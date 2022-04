00:00

What is it 78 headlines you have to digest in three seconds. Absolutely. But you do have some good news and bad news. The good news being that trading is better than expected both in fixed income and in equities. The bad news is that provisions for loan losses are a little higher than expected. And as loans are growing you see them growing at a slightly slower clip than in the fourth quarter at 5 percent growth and average loans. That compares to 6 percent last quarter. So the question is are they going to get that loan growth that Wall Street was hoping for. And are they starting to grow tougher time. Let's cut to the chase here. What people want to know is every port Paul Sweeney I have is is deal making in your Wall Street Journal is flat on its back is it. Well it's flat on its back Tom. But with that said debt underwriting where J.P. Morgan is the behemoth in the room. Debt underwriting is expected to reach about one hundred billion dollars this month which is after the first quarter. So the Jamie Diamond outlook on whether corporations are preparing their war chest for the tough times ahead is going to be OK. Ali best actor for cutting costs. Do you see anything in your first blush of these headlines. The two hundred and forty thousand people or whatever is going to become 230. So no. Listen J.P. Morgan is one of the few banks that's been increasing headcount not cutting them as we see is some of the peers here. Jamie Diamond last quarter did telegraph the costs ahead. But I think what Wall Street is missing here is how much of those costs are variable. A question for Jamie Diamond is minimum wages. He just said in his annual letter that the government should be increasing minimum wage across the board. When we asked him the same question here at Bloomberg Television he said maybe so. Are the costs going to go up across the board for his employees continuously or is he going to hold them stable. Looking at the shares are down about one point six percent fluctuating back and forth between a low of nearly 2 percent and then going up to a negative one point two percent. I'm looking at first quarter investment banking revenue in particular the banking sector. We've been talking about coming under pressure especially the look ahead given the fact that people are worried about rising costs and what that will do coming in at 2.0 6 billion versus the expected to point to one billion dollars given the fact that the shares are already down 16 percent this year and that the knee jerk reaction is lower. What is the most important data point that Wall Street's watching. Well given that the stock is not reacting well to these numbers even with the trading beat Lisa that nobody really expected what it shows you that they're more worried about the loan story here. Investment banking the pipeline will be important. What my sources are telling me at three of the top four banks is that people are prolonging deals. So that means they're going to go back to looking at them later this year perhaps September when things perhaps settle down a little bit. So without that worry about investment banking in particular the loans here and they're not growing. And also the worry about the outlook of the consumer is going to be an overhang. J.P. Morgan also trades at one point five one point six times its book value. So that is more expensive than the other banks. Is that fair value. Even with that decline I think that's the big question that people will have to answer.