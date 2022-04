00:00

Whereas the neutral rate Bostock and Charlie Evans they're in the traditional camp of 2.5 2.5 percent. Bullard says with 300 basis points to underpriced and he's calling for rates of three and a quarter percent by the end of this year. What does that do to your bond market. You've seen the short end of the curve use rising ever so slightly the longer end at coming off. Now what you have here is a momentum an on inversion a re steepening of the curve. There's a number of thoughts out there. JP Morgan see yields topping out at about two point three at two point seventy five to three percent. The biggest mispricing continues to be the real policy debate. Barclays wants you to step in and buy bonds at two point six percent but the target of two point three percent. They say the Fed balance sheet as a catalyst for higher rates is behind its Bank of America. They're still there at 3 percent in terms of where they are for rates. So that is the debate. The on inversion we will talk about that with the gas as we go through the morning to the oil market. Again prevaricating around one hundred dollars. Here we are. Were back at one hundred dollars. We dip below that for the first time since March. We're going for a back to back weekly losses this week. We're down about two point six percent if we hold at these levels whereas the war premium gone. You've got a trifecta of issues impacting the oil market the release from the SPRO the release from the IEA. But how much oil will the Chinese buy. And here's what Bank of America is saying. They are sticking to a hundred thirty dollars by the end of the second quarter to be 110 dollars by the end of the year. They say China will scoop up the excess from Russia. So the oil markets at the moment just dipping ever so slightly. And when you roll it over you begin to see the kind of momentum in the oil market as I say just skirmishing around the hundred dollar mark. Let's put that rest of markets in context. Juliette Saly with the team in Singapore Jules. Hey man. Well certainly Jim so August comments on the back of what we heard from Lael Brainard and more concerns about regulatory headwinds for Chinese tech weighing in on Asian markets today were down for a fourth session. And on track for a weekly loss of around two and a half percent even though you can see a little bit of upward momentum coming through in the latter part of the afternoon. Trade at Hang Seng Tech Index though certainly the underperformer Tencent there saying it will shut its game streaming site. And as I mentioned just more concerns about the crackdown on big tech. We're also looking ahead to the RBI rate decision in India coming through at the bottom of this hour. They are expected to remain on hold at 4 percent. But of course we're watching very closely their inflation outlook. Will that raise that to reflect costlier oil. And let's flip the board and have a look at what is happening in Sri Lanka because a new central bank governor here we know they are grappling with incredibly high inflationary pressures which are expected to remain in the double digits into 2023 a shortage two of dollars to pay for food and fuel really impacting the people of Sri Lanka. And we are expecting that the central bank will raise both the lending rate and the borrowing a benchmark deposit rather by a full percentage point. That will be coming through tonight. Time minus. Juliette thank you very much. Let's see what happens. We're waiting for the RBI to come out in just under 26 minutes as well. We'll speak with Jules through the morning show. Now the head of NATO is warning the world that the conflict in Ukraine could last a very long time. Jens Stoltenberg spoke in Brussels yesterday. Be prepared for the long haul. This war may last for weeks but also months and possibly also for years. Meanwhile the House of Representatives has passed and sent to President Biden the legislation that would bar U.S. imports of Russian oil gas and coal. Now the EU also agreed to ban coal imports in its first move targeting Moscow's crucial energy revenue. Let's bring in Bruce Einhorn. Bruce again momentous steps perhaps less of an impact for the United States economy than the consequence for Europe but just put the magnitude of what's been legislated or proposed legislation in front of President Biden. I think you're right minus the importance here is about what it signifies in terms of U.S. determination to continue to sanctioning Russia and also potentially where this could then lead the EU. The EU is really the the main importer of Russian oil Russian gas certainly much more than the US. And so the key thing is to look at what the Europeans are doing. So we know that there is this agreement now from the EU that they're going to impose a ban on imports of Russian coal. That's going to take it take effect a few months from now. The European Commission is also according to Poland going to start working now on setting up a ban on oil and gas imports. Whether you're EU members eventually agree to go along with that. That remains to be seen. We know that there are many countries Hungary Germany Austria highly reliant on Russian gas that are going to be opposed to any quick action on that. Regarding the comment from the secretary general of NATO he's not the only one talking about the possibility that this war will go on for a very long time. We heard something similar from the Joint Chiefs of Staff the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff the top military official in the US yesterday General Mark Milley. He said that this war is going to be a long slog. So unlikely that there'll be any major diplomatic breakthroughs mass. Bruce thank you very much. I think probably the strongest line that I've seen is Mario Draghi. It's it's quoted in all the papers Europe can choose between peace in Ukraine or their air conditioning. There you go. Boris thank you very much. Bruce Einhorn with the very latest on the legislative process on banning Russian commodities. The Chinese president Xi Jinping is facing one of his biggest crises since taken to office with growing public frustration over shortages in food and other essentials due to the Shanghai Covid locked down. Let's bring in our chief North Asia correspondent Stephen Angle. Stephen how far is Shanghai going to contain the IBEX. We're near the end of this lockdown. What is this signaling. Well it shouldn't be towards the end of it because it was scheduled to wrap up in Pucci the western side of Shanghai a couple of days ago. They started in the eastern side of the city with a lockdown at the beginning of last week March 28. So they've already just finished the second consecutive workweek and the lockdown is extending because they're finding so many new cases today. They found twenty two thousand new cases in Shanghai alone out of 24000 plus that they found nationwide. So Shanghai is getting the brunt of it. And if you know anything about Shanghai the Shanghainese they really marched to the beat of a different drum. They they didn't face a lockdowns throughout the last couple of years through the pandemic. Much like Hong Kong. But then the city is now being overwhelmed by by Omicron. The difference between Shanghai and Hong Kong is Shanghai is faced with this lockdown. And they're not happy with it. Bloomberg News has reported about people are shouting out their windows. You know we want to eat. So there's been shortage of food medicine access to health care etc.. They're also chanting slogans we want freedom. That's a very dangerous thing to be chanting in mainland China. And that's why it poses a bit of a threat to Xi Jinping because if this kind of defiance and pushback in Shanghai spreads to other cities that are in lockdown like dealing up in the north they've been in lockdown for nearly a month. Now if this starts spreading and there's no end in sight in Shanghai then they've got some problems on their hands as far as perception in the for the mainland for the Communist Party. Stephen thank you very much. Our chief North Asia correspondent Stephen Angle on the eruptions let's say from the windows in China. The billionaire entrepreneur Peter Thiel has called Warren Buffet Jamie Diamond Loafing members of the finance Jaron Autocracy opposed to revolutionary youth movement that embraces Bitcoin. He's blaming the finance titans for the digital currency currency's failure to reach 100000 dollars a benchmark that's popular among the assets diehard supporters. Let's get to our cross asset team editor Joanna Eisinger. Joanna what exactly is Peter Thiel saying and what is the bigger picture around his comments as he just long bitcoin and talk in his book. Hey man. Well he's he's a provocative guy. He often makes provocative comments. So in a way this is no surprise but he is definitely playing to the crowd at this Bitcoin conference right. They want to hear about how great bitcoin is. They get very excited about it. This has been the case you know at that conference for for multiple years. So him saying you know we could have this this great thing going on that works. I mean THIEL it is kind of funny. He's saying there's this financial Jaron Taurasi with a 66 year old involve Thiel is 54. So he's not that much younger than the people he's talking about. But one other interesting aspect of course is that Thiel is is helping Trump affiliated candidates in the U.S. midterm elections. You had Warren Buffett who endorsed Hillary Clinton in 2016. You have Diamond and Fink who were critical of the people who went into the the house on January 6th in the US and with those protests. So it may also be people that he kind of sees as as problematic. And he may want to set up this narrative for four more reasons. So that's one thing to be looking at as well. But you know this kind of fits into past things he said and it fits with the sort of goals that he he may have in future. Absolutely Joanna. Let's see. As you said it is almost evangelical gathering of the crypto world. Across asset editor Joanna Eisinger the very latest from Peter. Let's check in in the first world headlines from around the world. Juliette Saly is with me in Singapore Jules. Hey Matt ISE. Well Televisa has recorded another shooting marking the fourth such attack on an Israeli city in two weeks. Hospital and emergency officials say two people were killed and several wounded in the incident on Thursday evening. Concern has been high among the Israeli officials that violence could escalate as Muslims mark the holy month of Ramadan. Jews prepare for Passover at Christians for Easter. Turkey has ended its trial over the killing of Washington Post columnist Jim Alix Steel Gay and transferred the case to Saudi Arabia. It removes a key thorn in ties ahead of a planned visit by President Obama on the murder carried out by Saudi agents at the kingdom's consulate in Istanbul caused global uproar and tarnish the reputation of Saudi Arabia's crown prince. With a U.S. intelligence assessment concluding that he had likely ordered the