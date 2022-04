00:00

This is Bloomberg Daybreak. I'm Dani Burger in London alongside Manus Cranny in Dubai and these are the stories that set your agenda advantage macro. The first round of the French presidential election gives the incumbent a narrow lead over the Nationals. Want nothing lip the Chinese factory inflation tops forecast. The nation's bond yield premium over us vanishes as Treasury rates fight. Plus Ukraine warns that Russia is renewing its offensive in the east. Johnson and von der Leyen visit Keith while Austria's chancellor meets Putin today in Moscow. I mean there's no shocking event from over the weekend that would cause this selloff. But look you're seeing 10 year yields moving nearly 80 basis points at once this morning. Is this just a market that is having to readjust and think what does this balance sheet unwind actually mean. Well not just not but you've got to tend to the bottom of your screen. Nice. So what you have here is a continued momentum in this steepening of the yield curve and you can debate it all you want. My opinion is as values as anybody else's. But Saturday night that was only one conversation and that was about the turning of the screw off Kuchi. Why have we deepened the answer around the dinner table for those bond boys and girls was simple. They think get ready for a much more aggressive Q T which was steep in the curve which is what the Treasury wants. And you can all have Paul plowed it. But that was the conversation that we had managed. For what it's worth your during dinner on a Saturday. A value to me. Yeah. Come on. More exciting topics than Kuti. But that's a debate I've heard as well. Just how many basis points is ninety five billion dollars and withdrawal is equivalent to Andy Brenner over it. Not a lion says it's 100 basis points. We've heard arguments for 170 basis points at Manus in a really big sign of the times. With China starting to ease policy the premium of Chinese bonds over that of the US has completely disappeared. That's the chart I have for us being on just below zero minus. And then of course there was that exodus from Chinese assets last month. You know who so yeah who sold all the Russian bonds. Let's have a look across the assets we've dealt with the bond the bond maneuver so to speak. But the repercussions political repercussions this morning. The euro had a blancmange moment at rump by seven tenths of one percent and then it gave it back. The dollar is the triumphant trade rather than the weakness in the euro. I would say up for eight days in a row. It's more manifest in dollar yen CPI tomorrow. We expect eight point four percent rates on 10 years expected at 3 percent. And as I say the polls. We'll get to Francine in a moment. Euro dollar trades flat at the moment giving back a lot of its powder puff. Crude is down slumping because China's shut down really is raising concerns about demand. Wanted to point to one with three million barrels of demand taken off as mobility drops by 40 percent in Shanghai and Bitcoin. Well after the Miami Vice of last week has come out of bitcoin. Well Maine as you said we really up because I'm starting with Asia markets here that mobility concern the data concern recession concerns. They're everywhere looking at MSCI Asia Pacific index down more than 1 percent. We'll get to the China story more in just a bit. Europe also underperforming any of that lift from a crones lead. We're not seeing that play through again the concern. It's all about bond markets not about politics today. And on that note we're also looking at NASDAQ futures those also underperforming Manus. Again it's these longer duration assets that are likely to come under pressure as we see bond yields spike. OK. Well we'll talk about weather duration. Hundreds are in just a moment with our guest. Let's get to the team. Our Bloomberg anchor Francine Lacqua is on the ground in Paris for the latest on the French election. Chief Asia economics correspondent and current joins us from Hong Kong covering China's inflation data. Our Europe correspondent earlier today has the very latest on the war in Ukraine. Visits from everybody. Danny. Well let's start with the politics story madness and President Emmanuel Macron is set to face his nationalist rival Marine Le Pen in the final round of the French election in a rerun of their 2017 contest. A contest Bloomberg Francine Lacqua ISE in Paris monitoring all the latest developments and joins us from there now. So Francine Lacqua of you of course we're on top of the results yesterday. What now changes between the two. Given that macron outperforms. But there's this question to where the votes from the losers if you will go to now. Yeah that's a million dollar question. And good morning Danny it is a run rerun of what happened in 2017. But of course the cards are very different. First of all this is a Marine Le Pen that is more assured. She is more measured. We have a far right candidate that also normalized some of her more extreme policies. So that's one thing I would watch out for. The second one is that she's much stronger on the economy. Five years ago as a car crash debate on the economy and on the euro that actually really cut down her chances of becoming president. And then I think the third thing is that Emmanuel and Michael Barr has been in power for five years. So what was so lost in the last five years. A lot of people said well let's give this guy a chance. He may not get as much support because of that. And you're right it is I guess the candidate losers but especially the ones that are either far