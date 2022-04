Greenwood Aims to Repair Centuries of Racist Banking

Over the past year-and-a-half, more than 699,000 people have added their names to the waiting list of a financial startup named Greenwood. Here's how Michael “Killer Mike” Render is fighting to close the racial wealth gap by helping to launch a new banking service (Source: Bloomberg)

April 7th, 2022, 4:56 PM GMT+0000