Mounting pressure the EU bans Russian coal imports targeting Putin's energy revenue. For the first time the US Congress turns the nation into a trade pariah sharply higher. James Bullard warns the Fed may be behind the curve calling for rates at 3 percent or more this year. Plus the home stretch as France's presidential election looms. Polls show Amanda Lang poll leads a Marine Le Pen narrowing further. Good morning Danny. I give you a spread on the neutral rate. Plus Stock Evans on the doves to the hawkish dissenter of bullet 2.5 to three point five percent. Where's your neutral rate. Good morning. Good morning. The man a man. That debate is underway and as it's underway you see this big sell off hitting the long end of the curve. Ten thirty is all back at levels since twenty nineteen. All suggests that we're seeing an unwind to some of those steep inner trades. Now have we gone a little bit too far. Have we just taken the envelope and pushed it a little bit too far. That's the question. As you see duration selling momentum round policy you have the spit in the company of course. I don't think they're hugely divergent. You've got Barclays same pile in here. Shipping made you want to you. You want to pick up two point six three percent. You want 30 basis points. You can take it down to two point three. And then on the other side you've got Bank of America saying you've got about a bit of a dislocation from reality and you can see use up at 3 percent. So Danny I think there is this idea from Barclays that the Fed's balance sheet run off as a catalyst for higher prices is behind us. Look at the forward real rates that are too high. Danny. Yeah I guess that's the suggestion that things are ever done. But that Bank of America point is that it is worth hedging a 3 percent yield on the 10 year yield. There's a bear supply demand dynamic and we're seeing a reset of long term inflation expectations. So how did it play out in markets. The dollar. Yes it got the message. There's called an interest rate differential. You're looking at one of the best weekly gains in over a month for the dollar. Oil's just prevaricating around a hundred dollars. Where's all the raw war premium gone. You can't just see a shift in that dollar. There's a big call from J.P. Morgan on commodities up another 40 percent. As I say to you. Oil is around this hundred dollars. First back to back weekly losses by nearly two point six percent. And Bank of America stood at one hundred thirty bucks on that two point sixty five percent. We've been through the bond debate. I wonder what dollar yen remain on its knees. Or could the Bank of Japan is one of the ex officials suggests move on the yield target. That may have some heady implications for dollar yen. Danny. Yes. So far any sort of the dollar yen moves have been just jaw boning from the Bank of Japan. No real action yet managed when it comes to elsewhere in Asia stock index. The indices MSCI Asia Pacific Index down about one tenth of one percent some pretty flat on the day. Some steep losses though in Hong Kong. Tech that due to regulation fears. Also some of the damage in U.S. tech over interest rate concerns. You're a stock safety features. Those are up eight tenths of a percent playing catch up to yesterday's gain in the US equity market which Europe missed out on. But when it comes to the US similar to Asia where it's basically flat to downwards. But again want to point out another day another future session of underperformance in small caps. That growth picture that growth concern as the Fed starts to slam on the brakes slowly creeping into equity markets minus. OK. Danny that's to say of play fairly muted on the equities front. The reporters around the world are standing by. Bruce Einhorn gives us the very latest on the Russian sanctions. Stephen Engle has the updates on the lockdowns in Shanghai and she's on tour in Europe. It's Francine Lacqua for their Paris and France elections ahead of this weekend. Danny. I mean it's kicking things off with Ukraine where in the wake of atrocities the US Congress has voted overwhelmingly to strip Russia of its normal trade status. Also banning imports of Russia's gas oil and coal taking to the squeeze. The US has the EU rather has also agreed to ban coal imports from Russia. The ban marks the EU's first move targeting Moscow's crucial energy revenue. For more on this we're joined now by Bloomberg's Bruce Einhorn. Bruce how significant are these latest sanctions. Well Danny this triggered the sanctions from the US are a bit symbolic because they're codifying putting into law things that President Biden had already ordered through executive order. So there won't be a huge change there. I mean it is significant that you had 100 senators although for this. So unanimity in U.S. Congress is a rare thing. Almost all members of the House voted for it as well. There were three Republicans who voted no. But otherwise there was consensus. So that does send a strong message significantly with with this there are now 25 percent of the world's countries accounting for about 58 percent of global GDP have now terminated normal trade relations with Russia since the start of this war. When it comes to the energy the the real focus is on what the Europeans are doing. So we heard yesterday that Europe is going to be