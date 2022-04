00:00

Polls show a close presidential race against far right candidate Marine Le Pen. What could this mean for Europe as France decides. And record high food prices the inflation impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine being felt far and wide. We'll bring you the U.N. food report and its implications all that. And as always so much more coming up this hour. Yeah a lot to digest here as to what's going on here in the markets. As far as equities go you're not really seeing any real embrace of the riskiest of risk assets the highest of the high valuation names. S & P basically flat here on the day going to be down on the week. And that's pretty much your global story year. The S & P is still camped out right around its 200 day moving average. The NASDAQ continued its moves even lower below its key moving averages as well as a lot of people really trying to assess. I think what they think they know about the pace of Fed rate hikes. That's reflected of course on the third line of your screen two and a half percent right now on a two year yield only up 4 basis points here on the day and only about three basis points on the week. But remember we're up you know 30 40 basis points from where we were just a few weeks ago and of course more than double where we were just a few weeks prior to that. So the pace that we're seeing on the short end of the curve that's only being outpaced by what we're seeing on the log end that the curve and you talk about King dollar. Caroline what about the great British pound. Not looking so great today. You really getting beat up. Everyone seems to think that apparently the Bank of England is just running behind the Fed. They look at all the hawkish composites that we comments that we've been getting out of the Fed and they wonder if the Bank of England is going to be able to keep up with that. And more importantly whether the pound is going to be able to keep up with the dollar. I mean yeah multi 80 lows at the moment. Notable that the pound's under pressure Europe under pressure euro. So on the downside it has been significantly beaten up affects power as well as we do see potentially different viewpoints in terms of central bank policy different viewpoints in terms of supporting bonds. Interesting. No. Out of Europe on that Katie. But notably we've got a lot of pressure on bonds also because we got a whole lot of sales coming up next week. Absolutely. And supply does matter now and again. And it seems like it matters now. It's been interesting to watch the long end really come back to life this week. Like Romain mentioned a lot of pressure on the long end of the yield curve. And the you have actually and positive 20 basis points. I think we now got in terms of no more inversion on the two tenths. Let's talk about all of this. NASDAQ tangles with us. Somebody says hey chief investment officer I love a Tanga Investments. And it was so good to have you on the show. Nancy what do you make of market sentiment right now. Is it all dictated by the Federal Reserve. I you think it is in the near term. Caroline thanks so much for having me. You know the brief inversion I think was distorted by the Fed in sort of distorting the belly of the curve. And now we finally got a Fed who stopped purchasing treasuries and mortgage backed securities. We even heard from Esther George three weeks ago or so when she said if the Fed was not in the market the tenure would be at three and a half percent. And we've gotten closer to that since they've they've pulled out. But it's it's very difficult to draw any conclusions in the very short term though I'm encouraged by the steepening at the short end. I think that's positive for the economy and potentially positive for stocks. But it's a conundrum. I think I've said this on here before. This is one of the most complex investing environments in my career. Absolutely. And I mean you talk about you know look I mean the market does seem to be in relative agreement here that the Fed is going to be more aggressive now just where we end up at the end of the year. That's still open for debate Nancy. But I am curious whether you think the market I guess is going to be resilient enough to withstand kind of the volatility in between as everyone's tries to figure it out. Do you remain. This is a mid-term election year. So we usually see a bigger correction in midterms. Usually the average for other years is 13 percent down and for the mid-term it's 19 percent down. But then on average 12 months later stocks are up 32 percent after the correction in a midterm year cycle. So I think that's a positive not in the short term but certainly for the end of the year. And then I think also that companies have been able so far to sustain price increases and upheld a poll their margins. Now the employment cost index has inched up to 4 percent and that's usually at a turning point for companies. So we'll need to see them investing in productivity. And we have been seeing that in tech CapEx but we've also got the clues from dividends and increases quarter over quarter thirty four point eight percent from the fourth quarter to the first quarter and dividend increases. That's pretty robust and not a trailing one year basis. Increases Rep thirty six point three percent that tells you that management is still optimistic that they can sort of thread this needle of higher input costs and higher prices to their customers. Say I want to go back to a point you made on the Fed distorting the market. That idea that if the Fed hadn't been hoovering up so many bonds that yield would be even higher now and with the Fed shrinking its balance sheet. Letting some of those bonds roll off. I mean do you have any sort of target in mind for how high Treasury yields could go. Well I'm not very good at prognosticating Katie in terms of you know where we will be but I do know this. I think the market can handle an increase in the in the middle of the curve to somewhere around 3 percent and we may get there very soon. But one of the other things we also know is that we've only raised the penalty rates. The Fed funds rate 25 basis points and they've only just stopped buying securities. And the bond market has really done a heavy lifting for the Fed. So I'm paying really close attention to that till the curve to where rates go and how quickly. But we have said in the summer of 2012 20 that bonds were riskier than stocks. That was correct. And we do kind of think it's still a little bit too early to go back into bonds. And so that would argue for higher rates in the near term. But sustainable levels. I don't think are going to be in 3 1/2 to 4 percent range. Nancy that you called the bond market early in terms of its risk is right. I'm interested in what now. Have you been changing out a photo a tool as we've seen the sudden rate of change when it comes to the bull market. We have Caroline. I mean what what we know is that the PMI ISE are starting to rollover on the manufacturing side still expanding but weakening according to the ISDN metric. And we also know that earnings are correlated pretty tightly with with PMI. So we're expecting earnings revisions to come down. That hasn't happened yet. Wall Street analysts are still increasing their earnings estimates. We think that's going to change. We may start to hear some of that in the first quarter. So we're focused on reliable earners and there's they're across sectors. So we are overweight health care. And that's been an area. We've been equal weight. We've gone to overweight. We are increasing our exposure to rates. We've added insurance in our financials since we didn't trust the the bank the bank trade didn't think it was working. And we've also I don't see what I'm sure is what why not about just sorry. That's one stop on the bank trade. Why not. Because we're not we're not convinced that this this. Well the one because the yield curve was flattening. It wasn't steepening remain. And then we're not convinced that the Fed's going to be able to to to raise as much as the market thinks it's going to raise. And so we're we're more in the mind that the next big surprise is going to be after a series of increases is going to be either a pause or talk about easing. And I know that's controversial but on average five months after the Fed stops raising they're easing. And so this this notion that we were just going to get a really strong and as as many Wall Street strategists are predicting a strong and rapid increase in rates. We just don't. We're not convinced. We don't think the economy globally in the US can handle it. We're not sure global it can handle it. All right. That's always wonderful stuff. We're going to talk about what's going on over in Europe of course. We had that news just a little while ago about resolve underline a potentially accelerating the path of Ukraine into the European Union. But you've got an election in France that starts this weekend that could actually reshape that debate in a big way. We're going to give you the latest on what to expect there. Plus want to talk about food inflation. The U.N. global price as our out there Sergent at the fastest pace ever. As the war in Ukraine continues to disrupt the supply out there in the world. And as we head toward the closer we get some insight from Melissa Brown managing director of Applied Research over 20. All that more coming up in just a bit. This is Bloomberg. All right the people in France have a big election ahead. The poll this week in the first round of voting in the presidential election is taking place in what's shaping up to be a much tighter race for Emmanuel Macron of course facing off there against Marine Le Pen. Bloomberg's Francine Lacqua joining us right now from Paris. And Francine before we get to the actual news with regards to the election we did get some breaking news just a little while ago that European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen actually saying that the E.U. is potentially prepared to accelerate Ukraine's membership into the bloc here. What do we know about that. Well we know that the president of course travelled over to Ukraine that she was extremely hurt and touched by also the dead bodies that she saw in Butcher. After that I think she handed a note to Presence Alinsky who she met in. Of course the center of Kiev. And she said with this you can start the application. It usually takes a couple of years. And she said this could take a couple of weeks. But if we take a step back I mean it's unclear exactly what this means because just a month ago it was the first time that we heard for President Zelinsky of Ukraine that he wanted to join the bloc. But at the time a number of EU leaders said look we need to look at the process. Some of them saying that we need to look at the rule of law. A pre-war worries of course about some of the institutions in Ukraine. Again this related to things that pre-war. And there are a number of countries in Europe that support Ukraine 100 percent when it comes to of course stopping this war. But that have doubts that enlarging the EU would make it any better. They've already they feel lost control when it comes to Poland but also Hungary in some context because of the rule of law. So let's see if this is just the acceptance maybe of the process a technical process and then we'll see I think in the next couple of days what you leaders say. And of course the question of the EU looms large where you sit right now in Paris and France as they we are brace ourselves for the first voting round in an election for president. That in many ways a one point Marine Le Pen the far right candidate had really great me want to move away from the EU. That doesn't seem to be her policy choice now but talk to us about how thin the polls seem to be at the moment. Francine. But clearly I was really a sea change over the last four or five days. Up until then we thought and the pollsters told us that Emmanuel Annmarie Horden the current president France would without a doubt be president. As the polls are narrowing it's true that the markets are a little bit more worried about some of the policies that Marine Le Pen has put in place. And you're actually right Caroline at the forefront is really what she'll do on foreign policy. I remember five years ago is where there was this runoff between Marine Le Pen and Emmanuel McCaughan. At the time she was advocating for exit France exiting the EU and she was advocating this country leaving the euro. That did not fly with French voters. So today she walked that back. But if you looked at her policies there's still anti-immigration there's still checks at the border. And it would certainly stop any kind of EU integration if she were to become president. And let's build on that. So you mentioned that she's walked back some of those policies such as you know exiting the euro. But what would President Le Pen mean for Europe. What are some of the wider implications there. Well let's look at first of all what it means economically and then also know how it will impact for example the EU dealing with Ukraine now economically. She's promised to of course a lot of the voters to spend her way out of the crisis. What she's done very well in terms of campaigning was going to little towns. And of course even small counties to try and convince blue collar voters that she stands with them that she stands behind them in fighting this higher inflation which means they have higher energy