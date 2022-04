00:00

We are. We got I cannot thank the men and women in the city police surprisingly enough as well as federal agents. I'll say police first responders from the 911 operators to the various women from our professions. We got this sense of New Yorkers. We want to protect the people of this city in every year. Those who believe they green terror every day New Yorkers. And I'm going to pray every day New York is called in to us. Who responded. Who filled those passengers who at age 33 shots were listed. But only hours later we just say we got. Thank you commissioner. You lose your job well done. Moments ago Frank Robert James was stopped on the street and arrested by members of the New York City Police Department. Officers in response to a Crimestoppers tip stopped Mr. James at 142 p.m. at the corner of St. Marks placed and 1st Avenue in Manhattan. He was taken into custody without incident and has been transported to an NYPD facility. He will be charged with committing yesterday's appalling crime in Brooklyn. I want to commend all of the investigators and analysts who took part in this. All hands on deck investigation. Literally hundreds of NYPD detectives worked doggedly during the last 30 hours to bring this together. They did so in tandem with a vast number of our law enforcement partners including those from the FBI NYPD Joint Terrorism Task Force the ATF NYPD Crime Gun Intelligence Center and the regional task force led by the United States Marshal Service.