operation gets Angie Brown Jackson has been confirmed to the U.S. Supreme Court. Making history as the first black female to ever join its ranks. Jackson is a Harvard Law School graduate and former public defender through the Senate confirmed last year to the powerful U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit. She'll join the high court when Justice Stephen Breyer retires in June or July. And Elon Musk who has been added to Twitter's board after accumulating a stake in the social network will join the CEO at an all hands meeting next week to address employee questions. It comes amid internal concerns about the impact the billionaire will have on the company's internal culture and policies. According to The Washington Post global news 24 hours a day on air and on Bloomberg Quicktake powered by more than twenty seven hundred journalists and analysts in more than 120 countries. This is Bloomberg minus Joe. Thank you very much. Still to come we're gonna get the assessment of the various factors impacting the Middle East equity markets with dot.com capital's. Yeah my. Up next we're going to discuss the implications of the hawkish central bank rhetoric on portfolio allocation to state streets. Rivet Edmonton. This is Bloomberg. I think it's really appropriate that we move our policy closer to a neutral position but I think we need to do it in a measured way. We're in the middle of adjusting monetary policy from our very accommodative stance after Covid towards a neutral setting by the end of the year probably certainly early next year depending on what the pace will be. This Taylor Rule calculation is telling us that where we should be at a minimum under minimal assumptions very generous assumptions. Saying you should be a three and a half percent where we actually only one third of one percent or thirty seven basis points. So you're too low by about 300 basis points. Punching goes out from Bullard. The Fed officials are weighing in where they see the rate path heading in the comments coming after Wednesday's FOMC minutes which outlined the plans to payback back the central bank's balance sheet by more than a trillion dollars a year. What did she make of it. Marie of Edmonton is a senior multi asset strategist at State Street. I look at your paper this morning. It's a two and a half percent tanzer two point six five percent. Bullard says with 300 basis points underpriced but the rates market has had a very aggressive run. So let's just start with where we are not and where the market has already taken the bond market too. Do you feel any sense of exhaustion in the ramp up in years. Are we at our peak of yields. Let's start with the tens. Maria good morning. Yeah. Good morning man. Good morning everyone. I mean a lot of what we're talking with clients right now is this 8 year old Max Fed hawkishness. The Fed has become I mean just think back. I don't know if we can remember where we were thinking about that six months ago. Back then we were thinking grateful. I don't know maybe we'll we'll price one two three hikes this year. Not where it's eight at nine. And they're talking about. Q So Fed got extremely hawkish in fairly short periods of time so cannot get more hawkish. I mean I doubt. And then market as it is there. So so for us is that we kind of got our market price. Why do you want aggressive central bank. And I mean I've been listening to last 10 minutes of your show and the number of problems Ford is facing right now with how would China lock down to have a war. War in Europe would have shootings in Israel that have extremely high commodity prices shows a number of concerns that that is there and then can affect the economic activity at ease. Is is is is right along. So what we potentially could be seeing is that now with prices for aggressive hiking cycle start of the hiking cycle maybe we can start taking the hikes out. And that's what the yield curve is telling me is a flattening of the yield curve. Is that each very difficult to sustain. Very right. Our aggressive hiking. Maybe that's part of the reason why we have. And I think it's probably deeper bond issues at play in the recent deepening of the A coming out of inversion. But Maria with that litany of challenges use Del even with this race narrative you still want to buy stock. So I want to know whether it's Tina YOLO or formal that's driving you. I think it's Tina and I think it's what's alternatives to stocks. So if you if your assets allocator I mean if you like think about traditional lesson classes. You have stocks bonds cash maybe a bit of commodities maybe a bit of gold. Like I turn the cliffs. That's pro alternative. Probably not a huge part of your food forum. And traditional investors I don't know many people who'll go more than I don't know 10 15 percent in tournaments. So between stocks bonds and cash I mean cash gives you nothing. With seven percent inflation bonds just had one of the worst quarters in history. And I'm not sure where out was that trouble. ISE. If you look at stocks I mean we still have decent earnings outlook. And to me is a more biggest attraction of stocks that have really strong strong come my lunches. So companies accumulated a lot of cash during a pandemic where you have to spend that. So pricing power is there. Companies have tons of free cash flows. They can pay dividends. So buying stock seems to be like almost like the safest option which stocks you buy. And you probably want to be maybe less aggressive as you previously had been. You may want to look at some defensive hedges but out of the