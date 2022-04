00:00

This is a market that's all hawked up that is prepared for hawkish central banks. Even if many economists aren't. I think that's right and if you look at what the markets are pricing in the markets are pricing in a very significant tightening cycles in the case of the RBNZ and said you know as I said kind of a stitch in time saves nine. If they do more now that may need to mean that they do this later on. So you know that there were 50 basis points. They may well go 50 basis points at the next meeting to get ahead of this. But that doesn't necessarily mean that you should move up your your higher end you know time to rate expectations. Is there a degree to which then Andrew that the market has just gone too far. Well I think it depends where you look. I think in Europe closer to home here the market is pricing quite a lot for the ECB. It's difficult to compare with the past cycle because we had a European sovereign crisis in the past. But the market's pricing in pretty restrictive stance I would say over time for the European Central Bank. If you compare it with the US. Yes. You're having some some overshooting vs. neutral rates depending on your neutral rate forecast for the Fed. So some you know some some tightening there. But I think that could definitely go further in the US. And when you look at underlying inflation in Europe the the headline number is certainly high. The core inflation number is nowhere near as high as in the US and much more of an energy story in Europe. So I think it depends where you look. I think it's it's plausible to think that the markets could priced in more for the US over time. Europe you've priced in a lot. You know the Arby's arm guys and then said or Australia look reasonable. And then the U.K. is the U.K. is interesting because no more than some of the other central banks see the the the Bank of England has the growth implications as well as the implications for inflation Andrea out of the Ukraine conflict. If I could just focus in on the US for a moment. By the way I've been getting a lot of flak for saying our BMV today. So you know at least you're saying that look at the US. Bullard wrote an opinion piece in the FTSE saying that it's a bit of a fantasy and current central bank policy that neutral just getting to neutral isn't putting enough downward pressure on inflation it's just ceasing to put upward pressure on inflation. At what point do rate rises. Does the overnight benchmark borrowing costs actually start to rein in inflation. So I think that's right. That given where inflation is given the tightness in the labor market the Fed is going to need to slow the economy. So the Fed is going to need to go above neutral. The Fed. The Fed I think has about two and a half percent for their assumption for neutral rates were probably a bit below that. But it seems perfectly plausible to think that you know 100 basis points or so above the neutral rate would be you know not not such a big call. And then you need to look at overall financial conditions as well. The policy rate is important. You know chiefly in terms of the the impact on longer term rates credit spreads and overall financial conditions. So as I said I think you can price in some more some more tightening in the US you know in the funds I manage where we're positioned for that. And you know. Right. Tightness. But then you do have to think there's a lot of tightening priced in for this year. And so you do need to look at the the impact on growth further down the the line the shape of the yield curve gives you that indication as well. So it's a tricky balance between the Fed doing what it needs to do and the risk of a slowdown or recession risk. You know next year. See.