banning the import of coal from Russia taking effect this summer. The question now is what happens with oil with gas according to Poland. The European Commission is going to start working on that working towards some sort of a ban on those items. Whether they'll be consensus on that from the EU is a big question because countries like Germany Austria Hungary depend so much on imported gas from Russia. The third area to watch is Japan. Japan is likely to read will try to reduce or eliminate its imports of coal from Russia. This we heard today from the Japanese trade minister that Japan's prime minister. She is going to be having a press conference a few hours from now. We're expecting that he'll be announcing additional sanctions that. Bruce thank you very much. Bruce Einhorn with the very latest on the sanctions on Russia. Now as most of the world moves from the pandemic the situation in Shanghai looks fairly desperate. The lockdown is separating parents from children. It's denying the elderly access to medical care. It's putting thousands of people into isolation units. Let's get to our North Asia correspondent Stephen Angle. He has the latest on probably one of the biggest crises the president G has faced. I mean the scale of unrest or pushback. Stephen can you give the world some context. Well just look at that footage you just saw of the overpasses in Shanghai. I've been to Shanghai so many times. It is a bustling metropolis the most cosmopolitan city in China the financial capital the second richest city after Beijing. And twenty five million people it is dare I say excuse the analogy but a bit of a ghost town right now. And you know there is no end in sight to this zero Covid strategy or a dynamic clearing as they're calling it. They're keeping the city in lockdown. Twenty five million people if you're not in lockdown in your home you've been sent to isolation. So everybody who's been infected plus the close contacts at latest count. One hundred and fifty thousand. Just close contacts many of which even those who test positive are asymptomatic are sent into isolation. People's patience is running thin. And if you've ever been to Shanghai you know they've kind of marched to the beat of a different drum in Shanghai. They're a different breed and they are complaining. Unlike in other places they are a bit more vocal. And Bloomberg News has talked to people who are in their homes for now going on two weeks. And they're saying we need to eat. They're screaming from the rafters from their balconies. And also we want our freedom. That's a very dangerous slogan to be chanting in China. And that's why it is a significant challenge to Xi Jinping perhaps his best biggest domestic challenge since he took office in 2012. If that kind of sentiment if that kind of pushback as you said madness start spreading to other cities like Jillian in the north it's been in lockdown for nearly a month. What if they start pushing back. That's the big concern. Stephen thank you very much for keeping us updated on the latest in China. That Stephen Engle our chief North Asia correspondent there. Now from China to France where the first round of French presidential elections takes place this coming Sunday. Polling indicates that the gap between President Macron and Marine Le Pen is narrowing. Let's get over to Paris where Bloomberg anchor Francine Lacqua is monitoring the election for us. So Francine describe to us the current atmosphere with the first round approaching considering that these polls have started to narrow. Yeah. The polls Danny and good morning have started narrowed quite significantly and so it's still improbable that Marine Le Pen becomes president. But now it's not impossible which is why you see a lot of the chatter here about two people going to vote or not going to vote. Now this is how it works in France. You have a first round two candidates on Sunday. If somebody gets more than 50 percent that's it. They become president. That's unlikely. If you have a full breakdown for the first round you have Amanda Lang McCall pulling it around 27 percent Marine Le Pen twenty one point five percent. And then the third one is Jihye Lee short 15 percent. I've also seen some polls where he's at 17 percent. So let's put these three candidates as a possible runner in love in the second. Of course round the second round is on the 24th. Now what is happening at the moment Daniel Manners is that if you look the narrow of the polls and the margin of errors if we did have a runoff between Amanda Lang Annmarie Horden Marine Le Pen it's 100 percent unclear who would win. Now it might you might call of course still has the advantage. But Marine Le Pen again this is a repeat of 2017 at the time was very anti euro. She was very anti Europe. And that's what the French did not like this time round. She readjusted her campaign so that she's less anti euro but still is very focused on anti globalization anti-immigration. And she seems to be tapping something that the French citizens really want which is being taken care of especially with the rising cost of living. A lot of questions now on how Emmanuel McCall can of course widen that lead and maybe focusing less on what's happening outside and focusing more on what's happening in France. But certainly you know what could have been