asset classes I mean stocks real really all and they turn it off. So to me. Tina. So it's not like because we have fantastic outlook up. The other classes have a lot worse. So that's that's kind of the. But in this rising rate environment and here is that debate again between the growth to value and if you look at some of the morning notes this morning for example UBS they don't see a recession but they see Europe as being prime value for them. Morgan Stanley say Europe looks very cheap. You can see where I'm going with this narrative which is to assuage you assuage you from your view from your U.S. overweight relative to Europe. Would you agree or disagree with that proposition that even in the eye of a pretty awful. Pretty horrendous war situation an energy constriction in Europe. Do you think Europe looks cheap. Do you think Europe looks like a value proposition. I mean first of all you know you've known me long enough to know that I don't like value stocks. I'm a person who buys grows or buys better earnings for a while. Kind of more progressive things. And that's a world of low interest rates. And I it's ironic. Well we will get bond yields have gone up in the shorthand but in a very short space of time. But if I look at the slope of the yield curve I mean the market is not pricing very aggressive hiking cycle in the long run. Well we're having convergence towards that long grand. So I mean I still think that like very very flat yield curve where I am kind of low real interest rate kind of tell you that market is all we have of growth opportunities economic growth opportunities earnings growth growth opportunities in the world are not plentiful. And whereas a concentrated that concentrated in U.S. and that's what I want to buy. Well in Europe I mean we would. I'll be honest with you. We tried to buy Europe at the European stocks. Now our kind of our Europe our regional portfolio toward the end of last year. And the idea was cyclical recovery very strong uplift. And Europe is cyclical play. It's relatively cheap. But what we're having right now is a cyclical recovery can potentially be delayed with higher or higher energy prices with supply disruptions. So what I want is a little bit of safety in my fridge for now. I find a lot of that in us. Not no no not in Europe. I'm gonna show IBEX chart a little bit later on in the show there's some big calls out there on commodities for another 40 percent uplifting commodities no commodities in terms of the weightings the portfolio weightings. J.P. Morgan. Get ready for 40 percent rally in commodities. Are you shifting the weighting of commodity commodity stocks in any way or your commodity allocation on a forward basis. Yeah I would like commodity stocks. I think that's a really important point. I mean I think to put that in the tagline is that commodity stocks have lagged commodities underlying commodities. So oil has rallied more as an energy stocks metals post industrials and precious metals have rallied more than metals and mining stocks. So there is a little bit of that catch up to go but more so in addition to kind of just mechanical play what we half as those companies are commodity companies are again as they are higher commodity prices just dropped on that panel of those companies. Right. So they have a lot more earnings that have a lot more cash than free cash flow is fantastic. And when those those companies want to pay dividends they you buyback back. So that's kind of very shareholder friendly in the world that is very uncertain very unstable. Actually get getting killed getting some yield is very very attractive. So commodities look interesting. And looking at donation givens it's almost like very tough underperformance. So they're not expensive. Okay. You know what. Time is just wrong. I'd on the decades of underperformance but we've got the message on the call on the commodity side that the commodity stocks. Maria I'll get you one day to buy European Bank. And that will be a big red headline on Bloomberg TV. Maria that monitor the CEO of DAX strategist. Not yet. State Street. My guest this morning completely unconvinced. On the banks proposition this is Bloomberg. If you thought that you'd seen a commodity boom you've seen nothing yet. And a billionaire entrepreneur Peter Thiel calls Warren Buffett Jamie Diamond. Larry think members of the finance Jaron Taurasi opposed to revolutionary youth movement that embraces Bitcoin. We have the details. Let's get across to Juliette Saly. She's got the very latest on the markets. General autocracy I wonder I'm old enough to be part of that. I'll leave that with you Joe Weisenthal. I won't answer that one man. Certainly not on a Friday when we are all being friendly to each other. I know we're waiting for an RBA rate decision too. So we'll be wanting the echo function on the Bloomberg to look at that. And to also point out Sri Lanka has a rate decision later today to they are expected to raise both the benchmark deposit and lending rates by a full percentage point as they grapple with this high inflation. When it comes to the markets it is the tech players coming under pressure in the session. Once again concerns about China regulatory Platt cramp downs. Tencent has actually closed off its game streaming site. So that is hurting sentiment even further. And it's a little bit mixed when it comes to the other equity markets. You can see upside in the likes of the ASX 200 Indonesia looking good too. But it's pretty flat when it comes to movement on China's CSI 300. And overall we've got a regional benchmark