Amanda Lang Mark Gurman is set to face his nationalist rival Marine Le Pen in the final round of the French election in a rerun of the 2017 contest that will reverberate across Europe. We're live to Paris this hour. Oil can see China's factory prices rise more than expected. That's putting pressure on manufacturers already strained by Covid lockout. 10 year treasury yields are poised to hit 3 percent as soon as this week with the U.S. CPI climbing to eight point four percent. But the Fed's Loretta M. thinks a recession can be avoided and inflation in urban parts of Egypt surges into double digits for the first time since 2019. Sort of food prices caused by the war in Ukraine. Kyle's more pressure on the nation's economy just gonna come across them or use the community to divide Manus Cranny right alongside you. So was it a mirage. Was it a puff or a blow moment that went wrong. Have a look at the euro. It spiked higher by seven tenths of 1 percent on the news that it will be a McCourt Le Pen face off with Maxwell expected to take between 52 to 54 percent in the second round. But it's very very close. She saw this little bit of a magical moment for the euro when it popped higher after losing one and a half percent last week. The nerves jangled on the election risk going into round one. It is about the tightness of the spread between Macro and Le Pen. You've got an ECB this week. The question of the day on AM live is whether the euro will be at one point two or one. By the way the dollar has risen for eight days in a row. So the yield differential story is pervasive in the F X space where you see that rise in U.S. yields driving the dollar higher. The consequence of that also is for bearing on the oil market. Take a look at this. We've stopped for two weeks in a row. The lockdowns the shut down in China. There is no end in sight. And that is knocking mobility by about 40 percent according to Biden's traffic peak is down 40 percent from last year. It will knock one point two to one point three million barrels of oil demand off the top level. And there's just a malevolence. The US rig count rose by 13 the most in two months last week. Let's talk about Treasury yields because I do hope that you got some rest over the weekend by the signs we're seeing at the moment. We're in for another roller coaster ride over the next few days ripping higher to levels we haven't seen since 2019 for us tends with two seventy seven seventy nine. And it comes after a week of upside of about 32 basis points. The market's life team sees this go into 3 percent. The positive they take away from this are higher yields themselves that may draw even more investors going forward. Tell your notes. Are you the one hundred and twenty bits more than the average among your G7 peers which is the widest spread in about a year. The real yields are rising from the abyss. I want to get to the you could be for our clients to show you how this is causing quite a bit of adjustment on the spread. This is China's benchmark 10 year government yield that is trading below that of the US for the first time in more than a decade. The PBS see we understand is likely to trim a key lending rate imminently. Let's get to the stock story the worries about inflation the tightening monetary policy. This is the stock futures board on the S & P 500. Many could see that kind of reduced risk appetite as we get into the new week a holiday shortened week. I say Yardeni research makes the point that the mantra for investors is don't fight the Fed when it is fighting inflation. It's not as bearish as it sounds in part because excess liquidity and an inflation boost to earnings are props for stocks. We've got big names reporting BlackRock Citigroup Goldman Sachs Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo. OK let us deal with the tech implosion that we've got in the Asian session. Juliette Saly has the exact reason why Jews. Yeah. Never very far from concerns about a regulatory crackdown from Beijing this time on algorithms Madison certainly weighing through into that Hang Seng tech space. But we've also got the concerns about Covid lockdowns the impact to the economy use if they're talking about the fact that we could see a cut from the BBC to the MLS this week. We also are grappling with the fact that we saw API moderate somewhat inflation still looking sluggish. So all adding to further easing from authorities this week. You do have China and those tech players really dragging on the overall regional benchmark index today. But it is a session of risk off across equities. You can see that reflected in the NIKKEI 2 to 5 despite the fact that we've still got the yen weakening down for a seventh session at August 2015 lows. And then when it comes to the bond market that selloff continuing seeing that 10 year Aussie yield top 3 per cent for the first time since 2015. Nomura saying you could see this peak at three and a quarter of percent in the third quarter. Let's look at Sri Lanka too. We were talking on Friday about the potential for a 100 basis point increase in their key right. Well they did it by 7 100 basis points. Still a lot of concerns though here about a potential default. And Citi saying that that is still on the cards. We hear that policymakers are set to meet with the IMF on a potential bailout in the coming days. A little bit