left or far right that we have to monitor. John Tucker Shery Ahn saying do not vote for Matt Miller Ben. But he did not endorse him. And your Annmarie Horden. Again these could be interpreted as anti-establishment anger vote. So it's unclear where this falls. So rendezvous on the 24th of April this is a second round with the president will be chosen. And again the polls if you believe them are extremely tight. I would suggest the biggest days probably April 20th where there's the debate between the two candidates. Yeah. Let's see. Let's see how hurry economics comes out of that debate as you say. That's what caused the problem the last time around fronting. Great work over the weekend. The hardest working Anka emblem Francine Lacqua. And later this hour we'll be back to Paris with Francine. She has a guest V-neck head of Markets AD Brad Bonk. But we laugh to discuss the French economy in the run up to that next debate. Six Haidi Lun time. John Francine and the guest. Meanwhile China and oil cost the sea factory prices rise more than expected. Putting pressure on the manufacturers already strained by Covid lockdowns and Shanghai that's recorded over 26000 new infections on China's largest outbreak continues to spread. Let's get to our chief Asia economics correspondent and the current and you know there's there's two key issues here. One is inflation and 2 is the lock down mobility and economic impact which takes sway for the global economy this morning. I think Covid is the big story silver China minus and whether or not a China kind of course control it without destroying the broader economy or whether they really do stick with this Covid zero. Despite the costs that inflation numbers that we had on the producer side like you mentioned that reflected the big run up in oil prices. That's not good news for manufacturers who are suffering disruption from their rolling Covid lockdowns on the consumer side of things up one five point five percent much higher than expected. That represented a more than 17 percent increase in vegetable prices not reflected supply problems again linked to the whole Covid disruption to Covid lockdowns and all the lack of it. But as you say inflation is a bit of a side story. Those numbers aren't enough to stop the authorities from putting more support in the economy. The much bigger question is can they get covered under control. The numerous moonshine high continue to go up. Is the government going to doggedly stick with this dynamic. Zero stroke almost Covid zero approach that they are running with. Or will they pivot gear and focus on supporting the economy. So far they seem to be sticking with their very aggressive approach and Covid. And that's why a lot of economists are saying there's a lot of pressure now on China's economy. And thank you very much. ISE chief Asia economics correspondent Undercurrent keeping us up to date on all the latest data from China. Now to Ukraine where the Ukrainian president expects Russian forces to widen their offense in the east of the country as they abandon parts of the north. Meanwhile British Prime Minister Boris Johnson made a surprise visit to keep the latest show of international support for Ukraine. Joining us now is Bloomberg's Maria today. So Maria a change in tactic if you will in the fighting in Ukraine. How does that contrast with the latest diplomatic push. Well Danny we saw a huge diplomatic push over the weekend. We had Boris Johnson meeting head to Lansky. Of course that video of the two of them walking around Kiev has gone viral on the Internet. We also had the head of the commissioners of underlying a meeting to Lansky to in person. Now a lot of this of course is a show of support from the European Union to Ukraine. But the reality is when you look at the situation on the ground well this far from diplomatic. The Ukrainian officials and Ukrainian authorities believe there will now be a major offensive on the east. They say this will be the battle for dumbass. The Ukrainian foreign minister Dimitri Clever said that this will remind us of the Second World War. We're going to see heavy fighting heavier Tillery tanks planes and so on. Now a lot of this of course Danny there's two reasons for it. One is that of course this is a very contested area between Ukraine and Russia. But two is that the clock is ticking for Vladimir Putin ahead of Victory Day on May 9th. He needs to be able to show his public something for the Ukrainians. However repelling that attack on the east they believe will give the government a vote and move to Lenski a much more stronger hand more leverage going into the real peace talks that they believe will only come after this is sealed on the battlefront. Maria thank you very much. Maria Tadeo in Luxembourg this morning. Let's take a look at some of the other events that are going to drive the agenda for the week. Today the EU foreign ministers meet where Maria is standing. What additional measures will they take against Moscow. That is on the agenda today. Tuesday we see what we can see on inflation data from the United States of America the CPI. Exactly on Wednesday minus its UK CPI and then Christmas comes early for me. JP Morgan kicks off Wall Street. Aren't earnings that's going to be followed by Wells Fargo Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs on Thursday. Really interesting to see those numbers. Manus Cranny going to get the ECB as rate decision as well. Busy week. And then finally on Friday it's US industrial production data. First up though coming up on this program with Manis and me as president my and Marine Le Pen face off in the final round to the French presidential election. We're