costs for the markets. They look at this and they say OK but France also has one of the highest ratios in terms of GDP to debt. So how does she fund this. So the markets will worry about some of the policies put in place what it means also for no tax rises and what it means for balancing the books for Europe. This would be a president that does not want integration. That has always been and remains very skeptical about globalization and Europe as a starting point. And in the past she was quite friendly with the Russian regime. Now at the moment she understands and it was very clear from her campaign that she can't openly say this because it would be a backlash. But again there would be many more questions about France's role in helping Ukraine. That you would have with the current president Emmanuel Michael Barr. We want to thank you so much for staying up late for bracing what is apparently pretty freezing Paris weather right now. Francine Lacqua on the ground up today as we of course approach the Sunday election. Francine will be live from Paris as the country decides in its first round of the next president. Coming up the latest U.N. food report shows prices at a record high as Russia's invasion of Ukraine wreaks havoc on supply chains. Can have the latest next. Let's bring back. All right time now for our top calls a look at some of the movers on the backup analyst recommendations. First off Alcoa getting cut to neutral today. This over a Credit Suisse analyst seen a peak for aluminum prices as supply demand balances start to normalize and trade flows gradually realign shares down about 2 percent on the day. Next up let's take a look at Kroger. Bank of America upgrading to buy the analysts saying sales and margin upside over the next two to three years. Going to be in the cards here is higher. Grocery prices are past due to consumer shares of Kroger right now a 3 percent to a record high. And finally Robin Hood cut the sell from neutral over at Goldman Sachs. The price target now 13 bucks if you can believe that the analyst name softening retail engagement levels likely gonna limit any stock outperformance in the company. It's going to be unlikely to reach profitability as expected in 2023. The shares down a whopping 6 percent on the day and 16 percent on the weekend. Those Caroline Hyde some of our top calls. And you finish on a Goldman cool. And we got a little bit more about Goldman Sachs right here right now. Remain because traders have been making hundreds of millions of dollars from trading inflation while looking in at making the money from an inflationary environment. Wall Street firm benefiting a force from volatility as well. That's been spurred in part by the Ukrainian war. That's putting it bringing it a nice Sonali Basak and festive almost. How Goldman making money an awful ton of money during an inflationary embargo. It's really interesting. There are a number of derivatives you can buy in order to do this is the swaps and also options that bet on inflation mostly in the euro area. That will pay off if inflation rises above 2 percent is the benchmark for some of these options. But listen to put into perspective how much 300 million dollars is. That's what JP Morgan made on inflation trading in the whole of last year. Donald Griffin had reported. And so this is a lot of why they're building a new office tower. You know the thing about trading profits is you cannot count on them to last forever. So this is definitely a gangbuster quarter for Goldman Sachs in this business. And let's see if the others follow. So where else are you looking to see some gains here. Yeah. The other part that's not mentioned here this is inflation trading. We know that macro has been good for a lot of firms but commodities guys remember that is another place. Goldman really has its hearts and roots and they really got into that nickel trade. And we have not heard much about what that is meant for them. But that trade was entered into in that quarter. And let's see if it started to pay off at the end. And so we hear more from Goldman next week. But there's just one of several banks reporting. I mean we have JP Morgan Wells Fargo Citi. The list goes on. How did they fare. Probably. What's the mood music. So as far as inflation trading in particular you do have JP Morgan Morgan Stanley Barclays and others that have trades in this arena. But that doesn't mean it does offset a lot of the massive declines that are expected in the trading businesses. Wall Street does expect it to be down fixed income commodities whatnot but also equities. Remember this is something where the VIX has been so high. Typically that's seen as gapping volatility where traders and you guys remember how much the buy side the hedge funds have seen a lot of pain this quarter. Let's see how that flows through into the banks. There was much being made by Goldman Sachs's special CEO bonus. But what else are we likely to be hearing in terms of overall costs for the business right now. Yeah. So this is interesting because remember it's not just earnings that we have to contend with. It's proxy season. And the banks are not immune to proxy season by any means. To Glass Lewis really speaking out against the special bonuses over at Goldman Sachs. But remember those special bonuses and for different reasons were awarded to other executives. Jamie Diamond had a special bonus. Daniel Penn they all end up with about the same amount. Very well. Yeah. We had a joke kind of running around among my sources where 25 million or nothing for. Well that was kind of the bottom line for it. Yes. You know I did the same thing with Al. No no. He said he's said nothing. It's like you know in the proxies guys. It's not just the CEO pay you get. It's the pay to median worker ratio. And that is something I've got to say not only investors will look out for but politicians this season. All right. Well a busy week ahead. You can see that J.P. Morgan on Wednesday. The other banks are going to be hopping on Thursday. A shortened week of course for Good Friday. Sonali Basak breaking down I guess the latest on Goldman and the big inflation trade guys though. What about the equity trade has kind of fallen flat here. The S & P back down into the red. The NASDAQ continues to be rain mired near the lows of the day down about a percent here. But of course if you're looking I guess for any hope there is the dollar although not quite as strong as seven straight days of hope in the dollar. Failed. I mean I was expecting to see not a lot of green there but still a tenth of a percent. I'll take it. You take it. What is it. The strongest it's been since mid 2020. Yeah. Yeah. The outperformance has been pretty remarkable here. I mean understandably so given the moves that we've been seeing in the market. But what about the 10 year yield there. Look at that. That bond selloff can't stop it. That's about like 30 basis points from where we were last Friday. Wasn't feels like it was about 100. That's being sold next week. That's a lot. That's it I'm going to finance. This is Bloomberg Markets close after 230 here in New York. Let's get you caught up on what's happening in the commodities space budget settlements right now of nine. Next crude futures a pretty strong day on the day up about 2 percent to be sure. But that's not going to be enough to recoup the losses that we saw from the previous three days. Second straight week of losses here are for WTI crude which is back below 100 bucks a barrel here. I'll keep an eye on Nicole in that movie. Much effect fact 33000 and change you. That's basically where it's been in all week long. Basically a tight range between 32000 and 34000. I bring it up mainly on which point out the volume space the lowest that we've seen in a decade today and all week long. And I bring this up because next week there's a big contract rollover. That April contract has the trading cash at the end of next week here. And there are some still some huge outstanding short positions. And not by seeing Hon which of course was the firm of course at the center of the big ructions that we saw a few weeks ago. Bloomberg reporting that there's a 40 percent short position outstanding out there that is not tied to that previous firm. So something to keep an eye on as we head into next week. Palladium futures are high off the back of the London market. Suspending are two of the state owned Russian refineries. Airports are palladium. Big deal coming out of Russia and corn and other soft commodities all over the map today on the back of that latest Wasfi report. Let's talk about food prices. Agricultural prices in particular because the latest report from the United Nations that finds that global food prices surging at the fastest pace ever hitting a new record high as the war in Ukraine of course causes supply chain chaos. Joining us now to break it all down in Chicago is having a big agricultural reporter Taso also. Thank you so much also for bringing really to bear what we've been seeing across the board which the commodities are soft commodities that really stand out that are making this record high off the record highs. Thank you so much. In the report told us today that there is going to be more necessity for food prices ahead. And those commodities are mainly corn and soybeans even in portions of the Black Sea for their trade off those commodities. This waterway. And so when we talk about the potential for some sort of rightsizing of this market we know that there's a lot of grain out there. It's there. It's available. It's just a matter of I guess getting it out of those ports. Was there any sense here coming out of either the U.N. or out of the USDA that that could potentially be resolved. Yes. So do you. The United States Department of Agriculture in the report today said a major global trade are changing because of the war in Ukraine. So we will see different flows in grains. We do have grains and other countries but we don't have the poor especially out of Ukraine shipping any grains. As of this moment. So we are senior a tight market. We were coming from tight stocks for last year. We had a major drought in Brazil and Argentina. And right now the market is trying to assess the fundamentals how much grain we have and then how much grains can we move. And so what's striking is that it feels like the price of everything physical has just been surging from grains to fertilizer to cooking oil. Is there any part of the food supply chain at this point that hasn't been affected that is still functioning. Well it's a commodity market. It's really hard. I think like the agricultural world is seeing just a reaction as I was mentioning that this problem is started maybe 12 to 18 months ago when we had major problems in U.S. crops. Brazil crops Russian crops. And now we lost one of the best baskets in a word like for corn wheat barley. And that spending for example Brazil that is it's enormous. It's a normal thing for its wheat. This year Brazil is exporting wheat. So we're going to see some countries trying to fill this vacuum. But overall there is not enough supplies in the short term. And we need to see look ahead for the next crops. For example is Ukraine going to be able to plant most of their area. Can we come up with this corn when at the end of the year where we're going to have mainly the Brazilian and the corn U.S. foreign supplies for the world market. So our great catching up with your Bloomberg star. So Veloso talking about some of the moves that we've been seeing in commodity prices. And of course our U.N. report kind of chilling effect here on the potential economic ramifications of persistently high prices are something of course to keep on your radar screen. We're keeping our eyes here on the markets here on Bloomberg Television. We'll be back in a moment. Time now for our Stock of the Hour. U.S. gas producers will be needed to help fill Russia's share of European energy supply. And companies like Ekiti where they're drawing analyst interest. We actually spoke to the CEO Toby Reiss about the US boom in gas production and the infrastructure to support it. Regarding LNG right now unfortunately the United States is pretty tapped. The United States has the resources to do it. The desire to do it. And we just need to build pipelines and LNG facilities faster than we've ever done. A lot of our conversation with TBN. It's another stock that we're keeping an eye out on. Chris Gupta is up to date with how much the likes of e.g. to a Q T are doing well out of what is a dire need in Europe. Yeah I mean listen we've seen this a lot with oil companies as well. We've seen oil companies rise on the anticipation that that supply will have to be met. It's the same story when it comes to natural gas producers. Ekiti is the largest natural gas producer in the United States but it's also kind of rallying alongside not just natural gas producers but the folks that make the pipelines that make the infrastructure the export terminals. And right now you're actually seeing major conversations happen between some of these LNG producers and their European buyers in a way that you actually had a lot of meetings going on in Houston this past week next week. A lot of these LNG producers are actually traveling to Europe to start to negotiate these deals. Now remember there is a lag in this. So when we talk about really ramping up American LNG exports we are looking at a time frame it to the end of the year where we can really build out that infrastructure to start getting that setup up. But that process