of potential support coming through from the rupee from this 700 basis point hike. There's still a lot of concern about the economy in Sri Lanka and how it's going to deal with this double digit inflation. Yousef. It also quite bit of uncertainty around who the key people are that are going to be steering Sir Lanka out of this crisis tools. Thank you very much. For the moment that's Juliette Saly there. Want to get to our Bloomberg economist Eric Zoo now to get flesh out a little bit more on what's happening with the China inflation data. Eric what is your reading then. Do you think inflation is going to be an issue for the PBS sees easing plants. Probably an hour right now but definitely we see some upward pressure on the inflation especially the CPI side. So you are seeing that trade on the month some months gauge has increased for two consecutive months although the year on year reading was still moderating due to a higher rate last year. But you know full full of a march. We think much of the pressure was not probably not reflected to trying to lock down pat yet especially the recent Shanghai lot by the way on the supply chain disruptions. But we think for much much of the pressures from the global factors especially from the oil and global commodity prices due to the Ukraine Russia war. So I think that going forward a PPR would have faced double risks. One is still from ending possible escalation in the war. This further you know rates of global commodity prices and on domestic side is locked down drags on. So we might see more disruption to domestic supply chain which can raise the CPI outlook. But on the supply side are we seeing the pressure still contain. So ending pressure from a global oil prices should be contained in China. And also we see this trip to Covid restrictions has definitely you know adding downward pressure on the point station on food inflation. So that would still keep the CPI inflation mostly in check. And in the near term we don't synchronisation with the issue for the U.S. Cuba policy to continue that eating cycle. Eric thank you very much. Let's see what they deliver you. The violence on the inflation data in China. Well meanwhile again in China defending a zero Covid policy that is the US. Ask Americans to reconsider your travel to China to avoid what Washington calls the arbitrary enforcement of rules in places like Shanghai. Let's bring in our chief North Asia correspondent Stephen Angle. Stephen good to have you with us. So what is the latest on this lockdown. Are there are the push backs growing and are the voices of dissent growing. Yeah well they just don't see an end game to this because this lockdown that began in March 28 in the eastern part of Shanghai was supposed to wrap up by the thirty first and then the western side of Shanghai was both to go from April 1st to the 5th and now it is April 11th. So we're entering essentially the third week of this lockdown with increasing infections every day. We had a record again on Sunday of twenty six thousand eighty seven. So the numbers keep going up despite the fact that you know there's been this citywide lockdown. We saw late last week. Yes. There's some discontent. People chanting from the streets. We need to eat and we want our freedom. But what's happening now is as industries you know they can plan for a couple of weeks. But the longer it goes out and the longer more people get put into isolation the fewer chances they can keep operations going. So that's why we've already heard from the likes of the automaker Great Wall have been operations affected. NIO the electric carmaker has had to halt operations because suppliers are in lockdown. CAFTA the big battery maker they are in kind of a closed loop isolation to keep workers at the factory so they don't get forced to shut down. So that's going to have a spillover effect obviously to the economy. Now very quickly on that last front about the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Beijing criticizing the U.S. response that you mentioned madness. Essentially China is again defending its policy and we're seeing jelly jam. The Chinese foreign affairs ministry spokesperson saying we are strongly dissatisfied with what the U.S. had to say and calling it a groundless accusation against China's epidemic policies. And essentially Beijing is saying we're sticking to the zero Covid even at whatever cost it is right now to the economy. And you know what. Most of these infections madness are asymptomatic or not requiring hospitalization. But everybody who gets tested positive and close contacts get put into isolation. Yeah you know it's shocking to see some of these images of quiet streets in downtown Shanghai over the weekend. Stephen thank you for running us through that. That's Bloomberg's Stephen Engle. Let's get to Ukraine's leader because he says he expects Russian forces to widen their offensive in the east this week and is ready to respond. Peacekeepers Russian troops will turn to even more large scale actions in the east of our country may use even more missiles and air bombs against us. Then after board Johnson met with Vladimir Zelinsky in Kiev after the weekend pledging additional military aid and other support. Let's get out to Bloomberg's Bruce Einhorn. So Bruce it's a strong statement of force from the European side especially with