Elon Musk Turns Down Offer to Join Twitter’s Board

Elon Musk deciding not. This is interesting to join Twitter's board according to the company's CEO. Of course you have the ability to do that. Agarwal tweeted that Musk held many discussions with Twitter's directors. But the billionaire ultimately designed declined to take their offer to take a board seat. Musk informed switches board the same day that he was slated to formally join. Joining us now to walk through this is Bloomberg Quicktake host Alex Webb. Alex it's been a pretty eventful week for Twitter to say the least with Musk of course the biggest shareholder of Twitter. What do we make of the fact that he's decided to decline the offer that the board see. Well he took a nine point two percent stake and there was some suspicion that he might try to launch would try to acquire an even bigger stake in that. And one of the conditions of him joining the board was that he would not acquire more than fourteen point nine percent 15 percent of the company. So by not joining the board that does open up the possibility that he could acquire a bigger stake and perhaps in extreme circumstances some people suspect he might even try to launch a takeover. It's a big you know that's a big leap. But there are some people who think that might happen. So Alex how messy is this going to be. We know we can talk about nothing else. I know he's doing a number of polls also with some pretty childish remarks. Some find it funny some don't. But it's like what happens next. Well I think the view certainly it seemed as though the view from Gaggle and another people on the Twitter board is better to have him inside the tent creating havoc than outside doing it. And I think that like now he is very much outside the tent. If he's in the boardroom they're all pulling in the same direction. The thing is with Twitter is that it doesn't need Twitter to perform well financially. You know his if Twitter state Twitter were to gain 1000 percent in value it would be the same game for Elan as what Tesla has done for his net his net worth over the past sort of two or three weeks. So it's really a rounding error free error for him. That means it's not entirely clear that his interests align with those of other shareholders. It may be more about influence about changing the way Twitter is run than it is about creating shareholder value. And so that is I think the concern if you're a Twitter shareholder unless of course he does launch a takeover value make your shares worth a lot more. He certainly has the cash to be able to take over the whole the whole business. What lets them. Well let me follow up on that. Okay. Not the cash he has. He's got the network but he would have to sell shares or gain against it. He he's that influence to get some leverage. And Brian what is the idea that what is the motivation for Musk if he was to go down that route. What does he want to get from this? Well if you could think about Twitter as being an incredibly useful tool to talk up Tesla shares and shares of other things that they decide to go public. So ensuring that he has that mouthpiece casino maybe that's the risk that perhaps they cracked down on him if I think that he's not toeing the line in terms of what sort of speech is allowed on Twitter. That is maybe a risk to Tesla right. If Tesla can't get generate the free press that Elan does through Twitter then maybe its share price starts to suffer. So you know there is maybe some sort of play that there are just generally you never know whether you know whether we're just causing some sort of chaos throwing chips in the air and seeing where they land.