Wednesday April the 13th. European stocks are lower inflation firmly in focus. The countdown to the close starts right now. The countdown is on in Europe. This is Bloomberg Markets European close with Guy Johnson and Alix Steel. European stocks are drifting lower this Wednesday remember we're heading into a long weekend. People are going to adjust positioning as a result of that wording down by two tenths of 1 percent. Gilts are also trading off as well. We are seeing yields moving higher. We had inflation today out of the UK 7 percent. That is a 30 year high that we're seeing on UK inflation. How is the Bank of England going to react to that ECB tomorrow. And then we come to the yen the ends at a 20 year low equity versus the dollar. Yeah. When I think you talk about the dollar you also to talk about the yield differentials really pushing the dollar even higher. And guy that's the story that translates to the U.S. session as well. Check this out. The Nasdaq 100. The tech heavy Nasdaq 100 shot up almost 1 percent. I'm sure some of that yield dampening that you're seeing here in the States actually helping with that in fact is probably also translating to the numbers. You're seeing J.P. Morgan down three point three percent the biggest move lower for J.P. Morgan since early March. So this is a big deal. Let's see if the other banks follow J.P. Morgan's lead when it comes to that downside move. We should also talk about commodities because crude is on the march higher WTI at 1 0 to Brent I believe last it looks at 1 0 6. Of course it's not just oil that we're keeping an eye out. Food prices continue to surge higher and higher. Guy remember April is planting month for a lot of Ukraine grain harvest as we start to see the war in Ukraine really see no end in sight. The Bloomberg Commodities Edge index marching higher. Let's return to the situation that we were focused on yesterday. The shooting in Brooklyn the man described as a person of interest in the New York City subway shooting is now being called a suspect. Here with the latest is Bloomberg's New York bureau chief Shelly Banjo. Shelly what do we know about the manhunt. Is that progress being made. The progress that's been made is that they upgraded the suspect. They upgrade the person from a person of interest to a suspect. So they have indeed zeroed in on this one man. They do not know yet or they haven't shared yet with us where he is if he's left New York City. We do know that he was attached to a link to a vehicle a U-Haul van that was abandoned a few blocks away from the subway. However he had residences or was linked to places in Philadelphia and in Wisconsin. And so this could be a hunt that not only spans New York City but also much of the United States. Let's follow the implications of what this means for New York City Mayor Eric Adams. We know that he ran or campaigned on a platform of bringing New York City back and also reducing crime. A double whammy that are both essentially kind of taking a hit right now. I'm also curious about what this means for his role. We also heard I believe yesterday Kathy Hochul the governor of New York saying that perhaps when it comes to school safety. Mayor Eric Adams might have a little bit more to do with that. Give us the latest. Sure. This is probably the worst thing that could happen to Eric Adams at this time. He's about 100 days into office. Like you said he's staked his claim on running for New York City mayor on crime and reducing crime and has introduced a number of policing initiatives. And then in his first hundred days. This is the worst shooting event that we've seen on the subway in the last in the last number of decades. And one of the worst in New York City in general. And the mayor is telling New Yorkers you know get back on the subways come into the offices go out to restaurants. Let's move on from Covid and the pandemic. But now if crime is going to present to these people to New Yorkers it's going to you know really prevent some of that reopening. Shelly crime and mental health is often a blurred boundary. What do we know about the motive here. Right now we don't know anything about the motive. There has been a YouTube channel that has been brought up linked to him. But because the police have not necessarily verified that it has belonged to him we haven't gone too far into that. But there are questions. You know what. What is the headspace of a man who who goes on on the on the New York City subway releases gas canisters and then starts shooting left and right among people who are then trying to escape at the next stop. So you know mental health is certainly something that is going to be addressed in this investigation. Shelly walk us through the next steps here. Right. Because we have an ongoing manhunt. We have school that's still in session but we are still waiting to hear from authorities. What does the next news events look like. Pressers. What is the schedule look like in terms of hearing from the authorities. I think the next step is a suspect apprehended. We know that the police are following a number of leads. And it's just it's not just the NYPD. It's the FBI. It's ATF. It's state law enforcement authorities. And they're all you know after one thing which is where is this guy and can we find him. And until that no other questions really matter. At this point. We're likely to hear from the NYPD at some point today. If they do not catch him today. But there's been no indication that there's any kind of formal press conference or anything like that. And of course the New York City