a snooze fest to the election is now perking up and a lot of questions on what happens on Sunday. Nancy thank you. Another glorious balcony for Francine Lacqua with a backdrop. Francine Lacqua. Onto. In Paris. OK Francine put this throughout the morning and she'll be in Paris all weekend for the election later this hour. She also joined the team. She's got a great interview. The Axis senior economist Francine Lacqua joining the team. Six thirty a.m. London time. Danny let's take a look. It's fine. At 12 p.m. U.K. time. You have the ECB. Fabio Panetta is scheduled to speak at an event in Barcelona. Then that will be followed by Brazil's latest inflation data. Of course that surge in commodity prices food prices likely means that inflation rose in March for South America's largest economy minus. OK. One thirty p.m. U.K. time. We're expecting Canada and the unemployment figures and later today we get the U.S. wholesale inventories. And finally Russia's CPI and GDP numbers are due out at 5 p.. Coming up on the show we're going to talk markets. The Fed dollar cashes in the highs. Why has the U.K. steepest for a fourth day in a row. I think it's fairly appropriate that we move our policy closer to a neutral position but I think we need to do it in a measured way. We're in the middle of adjusting monetary policy from our very accommodative stance after Covid towards a neutral setting by the end of the year probably certainly early next year depending on what the pace will be. This Taylor Rule calculation is telling us that where we should be a minimal under minimal assumptions very generous assumptions. It's saying you should be a three and a half percent where we actually only one third of one percent or thirty seven and a half basis points. So you're too low by about 300 basis points. This officials are way ahead of where they see the right path heading. Those comments come after this week's Fed minutes which outlined plans to pad the central bank's balance sheet by more than a trillion dollars a year. And in an unsurprisingly dominating the fillets of traders say it IBEX is the senior executive officer at Capital High Preoccupied. Was he about the Taylor rule. Say it. Good to see you. Thanks for joining us. So there's there's the dissenter the arch hawk. We need to go back 300 basis points which is what Bullard is calling for. Do you think we need that level of rate hikes to quell inflation. I mean there is this debate about whether neutral rate is Bostic and Evans a two and a half Bullard at three and a half. Your cold. Well I think we're you know we're actually walking a pretty tight line in terms of the Fed what the market overall is looking at basically where inflation is. Well to the CPI right now. And actually what the Fed is talking about is actually moving and normalizing rates relative to the transitory inflation cycle. So whereas we were at 7 plus right now I think the Fed's targeting eventually a 3 percent three and a half percent through the quarter. But this is all contingent on what plays out in terms of this cycle. So if we do see some supply side constraints especially coming out of China we could see the Fed step back a bit. Right now we're actually think more alone and going for two point seventy five that going back to pre Covid levels and beginning to enter into seeing what the trends or inflation cycle looks like. If we see it considerably increase in inflation that 3 1/2 number 3 percent actually might be under shooting that the Fed's target may see the Fed move much more aggressively. So long as we don't see inflation runaway we can actually see the Fed comfortable 3 percent. Well all that being said so you are still bullish on US equities really the US growth story even if we do see an aggressive Fed. I wonder what you would say to those who are less optimistic because we have a Fed who is prioritizing inflation over everything including growth that they're willing to sacrifice that growth story. What do you say to that argument. Well those two points really if you if you're if you're bearish or bullish equities has to be based on underlying consumption in the US. Well what we've seen basically during this golden period over the past two years is the underlying savings in the US are strong. You have a strong and you have you have strong wage inflation which is at the same time corporate side has actually maintained their profit margins by being able to pass off their costs to the consumer. So you still have a strong robust consumer on that side. So given that perspective and given trends or inflation cycle we're basically we expect inflation to drop a simpler time. I still think that we're in this consolidation period now. But but overall our growth in the US remains robust. And I think that as long as the consumer as long as housing remains robust we could see a rebound in equities. Mortgage rates are at 5 percent. They are exceptionally. Those generations have never paid a 5 percent mortgage. That was the last time you paid a 5 percent mortgage from silting Eastern 4:00 Eastern 4:00 Eastern. Forever young daddy. What is all this influx. What is up to this day. Two to the dollar. Again we've got a strong momentum there. It seems as if the affects market is leading into the rates differential story. Well the epic story isn't as as