is starting now and it's that anticipation that's really helping those shares. Rally critic Gupta. You got through all those terminals today. Our Stock of the hour there. Ekiti Bloomberg's critic Gupta going to turn from that now to our best of Bloomberg intelligence. Look I mean what makes this program better than really any other program out there is really the wealth of data and knowledge that we have from the folks down at Bloomberg Intelligence. A great story out today combining forces with Bloomberg Businessweek looking at spending on the digital economy and sort of what to expect going forward. Let's bring in on Iraq Rana Bloomberg intelligence senior technology industry analyst to talk a little bit more about this. And on Iraq this was all basically about as a survey a study that you and Bloomberg Businessweek did to kind of determine where corporations and particularly chief technology officers we're going to be spending more money going forward. And not surprisingly probably the number one response they had was on cyber security. Absolutely cybersecurity and cloud stood out as the two areas that are going to shine despite any potential threat of I.T. spending in the second half and a large portion of that is driven by not just digital transformation but the you know the recent increase in cyber attacks globally. When we're talking about spending how much is it increasing. How much do companies have the confidence to be reinvesting in their businesses right now. So I would say a majority of the companies are either going to stay the same or increase their spending. And as you can see in the chart it's about 85 percent of the companies are going to spend more money. And you know we saw that started really rapidly often after the pandemic or you know during the Covid are where companies needed to go digital very fast. They started investing in front office work. Now they're moving slow and slowed to the back office. But orbit on cloud spending is going to remain strong and security spending in our view when it comes to both cyber security and cloud computing spending. I mean what companies stand to benefit the most here. Now a few companies that stood out to us in the software world were Adobe. I mean that was the the number one company that people said they can spend money over the next twelve months in cloud. It was NWS much more than I would say you know all their peers. Now this is this is really interesting because it abuse is the biggest vendor out there. It has the largest breadth. But right behind we saw Microsoft and then Google. I think the Google data point is very interesting because the first two Microsoft and GW is pretty much control the entire cloud infrastructure market. But Google is catching up. And you know they could be the they should be the third biggest cloud provider down the road because it's an alternative to either Amazon or Microsoft. And Iraq is a great piece of research. It's great sort of combination of Bloomberg Businessweek and of course of our own back intelligence and Iraq runner from the I. And there's plenty more research where that comes from. We just got to go to your terminal B. I go for more of our being bag intelligence unique to us. Meanwhile coming up the dollar reaching its highest level since July 2020. We'll get the view from Steven Englander who's Standard Chartered Bank the global head of G10 Ethics Research CAC King. Donna stay on top. The dollar king dollar surging to its highest level since July 2020 yields climbing and investors bracing for a series of hikes from the Federal Reserve. For more let's bring in Steven Englander of Standard Chartered Bank. Global head of G10 Effects Research. And Steven a lot of focus here on the strength of the dollar not only of course this week but really all year long. And I'm not sure this was unexpected. And I'm curious if you can kind of give us a little sense here of why we came into this year with this type of upswing. Well look there are three factors that are playing here. One very recent the intensification of the concerns about Russia and the intensification of the Fed concerns about inflation. Now we've we've done some regression that suggests that the inflation part is probably the bigger part right now of the dollar's strength maybe 55 60 percent. And the Russia part it already. Russia Ukraine part is probably 40 or 45 percent. The other factor that's come in recently is the I think there's some concern about the French election and the possibility that there could be it could be tighter than anyone had been anticipating and that the you know where we'd been would be if the far right won that the sort of unity that we've seen in Western Europe would be you know could be shattered. So I think that there's some concern there. And obviously the ECB headlines today play into those fears that the some event that could happen that could widen bond spreads itself is working to weaken the euro. Yes. I mean the ECB coming out and saying that potentially crafting a crisis tool in case peripheral bond yields do indeed spike. Once again I'm interested even in how much that was priced in. Of course it's a relatively binary outcome when it comes to Europe. If if that fades will it still be that we have a more hawkish Fed Visa V the ECB the Bank of England and that will still maintain dollar strength. You know I think that the French election could be worth a big figure on the euro. You know maybe a big figure and a half so we could be closer to 1 10 if this fades. But there's still a lot that has to do with the Fed. It has to do with the concerns about the you know just the lack of clarity about how the the Russia Ukraine war is going to get resolved. I think that that will continue to weigh on the euro and over until there's a little bit more visibility there. I really like foreign exchange because it's a complete zero sum game. I mean one currency is gains always come at the expense of another currency and beyond just the euro. I mean where has the dollar been particularly strong so far this year. Well look the the the end has been like you know these are just about the weakest currency out there. Certainly one of the biggest surprises I think the it dropped off the list of safe havens pretty much. I think that the vulnerability to higher oil and commodity prices and the ataman so far holding to the yield control and keeping rates so low it's just made the yen super vulnerable and not particularly attractive as a safe haven. You know on that line I'd say that the dollar is what we call the low beta safe haven Aussie Kiwi. You know Brazil even art are the high beta safe havens because a lot of the risk is associated with higher commodity prices. So they don't win out on a day to day basis but over time they strengthen these concerns increase. I am sure Stephen listen with regards to the comparisons between the developed economies basically the G10 currencies here are whether the differential that we're seeing with regards to central bank policy if that's gonna be a bigger factor here and where the dollar goes next. Well I think it is right now. I think obviously part of or maybe you know part of the euro's weakness is is the ECB reluctance to commit. It looks like they're moving towards getting out of or beginning to raise rates at the end of this year getting down to the zero rate policy. You know towards the end of this year or into next year. But the fact that they're kind of so far behind and the Fed has been so aggressive is hurting right now. By contrast I'd say that some emerging markets the investors look at them say that they've done a lot of the heavy lifting already. So they have far less to do. And they're also being rewarded for the hawkishness of their central banks. That helps that the if you're a commodity currency and have a hawkish central bank that kind of makes your currency very attractive. And that's that's part of the story. There's some E.M. currencies have continued to do well even though euro yen are kind of languishing. Stephen we're about to have a deep dive on that in a moment. So still a lot of CAC up to the current focus just yet but she's got plenty of funds still to come on that. I'm interested Stephen in your perspective on the British pound right now. It's just looking a headline as as I still await my green card here in the U.S. one particular prominent Brit has a green card. It's got him into hot water. It's the chancellor of the exchequer. But I'm I'm interested in what's happening with the Bank of England. And indeed the pound just has been getting pummeled. Well you know the thing is timing is everything. And you know the market ramped up its expectations about the Bank of England October of last year in November of last year. And since then the economy hasn't performed. And the dissonance you're hearing out of the Bank of England with respect to the state of the economy and how much rate hikes they can tolerate. It's really kind of doing some damage. So it's you know it's gained some ground against the euro but it's really not performing. And I'd say that the you know given its its position on the Ukraine it's not exactly a safe haven. And given the concerns about the economy it's the others low expectations that it's going to outperform. So it's you know it's kind of second tier at best in terms of currency performance. Doing the Bank of England was Stephen Engle and doesn't get much better than that of Standard Chartered Bank. Global head of G10 Effects Research. Thank you so much. Well we got talked to another Brett now getting everywhere. But we're going to this time the emerging action. I know I got to start slowly with my no take British takeover with risk. Got to she's staying with us to do the emerging markets. And we were just talking a little bit about MF ex that. What are you making of the current strength that we've seen across the board. Yes. Caroline it's interesting that you briefly touched on it. That would Steven Englander. But if I look at the world currency rankings it's a terminal that we've got in our function. And you look at it from a year to date basis. Not surprising that you see the commodity linked currencies. Those are your best performance. The Brazilian real that's up some 17 percent on that basis. It's a South African run the Colombian peso because that removed from the Russian Ukraine tensions. And people are desperate to get you know Brazilian oil soybeans iron ore you name it. And then if you look at the bottom it's you Hungarian foreign for instance your ruble your Polish zloty. So that's no surprise there. The commodities is a big part of it but a lot of it is also down to interest rates because a lot of these currencies that are doing really well that central banks have jacked up those interest rates in a big way. So Brazil for instance I mentioned that because it's leading on this board here. They had inflation. There was an eleven point three percent today. And they're in straits at eleven point seven five percent in response to that. So those interest rates are a key to the story as well. So E.M. central banks have jacked up interest rates. The Bank of Russia they'll actually cut interest rates to 17 percent. That definitely caught my eye. Was that a one off 17 percent. It's still it's I thought they cut to 17 percent. But that still pretty high. It's still pretty high for sure. But so the direction of travel lower. I mean is that a one off. Should we expect more from them. You don't want to. They are actually saying surprisingly that in their next meeting on April 29th that they could cut again. And honestly this just doesn't make a whole lot of sense. This is why it was such a surprise move. The fact I mean justifying the fact that you raise cutting interest rates when you have sky high inflation at 17 percent. Now what they're saying is that it's because you know the ruble is now back to near the pre-war levels. So that will take a lot of the pressure off of the inflation. But if you talk to any currency pro outlet they're going to tell you this right now the ruble just is on invest like it's you know it's illiquid market. It's not tradable. So it doesn't mean that much. It's down to those capital controls in a big way. And you know things are only set to really get worse for Russia from here. When you look at the sanctions what's morale like with the ruble or the nickel market. I mean that's anyone's guess at the moment. All right. I really have a red sofa when you're trading up. I have one on order. I might take a year to get here. Ready. GUPTA There a nice look here at the emerging market currencies. You're now officially my second favorite but you're still my favorite though are you. Actually do you need a reference for your green card. Yeah if you could write to someone it's a bit of time operations working on it but a note from Romaine Bostick would help. Okay. But I mean you know everyone wants a and that didn't work out. So we'll see. All right. In all seriousness they are rugged and ready to catch it down to the closing bell here on this Friday. I believe it's Friday. Katie look at this. We're up a tenth of a percent. Almost unbelievable. I bring it up because Twitter happens to be the best performing stock in the S & P 500 this week down three days in a row the last three. But it is up about 17 and a half percent for the week overall making it the top performer. We know the reasons why Elon Musk and all that good stuff. Yeah we can call it the Haidi Lun slap somebody lightly slap him remain far too soon. Semiconductors