'Bloomberg Surveillance: Early Edition' Full (04/07/22)

First thing is first let's check in on the markets and definitely markets taking in their stride after a huge selloff yesterday about the plan to reduce the balance sheet from the Fed. So there was a sell off yesterday sparked by of course a more hawkish Federal Reserve Bank. A global equity markets dived after these minutes showed that officials were focusing on tamping down inflation expectations and really outlined a plan to pare some of the balance sheet by more than one trillion dollars a year. The mood today is quite different to European stocks still being supported two tenths of a percent higher. We don't know how it plays out because they actually started eight tenths of a percent higher. So they're losing a bit of momentum. But it'll be interesting to see what kind of analysis on whether for example some of the hawkish message is even more hawkish than currency priced in that. The other story of course is ruble eighty one point six to five. Incredible how the Central Bank of Russia has managed to engineer the ruble so that it didn't collapse as we saw at the beginning of the war in Ukraine. The footsie down some four tenths of a percent. But if you look at the footsie maybe in Italy and the CAC 40 supported for example the CAC 40 gain two tenths of a percent. Incredible how the Central Bank of Russia has managed to engineer the ruble so that it didn't collapse as we saw at the beginning of the war in Ukraine. The footsie down some four tenths of a percent. But if you look at the footsie maybe in Italy and the CAC 40 supported for example the CAC 40 gain two tenths of a percent. Now the Fed signaled that it will shrink its bond holdings by as much as ninety five billion dollars a month. Now this comes as minutes from March meeting showed many officials would have opted for a 50 basis point hike but actually held off because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Now Fed leaders have been signaling for some time that they are prepared to act more hawkish. My colleagues and I may well reach the conclusion that we'll need to move more quickly faster is better. An extremely aggressive rate path is appropriate today. It's appropriate to raise interest rates by 50 basis points at a meeting then. Then I would think that we should do that. 50 basis points is going to be an option that we'll have to consider. Maybe a 50 helps. You know I'm open minded about that 50 basis point. Moves are definitely be in the mix. If we need to do 50 50 is what we'll do. I don't think 50 basis points should be off the table. It could be 25. It could be 50. It could be 75. It could be worth Joel Weber. I have everything on the table right now. This series of deliberate methodical hikes and bites starting to reduce the balance sheet at a rapid pace as soon as our May meeting. The economy is very strong and well positioned to withstand tighter monetary policy. Well I also have everything on the table. We're joined by Rebecca Charlesworth senior equity strategist at State Street. Rebecca. Do you have anything on the table. We now have more of a plan. What does that mean for equities. Yes it's great. I love those clips. I guess we get it. It's going to be 50 basis points. And certainly if you're looking at the VIX pricing in the market today whether we know what we're going to see next month what does it do for equities. Well in a way we've moved beyond the data point to give you a little bit more certainty in the markets. And I think it leaves the markets ready to move on to thinking about earnings thinking more about those fundamentals how the companies are surviving at the moment how companies are responding to this high inflation what they're thinking about rates. I think that the market's focus moves on from today. So Rebecca how do you hedge against inflation. So I think one way of doing is to be speaking credibly selective. One thing that we said last year throughout the year was to buy energy stocks. And that really is a call that we are continuing this year. So we're now into our second quarter. We still think that energy is that best way to play inflation with or without a war. We see these crude oil prices staying high and the energy companies being out to pasture on. If it's not energy then you either need to think about something else cyclical that has the pricing power and maybe you can see some of that within industrials or you go much more defensive like healthcare. What we're seeing a movement of course in real rates. Rebecca what does that mean for some of the valuations that are a little bit on the top side. Well it means that we have to stay very vigilant still. So the market is down so far this year. But it has recovered somewhat and therefore valuations remain extremely high. There are parts of the market such as technology that remain very reliant on what's happening with rates and where valuations. So I still think that the response of the market that we need to pay attention to. And as you say real rates coming back towards neutral and then positive will have an impact there. Okay. Rebecca I want to come back to energy. And of course you know the idea that if you look at the commodity complex and you could also have demand destruction and what that means for the broader markets. Now let's get to. Also Rebecca the latest on the war in Ukraine. The country's foreign minister has pleaded for more weapons at a meeting of NATO allies in Brussels. My agenda is very simple. It has only three items on it its weapons weapons and weapons. We are confident that the best way to help Ukraine now is to provide it with all necessary to contain Putin and to defeat the Russian army in Ukraine in the territory of Ukraine. Well our Europe course by Maria Tadeo joins us now from NATO headquarters. So Maria NATO secretary general warning that went through a crucial phase in the war. How will NATO respond. Yes. Francine and the secretary general was very clear this morning. He says this breaker that we've seen from the Russian army at this point essentially is about regrouping and rearming and then focused on the east. He says that Russia could be aiming to take full control of the Donbas. A lot of this frenzy and of course because the clock in many ways is ticking for Vladimir Putin there is that parade coming up Victory Day May 9th. This is the biggest celebration of the end of the Second World War. That's Soviet victory over Nazi Germany for Vladimir Putin. He needs to be able to show his public something when it comes to NATO ministers today. They continue to say they don't want to escalate. They don't want this war to spill over from Ukraine but support the country. But you heard it from the Ukrainian foreign minister very clearly here. That is great. But at this point what we need is weapons weapons weapons. All right Maria thanks so much. Of course. And Red today there at NATO headquarters following that very that meeting very very closely. We're back with the wreckage has worth. Senior equity strategist at State Street Rebecca. I wanted to go back to this idea that actually if there is a recession looming and it's extremely difficult of course in Europe to see a way out of it then what that means for demand destruction for for example the energy complex oil but also others. And so what would support Europe. You know your attractiveness to some of the sectors. So I think you therefore you become more vigilant more selective because of course some areas will slow down more than others. I would suggest that you need to be particularly careful about the consumer areas at the moment. So areas such as consumer spending because as well as the economic slowdown you of course are seeing consumer balance sheets squeezed. So this was an area that we like to earlier this year. But I think that's off the table for now. So that's one area to be wary of. Of course you will see some demand destruction but for where we are now you're still going to see commodity prices remain high because of that supply dislocation because of the supply chain problems. So even though you may see demand for somewhat you've still got supply problems at keeping that imbalance going. And that goes for not just oil and gas but it also goes for some of your Matt Miller areas as well. So if there is a sense that we see people looking at the metals and the miners some of the other materials stocks and then with industrials maybe there is a sick way to think about areas which are seeing demand growth. It's not nice but we can see increased demand for defense spending out there for example. So Rebecca when you look at some the resourcing or some of the supply chain efficiency I know they've been tested by the Trump presidency by Covid and now the war. How much of these supply chains are still left to change and retraced. Oh significantly when we've been living through globalization. It's a 20 30 year phenomenon. Not to say that that all unravels but you