This is Bloomberg Daybreak Middle East our top stories this morning. The US orders all non-emergency staff to leave Shanghai due to surging Covid cases and what it calls arbitrary lockdown measures. Investors count down to tonight's U.S. CPI report which is expected to cement the view that aggressive rate hikes are needed to fight inflation at 40 year highs. Austria's chancellor says he's not hopeful about the prospects for peace in Ukraine. After a meeting with President Putin that his European allies focus on urgently arming fighters in key countries spent for a stock index the second best performer in the world this year hits another record high. Q and B that's the region's largest lender is the latest corporate to report. It was just gone at Amoco the Emirates some Manus Cranny in Dubai and other youth community. And right alongside you the list of worries for traders and investors this morning is a long one. Is the Fed going to over tighten. What are we going to get in terms of inflation. Is it going to continue to run hot. The Ukraine war issues in China this is the state of play in terms of risk appetite. The lack thereof actually because you're seeing a bit of a recalibration and downside on the S & P 500 to the tune of about half of 1 percent one trillion dollars wiped out from the NASDAQ over the past five sessions. And despite all of that you're seeing the folks at JP Morgan think still makes sense or the little bit of stocks. But nonetheless Marco Kalina says it's time to take some profits. Big rise in yields from here it seems likely. The bond markets and the S & P 500 are too sanguine about the economic outlook. Now let's get to some of the key moves in tech because this truck caught my eye. Man I was looking at and video. It sank 5 percent right. 20 percent losses in the last 20 trading sessions 20 plus 30 percent loss in the last five trading sessions. Too difficult for our clients. This is how tech stocks have lost appeal in 2022 with the rate rise and especially when you zoom in on the march. But you can see there was quite a bit of patience from investors until real yields started to get ever closer to the flat line. Let's get to the oil movements as well specifically around Brent WTI because we are seeing a bit of a rebound as investors grapple with China's easing virus lockdowns. And what we had of we're not as well was open telling the European Union that a Russian oil crisis is beyond its control. The secretary general saying that the Russian losses are going to be about 7 million barrels per day. They cannot make up for that kind of loss even though the EU commissioner is calling on OPEC plus to tap that spare capacity. Bank of America keeping their one hundred and two dollar barrel average Brent forecasts for 2022 2023. At the moment we're up one point nine percent. Well there is a relentless selling in the bond market yourself. And the question is the acceleration that you're seeing at. Will it run out of steam. Today we get the inflation print of eight point four percent is what's expected. That's the worst since the early 1980s. Yields are rising and this is one of the worst drop since 1973 by the way. Charlie Evans on the tape last night talking about 50 basis points is worthy of consideration. Let's get to the neutral rate quicker more quickly than perhaps people had expected. You are looking at a mauling in the bond markets not just in the United States. Bond yields are at the highest in 2015. T A paper in the UK is the highest since 2011. The buttons will be at the bottom of your screen in just a moment. CAC which does say the big rise in real yields is not very likely to challenge the equity story but he thinks that perhaps we've run out of a little bit of puff. Well one thing which hasn't run out of puff is the dollar up for eight days in a row. Nice. So this is the M Life survey at which we produced yesterday 324 Bloomberg clients. Fifty percent of them in the US and Canada. King Dollar will keep rising. It's gonna be a haven status. Trade is the most favorite at currency for a haven status. You've got Nomura talking about China recession. You've got the Peterson Institute talking about a global recession. And this all adds in to the view of what we are going to do to protect ourselves in those moments of recession. The dollar is rising and our survey is in King Dollar Lives for another day. Juliette Saly is in Singapore. She has the Asian story and markets. Jules. Hey Amanda. Well certainly the bond around that movie and the dollar wading through into sentiment. Here we are lower for a second session and underperformance coming through in Japan too. We did have the finance minister once again trying to give verbal warnings about strengthening that weakening yen. It helped a little. But then we saw the yen pull back again. And we are seeing Japanese equities actually holding at a one month low. Still concerns too about the lockdowns in China even though there are some easing measures happening in Shanghai. But that is wading through into the China market. And when it comes to the bond rout you've got the yield on Australia's 10 year at a July 2015 highs still holding about that 3 percent level. Well we are seeing upside is in the gaming players in Hong Kong. The Chinese gaming players we have actually seen Chinese regulators end this eight month gaming free freeze. So some new titles coming online that has boosted the likes of Tencent in the morning session. And I also want to flag that. We are going to be watching very closely what happens in Pakistan assets today after we saw that big spike coming through. On Monday stocks actually rallying the most since April 20 20 on political stability hopes as we see the former cricketer Imran Khan ousted from the leadership. The KFC 100 index is now a race. All of its losses for 2022 set up by some three and a half percent year to date. We'll be watching to see whether or not we see