First Look With Surveillance: Inflation, India Pressure

IT SEEMS TO BE EXPECTATIONS OF A HIGH LEVEL OF INFLATION IN THE UNITED STATES TAKING THE WIND OUT OF RISK ASSETS GLOBALLY? KAILEY: THAT IS SOMETHING U.S. INVESTORS HAVE TO CONSIDER. FOR ASIAN INVESTORS DATA SESSION TOOK PLACE BEFORE DATA CAME OUT. YOU HAVE THE INDEX LOWER. HONG KONG AND CHINA OUTPERFORMED. CHINA'S DEALING WITH THE LOCKDOWN IN SHANGHAI. CHINESE STOCKS ACTUALLY ROSE ABOUT 2%. THERE IS A LOT OF SPECULATION THAT OFFICIALS ARE GOING TO STEP INTO SHORE UP GROWTH IN THE ECONOMY AND FACE OF THE COVID ZERO POLICY. WE CONTINUE TO SEE THE GLOBAL BOND SELLOFF RIPPLING ACROSS THE WORLD. THAT IS THE HIGHEST GOING BACK TO 2015. THE JAPANESE YEN IS WEAKER AGAINST THE DOLLAR AS THE DOLLAR STRENGTHENS WITH HIGHER TREASURY YIELDS. THAT IS THE WEAKEST IN GOING BACK TO DECADES ALL THE WAY TO JULY OF 2002. SRI LANKA WARNING OF A POTENTIAL DEFAULT, DEFAULTING PAYMENTS TO SOME FOREIGN CREDITORS REALLY TRYING TO PRESERVE ITS DOLLAR STOCKPILE FOR THINGS LIKE FOOD AND FUEL AS IT IS FACING PROTESTS AROUND INFLATION IN THE COUNTRY. SRI LANKAN DEBT MATURING IN JULY THIS YEAR DOWN TO $.46 ON THE DOLLAR. MATT: A DEFAULT, MAY BE A WARNING SIGN FOR THE WORLD. AS PRICES FOR FOOD AND FUEL RISE THAT ARE PRICED IN DOLLARS, A LOT OF COUNTRIES DON'T HAVE ENOUGH DOLLAR RESERVES ON HAND. THIS IS A REAL CONCERN. IN THE U.S., NOT A LOT OF MOVEMENT IN EQUITY FUTURES. DOWN 1.7 PERCENT YESTERDAY AND YOU CAN SEE THE U.S. 10 YEAR YIELDS CONTINUES TO RISE TO SPOTS. MORE THAN 2.1 8%, THE HIGHEST LEVEL SINCE 2018 NOW. NYMEX CRUDE, RIGHT NOW IT'S UP TO .6%. IT WAS DOWN 4% YESTERDAY, SO IT'S BOUNCING BACK FROM YESTERDAY'S LOSSES. BRENT BY THE WAY AT ONE POINT WAS BELOW $100. IT IS BACK OVER THAT PRICE NOW. BITCOIN IS RISING A 10TH OF A PERCENT. -- RISING 8/10 OF A PERCENT. STILL RELATIVELY LOW LEVEL COMPARED TO WHERE WE'VE SEEN IT OVER THE PAST FEW SESSIONS. ANNA: WE HAVE A PRETTY BLEAK PICTURE FOR EUROPEAN STOCKS. THE GERMAN MARKET IS DOWN BY 1.1% AND THE FRENCH MARKET DOWN BY 9/10 OF A PERCENT. THERE WAS A SURVEY OF JUST WHAT THEY EXPECT FROM THE YEAR AHEAD. THAT IS -41 OF A DROP OF -48. NOT AS NEGATIVE AS HAD BEEN ANTICIPATED, BUT WE'VE SEEN THE BIGGEST DROP IN THE SURVEY DATA SINCE THE EARLY 1990'S. LAST MONTH SURVEY REFLECTING THE WAR ON UKRAINE WHICH SURPRISE FINANCE PROFESSIONALS AS MUCH AS EVERYBODY ELSE. GERMAN BAKING ASSETS, COMMERZBANK AND DEUTSCHE BANK MOVING LOWER. REALLY, OFF OF EARLIER LOSSES WE HAVE SEEN SOME STOCKS DOWN BY A PERCENT, 9%. A BIG HOLDER OF THESE COMPANIES A SELLING THE STOCKS TRYING TO RAISE AROUND 2 BILLION U.S. DOLLARS IN THE PROCESS. THE HOLDER'S IDENTITY IS CURRENTLY UNKNOWN. THINGS HAVE BEEN LOOKING A LITTLE MORE NORMAL AS YOU COME DOWN FROM THE $120 A BARREL LEVEL THAT WE'VE SEEN IN RECENT WEEKS, STILL, WE ARE SEEING QUITE A LOT OF