clearly defined as the race story right now. Primarily because we're looking at supply side. So when we look at we look at the facts for example we're looking at the euro or you are is under tremendous amount of stress primarily because if you create a of story and also at the same time you have French elections which we have extremes of both on both spectrums. So we could see dollar weakening slightly against the euro on a on a relief rally on the French elections. But overall you have to look at the differentials in the growth story. Europe is much more susceptible to a slowdown given the relationship to Ukraine and Russia. Energy prices relative to the US which is a bit more isolated in that sense. So we could see the dollar top around a bit. But overall. The euro I think we're looking for sell any rally. I still keep my call for parity eventually over the next six months. At the same time the other side of the equation is commodity currencies which are basically Covid Aussie Kiwi. Now you're seeing some strength there primarily because of the supply side. You have copper nickel always production side commodities which are actually at multi-year highs. So it does still supporting those bears. If we actually see a further decline in the coal the situation in China is an improvement. We could see a look at those peers power off as again the dollar rise. However if we seek supply side constraints stay. Those are still supported. So it's a nice big bold call there on some euro dollar parity. You're going to stick around with us. We'll get more big bold calls for me. That's right. Abra Abkhaz senior executive officer at our capital. Now let's get to the First World News Juliette Saly standing by in Singapore. Hi Jules. Hey Danny. UK companies are raising starting salaries at the fastest pace on record according to a regular survey by the Recruitment and Employment Confederation. March say saw you join a pay climb more than at any time since polling began in 1997. Worsening labour shortages giving workers unprecedented bargaining power with low unemployment and fewer European Union candidates. Adding to the squeeze. Get Taji Brown. Jackson has been confirmed to the U.S. Supreme Court making history as the first black woman ever to join its ranks. Jackson is a Harvard Law School graduate and former public defender. She'll join the top U.S. court when Justice Stephen Breyer retires this summer. Global news 24 hours a day on air and on Bloomberg Quicktake powered by more than twenty seven hundred journalists and analysts in more than 120 countries. This is Bloomberg Manus Cranny. Joe thank you very much. Pick it up from there. Coming up the virus continues to spread. China's new record policy comes under pressure with residents in cities under lockdown facing shortages. We have this story. This is Bloomberg. Welcome back to Bloomberg Daybreak Europe. I'm Dani Burger in London with Manus Cranny in Dubai and Manus. Because of lockdowns in China concerns about growth and regulatory issues around tech Chinese stocks have been underperforming that of the US. I got a nice chart for us that shows the trend of comparing the two indices the CSI 300 and the S & P 500 continuing to decline. Our guest this hour side. Likes Chinese stocks. Let's get to them. Senior executive officer at our capital. So side. You like China but you also like the US. So to what degree does this relationship normalize. Well two issues. One is we'll see obviously some pullback from Chinese equities and Chinese ISE over the past two or three months especially given the religion free China and Russia. So there's basically been some outflow there but no overall fixed income inflow has been stable and actually tapered off a bit into China. What I see really essentially is that we've going past this phase and there is definitely value right now especially in Chinese tech stocks. What I what I keep thinking is that we're going to pass this phase where China normalizes their Covid situation. And I I still think that if you are a long term holder China is definitely the place to be right now. What about on the bond side. Because if we go back a year ago everybody came and said by Chinese bonds that you differentiate between China and the U.S. has compressed. Now there are calls. I think the language that's being used is for formal policy state kinds. So cabinet on Wednesday call for policy tools at the appropriate time is the differential. This is that the 10 year spread if there's a shift in policy how would you be inclined to step in and pick up China relative to the U.S. given the yield compression that using fixed income fixed income or now is a bit different in the US versus versus China. China is a much more planned type of economy. What we're seeing right now is the Chinese authorities actually moving towards a target that almost it would imply some type of easing over the course of the next few months especially given the Cold War situation. So you'll definitely see appreciation is still in Chinese underlying asset. The other thing I think I want to point out is that there has been a shift right now in terms of viewing China as a secondary type of reserve versus the dollar especially with the US weapon easing dollar especially with Russia. There's been a shift to actually move out. The dollar