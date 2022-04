00:00

How deal linked to our equities from the bond market. What was very interesting to see the mood yesterday on not too much macro news you saw equities down and you know the 10 year yields soaring. So I think today what's going to be the driver is really what happens with the core CPI component. Now you know that food prices oil prices have been very volatile. That's why they're not part of the core portion. I think the market's going to be a little more forgiving for a surprise there. But what happens really with the CPI core goods versus services caution is going to be one of the main drivers. One theme has been among a lot of equity strategist and that there has been a change in leadership in the index and it's been moving away from big tech. We see this in the underperformance of the NASDAQ including yesterday. Do you see this underperformance continuing. Are we seeing a true shift in leadership or is this a head fake. I do think it's a true shift in leadership. I think it's been coming for some time and that's why we've been positioned in that way. Now it can be frightening because when you think about how much tech as a general sector is in terms of not just market cap of S & P 500 but also how much each. Yes. It accounts for when it comes to earnings of the index. It's a big amount. So the question remains really can the market still go higher even if such a large portion of the market is perhaps not the most in favor. But we have to keep in mind we can't just lumped together all of tech. I think in particular what's been underperforming is the more expensive portions of it. So we could still pick and choose within. We just have to be a little more careful. Well and obviously when we're talking about tax some of those high growth companies large a lot of those are large caps. You think the small caps could actually find some relief in the near-term as earnings season gets under way into why. I think there is an opportunity. But again I think you have to be careful where this is not just looking for value there in the tech sector. You know what we have noticed especially when we look at earnings transcripts and we look at corporate calls is that larger corporations tend to have an easier time offsetting some of those inflationary cost pressures. Some of those are increasing labor prices but at the same time some of the smaller companies have been able to do so as well. Just on a broader basis smaller companies are sometimes having a little bit of a weaker hand. So there's definitely opportunity. But again I think we need to lean towards quality as you go smaller in CAC. And how hard is it right now to make calls. It is difficult you know the volatility with this market. But to be fair I think broader picture there is not too much that has aggressively shifted. But we continue to add to our equation here. We continue to tweak our models and adjust. For example the recession there are probability of recession this year or next year going a bit higher. It increases our tail risks. Now that's something we have to count for but it doesn't completely shift our picture from black to white.