going to focus on the economy and the growing cost of living concerns. That's later in the hour. Plus turning positive the US 10 year real yield heads back to zero for the first time since 2019. What does it mean for markets. This has been bad. I think that it will take some time to get inflation down because as you know there's other things going on in the economy that are adding to price pressures including the commodity price increases and energy price increases that are happening as well. So I think inflation will remain above 2 percent this year and even next year. But the trajectory will be that it will be moving down. Cleveland Fed president read a message that the Fed's hawkish shift is manifesting itself across bond markets. The real yield on 10 year paper has been negative since early 2019 but that is inching ever closer to zero. That's ahead of the CPI data tomorrow. So let's see what he makes of it all. As Oliver Cantwell had a fixed income portfolios over at Maverick Capital was showing the real yield. There's a baying for blood in the bond markets this morning. I mean we really are hungry to test new highs. How important is that with you. We've spoken about it a couple of times but I think it's particularly important for the underbelly of risk. What does real you say to you. Yeah I think you hit the nail on the head. It's been a it's been a bad start to the week a pretty poor Monday morning. And I think that's more ominous actually for stocks rather than bonds. Positive real yield because you know stocks haven't sold off much in the past few weeks where as bonds have. So I'd be more worried as an equity investor than a bond investor looking at actually as a bond investor excites me. You get daily jump in. Well what does that actually look like in equities all over what is a fully priced in concerns about the Fed concerns about Kutty. How ugly should it be getting in equity markets. Yeah I think bond investors have taken their medicine stock investors haven't right. There was a bit of a sell off in February after the war in the Ukraine but since then stocks have come back apart from the back end of last week. And I think if you think about that Q2 coming up QE was was the biggest beneficiary of QE was stocks right. It wasn't bonds. It was actually stocks. So so therefore the flip side of that is Q2 the biggest casualty should be stocks as well. That's how we're playing. So we think stocks have had a difficult few weeks ahead can possibly hit a bear market by Q3. Okay so that's your call. GOODLATTE We kept that up. Market call from all of it Will. We won't hold a team player back to follow it out. We're not cruel but I do want you to extrapolate you Kutty thesis because everybody's thrown their Orientalist this morning so you may as well. You've got the right to actually have an opinion. I don't. Q T They re steepening of the yield curve. We looked at it last week. It continues unabated this morning. So the debate that we're having is where the Q T the prospect of a more aggressive Kuti is what's causing a re steepening of the UK. Is that what bond traders are perhaps trying to do to imbue some new term premium back into this. I think it is to some extent. But if you look at the composition of what the Fed holds in terms of bonds is a great function on Bloomberg. I forget and I think it's fed and then you can look at the composition of bonds. Most of the bonds are actually in the short end. So the balance sheet runoff should actually affect the short and more than the long end but it's a big unknown. So perhaps that's why there has been a bit of a steepening Michael Barr just blows a hole in my conversation. Dunning Covid go. No way man. I mean this is the confusion part of the confusion of this morning right. Oliver that we are seeing a curve that start to steep. And as we're having this Kuchi debate I mean let me take a step back Oliver what do you make of the fact that we've woken up to such an ugly market. It doesn't seem like there's any necessary catalyst of it. Is it is it positioning that's off. I mean what's really driving this extreme pain and we're starting to see the start the week perhaps perhaps the inflation number that's due out tomorrow the U.S. CPI is going to hit eight point five percent. And I think everyone's getting scared about these big absolute numbers. But for us the market moving event will be the relative change. So once you've gone from eight point five to say eight point four eight point three once the inflation statutory changes I think then bond investors will feel more comfortable and jump back in. We don't need to wait until inflation goes back to 2 percent for everyone to get happy with fixed income because by then the market will turn. So I think even if we've got some horrible big absolute numbers tomorrow and next month at some point this inflation sector is going to change in summer or Q3 and that'll be fine to fix things. And I think that's where we are in this awful consensus. Herd like myopic mentality at the moment that it's never going to end that that this inflation spiral is never going to end. You would say that bond investors bonds can deliver equity like returns over the next year. You're not talking your book or anything are you. At Bonds. Bonds can deliver equity like returns over the next 12 months. But but but OK. All bonds are not created equal. Sure. So is it high yield. Is it IAG. Or is it or is it E that you tempted to because you would say duration hunters would arrive at this stage in the cycle. Exactly. It would definitely be investment grade minus not not high yield because I think high yield is going to get hit with that