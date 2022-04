00:00

One thing that really struck me from you in the team's research is this idea that you're starting to put a curve steepness back on and it kind of feels like this is what the entirety of the market started to do yesterday. So walk me through your thinking there. Yeah I think that you know the fact that we have Bullard comments yesterday really just adds conviction to the view that we're going to see investors shift away from that duration. And we are going to see more of that curve steepening. And I think you know QT plays a large component of that. So the fact that we are going to see about 600 billion run off the balance sheet so far this year that is likely going to feed into those longer term yields. And so I think really what the two key things we're watching for now are one if we continue to see those upside inflation surprises that is likely going to send that 10 year yield higher. And secondly if we start to see the Bank of Japan ECB become a little bit more hawkish we're going to see that spill over into those global term premiums which still remain exceptionally low. So I think ultimately it's curve steepness is the way to go at this point. Well I mean to be fair and I wonder what you think of this call Barclays. They say go along the 10 year. They see yields at two point three percent basically saying OK the market's overreacting. And he sort of this balance sheet being priced into the markets the balance sheet unwind. It's already there. At the same time they're saying look real rates look too high given we're neutral rate estimates are that they should be lower. And there's this risk of a hard landing. So just stir the up some as the market's gone way too far. Is that a fair characterization. I think that is a fair fair characterization. And the fact is look how much market pricing is for Fed hikes already. And so it's our view that we're are going to see yes they're going to have to tighten policy but ultimately we do expect them to pause later this year. And that's largely reflective of the fact that they're going to have to balance the growth risks as well. Yes inflation is coming in harder than expected. But ultimately they do still want to support the broader economic backdrop.