have had a significant move offshore. And therefore even if you're only being part of your supply chain the part that's nearest to you the most fighting back and that is quite a significant move for a lot of countries and companies and industries. Maybe see it start with phones with cars with some of their vital components coming back towards the UK and towards Europe. Is there anything left though Rebecca in Europe that seems attractive at the moment given all the headwinds and the proximity to Ukraine and Russia. Very difficult. I'd suggest something like health care which is a defensive area. We know investors are very underweight now but we know also that institutional investors have been buying the. The lack of support for that sector has always been because of the political risk in the US. The chief executive Randy Forbes joined the company in 2015 with a background as a healthcare or healthcare hedge fund manager. So Zandi thanks so much for joining us as an in-person conversation of course on some of the you know what's at the forefront in terms of technologies. What do you need right now. I don't know whether it's regulatory. I know there are a number of trials at the moment or whether it's just a price or some of the technology to come down to you know to have this more widely available. And good morning. Good morning. Thank you for having me. Very interesting question and a multilayered question because gene therapy is a completely new modality of treatment where you use the gene the message to instruct the body what to make which is then your therapy. So early gene therapies are often used very large doses and it was very expensive to make them. And one of the things we did when we first started the company to address this manufacturing cost is bring manufacturing in-house. And so we have a manufacturing facility here in London actually. And in addition to that over the last two years we've all experienced supply chain issues and we've recognized the importance for both cost and timing of bringing upstream supply in-house which we've done as well as downstream analytics. And that really addresses the cost of the therapy itself. How you make it. And so as when you look at Covid and I said what we've lived through in last two years we've thought a lot more about our health. And I don't know whether it may you know means that governments but also private individuals are looking at some of the therapy differently now because we're expecting new social contracts or whether actually it means that the focus is on the vaccines. And and I'm nothing else. So I think what we saw in Covid is the healthcare system galvanize using new technology that was available because of the investment in biotech and all these new therapies like gene therapy and be able to come to the rescue of the world with vaccines and new treatments. And I don't think that vaccines are while really useful and have been credibly helpful in this epidemic. They treat or prevent infectious diseases. And we're finding and seeing today post Covid or just post posted that the world has many large diseases which we still don't have treatments for such as diabetes cardiovascular disease certain types of cancer. And so there is a huge amount of innovation in healthcare. Gene therapy is one of those new modalities that can now be used to address some of those other large academic epidemics. When do you think gene therapy will really kind of take off. And again it's one that you laid out you know very consistently in terms of it has to be part of the money the technology in things like that. But how far away are you from that in terms of years. So there are different gene therapies and we're very close in fact to having gene therapies that really make a difference in certain diseases such as inherited diseases. And are two products now approved which are gene therapies. And we with our partner Johnson and Johnson have a late stage clinical trial in inherited blindness which should be approved approved. If that trial is successful in the coming years. So it's not decades away. However one of the things we've done at Mira is develop even newer technology to harness gene therapy in a way that we can use it for diabetes for brain cancer. And that's probably four or five years beyond the use of gene therapy for inherited diseases. And is that and when you speak to investors is there a part of the world where they're more behind this. Now when Mark was spending the final week before France's presidential election this Sunday trying to connect with voters through campaign stops and media appearances as polls show the gap between him and far right leader remained Le Pen narrowing. Now the latest surveys show Merkel would beat Le Pen by 53 to 47 percent in a runoff on April 24th. Here's what mind Le Pen had to say about to her of her political adversaries. So not exactly. Only memories. They are exactly the same. Valerie Petrus had been considered at some point to become McCall's prime minister. She could have been without difficulty. They have the same political DNA. They think the same about Europe the economy free trade. They think the same about everything. It's what puts them on their knees. Here they are both globalists. I am national. These are two different views. You have to accept that it's really the choice that the French will have to decide between the national and the global. So Valerie Petrus or Emmanuel McCoy it's the same. Well joining us now is our reporter in Paris. Katherine could also go in first of all. What's changed in the campaign and the polls from Monday got so much tighter. What's happened. The race has been tightening over the past few days. Initially you know Emmanuel Mark Gurman benefited from this rally around the flag effect after the beginning of the war in Ukraine. He appeared as a statesman of both the political bickering. But then you had another effect of the war in Ukraine. I mean first initially the far right candidates main Le Pen and it is a war where both considered as pro Russia at least sympathetic towards Vladimir Putin. But technically it is in war actually took all the blame for his proximity with Russia. He said in the past for example that he was dreaming of the French. Putin saw the French voters oh surprisingly almost forgot about what Marion Le Pen said about Russia and her proximity with Vladimir Putin in the past. And the second effect was of course inflation. The war in Ukraine has fueled energy inflation food inflation and Marion Le Pen has put the issue of spending power and the cost of living at the heart of her campaign. And that is paying off in the polls. Yeah it's really amazing when you look at the number of candidates in some of these candidates that we thought at the time could do quite well and actually how they're polling now. So what exactly is the appeal of Main Le Pen. I was reminded by Valerie that of course you know last time there was a presidential election it was all about exiting the EU. Now she's trying to rebrand herself. But of course there's a border plan. And so what makes her more attractive is just the cost of living. So technically yes she has no plans at least on paper to leave the EU or the euro anymore because she knows that is exactly why she lost. Back in 2017 five years ago. So no plans like that cause she knows that's not popular. But what she proposes for example is to get vetoed taxes on fuel gas electricity prices from 20 percent to 5 percent. So technically have the current energy inflation we're seeing this is appealing to many voters. Other proposals include lowering income taxes for younger people people under 30. She also wants to anchorage on pro years to give a 10 percent pay raise to everyone especially the lowest incomes by cutting all the payroll taxes for those pay raises. So all these measures to support the disposable income of the French support the working class supports the blue collar electorate is giving her a boost in the polls and and closing this gap to narrow between her and repent. And Michael Kelly thanks so much. Getting to know there are reports and parents don't miss our special coverage also of the first round of the presidential election starting tomorrow. We'll be live in Paris of course for the whole show. It hopes that it will see that we'll see the body move faster to protect consumers from financial harm and create targets to oversee the UK's financial markets more assertively and efficiently. We're delighted now to be joined by the UK Financial Conduct Authority chief executive officer Ratty. Thank you so much for joining us. I know you've also singled out some of the social media platforms on some of the immediate action that they can take. So we'll get to that in a second. But you joined as head in 2020. I mean this is the middle of the pandemic. You've had to live with Ukraine with Covid and of course some of the other things. What's going hardest. Well good morning Francine. You're right. It's