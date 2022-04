00:00

Shanghai in Crisis. The US pulls ISE nonessential consulate staff amid widespread Covid loft ISE. Beijing issues a third growth warning in less than a week. Pessimistic about peace. Austria's chancellor warns of a spiral of violence in Ukraine's east. After meeting Vladimir Putin in Moscow. Plus it's U.S. inflation day. Stocks and bonds sell off the US Treasury yield at the highest since twenty eighteen. It is a really wild day or at least has been a wild few days in this bond market. Some intense selling and that frightening trend is also starting to reverse. Absolutely. The question we'll debate in the next 30 minutes with Tim Graphic Center is whether whether the topping inflation. Have a look at the bond market. It's breathless 40 basis points in the newsstand. Bang bang bang bang. Six sessions in a row. The curve is trying to get itself readjusted for either the top of inflation or a faster Kutty. That's the move. Danny. And at the same time with US CPI on docket also this week can ECB edging closer to normalization. A whole load of technical factors from an Amazon deal to Treasury auctioning as well. You had yesterday European bond markets on fire gilt yields. Those are the decade high German 10 year yields. Those at a 2015 high in the moves continue today with a 10 year in the US 2.8 percent in Aussie above 3 percent minus. And it is the brute force of rate hikes and the collateral damage. That's the words of Waller. We will debate that through the morning 10 straight at two eighty one three percent. It can be done in a jolt to the markets. The dollar rallies for day nine of the rally. The Bloomberg survey is that the dollar is up and will continue to act as a haven currency. Oil binds us as there's some relief in the shut dines in Shanghai. Yet recession is a word used at the Peterson Institute globally and Nomura in China. Dollar yen intervention verbal from the Finance Minister. Bitcoin plop below forty thousand dollars. If you brave by some ship it in Easter's coming dunny. I've got to be a little brave heading into Easter madness. It is another ugly day for stocks. The pain in European equities which of course follows that ugly U.S. session down more than one point three percent in euro stocks 50 future session. UK stocks faring a little bit better perhaps getting that lift from oil and material prices. S & P 500 futures down another half a percent. Tech underperforming again minus the superlative here. The past five sessions the NASDAQ 100 has wiped more than one trillion dollars of market cap off the table. Yeah but then CAC doesn't worry about real rights knocking any further off. We'll debate that in the moment with Tim Graff. Let's get to the team. Rachel Chang is standing by with the latest update in Shanghai. The lockdown Jules is in Singapore with the Asian Wrap. And our economics correspondent Anna Coren has the March preview of the CPI. Senior reporter Mark Champion has the very latest on the war in Ukraine and the escalation And the US has told nonessential consular staff to leave their family to have their families leave Shanghai with a majority of the city's residents still under strict Covid lockdown. Let's get the latest with Bloomberg's Rachel Chang. So Rachel a serious move from the US here. How much of a departure is this from prior lockdowns in China. Hi. Yeah I mean it is a quite a new move by the U.S. and I think you know a lot of people especially the Chinese government would look at it as you know in the way quite a symbolic act of aggression really because the in Shanghai and it's been quite a few weeks now and it is still quite dire. But there are tentative signs emerging. That situation has turned the corner. Cases today dropped from a record of 26000 yesterday. And we are seeing some people now be allowed to leave their compounds and leave their homes if they come out an infection. So of course these people from what we can tell from our reporting on the ground are coming out onto the streets and the place where nothing is open and they can't go anywhere really. But at the same time it's it's sort of that a bit of light at the end of the panel and the situation at Shanghai. Rachel thank you very much Rachel Chang in Hong Kong reporting on the very latest shutdown in Shanghai. Let's get to the markets and how it's playing out on tap. We've had quite turbulent time. We're seeing some of the earlier gains erased. Let's see how optimistic we are on video games as well. Let's get to Jews. Jews. Hey man. Yeah. Well in these unfreezing all of these gaming phrase it had been in place for eight months. China approving new titles was giving a bit of a reprieve to tech stocks in the morning session. But you can see these look down concerns that Rachel was just talking about. They are continuing to plague investor sentiment along with those rising yields. So we've got the Hang Seng Tech Index actually down one and a half percent even though it had been rising by more than two and a half percent in the morning session. Tencent really one of the only gainers on this reprieve from Beijing that was supposed to give a little bit of a breather to this index that has been hit so hard. What instead investors are worrying about is earnings outlooks the likes of quite show falling heavily. And then also Ali Baba as well. After we heard that Charlie Mongers Daily Journal has halved its ADR stake. Let's flip the board and have a look at how that's playing into the overall picture because we know that