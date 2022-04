00:00

What impact do you think yesterday's shooting will have a lot of people already nervous. A lot of people already were concerned about the crime in New York. A lot of people were already concerned about the post pandemic environment. Walk us through what happens post this shooting. I mean good morning. First of all it's my pleasure to be here. I think look crime is a number one priority for Mayor Adams. We know that that's why he won. And I think we have to get back to being a very safe city. I also take the subway and I think quality of life for everyday New Yorkers is so important. And I think we need to have more police on the subway so that people feel safe because without safety it's very hard for us to move forward. As CAC said look New Yorkers are resilient. We are a very optimistic place. But we're tired. We're so tired of dealing with so many different things. And I think homelessness must be addressed in mental illness because this suspect who I hope they catch today. I think we have to address that. It's a bigger issue. And crime is not binary. It's very nuanced. And I think we need to figure out ways to deal with mental illness. People that are on the street I see people all the time or wandering mumbling sick and need to get help and get services. Otherwise they could pose a danger to people out in the streets. And so look I used to be a prosecutor in my former life. And people we have to deal with our most vulnerable in a lot of this has to do with mental illness and drug addiction. I don't know about this suspect. I have no idea. I saw some of the rants. But our city we want to get back to work. We want to be safe. We want our kids in school. You know we have so many things to deal with. So it does have an impact and people are nervous. That's one of the key concerns especially when it comes to this particular shooting is that it's going to discourage more people from the revival of New York City that you were just discussing. I'm curious though about perhaps the other deterrent when it comes to the arrival of New York City. And that of course is rising rates at a time when you've had about two years of a pretty decent housing boom coming on the backs of the pandemic. Talk to us a little bit about the future of housing not just in New York City but across the country. Well yes rates will certainly have an impact. We could see a little bit of a slowing down. We've seen that already in other regions because of a lack of supply in places like Connecticut and in Florida. You know we've seen a little bit of a slowing down. And rates are ticking up and inflation as you were talking about in your earlier segment. And so we may see a slowing down of discretionary spending but the housing market in my view continues to boom. People continue to buy and believe in the home buying process. So we'll have to see what happens for example with the war that Russia raged against Ukraine. How that will play out. We see gas prices going up. No. What. We have no more peace dividend which is unfortunate. And so we're just going to have to see. I think there is nervous energy. We see the stock market doing a little bit of the cha cha. You know it's a little volatile. And so we're gonna have to see how everything plays out for us. When you think about New York City it is in competition with other cities. How is how is it stacking up as a competitive place to come to to bring people into. People have left. Maybe they're coming back. As you say the market looks pretty solid right now. But as people think about what is happening in the city and they describe it they see the scenes that you described as well. Do you think that looking at other options other cities more competitive right now there is no other option. I mean to New York City I mean obviously I'm biased and I am raising kids here. I live here. I'm a New Yorker. Tried and true. But in New York look you have Microsoft Google Disney opening up these huge office spaces. People are here. Try getting a reservation and restaurants are packed theaters open. I don't think listen there's always competition but we are our own competition. We need to improve our city for ourselves and we want tourism to be revived. I mean I think Mayor Adams has a lot on his plate. And Governor Hochul they have a lot to do. But I think if they work together and make safety a priority and get people back to work I think our city will be the number one spot. That's my biased opinion. Vessels talking about the other issue plaguing markets plaguing the economy that of course is the war in Ukraine and Eastern Europe in particular. But that's also something that a lot of people are saying. Perhaps the United States is a little bit more insulated from is there a connection between the war in Ukraine and the real estate story here in the States. It's a great question and I've thought about that. I mean I think on a human humanitarian level people are upset concerned. I mean we raised as a firm more than fifty thousand dollars to for the International Rescue Committee. I think people are upset about what they're seeing. How it will impact real estate is hard to tell. We see. Except for inflation it's we don't know. And I don't think I think Putin obviously miscalculated when he started this. And I think nobody realized or understood that the landscape was going to be this icon of liberty and courage and freedom and that the landscape his courage was going to be contagious with his people. And so you know I don't know. I think it seems like it's so far away from here and people don't really connect it to real estate. How will impact us is we'll have to see. I do think maybe discretionary spending that is the one place where people may pause and wait before they do something.