rises to more secondary havens such as the Chinese one right now. Now it isn't the a market space but looking to see season some sovereign movement toward Chinese fixed income that we haven't seen historically especially corporate side. So I think what you'll see is stability in Chinese fixed income ISE for further appreciation given that he stands on rates over the next few months. But but by the same token the US is much more reactive story. Now we know that they're are moving forward. We know that there's 50 basis points coming in this meeting possibly the next meeting. We know this 20 points coming in this year. So it's much more reactive towards the rate of inflation over the next few months and quarters. So if we see the appreciation rates we could see fixed income weaken considerably. If we see some kind of flattening we could see the Mexican market rally again. OK. Mounting pressure the EU bans Russian coal imports targeting Putin's energy revenue. For the first time the US Congress turns to the nation into a trade pariah sharply higher. James Bullard warns the Fed may be behind the curve. Contra rates at 3 percent or more this year. Plus the home stretch as France's presidential election looms. Polls show Emmanuel Macron lead over Marine Le Pen narrowing further. For those based in the LME inventories are at their lowest since nineteen ninety seven is another short squeeze on the way. It's a thing of beauty that isn't it. I mean it's almost it's almost it's almost Picasso. These are the six main contracts. We're sleepwalking. I love the language in this story. Those are the inventories. That's the short version of a boy's sleepwalking towards a stock. Right. And the drawdown on zinc 60 percent drawdown on zinc. And that's Trafigura withdrawing significant volumes. But this goes to a much broader active allocation M which is inflation hedges are rising. People are generally underweight their exposure to commodities and they're playing that catch up element because of the re weighting of commodity within the equity indices. Yeah within the overall portfolio. But to do. Did you see that call from JP Morgan yesterday. They said commodities could rally 40 percent another 40 percent because of exactly what you're saying because of that placement. But huge. Absolutely huge. All right. Well let me take us into what the equity markets are doing this morning monster. I would not describe these moves pretty steady. You're looking at MSCI Asia Pacific Index just flipping into the green being led by China. We're just talking the site IBEX of our capital who likes China likes the rate differential story European equities those also faring better this morning as well playing a little bit of catch up. European equities ended lower yesterday. The S & P 500 higher therefore gaining today. Meanwhile U.S. futures treading water but underperformance in those small cap cyclical indexes minus. Danny let's slip it across. I found a fact. Well sorry Mike Malone sent me a note. I'm like find a fact and I'm off of a drainpipe. Here we go. The dollar a dollar is flat. But it's the fifth consecutive quarter of gains. An alphabet remain bullish of the dollar. They expect it to break higher against G7 currencies. That goes back to our capitals. Call on euro dollar parity in six months. Brent is staggering around one hundred dollar mark. And by the way it's the best week again in a month for the dollar. As I say oil staggers around 100 dollars. The RBI is calling a 100 dollar oil for 2023 when it comes to their planning. You're also seeing yields in India at the bottom of your screen breaking 7 percent the highest since 2010 19. And the 10 year paper two point six five percent. Goldman Sachs. Go see inflation topping right here at around 4 percent. Our capital also seeing a return to three three and a half percent in inflation. Those are just the most recent calls. Danny. Well let's get back to some of the European assets story which at the moment is starting to take some of its cues from the first round of French presidential elections which takes place this Sunday. Now the recent polling madness it's indicated that the gap between President Macron and Marine Le Pen has started to narrow. So let's get to Bloomberg's Francine Lacqua who's on the ground in Paris tracking the election for us and is with the guest Francine. Yeah. Thank you both. I'm joined now by the AXA senior economist Fosler a board to game theory exactly what the means for the economy. Certainly we're seeing some movements amongst some traders trying to say look it's improbable but not impossible for main event to become president. So what does her anti-immigration anti globalization policies mean for the economy. And for that I couldn't be more happy to be joined by force. There is a first of all good morning and a noisy but beautiful berries. Even if a little bit overcast I feel right at home. Give me a sense of what a Marine Le Pen presidency could look like. It's improbable but not impossible. Are you focusing on dead or are you focusing also on her possibly scaling back some of the reforms if not reversing some of the reforms that Michael Barr competent place. I think that two things. One is that it's actually to be two elections. So we have to focus on the presidential election. Then we have to see the