some more stellar moves like that coming through in today's session minus. Joe thank you very much for giving on those Pakistan stocks when they start to the US. They have told nonessential consular staff and their families to leave Shanghai. This is the vast majority of the city's residents remain under strict Covid lockdown. Let's get more with Bloomberg's Rachel Chang. A series of warning is this from the U.S. Rachel. Right. I mean I think it's very much a symbolic move from the U.S.. You know I think that the Chinese government will probably take that very much as an escalation a move of aggression. You know the situation in Shanghai right now you do see the cases balloon but still officially they haven't announced any fatalities. But of course the problem is this growing sense of anger and frustration from people who have been locked down in quite tough conditions for for about two three weeks. Now some people have been locked down for longer potentially since the start of March because cases have just been popping up in that way. So so far the Chinese government now about the balance between the very strict culvert zero approach which to them is a political point of pride at this point. And you know having a massive city of 25 million people in these sorts of dire straits. Yeah a clear escalation there. Rachel thank you for updating us on some of those key developments. Rachel Chang in Hong Kong. Let's get now to investors. They are awaiting the March U.S. CPI report that is expected to cement the view of top Fed officials that aggressive rate hikes are needed to fight inflation at 40 year highs. Our global economics and policy editor Kathleen Hays is here. Kathleen so you've got a heart. You've got a dove. Who is more worried about the Fed tipping the economy into recession. Well you know I think what's important here is they are both are aware that aggressive rate hikes carry that risk with them. But they also seem to know that this is the path they must take. I want to start with Chris Waller. He's the hawk governor at the board for the Federal Reserve since well about eight months now but definitely is at the last meeting for example distinguished himself afterwards saying you know I would have gone for the 50 basis point rate hike that Jim Bullard his former boss at St. Louis Fed did go for it and just said had it not been for Ukraine. He was asked at an event about what's going on at the Fed and what they're looking at and this aggressive rate hike CAC. Here's what he said. We do not have a policy rule for every segment of the population. We don't have one for every industry. We have what is called the interest rate the Fed funds rate. That's really up. So it's a very brute force kind of hammer that we use on the economy. And of course when you kind of have to use a brute force tool sometimes there's some collateral damage that happens. But we're trying to do this in a way that there's not much of it. But we can't tailor policy. Chris we're all really singled out the housing market. Mortgage rates are moving up higher. Very quickly in the U.S. how much will that impact the economy. The Dub. Charlie Evans you just mentioned him. Chicago Fred President. Let's pull up this chart and look at expected rate hikes this year. Fed it. The market's looking for two to 25 basis points. OK. What President Evans said was that he sees the neutral rate at two point forty two point five. That's what most pernicious officials see. He said we'll get there by March but we could get there by December. Even that's even more aggressive than the markets are looking for. That's why you said the 50 basis point rate hike is worthy of consideration because you can't get there unless you do at least one 50 basis point hike. He did. He is worried recession. He said that including the risk that that just hike rates too quickly. But this is inflation behind the curve. There's inflation at these highest levels in 40 years. The Fed is pretty clear. They have to move. They're going to move their they're to be as careful as they can but they've got to start bringing down inflation. And casting. Good to see you. So economists seem to be hoping for signs that inflation has peaked. It's the perennial dream isn't it. What's the rest of that actually happens and how might that impact this debate around 50 basis point hikes. In a nutshell I'll sort of the conclusion. Even if inflation is peaking it's probably going to peak at a level it's too high for the Fed to say oh we won the war. Everything is fine. So let's look again at what we're expecting. Eight point four percent year over year up at seven point nine percent the month before. You didn't Yvonne Man that high since the very beginning of 1982 when Paul Volcker was still in the process of coming off the highest rates but he'd been crushing the back of inflation. Now it's energy prices in the headline it's food prices. But you know if that's all it was people would just wait for them to come down. They wouldn't be worried. Instead you see services prices still high rents high and rising. This is what's keeping the core high. This is a concern to the Fed. Now recent Bloomberg survey The Economist consensus for inflation this year coming down to five point seven percent in the fourth quarter. Like I said though that is still what nearly three times the Fed's 2 percent target rate for inflation. So that's why it's probably not enough Magnus. OK. Kathleen thank you very much. Let's see what the printed print comes out. ISE Kathleen Hays global economics and policy editor in New York. The first word in headlines from around the world. Let's get to Juliette Saly in Singapore. Man As Ukrainian President Vladimir ISE landscape has urged South Korea to supply weapons for the war against Russia. In a video address to parliament the evoked memories of the Korean War as he called on lawmakers to approve the sale of military hardware. Earlier Seoul