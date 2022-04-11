Beyond the Bell 04/11/22

00:00

Beyond the Bell Bloomberg's comprehensive cross platform coverage of the U.S. market closed starts right now. And right now we are two minutes away from the end of the trading day. Romaine Bostick Caroline Hyde Sonali Basak for Taylor Riggs. We're counting down to the closing bell here and now taking us beyond the bell to our global small cast partners. Carol Massar a.m. Senator. We welcome our audiences across Bloomberg Television Radio and of course on YouTube. Carol looking at stocks right now right around the lows of the day two percent declines for the S & P and the NASDAQ. Yes seeing some selling in this last half hour of trading. So pretty much as you mentioned remain now down your lows. I was looking at the Nasdaq though. It looks like volume is down about seven and a half percent from the past 20 trading days in comparison. So while we are seeing some selling maybe the conviction isn't there like it has been in the past. It seems like the conviction is there with selling bitcoin today. It's having its worst day since February 17th. Well done. Hierarchy had a really interesting story where she talked to somebody at Coinbase who watch that. And no doubt that says potentially it's ahead of tax season. People are selling. So looking for some explanation as to why the selling and rebalancing. Yeah that magic word right now that it's hard to explain moves in Bitcoin now. I mean not always fundamentally driven. We say interesting. The Russell 2000 we're looking at Happy New Year out performer in fact basically flat but suddenly taking a tumble down by some seven tenths of a percent as well. Domestically focused companies also getting a worry. There is such a wall of worry today Shabani whether it be the war whether it be Covid whether it be of course Fed policy to Mark Gurman. And you've got to wonder about the correlations at this time. Is a bitcoin correlated to the dollar. Is it correlated to inflation. And at the other end of things. Is the NASDAQ down while yields are up. Is it as simple as that or is it something else. All right. Well we're going to have a moment of truth I think over the next three or four weeks here as we get earnings season to see how some of these companies hold up with regards to margin with regards to revenue growth and how that of course plays in to the whole picture. With regards to those lofty valuations in the face of rising yields that earnings yield differential that you showed a little bit a while ago. Caroline certainly going to have a big effect on investor sentiment as we move deeper into the year. As for today on this Monday afternoon you're looking at a Dow Jones Industrial Average. It's going to finish the day down by more than 400 points or down about a percent or so. S & P 500 down by about 75 points a one point seven percent in the NASDAQ indices each. Both the Nasdaq composite and the Nasdaq 100 down more than 2 percent here on the day. And the Russell 2000 what you just showed. Moving lower here by about 14 points on the day down by about seven tenths of a percent. I should point out one of the few bright spot today is actually that the Dow transports which are actually higher here fractionally on the day though most of the movers in that index here are still in the red. All right Romain I'll see your transports. And mentioned once again homebuilding stocks because they ended up about one and a half percent for the day overall. So in a day where we saw a fair amount of selling broad based we did see Shinola those investors come into this homebuilding names. Yeah into the homebuilding names. But at the same time you don't see a lot of love in many of the sectors here. You only have a couple of sectors that are in the green. That's transportation food and beverages and the S & P 500. But banks are flat. Even with that yield curve steepening quite a bit today. Insurance is down on the day. Even with those yields up. Telecom services really the steepest decline in more than six point six percent down on the day guys. All right. So let's get to some of those gainers Sonali. And as you said wasn't easy to find but I was keeping my fingers crossed that they held onto their gains by the closing bell here remain mentioned. This AT & T stock up about seven point seven percent in today's session did have J.P. Morgan coming out reinstate their coverage with an overweight. And of course you had the discovery completing its merger with AT & T is Warner Media. So cleaning off some of those assets and so J.P. Morgan coming out liking it. I think it was timing is well. So does AT & T. Does it go full circle. It is just ends up being just like an old telephone company. It's time this is all over I have to say. I remember just starting working at Bloomberg and I think it was the what was it. The TCI. Was it. AT & T merger like you if you think about the variations. He must be older than me. Yes. That was a long time ago. I remember covering. It's a rough Monday when I saw it. It's OK. I still love you. All right Billy. Billy I want to mention are these Chinese gaming stocks videogame stocks are trading in the U.S. jumping seven and a quarter percent higher. And this is as we heard that China approved the first batch of new videogame licenses since July. Remember they were saying this isn't good for kids. So everybody's kind of freaked out about the sector. And then I do want to mention Shopify announcing a 10 for one split. So that stock was up about two point three percent in today's trade. You're talking about fundamental right. Yes exactly. Let's get to some of those decliners. Well speaking of fundamentals nothing fundamentally happening with Tesla today at least causing the stock to move lower. But still among the worst performers in the S & P 500 today we did get a handful of headlines about Mr. Yuan mosque. Of course we did learn that he decided he would not join Twitter's board. So the saga continues. We did get some good news out of China for Tesla though. The total number of evils produced and delivered locally by Tesla in China in March was the highest since December despite a six day plant shutdown caused by production snarls and pandemic related disruption. Still shares moving lower. Is he still on the board of Tesla though. He is still on the board. Yeah still CEO of Jihye Lee. He's the reluctant CEO. Right. In video shares. I'm also among the worst performers in the S & P 500 down 5.2 percent. Bear downgraded the chip maker to neutral from outperform citing worries over demand rubber. We saw downgrade last week with the chip sector in general. So we're starting to hear some interesting stories out when it comes to demand. This one was interesting though because the analyst Tristan Gara actually talked about recent order