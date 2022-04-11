U.S. Can Navigate Economic 'Rocky Waters': Deese

More From Bloomberg Markets
- 01:17
EU May Weigh Adding Oil in Talks on Fresh Russia Sanctions
- 03:06
French Election, Equity Weakness, Oil: 3-Minute MLIV
- 05:45
Oxyzo Financial Ruchi Kalra on Business Outlook
- 08:30
Pakistan Central Bank Governor on Economic Outlook
More From Balance of Power
- 05:25
"Everything Is On the Table At This Point," Says Rep. Dina Titus
- 46:42
Balance Of Power Full Show (04/08/2022)
- 10:14
Ukraine War in 'Pivotal and Perilous' Moment: Petraeus
- 44:25
Balance Of Power Full Show (04/07/2022)