even though we are starting to see some signs of stability coming through from these markets we heard that talk up coming through in mid-March from authorities. There's still a lot of concern in this Hang Seng tech index which is down more than 60 percent from its February peak. And we heard from Linus Yip over at first Shanghai Securities saying given all of the headwinds that investors in China are facing the ongoing crackdown in the property sector the Covid lockdowns you can't expect to still see some jitters coming through in these markets. So unfortunately that's a reprieve from authorities today not giving too much of a boost to the overall tax base. Danny that is a lot of red for one chart. Juliette thanks so much. Juliette Saly in Singapore. Now investors in the US really globally are waiting for the march. U.S. CPI report which is expected to cement the view of top Fed officials that aggressive rate hikes are needed to fight inflation at 40 year highs. For more we're joined by Bloomberg's chief Asia economics correspondent and current. So and how important are these numbers going to be and are they going to signal a peak in U.S. inflation. Well Donnie there is some expectation there might be a peak in the numbers to come out today especially on the good side of things is a view that the big ticket purchases have been made and see things like a used car sales start come off the boil a little bit. That will flow through. So there's a sense that that will drag in the overall inflation story. But at the same time energy costs continue to remain elevated if not going higher on the back of a Russian invasion of Ukraine. You've got high rents in the U.S. there and of course ongoing supply chain complications and especially the China story might feed into that. We have to see how it plays out of course in Shanghai but there's potential there for a significant supply chain disruption. So when you take it all together there's is a feeling that maybe this might be the highpoint for inflation in the U.S. but it's got a long way to go for it gets back to that Fed 2 percent target. And that's why of course everybody's expecting the Fed to stay on its aggressive interest rate hiking cycle in the near term until there's clear water on the inflation story and clear proof that it has in fact peaked. Yeah well Charlie Evans pivoting to the 50 basis point discussion yesterday is very much a pivotal moment for me. And thank you. Wrapping up the latest expectations we'll get the print later in the day. The Austrian chancellor Carl Nahum. I felt rather pessimistic about the prospects of peace in Ukraine following his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Ukraine's allies in Europe are now moving beyond diplomacy and sanctions in response to the invasion. Shifting the focus urgency urgently to arming key. What does that really mean. Let's get to the diplomatic developments with our senior international affairs reporter Mark Champion. Mark we know that there has been a delivery of arms from a variety of European neighbors on from the U.K. But is this an escalation on speed and scale of delivery of arming Ukraine. Yes it is. I mean essentially until now that the West has in Europe and the US primarily have been arming Ukraine with light weapons for infantry. So shoulder held anti-tank weapons shoulder held antiaircraft weapons but they've recognized that war is now moving to a completely different phase. The Russians are concentrating their forces in the east where the battle is not going to be in cities. So much is going to be out in the open. So we're really talking about the tank battle. So now they're starting to understand that they need very quickly. They keep saying days not weeks to get quantities of tanks armored vehicles large anti-aircraft systems capable of dealing with jets that are flying high and all this kind of panoply of equipment that you need in order to fight that kind of fight. So yes there's a sort of a sense of urgency because they understand that this is going to happen in days and be an understanding that there's a completely different level of weaponry that's needed. Mark thank you very much. That's Bloomberg's Mark Champion our senior international affairs reporter on the latest in Ukraine. Well Magnus let's take a look at the key things that markets are watching out for today around 10:00 a.m. U.K. time. Germany's latest Z VW survey is released. It has been pessimistic as of late. We'll see if that changes. One thirty p.m. We have some U.S. data of course that includes the eagerly awaited CPI print followed by three thirty pm. U.S. aircraft manufacturing giant Boeing will announce first quarter delivery figures. Also today OPEC Manus will release its monthly oil market report. We'll also be discussing the red hot inflation head of ECB whose decision on Thursday. I'll back to come. This is Bloomberg. We do not have a policy room for every segment of the population. We don't have one for every industry. We have what is called the interest rate the Fed funds rate. That's really it. So it's a very brute force kind of hammer that we use on the economy. And of course when you kind of have to use a brute force tool sometimes there's some collateral damage that happens. But we're trying to do this in a way that there's not much of it but we can't tailor policy. If that's Christopher are they're saying some damage is hard to avoid from raising interest rates which he calls a brute force tool. Joining us again to the markets conversation is Timothy Graff. State Street head of macro strategy for MBA. Tim