Mayor Adams remains in quarantine with Covid. Yeah. You bring up Covid essentially the CDC AP reporting within the last few minutes extending the travel loss mandate for another two weeks. People are already cautious about getting back on the subway mask wearing is increasing. Voluntary moss wearing is increasing. We've now have this incident as well which follows on the heels of a number of other incidents that you've highlighted highlighted. Shelly what needs to happen next to get people back on on mass transit. How big a focus will there be now of encouraging that. What needs to happen. What can the authorities do. Right now they're starting with leadership. So Kathy Governor Kathy Hochul rode the subway yesterday. A number of officials as well posting Twitter pictures saying we're getting back on the subway. You know New Yorkers are pretty tough and pretty gritty and they're going to keep going on the subway. However that doesn't prevent people who don't have to take this away from not from getting into an Uber from riding a city bike down you know down to where they need to go. But for a lot of people who work in Manhattan and maybe live in Sunset Park they can't afford a 60 dollar 70 dollar Uber ride to and from the city every single day if they are if they are commuting. So it's going to be a really big problem and a really big challenge for the MTA to keep bringing those people back. So great stuff. Thank you. We really appreciate the updated reporting Shelly Banjo on what we have learned. What we potentially will learn. We will continue to bring you all the latest developments right here on Bloomberg. This is Bloomberg. Welcome back. Let's talk about inflation here in Europe more specifically here in the UK. UK economists very much scrambling to raise inflation forecast after the latest shock read. We have from the UN s inflation in the UK hitting a 30 year high. The data this morning show it was 7 percent. Last month. The RPI index the older index. But it includes more things that a lot of people use including housing up by 9 percent from the previous year. So what you're seeing here is headline inflation up to 7 percent core still rising still five point seven percent not actually too far behind where we are in the United States. Pretty but the RPI index up to 9 percent. There is this idea that the Bank of England could maybe use high inflation as a cure for high inflation. It will reduce demand. I wondered that is now being called into question right now and whether or not it is going to act further following those three hikes it's already delivered. Yeah a lot of questions when it comes to the ECB. I believe we hear from them on Thursday as well. Let's break it all down. Joining us now is Reinhart Clues the UBS chief economist for Europe and the emir region. Reinhart thank you so much for joining us as always. Let's start there where I left off essentially talking about affordability. Talk about the strength of the consumer in Europe. Just moments ago we had a headline from Janet Yellen saying that she is raw worried about recession prospects in Europe. Talk to us about those recession prospects as Janet Yellen. Right to worry. Yeah I mean it is obvious. I think that the Russian invasion of Ukraine has greatly changed the economic outlook for Europe as well. So we are suddenly going to pay a price in terms of weaker growth in the first probably also the second quarter of 2022. But at this stage we do not expect Europe to enter a new recession when it suddenly makes the whole situation for the ECB a lot more complicated. I mean we had an all time high in eurozone inflation of seven point five percent in March and we're going higher in April. We could see inflation rates above 8 percent. There could be even higher given upside risk from energy from food prices. Also from supply chain problems in Russia Ukraine but also in China. At the same time labor markets remain reasonably resilient which means there is no risk of wage growth picking up the so-called second round effects really kicking in. So all of this would mean that the ECB would normally have to step in quite forcefully and urgently. However of course with the Russian invasion of Ukraine the picture has become a lot more difficult. So what that means for tomorrow we believe is that tomorrow's ECB meeting the ECB would just discuss the latest data and not take meaningful policy decisions. Instead it will defer the key decisions to the next meeting which is on the 9th of June. At that stage the ECB will once again have to issue new staff macroeconomic forecasts and based on those that will decide the road ahead. Downside risks though prevailing. I guess that is that the language you're going to hear from. From Adam Legarde tomorrow. I think so because in the last stop macroeconomic projections the ECB is baseline forecast implied that we would see a growth rate of three point seven percent this year. That was a downgrade of only 50 basis points. I mean the street more broadly we as well at UBS we have downgraded our growth forecasts much more. We now expect less than 3 percent growth. So yes I think the risk is to the downside. Reinhart What's interesting to me here and I sitting here in the United States I am not a student of European economics the way you are but I'm curious about Europe and it's kind of been in stock essentially in this deflationary spiral for I think almost a decade. Is there a scenario perhaps on the near term given the war in Ukraine but in the long term where Europe can climb out of that. Yes I think that the