index that's fairly unchanged too. But on track for a weekly loss Manus of around two and a half per cent. So when we talk about the property market in China where are the developers. You've got these bones. But what's behind the optimism. Yeah quite a big bounce today. You can see that index of developers listed in China up by about one point five percent on the lunch break has been up by more than 2 percent. This is really on the back of a JP Morgan called Turning quite pull it bullish excuse me on the SEC. Did they say a lot of the negatives have already materialized. We know about trading suspensions we know about defaults we know about weak sales. And they're actually now expecting a 15 to 20 percent upside from these lows that we saw in October 20 21. They're expecting a directional recovery therefore in share prices too. And when it comes to some of the top picks that JP Morgan likes they've upgraded Bunker Country Garden and China gin mouth to overweight. They're also saying their top picks for Long-Term Holdings that China oversees land and investment and sea land among the others is certainly some upside in that sector today as we see weakness in the tech players Magnus. Just thank you very much. Juliette Saly there with the very latest on the markets. Now Lebanon may be closer to aid from the IMF than ever before. Officials in Beirut reached a preliminary deal with the fund for a three billion dollar loan. And it's going to help it overcome its financial crisis. Or will it. Simone Foxman has the details so surmount to get this deal over the line. What do they need to do. Yeah it's not a done deal yet. Magnus so this deal needs to be approved by the IMF board and in order to even get passed to the IMF board for approval. Lebanon has to implement a series of reform pass those in parliament. Those include things like floating the exchange rate for its currency things like restructuring its outstanding debt with international creditors restructuring the banking system and then a comprehensive economic reform package that will change the way Lebanon functions. All of these things seen as very difficult particularly with elections just five weeks away. Analysts for the most part coming out and saying they don't believe this government as much as it may want to can pass all these reform packages before that May 15th set of parliamentary elections. We may it may take months for a new government to be formed that could actually go ahead and pass this reform package. And so that concern even though we saw bonds some of the defaulted bonds rally. But one other positive signal that we got yesterday Saudi Arabia and Kuwait will send their ambassadors back to Lebanon after a long running dispute about some comments a former government official made on Yemen. So perhaps we get a little bit more Gulf support than we had earlier for the country and that could be a positive as well. And the presidents of Yemen's internationally recognized government. He steps aside. So what does that mean for diplomacy on resolution of this war. You know it seems like a step in the right direction the president now former president he is a particularly divisive figure unable to unite even the factions in his own coalition and therefore not able to speak with a concerted voice. So now this will go to a council that may be able to at least speak for this internationally recognized government in terms of negotiations with the WHO is whether the filthy rebels backed by Iran actually come and sit down on the table and negotiate is something that's still very unclear. And a spokesman for them coming out and calling this a quote desperate attempt to rearrange the ranks of mercenaries. So at least the vocal response not necessarily a great sign. However we are seeing a cease fire mostly seem to hold despite some reports of violence. That's a positive. After several years we're seeing new money come in from Saudi Arabia and the UAE. We have to see me. Maybe this time is a little bit different. And the headline that we've been running through the morning again there seems to be this wave of terror in television's run us through the details. Two people are dead and there is a surge in violence. Yeah and many more injured. We've seen a massive security response and in the past couple of hours Israeli security forces saying that they had killed a suspect the suspected gunman in this attack after a shoot out that coming in just in the last few hours they identified him as a young man from the West Bank city of Jenin. We are very concerned about the prospect for more violence. And frankly folks have been for quite a while. And not only because relations between the Palestinians and Israelis seem to be at a stalemate but also because we're seeing a confluence of very important holidays to lots of religious groups. Ramadan beginning just a couple of days ago Passover beginning in just over a week and then also Easter on the calendar for this month. You know it's unclear exactly where we go from here. For the most part and I think this may galvanize a little bit the Israeli public. This happened in a very popular area of Tel Aviv outside a bar someplace where a lot of people are going to feel across the political spectrum that they may not be safe. Does this unite people behind the government and their security response. Does this potentially bring in Gulf actors the United States to try and take a little bit more of an active stance on the Palestinian side. We haven't yet heard from the government. We did hear some groups go out and praise