the U.K. visit. What else are we looking ahead to over the coming hours in terms of events. Well the key thing from that visit from Boris Johnson to Kiev it came after additional announcement of military aid. So the U.K. announced an additional hundred thirty million dollars worth of military aid. They're going to be sending more anti-tank missiles anti aircraft missiles. They're going to be sending body armor. They're going to be sending anti ship missiles. The U.K. is also going to provide loan guarantees for World Bank lending to Ukraine. So following all that we saw of course the the walkabout in the city. So a very important statement of support from from the U.K. presence. LINSKY followed that with a talk with German Chancellor Shultz with whom he's not as close as he is to British term Prime Minister Johnson. The readout from that discussion didn't mention anything about German purchases of imported Russian gas and oil. Of course a very contentious issue because Presence Lewinsky has called for Europeans to cut that off. We are going to have surprisingly a new player here in the diplomatic effort. The Austrian chancellor is going to be going to Moscow today to meet with Putin. He said that he has coordinated this with Selenski and with other European leaders most other European leaders at this point and no longer speaking to Vladimir Putin. Following the attacks on Ukrainian civilians and Ukrainian cities and allegations of war crimes that is. Bruce thank you very much. Bruce Einhorn with the very latest on the Russia Ukraine and the politics around that. Let's get the first word headlines set the agenda this Monday morning. Juliette's with us in Singapore. Hey man I feel like Moscow has decided not to join Twitter's board. According to a tweet from CEO Harold Agro on Moscow held discussions with Twitter's directors but ultimately declined the offer. I grow all had announced last week that Moscow would join the board but Ma later said he would no longer take the same. Loss was revealed as Twitter's biggest shareholder after disclosing a stake of more than 9 percent last week. Pakistani lawmakers are set to vote in their next prime minister after Imran Khan was ousted in a no confidence vote. Pan's four year run as PM ended just after midnight Sunday. What do you not add. Opposition block gathered the votes necessary to remove him from office. Parliament will pick his replacement on Monday with Opposition Leader Shahbaz Sharif the frontrunner to become Pakistan's next prime minister. RTS is a more popular in countries seen as corrupt. RTS is a more popular in countries seen as corrupt. This according to the latest IMF report which found cryptos are being used to transfer proceeds from corruption for money laundering or to get around capital controls. The IMF says the findings boost the case for stricter regulation of the industry including know your customer procedures. We have never had a moment in the United States when inflation was above 4 and unemployment was below 4 when we didn't have a recession two years within the next two years. So we may pull it off. And certainly it's hugely important that we succeed in pulling it off. But a combination of overheating followed by policy delay followed by supply shocks means I think it's a very difficult set of challenges and recession in the next couple of years is clearly more likely than not. I think that it will take some time to get inflation down because as you know there's other things going on in the economy that are adding to price pressures including the commodity price increases and energy price increases that are happening as well. So I think inflation will remain about 2 percent this year and even next year. But the trajectory will be that will be moving down. The former U.S. Treasury Secretary Larry Summers and the Cleveland Fed president read a message of that. The Fed's hawkish shift is manifesting itself in the bond markets this morning. The real yield. Let me show you that which has been negative since 1819 climbs back towards zero ahead of the inflation data to more Asian stocks. U.S. and European equities all pointing to a lower opening and U.S. treasuries trading at two seventy seven as we speak. Fabiano Fidelity is the CIO for equities and Multi Assets at and G. Great to have you with us Fabiano. Here we are. The real yield is peeking in to enter the green. I mean it's the speed with which real yield has repriced. What are the consequences of real yield on the equity allocation. Does it pose an additional threat to equity exposure. Good morning. Good morning man. It does. It does. We are actually concerned about the equities environment at the moment. Last week we wrote a letter to our clients and we expressed concern about market complacency particularly in equities. There are a number of factors at play. We were all concerned about inflation. We were all concerned about supply side destruction or limitations. But now we're really looking at demand destruction. Driven by inflation. We also are looking at central banks needing to raise rates because of the inflationary pressures. The possibility of positive yields I think where real yields. That is additional cocktail for equities to take. In Fabiani I think back of what happened sort of between 2017 and 2019 we had a rise in yields and a drop at some of the