been a very very eventful 18 months in the seat CEO. We've delivered some big changes coming out of the pandemic. A billion pounds of compensation for small businesses. Major changes in insurance market for consumers. And now dealing with a tragic situation in Ukraine as well as supporting the multilateral effort there. This morning we're setting out our three year strategy. We are focusing on three things reducing harm setting new standards particularly consumer protection and promoting competition and positive change. And the key thing for us is targeting some of the firms that are not meeting basic standards of hiring 80 new people on top of 200 who have joined so far this year to really make sure we sought out standards also to support those firms that are delivering for consumers. So the idea to focus on these three causes is actually I guess you measure it sooner correctly because the metrics are easier to I guess measure and you know because you've laid it out more clearly but also act faster. Absolutely. So today we're setting out the next step in our transformation. It's always hard as a regulator to set out metrics that we're having to go this morning so that we can be judged and we can be accountable for our delivery. And we've taken steps to change our governance so that decisions in particular against firms that are not meeting standards can be taken faster. And that reduces the regulatory costs for the best firms in the market as well. How much faster. That's a difficult question because it all depends on on a case by case. But how fast you need to be to be more efficient. Well we need to be efficient at the gateway. So for example we've hired ninety five new colleagues that over the last year one in 13 firms used to make it through the gateway not as one one in seven firms used to make it through the gate. Now it's one in 13. So we've taken that up quite considerably. And we are also taking action as you mentioned earlier with respect to social media where we're seeing scams really escalate particular during the pandemic. We've been pleased to see Google adjust that policy so that financial promotions in the U.K. on Google can only be provided by firms that are authorized by the FCA. And this morning we've pressed matter and Twitter also to give us clear timetables for action and NIKKEI. These are scams. In what space is the crypto space or is it really just broad ranging. It's broad ranging. A whole range of financial scams whether it's crypto payments fraud high risk investments. Firms are subject to standards for financial promotions. We want make sure everyone is meeting those standards. What particular concern the vulnerable consumers can go online. I can get cheap very quickly out of very substantial portions of their life savings. How difficult is it to hire the right people to finding them and actually then attracting them to the organization. Well we're pleased to have had two colleagues joining so far this year. We're expanding nationally as well recruiting in Leeds and Edinburgh. And we're bringing in more diversity of skills in particular in data and technology. There's been a buoyant labour market in the UK but we're confident that we can deliver against the targets we set out. I mean technology is extremely difficult because there's of course a danger that you know some of these are so sophisticated. By the time you see what's going on regulate them you're too late to the game. So how much is this one of the most difficult parts that you deal with right now. Absolutely. We need to be ready to move fast and in a more agile way. So we we're bringing in more technological expertise. We've also been a world leader I would say in supporting fintech innovation. We have a sandbox which is being emulated by a number of our colleagues regulators around the world to enable fintech firms to pilot their ideas. We've taken steps to improve our listings regime so that technology firms can raise capital more easily in the United Kingdom. And we're launching this year what we're calling a scale box so firms can grow. Faster meet regulatory obligations. At the same time innovation is absolutely central to the future vision for the FTSE. When you look at of course the sanctions on Ukraine. How are you keeping up with that. Is there an area of concern of how some of these things are either being put around or how they're being used. Very fast moving situation. And we are working very closely with governments and our partners around the world to make sure that the financial market is able to adjust to these sanctions and that some of the technical issues that arise are identified and dealt with quickly. We are now putting together some special teams to monitor compliance with the sanctions across all domains whether that's in the banking sector asset management insurance sector but also in areas such as crypto where we have to make sure that there were no new avenues for evading and the rules are in place. Have you seen that so far at all. So I guess Russian you know Russian was in E money. And actually how much of a concern is that. There has been speculation that that has been happening. We're watching that very closely. What's really important I think is that leaders of these firms wherever they may sit are co-operative with the effort here to make sure that the sanctions are effective and have the intended outcome and have utmost firms that you've reached out to. Have they been cooperative with the FCA. Absolutely. I think firms have responded very quickly. And I was very proud of the team at the FCA who've worked incredibly hard to get these systems in place. And everyone is trying their hardest I think to make these as effective as can be in what is a very fast moving and difficult and sad situation. NIKKEI thanks so much for joining us today. That was the chief executive there the UK's Financial Conduct Authority. Joining us for an exclusive conversation this morning. Now coming up a battle of the boardroom the power struggle between Italy's largest insurer richest man and most probably investment banker continues. We'll discuss what's going on at General Ali next. This is moving. Economics finance politics. This is Bloomberg Surveillance the addition of Francine Lacqua. Now the power struggle between billionaire bankers ultra his largest insurer generally continues and it's not dull. On the one side Italy's top ranked billionaire Leonardo Vecchio and businessman Francesco Gaetano cut that you don't know who together a massive 15 percent stake. And generally the pair maintain the generally has fallen behind in asset management and seek to oust the chairman and chief executive. Now they have promised higher earnings growth sweeping cuts and deals. Opposing them is Italy's most powerful investment banker the chief executive of major banker IBEX Nagl who holds a 17 percent stake in generally and stands behind the incumbent chief executive. We're now joined by ex Goldman Sachs banker and chairman of Milan based Investment Banking Boutique. So check Costa Manya who cut the journey and Del Vecchio would like to see taking over the role of chairman and general. So I hope that's clear. It's certainly clear to us. But I'm also following the story very closely guarded. Thank you so much for joining us. I mean this is a battle like we haven't seen or we've rarely seen in Italy. First of all you're here talking to investors because they want them on your side. How's that going. Well I think it's going well. I mean first of all it's not the first time that this thing happens in Italy. In fact I was involved in the first ever proxy fight. And I mean I saw this change which was back in 2012 with in Brazil where also we went against incumbent Schroder which was backed by Macau Bank. And we won and we changed completely the profile. This feels big also because they hold so much of the Italian bond. So it feels like it's a systemic institution. Yeah and I've done that. Ali is much bigger of course. And and ISE strategic assets in Italy. That's clear. And I think that the reason why it's so good that you're only decided to do this is because if you look at the last 20 years there's been a steady decline of Jihye Lee vis a vis peers its peers our audience in Zurich mainly. And if we take the combined market cap of those four insurers back in 2005 and that only represented 28 percent. Now it is 14 percent. So half of it. So clearly there's been a steady decline of the company that you say it's not necessarily linked to Italian politics or not. No no no. It's a it's a variety of reasons. I think one of the reasons that Medibank has sort of always kept a grip on this but it's not the only reason there's been issues that have never been tackled really. And that's one of the reason why we decided to go with Luciano. Shooting now was being there for 44 years was working in that runs or used to run because that was before he was ousted. But he used to run the most profitable region of Juliette Saly in order to start tackling those issues and really tried to rebound it and make the gap between these last ten years. It's been created with the De Beers. Do you have supporters. You have critics. The critics say look you want to cut costs but we're actually the to tell that I think cutting costs money which is hard to do. Well first of all cutting costs is one of the things. And it's not the most important thing. The most important one is invest in technology and data analytics which they under invested up to now. There's not been any convergence of the systems around the various countries. And that's the most important thing that we DAX because the world is changing incredibly fast pace and we need to keep up with that and invest in technology is the first thing. The second thing is a review the geographic footprint. 