same wave. The equity investors are gonna get hit by in the coming weeks. You know high interest rates is the high cost of capital for some of these single big corporate. So we'd rather not be in that space. But I think investment grade bonds look pretty good. Bold call considering what those AIG bonds have done so far this year over much more to cover with you. You're gonna stick around. Ivor Cantwell had a fixed income and global portfolios at Mattress Capital. Now let's get over to the first of our news. Juliette Saly standing by in Singapore. Hi Jules. Hey Danny. UK Chancellor Ricci Stark has asked for a formal review into whether he properly declared his financial interests. The move comes as soon it faces intense pressure to lay out the details of his family's financial arrangements after it emerged that his millionaire wife shot. Tim Murphy holds a non domicile status and was legally avoiding UK taxes on her overseas income. China's biggest Covid outbreak continues to spread despite an extended lockdown of Shanghai's 25 million people. There were more than 26000 new daily infections reported in the city on Sunday. Another all time high. The southern metropolis of Guangdong meanwhile is implementing a series of restrictions after local authorities warned the 20 cases they found could be the tip of the iceberg. Pakistan's lawmakers are set to choose Opposition Leader Shahbaz Sharif as the next prime minister after Imran Khan was ousted in a no confidence vote ending his four year run. Khan rallied supporters over the weekend against what he called a US backed regime change. The former PM fell out with Pakistan's army. For a range of issues the military has ruled the country for almost half of its 75 year history and no prime minister has completed a full term. In that time global news 24 hours a day on air and on Bloomberg Quicktake powered by more than twenty seven hundred journalists and analysts say more than 120 countries. This is Bloomberg Markets June. Thank you very much. Juliette Saly in Singapore. Coming up President McCall and nothing depend. The face off for the final round of the French presidential election begins. We focus on the economy the growing cost of living. That's next on Bloomberg. This fits Donovan mom. I wish to extend a hand to all those who want to work for France who Sergio's or do you know others who today didn't think for a manual to join our movement. So cut but they're able to decide what's good for the country. Never lose your faith in democracy. So you must not give a voice to Madame Le Pen. Yep. And I'm calling on my electors to vote for Marine Le Pen. The end is we. The game isn't over and the debate that we will have in the coming 15 days is decisive for our country and for Europe. Reaction from some of the candidates to the results of the first round of the French presidential race and early polling has given the second round of the second round. President Macron a narrow lead over marine Le Pen that's heading into the April 24th runoff in a contest that will reverberate across Europe. Still with us is over cattle. Well hell head of fixed income and global portfolios at Marsh RAC Capital Solver. I was here last night checking all the latest chatter over the first round of results. And mostly what I heard was okay. We're gonna have this big relief rally. Betting odds have much grown up around 85 percent to continue to be the president of France. Given all of that should you be hedging a Marine Le Pen president of France. And what does that look like. But I don't think it would look good for equities or French bond yields if Le Pen came through. But we're slightly underweight European equity but that was mainly because of the war in the Ukraine and the fact that you're probably slowing growth prospects than in the US and the yen. I think macro probably pulls through but I think in the next few weeks you're gonna get a lot of noisy headlines when the debates come. And you know I didn't think Brexit would happen. I didn't think Trump would be president of the US and both events happened. So it's definitely a tail risk. And so we're quite happy with our slight underweight to European equity right now and that that's more predicated on the recession risk. When you look at the job that the ECB you've got to do this week you know their biggest concern is again a blow out in yields a blow out in years because of a political dislocation a blow out in yields because of an escalation cutting off energy supplies to or from Russia. So there's still a great deal of bond risk in Europe at the moment. Or how do you pick up any yield that you've often said to me as you come in here you're interested in you but there's no richness in yield in Europe is there. Yeah I think for a USD based investor the the European bonds are not particularly attractive. I agree. And I think with that with the ECB I think they recognize the fact that the peripheral yields can blow out. Yeah. You know in a risk off event. And I think they're looking at ways to mitigate that. But I think in general the ECB a kind of policy is more closely on to the BMJ than the Fed. You know that they might end QE this year ECB but they're not going to raise rates anytime soon. Well on the other side of things Oliver I know that you're looking at an overweight ESM. I wonder what you make of the latest FTSE data that shows hedge funds. They're most short on record. I mean what would you say to investors who are shunning the space right now. Yeah well I mean hedgerow. Yeah that's a good way of putting it. I mean it's funds. They've not got the greatest record. Right. If you take the average hedge fund it's it's