the outlook I think for the next couple of years. That's the next two three four years. We're likely to see higher rates of inflation in Europe. That has to do with the way we have come out of the Covid crisis. It has to do with the meaningful fiscal stimulus the very strong monetary policy response. So that means that not only will we see a major overshooting in inflation this year but we could also see that inflation rates in 2000 to 23 24 perhaps 25 could be at 2 percent or higher. So this really implies that after a number of years where the ECB had to worry more about deflation in the foreseeable future in the next two to three years the main problem will be higher than desirable inflation over the long term. I think the jury is out. We might well go back to a you know deflationary or at least a a secular stagnation set up where we're concerned about inflation being a bit too low. But that's not the key worry for the foreseeable future. How worried are you. How worried should the ECB be about spread widening in Europe. How worried should we be about Beattie's blowing out significantly at this point and if that is at risk. Bloomberg broke the story the other day around our break here. Would the ECB be right to put some sort of a tool in place to control that. And if so what would it look like. Yeah so I think yields will go higher. That's clear. And that also means there is a risk that spreads will widen. But we need to differentiate between a modest widening in spreads which is perhaps also inevitable and a major widening. So when we talk about these sort of contingency plans what the ECB has in mind is the risk of a major widening in spreads that would undermine the uniform transmission of the ECB monetary policy throughout the whole eurozone. So it's a risk. It's not the best case scenario. But from the ECB perspective it probably makes sense to prepare for that now and not later. But we have already a tool that would manage such risk. It's called the OMT. Yes the OMT is still on the table. I think the key issue is that the OMT is tied to such a strong conditionality that it would never go for it. Exactly. Well that at least we have to say that the stigma involved might be very strong. So the way you Bloomberg wrote the story made it clear that the ECB has in mind an instrument that would kick in in the event of a major spread widening that is not to be blamed on individual governments outside of their control. In this for me means it's probably an instrument that involves relative liberty and relatively little conditionality a bit like the SMP program these securities and markets program which we had in place between 2010 and 2012. Reinhart I want to go back in history. Forgive me I was a history major. For better or for worse going back about 10 years. We look about the last global financial crisis in 2008 2009. You saw this recovery in the United States in 2010 2011 only for Europe to really have to deal with the European sovereign debt crisis largely which was a function from my understanding simply of the effects or the lingering effects of the recession that preceded it. Take the war in Ukraine aside for a second. Could you still see that applying as kind of this historical precedent for what Europe is doing now and that is still going to take years for them to actually recover or the subcontinent to recover from the effects of the Covid-19 has left. So I think the the big problem in Europe in the global financial crisis and also then the eurozone crisis in 2000. Ten eleven twelve was that fiscal policy was way too restrictive. The kind of austerity that we had in those years undermined the economic recovery in Europe. And that has changed fundamentally during the Covid crisis. So in the Covid crisis Europe I think learned from the lessons from 10 years ago and essentially staged a much stronger entire cyclical fiscal recovery. And this has also contributed to the fact that the European recovery from the Covid crisis was much stronger much faster. So if we were to go back into perhaps a recession in the context of the Ukraine war I think the Europeans would not hesitate to come back with stronger fiscal stimulus. This is already happening anyway but they could clearly scale this up so that this would partly address the recession risk. So here. Europe has definitely learned from the history of the war in Ukraine. From what I understand is largely affecting Europe simply because of the commodity dependency that you are seeing from Russia from Europe which is essentially pushing the cost of living higher. Different stories report by Bloomberg and other media organizations that a lot of European buyers of commodities are going to other parts of the world. Italy going to Algeria for example. The rest of Europe coming to Texas coming to Louisiana to get natural gas. If that dependence is removed by say the end of the year which I think authorities there are really hoping for. Is it fair to say that European fiscal authorities to your point that there had to kind of correct from the austerity in the eurozone crisis. Well they'd perhaps be incentivized to then remove the European version of the punchbowl. So when we talk about energy I think we need to differentiate quite clearly between coal and oil and gas now replacing Russian coal. It can be done. In fact a decision has been made by European leaders that a ban on Russian coal will come and given that Russian coal has only a share of about 2 percent and European energy consumption. This can be done or to global markets for coal you know work