85 percent of the profits come from four regions and we are in 20 countries. You know why. It's managing complexity and we need to simplify that simplify and then do a mini MBNA is the cherry on the cake. OK that's a lot of talk about Dani Burger. It's really the chair the chair the chair and the cake. I mean first we need to have the cake fixed and then you can put the cherry if you find the right cherry of course. And I think that if we find the right chair in terms of it is it fits our strategy and especially on the asset management side which is another area where doing that is lacking its spears there. I think we should do we should do something. How many investors are behind you. Do you actually think you can win. Well we actually think we can win absolutely. You said in the beginning the media bank is 70 percent. The fact that your bank has twelve or not percent or 40 percent the rate the fourth is is is a stock that they borrowed in order to vote for the for the shoulder's meeting something which is you know a dubious practice because it is forbidden for us. Is that by East LA is the International Securities Lending Association of which your banker is a part of it. So the right I don't mean on the regulatory side. So they have 17 percent and voting rights. But how many investors have said that they will support you and actually go go go. We cannot say the number but it is substantial. Do you think that there is a large retail portion which nobody talks about it that the institutional side is relatively small compared to the size of Jihye Lee also because generally in the last 20 years there's been mainly macro play on interest rate and only Italy. Hasn't been an equity story. Credit I mean retail so this is what small investors do need to like knock on doors. What do they got if they have a steady return. They want to do the kind of details that took it there. Is that the retail which is really retail. I mean ten thousand twenty thousand euros. But then there is a retail of large families. And Jihye Lee has always been you know a sort of secure investments. You know they will just be good with evidence and and so on. A lot of families which are knocking at the door. Absolutely. The current chief. Exactly. Generally I think said that the dividend is is you know is at risk with your. It is absolutely not a risk. In fact I think in our plan we're going to generate more cash than. This is a promise. This is a. Absolutely. And we've said that we're going to keep the dividend the same as the plan of of the current management. But we say. Or even something more. That if we can not find the famous cherry on the cake we're going to have excess cash. And that excess cash we can easily. This is the cherries. Is it like a BOVESPA cherries. We don't know. I mean you know I mean they need to be two to dance right. And we don't know yet. But you see you see real opportunities out there. I think there's going to be opportunities. But you know we have to get the right one which is exactly ancillary to our strategy. If it's not ancillary to the strategy we're not going to do it. Do you worry that actually this is a lose lose situation because whoever wins will have a board that splits. And if you're a retail investor I mean it feels messy. No I think I think if we win there's not going to be any change because you know at the end of the megabank it's mega bank as interest to create value as well because they are the largest shareholder. So if we create value for shareholders we're going to create value for my bank as well. Yeah. So you don't think there's foreign investors and saying you know generally right now is something that I don't want to touch because I'm not sure exactly how it falls. And it just feels also quite might be. But that's exactly what I think we should do. If we get elected we're going to have to do a lot of work to try to convince institutional long institutional investors not passive investors to invest into that alley because the potential is absolutely there to really do a great job. So I know you've also recall it. Because there is of course the lions. So this is the regenerating the roar of the lion. How you call waking away awakening. I couldn't find the words. Who's your. Who do you think your biggest rival that you could mimic is in then in this insurance space. Well you know those three guys Atlantic Side and Zurich are the three peers. And we need to see to look at what they've done. But imagine that Alix Steel. So on these streets on DNA and we need to work on that to make it better not just look at the others but clearly those three are three main competitors. Gold standard. Claudio thank you so much for joining us. You are the chairman of the Milan based investment banking boutique S.S. and Saatchi. And of course we have also reached out to neurology and we'll see whether we can get the leadership of that company on air as well. Now let's get straight to the Bloomberg First 4 News hears and highly on. Hi Francine. The U.S. has announced new sanctions targeting President Putin's adult daughters along with two of Russia's biggest banks. The Times newspaper meanwhile reports that UK drawing up plans to send armored vehicles to Ukraine as well as anti-tank and antiaircraft missiles. Italy said it would support an EU wide ban on Russian gas if the block was united behind that idea. Now the Fed has laid out a long awaited plan to shrink its balance sheet by more than a trillion dollars a year. Minutes from its March meeting also show many officials would have preferred a 50 basis points hike that held off because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The maximum runoff. Take a look. Ninety five billion dollars a month is almost double the peak rate. The last time the Fed trimmed its balance sheet in the period from 2017. Now the UK is ramping up plans to build new nuclear power stations and offshore wind farms as it seeks to shore up energy supply in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The government's energy security strategy targets a tripling of installed nuclear power capacity by 2050. It also adds more ambitious targets on hydrogen solar power and North Sea oil and gas projects. New York City has seen major crime rise by more than 36 percent in March from a year ago. Faced a city wide shooting. Incidents increased by 16 percent. Robberies by 48 per cent. And burglaries by 40 percent through though homicides did fall. Mayor Eric Adams who start his campaign on public safety has focused the first months of his minority on fighting the city's rising crime levels. Now HP shares surged as much as 10 percent as a filing shaped Berkshire Hathaway bought a stake in the laptop maker valued at more than four point two billion dollars. Warren Buffet's company had historically shied away from tech investments but as leaned into the sector in recent years with a stake in Apple. And that's how Bloomberg business flash Francine Lacqua. Thank you so much Leah. Now let's focus on the hedge fund industry and Ray Daly's. Bridgewater posted a sixteen point three percent return in the first quarter. While Glenview Capital's flagship hedge fund rose five point nine percent tiger cubs suffered a brutal reversal amid 2022 as market turmoil losing money on their favorite trades of tech giants and unicorns. Well joining us now is our Bloomberg senior reporter covering hedge funds. He knows it all and hedge funds. And he's Nishant Kumar initials. Thank you so much for joining us. And before we look at the winners and losers I mean you sat down and kind of said well what a crazy quarter. So who won and who lost. Yes. I mean it was a sensational quarter for hedge funds. What do you when they're required to make money. Was there if there bedspread on the right side of the volatility that we saw during the first quarter. So the leader of the bag is a macro hedge fund run from New York. How they're Jupiter Fund. That fund was a hundred and forty eight percent. You know that's sensational. He has broken his own record of biggest month to ISE so far this year and he's having a dream run his best year so far. And