00:00

Mayor right to it on this day after this horror it's very simple on WNYC in the recent minutes you perhaps shifted from calling a person of special interest to now a formal suspect. You know that distinction. Is Mr. James a suspect. Yes he is. He is a suspect based on the briefing from my law enforcement officials and based on the evidence that we were able to accumulate. He has now been upgraded to a suspect. And we're asking all New Yorkers to assist us in his apprehension. Please do not approach him. If you see him or you know about his you know variety about please notify law enforcement.