fine so we can ship in coal from other locations. With oil it will be more difficult and for gas it will be a lot more difficult still. So if going forward we were also to see a ban on Russian gas for example. I think we would come to a situation where European industrial companies would suffer a lot more. This would imply weaker industrial production. It might cost jobs. So the hit to household confidence the hit to household spending power that is currently coming from higher energy prices higher food prices would then be aggravated because people would also be concerned of all over losing their jobs and they might potentially cut back their spending even more. And that would then amplify the downside risk. Surely European policy makers could once again intervene with with fiscal policy but it would still be a difficult set up. Have you both with the economic implications of Marine Le Pen entering the Elysee Palace. No. We treat it as a downside risk. At the moment based on the polls we still think that the best case scenario is that President bankroll will be reelected. But obviously you know there is some risk involved here for financial markets right now. Always great to catch up. Thank you very much indeed for joining us. We really appreciate it. Ron Artest UBS chief economist for Europe and EMEA. Thank you very much indeed. Coming up we got to focus back on British politics and talk about what is happening here. The U.K. prime minister Boris Johnson says that he has paid a fine for breaching the corona virus lockdown rules. The chancellor really soon offering a quote unreserved apology. We'll look at the potential fallout from what is being called party gates next. This is Believe At. It did not occur to me that this might have been a breach of the rules but of course the police have found otherwise and I fully respect the outcome of their investigation. Both paid the fine and I once again offer a full apology. It's my job to get on and live for the people this country. That's what I'm gonna do. The British prime minister very much on script reading from notes as he delivers an apology to the fine that has been issued by the Metropolitan Police as a result of the investigation into the parties that took place at 10 Downing Street. The question everybody is now trying to figure out says what next eh. Are there more fines. B what will the grey report see what happens in the local elections. Can Boris Johnson survive all of these. Joining us now Bloomberg UK Politics and Treasury Report Sir Alex Morales. That's what everybody's trying to understand right now is Boris Johnson has been fined. There was no expectation that that would happen. There could be still worse news to come. Is Boris Johnson though able to survive this if the local elections which are coming up very shortly go okay for the Tory party. Well there's a lot of ifs in there. I mean first first thing to say is that while Boston Boris Johnson Johnson's received one fine. The police are still investigating numerous other gatherings some of which we know the prime minister was at. So he could face more fines and they could come in before the local elections. Then you get to the local elections. And he's sort of lucky in in this sort of makeup of the local elections because it's not the whole country. It's largely Labour seats. Deborah focused on Labour held areas. So you know the Tories could still lose quite a lot there. And then that damages the prime minister if he survives the local elections. You've got to fear and he survives also. Some more finds. You've got to imagine that he'll be leading the Tory party into the next general election which is due in 2024. A lot of people outside the country will be wondering if Boris Johnson would be replaced who would be to replace be replaced by. Well that's another thing that protects the prime minister in a way. I mean if if you wound back half a year or so there was a clear successor in Rishi Sinek who is the chancellor of the Exchequer. If Boris Johnson would fall over party gate if his party was ousted over a party that couldn't really put really snack in his place because really sooner. CAC has also been fined over politics. So he's also been immensely damaged in the past week or so by revelations about his wife's tax affairs and about his holding of a US green card while he was still charged with it. So the main challenger to Boris Johnson appears to be very damaged at the moment. That leaves people like Liz Truss who's the foreign secretary. But lots of senior conservatives have doubts about her. Ben Wallace the defence secretary is very popular at the moment. But again he's he's indicated he's not really interested in the job. So just very briefly in 30 seconds is there any hint that the chancellor could resign. Well there was a big time story last night saying that he did consider resigning. I mean the stairs are ahead suggest that it wasn't a serious consideration. It depends if he if this slew of damaging stories that we've seen about his private life about his you know his wife's personal affairs his own place the feds. If that keeps going on you could imagine a situation where he just feels I need to call. I'm draw a line on it. DAX thank you very much indeed. We'll continue to monitor this story. We are heading into the European close. Equity markets are about to shut up shop for the day. These are the numbers as we go into the close. We are looking at a fairly negative picture. The footsie is unchanged. But on the continent the DAX is down by three tenths of 1 percent. This is