Dollar-Yen a Crowded Trade, But Can Move Higher: Citi

00:00

Vasileos Gkionakis European head of FX strategy at Citi joins us to talk about what this means for the Japanese economy and for you know central banks on two different paths facilities. Yeah. Well look as far as the dollar yen is concerned the big moves that we've seen are largely being driven by U.S. yields in the correlations between dollar yen and the yield spread which is pretty much driven by the U.S. yield has been nearly one or so over the past month. Do we think dollar yen goes higher from here. I think it goes a bit higher on the back of fire. U.S. yields over why. I think that it has become quite a crowded trade right now. So I I'm not entirely sure the risk reward argues to initiate fresh longs here. Now in terms of monetary policy passed look I think there is currently a somewhat different rhetoric coming from the beauty and the fin min. And I think that we're not currently at levels that we are going to prompt actual effects intervention. If history is any guide potentially we need to gravitate 130 or plus to actually start seeing a high probability of foreign exchange intervention. But let me say this. The last time that the Japanese intervened to prop up the currency to prop up the yen because of excessive weakness it was know more than three decades ago. So if memory seems right and it didn't actually work on its own it had to be assisted by U.S. intervention as.