first round the sun. Then we have another two rounds in June of parliamentary elections. So of course the president has a large significant powers with his peers when it comes to implementing foreign affairs reforms and policy. And clearly has stance which has been a bit under hidden in terms of EU policies is not really calling for exiting the EU anymore. But what he's calling for is really sort of two a renegade out to two to really not implement EU treaties at this time. So that's really a concern that we have. Yes. And you're right for international audience it's a good reminder. So we have two rounds of presidential action. But then you could have a main Le Pen president if she gets through. But then parliamentary election that doesn't support her party. And so she'd be very limited in what she can do. But at the moment what does she stand for. As an economist do you worry about a debt under present main Le Pen if she becomes it. I think I think that's right. I think that's that's worrying. I mean her her proposals are certainly would be breaking the trend. From what we've seen from Mr. My call and I saw the past present for the past 20 years there's a lot of uncertainty of what she would actually be able to implement. And there would be it would be very difficult to see how the economy was stand on its two feet going forward. I mean there is a lot of confidence in that that needs to be restored especially at the current juncture. But we are facing we are facing a significant European social crisis with the war between Russia and Ukraine. So I think from that perspective it would be certainly unsettling from an economist point of view. Have you modeled what a presidency behind her would look like in terms of spending in terms of help to social care. When she says she will funded by you know taking away aid to foreign that will not go very far. No absolutely. And it's very difficult because she hasn't really laid out very clearly how she intends to finance her measure. So of course on the front line is quite nice and it's increasing purchasing power. That's the thing is appealing to the public and certainly as being underpinning her rise in the polls. But the whole structure of the financial market collective how this reflects in the dynamics and in markets pricing as well that there's very good business. The other thing we need to of course remind everyone is that depending on what happens on Sunday when you start a real other campaigning in terms of you know debates and either candidate could do well or badly. How do you model it when you enter my second term as president. So will his policies change. Will he be able to do more reforms. Will this economy be in a better shape than how he found it. So I think again I think that the key part here are the parliamentary elections. And for Mr. McCall to win the second round which is right now where the latest polls are saying. I mean it's not quite clear to all whether he would have an absolute majority again and whether even that keen majority would be stable across time. I mean we can easily remember back in twenty twenty twenty four countries with 17 and President Hollande even he had an absolute majority on paper. But then we had the so-called second earth and he was not selected. But after all. So I think again I think it's very important to bear in mind that it's the Jews those June elections. And how did the political landscape. Exactly. Because of course depending on who is in charge in parliament it gives support to the president or not. All right. Let's say that we have a lame duck president that it's either President Mark Gurman President Le Pen with a parliament that's actually not behind the reforms. What's the status of the French economy right now and what's its place in Europe. I think it's pretty good. I think it's pretty good. I mean when you look at how Francis performed throughout since May 17 and more importantly through other Covid crises it's above his right now. And when you look at the current dynamics with the Russia Ukraine conflict in terms of its dependence dependency to gas to patrol and it's rather inward looking services intensive economy it's rather poised to be rather well performing from that perspective. So I think in relative terms of course I think it is really looking rather bright versus together versus peers that need to spend. I mean inflation is a huge concern. And again you know there is a lot of I was watching a lot of French TV and a lot of questions are whether if there is a rise in the far right with main not Ben is it Emmanuel McCall's fault because he hasn't done enough to support the poorer parts of France. I don't think so I think. I mean one inefficient is half in France versus its peers. So I think fiscal measures here are looking a lot. That's a theme. We continue to have the low purchasing power in and out of this on this election. So from that perspective I think the momentum I think we will be regain after the initial potentially contraction of GDP we may see through to the future looks looks rather bright. And and it's not so much concerned about the economic development. I think what he's really concerned about. I think it's we have to mark to market expectations Paul. I think what we have right now is it's difficult to project oneself into