underperformed the S & P. So that would be my first answer to it. And look I. Yeah. So so yeah I think I'd rather take a long only persons view than than a hedge fund. It's OK. We can paraphrase aggressively for you. What are your best performing. I'm paraphrasing for you. What. What what of your best performing assets. We've got 30 seconds. Is China. China to the US dissipates below zero. Do you still want to be long China bonds. Yes I think so. But it was ugly PMI number last week at forty two the lowest since Covid. But but these market friendly incremental policies that are coming through and Chinese government the most latest one is the financial stability draft law. That's that's this coming through. So I think this is all gonna be positive for China. So I don't give up on China just yet. advantage Macron the first round to the French presidential election gives the incumbent a narrow lead over nationalist rival Marine Le Pen. China's factory inflation topped forecasts. The nation's bond yield premium over the US vanishes as Treasury rates spike. Plus Ukraine warns that Russia is renewing its offensive in the east. Johnson and von der Leyen visit Kiev while Austria's chancellor meets Putin today in Moscow. Kettl Well was just telling us it's ugly and to some degree it's confusing. We're seeing bond sell off across the curve but 10 of those are getting hit especially hard. Oliver was just talking to us how if this is all about. Q T you'd expect it to be the front end of the curve. But he points out that the market is acutely aware of the busy week we're about to get for U.S. data. CPI PPE are all on deck minus. Yeah this is just where were perhaps the bond market is twitching a little bit ahead of the eight point four percent print that we're expecting tomorrow. Could it be brutal. Could it be worse than what happens to these bond markets if we do top down. Hatzius puts 4 percent and more on rates on the table on Friday with Bloomberg. And there is this there's this baying for blood in the bond markets. They want to test the 3 percent level to 77 to 3 percent. It could be you know it looked like a tantrum. It'll feel like a tantrum. But all it is is a dislocation really and a reappraisal of inflation risk. Danny. Baying for blood in the bond market madness that is that is like poetry but some twisted poetry that bond managers probably aren't appreciating right now. Holiday madness. I wonder what it means here. The talents are lost. They are. But I do wonder what this means for the equity market. I know you've got real yields on the mind. Guy the producer of this show said laughing is something else other than what it is. Let's have a look at the real the real you. The real deal is what disconcerting. All of a cat. Well from my right he says his man malevolence for the equity market. And he's calling a bar a market in the equities between now and the end of the third quarter. He doesn't want us to play that tape back on to let's. Well we bring it back at the beginning of the first of the third quarter or half 3 a.m. to put it to him. Yeah. Yeah. Well we have had a bear market by then man. Let me show you what's happening in stocks this morning. Speaking of which. Are they heating all over. Kettle Well let's call that they should be under more pain. Just say most itself we're seeing is in Asia after the Chinese data after those concerns of mobility restrictions one point three percent decline. We're going to get more into that in a bit. Also seeing pain in this European index and S & P 500 I have to say man has given what's happening in the bond market and NASDAQ futures index that is down seven tenths of one percent. I mean this this isn't a bloodbath here. This is just you know slight losses. Absolutely. And we're gonna get some of the big banks reporting this week. J.P. Morgan Citigroup Goldman and a lot of money went into healthcare last week which is slightly more defensive across the assets. You've got the euro is a bit like a blancmange went up by seven tenths of one percent and then gave it back because there's a lot to run between now and the second round of the Marine Le Pen macro face off. Dollar is up for eight days in a row. You are looking probably more malevolent in dollar yen as I say 3 percent on the bond market by the end of this week. What would that do to the dollar. And you have name extra by two point two percent lower mobility and closed on shut down in China is what's driving the commodity markets lower this morning as you see oil declining for two straight weeks. Mobility according to Baidu is down 40 percent year on year in Shanghai. Danny. Well man. I mean it's interesting looking at the euro. There I saw one call coming from very large but tell that it should hit 1 10 in the aftermath of the election yesterday with Macron leading. So let's dig more into that story in the final days of the first round of the French presidential race. Cost of living concerns. Well that's what was top of voter's mind. And it looks like it will continue to feature prominently ahead of the April 24th runoff between President Macron and Marine Le Pen. So let's get over to Bloomberg anchor Francine Lacqua in Paris who's been covering the election for us and also has a guest Francine. Yeah. Thank you so much both of you and we're now joined by Kinney. He's head of markets at Buffalo. Thank you for joining us. It's the morning of the evening after when you look at to my look and she has momentum. I know the markets are now discounting a main loop and president. Are they complacent. Thank you for having me here today on Bloomberg TV. I don't think the markets are complacent. What I believe is that