VOLATILITY WITH A SIZABLE MOVE. IN THE U.K. 10 YEAR YIELDS, STILL A BIG FOCUS ON HIGHER YIELDS. YOU ARE HEARING IN THE U.S., BUT ALSO IN THE U.K., GERMAN, AND EUROPEAN ASSETS. THE TIGHTNESS OF THE LABOR MARKET WE UNDERSTAND FROM BLOOMBERG. WE ARE SEEING A PULLBACK FROM GLOBAL EQUITIES AROUND THE PACE OF THE RISE WE ARE SEEING IN YIELDS GLOBALLY, IN PARTICULAR THE U.S. , WEIGHING ON RUSSIA. THE RUSSIAN RUBLE, WE HAD COMMENTS FROM PRESIDENT PUTIN TALKING TO THE NEWS AGENCY THAT HE HAS NO INTENTION OF CUTTING RUSSIA OFF FROM THE WORLD. KAILEY: THE QUESTION IS HOW MUCH OF THAT CHOICE IS RUSSIA'S AND HOW MUCH IS THE REST OF THE WORLD? PRESIDENT BIDEN WILL BE TRAVELING TO IOWA FOR THE FIRST TIME SINCE THE 2020 ELECTION. THE EXTENT OF THE DAY IS INFLATION DATA. WE WILL GET CPI 80:30 NEW YORK TIME. MIKE MCKEE JOINS US FOR MORE FOOT TO EXPECT. MIKE, AN EIGHT HANDLE WE ARE POTENTIALLY LOOKING AT? MIKE: YOU KNOW THE HORROR MOVIES WHERE THEY DO SEQUEL AFTER SEQUEL AFTER SEQUEL AND THEN THEY RUN OUT OF GAS? WE HOPE THAT THIS IS THE SEQUEL THAT WILL RUN OUT OF GAS ON INFLATION. THE YEAR-OVER-YEAR NUMBER IS SUPPOSED TO COME IN AT 8.4%. IT WAS JANUARY OF 1982 WHEN WE HAD A GIANT COLD SNAP, -9 IN THE CINCINNATI BENGALS' PLAYOFF GAME. THE LAST TIME WE SAW A NUMBER LIKE THAT WAS 6.6 PERCENT LATER IN 1982. SINCE THE BEGINNING OF THE BAD NEWS, LET ME GIVE YOU THE GOOD NEWS. THIS COULD BE THE PEAK OF INFLATION FOR A NUMBER OF REASONS. FIRST OF ALL, THIS IS THE MONTHLY INFLATION CHANGE WILL STEP IN MARCH, APRIL, MAY, AND JUNE OF LAST YEAR INFLATION CAME IN VERY HIGH. THAT IS WHAT IS CALLED THE BASE EFFECT. WHATEVER WE ADD IS NOT GOING TO BE AS MUCH. STARTING WITH THIS MONTH'S NUMBERS COMING OUT NEXT MONTH, WE WILL SEE LOWER INFLATION ON A MONTH OVER MONTH BASIS. HERE IS THE GOOD NEWS. GASOLINE PRICES HAVE FINALLY STARTED TO ROLL OVER. THAT WILL MEAN LESS OF A CONTRIBUTION FROM ENERGY TO THE OVERALL INFLATION RATE, AND THAT SHOULD BE GOOD NEWS. THE BAD NEWS IS IT IS GOING TO BE VERY HIGH FOR SOME TIME. MATT: IT DOESN'T COME BACK DOWN AFTER IT GOES UP, OR AT LEAST NOT VERY QUICKLY. WE WILL BE PAYING CLOSE ATTENTION TO THE CPI RELEASE AND JUST ABOUT 3.5 HOURS FROM NOW. THE RELENTLESS SELLOFF IN TREASURIES CONTINUES. THAT IS SOMETHING YOU CANNOT NOT PAY ATTENTION TO MARKING A RESOLUTE AND TO THE BULL RUN IN BONDS. DANI? DANI: I WILL CONTINUE MIKE'S ANALOGY AND SAY THIS IS THE HORROR MOVIE THAT WE CANNOT TURN AWAY FROM, A GLOBAL SELLOFF IN BONDS. IT IS A CPI FIGURES AND ECB MEETING HEADING TOWARDS NORMALIZATION, THE MONSTER BOND SALE FROM AMAZON, AND HIGH MORTGAGES THAT HAS DEALERS DITCHING TREASURIES. IT MEANS THE 40 YEAR BULL MARKET WE ARE SEEING IN TREASURIES, IF YOU WERE TO MAP OUT THE TREND LINE FOR OUR RADIO LISTENING AUDIENCE, WE HAVE BARELY PUSHED ABOUT IT. IT IS NOT JUST BOND MARKETS, TREASURY YIELDS ARE AT THEIR