rejected Cave's request for antiaircraft weaponry because of its principled stance on not providing lethal hardware. More we need air systems aircraft tanks and other armored vehicles artillery systems and ammunition. And you have something that can be indispensable for us. You have armored vehicles antiaircraft anti-tank anti ship weapons. When it comes to survival in a war aimed at the complete conquest of the people it is necessary to give principled answers. The usual rules for the supply of weapons must be reviewed and action must be taken quickly. It is necessary to help the Austrian chancellor call a day. Hamas says he is rather pessimistic about the prospects for peace in Ukraine. The Hamas spoke after becoming the first EU leader to visit President Vladimir Putin in Moscow since the start of the war. He defended the meeting saying he confronted the Russian leader on war crimes. He also reportedly told Putin sanctions will stay in place as long as people are dying in Ukraine. Chinese premier like China has issued a third warning about economic risks in less than a week suggesting heightened concerns about the outlook as quoted lockdowns disrupt production and spending. Li told local authorities that they should add a sense of urgency when implementing policies. The comments come days after similar warnings from Li highlighting the economic toll of China's strict virus control measures. Pakistan's new prime minister has laid out his vision for the country in his first policy speech about Sharif says he wants to turn the country into a paradise for investments to shore up the economy. However he also unveiled a range of populist measures including a raise to the minimum wage. Sharif was elected prime minister by just over half of the country's 342 lawmakers ending weeks of political turmoil. Global news 24 hours a day on air and on Bloomberg Quicktake powered by more than twenty seven hundred journalists and analysts in more than 120 countries. This is one day he said. Thank you very much Jules. Let's get you a bit of a snapshot of what else is to come on the show. Sure. Asset management is going to tell us why they're remaining constructive on G C economies and what's their outlook for regional earnings. Just ahead we are going to market strategy with fun rocks rained on right here on Bloomberg. 50 is obviously worthy of consideration. Perhaps it's highly likely even if you want to get to neutral by December. That would probably require something like nine hikes this year. And you're not going to get that if you just do twenty five at each meeting. So I can certainly see the case. Chicago Fed President Charles Evans on the prospect of a 50 basis point hike. Global markets are in a concerted sell offs so far this April at least with bonds stocks and even oil in the red. The route is a little bit reminiscent of October 20 18. That's turning J.P. Morgan's Margaret Carlson of its who has been a bull on the U.S. equities throughout this year's sell off to say maybe it's time to take some profits. That's very a real man. He's the non-executive director at fund fundraising. Right. Welcome back to STUDIO. Just in terms of the countdown to the US CPI announcement. What are you expecting. And is it going to mark the peak for high U.S. inflation. Well good morning. You said good morning minus. Great to be back. It's very hard to say. The consensus eight point four percent. I do expect slightly more. I don't expect it to peak right now on so many levels. Energy inflation is getting embedded. It's broadening. And there are too many issues around the world geopolitical pandemic etc. for it to peak at at current levels. I wouldn't expect to see double digits hitting 10 percent. One market which is already sort of front loading the pain is the bond market. If you look at 30 year paper 20 year paper is above 3 percent. Bonds are erupting gilts are erupting. But the treasury market it almost feels as if the baying for more blood on a print of eight point four percent or higher. Is there an acceleration of this bond selloff. And where does it go too. Absolutely because the 10 year is barely starting to pick its head above water supply to getting in real terms into positive territory. So now with this new pump new printed eight point four potentially more it will dip again into negative territory. So I do expect that to continue. Absolutely. Yes. Just in terms of some additional perspective from some of the key voices that includes Ben Edmonds from Medley Global Advisors in the Fresh Snow just a couple of hours ago. He writes The Japanese Investors M.B.A. and TIPS ETF could push the real yield to levels that are reminiscent of late 2018 and pressure tech stocks unduly. Value is created in both treasuries and big tech however and by the next Fed meeting selling in May and go away may be a reverse psychology. Agree or disagree. While on the tech stocks I am a bit on a bit negative because these are long duration types of assets. I wouldn't invest into these in the current environment increasing rates inflation etc. However it's starting to get interesting with the 10 year above 3 percent and let's see it go above zero in real terms then it might get it might start to get interesting. You talk about stocks being overvalued. You say in the current environment you advise against holding any meaningful overweight and that the bond bubble is showing signs of deflating. So are you calling the top of the bond implosion. Not yet. Not yet. I do suspect it's will continue on the on the credit markets in a very orderly fashion. And wherever you look in the pockets of the different markets wherever there are pure institutional investors you see weakness in a very orderly fashion. Take Spock's for example. Same day last year we had 100 hundred billion dollars. Today we have 10 billion dollars only. Credit markets bond markets very orderly drop and or deflation of this bubble on stocks. It's