primarily we don't exactly know his threats. But it seems what contributed to his massive returns is Reid's targeting and commodities. Of course commodities benefited hugely and had a lot of macro funds last quarter because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. So that's a clearly a winning bet. What were some of the losing ones. And again volatility. It just depends on how you trade it. So what are we expecting going forward. So it seems the volatility is here to remain commodities by. Prices are going up or on. Volatile central banks are ending their quantitative easing which has troubled which had troubled a lot of hedge funds over the last many many years. Interest rates are going up. So all these are really important in hunting ground for hedge funds. If they are on the right side of the ticket obviously the things that did not work out very well for some hedge funds and you might mention tiger cubs was you know these these funds had been massively because of their bets on technology and gold stocks and some of the unlisted names as well unicorns all those inner pockets of the market suffered massively last quarter. And that led to some really significant losses as much as one third of their assets lost. Nisha thank you so much. Mission Kumar there are star reporter and hedge funds with a great story. The Fed's minutes signal an aggressive unwind of its nine trillion dollar balance sheets and point to a half point hike at next month's meeting. Ukraine pleads for NATO to send more weapons ahead of an expected Russian offensive. It's also accusing Germany of dragging its feet. We're going to be live at NATO headquarters in Brussels with the latest. And Warren Buffett suddenly has his appetite back. Books. Hathaway confirming overnight that it's both a four point two billion dollar stake in HP the laptop and print to make his stock up sharply premarket. Welcome everybody to Bloomberg Surveillance early edition on Guy Johnson in London with Matt Miller and Kailey Leinz in New York. Anna Edwards is off today. Kelly overnight Asian equities taking a bit of a hit. Yeah catching up or rather maybe catching down to the losses we saw in the U.S. and Europe yesterday pretty much down across the board when it comes to the regional benchmarks. The MSCI Asia Pacific index as a whole fell more than 1 percent actually more like one point four percent. One individual stock story I wanted to point to though is JD Dot.com the company's founder and CEO Richard Lewis stepping down from that CEO role really joining a long list of big Chinese tech tycoons who have had to exit top managing management roles due to Beijing's lockdown on that sector crackdown really from a regulation standpoint. So JT AECOM was down about three point two percent overnight in other asset classes. I also wanted to point to the cooling we are seeing in the selling pressure in the global bond market. That was true too. In Australia you had yields coming down therefore price going up down about 4 basis points on that five year yield. The belly of the curve right around two point seven four or five percent. And then I also wanted to point out in the commodity complex iron ore lower for a third day in Singapore down about 3 percent. The issue there Matt is China rising Covid cases lockdowns resulting. That creates a huge demand question not just for iron ore but really commodities across the board. And really interesting to look at commodities as well as investors boost their exposure to the sector to the asset class. Take a look at what's going on here. We have kind of a risk on picture. S & P futures are up. Of course we've seen drops in the cash trade for the last couple of sessions of 1 percent or more. The U.S. 10 year yield right now coming down as investors buy that. So it does show at one sorry to 56 78 lower yields may be better for tech stocks although they haven't reacted too poorly over the last couple of days to to high yields. Not terribly badly depending where you look. Longer duration maybe not as good a shorter duration. Equities crude right now up about a third of one percent. Ninety six fifty two is the number for 9x crude. So a little bit of a bounce back but very small. And Bitcoin also down but only nine tenths of one percent forty three thousand five hundred five. They're not a lot of huge moves in today's market guy. So at least on this side of the Atlantic it looks like we're still kind of waiting for something or trying to digest the Fed minutes that we got yesterday. Absolutely I think the move came post Brainard Lael Brainard obviously front running the Fed minutes so maybe less of a reaction the market maybe a little bit more tuned to what we will get to get European equities generally well beat today but they're coming back into a little base. London is underperforming. The reason for that. The mining stocks and the oil stocks are actually down. Names like Glencore and Shell. I'll show you show in just a moment. But broadly elsewhere actually some fairly decent pictures emerging. Let's talk about some of the individual assets that we want to be focusing on to get some details there. So the stock 600 up by seven tenths of one percent. I mentioned Shell down by one point seven percent. Commodities broadly are lower today but Shell confirming it's going to take a five billion dollar hits as it exits from Russia. The French Tony I pay attention to what is happening here today catching a bit but we're warming up to this weekend's elections as the polls continue to narrow. The second round looks like many will macro and marine Le Pen. The market is starting to pay attention. The euro dollar the dollar is actually continuing to be on the front foot. That is a take away from the Fed minutes. We've now got a one to eight handle on euro dollar. We're waiting for ECB accounts. They come out at lunchtime Europe time. Let's have a quick check on what is happening with Russian assets. We've been focusing on what's been happening with the ruble over the last few days. Dollar ruble now at seventy. I remember it was up at 140. We've completely round trip is that's a real market. The concern here ultimately is that as Europe continues to buy gas from Russia it continues to support the economy and continues to support the currency. U.S. officials certainly paying a great deal attention to that one Kelly. Absolutely guy. We're going to have more on that story in just a minute. First though I do want to mention some breaking news out of the auto sector. Mercedes Benz in the first quarter star soar car unit sales down fifth 18 percent from January to March. That was due to challenging market conditions mainly due to semiconductor bottlenecks. Of course this is a story we've been hearing for some time on. The better news though Mercedes Benz Eby sales in particular tripled. So that is looking at the electric strategy is looking like the real growth driver going forward. Now let's look ahead to what else is coming up today. As I mentioned the ECB will publish its account of its March policy meeting at seven thirty a.m. New York time. Also the United Nations General Assembly is set to vote on whether to suspend Russia from the Human Rights Council. That is a move that the United States in particular has been pushing for. Then Fed speak will continue. Can we even get any more hawkish. James Bullard Rafael Bostic and Charles Evans all will be speaking throughout the day. Also speaking today Peter Teal Cathy Wood and Michael Saylor. They're all set to speak at the Bitcoin conference big conference in Miami. And finally Matt this one's for you. The Masters Golf Tournament kicks off in Augusta Georgia with a green jacket an eleven and a half million dollars on the line. And as of right now Tiger Woods will be playing. Yeah absolutely. I know what I'll be doing this weekend for sure. And it won't be paying attention to the Fed. But there has been a lot of Fed going on and there is a lot more to come. Fed officials have laid out a roadmap for reducing the assets they bought during the pandemic. They plan to shrink their balance sheet by more than a trillion dollars a year. At the top end. That's according to the minutes of their meeting in March. Bloomberg's Dani Burger joins us with more. Danny man I think I put it really well when you said that Brainard front run. A lot of this meetings notes no real hawkish surprise. Of course we did get more details. Details always important that max cap of ninety five billion dollars of selling unwinding of the balance sheet a month. So what in terms of a market reaction it wasn't one of surprise. It was one of continuing trends. Let me run us through those trends. One was of a strengthening greenback dollar flirting with its highest since 25th 2017 rather. The other one we've been witnessing is this rise in mortgage bond yields 30 year yield the benchmark of Fannie Mae paper. I have a chart for that for our radio listening audience. That one has also been spiking