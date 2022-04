00:00

Good see you this morning. there is room for 300 basis points of hikes to come. Do you think that's all priced into Saudi banks. Not yet our scenario is that structural interest rates will be increased by 3 percent versus last year and that gives us still 15 percent upside on average for the Saudi banks even more upside in a couple of names like Saudi British Bank and Saudi National Bank particularly the latter hasn't performed as much as compared to other periods only up 10 percent. I suppose Linda maybe doubled over the last twelve months or so. So there's still some some value in the Saudi banks. Obviously the risk is to overshoot. The natural interest rates are seen at about two and a half percent. I think U.S. Fed will try to cool down economy and bring up the interest rates as fast as it can to bring to the national interest rate level or the neutral interest. Where do you think of that. Because that's the debate isn't it between Charlie Evans Bostic and Bullard last night as this at a gap 2.5 to let's call it 2.5 to three point five were. Where do your models suggest neutral is. Well for the short term I think it will overshoot the neutral level. I think that's clear. I think we could do certainly go to or 3 percent or so as it was underestimated is that that the labor market really needs a slowdown. For every job seeker it has one point seven jobs basically. So that coincide with significant cooling down of the U.S. economy and therefore rates rates need to go beyond the neutral level. The debate is about the neutral level. Is it gonna be two and a half or three or three and a half. When you look at long term interest and long term inflation expectations are still about 2.8 percent. If you look at the 10 year implied by and by tips so you still have negative real rates. So you could easily see that going up to the 3 percent level. I don't see that will be negative for for global equities. One line that Hasnain Malik suggested yesterday was that gold central banks may need to go further than the Fed which just on reflection in the past 24 struck me as as odd and strange that. Do you think there's room for the Saudi central bank in the Emirati central bank to have to go beyond the Fed. Have you ever seen that before. No we don't think so. So we expect a full follow through for Saudi UE. In fact when you look at the interbank rates and you see it actually be below what's happened in the US at rates because there's a lot of oil money coming back many parked at first Abu Dhabi banks to be honest about then doing this sitting there on an incremental basis as of last year. And that's really reduced the spreads Cyber versus labor in Saudi. That's a whole different story. In fact Saudi we saw in fact an 80 basis points widening of the spreads. Cyber labor. Yeah. And that's because credit growth is sealed by 14 percent. Deposit growth is less than 9 percent. So liquidity has been tightening as that liquidity of lots of higher oil is actually flowed into PIF rather than is in the banking system. Okay. I want to get through some of that some of the other sort of major clues that you have. You talk about the correlation between higher oil and equity. So we've gone I believe inflows from global asset managers being underweight the region. You'd have higher oil. To what extent will higher oil undermine a hundred dollars. Nobody seems to know where to go. Literally nobody knows where oil will go. Bank of America is a hundred and thirty other people say 80. To what extent is hundred dollar oil give or take priced into the equity narrative. Well a lot is obviously priced in. If you look at the price earnings of of the percentages is he is about a 50 percent premium to the to the emerging markets. So a lot of this pricing if you look at some individual stocks some of them have been you know beyond their fair values like a stock like Michael Barr for example its rating at 65 times earnings simply because of index flows. So a modest price. However I think there's still a lot of upgrades and consensus estimates have gone through particularly for the banks the Saudi banks particularly but also commodity plays would benefit from significant widening in their margins. So I think that that 50 percent premium and reality maybe 20 or so. So I don't think there's a lot of downside. If if if less oil prices were to come down from here then we see a lot of downside from for the GCC equities. Plus I think the SPR really release also coincides with actually supportive outlook for oil prices down the line because in fact that you see that the 40 month future is actually creeping up. Yeah because obviously Saudi of us will want to rebuild its stockpiles but let's hope they can get their hands on the physical oil to rebuild their stockpiles. Otherwise it could be the gravest policy misstep of all time. And I'm drawn to your call on EMR developments. You're adding an undrawn to obviously the narrative around immigration sheet. What kind of models of immigration are you guys looking at and how does that translate back to not just EMR developments but I suppose there's a ripple effect around that sector as well isn't it. Yeah. So if you look globally as the house builders in the US have been under pressure so why would you pick up EMI Def basically. That's that's a question of. We start to see a significant influx of immigration. As of March as of the conflict. So a lot of immigration from Russia and also Ukraine anecdotally we can see and that is not supporting real estate prices rents et cetera. So net net Dubai has been attracting a lot of more immigration. What's the risk that we go from the grey list to the blacklist because of all of the Russian influx. Is that a real risk. I think we need to manage this very carefully. I want to make sure we go back to you know we avoid a blacklist. The risk is not that substantial. I think we will want to make progress on that. But at the same time we've seen a lot of influx of Russian money. And you think the correct KYC is being done. Banks are extremely diligent. I mean they're very serious about. It's a risk it's a risk if you buy banks here. So you can see that I mean the embody all the other banks are having very high standards particularly international banks have extremely high standards. And KYC given you when you have a globe as your global bank. We never want to run into troubles with particularly if you have U.S. operations.