P E ratios in equities too difficult for our clients. It could see that's kind of beginning to take shape now except the P E ratios haven't come unstuck. I'm wondering where in the universe of equities which is what you do day to day really. Is there a relative haven to the potential volatility that is yet to come. Use of it. It is exactly the. Those E's that biggest concerns are because we believe that those earnings right now are not really correctly forecast and what's going to happen ahead. And there's probably more weakness for corporates. Is there a safe haven. It's difficult really to find anything at this point in time because if traditional safe havens for example in times of inflation have run up a lot. Think about commodity prices. So what we're telling our investors is thinking about a longer term search teams. So think about infrastructure. Think about renewables. These are all automatics that no matter what happens to the world will become and stay important over the next 10 years or so. Stay diversified and be extremely cautious. When you look at companies be selective look at companies that have pricing power and strong balance sheets. To what extent I mean you warned in your notes and you reiterated there. Now you say we are too complacent. Investors are too complacent. Global equities are down less than 6 percent in dollar terms. And here we are with bonds at the highest since 2019. If I look at the flow of money Fabiano last week it was very clearly into a much more defensive play as we go into this earnings season. And it was into healthcare that the money quite literally flooded in. Big names are the Pfizer Eli Lilly all up 6 percent. Now these are one defensive category but is this the kind of sector that one can look at in the eye of complacency. Actually we do like health care. There are some names in there that have structurally strong fundamentals and valuations had it reached levels that were very attractive. But again also there you need to be selective. It is a matter of stock picking at the moment. In terms of some of the big events over the weekend and we're counting down to the final results of the election in France I could see that Marine Le Pen has kind of swung back and making a race for the finish line. And I understand a lot of it has to do with basically displeasure with the rising cost of basic goods and sort of making ends meet in France probably out of the markets like it is asking a markets related question around this kind of event. And that is will the euro's next level be 120 or flat one point zero. Where do you see it. I see still pressure to the downside for the euro and it doesn't only come from the French elections it really comes from IBEX and also this happening from the possibility of recession. And obviously energy prices also mean that we could have rationing of production. So we are likely to see more downward pressure. I mean a great catching up. Thank you very much for running us through some of the thoughts on the Monday morning Fabiano Fidelity CIO for Equities and Multi Asset at MGM. Thanks again. We have a few lines crossing the Bloomberg a bit of a recalibration and posture at this time from New Zealand around what is happening in Ukraine. The prime minister has been speaking and she's saying that New Zealand has reassessed ways to contribute to the war and that money for weapons is now an acceptable way to contribute. We've got much more coverage ahead. This is Bloomberg. Let's get you a bit of a snapshot of how Middle East markets fared in what is the first trading session of the week for some of these indexes which was a Sunday for the Dow all the gains of six tenths of one percent. Just able to pierce another leg higher yesterday. We look at eighteen point seven percent of gains for the Saudi index with utilities and real estate outperforming. You got a little bit of weakness coming through in Egypt down one point eight percent. There is of course the complicated story of higher inflationary pressure and reduced revenue sources for hard currency. Those investors had to get to her head around. And then Tel Aviv pretty much flat on the day. Yeah. We had our calm capital here last week talking about Saudi banks 300 basis points off hiking in the United States of America yet to be priced fully into their Saudi banks also by an my development as well. Now focus on the sovereign bonds. On the far right hand side you begin to understand the dislocation. Equities are tanking from Japan to China. China on attack. Right. But on the bond side you're looking at 70 basis points higher in the U.S. treasuries the highest since 2019. By the way hedge funds were a net buyer of 10 year futures through to the close of business on April the 5th according to the CFC RTS data. So you are just seeing this dislocation in the bond market globally that will have an implication across the equity story as well. Aussie rate's up five and a half percent. We went for the CPI tomorrow at eight point four percent. Young Hatzius of Goldman Sachs has 4 percent. Yes if on rates by the end of this year. I like to quote from your research. And the 10 year yield is poised to hit 3 percent as soon as this week. We get US CPI set to hit eight point four percent as the Fed's Loretta master thinks a recession can be avoided. And inflation in urban parts of