great to have you on the program today. So I mean I listen to what Waller said very upset Charles Evans yesterday saying we need to get to neutral quicker. I mean is this a Fed that is willing to risk economic damage in order to go after enemy number one inflation. I don't know if they're willing to risk economic damage. I think they're probably thinking they're acting in the economy's best interest because of the corrosive power of inflation. I think they're probably willing to risk financial conditions getting tighter. ISE stocks going down. I don't think the Fed put is really as strong of a vehicle as it might have been in past environments. And so I think they're very much willing to risk that not least given where stocks are. You know it's hard to believe what we've come through the last couple of months and seeing the S & P 5 6 percent off the highs is quite striking. So I think they're willing to live with that a little bit lower if that's a consequence. Certainly. Tim good to have you back in the studio. If the stock market has not repriced as aggressively the bond market this is what one of our guest said was yesterday. He Mastro bank was caught in a bear market in stocks by the end of the third quarter. Do you expect a significant repricing in stocks even though I see that you want to be long stocks in an inflationary environment. Is that your call. I think we still do favor them and it's it's hard to say it in absolute terms but it's much more of a relative term in terms of what you just said about bonds and the expected underperformance. We still do have for bonds particularly U.S. stocks I feel can whether a tightening cycle a little bit better relative to the rest of the world simply because there is earnings growth there is earnings stability in what is becoming a potentially unstable world with tighter policy. And so they probably still are the best bet. But I do think it's much more a story of relative equity performance as opposed to absolute equity performance which we've been able to leverage in the last five years or so. That era is probably over for now. Right. So I want to challenge the earnings picture and just be clear. This is not me challenging indecisiveness subramanian over a Bank of America. Magnus I can I can feel him grabbing the table for this one. OK so so VIX argument is essentially that here first quarter is peak earnings. It gets lot worse from here that essentially we were overestimating margins and expectations are unrealistically high. At the same time the chart up here is City's Global Reverse Earnings Revision Index that started to turn negative as well. What would you say to this gloom. You're saying earnings is not going to be as good. I think in certain sectors that's almost certainly going to be true. You know homebuilders we're already starting to see the slow and slow in the housing market. I think there's absolutely a case to be made that when a sector by sector basis that is going to happen the U.S. equity market in particular being so tech heavy with financials are an important component where energy materials are important components. I think those sectors still have that stability still have that growth potential simply because these are balance sheets of corporates that are very cash rich that have a lot of investment to still have stability even when you have to discount the cash flow as yields rise. I do because I think we're still talking about low discount rates particularly in real terms. And I think there is there are wobbles along the way. As Walter points out this is a brute force move that they're going to be making and there will be hiccups. There's absolutely no question about that. But what you're probably left with at the end of the day is still a very low negative low or negative real rate structure which is quite supportive for a lot of those companies particularly those with global exposure and the U.S. consumer as well with the gearing that they have low real rates. I think we'll still be supportive. Long term. Medium term absolutely. Some hiccups but long term I think we're fine. Let's jump in here. How high do you think the real rates will go because this goes back to CAC ISE notes from JP Morgan where he talks when it's time to take some profits. They're overweight stocks just as you are. Well they have a position in stocks. Zero real rates above zero are not high enough to materially challenge equities. So let's extrapolate that forward then. You're not worried too much about a little bit of real rate. But where do you become worried on real rates Tim. Is there a trigger point or is there madness if it hits 50 basis points. I think suddenly the narrative changes. What is the trigger point. I don't know if there's a specific point but I think if you start to see the forward projections for real rates above 1 percent on up on short term rates then you start to have to worry about conditions actually getting quite tight or especially if the direction of travel right is blowing through a level like that then then perhaps you start to worry. But I don't think we're quite there yet. And I don't know if the Fed especially given inflation probably will start to cool towards the second half of this year if the Fed needs to be or will be that aggressive. Let me just bring this full circle and get CPI later today. Does this number matter for you. Is it already sort of baked into the picture at this point. Yes it always matters. We've underestimated the importance of CPI for the last year I think and we've gotten inured to these very high numbers. So it does