about. It's a holiday shortened week. We're not there quite yet. Today's Wednesday session actually fairly flat which may be an indication of our upcoming holiday here in Europe. The CAC on barely budging the footsie. One hundred flat the DAX down a little bit more. We're down by around half of 1 percent or just shy of it in Germany today. So not really much happening. Certainly at an individual market level at an index level actually you can see that very clearly as well with the stock 600 actually fairly cautious. I think individual stocks. Yes interesting. But at the headline level not really very much happening. Quite a tight range. We're down by less than one tenth of one percent on the intraday for the stock. Six hundred trading 456 fifty six point thirty one as we come through into the end of the day. The jihad. Let's take a look at how the sector story breaks down. We're coming into earnings season. We're starting to see numbers being reported that he having an effect. But more broadly the macro story is still very relevant. Miners are up today. Basic resources are up today. So the commodities story along with the energy story doing very well today. So basic resources and energy up by circa eight tenths of one percent luxury luxuries down. I'll show you LVMH in just a moment which is actually coming through to the end of the day fairly positively. Insurance real estate retail all tracking low today. But but not much dispersion. LVMH LVMH out with some numbers this time yesterday. The numbers are actually really good. Earlier on today though there was a bit of a wobble in the stock. And the reason for that seems to be some concern around what is happening in China with the stock has picked up this giant luxury company out of France but also the tentacles spreading just about into every single part of the world up by around half of 1 percent as we come through to the close. In the retail space but very much of the different end of the spectrum Tesco the UK retailer the U.K. grocer down by two point four percent today out with a fairly cautious statement. It comes on the same day as you've seen the inflation data coming out of 7 percent. Basically they're talking about how they're going to struggle really to continue to keep prices under control for consumers that are going to be pushed very hard by the cost of living squeeze. But in some ways actually after years of this sort of deflationary environment an inflationary environment for a grocer is actually fairly good. A lot of this stuff is inelastic. People have got to buy it. They may trade down a little bit. So in theory top line on an inflation basis should be ticking along fairly nicely at this point. K.A. this is this giant fertilizer company out of Europe today up by four point nine percent. Unsurprisingly you've only got to look at what's happening with fertilizer prices right now because of the war in Ukraine. It is upgrading its guidance. We see the series of upgrades over the last few days. Today the company confirming up by four point ninety four percent as we see fertilizer prices and just about everything associate with agriculture just going through the roof right now Kristie. Yeah guy. Let's pivot there from what's going on in Europe to over. Down to what's going on. D.C. The Pentagon will host leaders from the top eight U.S. weapons manufacturers today to discuss the industry's capacity to meet Ukraine's weapon needs. Here with the latest is Bloomberg Washington correspondent Annmarie Horden Emery. Thanks for joining us as always. I believe seven hundred and fifty million dollars is what the bio administration is targeting when it comes that weapon assistance to Ukraine. How much of that is actually going to get there. Well it's under presidential drawdown. So basically you can move the weaponry from U.S. stock right. To Ukraine. Doesn't have to go through Congress. And this has to be done as in an emergency matter to make sure it can expeditiously get into the Ukrainian hands. And it comes today as Pentagon officials are going to meeting with the heads of major contractors like Raytheon and Lockheed Martin. And The New York Times reporting that part of this conversation is because the US thinks it will be a protracted war. So that would mean that these contractors need to boost supply. Now we heard from the deputy secretary of defense taking to Twitter is what she had to say. We have seen members of industry patriotically lean forward and indicate their willingness to work together. So that's what we're getting after with constant dialogue. The White House has been very clear that President ISE is leaning forward where we think we need help. Congress is too. So it's making sure all the supplies are working because the US is going to need more supplies as they shift more to Ukraine. We're just getting two heads going through actually Amari talking. This is the briefing I think that's happening where you are in D.C.. Some nations are providing Ukraine with advanced weapons overtly but there is certainly a push to provide significant quantities of heavy weapons right now. As you say this meeting will certainly be moving in that direction. The U.K. and others providing them out of Europe talking of rearmament. Talking of the security architecture that we're gonna be moving into as a result of this conflict we are starting to see NATO membership potentially being expanded. Amari we'll talk about this in just a second. But let's listen first of all to the Finnish prime minister on her thoughts about NATO membership. Everything changed