Egypt surges into double digits for the first time since 2019. Soaring food prices caused by the war in Ukraine piled more pressure on the nation's economy. Let's get back to the market action in Asia. Juliette Saly has all the details on what so far has been a broad sell off to. Yeah not great at all use of them we're particularly watching those moves in the bond market. You mentioned at the top of the show what we're seeing with China's 10 year yield falling below that of the US for the first time since 2010. Then we've got the Australian 10 year yield above 3 per cent for the first time since 2015. Not just a bond market sell off but an equity sell off too. And there are so many headwinds particularly for investors in Hong Kong and China more concerns about crackdown on tech. This time scrutiny on the algorithms of those big tech players that saw a big sell off in the Hang Seng Tech Index in the morning session. And then you got 26000 cases reported in Shanghai. So concerns about ongoing lockdowns and other cities being caught up as well. Really saying China CSI 300 take the heat today. It is down some 2.5 per cent expectation though that we could see some PPACA easing in the form of an MF trim later this week. We did have BPI and CPI coming through today PPR and moderating somewhat in March. Year on year madness and CPI still remaining sluggish. So that is giving some support that we would see some more easing from authorities in China. And Jews it's not just the sell off in China attack is it. You've also got the automakers under pressure as that supply chain concern. What is that. Mobility I know is dying but one a little different isn't enough. Absolutely about supply chain concerns after we heard that NIO actually had to halt production due to these ongoing lockdowns and you've got concerns how much is that going to flow through into other carmakers. Great will motor at the moment saying look they're okay. They don't need to do this. But there's a lot of concern about workers being able to get to factories too. Given the ongoing lockdowns and the fact that it is likely to snare up other cities as well. So certainly saying quite a bit of weakness coming through in these automakers and just adding to the concerns about the disruption to workforce. We saw foreign investors sell 910 million of local Chinese shares as of the midday break. And Stephen Ennis over it just by asset management saying that the recent recovery rally in China's equities is at risk as we continue to see a lot of concerns about the state of the economy in China. Magnus. Well just think about Juliette Saly. In Singapore with the market round up we've had the latest data out of Egypt and it shows that inflation surged to double digits for the first time since May 2019. Consumer prices hit ten point five percent year on year in March. Simone Foxman has been tracking the data for us. So the question is how much can be attributed to the door of the Ukraine Russia war Simo. Man is certainly an enormous part. Nineteen point eight percent rise year on year in food and beverage costs. That was the largest piece of the index and a huge surge there. Those numbers up four point one percent on a month on month basis as well. Now part of this is Russia Ukraine the rising costs of commodities but also part of this due to folks prep preparing for Ramadan that a big food buying season. The question mark here is how much does this continue and even magnify going into the month of April. Because yes we are seeing big rises in food and commodity costs. Russia Ukraine war continues Ramadan continues. But also that base level that core CPI food stripped out also rising pretty quickly as well up ten point one percent year on year in the month of March. And that seemingly much more to do with a devaluation in the currency. Economists believe we haven't fully seen that impact of the debate valuation and that could also continue into the next month. As wifey. She is an analyst that actually pharaohs in Cairo saying that she expects that inflation is ultimately going to peak somewhere around 12 to 13 percent that we're not going to hit that number until August. She also says look out for more interest rate hikes ahead some hundreds basis points by the month of June. Guys. Yeah. Any of you or miss riding in the fresh research paper as well about the increases in inflation and the impact from that on the rate outlook is going to be layered because there are limits to how fast fuel prices can be hiked. In the meantime Israel's central bank they're meeting today. What are economists expecting. We're continuing with this inflation story here. Economists believe we are likely to see the first interest rate hike by the Bank of Israel in over a decade. So we're at zero point one percent right now. But the question mark for all of these analysts is just how much will the Bank of Israel move to hike. The median estimate is for a quarter percentage point interest rate zero point two four five percent. That's where we're going to be at the end after this meeting. But some believe we could go as high as zero point five percent. And part of the uncertainty around this is one we haven't see the Bank of Israel hike interest rates in over 10 years too. We also don't know the latest data on inflation because the last read we got us for February we won't