up higher. Now it's the highest in about a decade save for the period in 2018 when we first got Kuti the upset in the market that caused the Fed to back off. Now one of the final ones we also saw in reaction yesterday was this rise in real yields 10 year real yield just 20 basis points away at one point from hitting a positive level. Now with those real yields coming up you also duly saw equity markets react to a bit of a sell off especially in the longer duration tech stocks. Now the question is how much damage will the Fed allow. Of course if you're Bill Dudley you think wealth destruction is a feature not a bug of monetary policy. And guy of course I should mention within the shadow of all of this. We also get ECB minutes out later today. Absolutely. They get very upset when you call the minutes you have to cool accounts. Accounts. Absolutely. They have to differentiate themselves from the Fed. Is great stuff. Thank you very much indeed. Bloomberg's Dani Burger. What we got from the Fed last night and what we're gonna get from the ECB a little bit later on. Let's return to the situation in Ukraine. The country's foreign minister pleading for more weapons at a meeting of NATO allies in Brussels. My agenda is very simple. It has only. Items on it. Its weapons. Weapons and weapons. We are confident that the best way to help Ukraine now is to provide it was all necessary to contain Putin and to defeat the Russian army in Ukraine in the territory of Ukraine. Our global coverage of what is happening in Ukraine with Maria Tadeo. Our Europe correspondent she's at the NATO headquarters in Brussels. Janet Fitzpatrick Bloomberg government reporter joins us now from Washington D.C. as well. Maria let me start with you. The NATO Secretary-General is warning that we are entering quote a crucial phase in this war. The Ukrainians once more weapons. How will NATO allies respond. Well Guy the secretary general was very clear this morning. He says Russian troops at this point. They're just taking a break before a major offensive in the east of Ukraine. They're regrouping to resupply and rearm. That is that was his words earlier today. He also says that the goal here is potentially to take the entire Donbass region. Remember this is geographically very important for Vladimir Putin. We've talked about this for weeks. This push for the Russians to create a land corridor between the Donbas Mariupol and then of course Crimea. The other big thing here of course is that Vladimir Putin is facing the clock. Remember there is this big parade coming up on May 9th. This is victory day for the Russians. Is the big Soviet Union defeat of Nazi Germany. Vladimir Putin needs to show his public something for this war. Now when it comes to NATO ministers is very clear. They don't want to get involved in this. They say we are going to however continue to support Ukraine with weapons. But we heard also from the Ukrainian foreign minister who says that is not enough. You need to continues to make a distinction between offensive and defensive. He says at this point all of Ukraine is defending itself and therefore needs heavy weapons all kinds of weapons. And by the way. Guy just some color outside of NIDA today there was a protest of Ukrainians who were fighting and well again screaming on a megaphone saying fighter jets for Ukraine fighter jets for Ukraine. So that gives you a sense of the mood here in this meeting. All right Maria thanks very much. Maria Tadeo there at the NATO headquarters in Brussels. Now in Washington President Biden says U.S. sanctions are crushing Russia's economy. Just in one year our sanctions are likely to wipe out the last 15 years of Russia's economic gains and because we've cut Russia off from importing technologies like semiconductors and encryption security critical components of quantum technology that they need to compete in the 21st century. We're going to stifle Russia's ability as economy to grow for years to come. Let's get to Jack. Jack Fitzpatrick he is in Washington D.C. to talk about what the U.S. wants to do in terms of sanctions and how the U.S. can influence also those who are helping Russia at least India for example continues to buy oil from Russia. Yeah. Obviously there's been a lot of focus on President Biden's conversations with European allies trying to have a unified front on sanctions there. But there has been a little bit more pressure on India lately. Just yesterday White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said it had been communicated to India that it would be a bad idea for them to have any more of a formal relationship and accelerate purchases of Russian commodities worth keeping in mind. Also that in addition to energy commodities Russia is or rather India is the rather is the largest purchaser of Russian weapons. So any tensions with China or Pakistan actually sort of indirectly plays into that dynamic that ties them economically to Russia as well. Well Jack of course the U.S. hasn't just warned India about helping Russia and China as well in that relationship maybe could get just a little bit more testy after news reports overnight that Nancy Pelosi the House speaker is going to visit Taiwan this weekend. How significant is that. That would be very significant. The speaker's office has not confirmed that they play these congressional delegations very close to the chest. But the reporting from the Fuji News Network is that she plans to go there this weekend and would arrive on Sunday. This would be the first time a speaker has visited Taiwan since Newt Gingrich in 1997 is already gotten a bit of pushback from China. A spokesman for the Chinese foreign ministry said there would be consequences. They would take strong measures that they haven't detailed but take strong measures against the US. So clearly it's it would be a major sign toward Taiwan and something that is not being taken lightly by China either. All right. Jack Fitzpatrick of Bloomberg Government down in Washington D.C. for us this morning. Thank you so much. So that's what's going on in political news. Let's talk about corporate news now. Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway has taken a stake in laptop maker HP valued at more than four point two billion dollars. Now Berkshire has traditionally stayed away from some of those technology investments but it has moved into that sector in recent years and now owns about one hundred twenty one million shares of HP. As a result that stock getting a huge lift in premarket trading up about eleven point seven percent before the bell. Another stock moving to the upside is roadblocks the video game company it was initiated with a buy over at Citi. Fifty nine dollar price target. The stock trading at forty six forty right now up a little more than 1 percent in early hours to the downside though so FI is moving lower. This of course is a lending company. Part of its business is refinancing student loans. It had to cut its forecasts because of the Biden administration's move to pass student loan payments for even further out into this year. That stock is down about five and a half percent in early hours as a result. Kelly were mentioning the ECB but just a moment ago we have news from Frankfurt from the ECB president that God has Covid. Now she's saying at the moment or at least the ECB is saying at the moment that the symptoms are quote reasonably mild and will have no impact on ECB operations. The ECB is now in a quiet period ahead of its meeting next Thursday. The Governing Council meeting is in person. The press conference is virtual. So one would have to assume that Christine Legarde will not be at that governing council meeting. And it's comes at an interesting time as obviously we have a growing number of hawks increasingly worried about the inflation data that is coming out of the eurozone. Talking of inflation data talking of the fight against inflation. We'll be referencing that next. Stephen Blitz chief U.S. economist RTX Lombardo will be joining us to focus on the Fed minutes. Obviously we've tightened a bit but we haven't seen a huge drop in equity levels. S & P index in the bottom panel here. Tatiana Diary of Bloomberg NY joins us right now and talk to you. And I wonder how people react to this because I just think it's pretty shocking to hear although it makes sense logically that that would happen since we created wealth on the upside. Yes exactly. Matt as you said there Bill Dudley coming out with that op ed piece saying that stocks and bonds will have to suffer more. And as you point out on that chart we haven't taken that much. Ashley if you zoom in to 2022 you'll see there's a green bar for the month of March. And that's because stocks have rallied and that has filtered through to other asset classes like credit and junk bonds in particular. So the Fed needs to tighten a lot more. And if the tightening according to the latest minutes and if the tightening doesn't happen on its own it's been a