semiconductors are under pressure. Let's take a look at this going around now. It's down to underperforming broader stocks yet again today. It's actually been a really rough week for the stocks and semiconductor is down more than 2 percent right now. Today's move lowers after terrorist securities lowered its price target across its semi coverage. The concern for William Steinhardt truest is that he's seeing evidence of ordered cuts what he calls the first negative semi ordered data points in a long time. So we've talked a lot about inflationary pressure when it comes to semi's and supply chain. So interesting to see those negative data points coming out of truest. Meanwhile I mean the inflation story just bleak when you're looking at the food side of the equation as well. That's one that we've been deep diving into across the board. It feels like it's a never ending story of inflation apart from the price of stocks right now because we're currently flat in the S & P we're actually down on the week by some six tenths of a percent. Well actually that's my month today. So I should change up to be my five day. And actually S & P is off by almost a percentage point over the last five days. We're at four thousand five hundred and one already looking at month to date. Yeah I'm wishing away. Time Hang Seng coming up. Meanwhile the Dow Jones Industrial Average up by six tenths of a cent were actually sort of really outperforming on the Dow at the moment although volumes are currently lower than NASDAQ just cannot manage to support itself when we've got these yields ever higher. We're down by three and a half percent on the week. We're down by percent on the day. And the Russell 2000 off by just a tenth of a percent today. And the reason why the S & P 500 is flat right now as we look at the sector level energy stocks ripping higher up almost 2.8 percent. Technology though that makes up the bulk of the index. I think it's the biggest sector. It's down 1 percent one point one percent getting slapped around a little bit there. Again as Caroline mentioned and you say slapped IBEX in a little call back and I got there. Nice job CAC. Thank you. Yeah you're really growing into this. Talk about tech stocks. So let's take a look at Apple. I mean those shares down again about percent here on the day setting up for a second straight week of losses and now touching some of those shorter term moving averages. Something to really keep an eye on here camped out right around 170 Bank of America which I've been ragging on all week coming off a nine day losing streak which was his longest losing streak going back to 2009 finally getting the bit here up about a percent here on the day. This of course ahead of the big bank earnings starting next week. Bank of America is going to be the week following that. Those shares camped out just under 40 target shares higher here up for a fifth straight day. Got to ask if I'm actually upgrading. Interesting talking about sort of a trend and foot traffic for Target that the analyst there is actually says is different from my guess what some of its peers are experiencing. And then while we had the upgrade on target there was an interesting downgrade put out today by the folks over at Bank of America. A downgrade a lot of transport names including Union Pacific and U.P.S. some concern here about freight markets and some of the signals coming out of that that may suggest some softer economic conditions. And likely you're talking about Bank of America and indeed the all important earnings season that is almost upon us because overall we are actually seeing very mixed pictures when it comes to what analysts think will occur. This earnings season in the city. Global earnings revisions that are actually turning negative. So that's on the downward trajectory a negative price sentiment there. But on the upside we've actually seen well what positive analysts earnings revisions so far this year. You've seen even stronger surprisingly over in Europe in general. This has a great piece today just saying what you're expecting from earnings won't happen. And overall he's saying how remarkable it is that perhaps the S & P 500 at least we are seeing earnings revisions to the higher side. Yeah I can't wait to get him together with Gina Martin Adams because she's been certainly watching those numbers. Hey we are watching so many different things. And among the things I like to keep an eye on is the most read stories on the Bloomberg and one about Goldman's chief economist John Hatzius. He caught up with our TV team earlier today talking about rates talking about inflation and he's a little worry about what might happen to the economy and economic growth. Here's what he had to say. We're expecting a slowdown from five and a half percent growth last year to just under 2 percent this year. If we look at it on the fourth quarter to fourth quarter basis the Fed will be pushing on because the labor market is overheated and inflation is too high. So I would say that the reason one very important part of the reason why growth is going to be slower is that the Fed is trying to slow things down. All right that's John Hatzius of course the chief economist over at Goldman Sachs what's interesting add to what we were just talking about John authors in terms of earnings estimates right. I mean if growth slows down what does that do to the earning trajectory of our companies which will ultimately feed into what happens on the CIA. IBEX. I'm glad you bring up GM right now because she's been relatively bullish or at least maybe not possibly saying that these companies will find some resiliency. But to RTS has a point. You know I think it's interesting because this get kind of become kind of a weird feedback loop as the Fed does try to tighten. Not only do you have a market pricing in a more aggressive fed with regards to sort of the number of hikes that we get overall. But you've now got people kind of looking at kind of 50 50 50 here over the next few meetings here. And you wonder if that does end up having a material impact on investor sentiment. And then that's our excuse me on consumer sentiment and whether that feeds into the earnings picture. Well Hatzius also saying that he wants to see the Fed hike rates past 4 percent. You guys know the last time that the Fed funds rate was at 4 percent. I'd love to know. It's like 2009. Wow. Years ago one I think happened during that. Yeah I know. But it's so far it's so far from where that the dot plot actually shows Fed officials expecting rates to be. Well we were just talking about the Taylor Rule. If you look at the Dow a rule shouldn't rates be at 10 percent or something. I mean is there any appetite among the current FOMC makeup to go there or you know even to 4.5 percent. It doesn't seem like it. I mean this is to be fair to is saying it may need to raise to the 4 percent if indeed we do get an overheated whereas and can't reign in an overheated US economy. What's interesting though is also on the flip side of that when you've got when you've got cut rates going potentially to that sort of level why then is Barclays coming out and saying by the long end buying US treasuries and the 10 year at the moment they see yields falling back lower. Why the Dutch. Yes. I was a two way market. That was an interesting call and go. And when you look at what RTX was saying to anyone. And to be fair what you just said Caroline I mean that was not his base case. The 4 percent. He just said that certainly potentially in the cards. So I am curious though about this idea that the Fed has basically made it kind of clear that they are targeting financial markets. They pretty much made been explicit about that tightening financial conditions trying to sort of rein in the markets as a way to sort of threading this needle where I guess maybe you can create some pain in the markets without necessarily damaging the broader economy. That was a really nice piece actually. Tim on line for example talking exactly about how basically it's the tech sector that takes the hit. Because federal says also trying to target housing at the moment. I certainly see that's where the volatility has been at least in tech stocks in recent weeks. All right. We're not done. So we're gong to be back in less than an hour's time. We're gonna continue this conversation. Promise girl. Well I'm going to be here. I don't know where you're going to be. It true. All right. Radio TV and YouTube. We will count you down to the closing bell wrap up the week and the trading day right here on Bloomberg. All right and we continue to count you down to the closing bell right here on Bloomberg Television. Melissa Brown joining us right now managing director of Applied Research at Financial Intelligence Company Ken SIEGEL. Always wonderful to catch up with you Melissa. And I want to get your thoughts here on some of the moves that we've been seeing in the market mainly the volatility that we've been seeing which at least my general read on this seems to be that you kind of have a market that's trying to figure out what they think the Fed's going to do and how they're going to do it how fast they're going to do it and when it could potentially end. I think that's exactly right. I think we're kind of on this tightrope between will the Fed be able to stem inflation but keep the economy growing or is the Fed going to push the economy into recession or is inflation going to put push the economy into recession. And maybe that's you know a three way tightrope. But I think it makes it very difficult to have a lot of visibility into what's going to be happening in three months or six months time. Well that level of uncertainty. Melissa what does one do. What does one what immediate data points. All you're looking for was the next read for having to react to your portfolio in the here and now. Another very good question. You know I think what we've seen is a move towards investing in lower volatility stocks. If you're going to be in the stock market let's try to find those stocks maybe where some of the volatility is come down. Energy has actually been kind of an interesting case there because we've seen the stocks go up a lot. But in fact energy as it adds to the volume it's adding less to the volatility of the market than it was say three or six months ago. And so I think investing in energy stocks maybe hopefully you're getting some of the rise in the stocks but that may be helping get lower volatility into portfolios. So stick to the low volatility stocks that could include energy for example. Where are you staying away from right now. What counts as a high volatility stock right now. Well the area that we've actually seen the biggest jump and very kind of sudden and substantial jump is in the consumer discretionary sector. And that kind of follows along with. Are you concerned about inflation. Are you concerned about consumers pulling back then you know then the discretionary part of the economy. It's not surprising that it looks like it's becoming more volatile but that's the one that really stands out probably even more so than technology I'm sure. So when you look at history and you look at past market cycles Melissa this idea of a flight to defensive corners of the equity markets or staying invested in equities but gravitating to staples or energy or real estate whatever does that data that research is it does it bear out that that ends up being a winning trade relatively speaking. I think in general that's not going to be true for every market. But I think in general we see low volatility even when markets are doing well on average low volatility strategies have done better than the market. So it wouldn't be surprising if that actually ended up being a relatively successful strategy. But keep in mind if stocks go down a lot and low volatility stocks go down less. They've still gone down. You have relative performance but you're still losing money. And that means I'm interested in how you rate the various levels of volatility across asset as well because it's marked distinction between the volatility levels we see. For example when you look at the move index and the fear gauge is within the bond market the effects market and really very little volatility when you're looking at the stock market. Yeah well it seems like all the activity is going on in whatever the Fed is driving into into markets which is going to impact the bond markets much more. And so it's not that surprising if you're seeing kind of different levels of volatility there and kind of a decrease in correlations between stocks and bonds as well which also is going to change it. If the correlations go down it's actually going to lower the volatility of a multi asset class portfolio. So that may be another place to look to to hide. I'm Melissa sticking with the relationship between stocks and bonds right now specific to volatility. I mean how does that dynamic settle. Does bond volatility calm down to stop volatility or the stock volatility need to move higher from here. Well I think independent of what's happening in bonds it's certainly likely that stock volatility will at least stay at this high level if not go higher. I and but because you know as I said the Fed seems to be having this huge impact on markets overall I would expect the volatility to move more in tandem than to then to decouple. Melissa Brown it's always great getting across asset Reed. This is the countdown to the close about forty three minutes left to go in the day and in the week a little bit earlier in the day