see new data out until later this week. We are already well above and we have a TV to show you this. We are well above the one point 3 1 2 3 percent target inflation that Bank of Israel has. Some economists believe we could go as high as three point seven percent this month. A couple of things we're watching here. In addition to the size of this interest rate hike we're looking at the inflation forecast for the end of the year. The last one is seems wildly outdated at this point was one point six percent back in January. We seem to be well beyond that. We are also looking for what happens to the Israeli shekel. In the past we've seen an appreciating shekel really dampened the ability of the Bank of Israel to continue hiking interest rates. Do we see that move kind of today. We haven't really seen that pressure in a while. Does it return. If we see the Bank of Israel kind of move today. And the harsh is going to see a fairly big increase in terms the number of visitors we're looking at over a million people traveling if we look back over the past couple of years. I mean anything from what. Sixty thousand vaccinated pilgrimages just over a year ago. So a big shift in religious tourism. That's right. And don't remember. And don't forget here that over the last two years we saw those very limited numbers of people but they were all from within Saudi Arabia. We are now going to see the return of international visitors allowed to come back to Saudi Arabia to participate in this religious pilgrimage. There's going to be a couple Covid related restrictions are still going to be in place for one. Everyone's going to need to be fully vaccinated. They're going to be need to be under the age of 65. They're going to have to get that all important PCR test within 72 hours of departing for Saudi Arabia. And notably we should put in context one million people does seem like a lot in comparison to the last two years. But it's well below the 2.5 million people that we saw undertake this pilgrimage on a yearly basis pre pandemic. However when these Saudi Arabia is trying to accomplish its number of tourism visits the Saudi minister of tourism told me late last year they want 50 million visits this year. This is something that clearly AIDS in that achieving that goal. And of course as you guys know tourism so important to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Solomon's overall economic plans. So this at least one way we're getting a little bit back closer to normal guys. Oh yeah. Thank you very much for that. Simone Foxman the kind of financial center in Doha with some of the regional news highlights. We want to just add a little bit more analysis on day with the earnings season in the Gulf. Moving into higher gear. Saudi Arabia had advanced petrol CAC. They missed estimates. The other side of that you had Al Merhi. They beat the consensus and it comes against the backdrop of higher oil prices in the first quarter of the year. Should be straight ahead path from here on out. Let's get out to Ali. I do joins us around the set. He's the head of asset management the mine and investments. I mean thank you for making it the program. Just from what you've seen so far from the early innings of the earnings how does that kind of inform what is the House view on what the balance sheets are going to say this quarter. Morning Youssef for us. Is that earnings over or this quarter should be good for juicy companies especially on. If you look at banking sector we see that banks have will be benefiting a lot from them and may expansion lower cost of risk. And at the same time you will see higher fees because of the IPO activities and capital market activities that the regions are seeing on the on the material side. Definitely earnings should see better better growth and earnings especially if you look at the industrial and petrochemical companies whereby the higher oil prices should should benefits from their earnings. This quarter. We certainly get some interesting names in their photograph. We think the CEO there must be the happiest CEO in the region along with Patty Pat Marathon in terms of up 150 70 percent. What worries you. More recession risk which we're debating this morning on a global story or rates at 3 percent for us is that we have been we have been focused on two main of the portfolios a few if you look at it. I've been focused on two main pillars. We're still having the cyclical tilt but focusing more on banks and materials only you know. And the other wants is the high dividend yield exposure which we think should have a. Should have a good defense and overall overall performance of the portfolios. And on the recession side a minus I think we are going to see a recession in the next 20 20 months. We're in the Gulf and the Gulf. As long as we have solid oil prices growth is as is their fiscal fiscal balances have been strong and supporting supporting their economies especially to governments that are spending more on the on the on the on the economy. And this is where it's key definitely will be impacted globally from a recession. But the region is as stable and strong at this stage in terms of the bank's call. You sort of shifting away from what is now considered quite expensive Saudi bank play. You've got tightening liquidity conditions potentially peaking mortgage origination as