matter but it's not too surprising. We have our own gauges of inflation that we track on line looking at goods prices and it's basically bang in line with the consensus. So and so I'm not thinking there's any room for maybe an upside surprise but then I've thought that a lot over the last year and so I don't want to dismiss it. But there is a sense that a lot of the headline effects are pretty well-known. Are you gearing portfolios more for a continuation of a hyphenation environment rather than as you read a master guided yesterday things will revert. I think the Bloomberg survey we've done around a we think that gets back to 4 percent next year. Tim that's a 50 percent drop in inflation. So you've just ranked the portfolios to be inflation proofed and then you've got to get ready for a rollover. Can you square that. I think so because a lot of the inflationary starts are commodity sensitive stocks. They've certainly performed a lot better but they have not kept pace with the rise in commodities. Terms of trade for commodity producers have absolutely rocketed higher and their currencies have performed better. You know things like the Australian dollar the Norwegian krona as two examples but they've not kept pace with the gains in terms of trade. So I think there is still some inflationary insulation that you can have in a portfolio given simply because we don't think they've reflected the fullness of the price rises in particularly the commodity complex. Tim I'm a believer. I'm all out of Black Rock. I'm straight into State Street for the pension fund not for the back half of this year. Tim good to hear. Tasmania's IBEX. I'm a buyer. I want to help you boat as him grab stays with us at Covid. Now balancing the extended inflation shock with the dangers of an economic slowdown. That is the task of every central banker. But the ECB president Christine Lagarde and her fellow policymakers while they look ahead to Thursday's policy decision with Tim Danny and myself. This is Bloomberg. It's your daily DAYBREAK here with Manus Cranny. That's me in Dubai. Dani Burger in London. Tim Graff is our guest. State Street head of Macro Strategy. Tim we're going into the ECB and the bond market user at the High Flyers 2015. There is a fundamental repricing but you structure what's overpriced and underpriced from central banks. We've got Japanese government bonds. We'll get to your paper. We have. I think it's shots. I'm sorry. Bubble so very very short. And you talk about what's overpriced from central banks and what's underpriced and then the underpriced basket. Mr. Graff you say the ECB is underpriced shuts. I made a mistake. Not bubble shots. That shows my my my my memory. So how underpriced is the ECB. Mr. Graf. They're not underpriced as much as they were a few months ago. But I think the market is underestimating the potential for even further rhetoric shift from this week's meeting. So the assumption is we get some sort of scaling down of QE which amazingly is still going on despite where eurozone inflation is and the fact that the unemployment rate in the eurozone is at an all time low. I think we get revisions on language around asset purchases to come and the potential bringing forward of the first rate hike which markets are pricing for. To be fair you know there's been a lot that's put into the money market curve but I think there's still the consensus belief that the first realistic live meeting is September maybe October. I'm more cautious on that thinking it could actually be as soon as July insofar as the inflation problem really isn't going away. It is core goods price inflation. It's not just headline inflation or supply chain inflation. Would you be so bold as to go longer on that scenario than at this point. I think so yeah. In fact we quite like the euro here simply on a valuation basis. Looking at the relative pricing you know the Fed in our view is maybe it's not fully priced for the cycle but I think it's fully priced for the next nine months to a year. And on that basis the dollar especially once the Fed gets going the dollar tends to rally into those those cycles and then start to disappoint as the cycle wears on. And it's clearly not disappointing right now. But I think there is the potential for that. So yeah that's that's where I'd start to be thinking about scaling into a euro dollar long. And there's a lot of trades that are very consensus at the moment. I long dollar long commodity and being obviously short short duration. Let me just give you a scenario for the rest of this year. China comes out of 0 Covid 1 to God willing there is some kind of a peace cessation of hostilities in the war in Ukraine and a hard landing is avoided in the United States of America. I don't think they're very outlandish cause I think they're probably quite I think they're probably belly you know edging to the left you know somewhere between the left hand of the tail and the belly with those three. Calls Heidi your position going going forward. I mean that's a fairly Goldilocks scenario and so I think what I was saying before about relative performance of equities versus bonds say were of U.S. equities maybe versus Europe. The trades we like those maybe become a bit more absolute stories where you just think you know in that environment if inflation is coming down. If you're avoiding a hard landing. If everything's working basically this disruptive picture we talked about in the last segment I think the probability of that goes down a little bit. And then you start to think more about absolute performance of risky assets as