when Russia invaded Ukraine. I think people's mindsets in Finland also in Sweden changed and shifted very dramatically because of Russia's actions. And this is very clear. And that caused a need for a process in Finland to have a discussion about our own security choices. Also discussion about NATO membership that we are having right now. We are giving today to the parliament the paper which will analyze a different options for Finland in the future for our security. Unintended consequences Amery. What are going to be the consequences were we to see Sweden and Finland joining Norway in joining NATO. Well we've already heard from Russia and they would view this as a massive escalation. And even on Friday as you do see these countries especially Finland and tectonic shift really in what the populous what the people on the ground think in terms of really never wanting to join NATO. And now you just see there is so much support for this endeavor. On Friday what you had was cyber attacks on Finland's government. I saw I spoke to a Finnish official on Friday and he said we're used to this and we're prepared for more of this. But now they have this white paper. And what you heard from the prime minister is this significant shift. And I'll read you a quote from the white paper following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. A fundamental change has taken place in the security and operating environment of Finland and Europe. And this is really the basis of their case of this white paper to potentially join NATO. That's in Finland. When you look over at Sweden the local papers are reporting that the ruling party right now the Social Democrats which have for the most part been apprehensive to take this step are actually on board. So you are seeing that shift towards Brussels really almost overnight. Amari great stuff. Thank you very much indeed. Bloomberg's Amari who don't. Joining us from Washington D.C. Leslie more insights with Elizabeth Broad resident fellow at the American Enterprise Institute. Nice to see you. What are the implications of a expanded NATO. The implications for NATO are clear. Sweden Finland. If they work to do to decide to apply for membership ship. And if they were to be accepted would add enormous military expertise. They would add a pot of dog of the European geography. That's not yet in NATO. So it would be a massive assets to NATO not for Russia. It's clearly a different picture. And that is why Russia has been protesting and hurling verbal assaults towards these two countries. But they seem undeterred. Elizabeth I think we've had the president Eurasia Group Ian Bremmer on multiple times and every time he says there's nothing that's been quite so uniting for NATO than this Russian invasion into Ukraine. Talk to us a little bit about what might pull apart that unity that we're seeing so strong NATO right now. There is a difference in opinion between some member states of NATO as to what exactly should be done. They should be doing for Ukraine. We have seen the Germans being quite slow in deciding to send weapons and then deciding what sort of weapons to send. And that's culminated in a sort of a rift with the Ukrainians just in the past 24 hours or so when the Ukrainians said that the president of Germany is not invited to this it's Ukraine. And so his fellow NATO leaders from the Baltic states had to go without him. And on the other hand we have a number of new NATO member states including the Baltic states the Czech Republic and Poland which are very clear very eager to to help Ukraine in sending as much weaponry as they can. Now the question is what the weaponry should be and how they should replace that weaponry. So a lot of the weapons that are gone thus far have been GDR weapons. They've been Soviet era weapons were increasingly now starting to arm the Ukrainians with NATO weapons advanced more advanced weapons. What are the implications of that shift. This increasingly looks like a NATO. Russia conflicts a proxy war but nevertheless with weapons provided by NATO and doing significant damage to Russian forces. What are the longer term implications of that. What are the short term implications of that. Well first of all this is a come up heads off of East Germany. We thought it was there. Now it's it's coming back to life through its military equipment that is now being given to Ukraine by various European countries that happen to have leftovers. And so that's the first part. Then what are the implications of NATO. NATO member states individually becoming more and more involved. It is that that we as NATO can no longer separate ourselves from this conflict. And I think NATO leaders leaders of NATO member states have made the decision that that it is inevitable because the objective for everybody outside Ukraine everybody who doesn't want Russia to win has to be to help Ukraine win. Ideally as soon as possible. But at the very least eventually even if it stretches for months for years there has to be the objective because if Ukraine blows it loses then the member states in the region on next. Elizabeth Geiger is a really good point in terms of quality of weapons that are being sent to Ukraine right now. What's interesting to me here is that the West isn't necessarily a stranger when it comes to proxy wars or even getting involved directly on the ground. So what is the West waiting for in terms of actually sending higher level weapons. What what what would be the catalyst for that. The reason that Western leaders won't say what the catalyst would be is that then Russia