what is what is going to be a stick around looking. And there's a lot of uncertainty. We have to see what the different defeated candidates will say. We say on Sunday night the TV debate next Wednesday we'll say between the between the two between main event and my call and whether turnout can be a surprise. Again this turnout is crucial in this. We saw a wobble when it comes to French yields and French bonds. Of course this is also a time when the ECB is going to start to normalize and get rid of QE. What does it mean for for French assets. I think again I think back to I mean beyond sort of the political noise around the next two weeks obviously when you put yourself in a forward into what's in it wasn't economic fundamentals are going to think back to back to what it was saying a minute ago. I think it's really it's really clear. As for the bigger sentence here I mean that where we stand that France is really poised to perform well and of course bearing no structural break into a whole policy making is going on bigger certainty which may be protracted. Of course we have to wait for the election period to be over and have true clarity there. But otherwise the fundamentals will look rather great. So I think it should it should really pan out rather well in my opinion. So I keep an eye on that that analysts have a 12 month price target on Volvo of two hundred thirty four point two. You're going to see more and more and more of these European companies now beginning to deliver context around the Russian exposure. Danny. I wouldn't be surprised to see more like Volvo where they're really trying to emphasize the small amount of their sales in our Russia saying then 20 21 3 percent of net sales were attributable to Russia. I mean let's get to our other top stories here with the first word. News is Juliette Saly in Singapore. Hi Jules. Hey Danny. EU member states have agreed to ban coal imports from Russia. The sanctions package coordinated with the US and UK also bars most Russian trucks and ships from entering the EU. In the United States Congress voted overwhelmingly to strip Russia of its normal trade status putting it in the same category as pariah states such as North Korea and Cuba. A ban on imports of gas oil and coal also passed with bipartisan support. Credit Agricole has acquired a minority stake in Italy's Banco APM as the lender expands further in its second largest market. The French bank says the nine point one eight percent holdings strengthens the solid relationship with Italy's third biggest lender. The purchase will spark speculation of a takeover amid the rapid consolidation of the Italian banking sector. Global news 24 hours a day on air and on Bloomberg Quicktake powered by more than twenty seven hundred journalists and analysts in more than 120 countries. This is Bloomberg Markets. Joe thank you very much. Well food prices as we know have been rocketing and they have hit all time highs this year. And that was before war broke out between two of the world's biggest food producers. Russia's invasion of Ukraine is threatening to amplify an already brewing food crisis that could have huge global consequences. Bloomberg's Oliver Crooke reports. When the price of anything goes up the consequences reach far beyond what you'd expect. But perhaps most of all when it comes to food. In 2010 surging food prices helped spark the Arab Spring. Lives were lost. Regimes fell and the consequences are still with us. Once again food prices are rising fast. Energy costs broken supply chains and surging demand were just some of the factors that have driven food prices to their first record high since the Arab Spring. And that's all before a war between two of the world's biggest food producers. Ukraine is called the breadbasket of Europe and taken with Russia to account for about a quarter of global trade. They produce more than half of the world's sunflower seeds and oil. Nearly 20 percent of the barley now throw in rising energy prices and processing. Transporting even refrigerated food gets more expensive. Plus fertilizer production is extremely energy intensive. Less fertilizer means lower crop yield and prices rise even more. The pandemic revealed how complicated and fragile global trade systems are. Global agriculture. Perhaps even more so. Unlike metals for example food goes bad and crops take months to grow and are vulnerable to unpredictability like the weather. Rising food prices will be felt everywhere but the poorest countries in the world will be hit the hardest. And as all these factors compound the real fear is that record high will lead to record high and ultimately to a global food crisis with vast consequence. All of their reporting on the food price crisis and of course our and my question of the day how will rising food prices affect markets. Go to NYSE. Go on your terminal to weigh in on that discussion. Magnus. Well coming up on the show got the Bloomberg Quicktake RTX. They bought a few. The Bank of Japan that is an experiment. How does it impact the impact around the world on portfolios. This is Bloomberg. It's Bloomberg Daybreak Europe. Well they are an instrument used by the central bank and they allow investors to take a certain set of stocks. But the Bank of Japan Central Bank. Well they've been saddled with everything from propping