well. Where does that get. We allocated through that automatic U.A.E. we deploy. Yes definitely. I mean we are selective in Saudi and banks. And that was actually pushed us to have a higher allocation to UAE and Qatar. Most of them should benefit from the discount and valuation at the same time. You will see if index events in Qatar due to higher due to higher foreign ownership. At the same time you are we are expecting you Ebanks to have a very good year especially due to the fact that you would have a higher capital market activities which should actually help there if his income this year. In addition to their higher earnings you long diva. Yes of course. Your pockets. Yes. That's a big smile right there. Dubai has been for us. Well it came as a surprise and the demand was a bit surprised. I mean the demand was 7 7 times that allocation was low to begin with. There wasn't there wasn't a lot up for grabs a constructive offering. In general you know as the first IPO underway we are seeing that the success of the IPO would reflect on the coming IPO and Dubai. And although that allocations were small due to further. Subscription. Don't forget the company had to actually increase the size of the IPO because of the increase of demand. Well that actually will reflect on the performance of the share price because we believe that many fund managers didn't have enough in terms of allocation and that will actually drive the price higher and thus the specimen especially in the first couple of weeks. And it's also driven by fundamentals although although like investors would have liked to have you know better valuation. But I think a 5 percent dividend yield at this stage is pretty attractive when looking at it from absolute perspective and from a relative perspective utilities and global. Well from a relative perspective inflation is going up to the 5 percent last year or now might not be as material as you would think. Just in terms of your forecast for cost pressures because it's a big conversation around the world our guest really was talking about her fears that demand destruction is going to start showing up at some of these company results in the next few weeks. How concerned are you about this part of the world and how active do the steps need to be from the government. I mean food inflation is a major problem. The world is facing and I think the region will start. We'll start seeing this this problem especially in the next coming next coming months. And I think the if you look at it from an emerging market perspective the economies are weak. They're not able to take take such shocks. And the GDP actually the fiscal imbalances are strong. And I think governments here have the leeway to subsidize part of half of the price of a pump price increase and especially in the necessities such as food. OK let's see. You certainly don't want to rerun in some of those other nations in terms of what we saw during 2011. Ali thank you so much. Ali Al I do head of asset management over at Demand Investments. Thanks for being with us this morning. I got the right camera would be off on a hike on a Monday morning. This has been. Let's continue the conversation on Middle East markets Pharrell Ibrahim is with us on she's watching Qatari stocks. Everybody's calling the guitarist the liquefied natural gas to bet on the stock side. What's on the up on the stock side. There's a few different stories at play here. But really what's significant for Qatar markets is that banks approval of lifting foreign ownership limits which will trigger in those massive inflows that we're discussing at length last week our capital estimates. Nine hundred thirty million dollars flowing into banks Qatar Stomach Bank Qatar National Bank Mustapha Iran and Commercial Bank of Qatar. If they all approved to hike their foreign ownership limit to one hundred percent before the cutoff date for NYSE ISE may review. And on the other side you're just talking about gas. I mean the economic picture in Qatar is pretty positive at the moment. We have the World Cup which is still a very big factor coming up at the end of the year. That will continue to be priced. And that's something that we discussed last year will be a really big support for the DSM index. And that's what we're seeing right now. You've got your World Cup tickets. You I just put in my A request yesterday. You haven't if you can't afford to get you can't afford to get on Medicaid anyway. I can't afford a plane ticket to get to Qatar. It is pretty expensive. Yeah. Yeah go going first class. Hardly Gore in terms of what's happening in Saudi Arabia. I know because it's on the coattails of the cover story in terms of performance and year to date returns. But perhaps this sort of sector level returns are quite different. Yeah absolutely. If we just look at Saudi Arabia it continues to be. And I'm sure that's not going to be surprising the banks. But what's really interesting here is that we're seeing some different banks become the new favorites such as Saudi National Bank which last week became Citi Stock Bank in Saudi Arabia among the banks. Last year we had a rash of banks saw something like 90 percent maybe this year UBS and BES year maybe not thrice 90 percent. But to take the lead over here. But what's re supporting the equity market in Saudi Arabia right now is that expectations