cancellations and then a slowdown for consumer P.C. demand. Some some stuff around crypto mining too which I thought was notable. Speaking of crypto mining Coinbase finishing down by four point four percent. Oftentimes we see crypto link stocks move lower when we do see big moves in crypto. But Caroline as I mentioned we know not to do a stock split. They might after. But Alphabet. You know Shopify Tesla the list goes on right. Time zone stock splits for everyone. That's right. Meanwhile Covid Navarro speaking to him a little bit earlier. If a bull takes saying actually crypto is on the downside because dollar is on the upside. Let's go let's go to our effects. Look ahead because it really it is a story of dollar strength but also maybe some haven buying as well. We've got the Swiss franc up three tenths of a percent. What isn't a haven anymore. And largely because of a difference in policy coming from the central banks and particularly the BMJ we're seeing Japan the Japanese yen near a two decade low off by eight tenths percent. Hundred twenty five is where we trade at the moment. And of course the Norwegian krona up by one point four percent. And that's tied to what's happening in the commodity space. Brent crude up by three and a half percent. Ninety nine dollars a barrel. WTI crude off by more than three percent. Ninety four point ninety five dollars a barrel. That as we worry more about perhaps a lack of demand coming from China in the moment. Bad as we see further down Shanghai and locked down. Still the spread of Covid. And we're seeing that for maybe a little bit of a haven buying whether it comes in the wall of worry. A time though not to be getting into bonds. You're not seeing yields push lower. Only maybe at the short end but you're seeing instead the Swiss bond sell off German bonds sell off. This is a story more of perhaps where monetary policy is going to remain. Yeah I mean we talk about that two tens inversion that we had last week the two tenths curve right now at twenty seven basis points in a lot of that of course is because we're starting to see that long end of the curve get sold off at least more relative than what we saw on the short end of the curve here. You got a 30 year yield right now. That's a two point eight percent a 10 year yield at two point eight as well. I thought this was interesting though here and Bloomberg pointed this out. The 20 year yield at the bottom of your screen there at least for our television audiences up 10 per basis points higher on the day. That's above 3 percent. This is the first time that we've had a yield on the benchmark Treasury trade above 3 percent going back I believe to April of 2019. So a significant move higher here on the longer end of that curve a real yield that at one point at least on the 10 year was only get negative 10 basis points. It'll be interesting to see what the implications are for this a little bit longer term as we get the steepening I guess which some people are saying is more of a bear steepening than it is a bull. Maybe we mean there was plenty of people in that respect talking about. Well really what the bull market is telling us anymore. When it was flat it was worries about a recession or when an inversion was there. Now is it that actually we can see the Fed reserve land the so-called soft landing as many are hoping. Yeah I spent money this weekend. Did you speak on services or goods. Yeah I bought goods this weekend. I do want to comment a little bit on Romania point here because what's interesting Bloomberg Intelligence is saying that 10 year yield even at 2 8 can get much steeper. I could get much further. I can go to 325 if we still keep on seeing inflation break even the verdict. I'm curious too because a little bit early on Bloomberg Television we showed the shark kind of showing the earnings yield versus where on the S & P versus where we are in the Treasury market. And the idea that now you're starting to see a little bit more attractiveness and bonds. But I'm going to do investors these days actually think like that but mainly fixed income investors. But it seems like they look more at the price a little bit. And if they still think they can get some juice out of that or they can't get excuse me then maybe they stay away. He's saying 60 40. Is that I don't know. Well I mean let's ask Bill GROSS. Is he watching. What are you putting in that 60 part of the portfolio. Right. I mean what is a bond alternative these days if you're flocking into private credit. Well my wonder is. All right. What I'm wondering about is all of this economic news that we're gonna get this week. We've got some business optimism. We've got CPI PPA retail sales. What does it tell us about maybe what's going on with the consumer ultimately. Do you what. Which ones of those. Like retail sales. I want to know what the consumer is up to. I want to know what remains been buying. I want to know what's Tim's been buying. But I want to see if there's a shift or if we're starting to see a hesitation when I could. You were mumbling. He's saying his wife wants to know why he's buying spouses man. They always want to know what's up. I know. So lousy. I still think it's half of that is. I think the CPI friend is the one that going to be paying most attention to. And look we're not going to know if it if it peaks this month or not. We did you speak to Megan Horner Minow this S.F. chief investment officer at Harvard's Capital Advisors. She said we're starting to get close to the peak. But she still thinks that we may see a couple more months that elevated levels before we start to see it move lower. And at what point does that start to really impact sentiment. Because right now you are seeing consumers borrowing. We'll hear from the big banks on Wednesday. But is it healthy borrowing. Are they borrowing to pay back bills or they can't borrow to afford their groceries. I bought airline tickets for a trip over Memorial Day weekend over the weekend. I was blown away by how expensive they were. We don't get to hear about that. Yeah I don't do domestic travel. International travel is a little bit. This is still a mess. This was domestic. It was flights to Cincinnati. It was the most expensive we've ever paid. Well don't forget we got Delta earnings I believe on on Wednesday as well. Interesting to see whether that actually has a real material effect. Meanwhile Tim and I knock to sentiment I can add that my school kid school has been shot today. So we have it. Another parent who then suddenly has today the flight to findings. And I'm lucky I've got someone else that I can depend on. But yeah. So it begins all over again. Well it's a reminder to we all talk about how we're all feeling. We're going to get a read on sentiment on Thursday. All right. We got run. We'll catch again same time same place tomorrow for a simulcast. We call it Beyond the Bell.