this attack particularly Hamas calling it heroic. I mean you know what happens now remains to be seen. We hope it's about more violence. However. Samantha thank you very much. Martin Foxman at the financial center in Doha to rate decision first of the day India. It's a unanimous decision to leave rates unchanged at 4 per cent at the RB. I of course concerned about the global situation in regards to the war that could have an impact on global growth. So there remain up 4 percent which is think for any changes in the tone in Indonesian of language as to whether they will move away from keeping rates a lower rate for as long as is necessary. But these are the very initial top lines coming through from the A and P C at the RBI is continued accommodative stance is. I mean this is Asia's third largest economy. The other lines that are coming through here is that they are resolute and ready to defend the economy. That reassure but the strong buffers including large f ex reserves. But conflict in Europe has the potential to derail the global economy. And there is dollar rupee. As you can see the rupee is down. The dollar is stronger by a tenth of 1 percent. Well Mr Lewis Fed President James Bullard says he favors raising interest rates sharply to curb escalating inflation. Our next guest says he remains overweight. Saudi banks made a steep rate hike cycle. Yup. Is with him managing director head of equity research at Arkham Capital. So Bullard could see it as Warren Buffett says and there's room for 300 basis points of hikes to come. Do you think that's all priced into Saudi banks. Not yet. Our scenario is that structural interest rates will be increased by 3 percent versus last year and that gives us still 15 percent upside on average for the Saudi banks even more upside. And a couple of names like Saudi British Bank and Saudi National Bank particularly the latter hasn't performed as much as compared to other periods only up 10 percent. I suppose I on maybe doubled over the last 12 months or so. So there's still some some value in the Saudi banks. Obviously the risk is to overshoot. The natural interest rates are seen at about two and a half percent. I think U.S. Fed will try to cool down the economy and bring up the interest rates as fast as it can to bring to the national interest rate level or the neutral interest. Where do you think of that. Because that's the debate isn't between Charlie Evans Bostic and Bullard last night as this sort of gap 2.5 to let's call it 2.5 to three point five were. Where do your models suggest neutral is. Well for the short term I think it will overshoot the neutral level. I think that's clear. I think we could do certainly go to a 3 percent or so as it was underestimated is that the labor market really needs a slowdown for every job seeker. It has one point seven jobs basically. So that coincide with significant cooling down of the U.S. economy and therefore rates rates need to go beyond the neutral level. The debate is about a neutral level. Is it gonna be two and a half or three or three and a half. When you look at long term interest and long term inflation expectations there's still about 2.8 percent. If you look at the 10 year implied by my tips so you still have negative real rates. So you could easily see that going up to 2 to 3 percent level. I don't see that will be negative for it for global equities. One line that Hang Seng Malik suggested yesterday was that Gulf central banks may need to go further than the Fed which just on reflection in the past 24 hours struck me as as odd and strange. Do you think there's room for the Saudi central bank and the Emirati central bank to have to go beyond the Fed. Have you ever seen that before. No I don't think so. So we expect a full follow through for Saudi UAE. In fact when you look at the interbank rates and you see it actually be below what's happened in the US at rates because there's a lot of oil money coming back. I mean you're parked at First IBEW Bank to be honest. There's about 10 billion dollars sitting there on an incremental basis as of last year. And that's really reduced the spreads ISE versus labor in Saudi. That's a whole different story. In fact Saudi we saw in fact an 80 basis points widening of the spreads. Cyber labor. Yeah. And that's because credit growth is still by 14 percent. Deposit growth is less than 9 percent. So liquidity has been tightening as that liquidity of lots of higher oil is actually flowed into VIX rather than is in the banking system. Okay. I want to get through some of that some of the other sort of medicals that you have. You talk about the correlation between higher oil and equity. So we've got I believe inflows from global asset managers being underweight the region. You have higher oil. To what extent will higher oil at 100 dollars. Nobody seems to know where to go. Literally nobody knows where oil will go. Bank of America's eight hundred and thirty other people say 80. To what extent is hundred dollar oil give or take priced into the equity narrative. Well a lot is obviously priced in. If you look at the price earnings of the percentages Jesus he is about a 50 percent premium to the to the emerging markets. Right. So a lot this price. If you look at some individual stocks some of them have been you know beyond their fair values like a stock like Michael Barr for example was trading at 65 times earnings simply because of index flows. So a lot this price. However I think there is still a lot of upgrades and consensus estimates have gone through particularly for the banks. The Saudi