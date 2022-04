00:00

This number. Wow 166 Mike McKay take us through it. I can't explain it except that we do know that companies are trying to hire. They're not letting people go right now. So 166 is the number after 2 0 2 last time. Actually the 2 0 to the previous week was revised down to one hundred and seventy one thousand. Wow. Now everybody hold on to your hats here because the Labor Department has also changed their revised their seasonal adjustment factors for the last year back to 2017. And that may be part of the reason we are seeing these numbers. It's too complicated for me to just say off the top of my head because the changes the revisions take up a page in the release. So I'll have to go through that. You all can go through that. But it does suggest that we are seeing a very tight labor market now. The one thing I want to mention and I brought along a chart and for those of you who are on radio this is pretty easy to look at. You're looking at total number of people getting jobless claims and initial jobless claims that go through the recession periods. And one thing we could look at is jobless claims to tell us maybe things are getting a little too tight. When the Fed starts raising rates. But the problem you have there is that these are really coincident indicators. They start going up right as the recession starts and hit their peaks during the recession. Not going to show you a whole lot but it is something to keep an eye on terms of trying to figure out whether the Fed has gone too far. Now that we have started the tightening cycle.