Daybreak Europe Show Open: Economic optimism at all time low

The IBM Z which is known at HSBC as Looked at palatable uses the language the path of least regret when they went for their 50 basis point hike. That language shine at the Fed. I think the tech pellet tool sets the agenda. Danny. Good morning Minnis. Yes 50 basis point move from the RBI and ZE I refused to say that this morning I am embracing my Americanism just at least for this morning. Yes 50 basis point move. Is this a preview of what's to come for other central banks. Well we have the language it's in. We want to move expeditiously. Yes we know that that's the standard. Now you fed speak expeditions. I'd love to know what speed that means. But I'm drawn to Tom Barkin. The best path best short term path to is to move rapidly to that neutral range. And of course your brain the brain odd reaffirming the expeditious moves and then pull out. Well we know we know that UBS is view of Bullard is he thinks it's fantasy that the current policy is good. He wants to move at a much faster pace. So I put it to you Johnny. The risk is this in markets not just one 50 basis point hike but not what is the risk. What is the statistical risk of multiple sequential 50 basis points from leaded front loaded fast fed. That's why yesterday's market reaction to a core CPI that didn't get as hot as expected was interesting. Bonds. The yields came off a bit but that is not what the Fed is going to be doing. They're not going to look at that and say OK the fire is burning last night. They're still going to have to act in Manus. This is part of the reason why every single sentiment surveyed that we keep getting in is just so negative. Yesterday we had the NFIB sentiment survey of small businesses. I have the chart for us. Economic optimism is at an all time low with prices at an all time high. Here is what inflation is doing to small business sentiment minus the Fed. They've got to act to get this picture. Get this picture under control.