropped in the Bloomberg. We can see that they've lagged the greater market even though there have been rising yields. Bloomberg Su Keenan there with the leaders ahead of the big earnings season for banks. Well coming up we take a look at the latest debt concerns for Sri Lanka and Pakistan. Fitch saying Sri Lanka's sovereign default has begun. This is Bloomberg. Fitch Ratings is downgrading Sri Lankan credit rating deeper into junk saying sovereign default the sovereign default has begun. Let's get the latest from our chief Asia economics correspondent and currency. And I suppose there was a sense of inevitability about this. How does this impact the potential bailout negotiations and what should we expect to see. I think it just shows Heidi how long the road back will be for Sri Lankan. It was interesting in those remarks. There was a downgrade by both Fitch on the S & P and it was a remark in one of the releases. It shows how complicated the negotiating process is going to be for Sri Lanka in terms of restructuring their debt. I mean it isn't going to be a quick fix for this. Now also interestingly is that the government of Sri Lanka have been pushing this line that they want to a void a hard default. They've put a pause on their repayments is how they are framing it because they need that money to of course pay for basic imports like food and medicines. But the ratings firms aren't really having that. And they're saying this looks like the beginning of a process of what is effectively a default. So that's the backdrop now for the Sri Lankan authorities. When they head to Washington next week you're going to be heading to the IMF with their credit rating in junk territory and of course a judgment from the ratings firms that they're already starting to default process. Know while we're continuing to see that political uncertainty same thing with Pakistan where we are seeing this political upheaval. Will China come to the rescue. Well this is obviously the popular talking point. It would be an expectation that China will have a big say in an external financing and both of these countries given China has been involved in both in terms of funding projects through the belt and road or other a two way bilateral trade initiatives. Now for a moment China is more or less kept quiet on the issue. It certainly isn't explicitly signaling any kind of bailout to our colleagues in Beijing. That a roundup yesterday in terms of what are the views on this. There's no sense of urgency on the Chinese side. On the flip side though you'd have to say well what creditor would be in a rush until both countries sort out their political administrations and get some political stability in place and then be calmed down by social unrest on the ground by addressing the chronic issues there. So I think in both both for China and both for the IMF I mean these are processed processes that are going to have to be worked through in a sequence once we get through that political stability period. It will then be interesting to see what China does bring to the table and how it brings to the table. But you'd have to say China will have a say in some of the external financing of both of these countries before the saga is over. And the current chief Asia economics correspondent there and we do have a big guest coming up later we'll be joined by Sri Lanka's new finance minister. Only saw we as the country looks to avert that economic crisis. We'll ask him what reforms could be presented to the IMF as it negotiates a bailout program. Let's now get to Vonnie Quinn with the first for the headlines. Funny. Gerri thank you. Singapore a central bank has tightened monetary policy settings furthering the global fight against inflation. The Monetary Authority of Singapore which manages the exchange rate of the local currency as its main policy tool raised the slope and we center the policy banned higher. It's the first time since April 20 20 that the IMF has tightened by using both measures at the same time. China's central bank is expected to take steps to ease policy in the coming days. A Bloomberg survey shows economists expect the BBC to cut its key policy rate Friday. It's also expected to reduce the reserve requirement ratio for banks after China's Covid said the BBC would cut at an appropriate time. China's two previous trip along costs came just days after similar statements. Fed Governor Christopher Woolery says the US economy can handle aggressive policy tightening and he supports raising rates by a half point next month. Waller told CNBC that he prefers to front load future rate hikes with the aim of getting the key rate above neutral by the second half of the year. According to the latest medium Fed estimates the neutral rate lies at around two point four percent. Finland has started a is expected to lead Russia's Nordic neighbor into NATO in response to the attack on Ukraine. Prime Minister Sana Morin says a bid to join the organization could be decided in the coming weeks after the release of a white paper that cited better security guarantees via the alliance's mutual defense goals. Local media reports Sweden may also