we actually did see a broad move higher in equities but that's fading as we get a little bit closer to the close. The S & P 500 pretty much flat on the day. Now we're headed for another week of losses here. The Bloomberg Daybreak spot index remains in the green. In fact this is actually going to be the longest win streak for the dollar index that we've seen going back to March of 2020. Even if this flips red here the damage has really been done. The dollar's strength here are really outpacing the rest of the world. But the big move this today and this week really is what we've been seeing on the longer end of the Treasury curve. Your tenure yield up six basis points today about 30 basis points from where we were last Friday. As you start to see a risk deepening here some people interpreting that as a negative sign. Some say that could be a positive sign. Nevertheless some of the high valuation stocks including some of those software names remain under pressure also under pressure. A lot of those chip stocks of Philadelphia Semiconductor Index down about 7 percent on the week. You've seen Annex and XP semiconductors down 3 percent on the day. And it started off the month of April with about a 9 percent decline here as a lot of people start to question some of those valuations as to the upside. A lot of people are looking to some of those consumer staples. Lamb Weston big maker of frozen French fries up about 2 percent on the day. And Peabody Energy up for another day here of course on the back of those sanctions with regards to coal exports coming out of Russia. Peabody up about a percent on the day. Let's bring Abigail Doolittle into the conversation as we do every day at this time for our Options Inside segment. And as we wrap up the week here Abigail we're looking ahead to next week and we're looking ahead to bank earnings. We certainly are going to be interesting to see how those bank earnings kick off especially since we've had this very I don't know maybe strange trading action where you've had yields surging higher and banks up until today and the last eight days down seven of those days the longest losing streak going back to 2018. So to talk more about the volatility that we're seeing in banks and also tie it into rates and what's going on there let's bring in Brian Van Dig president of MP J. J P Wealth Advisors excuse me out of Westport Connecticut. Great to have you with us Brian. And so make sense of this for us because it really is kind of stunning on the year you had this massive surge in yields greater than 1 percent right across the curve and yet the banks are down. Thanks Abigail. Yeah I think right now investors are still on a wait and see mode as it is it comes to banks especially with earnings being around the corner next week doing bank stocks this week primarily flat. Not a lot of option action where traders are making a decisive decision one way or the other. I mean if you look at for instance the sell off the main financials ETF 40 has been a key level to watch or really haven't been break unable to break over that over the last month. And I think that's just because the Fed increasing interest rates which is definitely good for banks and profitability. We also us to keep in mind banks are grappling with higher labor costs which is also crimping margins. So I just think overall it's a tricky time for the sector. Yeah for sure. And that's interesting that you're not seeing all that much beneath the surface relative to options. If we go into the Bloomberg terminal though there's a pretty interesting chart here and it shows a very tight correlation between the two 10 curve and the exact that left but it diverges right around last fall or so and that's when the sell off started to go truly flat. And the yield curve started to come in. It seemed to be delayed action. So this suggested that we could see the banks rally given the steepening that we've seen for the Tier 10 curve this week or what's going on with that divergence. That's a great question Abigail. I think also it's remarkable when you look at this chart that actually the bank stocks have held up nicely considering that two 10 inversion. But I think there's really a couple of things going on here. I mean first is yielding the yield inversion. We've been talking about it so much. I don't think it's a surprise. I think it's priced in. And then the second part is this inversion just recently happened. So we have to really see if there's enough staying power with this inversion moving forward. And actually when you look at banks and profitability targets looking at the three month to the 10 yield 10 year yield curve has actually been steepening. And that's really what's more relevant where banks generate profitability and lending money. That's right. That's a good point. I had forgotten about that curve steepening ahead of a to 10. And then of course talking bank rate yield. We've got to bring in the Fed. What are your thoughts there. Well the Federal Reserve obviously as we know is in a little bit of a conundrum. They're definitely trying to dance to the raindrops here as they're trying to hedge for inflation at the same time being sensitive to economic recession concerns in the economy. And I just think that one thing to keep in mind is as the year goes on a lot of the inflation concerns are supply chain driven. So as we see improvement in that area of the economy over the second half it's possible that the Fed might not have to be as aggressive as they're speaking right now with the tone and actions that they're looking to take over the next couple of Federal Reserve meetings. So it's still I think a jump ball to say whether or not the Fed can engineer a start soft landing. But I think the U.S. economy still is staying power while rates are are going higher. And right now that VIX to that volatility index right at around 20 21. So not too volatile relative to what we've seen maybe anticipating the possibility of that soft landing. Brian Vending president of JP Wealth Advisors thanks so much for joining us for Options Insight today and from your Bloomberg. All right. An interesting call this morning of Wall Street Jan Hatzius chief economist over at Goldman Sachs says the Fed may need to hike rates past 4 percent. He was on Bloomberg Surveillance a little bit earlier. Listen to what he had to say. I think the higher rates have to go and especially if rates have to go significantly higher because you see even clearer signs of overheating. The higher the recession risk goes all in. If you go if you go up to 4. The risk is higher than if you were. If you're in this sort of a lot of mid 3s. Interesting comments by John and we should point out he's not saying the 4 percent is the base case for Goldman but definitely that it's in play. But it gets to the idea here of a market that really is kind of stirring trying to figure out where the neutral rate is. And there is a lot of criticism of the Fed that people think that the Fed doesn't even know what a neutral is. Are we talking about two point three percent or something which is what's priced into the market now. Or is it something a lot higher like a 4 percent. I mean it feels consensus at this point that the Fed is behind the curve. I don't know how many people would argue that they're not. But actually what caught my ear in that and I don't think he mentioned in that clip but we were listening to it with the radio simulcast as he said that the labor market is overheated. I mean you haven't really heard a lot of people come out and say that the economy perhaps inflation too high but the labor market. Tell me who doesn't think that the Fed is behind the curve. Who is editor in chief emeritus. Oh yeah. Matt Winkler came on the other day. I actually didn't really fight the exact cause that the Federal Reserve isn't behind the curve. And this is exactly where they should be because that data dependent that bond market dependent but in particular I like the turn of phrase that young used of Goldman. The fancy footwork that the Fed needs to do is some fancy foot whether it be an hour into the comment about our editor emeritus. I mean remember we had Kelsey Barrow on Bloomberg Television yesterday over a J.P. Morgan investment management. She got to make the point that she actually thinks the market's expectations and the Fed expectations are relatively in sync here that basically the market has already gotten it right and that the Fed will probably end up where the market has already priced it in. Right now she sees a flattening as well doesn't she. She didn't say much that what 20 basis points. So you've not gotten the twos tense I wild. Unbelievable. Unbelievable. We are counting down to the closing bell. Forty five or one on the S & P 500 flat. This is Boomer. Now keeping you up to date with news from around the world here's the first word I'm Mark Crumpton. Germany and Britain are vowing to send Ukraine more weapons and work together to put pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin. It's a show of unity from the two nations who are downplaying their differences over imposing tougher sanctions on Moscow. Speaking after talks at Downing Street today British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was asked about French President Emmanuel McFaul keeping a channel of communication with President Putin open. Negotiating with Putin does not seem to me to be full of promise and I don't feel that he can be the team that he can be trusted. That's not to say I don't admire the efforts of people who try to find a way through. Prime Minister Johnson said the UK would send an additional 130 million dollars worth of military equipment to Ukraine including precision munitions that can linger in the sky until they find their target. Judge CAC Brown Jackson today spoke about her confirmation as the first black woman to the U.S. Supreme Court. She said it showed the progress of America. She declared We've made it all of us. The path was cleared for me so that I might rise to this occasion. And in the poetic words of Dr. Maya Angelou I do so now while bringing the gifts my ancestors gave. Judge Jackson will take the bench later this year filling the seat of retiring Justice Stephen Breyer on the court that was made up entirely of white men for almost two centuries. The Motion Picture Academy has banned Will Smith from attending the Oscars or any other Academy event for 10 years following his slap of Chris Rock at this year's Academy Awards. In his statement the academy called Smith's actions unacceptable and harmful. Smith preemptively resigned from the academy last week and said he would accept any punishment. The academy handed down global news 24 hours a day on air and on Bloomberg Quicktake powered by more than twenty seven hundred journalists and analysts in over 120 countries. Mark Crumpton. This is Bloomberg. The most crucial moments in the trading day. This is Bloomberg Markets the close with Caroline Hyde Romaine Bostick and Taylor Ray. Counting you down to the close just 30 minutes in the trading week Yeah flat day and the week is gonna be another down week for equity is pretty much across the board. You could say that the S & P 500 is remarkably unchanged today. And you would be right. But if you look under the surface for a bit of an interesting sector level picture obviously of energy really ripping higher today. That sector up almost 3 percent. But big tech weighing the index down. That sector really dragging as yields scream higher. Yeah. And you talk about I guess some of the bright spots at least on a weekly basis. I mean of course Twitter had a phenomenal week. We talk of those shares down about 3 percent today. But you talk about that 30 percent jump that you had over a Monday and Tuesday giving back just a little bit of that. Caroline of course we're gonna push ahead to next week and keep an eye on a lot of the earnings growth. We get bank earnings starting next week. Citigroup and J.P. Morgan a lot of those big names as well as UnitedHealth and Delta Airlines. Yeah. We'll get your individual names any moment now. Remain. But at the moment we are looking at a market that's really been dictated by the bond market. Of course this week there's not much action in terms of stocks today but certainly yields pushing higher once again. And I do. This is an ode to Taylor Riggs who takes a well-earned break after her fanaticism about the yield curve the inversion that was for all of a few seconds then a few days over the course of course of the end of last week. But then we hit sort of the 5th of April the beginning of this week we managed to start to uninvite. We suddenly saw the 10 year yield once again push that much higher than the two year yield now to two point seven. One for the 10 year were at 2.5 1 for the 2 years is suddenly a whole 20 basis point delivery difference now between these two yield curve. So finally what does that signal though. Is that a little bit more of a focus at the Federal Reserve will indeed act to manage to choke off growth or indeed managed to engineer some sort of soft landing. All right. Let's turn from that Caroline to Bitcoin. There is a lot of fireworks down at the bitcoin 20 to 20 22 conference in Miami. Peter Thiel the billionaire Corso made a start with a pile of course gone on to make a lot of other interesting investments kind of blasting some of the older school investors like Warren Buffett Jamie Diamond Larry think calling them a quote finance Geron autocracy opposed to the revolutionary youth movement that embraces