'Bloomberg Surveillance: Early Edition' Full (04/07/22)
Bloomberg Surveillance: Early Edition, live from London and New York. Francine Lacqua, Anna Edwards, Matt Miller, and Kailey Leinz deliver the latest news and analysis on the markets with leaders in global finance and economics. Financial Conduct Authority CEO Nikhil Rathi outlines details of a new 3-year regulation strategy and action taken against Twitter and Meta Platforms. Steven Blitz, Chief U.S. Economist at TS Lombard, says the Federal Reserve can be more aggressive. Clara Portela, Lecturer Political Science at the University of Valencia, assesses the impact of sanctions on Russia.
