WHAT ' S YOUR GROWTH FORECAST. 5.5%? > > WE HAVE A DOWNWARD REVISION. THE CHALLENGE IS THE CHINESE GOVERNMENT STICKING TO THE POLICY. THEY WILL SHIFT. THEY HAVE TO SEND SIGNAL, BUT THE DAMAGE IS ENORMOUS. ALREADY. DAVID: HOW CONFIDENT ARE YOU ABOUT THE TOOLKIT THEY HAVE TO MANAGE THE DAMAGE TO THE ECONOMY? > > THEY HAVE A LOT, AND THEY HAVE SIGNALED WILLINGNESS TO USE ALMOST EVERYTHING FROM MONETARY, CREDIT, FISCAL, INFRASTRUCTURE, EVEN RELAXING THE DELEVERAGING POLICY AS WELL AS WELL AS THE TECH REGULATIONS. THEY CAN DO ALL OF THESE, BUT THE ZERO-TOLERANCE LOCKDOWNS ARE OVERWHELMINGLY PROBLEMATIC, SO WE THINK THE EFFECTIVENESS OF ANY OF IT CANNOT BE REALLY FULLY REALIZED UNTIL LOCKDOWNS ARE LIFTED. DAVID: IF THEY ARE LIFTED, RELAXED, I WOULD IMAGINE, THROUGHOUT, IF THAT HAPPENS, WHAT IS THE BASE CASE? > > SO WHAT WE ARE SEEING IS POSSIBLY ANOTHER FOUR WEEKS OF WIDESPREAD DISRUPTIONS, NOT JUST SHANGHAI, AS DISCUSSED. IT IS ALMOST NATIONAL. AFTER THAT, IF THEY HAVE A MORE ORDERLY X EXI STRATEGY, WE CAN SEE A STRONGER RECOVERY IN THE SECOND HALF, BUT THE QUESTION IS ARE THEY? THAT IS A VERY BIG UNCERTAINTY NOW. DAVID: WHAT DID THEY NEED TO PUT IN PLACE TO PUT THE ECONOMY IN A POSITION TO REBOUND? FOR INVESTORS, DO WE LOOK THROUGH ALL THE NUMBERS COMING THROUGH THESE NEXT FEW DAYS OR SO, BECAUSE THOSE WILL BE BAD NUMBERS I IMAGINE. > > IN TERMS OF PREPARATION, MOSTLY IMPORTANT TO GET I WILL DELETE AND THOSE GROUPS TO GET MORE VACCINATED, IT IS HAPPENING. WE ARE SEEING THE VACCINATION RATE MOVING UP FOR THE ELDERLY POPULATION, BUT IT IS STILL LOW. IN TERMS OF THE DATA IN THE COMING WEEKS, FOR EXAMPLE, THE TRADE MAY NOT BE TOO BAD BECAUSE THE LOCKDOWN STARTED IN MID-MARCH. THE FIRST QUARTER ALSO MAY NOT BE TOO BAD, BUT THE HIT IS REALLY STARTING IN APRIL. DAVID: OK. THAT TAKES US INTO I GUESS WHAT HAPPENS TO THE CURRENCY. FUNDAMENTALLY, YOU LOOK AT THE EXCHANGE RATE AND IT LOOKS LIKE IT IS ON THE LOWER SIDE BUT DO YOU THINK WITH THE COVID POLICY AND BECAUSE TENS OF MILLIONS OF CHINESE ARE STUCK AT HOME AND CANNOT TRAVEL, DO YOU THINK THE CURRENCY MIGHT BE ABLE TO HOLD STEADY HERE? > > OUR REVIEW IS -- VIEW IS THE CURRENCY WOULD DEPRECIATE FROM HERE, BECAUSE THE EXPORT GROWTH IS WEAKENED. IN THE NEAR TERM, THERE ARE THE RISKS OF SUPPLY CHAIN DISRUPTIONS, BUT OVER THE QUARTERS COMING UP, IT SEEMS THE GLOBAL GROWTH WILL SOFTEN AS WELL BECAUSE OF WEAKENING DEMAND, SO THE TRADE SURPLUS COULD NARROW, AND ON TOP OF THAT, YOU HAVE BEEN NARROWING YIELD DIFFERENTIAL INVERTING BETWEEN THE U.S. AND CHINA, SO THERE IS ALSO THIS THAT WOULD LEAD TO CAPITAL OUTFLOWS, SO WE THINK THE CURRENCY WILL HAVE TO DEPRECIATE.