would know exactly when they will react. And that's what we saw in Syria when when Obama said if you use if you the Assad regime's use chemical weapons we will get involved. And then the Assad regime used chemical weapons. And the US didn't get involved. So that's the reason that those Western leaders on specifying the event at which they will escalate their support to Ukraine. I think it's becoming clear that that they are increasingly willing to send what's called offensive weapons. So weapons that are bigger and more powerful because the idea is that this will help Ukraine win or prevail against against the Russians. And that's a shift from from the early stages when it was mostly about sending them helmets and the like. A military strategist suggesting that Mariupol is clinging on by its fingertips that the city may feel that the troops may surrender. There's been no reporting on that yet. But certainly it is a concern. Were that to happen. Is that the catalyst for the next offensive from the Russians. And what do you think that offensive is going to look like and target. The Russians are clearly keen to get something achieved by the 9th of May when they have the victory parade in Moscow. And if they were to be able to claim victory over a sliver of land in the eastern part of Ukraine stretching all the way down to Mariupol. That would be at least a respectable victory for them. And that's why Mariupol has to they have to win it no matter what no matter whether anybody any human being or any building is left alive. They have to claim it. And as a result we can as well. Ukraine and the rest of the world can expect very violent clashes there in Mariupol and the rest of that stretch of land because it's so central. If Russia is going to be able to defend this this mission at all. Well as we're speaking of Mariupol. Something else that is on the northern coast essentially of the Black Sea is also Odessa. One question here is for other kind of member countries that share that body of water. Turkey is prime up on that list. Talk to us about the role that Turkey plays when it comes to the defense picture. Turkey is never particularly popular. No member of NATO and various NATO member states at various times suggest that maybe Turkey should be expelled from the because it is really a pretty cantankerous at times. But now in situations like like this one and in particular in this situation it has proven that it's absolutely crucial as a NATO member state. It has it has some standing with the Russians and it also has the military capabilities to at least put up a fight in and the Black Sea and for example has promised to clear out the mindset. And we should remember that the Black Sea is not just about military action. It's an absolutely crucial body of water for a global shipping. And at the moment it's extremely dangerous for four shipping companies to operate. And in the Black Sea and the bonds that do have to pay enormous insurance fees for the for the privilege. And yet we all depend on products. Get the in and out of the Black Sea. The Russians are preparing a new offensive. Have sanctions failed. The sanctions are directed against the Russian economy and I think where we have gone wrong is that we are thinking that the Russian economy matters to Vladimir Putin. I don't think he cares whether the Russian economy fails because this is not about saving Russia or making Russia a phenomenally powerful nation. It's about he has a different motivation which is to win a sliver of land or ideally whole country. But if he had the Russian economy in mind then he clearly wouldn't invade another country. I think what would work better is to target his de facto wife and her children who live in you. In. In Switzerland. That's clearly something that that would hurt him personally. And I hope the Swiss decide to to expel this this this woman and her children. We'll see what happens next. Elizabeth thank you very much indeed. We greatly appreciate your time. Elizabeth Raw AEI resident fellow. Let's take a look at European markets have finished up a fairly flat session in terms of the headline indices. A little bit more movement below the surface when it comes to individual stocks. But the London market the French market barely budging as we've come through towards the end of the day. Over in Germany a little bit more of a negative session. We'll carry on the coverage and talk a little bit about the implications of the inflationary numbers we've seen today out of the U.K. 7 percent is the number a 30 year high. What does that mean for the chancellor of the exchequer. What does that mean for the Bank of England. I'll discuss that with my co-host this evening Marcus Ashworth. We'll be side by side with me on the cable show 5:00 p.m. here in London 12:00 p.m. New York. We're live on DHB. You can also find us on your Bloomberg terminal. Of course podcasts are available on Spotify and I choose. This is Bloomberg. This is Bloomberg Markets a European clothes arm which could get out and you're looking at a live shot at the principal room. Coming up a conversation with the Colombian president Yvonne Duke on balance of power at noon here in New York. This is Glenn Beck. A man who police identified as a person of interest in the New York City subway shooting is now a suspect. Frank James is still at large. New York City Mayor Eric Adams spoke about this earlier on Bloomberg TV. Take a listen. Based on the briefing from my law enforcement officials and based on the evidence that we were able to accumulate. He has now been upgraded