Bitcoin. Bloomberg's Mac Great Race is joining us right now. He's caught covering this story. We should point out of course. Peter Teal is a lot younger than those guys. So he is a lot older than me. So he put on his backward baseball caps kind of talked about the John Tucker see here. What was the point that he was trying to make. I think if you think about it it does fit in sort of with how TV has conducted himself when it just comes institutions. Right. When he was more of a Silicon Valley figure he was constantly kind of cutting against the grain. He was always positioning himself as the outsider because of his more conservative views. He broke with a lot of folks in tech by supporting Trump in 2016 2018. He kind of left Silicon Valley in a huff calling it a one party state. Right. And so now he's kind of doing the same thing in the world of finance. Right. What was really interesting was that he essentially positioned not just the finance Shery Ahn quote unquote as being opposed to Bitcoin but he he showed this one side where it's Larry Fink's face superimposed over the New York City skyline with BTC versus ESG as in Bitcoin versus environmental social governance. Yeah right. And his point is that he feels like these kind of financial titans whether or not this is accurate are using their sway are using ESG are using you know the kind of infrastructure of the world of finance to hold back bitcoin. Right. You kind of positioned it as them being that one of the reasons one of the key groups of enemies who are keeping bitcoin from ending that key hundred thousand dollar mark Rand Paul Warren Buffett sociopathic Rand Paul it's quite a turn of phrase. And he's basically saying look Bitcoin should be at one hundred thousand dollars. What gets us there is actually business of finance luminaries getting behind it in some way. And it's interesting that also you point out in your story that Larry Fink has been talking about. I mean I hate to sort of turn of phrase the underlying technology but there is an element that he does think the settlement of international transactions could be aided by something similar to a common currency. Yeah. I mean what's really interesting is that obviously it's not as black and white as teal making out to be. There are of course going to be people who have more nuanced views but that doesn't make a speech work as well. A and B when you're kind of preaching to the choir as you know obviously at a bitcoin 20. Yes exactly. In Miami which is you know the wants to position itself as the bitcoin capital of the United States about the world. Right. And you have folks who at one point two logos a teal compared. He said when you hear ESG you should think CCP ISE and the Chinese Communist Party. And that got applause you know. So it's the kind of thing where a lot of what he said was kind of rhetoric reaching you know in many ways. And Max I do have to say I feel for you having to cover this conference in Miami from New York. It doesn't seem totally fair. But I do want to talk a little bit about I mean are these even fair criticisms. Because you think of JP Morgan you think of BlackRock. They do offer exposure to crypto currencies. You know the personal views of Larry Think and Jamie Diamond aside. Yeah I guess I think it's this kind of trying to position Bitcoin as this outgroup as this you know uses the term revolutionary. Right in part because it kind of rallies the base rallies. The folks who are really really as you know tools described itself bitcoin maximalist who see this as the reserve currency of the future. Right. Right. But I don't again like I don't think it's necessarily fair to position. Jamie Diamond or Warren Buffett or Larry Fink as somehow undermining or sabotaging an asset class that for the most part you know they can take or leave. It's not like they're actively working against it. And Peter of course has the resources I guess to make any asset class something she uses. I get that. And I think the idea that he was preaching to the faithful down there. I assume there was a lot of other fiery rhetoric by other Michael Saylor pretty low. I can't imagine a friendlier audience. I mean what if are some people in the crowd who like Solana out there. What's your theory. That's true. You know it's a bitcoin Vonnie Quinn multi coin world. Yeah well we also found the time to Duncan Jerome Powell. You know he made sure he made sure to be like oh bitcoin is shown. Yeah. Like he essentially said that Bitcoin gave central bankers like Paul a warning. They chose to ignore it. They're going to pay severely. Right. So very few people in traditional finance were spared his his ire. OK. A lot of dunking going on down at the Bitcoin 2022. We'll see if there's still some dunking going on at twenty twenty three Bloomberg Markets. Hopefully you'll get to cover it live and in person down there. I'll talk to your boss for you. In the meantime we are going to count you down to the closing bell. Is Barry Bannister going to be here to help us. Chief equity strategist over at Steve will gear on a relatively flat day another down week here at least for equities here. What is up of course on the week are yields a 30 point jump on the 10 year end including on the 30 year. We had an inversion but he's pretty solid. Remember this is Bloomberg. A little under 70 minutes until this market closes on the day of the week the S & P 500 down for that week by almost a percentage point. The Nasdaq well the NASDAQ 100 a significant outperformance. The Nasdaq overall the benchmark company off well by about more than 3 percent over the course of the week. And we're currently down by one point two on the Nasdaq 100. The bigger benchmark that I'm looking at 10 year yields actually pushing higher. We have a sudden well breakthrough in terms of actually back to an inverted. And we're back to having a overall two point seven one percent 20 basis points higher than the two year now. Bloomberg Dollar Index flat but seven day winning streak. I'm gonna take it away from it. Barry Bonds is with us chief equity strategist at Stifel managing forward that six billion dollars in client assets. Barry as we march towards this market close on the day on the week. What do you make of the sudden back up in yields and what that means for an equity market and the valuations that. Yeah the yield that really mattered to us was the 10 year tips yield the Treasury inflation protected security or real yield. That's the yield that trades in the market. It adjust for inflation and the principal. So what you get is a real after inflation yield and that yield which was severely depressed at the end of last year the Fed was still doing QE for was about minus one point two percent. Now it's about minus point 2 percent 100 basis point move that has a huge negative effect on valuation that led to that first quarter correction particularly in growth stocks which have the longer term horizon to the earnings. Brainerd and other Fed comments the other day the jury Mary Daly at San Francisco. They basically talked that up. And as that rocketed higher it was slightly offset by equity risk premium falling and the market's been stabilizing. That's our view for the quarter stabilizing now down in the third and then up in the fourth. All right. Sit tight for one second. Barry we do need to take a quick commercial break. I'm going to get right back to you. We're counting down the close with Barry Bannister chief equity strategist over at Steve. He is sticking with us here as we keep an eye here on the markets basically flat on the day for the S & P. We should point out though there is some modest strength here. You're gonna find that in some of the mid-cap names as well as in the Dow Industrials transports still in the back. But the NASDAQ indices each down about a percent on the day. Yeah 10 year yield as we just heard from by really actually looking at the real you. That would be music to Taylor's is less negative. It is amazing. Net negative 18 basis points on the 10 year really old. That's been negative. I mean for two years now. So yeah they'll be good. Well yeah. Be interested to see how much further we go before we even get to that big me meeting that of course everyone has their eyes on. Do we get to it. Maybe they just cancel the meeting. Can you imagine. Well Jay Powell take that pizza to you. Romaine Bostick alongside Caroline Hyde. Katie Greifeld in for Taylor Riggs on this Friday afternoon. We'll be back in a moment with Becky Bannister. This is Bloomberg. This is Countdown to the Close and Caroline Hyde Romaine Bostick. And I'm Katie Greifeld. Taylor Riggs is off today just summing herself and she's missing. She is soaring yields pressuring overall stock market over the course of the week. Today a muted stock market. And overall with I just wanted to show where we have come in terms of the past five trading days really stunning outperformance really on the back of what has been a underperformance in the S & P 500 annual blue line and the Russell 2000 looking pretty woeful. The Nasdaq as well not doing so well. How though the overall U.S. yield that is currently tracking ever higher that's a 10 year yield in the white line. You know what I what our viewers couldn't see is that you were trying to squint at that chart lines on that chart. Anyway you take a look at some of the sectors printed at too. Yeah you take a look at some of the sectors we've seen since the sink RTS. A lot of weakness of course in some of the tech names here. This Philadelphia Semiconductor Index down about 2 percent on the day 7 percent on the week. Transports remain on the back foot. You did get some bids coming in to some of the more defensive sectors this week like utilities like real estate and health care. And the KBW bank index higher on the day by about eight tenths of a percent. Still going to have a pretty significant loss on the week. That's an interesting setup of course heading into earnings season next week which I guess sort of unofficially kicks off on Wednesday with J.P. Morgan. Let's bring Barry Bannister back into this conversation. Chief equity strategist at Stifel. And Barry I do want to get your thoughts on the upcoming earnings season writ large here about your general expectations for how some of these companies are going to handle a much different environment than where they were a year ago. You know the the amount of Covid stimulus was really unbelievable. In one year March of 20 20 to March of twenty one five point seven trillion fifty seven hundred billion dollars was appropriated. And when you have that much fiscal stimulus offsetting the private sector contraction and over offsetting it over filling it you've got a powerful rebound in earnings in the last two recessions after the tech wreck in 2000 and after the financial crisis in 0 8 it took three years for earnings to rebound above its long term trend. This year it did it in 1 2021. So our estimate is that as the purchasing manager index for manufacturing which is a really good forward indicator of earnings growth as that falls sharply in the middle quarters of this year I'm not looking for dramatic earnings growth. I think there's downside to the consensus around. I think it's 2 15 consensus. I think it's downside to about zero to 3 percent growth. And it's that slowing of growth and deflationary impulse that really affects the market. I think we're going to have a weak second late second in the third quarter. And very want to go back to the point you made before the break. Going back to real yields because again looking at the 10 year real yield native 18 basis points that is very not negative compared to what we've been getting used to. And I'd love to hear your perspective on whether it's the direction of travel that matters more than the actual level or does anything actually change when we had zero. Since the late 1980s 10 year yields have been in a very defined trend. On the way down. In fact they're looking very peak ish on that trend right now. The nominal yield. What's lagged quite a bit is the real yield. Even though its trend is deeply down it has upside. It could go above zero fairly quickly as the Fed tightens. When that happens your longer duration your technology stocks or tech with no earnings indices they get hit hard and that's been happening. So as long as the Fed is tight I think they're going to drive us into a wall here on. On the outlook for long duration equity growth you're seeing it with shorter cycle capital goods which is semiconductors. You're seeing it with transports. GDP is going to slow. This is a deflationary wave brewing and our structure is defensive with a barbell in certain growth that takes advantage of for instance the peak of oil which we think oil is peaking. The switch to services media and entertainment retail and software because we have a very full employment labor economy and capital spending for that we're spending for that is going to continue to be high on software as the labor market overheating. It is interesting. Young Hatzius is making that point. Mark Gurman. What do you make of the labor market as it stands. Shery Ahn and whether that can be supported whether we'll get wage inflation whether the consumer can support them in the retail stocks. You think we'll continue to outperform. The Conference Board survey looks at wage expectations so this is people's actual expectations of waves and that hasn't really soared yet. But you know psychology can turn on a dime. So if people start expecting higher wages then inflation becomes unmoored