being attractive. We've weathered a lot of significant risk over the last quarter or so or you know headline risks that maybe we weren't quite expecting particularly with the war in Ukraine. And if you remove that or if at least you minimize its damage in the short term I think that's a very strong signal for risk. Tim clearly just 20 seconds here. But you also are fading. The yen living weaker. Why. I think it's that's that's the hedge. It's much more of that. That's the contrarian view right now. If it all goes wrong if that Goldilocks scenario doesn't pan out. The yen is cheap. You know it's not likely to lose a lot more rate support in our view. And you might start to see repatriation which really hasn't materialized and which typically does support the yen. If you get things disrupted then the 10. Great stuff as always. Any resisted the urge to sing Joan Jett today. I am in today. Today I've been blessed. As always that's Tim Graff of State Street. Coming up we're going to continue the markets conversation. We'll be speaking with Paul Donovan of UBS. That's next. This is Bloomberg. It's Bloomberg Daybreak year up on Manus Cranny with Dani Burger in London. These are the stories that set your agenda. Shanghai in crisis. The US pulls out non-essential consulate staff amid widespread Covid lockdowns. Beijing issues its third growth warning in less than a week. Pessimistic about peace. Austria's chancellor warns of a spiral of violence in Ukraine's east after meeting Vladimir Putin in Moscow. Plus it's U.S. inflation day. Stocks and bonds sell off with the 10 year Treasury yield at the highest since 20. Eighteen minutes is the first quarter as good as it gets. That's the latest warning from Savita Subramanian over at Bank of America who says that this is going to be the peak in the earnings that we challenged him. Graph of State Street about this. He says no I like U.S. stocks specifically because of that earnings potential especially with the tech concentration manner of it. He says no I like U.S. stocks specifically because of that earnings potential especially with the tech concentration manner of it. Absolutely. And perhaps more importantly when we talk about this set of notes that we have this morning CAC saying he's not too worried about JP Morgan not too worried about a positive real rate. State Street saying we're not that worried about our positive real rate really until you see something monumental like maybe 100 basis points. But I think on that Bank of America note a hard the hard data remains solid. Beyond the first quarter there are downside risks. And it is about the guidance. It would be all about the guidance that these corporates give us. Danny. Yeah. Are we under s or overestimating margins and resilience means. I do think that of each note is really fascinating because this is a guy who is perennially bullish and yes he still is but he still thinks it might be time to take some profits. Our ears certainly perk up a bit when someone who has been long stocks is still in long stock says hey maybe it's time to sell a little bit. Well it goes back to that proverbial seller. Let's have a look at one thing which is happening which is a monumental advance deepening. There's a breathlessness really to what's going on in the bond markets. And the question is how far the bond traders front loading their view on the top of inflation. We could debate that with the chief economist for UBS. He'll be with us very very shortly. There is your steepness for everybody to sort of sit in. All of it turned around quite quickly didn't it. I am certainly an ominous of any chart you bring to us really matters when we dive into this markets. The market action this morning you know as I as I tried to suck up a little bit here anyway. So euro stocks 50 futures those are up one down rather one percent. That's off the back of a more than 1 percent decline in the US. Europe did not fare as poorly as the U.S. did. So maybe a little bit of catch up. Not as poor in footsie. One hundred futures and not as bad in S & P 500 futures. We'll be interesting to see how much market action we get ahead of the CPI print which of course is expected to be over 8 percent. NASDAQ futures basically in line with S & P as well. After wiping one trillion dollars off in the past five sessions. Mantis. Yeah it's been pretty hectic on that. What's the other side of the trade. The other side of the trade is money flowed into the dollar. Nine days in a row. We've done our Bloomberg survey by the way Brooke back to flat on the dollar. Typical thing Prince read when I start to talk about it. It's just broken tread. But our Bloomberg survey says 56 percent of the survey says the dollar will continue to gain through the quarter. So too did states rate oil at rallies over two and a quarter percent. As we have this warning from the OPEC secretary general saying look you're looking at Russian oil being taken off the market. It's going to be darned hard for us to put that back on numerous. A 40 percent of China's GDP is not under or partial locked on full or partial lockdown and bitcoin back above 40 thousand dollars. Danny we saw a little bit of pressure yesterday on seven and a half percent of the global economy. Let's reset the global economy is set to step back by the end of the year and a recession risks are elevated against the backdrop of a Russian invasion of Ukraine. Covid-19 shutdowns in China and according to the Peterson Institute of International Economics. So less than a Goldilocks scenario. Paul Donovan is the global chief economist at UBS ISE trying