banks particularly but also commodity plays would benefit from significant widening in their margins. So I think that that 50 percent premium in reality maybe 20 or so. So I don't think there's a lot of downside. If if if less than oil prices were to come down from here then we see a lot of downside from for the DCC equities. Plus I think the SBI release also coincides with actually supportive outlook for oil prices down the line because in fact they issued a 40 month futures actually creeping up. Yeah because obviously some of us will want to rebuild its stockpiles. Let's hope they can get their hands on the physical oil to rebuild their stockpiles. Otherwise it could be the gravest policy misstep of all time. And I'm drawn to your call on a more developments. You're adding an undaunted. Obviously the narrative around immigration sheet what kind of models of immigration are you guys looking at and how does that translate back to not just EMR developments but I suppose there's a ripple effect a rise in that sector as well isn't it. Yeah. So if you look globally every the house builders in the U.S. have been under pressure. So why would you pick up EMI Def basically. That's that's the question. Obviously we start to see a significant influx of immigration. As of March as of the conflict a lot of immigration from Russia and also Ukraine. Anecdotally we can see that that is not supporting real estate prices rents et cetera. So net net Dubai has been attracting a lot of more immigration. And what's the risk that we go from the grey list to the blacklist because of all of the Russian influx. Is that a real risk. I think we need to manage it very carefully to to make sure we go back to you know we avoid a blacklist. The risk is not that substantial. I think we will want to make progress on that. But at the same time we've seen a lot of influx of Russian money. And you think they're correct KYC is being done. Banks are extremely diligent. I mean they're very serious about. It's a risk. It's a risk if you buy banks here isn't it. So you can see that I mean amorous enmity of all the other banks are having very high standards particularly international banks have extremely high standards. And KYC given you when you haven't a globe as your global bank. We never want to run into troubles with particularly if you have U.S. operations. Well they've had sanctions penalties before. Yup. Thank you so much. Let's hope we make progress from the Greek into the light. Again that is Yvonne Man managing director head of equities research at Icahn Capital. My guest this morning on all things Middle East markets. This has been the. It's DAYBREAK. Middle East. Just a quick one line from the OR B I and I think it's worth bringing to our viewers attention which is the assumption on oil. They're assuming a hundred dollar oil for 2022. This is critically important because of the budgetary considerations. I mean it moved from I think seventy five dollars. And by the way 10 year government bond yields in India are now at 7 percent the highest since 2019. And the outlook for growth assumes a 100 dollar oil to read headlines on the Bloomberg Markets to Russia. The invasion of Ukraine is amplifying the already brewing food crisis and it could have a huge global consequences. Another all time high record for food prices looms as we get the latest print on the F A or Global Food Price Index in just a few ISE. Here's a look at the situation. When the price of anything goes up the consequences reach far beyond what you'd expect. But perhaps most of all when it comes to food. In 2010 surging food prices helped spark the Arab Spring. Lives were lost. Regimes fell and the consequences are still with us. Once again food prices are rising fast. Energy costs and broken supply chains and surging demand. Or just some of the factors that have driven food prices to their first record high since the Arab Spring. And that's all before a war between two of the world's biggest food producers. Ukraine is called the breadbasket of Europe and taken with Russia to account for about a quarter of global trade. They produce more than half of the world's sunflower seeds and oil. Nearly 20 percent of the barley now throw in rising energy prices and processing. Transporting even refrigerated food gets more expensive. Plus fertilizer production is extremely energy intensive. Less fertilizer means lower crop yield and prices rise even more. The pandemic revealed how complicated and fragile global trade systems are. Global agriculture. Perhaps even more so. Unlike metals for example food goes bad and crops take months to grow and are vulnerable to unpredictability like the weather. Rising food prices will be felt everywhere but the poorest countries in the world will be hit the hardest. And as all these factors compound the real fear is that record high will lead to record high and ultimately to a global food crisis with vast consequence. Well let's get back to the middle is Mark is not far out. He is with us. She has some calls on S & P capital revise the price targets ahead of the earnings season. On to Darwin Group and urea marketing. What did they say. How expensive will the notebook be. Far from managed. We already know that they've been rally at least for the Dow. That has been rallied quite a bit but they did increase their price target. Two hundred eighty four reals. I mean that was at one hundred ninety one. So still above that level. But anyway it was due to the new fee structure from today. Well saying that it's going to be a material change for the company