a completely different story. Forty percent of the market cap in the US is retail. It's driven by buy the dip etc.. So follow the institute investors. Bank of America put out a fresh note on the stock side and they're talking about 4 percent EPS growth in the fourth quarter. In your note you kind of highlight the big issue of margin compression. Is there any pockets of opportunity in stocks at the moment or do you completely scale back and just wait this one out. The opportunity and this was something I highlighted a few months ago was in the energy stocks. However today I think it has peaked. It's time to take profits on the energy stocks today. Energy is starting to have an issue. Margin compression is they have to invest upstream. They've been investing downstream. Mostly upstream is very costly. Financing costs are going up. Inflation is going up. They have to take impairments from the Russia issue. So time to take profits on energy. So yes in general scaled back as much as possible with a little bit of stock picking. LR Warren Buffett if you will while he's done he's done reasonably well in those lifetimes. So you know if we can emulate that and you won't be long vol do you want to be longer of equity vol than you want effects of old. Or bond volatility. How do you play that volatility the equity vault. Definitely equity of all. And on a much more positive on the credit more specific structure credit markets. On this side the ex and I tracks there are lots of opportunities in the equity mezzanine super senior tranches for convex strategies delta neutral whereby you can get you can get the exposure gain some carry and be market neutral to a certain extent on that level. Long oil 100 dollars is still too cheap. I think there's quite some some some way to go for oil despite what's happening in China. So yes there are pockets of opportunities that are appearing at the moment. Ryan it's hard not to be pessimistic though just in terms of the rhetoric around the Ukraine war what we're seeing about a potential recession over tightening from the Fed you know cost pressures social unrest already because of rising food prices as well. What kind of additional hedges are you building into portfolios to kind of help through that. You talked about being long vol but aside from that. Are you loading up on kind of end of the world plays maybe some gold in a vault somewhere. I mean help us out the end of the world. I've got all of that blood. No it's not the end of the world. It's a very difficult time. I've been in the trenches in 2000 2008. I have to say the market at the moment is harder than both. It's very difficult to play. It's very difficult to convince clients because they're positive stocks. They're seeing it go up. Very resilient. So yes you're absolutely right 20 percent cash is a necessity. Despite inflation a little bit of gold structure credit PDX I tracks market neutral that delta neutral stock picking. So there are opportunities to try to hedge against that to a certain extent. The perfect hedge it does not exist. There are lots of moving parts. We know very little. What about the dollar. We've just launched our Emily Chang and we will continue to build on this. We surveyed 324 Bloomberg Bloomberg users 50 percent of them are in the US so they've got a bit of a dollar a dollar bias but they still see the dollar as rising and it will be the haven. This is what caught our eye in terms of the chart. It's going to be the haven of choice when it comes to a dislocation on inflation and rates and geopolitics. So do you want to be long of the dollar into this. Is is this part of your haven trade. Yes absolutely. So dollars should go up in this environment. It remains sort of a safe haven. The 10 year benchmark should start the CAC beds. It is again a safe haven. So yes the launder will be switched to buy my name. Many investors commodities also are very good play at the moment. Given all of the strain that is happening. So that's also positive dollar. OK Ron thanks for joining us this morning. As Ron Lamond non-executive director at Fund ROC our guest this morning on markets this is Bloomberg. Let's go to a bit of an overview of how Middle East markets fared quite a bit of positive momentum as you can see across the board to buy up one point three percent. Air Arabia starting a new route and quite a bit of a rebound to the tune of about 9 percent. That helped the index up but also strong gains in some of the property stocks like EMR. And then across in Abu Dhabi it was a similar energy related play on the Saudi index up seven tenths of one percent. It's just important to underscore that the key Gulf indexes are continuing to cement their position as some of the best performers globally in terms of total return in equity markets in the vicinity of about 20 to 25 percent for cutting and deals going to start trading today on the DFAT. So that's a six billion dollar valuation in terms of what's going on. So we're going to keep our eyes peeled on that for the Middle East and the flow of money that perhaps comes to Dubai. Quick snapshot of what's going on with US equities. Do you believe J.P. Morgan it is time to take some profits. Yes. They initiated no weight last month but very much from CAC. This is a sell the rip scenario. He doesn't think that real rates going above zero. They're not gonna be high enough to maturity challenge equity. Take a quick look at what's going on with the outlook for earnings as we go into this earnings season. This is the Citigroup earnings revisions and they turn negative years off here. So the first quarter is going to hit a reset button according to Bank of America and then in cryptocurrency as losses accelerated. I mean popular ones like Cardon on avalanche falling more than the sector bellwether Bitcoin but still for the benchmark down about 8 percent of the last trading session currently still below 40 thousand dollars but flat on