to get Tim Graff to go with me and go for a dance with Goldilocks. He wasn't really having that. Here we are. Paul good to see lots of talk of recession from Peterson Institute from Nomura etc.. UBS Are you ready to call time and say that we will have a hard landing and a global recession or just a tough landing in the US. Paul good morning. Good morning. No I don't think we're going get a recession in the US Fed's president blah not. Thank goodness running the Federal Reserve weren't running the Federal Reserve. We would have a recession. But no we're not going to get one. Why not. Because there is still a lot of momentum left over from the re-opening story secularly in Europe but also in the United States. There's still a bit of momentum. Remember unemployment is very low. Household income is there. The cost of living is not quite as high as consumer price inflation. That's to say that the lived experience of most people is a somewhat lower inflation rate. So the negative real income story though it's still very much Bill is not as bad as this sometimes. So all of that taken together means I think yes we're going to see a slowdown in growth. We'll see a slowdown in inflation. There is certainly an increase in recession risk. Inevitably there is whenever you start tightening policy. But I don't think that reflect recession risk at the moment is a. Paul some of the brilliance of your work really comes from the nuanced view you have on the impact of high prices in commodities when it comes to growth when it comes to inflation. As we wait for CPI figures later today how do these commodity prices factor into your outputs. What does the conversation tend to miss. Well you got to be very careful about commodities because we've all got this very nostalgic romantic view that somehow the village miller growing the grain makes our bread. That's not what happens. You'll look up food prices in a developed country. And I stress it's it's different from the emerging markets in a developed country about 15 20 percent of what consumers pay for food is actually going to a farmer. The rest is labor costs and taxes and other factors. Even with something like oil although energy is crude oil prices are a lot more closely associated with consumer prices. There's still an awful lot of tax element and labor element into that. But that doesn't mean we normal. Say the rise in the price of crude oil. If crude oil goes up 100 percent it's about two point three percent of the global inflation basket. That's going to add two point three percentage points to headline inflation. That's where we are. So absolutely this has a bearing. People to remember the relationship isn't one for one. Typically we think it's by for example China has food price deflation at the moment at a time when global commodity prices for agriculture are rising. Paul do you think we're already seeing demand destruction across the world is there any evidence of that. There is and this is the first stage of a demand destruction cycle as you start to see energy prices in particular pricing these are a very visible price. That's something that consumers are very sensitive to. You are seeing it change by consumer behavior. And we had this here in the UK with the British Retail Consortium retail sales overnight. No demand destruction in the sense of negative retail sales but certainly a distinct slowdown in the last months retail sales data. And you know if if I'm paying more to put diesel into my Landrover I'm going to be less inclined to go out and spend money in the in the village pub for example. So you get that change in the overall household budget. However there is an uncertainty about how much demand destruction we get. And that's because people can change their behaviour particularly post pandemic particularly with all the structural change that's going on. So I may start questioning well why am I putting these in my Landrover to drive to the office when I don't need to be in the office. I can carry on working from home. As you can see. So if I stay working from home I cut back on my spending on fuel quite significantly. And that means that the demand destruction elsewhere in the economy is more muted. Paul let me take you to the CPI numbers. We are expecting. So if we get this monster figure today Bloomberg Economics is forecasting 4 percent by the end of next year. I mean this is a pretty big cut when it comes to inflation. Are you seeing a similar just sapping of this inflationary story. And what does that mean going forward if these numbers are indeed the peak. So I think the sensible investor today is not going to look at the headline number. They're going to look at the detail look at what's going on with the monthly change it's not just this month but over the last few months in certain goods and services. This all happened last year of course was behind. Absolutely extraordinary. Both of its strongest demand in the states in 75 years. But good news for not the not. And that demand surge pushed up prices but that demand surge has dissipated now that the savings accumulated in the pandemic spiked. And what we've been seeing when you look at the monthly change in prices is a lot of the prices that were really being ramped up last year are coming down now. And that's what we want to see continuing because that's what's going to push inflation down once we get over the shock of the oil price and other commodity prices. So what we're going to be looking at is what's happening to the monthly change. Will the trend change in used car prices new car prices tepees mobile phones