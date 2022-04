00:00

Fixed income did a lot of movement. What caused it this week. It's just the change in the Fed. So just a repricing in central banks that's responding to inflation and stronger growth. So I think the fixed income market is telling you that the Fed has to hike even more than the initial anticipated and it's just been a radical shift. And to put that in perspective. David the Austrian 100 year bond is down 82 points since December. Well that's some perspective. So Rebecca was it just the Fed talk is that what did it. Were there other factors as well behind the scenes. Well the Fed was definitely the front and center driver of what's going on in bonds. But I link back to what's happening in Ukraine. And what we saw last year was a demand shock helped by all the stimulus that came through the pandemic. But now what the war has done is it's created or exacerbated the supply shock. And both of those things together have continued to push up not just inflation. We're gonna get a CPI print out of the US next week. I think we're looking for around eight point four eight point five percent for headline inflation. I know it's it takes you back to the good old days but it's also pushing up commodity prices and the outlook for those commodity prices. It's hard to see them tracing quickly with the supply imbalances there that are created by cutting off Russian and to a degree Ukraine exports. So I think what the Fed is reacting to is not just what's happening here at home in the United States but also the likely inflation that's going to be imported from what's happening overseas. And Greg one of things we've heard about this week was not just the rates issue but also the balance sheet with Lael Brainard saying you know we really got to take it down a lot and fast. And we thought how much is that driving the market. It's a combination of the two. And I agree with Rebecca that the inflation picture has shifted. Given the events in Ukraine and the supply shocks it's just the one two punch. So I think it's a confluence of events David. And you know there is a repricing. The balance sheet is almost an afterthought but the minutes came out and suggested that's even going to be more aggressive. And so the Fed basically signaled to the market that they're behind the curve and they have to hike more dramatically than initially anticipated 50s on the table maybe not just once but twice and multiple times. And they're rolling off the balance sheet in a more aggressive way as well. So there's been a real shift by the Fed trying to catch up to this inflation picture. And just adding to Greg's point you know often people look at what's priced in for Fed funds futures to say OK how much tightening should we be expecting. We've only seen quantitative tightening the reduction of the balance sheet once in 2017 to 19. So not much sample size to golf. But what we're hearing now is the Fed is thinking about reducing that balance sheet at twice the rate that it did the last time around. And so it's not enough to look at what's priced in for rates. You have to think about that roll off of the balance sheet as well. And it's feeding into the flows into bonds. I mean the big deal we're watching as banks when the pandemic hit everyone got all that stimulus. They put that money into deposits. Banks didn't want to hold deposits so they recycled it into bonds. A lot of demand for bonds have kept yields low. Now that is all reversing. The deposit flow is slowing down. The banks don't want to put it into bonds when they the curve is flatter. And so that demand for bonds is evaporating quickly. And that's another reason it's all tied together. But it's another reason that yields have have climbed so quickly and we think still have further to run. Let's talk about that curve that Rebecca just mentioned Greg last Friday. It was inverted. Everybody was really concerned about that. What it might say about recession. As I say it came back in positive territory. It actually changed by 28 basis points over the course of the week. What does that tell us. What recession. What are the chances of recession do you think right now. I'm not reading too much in the repricing of the curve this week. I think the the the end term is ultimately much more inverted so flatter and inverted. And I still believe that the markets will increasingly price and the risk of recession. So I think what happened this week is not really that relevant to the bigger story which is the Fed will continue to hike until something breaks and trying to quell the inflation and inflation fears and then throw the economy in recession and just think about how recession risk has increased dramatically. So there were just a latest poll where investors were 50 percent of investors see a recession next year. So it's a big shift. And the curve is telling you that or we'll tell you that. In fact Rebecca Bloomberg surveyed 72 economists and they are up to twenty seven point five percent think that we'll have a recession in the next 12 months. That's not 24 months 12 months as a barometer. When you talk about eight point four percent perhaps on the CPI. Can we have a soft landing in those circumstances. The Fed have to go so far to get that under control that it almost requires a recession. Well that's the challenge right. The Fed obviously doesn't want to engineer a recession. They want to engineer a soft landing. So they're going to have to choose if they're tightening enough to get inflation truly back to their target which is just basically above 2 percent. There's a greater chance that they are going to trigger a recession. If they accept higher inflation what is that doing to their inflation credibility what does that do to longer term inflation expectations. It is interesting that two years ago we were all talking about that we don't want to turn into Japan. We don't want to have structural deflation or disinflation. We need a change the inflation mindset while we have we're in a new inflation regime. And so you wonder if inflation didn't settle at two or two and a half but at three or two in seventy five. Would that be OK. Maybe the Fed would accept that if it could help them avoid a recession. So the challenges do you position for a recession or structurally higher inflation or maybe you start positioning for a little bit of both. Greg let me put you on the spot. You do something I don't do which is interpret the bond market and what it's telling us. As I understand it if you look out to three years the bond market saying we will not have very high inflation it's going to come back down. It's not the bond market has definitely been in this camp where it is transitory. So the supply issues take time to work out that that's been in the price. What's also in the price is that the Fed can get its handle on inflation. That being said David is that that has been moving up over time. So there is less of a certainty around that ability. But to me the messaging is clear. The Fed has to get inflation under control because this is hurting kind of most Americans. And so to ignore it I think is at their peril. Definitely politically there's a lot of pressure as well. So to me you know they are inflation fighters in a way that we haven't seen in the past 30 years.