for earnings we continue to see really strong earnings from Saudi Arabia and the market continues to expect that. And that's what we're seeing seep through today. Yesterday I met IBEX. We've just been talking about inflation in Egypt being at a three year high. How does that transfer across into the stock story. It's I mean it's really hitting stocks in Egypt at the moment down one point eight percent. We saw a very brief rally after the pound was devalued. But again that's due to the fact that A the pound was devalued and B maybe some people trying to protect their savings by investing in stocks. But what's happening here is that the really tough outlook for inflation right now in Egypt and the extremely high rise in prices as well as a lot of uncertainty for the economy is seeping through the market and it's more across the board selling rather than some sectors becoming more you know becoming more. But look bigger beneficiaries than other sectors. But we'll continue to see again maybe with earnings coming into play here. The Egyptian market can get somewhere. On that front that if countries continue your visit we also get a 10 year try for Egypt's RTX. It's just such a sad story. If anybody invested over that kind of time and rise in the funnel. Thank you for all those highlights. Lots of fun but only there. We'll have much more to come on DAYBREAK. At least this is Bloomberg. This fits Donovan a man I wish to extend a hand to all those who want to work for France. Usually do you know all those who today didn't think for a manual to join our movement. Up. They're able to decide what's good for the country. Never lose your faith in democracy. So you must not give a voice to Madame Le Pen. Japan. I'm calling on my electors to vote for Marine Le Pen. The end is read. The game isn't over. And the debate that we will have in the coming 15 days is decisive for our country and for Europe. The voices from the French presidential election where a man Matt McCall is set to face Marine Le Pen in round two. Let's get the latest Francine Lacqua. She's in Paris tracking the election. Frank good to have you with us this morning. Thanks for getting up extra early after a late night morning. So the euro had a blancmange moment. It puffed higher and then gave it back. There are still concerns out there. This is a close close race going into round two. Yes I think the markets manners first of all said look we trusted the polls the polls were right. And we also say Michael McKee the incumbent liked by the markets because of the reforms he did because of the pro-business of course agenda that he's put in place and because he did slightly better than expected we were expecting around 25 percent of vote. He got 29 percent. There didn't seem to be a bit of buoyancy on the market saying right. This is going as planned certainly in the scenario where he gets reelected. And so there was a bit of an uplift. We're also expecting the CAC 40 maybe to get up an inch. The question is manners. One what if they're wrong. But also the polls into the second round are extremely extremely tight. We had about four polls. I guess the one with the widest margin. It gives Mr McCall about a 40 54 percent. Of course all the votes but the tightest one is 51 against 49. And I would say yes this is a repeat of 2017 because of Suzanne candidates. But Marine Le Pen is more convincing. She's brushed up on her economy. She's certainly better in debates. And this is someone who's been in power for five years. So he may not get that vote of the unknown. So could be a bit more difficult for President McCall to have a decisive victory this time. Fran in terms of what you've been gathering from your conversations on the ground over the last few days. Does the vote show that the kind of deep divisions that we've seen sort of 20 30 years ago in France. Yes yourself. Absolutely. So when you speak to a lot of insiders and of course academics and politicians they say this is no longer because of traditional parties. Basically did about 3 4 percent. This is no longer a fight between the left and the right. It's no longer a fight between mainstream politics. It's really a fight more of globalization and anti globalization. If you look at the votes of Jihye Lee short 20 percent here's a far left candidate. It is in more around 6 percent. And of course Main Le Pen you could call this the anger vote. We are not happy with the current establishment vote and that is really quite high which is why as the French would say in this you know sort after the games are not done when it comes to that runoff on April 24th. Brian thank you very much for that. You will be of course providing exclusive coverage throughout the year Francine Lacqua in Paris. Want to get back to the big story of the morning. We are picking up where we left off last week at the end of last week and that is Treasury yields climbing to the highest since 2019 after surging 32 pips last week. The market's life team sees this going to 3 percent Manus Cranny. Yeah. Volatility rose ever so slightly. But the break of this 277 this morning on the 10 years will it make three percent this week perhaps. Yes. Over at Goldman Sachs says rates might have to hit 4 percent unless the economy slows. But that's not his base case scenario. Dani Burger I'll take you through the next hour of DAYBREAK.