jewelry prices the largest ever monthly decline in history last month comebacks. Goodness knows what Americans are doing for Valentine's Day to say anyone buying jewelry. So you get all of this sort of thing coming through. If that carries on that's going to dictate a lower inflation rate as we go through into the second half of the year. And that's where we need to focus the attention today I think. Yes the headline number is going to be very shocking and it it's going to leave Turkey a lot of alarm bells ringing and tone. But the sensible investor looks at the data. Well obviously there's a call on Tiffany Knight you vicariously made a call on Tiffany Paul. But what you are but you are preoccupied about what you talk about and we're trying to understand second round of facts from various actions from supply chain from central bank action et cetera. But you hone in on the wages and you make it very clear point. And it's important to know that wage costs are not the same thing as wages. So this is about the evolution of the wage narrative and whether that endures. Can you just break that down for us a little bit more. Paul. Well one of the things that we've seen coming out of the pandemic is a change in working practices. We've seen lower participation rates seen increased wages but we've also seen changes in how we consume the move to online food retail for example. The fact that if you go into a fast food restaurant nowadays nobody search you. You said yourself you know you are your own cashier. Anything the fast food employee is going to do is cook your food and you give it six months. You'll be doing that yourself to no doubt. So what has happened is we've seen a lot of automation. We've seen a reduction in jobs. So what what does this mean. Well if we look at what's going on broadly most economists have thought back to or very close to pre pandemic levels of economic activity. But there are fewer workers. So what is Carol Massar is yes we're paying people more money but we're paying fewer people more money and they're working harder. And as I repeatedly remind my boss if you're paying economists more money because they're working harder. That's not inflationary. That's not a problem for the economy. That's a perfectly valid thing to be doing. OK I have written that down. I am now prepared to say the same thing to my boss but swap out economist for TV anchor Paul. Talk to me about the risks in China when you have so much of Shanghai closed and you have issues at the ports. Does that mean that we do have this underlying inflation pressure that perhaps we're not totally factoring in coming back into force. I'm not too concerned about this at the moment. The first thing I would say is we hear a lot about lockdowns. I think that's the wrong word. You hear a lockdown. You think 20 20. And that's not exactly what's happening. It's restrictions are quite severe restricted. Absolutely. But factories are still producing a credit bubble system. And so on and so forth. What is really happening is that we're seeing the domestic economy a lot more impacted than the export sector at this state. I'm not saying the export sector is unaffected. Clearly not. But there is this distinction that we're seeing. So what that means is that China as a source of global demand is probably a slightly more important story than China is a source of global supply. The other thing to bear in mind. Go ahead Paul. Just a few few moments left here. The other things bear in mind inventories. There has been a build up of inventory we've had record global supply demand has been moderating. That's led to an inventory stockpile which means if there is disruption from China it's not so disruptive the global supply. Paul thanks so much. I'm afraid we are going to have to leave it there really great to catch up with you this morning though Paul Donovan global chief economist at UBS. Now let's get to the First World News Juliette Saly standing by in Singapore. Hi Jules. Hey Danny. The mayor of Mariupol says more than 10000 civilians have died in the Ukrainian city since Russia's invasion. The country's finance minister told the FTSE that destruction to infrastructure across Ukraine now totaled some 270 billion dollars. Meanwhile in talks between President Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi the White House says it made it clear that the U.S. stands ready to help India diversify its energy imports away from Russia. Pakistan's new prime minister has laid out his vision for the country. In his first policy speech Shahbaz Sharif says he wants to turn Pakistan into a paradise for investments to shore up the economy. However he also unveiled a range of populist measures including an increase to the minimum wage. Global news 24 hours a day on air and on Bloomberg Quicktake powered by more than twenty seven hundred journalists and analysts see more than 120 countries. This is Bloomberg minus. Just thank you very much. Sunny in Singapore. Coming up on the show Shanghai's locked on its economic and human costs after the US told nonessential consular staff to leave the city. We break it down on Bloomberg. This is Bloomberg Daybreak Europe on Manus Cranny in Divide Dani Burger in London. The U.S. has told nonessential consular staff and their families to leave Shanghai. That's the vast majority of the city's residents remain under strict Covid lockdowns. Let's go to our China economy reporter James Major. James. So of course there's this real human implication this toll of people who are restricted maybe have trouble accessing food. But in terms of sort