the outcome of yesterday's pretty much positive for the markets. And that's the risk was to have my core independent at the same level at 25 percent of the first round. We didn't have that. I think that the fools are for the second round are something like 53 47. That's right. It is high time in this state. But what they believe is that today it's OK. Still we have two weeks to go. And during those two weeks we could have some worries about financial markets. If the polls go back to 51 49 or something like that I know I'm playing devil's advocate but this feels very different to 2017 because during my call has been in the job for five years. So people say look I'm just not going to bother voting because I've seen this play out before. A lot of it is only coming on shore. Yes he said don't vote for it then. But he didn't give his votes to of course Mr. Michael Barr. So is there a danger that voter turnout is so low that it gives more momentum to main living. Yeah I totally agree with that. I think the fact that I mean off shore give an opinion this time as opposed to five years ago is is really a positive for my call even if you didn't see that. We asked to vote for my call. You say don't vote for Clinton. So I tend to believe that it's a better situation than five years ago. Still it's very tight. So just two weeks that we're seeing can happen this time. But in 2017 Monsieur McCall got 66 percent of the vote. I mean he could get only 53 percent this time. But I mean if is fine for him I guess. What does it mean for the markets if you have a poll that actually puts Maine Le Pen really within the margin of error or even as president what does it mean for the markets. What would sell off first if Matt if Le Pen is presidents. I think that we can have. I mean look at the panic button. Basically the mania NIKKEI. What you have to look at is the 10 year window at this point. It's going to have 55 basis points could go to 100 or above DAX. But I think the main point here is that if Le Pen is presidents and even if she said as opposed to five years ago that she's nuts for the phrase it's de facto it is to fix it because she has a border policies because of this this because of the fact that she wants only France to decide. European Union is not deciding anymore anything. And it is a it is an exit de facto basically. Look I know you're not a politician or a political strategist but I think you have to be given that you're looking at the markets. I think it's to be a big day April 20th when you have that debate. That really is five years ago. What took mine up and down. Yes. Yes. I don't think it was the only point. It was an important point but it was not the only point this time. The debates will be very important and we'll see what what is the outcome. And I'm pretty sure she would get much more prepared for this than five years ago. So what are her main weaknesses right now. I know there's been a lot of talk about her having momentum because of the cost of living. She's been extremely vocal about rising inflation. If you look at the policies among your put in place I mean he's also given quite a lot of support. So is it really her relationship with Vladimir Putin that could change the game here. No I don't think so. What could change the game is that French people are versatile and they want to change things once in a while. And basically it could be more that a vote against Merkel than phone a ban and that could impact a lot. What happens. But again I tend to believe that yesterday outcome is positive and that we have a 75 percent 75 80 percent chance to work to to see my corner winning this one. How much volatility are you expecting with every poll that comes out during expecting the CAC 40 to sell off certain even sectors including utilities. You know change because Maine depends on who she wants to nationalize them. Yeah. No I don't think so. I don't think again the main indicator is the wind or it is crazy. I mean German and French. Then you know when you look at the CAC 40 you have to date it's outperforming your stocks and DAX think it's down 8 percent when the euro starts you down 10 percent. So I don't think CAC will be that much impacted. It could be. Of course you flip and come to a victory. Yeah that's for sure. But if we have some fools like that 50/50. Yeah. We could see some panic button again. Yes. Talk to me a little bit about the importance and significance of the parliamentary elections. So even if my neighbor was president I don't know what probability to give to that. But even if she becomes president if she can't govern because she doesn't have the parliament behind her. How will the markets take it. If we'd be a mess. But I think that's anyway it would be a mess. If she comes to power it's going to be again as I said panic button and probability for that is very true as I say friendship. But still I mean the parliamentary election will not be the main focus. If if she comes to the polls it's going to be much more than that. Thank you so much for joining us. That is of course Jenny. Head of markets at the of land manners. With that I'm going to send it back to you and we'll have plenty more coverage from Paris throughout the day. Francine thank you very much Francine Lacqua with a unit head of markets and B R E D let's get to Juliette Saly. She's in Singapore with you first way news from Monday morning. Thanks Matt. ISE President Vladimir Zelinsky says he expects Russian forces to widen their offensive in the east of Ukraine this week but says the country is ready to respond. Over the weekend UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson became the first G7 leader to meet