to a suspect. And we're asking all New Yorkers to assist us in his apprehension. Please do not approach him if you see him or if you know about his you know his whereabouts. Please notify law enforcement. The attack in Brooklyn left twenty three people injured 10 of them were shot. Bloomberg New York bureau chief Shelly Banjo joins us now for more on the story. Shelly talk to us a little bit about what the next steps are. What can we expect the next time we hear from the police commissioner. The next thing that everyone is looking for is where is the shooter. So they've been able to upgrade him to a suspect not just a person of interest. And now they are launching into this not just looking in New York City but around the country for where he might be. What do we know about the victims. I think a lot of people are very surprised and delighted that nobody was killed here but some have been seriously injured. Can you update us. Yes. This morning Mayor Eric Adams said that there were still four people in the hospital. A number of these people were in their teens yesterday. Kathy Hochul the governor of New York went to visit some of these teenagers who had been on their way to school. When you think about what happened yesterday with the gas canisters the 33 shots fired in this tiny enclosed space of a subway car. You heard the key shift. So all the NYPD commissioner say this could have been a lot worse. Sally thank you very much indeed for continuing to keep us updated on your. Bureau chief Shelly Banjo. This is Bloomberg. So the moment has finally arrived J.P. Morgan kicking off the earnings season for the big Wall Street banks today. Wells tomorrow you got Goldman's tomorrow you got Citi tomorrow. It's going to be a big day. Bank of America on Monday. Just because we might get a little bit of a pause before we complete the earnings season and to give Sonali Basak time to regroup. She joins us now. Please. Bloomberg Wall Street reporter corresponded snarly. J.P. is down today. Water investors kind of taking fright too. When we had the cool. When we had the numbers. Yeah a few things that you see in the other bank trading. You see Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley holding a little steadier as J.P. Morgan is down on the day. And it's telling you that investors are pleased with the trading gains that are being made or the trading stability rather because the dropoff is not as bad as expected. You and I have talked about this guy that the volatility is raising the bar for the banks the value at risk. So with that said then balancing the issue of higher risk and better returns is going to be of key importance. Remember there's something fun to note when it comes to JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs. JP Morgan at a loss when it came to that nickel market. But remember Goldman Sachs started making markets and nickel and the bid that they were taking in ask right now the midpoint nickel was trading above that midpoint of where they were making markets when we first reported it. So that will be very interesting to watch in tomorrow's numbers for Goldman Sachs. Shelly we've covered trading revenue with you. We've covered the bank's bottom line with you. A big question in the market is simply what a lot of these companies are going to do with these sky high piles of cash that they have. I'm curious about the advisory fees for J.P. Morgan in particular because of one of the big questions for corporate America is at least is are we about to go on a mini boom before some of this cash is worthless. What's J.P. Morgan's take. It's a great question because right now you are seeing the big private equity firms really dip in to the debt markets here really provide a lot of private credit and financing when a lot of the banks and their investors are a little bit shyer on that regard. With that said Eminem has not bounced back to a huge degree. We do see some one off rumors about big deals involving large wealthy families and whatnot. But corporations as far as I know and as far as all of our sources are telling us it's not that deal activity is completely dead. A lot of that is being put on pause until there's some stability to hold on to. All of that said. One hundred billion dollars in debt underwriting is expected in this quarter alone. JP Morgan's numbers and debt underwriting was a little better than expected. That should read well in theory for from like Goldman Sachs moving forward and Bank of America. So let's get from Wall Street to Main Street. What do we learn about the consumer today. Yeah. Well there are some areas of strength here. And you have J.P. Morgan by the way which is about to become the first four trillion dollar bank in the United States. J.P. Morgan really bellwether of the economy there saying that the consumer is still strong spending on dining spending on leisure and travel. And again that's an area that J.P. Morgan has invested. They're investing heavily in payments as well on that regard. But with that said you've we've talked about it all show guy. There are still big big risks on the horizon and the impact of rising rates. It depends on how fast those rates rise on the consumer and what that will do in terms of their borrowing demand. A Bloomberg Sonali Basak we thank you for your time and for insight as always tomorrow. Other than those big Wall Street earnings we also hope that ECB meeting. So of course we'll bring you the latest on that for now. Coming up Colombian President Yvonne Duke is on balance of power on Bloomberg television and radio