HIGHEST SINCE 2015. IT IS ANGST RIPPLING THROUGH THE ENTIRETY OF THE BOND MARKET, AND THAT IS HAVING A RIPPLE EFFECT ON THE STOCK MARKET. IT IS REALLY THOSE LONGER DURATION EQUITIES, SPECIFICALLY TECH. THE NASDAQ 100 HAS SOLD IN THE PAST FIVE SESSIONS, WIPING OUT $1 TRILLION IN MARKET VALUE. THE SENTIMENT IS CERTAINLY CHANGING. THE BANK OF AMERICA SURVEY HAS RECORD GLOOM ABOUT THIS ECONOMY WITH THE HIGHEST ASSUMPTIONS OF STAGFLATION SINCE 2008. IN A SIGN THAT SENTIMENT IS STARTING TO CHANGE, JP MORGAN SAYS THAT IT IS TIME TO START TAKING PROFIT ON U.S. STOCKS. THIS IS SOMEONE WHO TIME AFTER TIME SAYS IT IS SAFE TO BE IN U.S. STOCKS. HE IS TALKING MORE FROM A VALUATION STANDPOINT BUT IT IS STILL SIGNIFICANT. ANNA: THANK YOU VERY MUCH. LET'S GET BACK TO GEOPOLITICS. UKRAINE EXPECTS RUSSIA TO WIDEN ITS OFFENSIVE IN THE EAST OF THE COUNTRY THIS WEEK. TROOPS ARE LIKELY TO TRY TO TAKE THE PORT CITY OF MARIUPOL WHERE 10,000 CITIZENS HAVE DIED SINCE THE INVASION ACCORDING TO THE MAYOR OF THAT CITY. THEY DID NOT OFFER A VIEW OF MOSCOW'S POSITION. > > I HAVE NO OPTIMISTIC IMPRESSION THAT I CAN BRING YOU FROM THIS CONVERSATION WITH PRESIDENT PUTIN. THE OFFENSIVE IS BEING MASSIVELY PREPARED, BUT THEREFORE ALSO THE CLEAR COMMITMENT THAT THE ACCESS TO THE INTERNATIONAL RED CROSS IS NEEDED. ANNA: LET'S GET TO OUR REPORTERS IN BERLIN AND WASHINGTON. THE AUSTRIAN CHANCELLOR REPEATED WARNINGS THAT WE'VE HEARD IN RECENT DAYS ABOUT THE PREPARATION FOR A MASSIVE RUSSIAN OFFENSIVE IN THE EAST. WHAT CAN YOU TELL US ABOUT THAT? > > YES, THAT IS A REAL CONCERN ON THE PART OF NATO ALLIES AND UKRAINE. ESSENTIALLY, RUSSIA IS RESUPPLYING TROOPS IN THE DONBASS REGION. IT IS GOING TO BE WHAT RUSSIA IS LOOKING AT IN TERMS OF TERRITORIAL CONCESSIONS FROM UKRAINE IN ORDER TO EKE SOMETHING OUT FROM THE CONFLICT GOING INTO ITS SECOND MONTH. WE ARE SEEING THAT RUSSIA IS REPURPOSED THE TROOPS WITHDRAWING FROM THE CAPITAL AND REDIRECTING THEM TO THIS REGION IN THE DONBAS TO PRESSURE UKRAINE TO HELP RUSSIA GET A STRATEGIC CORRIDOR FROM CRIMEA TO RUSSIA, ESSENTIALLY BORDERING THE COUNTRY. THAT IS WHAT THEY ARE FOCUSING ON. IN THE WORDS OF THE AUSTRIAN CHANCELLOR YESTERDAY AND OTHER LEADERS, THEY ARE CONCERNED ABOUT CIVILIAN CASUALTIES MOUNTING IN THIS REGION, ESPECIALLY CITIES LIKE MARIUPOL WHICH HAVE BEEN UNDER SIEGE SINCE MARCH 2. KAILEY: WE UNDERSTAND THERE HAVE BEEN THOUSANDS OF CASUALTIES ALREADY. PRESIDENT BIDEN STRUCK A MORE UPBEAT TONE WITH THE INDIAN PRIME MINISTER YESTERDAY, SAYING THAT THE TWO NATIONS WILL CONTINUE WORKING TOGETHER TO COUNTER THE FALLOUT. PRES. BIDEN: THE UNITED STATES AND INDIA WILL CONTINUE ON HOW TO STABILIZE EFFECTS FROM THE RUSSIAN WAR. MR. PRIME MINISTER, OUR CONTINUED CONSULTATION AND DIALOGUE ARE KEY TO ENSURING THE U.S.