EU Looks to Finalize Ban on Russian Coal

First of all with sanctions mounting as the Senate voted earlier today to remove the preferred trade status for Russia as well as to embargo oil and gas it'll go over the House was expected to pass as well. The meantime talks seem to be going nowhere with between Ukraine and Russia. For an update we turn now to the White House and our Washington correspondent. She's in Marine Corps during so angry. Thanks so much for being with us. Where do things stand. Well as you said David we do have the Senate acting on the PNTR the special trade status and also the ban on oil and fossil fuel import products as imports from Russia. So now that has congressional approval. Once it goes to the House and president I'll sign off on it. That already we knew was going to happen. Of course we have the sanctions out of the United States yesterday. What we're really waiting on is the Europeans. Now we know they are going to make this ban on coal but they're there did seem to be a bit of debate from the likes of some of these countries that are saying maybe not three months should be the wind down. We had one more month. Should it be four months. And then also there are a number of European countries that don't just want to come out with a fifth package when they come out with that fifth package. They want to signal to the world what is going to be next. And likely potentially David they could talk start talking about hitting oil. I think at the moment still Russian natural gas is at the moment not on discussion on the table but at some point we might get there because when I woke up what I saw from President Mario Draghi last night speaking very late he said at his press conference do you want peace or do you want air conditioning going on all summer. And that's really the stance. Europe is now asking their constituents. And here you have the courage to speak from the beginning. And I'm curious do you think the line is moving when it comes to what Europe may be willing to consider at least on sanctions. There was a time that I thought that was off the table. It does appear to be on the table. And is that because of these alleged atrocities committed by the Russian troops. This is what Mario Draghi has said. He said because of the massacres of civilians we are seeing because of the images coming out of future. He says that not right now natural gas is not on the table. But he said not on the table in terms of discussions. But he said we might get there because of these images and because the EU wants to make sure that they are speaking with a very strong and moving with very strong implications for the Kremlin on what is going on in Ukraine. But we should note David. Potentially it might come down to countries acting unilaterally because we also heard yesterday from the likes of Hungary saying that for ISE will never be on the table. We will continue to import Russian fossil fuels and we will start to listen to a President Putin asks for and pay for them in rubles.