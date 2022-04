00:00

WHAT ARE YOU OVERWEIGHT? > > WELL, WE FEEL THE LONGER-TERM GROWTH SECTORS IN CHINA, SOME HIGH TECH, OTHER SECTORS, BUT AT THE SAME TIME, WE HAVE SOME MORE DEPENDING ON DATA AND OTHER FACTORS. [INDISCERNIBLE] [PLEASE STAND BY] THEY ARE ABLE TO PASS THROUGH THE CAUSED INCREASE. WE HAVE SOME OF THESE NOW. THE PORTFOLIO, WE HAVE A BALANCE . DAVID: UNDERSTOOD. I ' M NOT SURE IF YOU SAW BANK OF AMERICA YESTERDAY. APRIL FUND MANAGERS SURVEY. TO HIGHLIGHT IT. RISKS. GLOBAL RECESSION, INFLATION, TIGHTENING, POLICY MISTAKES. WHAT IS THE BIGGEST RISK? > > I THINK THE INTEREST RATE POLICY, TIGHTENING POLICY, POLICY, THAT IS SOMETHING THAT IS A RISK. SECONDLY, COMING TO OUR MARKETS NOW IS THE OMICRON OUTBREAK. WHETHER THAT WILL LAST LONG OR SLOW THE ECONOMY IS ANOTHER RISK. GEOPOLITICAL RISKS ALSO. RUSSIA-UKRAINE SITUATION. THE IMPACT AND HOW LONG IT WILL LAST. UNCERTAINTY FOR THE MARKETS. ANOTHER BIG RISK. DAVID: AND HOW, YOU TALKED ABOUT HOW YOU ARE APPROACHING THE RISK THAT WE COULD GET A , RATING BECAUSE OF THE MARKETS IN CHINA -- A RE-RATING BECAUSE OF THE MARKETS IN CHINA. > > YES. THAT IS HOW WE BALANCE IT. IT IS DIFFICULT. WE THINK THE IMPACTS, WE HAVE TO SEE WHETHER THERE SHORT-TERM OR LONG-TERM. I INFLATION, DECISION, AND THAT IS HIGH. -- THE INFLATION, DECISION, AND THAT IS HIGH. TRIGGERING POLICIES, PEOPLE WORRY ABOUT RECESSION BECAUSE OF THAT. THE THING IS JUST LOOK AT THE INFLATION. WHAT IS THE CAUSE OF THE INFLATION? BECAUSE HAS BEEN DISRUPTION IN THE SUPPLY CHAIN BECAUSE OF COVID AND NOW WITH THE COVID SITUATION ALLEVIATING FOR MAJOR ECONOMIES AND SUPPLY CHAIN BACK TO NORMAL, WITH THAT CONTINUE TO HAVE AN IMPACT ON THE SUPPLY CHAIN AND DISRUPT THINGS, THAT IS SOMETHING WE HAVE TO WATCH. BECAUSE THE FED CAN ADJUST THE POLICY IF THE INFLATION IS THAT. THE RUSSIA-UKRAINE SITUATION IS CAUSING THAT AND ADDING FUEL TO THE HIGH INFLATION. IT SEEMS THERE HAVE BEEN TALKS BETWEEN THE TWO SIDES. HOW IT WILL PAN OUT, ANY POTENTIAL, GIVEN THAT, GIVEN THIS, NO POSITIVE DEVELOPMENT OVER THERE, COULD POTENTIALLY ALSO HAVE ALLEVIATE THE PRESSURES GIVEN BY HIGH ENERGY PRICES. SO SOME OF THE POTENTIAL IS TO DEVELOP THESE SHORTER-TERM THEN FOR THREE MONTHS, AND THE OMICRON OUTBREAK IN CHINA, AGAIN, IT IS JUST BECOMING SERIOUS, SO CHINA HAS BEEN ABLE TO CURB THE SPREAD EFFECTIVELY, SO WHETHER THIS TIME THEY ARE ABLE TO DO IT AND HOW, HOW, HOW MUCH OF THE ECONOMY HAS TO BE LOCKED DOWN, THAT REMAINS TO BE SEEN. DAVID: RIGHT. ONE OF YOUR CALLS, CAN YOU FLESH IT OUT? DOMESTIC CONSUMPTION, DOES IT SEEM TO BE A PLACE WHERE DO YOU WANT TO BE IF THERE IS AN OUTBREAK AND YOU DON ' T KNOW WHAT WILL HAPPEN? > > HONESTLY, IT WILL BE DEPRESSED IF THERE IS A MASSIVE LOCK DOWNS IN THE CITIES OR BIG ART THAT CHINA, SO THAT MIGHT DAMPEN THE CONSUMPTION, SO WE HAVE SOME CONSUMER NAMES OR OTHERS IN OUR PORTFOLIO AND I WOULD LIKE TO HAVE THAT OTHER THAN THE CONSUMPTION AND GOING BIGGER, POTENTIALLY WE ALSO TRIED TO IDENTIFY THOSE SECTORS WHERE THE DOMESTIC ARE REPLACING THINGS. WE HAVE SEEN THAT IN SOME SECTORS, MARKETSHARE SHARE, INTERNATIONAL, SO WE DON ' T NECESSARILY THINK THAT THAT IS ALL THERE AND WILL BENEFIT.