his Ukrainian counterpart face to face in Kiev. Johnson's visit included a walk through the capital and a pledge to supply additional military aid including 120 armored vehicles and anti ship missiles. China's biggest Covid outbreak continues to spread despite an extended lockdown of Shanghai's 25 million people. There were more than 26000 new daily infections reported in the city on Sunday. Another all time high in the southern metropolis of Guangdong meanwhile is implementing a series of restrictions after local authorities warned the 20 cases they found could be the tip of the iceberg. Elon Musk has decided not to join the board of Twitter. In another twist to a saga that has captivated the online community. CEO Parag Agro tweeted that following discussions that Tesla CEO ultimately declined the offer of a board seat. Musk recently disclosed he'd taken a nine point two per cent stake in the social media company. Chinese automaker stocks have dropped after electric vehicle maker NEOs said it has halted car production. It's DAYBREAK. You're upsetting the agenda with Dani Burger in London and Manus Cranny in Dubai straight to you. Global market map bond dislocation is not a tantrum. It's just really testing. The Matt Miller 277 is where we traded on 10 year government bonds in the United States of America. You can see we're up seven basis points this morning is dragging everything up as well. Ozone above 3 percent for the first time since 2015. Michigan inflation expectations are the number that will be the double punch to the bond market as well as CPI tomorrow at eight point four percent. Get your hiking boots on. These bond markets are a malevolent mood. You can see we're up seven basis points this morning is dragging everything up as well. Ozone above 3 percent for the first time since 2015. Michigan inflation expectations are the number that will be the double punch to the bond market as well as CPI tomorrow at eight point four percent. Get your hiking boots on. These bond markets are a malevolent mood. Danny good morning. Yeah we're getting close to those big old round numbers. 20 year old man is now just 4 basis points away from 3 percent now. Also no sign that GM bought a lot of red when it comes to Asian markets. So let's dive into what's moving markets in China. We have factory prices rising more than expected and a Covid outbreak that shows no signs of abating. We're joined now by chief Asia economics correspondent and a current and Bloomberg's Juliette Saly. And let's start with you on the economic side of things. The numbers we got today the mobility restrictions what's the overarching picture of the economy in China right now. It's one dummy of ongoing disruption and uncertainty over the very aggressive approach to containing Covid is continuing. We see we see that with the lockdown in Shanghai concerns now at next door here to Hong Kong Gwang Jo they're going to be going down a similar road there with testing under way right now. That is of course putting downward pressure on the consumer side of things keeping confidence quite fragile. It's also a threat to the manufacturing and industrial story in China. So far there hasn't been widespread reports of disruption but it's expected to start showing up soon. And we started to see some of it in the inflation data. You mentioned consumer prices up one and a half percent to much faster than expected reflecting a 17 percent increase in veg prices for example. That's all about Kobe disruption and on the producer side of things and eight point three percent. And that's reflecting the oil price story less of a China story. But nonetheless factories now facing rising prices uncover disruptions. So when you take it all together it's certainly downward pressure on the economy. OK. And thank you very much. Let's cross over to Jews. There are consequences of this Covid policy and of tech policy on the equity markets but also to the bond market Jews. What did you do with a yield advantage. Yes it is good turn negative matters for the first time since June 2010. Perhaps not too much of a surprise. But market watchers though because we know the Fed is embarking on this aggressive tightening cycle at the same time that we are expecting further easing coming through from the PBS. But it certainly shocked markets to see that negative move coming through. Over the yield differential. And we have been seeing foreign investors sell out about 14 billion dollars worth of Chinese sovereign debt over the past couple of months. The question here daddy is is going to have a flow on effect and weaken the yuan as well. And of course that is going to play into what we can potentially expect from the PRC with potential moves to the MLS. Right. Later in the week. Well let me bring you in on that point that Jules is just making. What does this mean when it comes to inflation numbers the markets that she's pointing out there. What does that mean for all this plan policy stimulus. I think Danny obviously on the Haidi Lun basis inflation in China is accelerating but really that's something of a sideshow compared to what's going on in the broader economic backdrop in China at the moment as long as this aggressive Covid strategy continues. Does that means downward pressure on the economy. It means a lot of uncertainty for consumers and it means the government is going to have to put more support into the economy. So like Juliet said there are a lot of folks in what the central bank can do. There is an expectation that interest rates will come down over the quarter. But also we're seeing some measures already happening. A mortgage assistance is being rolled out for borrowers in