the intraday trade. Much more coverage ahead. This is Bloomberg. This is Bloomberg Daybreak. So our top stories this morning. The U.S. orders all non-emergency staff to leave Shanghai due to a surge in Covid cases. And what it calls arbitrary lockdown measures. Investors count down to tonight's U.S. CPI report which is expected to cement the view that aggressive rate hikes are needed to fight inflation at 40 year highs. Australia's chancellor says he's not hopeful about any prospect for peace in Ukraine after meeting with President Putin that his European allies focus on urgently arming fighters in key countries. Benchmark Stock Index the second best performer in the world this year hits another record high. Cuban be the region's largest lender. His latest corporate to report earnings. Well let's check back in then on how the markets in Asia are holding up in light of the global volatility. Juliette Saly joins us for that. So Jules how is the session matured. What are the highlights. Yes. Certainly not a good session for Asian equities or bonds today. We've got the original benchmark index falling through its 50 day moving average of course that spike in US yields weighing through into growth concerns here in Asia and hitting a lot of the chip makers and electronic makers too. You can see weakness coming through from most of the key markets that we follow. The CSI 300 on the lunch break down by about a third of 1 percent as we continue to see concerns about China's growth outlook too due to the ongoing lockdowns even though parts of Shanghai has seen some easing. As I mentioned we're also seeing bonds are being dumped in the region similar to what you saw in the U.S. Treasury market. We've had the yield on Australia's 10 year holding above that 3 percent level jumping to its highest since July 2015. Numerous Jim McCafferty though telling us that he does see some upside coming through in Japanese equities but they are an underperformer in today's session still seeing weakness in the yen too despite the finance minister. Japan minus trying to talk up the currency. Yes step in with the verbal rhetoric. I am perhaps called a halt to some of the declines and Jews. The gains though in China's gaming stocks took us through some of the moves that. Yeah well we've been talking for over a year now about us haven't we about this regulatory crackdown will an easing on that eight month long gaming freeze which is giving some upside to some of these gaming stocks the likes of Tencent the likes of Billy Billy as well in the morning session. But the Hang Seng Tech Index is off the highs of the morning session. When it had rallied by some two and a half percent it actually went in on the lunch break down by eight tenths of 1 percent because there's still a lot of concern. The impact of course of these rising yields on growth stocks also quite shows earnings disappointment. And we've seen Alibaba come under pressure too. And that's after we heard that Charlie Mongers Daily Journal has halved its stake in the company. They had six hundred and two thousand eighty ISE earlier in March. They now own around 300000 thousand estate with some thirty one million dollars. Still though the broader Hang Seng index as I mentioned down by about eight tenths of one percent on that lunch break and down around 10 percent so far this year. So certainly still an underperformer even though we're seeing some signs that some of the crackdown measures are easing menace. Jill thank you very much. Juliette Saly in Singapore the Russia Ukraine war is threatening to take a toll on Turkey's tourism sector with the travel association warning that the industry won't hit the 40 billion revenue number that it's been hoping for this year. Policy makers they are fighting to buoy the industry. Simone Foxman has the very latest on the impact of the conflict on the sector so far. Simona. Yeah. That's right. A menace. This particularly concerning given the fact that Ukraine and Russia made up more than a quarter of all the visitors that went to Turkey last year. But what we're really seeing coming through in some of the first numbers we're getting about this is that the Covid-19 recovery and that impact is sort of squaring off against the impact from the Russia Ukraine war. So a little bit more detail here on the numbers. We've got T.A. the airports for example one of the largest airport operators in the world frankly coming out with its latest numbers for March yesterday saying that it saw three point nine million people. That's up actually from the numbers that it saw in February. Meanwhile a different official organization saying that February to March relatively flat for visitors into Turkey in March is admittedly a bit more of an exciting tourist month. So that may be saying something there. But what we're seeing from Turkish Airlines in this coming out to just just yesterday is that they're trying to figure out ways to continue bringing Russian tourists into the country without violating some of the sanctions imposed by the United States. In fact they're talking to a division of the U.S. Treasury also talking to the tourism ministry. They want to employ 70 planes to bring in three point five million visitors that otherwise would have come in on charter flights. We'll see if they had to move ahead with this particularly ahead of the peak summer season when everyone wants to be on the Turkish coast. Absolutely interesting that they're trying to tap that opportunity given the geopolitical backdrop. We also have some new economic data from Turkey. What are we watching here and what have you heard from some of the analysts. Turkish industrial production that's the number we get out in just a couple of hours and this is important for two reasons. One this is really key and this is what economist tell me. This is really key to understanding whether or not President Erdogan's plan to supercharge the economy by cutting