up a market and boosting inflation to accelerating economic growth improving corporate governance and even encouraging gender equality. Joining us now is our Bloomberg intelligence ETF analyst Rebecca Sen. Rebecca great to have you with us. Cracking big take. What would the impact be if the DOJ decides to unwind its purchases. There'd be huge repercussions to the market in the market when not only dropped drastically by more than 5 percent but volatility would go up. The market has been so dependent on Bank of Japan to step in. So for instance if the topics dropped more than 2 percent the Bank of Japan will step in in the afternoon session. As we saw yesterday where Bank of Japan lost 70 billion yen. And so it's estimated that the Bank of Japan has a roughly 20 percent market share on the Japan market. And so we're talking about one point two trillion US dollars. And so there'll be a domino effect of what would happen to Bank of Japan if they unwound from institutional to retail investors. And it would not only affect Japan but it also the global impact. I wonder when we have to start preparing for changes in policy and gearing up for things like this when exposé official saying that the central bank is likely to address policy as soon as July. What more do we know. So the central banks have a whole host of tools that they could use. They could increase bond purchase. They could continue to artificially stimulate the market and they could even increase ETF purchase. In my opinion I believe that they may consider reducing ETF CAC that they currently have. And so the current cap on ETF is they have a 12 trillion yen and or target. And so for instance yesterday it was their fifth purchase year to date and it accounts for roughly 2 percent but they could reduce this cap to say 6 trillion instead of twelve. And so another day that they could potentially do is they could change the products that they buy. So for instance they're currently investing 100 percent into topics but they could rotate into Syndicate 2 to 5 or NIKKEI four hundred which are price weighted indices that compose a blue chip companies listed on the top the stock exchange. And so it's not sure what they will do but they do have a wide range of tools that they can pick from. All right Rebecca thanks very much. Really interesting stuff there Rebecca ISE from Bloomberg Intelligence on the bio OJ and their ETF stockpile. Now coming up Peter Teal stands up for criminal and blasts what he calls the finance jury on talk receipt. More on that in the crypto world next. This is Bloomberg. Welcome back to Bloomberg Daybreak Europe. I'm Dani Burger in London alongside Manus Cranny in Dubai. Billionaire entrepreneur Peter Teal has called Warren Buffett Jamie Diamond and Larry Fink. Members of a finance Jerry John Tucker see he contrast them with a quote revolutionary youth moment movements rather than embraces Bitcoin. Joining us now to discuss is our cryptos are joined often here Joanne. Of course we have this Bitcoin conference in Miami which among other things they unveiled this huge like electronic looking ball that I guess is supposed to be the future Bitcoin Bowl version of what's on Wall Street. I mean what's going on with this. And Peter Thiel these comments down in Miami. Yeah Danny I mean this is a conference where you get these people who are extremely passionate about Bitcoin and so Teal is really playing to that crowd right. He's saying that you know all you young people who are in Bitcoin this is super exciting and people who are critical of it are you know just just kind of old basically during autocracy. And of course Thiel is 54. Jeremy Diamond is 66. So he's not that much older. I mean Buffett is you know a little bit older than that. But you know he's he was is a provocative guy sometimes. Deal is. So this is kind of in line with things that he will say and he'll stir the pot a little bit. He was also very critical of ESG investing for instance. So he was kind of doing this to stir up the crowd probably and just say oh I'm on your side. Bitcoin is great. And people at the Bitcoin conference love to hear that bitcoin is great. Yeah they do. They want to hear a hundred thousand dollars as well and five hundred thousand dollars from Mike. No you guys let's tread carefully on the janitor obviously because I fall into the pedo thing. To the moon I fall into I fall into the Peter Thiel age category not wealth category. But if only I should buy some bitcoins. So come on Joanna. What's going on with this bitcoin. Have we broke or we're going to break this trend over fifty thousand dollars and then go to the moon. Well you know it doesn't look imminent. That's the thing. They're having this whole conference and Bitcoin is still stuck around forty three thousand. It got up to about forty eight thousand at the end of March but it's really been mired in this range again. And so many analysts are saying the unchain data look really good. They're talking about how supply gets bought very quickly. Small holders are buying it. You have the terra ecosystem buying it being buying bitcoin. That is a reserve. You have micro strategy buying but it hasn't quite translated to that higher price yet. So the analysts are really kind of disconnected from the price action at this point. Pretty interesting. 