Shanghai. We know the government is talking about tax cuts and tax offsets for smaller and medium sized businesses around the country. And we know that more spending will be coming on the fiscal side especially for infrastructure projects. So you know again headline bases you might say oh inflation accelerating in China. That would complicate the stimulus story was they would look right through that. It's all about containing Covid at the moment and then doing whatever it takes when surely the economy hits that five and a half cent target. Yeah thrown everything at it. Let's get back to Joel's just finish off with this sell off that we're seeing in Hong Kong and in the China markets today. And this is it. I mean I thought I thought that the whole tech. Right. Had finished in terms of regulation. But no there's another evolution. There is madness and it's only about a month since we had those vows of support from authorities to try and prop up these heavily beaten tech players and the property sector as well. But now you've got a lot of concerns not just what Enda was mentioning there about Covid twenty six thousand cases in Shanghai the ongoing effect of lockdowns we've seen that flow through into the evening make it Neo. And then Beijing once again cracking down on the tech sector this time about the algorithms of those big tech giants. And in terms of what it means for how they I guess move in terms of trying to serve up as in content to hook some of these users so that it's flowing through into the Hang Seng Tech Index. It is having its biggest drop in around a month down by some 5 per cent and flowing through into the rest of the markets. To Stephen Innes over at SPI asset management saying the recent rally madness in these equity markets may come to a halt for now. Jones thank you so much the team. And to Karen in Hong Kong. Juliette Saly in Singapore coming up soon under pressure. The UK's finance minister faces scrutiny over his wife's tax status. Is really cynic headed for the exit. The story on the pages across the UK. This is Bloomberg Daybreak Europe. Manus Cranny in Dubai. Dani Burger in London. Quick snapshot of Pakistan stocks as we see political change. Imran Khan I did looks as if they are about to vote in Shahbaz Sharif. Of course Shabazz Sharif is the opposition leader. Stocks lovely pop on the Pakistan KFC one hundred three point three percent. Best day since November 2020. Why. Well the view on the markets is that as Khan is ousted his successor could well be a more U.S. friendly regime in place. Khan has called his ouster a US backed regime change. That said play on the markets. Danny. All right. Well from Pakistan to the U.K. let's take a look at some of the front pages where I am Manish. The Financial Times and Guardian are leading with the French election. But the other big story in the U.K. what you can see there is the scandal surrounding chancellor of the Exchequer. She soon act now as she's been asked for. He's asked for a formal inquiry into his own financial interests. And that's after it emerged that his wife took advantage of a legal tax loophole. Let's get more now with Bloomberg's Leon. So and for international audience who aren't caught up to speed. Let us sort of set the scene for us. What's the background to this story. Of course. And as you just said Danny we've woken up to this news that really soon not the chancellor of the exchequer has asked for this independent review into whether he has correctly declared his financial interest. And this really comes in a letter to Boris Johnson. And we have seen in that letter he did say he was completely felt that he had done everything correctly and he's had a really difficult couple of weeks. So this comes after we found out his millionaire wife that suck shots of Murphy had non domicile status here in the UK which means she doesn't have to pay UK taxes on her overseas earnings. And this means and according to analysts she could have saved millions of pounds for not having to pay those taxes. And this is really caused conflict of interest if he speak to or hear from lots of the opposition parties here in the U.K. And it's also been revealed that the Chancellor Ricci soon CAC himself held a US green card and that was into his chancellorship a year and a half into it before he did give that up Tony. Yeah. Good to see Leon. If you look at if you look at some of the national broadcasters the mauling that cynic was given by that Cooper in terms of raising taxes on the middle class and the rest of the UK was at the same time. It's how it looks perhaps rather than it's the spirit rather than the actuality here. Is he in a precarious position. His wife was moved to Downing Street. Will he. Well I did see you. Keeper interview and she did have a lot to say there. Lots of interest from opposition of course who are trying to say that the Chancellor Ricci soon CAC is just out of touch with the real world. So as you've mentioned it's been a really difficult time for people living here in the UK. We're seeing a massive squeeze manners on our household incomes. And of course in Ricci Sue NASDAQ is put up the taxes here. We heard about the you know we had a rise in national insurance. We also are seeing a rise in gas bills which is affecting every household. And now the big question is is this going to derail his chances of becoming prime minister. It was hotly tipped that he could have been but we'll have to see how this plays out. Back to you. Dan thank you. The highest tax burden since the 1950s. Land Gardens in London. Danny and I leave you with a bond market which is in fury with Bloomberg Markets you. Up next. This is Bloomberg.