rates is working. Economists expect this is going to go seven point five percent increase year on year basis for the month of February reversing some losses that we saw in January. So that number very much under consideration for that reason. But also because we get a interest rate decision from Turkey's central bank this week is probably one of the biggest stories in E.M. outside of the Russia Ukraine conflict. Economists for the most part believe we're going to see that the central bank on hold. But we've heard some discussion about whether or not the central bank's going to have to cave and try and stop that 60 plus percent inflation this year. So the data we get out today part of the broader discussion in focus that traders are really going to have on this Turkey story this week. And to Iran. A constant watch for us the foreign ministry said the 2015 nuclear deal is alive but in the emergency room. So what's the holdup now. Yeah and the foreign ministry spokesman who made those comments also saying claiming that Iran had struck agreements with all the other major powers. It's really just waiting on the U.S. to come along to come on board. And that he said is is not assured. We should take those comments with a little bit of a grain of salt because Iran's been a little bit more optimistic than the United States throughout these negotiations. But the real focus the major issue that seeming to stand in the way is the designation of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist organization. That's a Trump era policy that came into play. And it has big political implications for both sides. This is something the Biden team may not be able to do particularly in an election year but something very important for the Iranians frankly. It's not even part of the nuclear deal but an issue that's come to dominate the debate. And this really is factoring into how likely analysts believe that we are going to get a revival of this 2015 deal. Eurasia Group I've been tracking some of their predictions for the past couple of months. They believe that some of the delays we've seen now reduce the likelihood of us returning to the deal from from 80 percent last month. Now they give it a 70 percent shock. ISE. Yeah we'll see how it all comes together some more. Thank you for running us through some of those key stories. Simone Foxman The Cult of Finance Center in Doha. Let a stay with this part of the world and talk about earnings in the Gulf because they continue to trickle in Qatar National Bank one of the region's largest lenders they reported net income for the first quarter and it meant the average analyst estimate. Joining us now is RTS second senior vice president at fund manager at Shaw Asset Management. Terry welcome back to the show. I look at the fact that there's so much going well for Qatar at the moment returns for the index about 25 percent. The S & P 500 is down about 8 percent. But it's when it becomes a consensus straight that I asked the question what might we be missing here. What do I need to be careful about. Nothing really because it's has been an underperforming market. When you look at from a regional perspective with the last two years. So everything is going right. Look at that. The high energy prices the technical inclusion catalyst which obviously is a main trade out year and forward for the bonds are going to increase. The country government is planning multiple infrastructure projects over the next couple of years to the tune of 150 billion to 160 billion dollars. Majority would be funded by the debt but you will have some spillovers on the banking system. So overall very positive on the country bonds in general. Hi. I mean one of the narratives that's come through for many people that come on the show recent is about the under ownership of the DCC. Stock markets in general expect more inflows. Those inflows pejoratively will be into Saudi Arabia and the UAE under owned. Is Qatar in a relative sense and is that part of the narrative for the rest of the year about the flow of funds coming in. Definitely. It's very under one majority. The fund managers and the region and outside the region have been underweight on guitar for quite a long period of time. And that should eventually change because of the technical inclusion story from here on. Yes we have seen a rapid rally for the index and for the banking stocks but there's a lot more to go in terms of what we're seeing in terms of rates. That's the big conversation. What's the Fed going to do. Are they really going to be able to deliver what they intend to deliver. How is that going to trickle through to this part of the world. How are you adjusting. Client portfolios are around that sort of base scenario. I mean you see it going up to two point two per night for four U.S. towns by the end of the year. Exactly. So that's what we have reset our rate expectation to two point nine percent. We are short durations at at a 4 percent yield a five year people and below should possibly have a room to kind of offset the higher interest rates. And still Delaware in a county of 1 to 2 percent by between now and end of the year. So we are short duration. We're sticking into the French into the belly belly of the 10 years of the 30 years it looks super expensive with the current valuations. We're just talking to someone there about that. The macro story about Turkish tourism being under pressure. There's lots of issues around flights and dislocation of geopolitics around the world which is going to perhaps slow that time. When you look at the bond and the macro story I was surprised when a month runs through you. It's I mean you want to be long Turkish eurobonds. You look at the monetary policy within Turkey. Can you square the two things away for me with the inflation narrative and how that affects sovereign relative to Eurobonds because you still want to be long. The Eurobonds are one of the best performers