follow suit. Global news 24 hours a day on air and on Bloomberg Quicktake powered by more than twenty seven hundred journalists and analysts and more than 120 countries. I'm Vonnie Quinn. This is Bloomberg. Sherry we have more earnings coming up. TSMC expected to post a record quarterly profit reports results later. Let's get to Asia Technology reporter Debbie Rowe for a preview. Debbie so what will be investors will be watching for in TSMC as earnings call today. Well US TSMC is the barometer for walk away to many investors. They will want to find out. Tell us about the impact on American men and fund model trends like those. And yet more products like smartphones pieces and then not even electric cars. Since Young makes chips for all these products and in late March he has NYSE chairman Mark Vaile has already said that China's slump has hurt demand for what he sees. Smartphones and TV. Although you did say that the company is not playing to well based on its guidance for full year sales and they're not CAC CAC spending for this year. He mentioned TSMC as a barometer when it comes to electronics consumer demand. What's the impact of the China lockdowns the economic slowdown on both the demand side and also the manufacturing output side. So that the leaders of the Chinese lucked out seem tack on the Mark Gurman factoring from is that more than 30 somethings more than 30 Taiwanese companies including iPhone assembler CAC from and that followed a similar call. High Flyers halted their operations in eastern China because so far local Corbett's restrictions and that already U.S. consumers ordering Apple stock premium laptop levels are seeing that the artillery estimate is being pushed back to June. And that's a huge jump from the May given earlier in recent days. So we have seen that the China slapped down was already up close causing some disruption in some of the manufacturing and supply problems in OSB men. I think we will. We'll find out a bit more from Uncle Sam's earnings call today. Asia technology opponent Debbie Wu there in Taipei ahead of Taiwan semi earnings and that earnings call today. Coming up next economists are divided over the Bank of Greer's interest rate decision. That's coming shortly. The funny is difficult to forecast. An outcome of a central bank meeting being held without a governor for the first time. We have Goldman Sachs joining us with their views next. This is Bloomberg. Take a look at Korean markets right now you are seeing the cost be on there a little bit of pressure after the best day in about a month. The cause that those supported two tenths of 1 percent. That's a tech heavy index. The Corby Young one also strengthening against the U.S. dollar for a second consecutive session. This of course after we had the finance minister Hang Seng saying that the government will take measures to stabilize the effects space. And of course ahead of the Bank of Korea rate decision where most economies right now are predicting a 25 basis point hike to one and a half percent. We're talking about eleven of 21 economists surveyed by Bloomberg. But our next guest from Goldman Sachs doesn't expect a rate hike today but does expect the move in May. Let's bring in Calhoun Cohen. It's the senior Asia economist is great to have you with us. So tell us a little bit about your rationale behind this call. Well Benko I was the first central bank for Asia which rates the rate and when you when you look at the inflation trend component by component. And compared to countries like the US and other countries there is no need for UK to accelerate their normalization speed. So I think that they would still stick with the courage our mobilization mode and we will see more credit the next week when governor nominee would testify the Congress about ISE policy for Europe again. Until then we don't see that they will move today. Exactly. So we don't have for the first time ever a central bank governor at the helm when they're making this decision. How does that affect. Does it affect at all policy changes. And what do you expect from each Hang Seng if it is in fact put at the helm of the B OK. I you hear the phone call had made it clear that they run to raise rates gradually so it doesn't really matter much whether they are raising a priest or a man for one better seize up what would be their forecasts for inflation. P.S. Your next year and why. Why do they unfocused locals and visiting choirs. Not just the popular leadership but also they need more data. So there was supposed to come up with a new set of a macro focus which is very challenging. Q What's happening in Europe etc. Therefore they really seem to be. We are set to con in May FTSE meeting with a new set of data and the week with the new cabinet in place. But there is no urgency as the front as we know based on our analysis of inflation and across that from feel came from moving up. Certainly when it comes to the labor market which has just seen really pretty impressive resilience and the recovery taking a look at this chart where we are seeing the unemployment rate currently sitting at a record low. The jobs market has always