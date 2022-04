Living With Long Covid 'Is Frustrating,' Says Sen. Kaine

Senator Tim Kaine, a Democrat from Virginia, tells Quicktake's Emma Barnett, what life has been like living with long Covid. He first caught the virus in the spring of 2020. This interview recorded on March 30, 2022. (Source: Bloomberg)

April 11th, 2022, 2:06 PM GMT+0000