Dudley said then the federal have to shock markets here by sending stocks and bonds lower taxes on what I talked to actually investors. I think they talk about is what's happening with real yields. Real yields have really benefited stocks because they've been negative for quite some time. They're starting to creep up back up to zero. My question to you is do we get to zero for stock markets to react or do we need to go north of zero for stock markets to react. I think we're seeing some reaction in stocks already yesterday. A big sell off there but today we're seeing stocks in defensive mode. And obviously as though those yields are rising and if we get to positive territory then all of a sudden they look good and all of a sudden there is somewhat of an alternative to stocks. So then the relative value of stocks becomes a little less attractive especially for the highly priced technology shares. And we've seen tech leading the sell off here this week. But of course we'll see where it goes as traders are selling pricing discovery mode touching on. In the last few days we've seen the yield curve here in the U.S. steep and back out once again. The 10 year treasury about 13 basis points above that of the two year. Is there any sign that that's sustainable or is reversion to inversion more likely. Well it depends on again you know on those high expectations and where inflation goes from here. But for those that are concerned that the yield curves signal a chance of recession we have looked at what does it does to the stock market than actually showed that that stocks have largely posted more gains than losses when yields goes inverted. But I have to say I'm looking at how it's been performing. You know it's not unusual for the curve to invert again after a few brief positive sessions to Stephen Engle. Leave it there. Thank you very much indeed. Tatiana Very of Bloomberg and Life Market Life. Thank you very much indeed. And for more of that excellent market analysis all you gotta do is go to a terminal and Ivy go on the Bloomberg. You'll find what you're looking at here on the screen. Some excellent analysis. This is but. This is Bloomberg Surveillance Early Edition. I'm Kailey Leinz with Matt Miller in New York and Guy Johnson in London. Now keeping you up to date with news from around the world here's the first word in Ukraine's port city of Mariupol. The mayor says that Russian attacks have killed more than 5000 civilians. He also says that more than 90 percent of the city's infrastructure has been destroyed. If Russia captures Mariupol it would open a land corridor to the Crimean peninsula which of course Moscow seized from Ukraine in 2014. The next economic jolt to Russia will probably come in the labor market according to a Bloomberg survey of analysts. Unemployment there this year is set to more than double exceeding 9 percent for the first time in more than a decade. Sanctions have put pressure on the Russian economy and having it on course for one of the deepest recessions in Russia's modern history. And a copy of the first ever tweet by Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey has been offered for almost 48 million dollars on none fungible token. Marketplace opened. See that's 16 times what the owner pay for it. A year ago the owner is the CEO of a Malaysian block chain company. He's offered to get 50 percent of the proceeds from the sale to charity. Coming up we'll get away from NAFTA and back to the markets and back to the U.S. economy and get reaction to the Federal Reserve. Minutes from Stephen Blitz chief U.S. economist at T.S. Lombard. Have we reached peak hawkishness. This is Bloomberg. We do see futures up now almost two tenths of one percent but not a huge move to the upside. And investors are buying bonds as well. That pushes the yield down to 2 spot 5 7 1 5 9 max crude up about 1 percent a little bit more right now. So recovering from the drops that we've seen the big drops that we've seen over the last couple of sessions. Ninety seven thirty nine is the level they're holding under a hundred and bitcoin holds under forty five thousand. Even as this big conference goes on with the amazing new bull unveiled yesterday in Miami bitcoin down one and a quarter percent to forty three thousand three hundred thirty seven. Kelly what are you seeing in terms of premarket movers. Well the one big story we are watching is HP. Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway taking a four point two billion dollar stake in the company equivalent to about one hundred and twenty one million shares. Kind of an unusual move for Berkshire that usually has stayed away from technology but is increasingly dipping its toe into it. And HP is reaping the reward of that. That stock up about 13 percent in early hours. Something else I noticed in the premarket trade that I thought was kind of interesting is you're seeing the lift really across the board for Eevee makers in particular. Of course this group of stocks has been way down a bit by supply chain challenges fears around sanctions put on Russia making that potentially worse. But they're getting a nice reprieve today. You have Libyan lucid and Tesla all up between one point four one point seven percent in early hours this morning. Guy Kelly here in Europe stocks are definitely big. You've got them up by around six tenths of one percent. I don't think it's that big a move though. We have seen a few down days. This doesn't feel that convincing but we are trading higher. Commodity stocks though are lower. It's the metal stocks it's the mining stocks. It's also the oil stocks things like Shell and BP. Shell confirming that it is going to take a circa 5 billion dollar hit as it exits Russia. That's certainly what it's flagging. Keep an eye on what's happening with European bond. Say our bid today for yields are coming lower but they have been shooting higher over the last few days in particular. Keep an eye on the 080 the French 10 year. This as we track towards this weekend's election. First round to keep an eye on that one. Marine Le Pen a manual macro really getting close in terms of their polling numbers. And the dollar just goes from strength to strength right now. We've now got euro dollar trading at 1 2 8 78 below 1 not 1 0 9. We've made progressively down over the last few days. That's going to be a problem for the ECB as we watch what is happening here in terms of the imported inflation story. They're going to keep an eye on that. Now it's looking to have a big impact in terms of trade but it is another factor in terms of that inflation narrative as energy shoots through the roof. Talking of what is happening there with the energy story let's focus on what is happening with Russia particularly what's happening with the ruble which is now completely round trips gone up to around 140 is the initial invasion impact was felt but it's completely come back down again. Is that a free floating currency. Maybe not but we're trading seventy nine right now. The optics are that Russia is weathering that and that's something you want to pay attention to as well. Keep an eye on the 10 year bond. Clearly the message coming out of Washington from the Treasury as they are pushing for a default by Russia Caylee. And that's certainly what we're watching. And the Russians are going to be continuing to push back on this narrative. Absolutely. And they are doing so right now. We're hearing from it. Did meet Drew Prescott who of course is the Kremlin's spokesman. He's speaking on a conference call. He says that Russia will respond to the latest round of US sanctions that Russia is continuing work in the G. 20 Mullings summit plans. And this is interesting because of course that G 20 happening a few months from now in Bali it's been a question mark whether or not Vladimir Putin will attend and what that means for participation from the likes of the US. The Kremlin also saying that U.S. arms supplies to keep are a negative for peace talks. This of course as Ukraine continues to calls call for more weapons from NATO. Dimitri Prescott also saying that Vladimir Putin will hold his regular Security Council meeting today Thursday. So we'll continue to monitor those headlines. Meanwhile on the economic front the Fed signaling its most aggressive effort in decades to curb inflation. Officials will begin selling off that nine trillion dollar asset portfolio starting to run off that balance sheet and may raise rates a half percentage point next month. Joining us now is Steven. Chief U.S. economist at T.S. Lombard. Stephen is this as hawkish as the Fed can get. Well no. I think in fact it really depends upon how you view the coming quarter or two that we're in. This is a really so tell the tale of the tape. There's a lot of reasons to expect this economy to slow down in the current quarter. It's going to be 1 1/2 percent growth in Q1 and then probably another one and a half percent Q2. So does doesn't growth scare come through. Right. So