been such a huge issue both economically and politically. If you take a look at this what is the level of resilience that you see in the economic recovery. Obviously we we expect that domestic demand will pick up rapidly assuming that the dependent will become endemic soon in Korea. I put it in there quote I did somewhat open economy like in Taiwan Singapore in a separate. So excitement is quite important. As you can see March export from Thailand and China was down for the first time since July reflecting weakness in Europe and also weakening the Chinese on demand because of a shutdown. I said that I saw. Obviously you know the UK has a challenge or obligation to figure it out and not just inflation but also the the gross you know it is. And yes I agree that you know domestic demand is stronger but the external demand is weakening. And at the same time when you compared to us for example our job vacancy versus a job opening ratio is much much less so saw. Labor market is tightening but not as tight as us far far away. You mentioned Singapore the sort of comparison to there's been a small open economies where inflation is really taking hold. That perhaps is a bit of shakiness when it comes to the pandemic recovery. When you take a look at the language being used by the MERS language being used by the RBA NZ in its big 50 basis point move yesterday is there a sense that central banks are realising that perhaps they've been a little bit slow to move ahead of what's going on with inflation. Will we see that with the B. Okay that level of conviction soon. Where do they live. More. But either way you're 75 is right. So so they can stay on the force. Other than cutting up your reasoning. You know in a typical positions like the global financial crisis everybody has a similar secret kind of movement. And then you know first in if we ever raise the rate that was first outlined and then the last minute was lost out on us. But here we are talking about the inflation in the context of the Paul Allen pandemic which we have never seen over the last hundred years. And therefore this decision has periodic sidecar for example. You know that is a huge supply shock and documents at the same time. And also because of that a huge divergence in their credit card you know their parents and also inflation. So we are talking about the U.S. These are python ing or repaid. And Benedict that is the second largest economy in the world is now loosening which never seen before. Right. That deference and divergence in the two largest economies. So how do these other Asian central banks play that when you have really central banks around the world sort of going in different directions. And of course we had yesterday also the Biogen doubling down on their monetary easing commitment where each country to have their own unique domestic threat first and then also taking into account global factors. But as far as a global trade is concerned obviously the imported inflation matters like energy and the food inflation. And then we saw that it's almost peaking in January but then goes on to speak to the extent that well whatever you bend in Europe you know we're pushing up point pricing on further. So we adjusted our number. But when you look at those external factors in the factors together for inflation our expectation is that would indicate some pretty sharp inflation will pick to a city slightly below 4 percent but going down for the 3 percent by the end of this year and then heavily inflation we put toward the 2 percent withdrawal next year or end of next year depends on how far down one will move. And obviously therefore for inflation excluding imported energy and or energy and food prices inflation core inflation will be going down to 2 percent sometime early next year. Fiscal spending has been a key pillar of support for the labor market in Korea. We heard from the nominee for finance minister last weekend really saying that he wants to see that impetus shift from government to the private sector. How easy will that transition be. It's a good question. I think the government's on this fence. We ought to know the law formally. But given what they said that looting and pain and also what they say during the transition period. What they are trying to get a better coordination or harmonization between fiscal policy and what kind of policy we can call it policy mix. Previously funded the pandemic because of pandemic fiscal would hugely expansionary. But you don't understand either. And then what kind of policy begins to paper. I think the new government and the president will be able to have a little bit over less expression fiscal policy and the less hawkish RTS way to coordinate the better accruing. Just hold on a second because we do have the Bank of Korea's great decision right now coming in as one and a half percent. In fact they have raised the key rate by 25 basis points. It was a sort of a split decision with economists surveyed by Bloomberg 11 out of 21 expecting this hike to one and a half percent. As we of course have inflation surpassing that 4 percent level of very cool. And let me go back to you. Give us a