and bring in a lot more revenue than have been originally expected. That's a seven point five percent increase over the next three years. So that's going to be a really important factor to watch out for. For it though that you fee structure that we talked about just at the end of last month. And they also expect that there will be higher volumes and those introduction of new products like the single stock futures as we've been waiting for that for quite awhile. And they're looking at derriere marketing. They're saying that their strong management and their plans for expansion will help you know make the stock a little bit more attractive. But the key thing here for a juror that's a retailer in Saudi Arabia. Supply chain continues to be a key near-term margin. So that's one that S & P Capital is watching out for as well as inflationary trends of course. Meanwhile you've got SMB itself became city's top pick for Saudi Arabia. So what are the details. Absolutely. So for Citi my bank has been their topic for quite a while. But having been up 130 percent over the last twelve months they've changed their outlook. Looking at Saudi National Bank that had a little bit of a rocky year last year that was you know coming off of that merger with some buy. There are a lot of you know things that have to be done and procedures act to be done. Last fear and that has increased its costs this year. They're saying that the bank is likely to see the biggest return on tangible equity in the whole of the Middle East and North Africa minus from 2021 to 2023. And they're saying that their costs savings to decline their loans are going to grow. And this year could be a major turnaround for a Saudi national bank. And then hoping for it profitability to significantly improve over the next three years. Father thank you so much. Bharati there with the very latest on the equity story here for the region. But the first round of the French presidential elections takes place this Sunday. Now the polls are indicating that the gap between President Merkel and Macklin depend on narrowing. Let's get the very latest. Francine Lacqua is on the ground. She's in Paris for the next few days. I mean France just a few days to go. Mean no one took the Le Pen risk seriously as the polls are indicating now. How did it narrow so aggressively. Good morning. Good morning manners brilliant question because it's extremely difficult to pinpoint the exact moment where there is now a probability although unlikely that Marine Le Pen becomes president now this is the way the system in France works matters. First of all there's going to be the first round with a number of candidate more than 15 candidates. This is on Sunday. And if no one gets that 50 percent threshold which frankly is impossible for anyone to get at the moment then there is a second round. Now if you look at the ranking and this would be for the second round which is very likely although we have seen upsets in the past that it's again a runoff between Amanda Lang McCall the incumbent and Main Le Pen in the second round. On the 24th. Now she's really been playing to an audience that is worried about the cost of living that is worried about of course inflation. Mr. McCraw also has not probably done as much as he could with the campaign. It's very late in the game where he has said openly that he wanted a second term. And so again because of the margin of error matters this is unlikely but now a probability. And of course it has huge implications for globalization but also the place of France in Europe. Yeah and you know lots of lots of market notes coming in know about the risk it's showing up in the bond markets Francine. Well would a Marine Le Pen mean for presidency for France. It would mean quite a lot. So you are seeing of course a wobble in the markets as they try and look through that possibility and it is now this is a bit of a different main event. What we saw in 2017 which was the last French presidential election where she was against Emanuel Amanda Lang my call at the time she was really pushing for a free except for a France exit from the euro and probably the European Union. Today it's a little bit different but she still wants control of the borders. She of course is not as pro Putin as one of her main rivals Mr. Zim war. But she is still sympathetic to Russia something that has been kind of lost in translation when you look at the campaign. The other thing matters that we really need to watch out for is of course her promises of not cutting Social Security of spending a lot more of putting the French first and finding work on how she funds it. And this is probably the main concern out there in the markets is that when you talk about the debt she could unwind some of the reforms that may make my call put in place. But also does debt significantly rise from here because she wants to continue spending to make sure that the French are protected in some way. OK Francine we wish you out but tune in on Sunday even if you stay up late very late. You see you can be on this show on Sunday night Francine Lacqua. And of course we will have special coverage with Francine as she disappears. Very quickly from your screen. She's on air on Sunday evening 9 7 to 8. London time. I want to quickly recap what's going on with the RBI. Bonds are ratcheting higher at the highest since 2019. Why. Because India's growth outlook assumes one hundred dollar oil at geopolitical events can collide. The situation warning about oil prices can lead to a second rung inflation. This is the second round effect. 