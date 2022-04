00:00

You want to get your thoughts on the upcoming earnings season writ large here about your general expectations for how some of these companies are going to handle a much different environment than where they were a year ago. You know the the amount of Covid stimulus was really unbelievable. In one year March of 20 20 to March of twenty one five point seven trillion fifty seven hundred billion dollars was appropriated. And when you have that much fiscal stimulus offsetting the private sector contraction and over offsetting it over filling it you've got a powerful rebound in earnings in the last two recessions after the tech wreck in 2000 and after the financial crisis in 0 8 it took three years for earnings to rebound above its long term trend. This year it did it in 1 2021. So our estimate is that as the purchasing manager index for manufacturing which is a really good forward indicator of earnings growth as that falls sharply in the middle quarters of this year I'm not looking for dramatic earnings growth. I think there's a downside to the consensus around. I think it's 2 15 consensus. I think it's downside to about zero to 3 percent growth. And it's that slowing of growth and deflationary impulse that really affects the market. I think we're going to have a weak second late second in the third quarter. And very when I go back to the point you made before the break going back to real yields because again looking at the 10 year real yield native 18 basis points that is very not negative compared to what we've been getting used to. And I'd love to hear your perspective on whether it's the direction of travel that matters more than the actual level or does anything actually change when we had zero. Since the late 1980s 10 year yields have been in a very defined trend. On the way down. In fact they're looking very peak ish on that trend right now. The nominal yield. What's lagged quite a bit is the real yield. Even though its trend is deeply down it has upside. It could go above zero fairly quickly as the Fed tightens. When that happens your longer duration your technology stocks or tech with no earnings indices they get hit hard and that's been happening. So as long as the Fed is tight. I think they're going to drive us into a wall here on on the outlook for long duration equity growth. You're seeing it with shorter cycle capital goods which is semiconductors. You're seeing it with transports. GDP is going to slow. This is a deflationary wave brewing and our structure is defensive with a barbell in certain growth that takes advantage of for instance the peak of oil which we think oil is peaking. The switch to services media and entertainment retail and software because we have a very full employment labor economy and capital spending for that we're spending for that is going to continue to be high on software. It's the labor market overheating. It is interesting. Young Hatzius is making that point. Mark Gurman. What do you make of the labor market as it stands. Shery Ahn and whether that can be supported whether we'll get wage inflation whether the consumer can support some of the retail stocks you think will continue to outperform. The Conference Board survey looks at wage expectations so this is people's actual expectations of waves. And that hasn't really soared yet. But you know psychology can turn on a dime. So if people start expecting higher wages then inflation becomes unmoored and the Fed has really no choice but to bring it all down probably in a hard landing. That hasn't happened yet. But I do think that people are we are approaching a point obviously of full employment below what's called NAIRU or not accelerating inflation rate of unemployment a very low level of unemployment. And when that happens when you go to low on the unemployment rate you get this sort of hockey stick for wages and that can outpace productivity and drive down margins and create inflation. So you know the Fed sees all this and that's why they're talking exit. But I think by the fourth quarter with the slowdown in GDP and the slowdown in inflation they might actually signal a pause and that would trigger a year end rally. But we're a long way from year end right now. And do you think that that would end up being the right move by the Fed. Very. Yeah. Because you know China is doing some of the work for them. China's growth is slowing. Their Covid strategy has been less than optimal. The effect of the spike in food and energy is affecting consumers. I think that when you get towards the third quarter as transposed in semi's are telling you you've got a slowdown and that does some of the Fed's work for it. So the Fed could stop. Yes. And I was reading over your notes and one line stuck out to me that we think the Fed almost triggered a 20 22 bubble like 1929 like nineteen ninety nine. But that was prevented by its hawkish shifts. I mean completely out of the woods there. Do you still think that there is risk of a bubble. Well you know there's some people who talk about the 1998 parallel where Alan Greenspan cut rates and eased and you had that final blow off from October of 98 to March of 2000 in the NASDAQ in the speculative stocks. I don't think this Fed is outright going to signal that kind of pullback where they know they want to encourage a bubble. I think they're walking a fine line of trying to keep the P up and not collapse at a very high level. This is the price earnings multiple the market but they're not going to they're going to be opportunistic on their moves. And so they could pause just like Janet Yellen pause back in early 2015 2016. She did a pause for nine months. You know they could pause and then that would trigger a rally. But I don't think this Fed wants to cause a bubble. No not this time.