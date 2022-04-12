First Look With Surveillance: Inflation, India Pressure

Live on Bloomberg TVFirst Look With Surveillance: Inflation, India PressureApril 12th, 2022, 10:24 AM GMT+0000Anna Edwards, Matt Miller and Kailey Leinz take you through what to watch today. (Source: Bloomberg)Bloomberg Markets"Bloomberg Markets" is focused on bringing you the most important global business and breaking markets news and information as it happens.More episodes and clips07:46Federal Reserve's Messaging Has Been Incredibly Hawkish: Standard Chartered03:02Fast Tightening, U.S. CPI, Market Fed Put: 3-Minute MLIV06:44Nomura India Amit Thawani on Market Outlook03:52PGI: Shifting to Neutral on StocksQuickTakeExplaining the world with Bloomberg NewsMore episodes and clips01:42Ikea to Start Selling Renewable Energy to Homes in Sweden02:17Power of TikTok Shown to Boost Sales03:03Grocery-Store Boom to Outlive Pandemic?02:45Inside the History of Montreal’s Plex HomesSee all shows