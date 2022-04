00:00

Let's start with the Libyans that as well. I mean this was quite a hawkish move but aggressive move to be one of the first among central banks with a 50 basis point hike. How much further can it go when it comes to the rate hiking cycle you think. Yeah well my colleagues in Sydney will be delighted. NIKKEI and Sam and Tony who've been calling for this 50 basis point hike by the RBA NZ. How far can we go. We think that we'll get to 225 by the beginning of next year. Let's see how the quarterly inflation numbers come out next week. That may give us more guidance in terms of ex post justification but we think we're on track to 25. Wow. In terms of what drives the RTX markets right now do you think that in terms of the Kiwi the moves that we're seeing are the rate differentials are still the biggest theme here is the dollar is still going to be the most dominant in terms of the market thinking right now the strength that we've seen in the greenback. Yeah it's quite tricky. I mean it's almost like a photo finish in terms of who's hiking 50 will get the Bank of Canada potentially tonight as well doing another 50. But it's a combination of commodities and interest rate differentials. Clearly when you look since the tragic events of February 24th we've had basically the Kiwi the Aussie the CAD outperformed the US dollar as a function of the commodity prices as well. I mean I'd be keenly watching as well the Aussie Kiwi cross because the expansiveness in terms of trading Kiwi we think that maybe a lot more positions have been trading around Aussie Kiwi as well. So whether we get a bit of outperformance on the Kiwi relative to the Aussie which up until now it's been more a commodity scene that's led the Aussie dollar to outperform. So whether we start leaning more on the side of interest rates we'd watch the Aussie QBE cross in that regard quite low. Isn't it true that a flatter US card doesn't necessarily mean a strong dollar. What's really driving that narrative for the dollar. Yeah well you look at you you look at your curve and you take your view. I mean yes some people have looked at the nominal curve. Some people are looking at the real curve and looking at real rates suggesting well if real rates lift higher that will lift the dollar higher. So I do think the risk is that we are potentially approaching an inflection point but that may come to the third quarter. There are some signs sporadic signs initial signs of weakening. But you know for the time being it looks as if the dollar will continue to lift higher. What signs of strength that we've had in other currencies such as the commodity currencies in the G7 or the G10 and the emerging market currencies have been very very narrowly focused. So in E.M. you're just looking at the LatAm currencies and dollar and maybe holding the yen ASX complex slightly marginally stronger against the dollar. But if we get a weak print on China trade data today and we get dollar China crossing dollar and maybe crossing 640 the 200 day moving average in an MLS Cup on Friday and we get more signs of a slowdown in the commodity complex rolling over then I think we will see that dollar strength accelerate further. And clearly you know given the belligerent comments by President Putin last night there's maybe more pressure and pain to come in terms of the commodity price as well. You touched on the euro. That ECB meeting on Thursday is a huge one. That hawkish tone is expected to persist. I'm just wondering what does it mean for the euro. What assumptions are you making. The problem with the hawkish tone is it's based on less solid fundamental case. So at least when we look to the Fed we can say yes you've got an inflation issue you've got a demand issue. And you look at the ECB they've got an inflation issue but they've got a negative output gap. So how far that hawkish talk can really carry the euro is doubtful. So we think the downside to euro dollar is at 1 0 5. Hold on a second we're getting some lines crossing here out of China. The customs spokesperson is speaking at a briefing and they're talking about the foreign trade picture expected to maintain stable development. More efforts needed they say to achieve a stable foreign trade. This year of course we're still waiting for those trade numbers out of China. And Claudio from the past week we've been talking about these these fading yield premiums that Chinese bonds now have over us over Australia over New Zealand and yet we still see a pretty resilient renminbi. Are these hefty exports. Is that still gonna be the buffer for the currency. Yes I think that's really the one kind of plank. It's a combination actually I would say. Yes the trades and the export side has been one plank of the renminbi resilience. The other side has been the reluctance for the PRC to signal a higher dollar China. We've had maybe three very weak fixings relative to the expectation over the past three months but those have been very red signals by the market. And obviously we've had the PBS seemed reluctant in its monetary easing if they step on the gas a bit more in terms of easing monetary policy fixing dollar China higher. You know that that will definitely help to turn the corner and the dollar China trend. So our own forecast dollar China at the end of the third quarter is 660. We think that we could get 670 is an upside risk and we remain short on the renminbi. Quote Before we go I just want to touch on the yen at the lowest level in about what 20 years. You know we had one official ex official is saying that it is bad for the economy. I revising what Kuroda says which is you know it is good for the overall economy given away. Commodity prices are right now. Yen is likely to weaken further from here. Yes. Yes. I would say when we look at the net trade of terms impact the reliance on energy and commodity imports and the fact that we've got this rate differential kicking in it's going to be difficult for the yen. Obviously they're trying to in some sense play mind games with the expectations of a policy to try and steady the yen when they can. But again I think the rate differential pulled a dollar higher.