-INDIAN RELATIONSHIP CONTINUES TO GROW DEEPER AND STRONGER. KAILEY: EMILY WILKINS JOINS US FROM WASHINGTON. MORE COOPERATION, BUT WHERE THEY ARE TANGIBLE OUTCOMES FROM THE MEETING? EMILY: AT THIS POINT, THAT REMAINS TO BE SEEN. WE KNOW PRESIDENT BIDEN TOLD PRIME MINISTER MODI THAT THE U.S. WANTS TO HELP INDIA DIVERSIFY ITS OIL AND NATURAL RESOURCES, BUT THE WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY SAID THAT BIDEN WARNED MODI NOT TO ACCELERATE HIS PURCHASE OF RUSSIAN OIL AND GAS. THAT DOESN'T MEAN THAT THE U.S. IS LOOKING FOR INDIA TO NO LONGER PURCHASE ANY RUSSIAN OIL. BIDEN DID NOT GIVE A COMMENTARY ON THAT PARTICULAR PIECE OF IT. USUALLY WITH INDIA THEY REMAIN NEUTRAL BETWEEN SOME OF THE LARGER WORLD POWERS. WE ARE SEEING A HEADLINE ACROSS THE TERMINAL SAYING THAT INDIA WILL BOOST SHIPMENTS TO RUSSIA BY $2 BILLION. THIS IS NOT OIL AND GAS, BUT THESE ARE ITEMS IMPACTED BY SANCTIONS LIKE PHARMACEUTICALS AND THE MACHINERY. IT WILL BE INTERESTING TO WATCH THE RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN THE U.S. AND INDIA AND INDIA AND RUSSIA, WHAT DYNAMICS ARE AT PLAY. INDIA HAS A STAKE WITH BOTH NATIONS IN TERMS OF FUTURE ASSISTANCE AND WEAPONRY. IT SEEMS TO BE TRYING TO FIND THE NEUTRAL SPACE IN BETWEEN THE TWO OF THEM. MATT: EMILY WILKINS FROM BLOOMBERG GOVERNMENT IN WASHINGTON, D.C. IN CHINA THERE PREMIE LEE CHANG IS ISSUING HIS THIRD WARNING IN LESS THAN A WEEK -- PREMIER LI CHENG IS ISSUING HIS THIRD WARNING IN LESS THAN A WEEK. WIDESPREAD COVID LOCKDOWNS DISRUPT SPENDING. LET'S GET MORE WITH OUR CORRESPONDENT IN HONG KONG. IT LOOKS LIKE WE ARE GETTING REAL PROFIT WARNINGS FROM THE COUNTRY. > > EXACTLY, MATT. IT IS THE THIRD WARNING, PRETTY UNUSUAL, AND HE IS SPEAKING ABOUT THE NEED FOR URGENCY AND GOIN -- IN WHAT IS GOING ON WITH THE ECONOMY. COVID CONCERNS ARE AT THE HEART OF ALL THIS. DECLINES IN CAR SALES, HOUSE SALES, AND THE CHINESE CONSTRUCTION SECTOR. THE CONTRACTION OF GROWTH IN THE SECOND QUARTER, THE REST OF THE WORLD IS NOT KEEPING A CLOSE ENOUGH EYE ON WHAT IS HAPPENING WITH THE CHINESE ECONOMY BECAUSE OF WHAT IS GOING ON WITH MAYBE THE RUSSIAN INVASION OF UKRAINE IN THE FED INTEREST RATE HIKES COMING UP. IT SHOWS THAT THE OFFICIALS ARE GETTING WORRIED ABOUT WHERE CHINA'S ECONOMY IS HEADED, TALKING ABOUT MORE BORROWING AND SPENDING. THEY'RE TALKING ABOUT A MAJOR PRIVET AWAY FROM THE AGGRESSIVE CONTROL OF COVID IN CHINA. IT IS IMPORTANT THAT KEEP THE DISEASE UNDER CONTROL. KAILEY: THANK YOU SO MUCH TO OUR CHIEF ASIA CORRESPONDENT IN HONG KONG. LET'S TAKE A LOOK AT STOCKS MOVING AND FREE-MARKET TRADING IN THE U.S. ON THE BACK OF ANALYSTS' ACTION. THE CYBER COMPANY RAISED BY 32% UPSIDE SINCE YESTERDAY'S CLOSE, 3% THIS MORNING TRADING JUST SHY OF 223. IT IS A DOWNGRADE FOR CISCO SYSTEMS CUT AT CITI TO A SELL. IT IS OFF ANOTHER 2% THIS MORNING. YOU HAD A DOWNGRADE FROM MORGAN STANLEY COMING FOR HP, A $15 PRICE TARGET WAS PUT ON THE