in what you call an unorthodox monetary policy. And exactly what I mean. What I meant basically was like it has been a best performer which is which is not something which we expected year to date. It has been the single be best performing credit and in emerging markets. Yes the bonds have been super excellent. And thanks to the affects deposit scheme that they announced at the end of last year which actually made the bonds spread being super excellent. And despite the geopolitical uncertainties despite the global monetary policy tightening we are still staying off Turkey at the moment. Given the unorthodox monetary policy we don't want to enter at these levels. What about the situation in Egypt. Because wheat prices are moving even higher in intraday at the moment we are coming off the back of a weakening of the currency to the tune of about 15 percent. I was just thinking in the market that might have been enough for future turmoil. But look at where it's 12 months forwards trades on the Egyptian pound and we're like twenty point four. Could there be a second wave of a weakening of the currency if the Ukraine war and these weak problems persist into the end of the year. The fourth consecutive inflation hike in Egypt is definitely concerning us. We do expect inflation to go up from the current levels of ten point five percent because as your march devaluation numbers will start feeding and through the April inflation numbers you'll have a fuel readjustment that will also lead to higher inflation. So I think the central bank will be at effects. They might have to increase the rates going forward. We expect inflation to hover around mid teens by the second or third quarter of this year. So I guess devaluation is also in the pipe. Have you PGD wobble. Yes. Yeah he said yes. I think it's been high or any way before the IPO. I didn't see it go even higher. We're all contributing. We're all contributed to it. Did the great IPO. It's not as big as your bill. No it's not. Everyone has by square footage appearance. I've got Empire and that's killing me. So. So every everybody. Well his mother has been offered a little bit of you know when it comes to the next iteration of price. We know it's gonna be a fiery day. It goes live today. But what is it. And again it goes back to inclusion doesn't it. It's that you say will accelerate the D narrative. It's not just the dividends to talk us through the next iteration 41. It's a great story. It's definitely a clean balance sheet and a very simple NDA and a superior balance sheet. We definitely think there will be a price run up into valuation and dividends probably stabilizing around the 4 percent level. But let's not forget the longs. The long story for there was tied up by population which makes them run to a bed more vulnerable to cyclical changes. So obviously an index inclusion of abstract index inclusion would possibly be something that everyone would be watching for. I see. Let's see how prints today I think is at 10 a.m. 10 a.m. Dubai times. That would be just after we finish on RTS Chandrasekaran our guest this morning senior vice president and fund manager at Sure Asset Management. This is Bring Back. Certainly we are expecting an elevated CPI print tomorrow and that will reflect the month of March in the month of March is where we really will see and have seen the impact of President Putin's invasion of Ukraine on energy prices and other other commodities. We know that because we've already seen what's happened to gas prices in the United States and that will be reflected in what will likely be a big divergence between the headline and core. The real focus now here in terms of looking forward is what we can do to try to mitigate that run up in prices. You've seen the president take some significant actions like the historic release of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve and how we can provide some relief to consumers who are feeling the brunt of those increases. Our our hope is that if we can move forward on those efforts we can stay focused on the task at hand that we will see inflationary pressures moderate will be lower at the end of this year than we are today and lower still in the coming year. That's our focus and that's our hope. President Biden's top economic adviser they're warning of further challenges from elevated inflation and supply chain saws. Well let's get back to the equity story here in the Middle East to our equities reporter far. He joins us around the table. So we've had the start of the reporting season globally and we just showed that earnings the global earnings revisions are expected to be lower. Will that carry through for our region. Well minus we are looking at QM B which is the first major bank reporting from the region for the first quarter. Their profits slightly rose from the first quarter of last year but it pretty much meant analysts estimates we didn't exceed expectations but at the same time it still didn't get hit as we may have expected. The analysts said that they manage their cost of funds well and that the low new pressure is going to ease as interest rates continue to be hiked and we'll feel that seep through. Q and B can these results through the end of this year and then looking over at National Foods. That one was really interesting to me because I assume that the supply chain issues and inflation soaring that a company a consumer company would be hit. But in fact their profits soared to 100 million reals from 30 million rands last year. And they're saying that's just because trade conditions actually improve. So that's one to watch out for in spite. Everything we've seen in the first quarter they managed to grow. It was sent out to me is that kind of National Bank is returned 30 percent so far this year. It's it's outperformed the benchmark index. It's all about that flow story use of you know getting getting a big bump up in terms of some of the