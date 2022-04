00:00

GIVE US A SENSE OF WHAT IS HAPPENING ON THE GROUND. TWO MONTHS INTO THE WAR, WE ARE HEARING ABOUT ATTACKS ON CHILDREN ' S HOSPITALS AND SCHOOLS. > > GOOD MORNING. SAVE THE CHILDREN HAS BEEN PRESENT IN UKRAINE SINCE 2014. WHAT WE HAVE SEEN IN THE PAST EIGHT WEEKS IS AN UNPRECEDENTED SCALE OF ATROCITIES ONGOING EVERYWHERE. PRIOR TO FEBRUARY 24, SAVE THE CHILDREN WERE WORKING IN THE EAST OF THE COUNTRY. THESE DAYS, WE SEE A HUGE NUMBER OF PEOPLE AFFECTED BY THE CONFLICT. 12 PEOPLE IN IMMEDIATE NEED IN THE ASSISTANT. WE SPEAK ABOUT 4 MILLION CHILDREN WITH PARENTS WHO FLED THE COUNTRY. 6.5 MILLION PEOPLE WHO BECAME ETERNALLY DISPLACED IN THEIR COUNTRY. MILLIONS OF CHILDREN ARE IN GRAVE DANGER AS WE SPEAK. AND THESE NUMBERS ARE GROWING DAY BY DAY. HASLINDA: TALK ABOUT 7.5 MILLION. THAT IS MORE THAN ALL OF THE POPULATION OF SINGAPORE. ABOUT DISPLACEMENT, WHAT IS BEING DONE TO HELP FAMILIES REUNITE WITH THE CHILDREN? WHAT IS NEEDED TO BE DONE? > > IT IS A GOOD QUESTION. IT GOES TWO WAYS. BECAUSE WE HAVE DISPLACEMENT INSIDE THE COUNTRY, AND THROUGH INTERNATIONAL BORDERS. WHEN PEOPLE ARE DISPLACED THROUGH INTERNATIONAL BORDERS, SAVE THE CHILDREN IS IN POLAND, ROMANIA, LITHUANIA TO HELP THE FAMILIES AND THEIR CHILDREN REUNIFY WITH THEIR FAMILIES. YOU MUST KNOW WHEN FAMILIES ARE TRAVELING ACROSS INTERNATIONAL BORDERS FROM UKRAINE, IN MOST CASES, THEY ARE WOMEN AND CHILDREN. MEN STAYED IN THE COUNTRY. THEY PARTICIPATE IN MILITARY OPERATIONS. WHEN IT COMES TO INTERNAL DISPLACEMENT, IT IS VERY DIFFICULT. THERE ' S AN ISSUE OF HUMANITARIAN ACCESS. THE MILITARY OPERATIONS ARE ONGOING AND THEY ARE SCALING UP EVERYWHERE. SO ACCESSING THEM AND PREVENTING THE FAMILY BREAKOUT IS REALLY DIFFICULT. AN ISSUE THAT SAVE THE CHILDREN HAS BEEN WORKING ON. YVONNE: WE SEE THESE HEARTBREAKING PHOTOS OF CHILDREN KILLED, ONE THAT WENT VIRAL WAS A PICTURE OF A MOTHER SENT OUT OF HER DAUGHTER WHERE SHE HAD TO WRITE DOWN THE CONTACT DETAILS ON HER BACK IN CASE SHE WAS SEPARATED FROM HER CHILD. YOU TALKED ABOUT THE DISPLACEMENT OF MASSIVE POPULATIONS. DO YOU THINK EUROPE IS PREPARED TO DEAL WITH WHAT COULD BE ANOTHER LARGE REFUGEE CRISIS? > > I THINK SO. BECAUSE SAVE THE CHILDREN HAS BEEN ACCESSING REFUGEES FROM UKRAINE, POLAND, ROMANIA, AND OTHER COUNTRIES. BUT ALSO, IN GERMANY, SCANDINAVIAN COUNTRIES, AND EVERYWHERE. WE ARE WORKING CLOSELY WITH THE GOVERNMENT, PROVIDING RESOURCES TO SUPPORT REFUGEES FROM UKRAINE. OF COURSE, THE SCALE OF DISPLACEMENT IS UNPRECEDENTED. PEOPLE CONTINUE TO MOVE ACROSS THE BORDER. SO WITH THE INTERNATIONAL BORDER WITH UKRAINE, WHILE THE BIG CHUNK OF REFUGEES STAY IN POLAND, MANY CONTINUE TRAVELING TO OTHER COUNTRIES. THE EUROPEAN COUNTRIES HAVE PROVIDED GREAT ASSISTANCE SO FAR. THEY ALLOW US TO GET EMPLOYMENT, -- SO THAT IS GREATLY APPRECIATED. YVONNE: YOU MENTIONED THE HUMANITARIAN ASSISTANCE. WHAT CAN THE REST OF THE WORLD DO? WHAT ARE THE MOST IMMEDIATE NEEDS? > > IT IS WHAT WE EXPECT THE WORLD TO HELP ACHIEVE, BECAUSE THE ATROCITIES OF LEVEL -- LEVEL OF ATROCITIES IS SO HIGH. THE BIGGEST CONCERN FOR SAVE THE CHILDREN, CHILDREN WHO HAVE WITNESSED THE VIOLENCE AGAINST THEIR LOVED ONES. THEY SEE DESTRUCTION OF THE SCHOOLS, LOSS OF THEIR FRIENDS, RELATIVES. AND THESE ARE THE SCARS THAT WILL REMAIN WITH THEM FOR A LONG TIME, IF NOT, THEIR WHOLE LIFE. WE NEED TO REUNITE OUR EFFORTS, BECAUSE EVERY WAR IS A WAR AGAINST CHILDREN. HASLINDA: HOW ARE YOU WEIGHING THE TRAFFICKING RISK OF CHILDREN LEAVING UKRAINE? > > IT IS QUITE HIGH. BECAUSE THERE ARE FAMILIES THAT HAVE NO POSSIBILITY TO TRAVEL WITH THEIR CHILDREN. SO THEY ARE HAVING THEIR CHILDREN TRAVEL WITH A FRIEND OR RELATIVE. AND SOMETIMES WE SEE UNACCOMPANIED CHILDREN CROSSING INTERNATIONAL BORDERS. THESE CHILDREN ARE IN GRAVE DANGER BECAUSE OF TRAFFICKING, BECAUSE OF VIOLATION, AND OTHER TYPES OF THINGS THAT CAN BE COMMITTED. THIS IS WHY OUR TEAM AT THE BORDER WITH UKRAINE, ALSO IN THE COUNTRIES WHERE WE WORK CLOSELY TO IDENTIFY UNACCOMPANIED CHILDREN AND ADDRESS THEIR NEEDS. THERE IS A NEED TO GET REGISTRATION FOR THESE CHILDREN, AS WELL AS MAKE EVERY ATTEMPT TO REUNIFY WITH THEIR FAMILIES.