of the wider economic implications what are we expecting with some data coming up in the area. So I mean come on now I just want to take issue with I mean that pulled on and was just saying before on the show I mean he's saying it's not a lockdown. This was restrictions. Factories are still able to work. And that's true to a certain extent. If you look at Shanghai GM planet Shanghai is still working. That's because they're able to get all their staff into the factory and lock them in the factory and continue work. But VW in Shanghai and Changchun you've got Tesla in Shanghai. Those factories are shot because their staff couldn't get into the factory in time before the lockdown happened. So there is lockdown there in Shanghai is in a very strict lockdown. People can not move around the city at all. Yeah there are other places where you've had less severe lockdowns like that like in Shenzhen last month where the city was under restrictions for only five days as they were getting their lockdown. They gain their outbreak under control. But there is these real lockdowns. You know there is a real lockdown happening and share in Shanghai. There is a lockdown happening in Changchun and in the city of Julian. And these are actually you know this is stopping production. It's as you said is also stopping food supply to some people. It seems that the food situation is getting better for people in Shanghai but people are still complaining about that. They can't get enough food that they can't get. And then I'll be able to get enough food and supplies even though now some people in the city are able to at least leave their house and walk around their neighborhood. We were speaking to some people today. They can walk around the neighborhood but nothing is open. People went to McDonald's today. Restaurants are all shut. There's nothing to go. There's nowhere to go in Shanghai. If you can get out of your company right now you can't get a supermarket there still or shop. So you know. Yes you know there is. The city is on lockdown and it seems to be getting better. But it's not it's not back anywhere. Back to normal. And I suppose everybody is trying to benchmark. Well you know what is restriction relative to 2020. You will find here and you had to have an electronic time to go outside your front door. Back at the height of the pandemic. So one could say that that was locked on. I think everybody's trying to grapple with the use of language and the context around it. And. James the restrictions in terms of the supply chain. This is what Danny I suppose was was was getting out with Paul Allen. How real is that supply chain congestion. Is that worse than it was in 2020. Let's benchmark it. Compared to 2020 I think there is you know if you look at February and 2020 in China I think the restrictions now are obviously not as serious in 2020 and in China. In February the provincial borders across the country were shut for some periods. Things couldn't get to port. Food can get from between the countryside and the city side. So looking at the domestic economy obviously the effect of what's going on now is nowhere near what it was in the first quarter of 2020 when you had an economic contraction. In the end the economy contracted for the first time in decades and exports slumped production slumped retail sales slumped. So we're no we're nowhere near that level. But you are definitely seeing supply chain effects happening at Shanghai Port. Ships are backed up trucks are backed up. Trucks can't cross provincial borders around Shanghai. So there is definitely a localized effect around what is the world's largest port in the city of Shanghai. OK James thank you so much for being with us this morning. Let let's see where these alleviation of the shutdown come through. And when James Mega the correspondent on the Shanghai situation coming up on the show the very latest on the U.K. economic and economic data from the U.K.. That's next on Bloomberg. Welcome back to Bloomberg Daybreak Europe. I'm Dani Burger in London Manus Cranny in Dubai. UK retailers are warning of clouds on the horizon after recording a sharp slowdown in sales last month as higher prices cut into consumer spending power. Bloomberg's Leon Barron's joins us now. So Liane we're going to get a lot of economic data from the U.K. coming out. How did these figures factor into what ultimately happens with the bill we were just talking to. Tim Graff he said that he thinks too much has been priced into an aggressive QE tightening. First of all I just want to say that we get this unemployment data out later today. And Bloomberg economists are really saying and forecasting this could hold steady at three point nine percent which could possibly give the bill. We as you've just discussed ammunition for a rate hike next month. And also we are seeing that there's lots of jobs in the economy at the moment. So this could be as you say the ammunition to go forward with this. But also one other data that we did get out is retail sales right here in the UK. Now they surge three point one percent and that was last month. But that was really in line with pre pandemic levels that we are seeing when the whole country was in lockdown last year. So it's in line with twenty twenty one figures. And this really shows that UK consumers are struggling with the cost of living crisis here in the UK as we see inflation at a three decade high. Danny thanks for bringing us that. Let's see what the data comes in. Good to see Ali on Gavin's at home on the London set. Bloomberg Markets Europe is up next. This is Bloomberg.