other things you're watching. You've got more sites in Saudi. What are analysts saying on that play. Right. We always talk about the banks and Saudi Arabia as the ones being the key beneficiaries of Vision 2030. But really the health care sector stands out as well. Well saw yesterday jumped something over 5 percent. S & P capital analysts are saying that that's because of that strong and positive outlook for the sector. Again on the back of Vision 2030 and the company has a very strong balance sheet. And again we're heading into earnings. We don't exactly know when companies report in Saudi Arabia as they don't disclose that. But still ISE that might be one to watch out for. Given the stock's performance and to check we just had. CHANDRASEKARAN They're obviously talking about the backstop for deposits introduced as it was to study the facts. She said the consequence of that was profound in the bond market. But of course the carry through to banks globally it's something we're checking on. You've seen Turkish banks soaring to a record on Monday. So what was the drive for that. So it was really about profitability. Again about the earnings story we're just discussing. That can be similar thing happening in Turkish banks. Expectations for strong earnings are there. At the same time stocks continue to be an inflation hedge in Turkey. And you know Turkish or local players aren't parking their money in stocks and particularly in banks do to attract the valuations and the fact again that they expect that profitability will improve during the first quarter. So these are going to be a group or a sector to watch out for as their earnings season kicks in in Turkey as well. Yeah. Sometimes you will see that you know talk to Turkish equity indexes or the best performing in the world. But I thank you for that. So far I not there. Have much more to come on the program. This is Bloomberg. Reach out as a warning. There are clouds on the horizon after recording the sharp slowdown in sales last month that as higher prices cut into the consumer spending power demand destruction is lively. Iron guarantee is on the ground in London HQ for as Leon. How is this cost of living crisis impacting people's spending. They're seeing that heating bills ratchet in these first three months of the year. The real impact Leon. It's also not just heating bills as at minus. We're seeing a rise in taxes here in the UK too. But what these retail sales show us is we saw an increase of three point one per cent but we did see an increase which is obviously good news. But this is really not as much as we were expecting compared to last year 2021 when the whole country was in a corona virus locked down. So we are seeing a rise in sales not a dramatic one. And this really shows that people are being affected by consumer confidence. And a lot of ways a lot of people are concerned about spending money because a Barclaycard survey shows that nine in 10 people are now worried about what's to come when it comes to surging energy bills and how much extra money they'll have at the end of the month. And the gains reflected surging prices. And that's rather than people buying more goods. So we are seeing an increase but it is not as dramatic as we expected. And it also hasn't changed at that much from when we were in a locked down. I mean look at it's it's hard at the moment. It's it's hard not to take a gloomy view with the kind of numbers we're seeing. What about the unemployment data that's going to be out in over an hour or what is it going to show us about maybe a relative resilience. Yeah. Yusef is hard at the moment and I think that everybody is feeling it. Here in the UK but we actually as he did say we do get this unemployment data out a little bit later today at 7 a.m.. So literally in an hour's time I just had a quick look at the clock. And the good thing is a Bloomberg economics is forecasting unemployment will hold steady at three point nine percent and that's really leaving it line in line with pre pandemic levels. The labor market data for February will likely give the B ammunition it needs for another rate hike this month. But you said I just want to draw on the fact that things are hard. So even though job vacancies are at an all time high. Britons are really struggling with the cost of living crisis. And today the independent newspaper here in the UK has a really interesting report out that people are now turning to go fund me pages to pay their bills and the increases that they're seeing and to get food on the table for their families. Or we get clarity in about an hour's time. Thank you very much for the analysis Leon Gurney there in London. I want to get to the one trillion dollars that have been wiped off the market cap of the NASDAQ of the last five trading sessions. The fear of higher yields the fear that the Fed is going to over tighten into a struggling global economy. On the Nasdaq futures were called lower by seven tenths of one percent. Mark Kalina J.P. Morgan says it's time to take some profits on stocks. But look at what's under the hood under the NASDAQ and look at what happened to end video. The chip giant it sank 5 percent extending losses over the last five trading sessions to 20 percent. That's a lot to take in mass. It is indeed. And if you look at Bank of America's research this morning the last big beat for a while as we go into this earnings session season I should say having a bitcoin dropped like a stone yesterday seven point six percent demolition across Bitcoin. That had repercussions for some of the other old coins leading the slide. Now the correlation you're talking about some of those bigger names on the tech stocks and the trillion dollar wiped out. The correlation for Bitcoin with the Nasdaq 100 is hitting a record. So I keep my eye on those stocks and indeed the bar flattening bursting I should say on the bond market with Danny further and myself. This is Bloomberg.