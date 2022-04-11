Daybreak Europe Show Open: Steepening of Yield Curve

00:00

THE EAST. JOHNSON VISITS KYIV WHILE AUSTRIA ' S CHANCELLOR MEETS PUTIN TODAY IN MOSCOW. DANI, GOOD MORNING WHAT ' S THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN A SLOW-MOTION BOND DIRECT AND A TAPER TANTRUM? NOT MUCH. MARKETS SUGGEST YOU COULD GET READY FOR A RE-RATING OF 10 YEAR TREASURIES TO 3% BY THE END OF THIS WEEK. WHAT IS THE DIFFERENTIAL BETWEEN A TANTRUM AND A DISLOCATION? DANI: IT ' S A BIT OF A HEAD SCRATCHER THIS MORNING. THERE IS NO SHOCKING EVENTS FROM OVER THE WEEKEND THAT WOULD CAUSE THIS SELLOFF. YOU ARE SEEING 10 YEAR YIELDS MOVING NEARLY EIGHT BASIS POINTS THIS MORNING. IS THIS JUST A MARKET THAT IS HAVING TO RETHINK WHAT DOES THIS BALANCE SHEET ON ACTUALLY MEAN? MANUS: YOU ' VE GOT TO SEND TENS AT THE BOTTOM OF YOUR SCREEN, WHAT YOU HAVE IS A CONTINUED MOMENTUM IN THE STEEPENING OF THE YIELD CURVE AND YOU CAN DEBATE ALL YOU WANT. SATURDAY NIGHT, THERE WAS ONLY ONE CONVERSATION AND THAT WAS ABOUT THE TURNING OF THE SCREW OF QT. WHY HAVE WE STEPHEN? THE ANSWER IS THEY ARE GETTING READY FOR MUCH MORE AGGRESSIVE QT WHICH WILL STEEPEN THE CURVE, WHICH IS WHAT THE TREASURY WANTS. DANI: FOR WHAT IT ' S WORTH -- MANUS: BORING DINNER ON A SATURDAY NIGHT. DANI: BUT JUST HOW MANY BASIS POINTS ' S 95 BILLION DOLLARS IN WITHDRAWAL IS EQUIVALENT TO? ONE ANALYST SAID IT IS 100 BASIS POINTS, WE HAVE HEARD ARGUMENTS FOR 170 BASIS POINTS. I HAVE A BIG SIGN OF THE TIMES WITH CHINA STARTING TO EASE POLICY, THE PREMIUM OF CHINESE