little bit of your reaction to the rate hike. They're not necessarily changing course but they seem to be really resolute in taming prices. Well the market has repricing in either may hike on a pretty high. But if they chose to raise it in you know in today I'm sure they have some explanation why they weren't doing that. But our view remains that we should wait for around Shery Ahn percent that if inflation is around 4 percent which is our base case and in that case you know at the pace of the rate hiking I would much lower than what is the price. What is market pricing is like that every time we raise rates the next six six remaining meetings which I don't think that's the case. We have to see what will be the tone of the statement or a press conference or the acting chairman or Ben. So given that this was split we weren't necessarily expecting this. Does this mean that we're more likely to see a pause. What sort of data would they be looking at going forward. I think they would have to look at the export data and there was so much demand so especially the impact of China's slowdown on putting on export or so you they will have to get the product to meet the pests or speed of the impact of the high price for the price to the mystery of me. I think what they said was this government and function that the committee said is they want to have policy mix of tightening on the market that both of them want effective policy. Also they want to rely on supply measures in order to alleviate the crippling pressure for them supplied by their necks or Haidi Lun prices. We real have to see what would be the main message of this anti-Semitic. All right. Hong Kong there M.D. and senior Asia economist at Goldman Sachs with that live reaction you can also turn to your Bloomberg for more on the B decision. T Ella V go to get commentary and analysis from Bloomberg's expert editors as we see the Bank of Korea raising its key interest rate on Thursday. Just a few minutes go really brushing aside these concerns about a leadership vacuum but really clearly seeing these inflation risks being much more significant raising that seven day repurchase rate by 25 basis points. Taking that to one and a half percent. This is the board's first ever decision without a governor in place. Plenty more ahead. This is Bloomberg. And here's a quick check of the leaders business flash headlines emphasis is signaling slower demand for software and IP services as companies exit work from home arrangements in the US. Number two I.T. outsource or forecast revenue in the fiscal year ending March 2023 to increase up to 15 percent. Missing average estimates of 17 percent profit for the fourth quarter also trailed estimates at almost seven hundred and fifty million dollars. Shares of Delta Airlines rose 6 percent before paring gains after the airline forecast a rebound in summer travel bookings. Delta posted a loss of nine hundred and forty million dollars in the fourth quarter hurt by fewer higher fuel costs and slow return on business travel. However it got the census seeing record sales heading into the spring and it expects to be profitable for the remaining quarters. Bloomberg has been told Mukesh Ambani is Reliance Industries is looking at a bid for the Boots pharmacy chain which is a unit of Walgreens Boots Alliance. And Bonnie has been chasing deals in Europe as he pivots his conglomerates towards more consumer businesses. Walgreens kicked off the sales process for boots earlier this year. Google is spending nine and a half billion dollars to get more workers back to the office of tech giant will invest in canvases and data centers across the US this year and is expecting to create 12000 new drums as part of the investment. Tech firms are struggling to balance moving employees back to enforce and work without causing unrest among staff. Some of the stocks will be watching when markets in Hong Kong and the mainland open in just about half an hour's time for Sun Pharmaceuticals. Covid-19 antigen test kit has been approved for sale in China. We're also watching Long for Intelligent Living. Part of Long Full Group is said to have one listing approval from the Hong Kong bourse and NOOK is one of the highlights as well reportedly preparing to exit its operations in the UK Canada and the US on Beijing's possible concerns or concerns I should say a possible sanctions ICBC one to watch as well. They'll stop letting individual clients trade foreign currencies via its service hotline an E investment platform from next week. But still ahead on Bloomberg Pine Bridge investment saying that we've yet to reach peak Fed hawkishness. A discussion on global fixed income market strategy is coming up. After that we'll be joined by Deutsche Bank's Apex CIO to talk about where China's economy is heading. The need for stimulus and we get more hints of broad based easing from the government's cherry. Will they move. Will they not. It's a big question right. That's it from DAYBREAK ASIA. Our markets coverage continues as we look ahead to the start of trading. Hong Kong Shanghai and Shenzhen down by for Bloomberg Markets China Open. This is Bloomberg.