and the Fed has really no choice but to bring it all down probably in a hard landing. That hasn't happened yet. But I do think that people are we are approaching a point obviously of full employment below what's called NAIRU or non accelerating inflation rate of unemployment a very low level of unemployment. And when that happens when you go to low on the unemployment rate you get this sort of hockey stick for wages and that can outpace productivity and drive down margins and create inflation. So you know the Fed sees all this and that's why they're talking exit. But I think by the fourth quarter with the slowdown in GDP and the slowdown in inflation they might actually signal a pause and that would trigger a year end rally. But we're a long way from year end right now. And do you think that that would end up being the right move by the Fed. Very. Yeah. Because you know China is doing some of the work for them. China's growth is slowing. Their Covid strategy has been less than optimal. The effect of the spike in food and energy is affecting consumers. I think that when you get towards the third quarter as transpose in semi's are telling you you've got a slowdown and that does some of the Fed's work for it. So the Fed could stop. Yes. And Barry I was reading over your notes and one line stuck out to me that we think the Fed almost triggered a 20 22 bubble like 1929 like 1999. But that was prevented by its hawkish shifts. Are we completely out of the woods there. Do you still think that there is risk of a bubble. Well you know there's some people would talk about the 1998 parallel where Alan Greenspan cut rates and eased. And you had that final blow off from October of 98 to March of 2000 in the NASDAQ and the speculative stocks. I don't think this Fed is outright going to signal that kind of pullback where they know they want to encourage a bubble. I think they're walking a fine line of trying to keep the P up and not collapse it at a very high level. This is the price earnings multiple the market but they're not going to they're going to be opportunistic on their moves. And so they could pause just like Janet Yellen pause back in early 2015 2016. She did a pause for nine months. You know they could pause and then that would trigger a rally. But I don't think this Fed wants to cause a bubble. No not this time. Now this time by Manus Cranny many great always to get such great historic historical perspective as well. From the chief equity strategist Steve for wishing you a wonderful weekend. Say well meanwhile so much was the market close that drives them in terms of sentiment. The semiconductors to go back to Tim's point really the underperformer here when it comes to tech when it comes to the broader index as well. And we did see some selling pressure into the close really just in the last 30 minutes. Yeah. And definitely a lot of people now trying to reposition for what the course is going to be. Now when the start of their earnings season. But there's a lot of data coming out next week that'll maybe give us a little bit of more of a sense of where we stand. Of course with the economy of where CPI data are something to chew on and retail sales and in buying anything Caroline Hyde. Yes. And none of it arriving. So it's still a problem. It's still a problem. So hashtag 2021 it lives on team. All right. The closing bell here on this Friday afternoon the Dow Jones Industrial Average look who's actually going to finish higher here on the day by about four tenths of a percent though. Still down on the week though only fractionally by about three tenths of a percent. The S & P 500 is going to finish lower by about 12 points on the day or about two tenths of a percent. It's lower on a weekly basis by about one point two percent. And the Nasdaq composite down about one hundred eighty six points or one point three percent on the day three point eight percent here on the weekend. You take a look real quickly at the Russell 2000. Some of those small caps cyclical names rally never really got any kind of a bid. All week long down for a fourth straight day just by about seven tenths of a percent. I can't really see that. But down on a weekly basis by about 5 percent Carol. All right. Remain. And I've been watching the Dow transports and we all have been down about 1 percent for the day overall. Definitely off its lows though of the session but still down about six point seven percent Katie for the week overall. Also off its lows. Financials actually having a good day. Take a look at the sector level of course. Energy right up top there. But financials also making a run for it. They had a horrible week ending on a different note ahead of earnings on the downside like I was saying you have semi's you have the chip makers down there. You also tech broadly and it's really nice even split. And that's exactly what's weighing on the broader benchmarks Carol. Yeah I'm looking forward to what the financials have to say next week. Let's see if it goes down as investors have been kind of almost anticipating it feels like in terms of the trade. Hey let's get to some of the gainers. Discovery up about 6 percent near its highs of the day. Rallying Sports Business Journal noting that the Discovery Warner Media deal could close today. So I've been kind of watching and I hot and I heads you did this like yesterday or the day before I did. It was I didn't see a decline here like all over this. Right. You're a patient. You know the sun is just down significantly. Since May 17th was announced last year it's been under a ton of pressure. And it'll be interesting to see what their streaming strategy is if they bring it all together. You know it can't like these media companies you know get to put that out there. Pam Systems that does news. CAC. Yeah pens. ISE Systems. We talk about this a lot. We have really over the last month or so or since the war in Ukraine began. It finished up more than 10 percent. Today's session is still down more than 50 percent so far this year. But late yesterday after the close we heard that the company has begun the process of exiting its operations in Russia in phases over the next three months. Big I.T. outsourcing company. They've got about or they've had 14000 employees in Ukraine and they work. We know the CEO under some criticism early on for not being criticized. Critical if you will of Russia. One more Katara Energy's an AP company top of the Nasdaq 100 up more than 7 percent in today's session. Mizuho raising its price target to 44 from 38 a share. The stock closing at twenty eight and changed him. All right. Let's get to some of the notable decliners today starting with Tesla among the worst performers on a points basis in the S & P 500 and in the Nasdaq 100 finished day down and even 3 percent today. There was a lot of Tesla news. No but no real catalysts to send it lower. It was lower by about 5 percent this week. We got some clarity on dates about the tests. Sami the cyber truck the Roadster at last night's event in China came to me was that clarity as well calling him that as he told us take it with a grain of salt. You know we've heard this story before especially when it comes to those robo taxis right. I mean flashback to like 2018 is the market leader in fees. Can I just. Yeah. Tesla's I mean look three hundred ten thousand deliveries in the first quarter of the year. But NATO yeah. It's a little bit of selling. It eventually gets there. It's just like tortured the process. Robin Hood shares taking a big hit today down six point nine percent. This after Goldman Sachs cuts it to sell from neutral saying that softening retail engagement levels and profitability concerns will likely limit any outperformance. Shares are down more than 80 percent from its highs of August just following its IPO. And then I want to take a look at shares of Starbucks as we wrap up by Howard Schultz's first full week on the job. Back on the job for a third time. For a third time I should say. I finished lower every single day this week finishing the week down by over 10 percent down one point nine percent today as he really outlined his plan to work on labor relations as the company works to works with employees as it faces unionization efforts around the country. Yeah many wanted to unionize. Meanwhile of course Starbucks also feeling some quantity price pressure as you see coffee beans continuing to be relevant relatively elevated. I'm looking across the quantity sector winning go global macro movers far radio audience. I'm looking quite a mixed picture. For once we actually saw a bit of a bounce back in oil. But look we're only one hundred and two dollars a barrel now for Brent only I say WTI crude. Ninety seven dollars a barrel almost 98. This as we're actually sort of erasing a lot of what had been the rally higher in oil since the invasion of Russia Ukraine by Russia. Now this is as we start to worry more perhaps about some of the slowdown in China what the impacts of of course the Covid surge over there are having what we really do in terms of the buying strike that we start to see when it hits such elevated levels. So all pushes down for a second week but we see it just higher on the day I'm looking at on or off by 2.5 percent. Some mixed pictures over and met in metals as a mixed picture in foreign exchange. In fact we've had seven straight days of gains on the U.S. dollar. That means seven straight days of losses on the euro. And in fact the euro has been under pressure as we worry about what happens over the course of the weekend with the French president election. Will we not see some sort of continuation of Emmanuel Macron or what Marine Le Pen could mean for Europe in general and indeed France. We see the euro. The downside British panels are getting hammered. We're off by three tenths of a percent. A lot of bearish that's being factored into the fact that the Bank of England just isn't going to move at the same sort of pace as a hawkish Federal Reserve. And that's of course why we've seen continuing yen weakness Wolf again by three tenths of a percent against the dollar Romaine Bostick. Yeah. You talk about yields of course short term treasuries selling off here for a fifth straight week although as we pointed out these are the smallest losses that we've seen not only during that stretch for the two year yield but the smallest losses across the curve on this week year. You're looking at a six basis point move higher on the two year 19 basis points on the five year. But take a look at the longer end of the curve here with the guards of the 10 and the 30 year basically call it 30 points pretty much across the board. We should point out volatility remains elevated at least as measured by that move index still hovering not that far off from that two year high that was reached just a little bit short towards the end of the month year. A lot of debate now. What about the what the neutral rate ends up being are by the time we get to the end of the year. Well there's gonna be two and a half percent or maybe somewhere a lot higher. Yeah. I mean the week that was right. And in particular it really was a bond market week once again. Right. And especially Romain I love how you went through what happened with yields throughout the week and especially at the longer end of the curve it does feel like OK we've talked so much about the shorter end of the yield curve Katie. But it is interesting to see kind of that recalibration at the longer end. Absolutely. And it's worth pointing out that most of that selloff was driven by real yields moving higher break even and inflation expectations really didn't move. And it's an interesting set up going into next week I think was Caroline who highlighted earlier that we have a lot of Treasury supply coming a lot in terms of auctions that could push yields around even further. I mean a lot in terms of economic data that we get next week or CPI we get retail sales and more. The question is when we get CPI do we start to see any sort of moderation when it comes to pricing you're calling peak inflation. Well Bloomberg Economics had an interesting piece that sort of looks at two different sides of the coin. If we do start to see moderation is this a sign that consumers are pulling back on their discretionary spending or is it a sign that we're seeing that shift in spending to go from goods to services like we did pre pandemic. So we're sort of a normalization. We can't wait till we get those make too. Yeah. And those retail sales numbers are going to be interesting because I mean when you look at you know whether ex autos gas so the control group numbers those are basically at zero. They are at least in terms of economists expectations here. So there is some sense Alisa as baked into those economic forecasts that maybe spending has moderated. Well you know we've talked so much about balance sheets. Right. And I know we could go back and forth a little bit about the healthiness or lack thereof. But most people will often say that corporate balance sheets and individual household balance sheets if you look at the numbers the statistics Brookings has done a lot of work. They're in stronger position than they were pre pandemic. But how long does that last. And don't forget we got the ECB to say I completely forgot about. Anchor. Yeah. Bad bank earnings anchor whatever. Well look. Yeah but there's a long way. OK. So this is what a crazy week with a lot of stuff going on year. What's the most important bank earnings to be factor in a different direction than had been anticipated. I think