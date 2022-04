00:00

Let's talk about what what's different about the Huracan. It's still a V 10 it's rear wheel drive which I like. What separates it from previous gods made the return the naturally aspirated engine. There's 640 BOVESPA so only DST. Always the same amount of horsepower has really been steering. It has less drag more downforce. So it's a perfect combination. Perfect bridge between Diego and the SDL. It's a car which is for performance lifestyle. And so this is something which is really important at this phase of our lifecycle of the word icon. And we have a lot of preorders already. It's an amazing vehicle on the track. I've driven the previous models and I was marveling at these stats 0 sixty three point two seconds but also only three thousand pounds. What do you have to do to lightweight it like that. We have massive use of carbon fiber. This is something as you said the car is street legal but it's very easy to drive on the racetrack. So this is the perfect combination between performance and lifestyle. So we're looking very much into it. And the reduction of weight is mainly due to a different Matt Miller which is more costly. But the car has only also a new front and a new rear end. Actually we are going to show the car for the first time here at the motor show in New York starting from Friday this week. I'm looking forward to seeing it for sure. You mentioned the costs. We've heard from so many manufacturers that raw materials costs have been out of control. What can you do at Lamborghini. Do you have a lot of pricing power. Do you have to raise prices. We have a pricing power which is normal due to this situations. No like all the OEMs we are suffering above the price increase of raw materials. But so far we manage it. We have price increases which are normal between 1 and 2 percent and therefore we are not. It's a passing today towards our customers. We will see how this is going to develop in the weeks and months to come. Yeah those seem conservative. Considering the fact that you have a very wealthy customer base right. They could absorb more price increases if you wanted to. What about the chip shortage. A lot of other manufacturers are having to delete basic features like heated seats or front and rear parking sensors. You have to do the same. We do know that we are in a crisis mode since more than two years. That and then make the chip shortage now the the war in Ukraine about the chip shortage. We are lucky. We have a big part now which is the focus our group. So we are part of it and therefore we are small volume manufacturer and with high margins. So we get the priority lane and the chip per assignment. And this is very positive. And last year we were not suffering this year so far. Knock on wood. We are still on a good track. Also here we are not. Let's say scaling down our production by its membership has its privileges in that case. Let's talk about the final edition of the event A Door. I will disclose that this is one of my favorite cars of all time. It's just an absolute beast. What do we expect for this limited edition of They Already Sold Out. The edition is called Weak Demand which is Latin. It's the last edition. So this is the last of our kind of a V12 engine. Only the follow of the event. The door will have been completed. You'll be twelve but also plug in hybrid system. So this one is going to be built in 600 times. We already started a production 350 coupes and 250 roadster and they're all sold out. So this was a very positive result and in a very short time. So I have to buy one in the aftermath. Yes you're leasing. I saw also something about an N FTSE. You're releasing an NF T with this. Yes. This is our second try with an. We had that one a couple of months ago which went very well. This one we are coupling the real car with Nifty and we will see down the road how this is working out for a grant like ours. But it's a perfect match because our people are very much into the digitalization and FTSE method. Very all of this. And also people although this world are very interested in our brand. So it's a good turnout. So do you spend a lot of time in the metaverse. I mean I can imagine a lot of people who couldn't necessarily get one of those 600 event doors in real life might want to buy one and thought so or some other way. Do you do a lot of business there. But this is a starting point now and then we will see how this is going to develop. But I think Metaverse is going to be if this is going the way we are forecasting it could be a part of our business. I have to say ninety nine point nine percent of our business is developing producing and selling cars. And so this could be an add on but it's an add on. Only if you continue to deliver dream cars and otherwise it would be not possible. All right. Well let's hope you continue to do that. You have already a successor to the event a door. You mentioned the V 12. You're developing a new engine for it. And it's going to be a plug in hybrid. How is that going to work. The problem is we have to make to our customers very simple. We have to be more performing than the generation we are in now. And at the same time it has to be more sustainable. So the plug in hybrid is a lot of increasing performance but also about improving handling behavior. And so this can be a boost but it can also be a range extender. And the two things together have to be an add on in terms of sustainability but for sure also in terms of performance. My first thought was I could get a seventy five hundred dollar tax rebate if it's a plug in hybrid. So that would be nice to save a little money there. You are developing a number of also fully electric cars right. I think you want to develop for fully electric vehicles through 20 30. Is that the case. No. We are going to have now the first step is the hybridization. So first have entered or then the orders will be hybridized in 2014. And also the the fall off the road account will be hybridized. And so it will be a complete new car with a plug in hybrid system. Then in 2028 we have today we have three model companies. So we are thinking about the fourth model and the fourth model will be the first full electric car. I see. And so that's that's what I miss President. So the fourth model will be a full electric car. You're going to have hybrid versions of the others. I saw that it's costing you a one point eight billion in terms of development and your financing that all yourself. Which led me to ask the question. Could you be a standalone company. Still part of the Volkswagen Group is that a possibility. But today we are in a very positive financial situation so that at one point eight billion euros is around about 2 billion U.S. dollars. They are linked to the fact that we are going through a hybrid DAX is not even including the model number four which will be for the time being. Things are looking great but we are very happy to be part of the group. So there is no thought to be independent. So I'm thinking about what the model could look like because you have a track racer you have a hyper car already and you've got an SUV. What does number four look like. You know that the history of a Lamborghini was starting with G D cars. So if you look into all the luxury manufacturers or the super sports car manufacturers most of them also GTA which at time being we don't have we have two super sports cars and one SUV. So this is a perfect match for us. And with electrification you can also change a bit the body style. So we want to have something which is always clearly recognizable as a Lamborghini but with a different body style and a very very innovative design.