what's what's coming out here and don't forget the ECB decision to which I think that you when you talk about the hawkish I guess it gets you got to hawkish that we got out of them last time. The commentary we got out of Christine Lagarde. You combine that with an election I have to tell you put this on my radar screen a little bit earlier. Caroline Hyde earlier this week here. And the differential between Macaroni Le Pen of this week versus what it was a few months ago is absolutely astonishing. Three and a half points. Yeah. Listen obviously we've gotten a really big lesson. I'm not underestimate geopolitically right. Of what's going on around the world and how can impact ultimately everyone. All right guys. Lots going on. Lots to come next week. Have a good and safe weekend. I know you guys are going to continue. We're going to continue but have some wine coming up here. We have some wine Sophie Kamaruddin a share. Of course every day. Where's your Mouseketeer Malbec. World Day is coming up by the way. We have six bottles here actually. OK. OK. We're all stopping by radio the next connect. All right. All right. We'll talk to you later guys. We'll see everybody on Monday. Huh. Well they sample some delicious French wine. When we start to see actually a little bit of a return to well appetising yields in the bond market just the thing this time last week we were all wringing our hands about what an inverted yield curve meant particularly the two tens. Well now do you mind anymore. It's inverted. We're now 20 basis points between the yellow 10 year that we can't see at 2.5 percent and a blue 2 year which is 2.5 percent. We'll leave that expertise to Liz McCormack that we're about to have that conversation in a moment. But really this whole mood music around the equity market around investing right now is about what the Federal Reserve is doing in the face of inflation fears. A lot of that is heightened by what is happening in a geopolitical situation over in Europe and Russia Ukraine. I'm looking at that desire to be seeing a more hawkish Federal Reserve fitting in certainly to the currency market for seven straight days. We've seen the U.S. dollar much higher up one and a half percent the highest level for the US dollar index since July 2020. And what does that mean in terms of. Well king dollar how much we can sustain this sort of level in the dollar and what it means as we look towards an ECB next week for me. All right. Yeah. And we talk about of course what was going on in the bond market. That's been the main signal that pretty much every other asset class has been taking its cues from the 30 year taken. Another hit today topping two point seventy five percent for the first time since mid 20 19. Let's bring in Liz KOPPLE McCormick Bloomberg's chief correspondent for Global Macro. Marcus help make sense of all this. And I actually want to start off first Liz. Before we get to some of the longer term Treasury yields here and what we've been seeing with regards to the repricing of Fed expectations particularly in the swaps market a lot of bets not just on where the Fed is going to end the year but the idea that people are really sort of pricing in the idea that we're going to get a 50 basis point hike at the May meeting. And a lot of people seem to be now pricing in the idea that 50 could be the new 25. Yeah. I mean that's what you hear everywhere. And like you know I can't keep track of all the economists that keep changing their forecasts to like 50 50 50. The next meeting's even somewhere for 50s. So it seems like the Fed has really set the stage. You know how they don't like to surprise the market with the market pricing that they seem to have carte blanche. Now the minutes seemed to signal that you know they foresee 50 maybe coming meetings. So I think that's what the bond market thinks. And you know think about that. If you do a few 50s in a row that Fed Funds rate gets high or pretty darn fast. So I think that's what the market is pricing. Although like you said we did see the curve steep in here. But why rates have been just even in the short end picking up so much over the last weeks. And this is a kind of existential question. But where does that leave the neutral rate. Because you wrote in a story today that Fed officials forecast that between 2 percent and 3 percent which is a really big range right. Exactly. I mean to me it's may seem a little bit wonky but that's like the focus is that the Fed has I think the word was expediently said they want to you know raise rates. They want to get to neutral. Then the question is where is neutral which you know Richard Miller and the eco team did a great story are kind of getting into the weeds of what the Fed looks at. And like you said that the Fed forecasts were between 2 and 3 percent with a medium at like two point four. But that makes it even harder for the market. The market has to figure out what the Fed wants to go beyond neutral which they may if inflation doesn't come out whereas neutral. How far do we go. So where it's kind of like the peak funds rate. So it just is. And a lot of volatility. Romain was talking about the move index being near as its two year high. Few people see any room for vol falling off. Given all this is it is interesting because it makes a market. Of course we had nuts tanker on and off but they allow for tanker to start our show and she's saying in her career she's never really seen such a hard environment difficult environment to be investing into. And to that end you have sort of on the one side people feeling that yields are going to go ever higher. We have J.P. Morgan Asset Management thinking the yield curve is going to get ever flatter. But then Barclays coming out and saying buy the long end. So have you ever seen such sort of differences in opinion and what really this bull market is trying to tell us. Well you know I don't want to say how long I've been around but in 94 was a rough year for the bond market. But it was like a big surprise and then a beating you know. And now I think you're right that there is such a divergence. Maybe everyone's on board that OK the Fed's going to go fast. But I think you were speaking earlier about one of your guests were saying. Could there maybe be a pause even though it seems like no way no cause there could be. You know you have some economists saying I spoke to one earlier this week saying he thinks inflation is going to come down towards the second half of the year. So all of this like the Fed I think is. Doc plot or they forecast their rates I said maybe we get to 2 9 by next year on the funds rate. And he was thinking I don't think so. So there is a lot of divergence of opinions. I think the curve receding here. Canadian Finance Minister. Chrystia Freeland is imposing a one time windfall levy on the country's major banks and permanently increasing their income tax rate. Freeland spoke with CNN Bloomberg today about her country's latest budget. This budget is a fiscally responsible budget. It's a budget which actually says and delivers on my absolute conviction that Covid and the Covid recession required extraordinary spending. We spent a lot of money. We had to and it worked. The measures will force Canadian banks and insurance companies to pay an additional four point eight billion dollars in taxes over five years. Global news 24 hours a day on air and on Bloomberg Quicktake powered by more than twenty seven hundred journalists and analysts in over 120 countries. I'm Mark Crumpton. This is Bloomberg. It is an honor the honor of a lifetime for me to have this chance to join the court to promote the rule of law at the highest level and to do my part to carry our shared project of democracy and equal justice under law. Forward into the future President Biden celebrated Judge Jackson's confirmation calling it quote a moment of real change in American history. The war in Ukraine is entering a new phase. Officials say it's likely that Ukraine has just weeks to acquire and deploy new weapons for fighting in the eastern part of the country as Russia refocuses its invasion on that region. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Thursday allies recognize the urgency and are ready to help. Canadian Finance Minister. Chrystia Freeland is imposing a one time windfall levy on the country's major banks and permanently increasing their income tax rate. Freeland spoke with CNN Bloomberg today about her country's latest budget. This budget is a fiscally responsible budget. It's a budget which actually says and delivers on my absolute conviction that Covid and the Covid recession required extraordinary spending. We spent a lot of money. We had to and it worked. The measures will force Canadian banks and insurance companies to pay an additional four point eight billion dollars in taxes over five years. Global news 24 hours a day on air and on Bloomberg Quicktake powered by more than twenty seven hundred journalists and analysts in over 120 countries. I'm Mark Crumpton. This is Bloomberg. Earnings season kicking off here in the US next week with some of the big banks reporting also getting some airlines and health care companies and despite a rough start to the year expected earnings actually rose in the first quarter expectations for earnings when historically profits would fall. Here to help explain it all is Bloomberg opinion columnists John Authors. And John we've been taking a look all day here at your column and some of the other data out to be ISE. Showing expectations among analysts for earnings continue to creep higher here despite the fact that we got a lot of commentary in the last earnings season from the CEO and CFO is saying don't expect too much. Yes it's strange shall we say. There were also a couple of events during the first quarter which you would have thought would have put Senate estimates downward rather than upward. I think one of the more coherent explanations I've heard did not look not that it's very satisfying but which I cited in the column is that was from NIKKEI set a data track. You just said a lot of earnings models are based on full year numbers. That's when you get a lot of really good information. And what we're seeing is what I'll be seeing is an understanding is a grasp that the underlying situation is better than we thought which is set off in the context of everything else we're talking about. I guess that's something good to know about that. When you sort of dig into the data how unusual is it for us to be. Very indeed. Very very full for the full year at this point. So I just checked the last 10 years. Seven of those earnings estimates actually went down by the beginning of the second quarter. The only two exceptions were very obvious exceptions where you could where you had a clear explanation. There was 20 18 when we just had the Trump corporate tax cut right at the end of 2017. And that obviously need meant that you needed to upgrade forecasts. And last year when everything was still wildly skewed by the by the pandemic. So this is very unusual. It's not part of the normal rather sordid game of earnings management. And it does suggest that the stock market or the stock market brokers can see something that the rest of us can't see. It might explain why stocks are holding up as well as they are when the is going into cataclysms as well that there are there is this underlying confidence in earnings still. And so John if it's not a war if it's on inflation if it's not the shakiness that we've seen in the bond market I mean what would it take to actually bring the profit outlooks of some of these huge companies down. You forgot to mention there the pandemic in and and the strong dollar which is also not good for S & P 500 earnings. I don't know exactly what could possibly be the answer to that. I think if there is any most important factor it's the it's it's difficult not to sound as though you're being a student revolutionary or the kind of conversation that he used to have. But when I was a student. But it does come down to the battle between capital and labor. If there is a significant increase in the labor share in things like the unionization Amazon Deepa is obviously very interesting if you do see a rise in labor power labor negotiating strength. And that does eat into margins because companies don't have the pricing power to go further than that. Words begin to bring earnings down and that's the central puzzle of the time. The time we live in. Other than wars and lemmings. All right. Well a lot of pirates of course are starting next week. A great column today on the Bloomberg terminal. Definitely. Check it out from John Authors. What you're expecting from earnings won't happen. That's the title of it. A pretty bold statement there. That wraps up our coverage here for Bloomberg Markets of course. But his last point though is going to be a big focus of our trip here. Kind of mentioned the labor market here and the idea that that's actually put in a lot of pressure on companies to try to do something with that cash that they have on their balance sheets. Maybe I don't know. So my hope box something I don't know other than just give it back to investors. That would make sense. Yeah. I mean I would actually probably have real economy benefits as well. Yeah well we're going to hear more of your barrister and suddenly I know your role is getting subbed by IBEX Mark Gurman. We'll hear from Mark Zandi chief economist over at Moody's and Brad Newman director of market strategist out. You're going to be joining us as well. This is Bloomberg.