the way to think of it is that the Fed you know they say they want to get to neutral well as rapidly as possible or neutral can come to them by the Fed Covid by the Congress by the economy coming down. But if the economy does not slow enough. In the coming quarter. Then they're going to be chasing Amy chasing for another probably 18 months or so. And rates will go a lot higher than the market is currently anticipated. So it's really the economy is going to determine it. And they're just going to follow. Steve we had a survey our NY blog asks five hundred twenty five participants if they thought a recession was going to come this year. Next year. Twenty twenty three or twenty twenty four. About half of the respondents said in twenty twenty three is when we're going to get a recession. And in fact Roberto parolee from Piper Sandler the other day was showing what happens when ever the Fed raises rates to neutral or through you know his idea of what his estimate of what neutral rates were. We see a recession. Do you expect one. Well I always expect a recession. At some point. I say once that happened in twenty 23 or 24 four I'm not sure what you really split aim was really saying. I think the important thing for the markets I think to understand is that either the economy really slows down enough to take this pressure off the Fed and pressure off or prices near-term. And if that fails to happen. If I look back to say the late 70s and I don't really expect inflation risk anywhere close to that but it turns out to be very stubborn and the Fed has to get real aggressive on getting real rates higher. And to date they're not doing that. And you know you can still borrow you know commercial paper to finance inventory at less than the rate of inflation at less than nominal GDP growth. And as long as you can do that you're not going to force it in a an inventory change. And the same is true on that on the 10 year olds who have negative real yields. If you go back to 2018 really knows how to get it up at the 10 year to get up to about 100 basis points 100 basis points before you really started to see the slowdown in the equity market and it caused it to reverse. We're a long way from there. So an inflation of course getting inflation under control is the main goal of all this. Yesterday Bill Dudley said the Fed needs to inflict more losses on investors as if that's almost part of the program a feature not a bug as people have been saying today. Do you agree. Well yes because what he's not telling you is that we've since 2008 we lived in an assets cycle not a credit cycle. So the idea of just saying well you know Fed's going to raise rates is too expensive to borrow and all that. And that's true obviously in the housing market. But broadly speaking the sort of leveraged economy. So there's two avenues where the Fed can really hurt growth. One at the short end has to do with the dollar through its short term financing at the long end. It has to do with the equity market. If you don't crack the equity market you're not going to get a slowdown in growth. And you know if at these levels of yields that in fact is why the equity market is kind of hanging in here right now because it's looking what the Fed is doing is looking at its balance sheet changes. To be honest it's not particularly aggressive. Steve let's talk a bit about the inflation trajectory here mechanically inflation probably is going to fall in the latter part of this year. My question to you is what does it come down to. I don't think many people expect it to come back down to target i.e. 2 percent. Where do you think it settles. Well I've been saying actually long before this it's a two and a half three percent inflation rate is probably the right number for this cycle. And I think that if they can get this number under 3 percent they'll declare victory. Ukraine is fighting a defensive war. We need both the support with the weapons but also to step up sanctions and therefore also welcome the fact that NATO allies are now in the process of stepping up further sanctions on Russia. That was of course the NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg speaking earlier at the NATO meeting which is taking place in Brussels talking about weapons. At the moment the West is largely using sanctions as the primary weapon the primary tool to try and deter Vladimir Putin from further action in Ukraine. Are those sanctions working ultimately. Are we heading along a spectrum here where ultimately we are going to have to deal with military options. Let's talk to a sanctions expert about where we are on that continuum. Clara Paul political science lecturer at the University of Alexia. Joining us now Clara. The debate is starting about what comes next. Where are we in terms of the effectiveness of the sanctions that have been applied thus far. Sanctions take time to work. Are the sanctions that have been used thus far working. Well in order them to answer these questions we first need to establish what issuance did we expect sanctions to accomplish. So if the intention is to mitigate the conflict or do with an end to the military operations in Ukraine. The answer is that they are not working and they are not likely to work any time soon. That's in the same time. There might be other objectives then distinction Tom Keene shooting. And one of them seems to be a door provided and disincentive for the elites. The school boards the current leadership in Russia will continue providing that support. So if my intention is to see it these link these reports that the elites are given giving the Kurumi Mori membership then we might actually be witnessing some eh. Some successes in the sense that step by step gradually these elites might be withdrawing visual board the boost necessary for the aforementioned Shery Ahn power on the leadership and possibly continuation of the military operations in Ukraine. OK. Well of course the one sanctions we haven't seen yet are on Russian gas from Europe because Europe is heavily reliant on that from an economic standpoint. But Russia heavily reliant on that as a revenue source as well. Could it actually make a difference militarily in terms of the funding of this massive war or effort on the part of Russia. Really. If they can make a difference. The only difficulty here is that the effect will not be felt overnight. So even if all exports and able to be stopped overnight it would not have a truly immediate effect on a military operations. So the problem here is one of the mismatch between the door that is being employed and the sort of faction that is in a well that's that is being addressed. Sanctions have to slow at all. Military reaction is very fast. I mean you also have to ask yourself is it morally tenable even if it's going to take time. Right. How can Berlin justify sending billions of dollars to Moscow if Vladimir Putin turns around and allegedly committed war crimes in Ukraine. I mean they should have been asking themselves this since Crimea or possibly before. But now it's especially clear that what they're doing is going to. Put them on the wrong side of history. Once again. Well I think that the moral case has really been clearly established. So being able to be a lot of support from the entire political spectrum in order to stop it that's a immediate link. But the problem is that it in many links cannot be severe or a major repentance cannot be reversed from one day to the next. So this is a process that takes time. Meanwhile the big question is how the economy is crime a congenial to a governor in that he needs a if a. Well if it maybe she'll be ISE stop overnight or if suddenly and energy prices go out spectacularly from one day to the next. I mean actually in Spain we are having a pretty difficult situation at the moment because maybe prices have been going up over the past few months and this has nothing to do with them with a crisis. But I mean that has really been this fight going on. So popularity has come to this country and a big industry discontent is in guaranteed if a we experience any abrupt change in terms of premium prices. Sanctions do have an impact domestically and I think the first thing you learn are remember sanctions one no one being told that they are often more applied to serving a domestic purpose rather than a foreign policy purpose. Is there a is there an element of what is happening here in Europe that they know the political leaders that things are going to get worse in Ukraine. And if you roll out the sanctions kind of all at once you leave nothing left. And what is left potentially could be military options. So you roll them out more slowly to serve that domestic narrative that domestic desire to see something done. But if you if you do it all at once you don't have that. Certainly there is an element of extreme danger I think when it comes to the rolling out of sanctions and the idea is to go step by step it for a similar generations. One of them is that you want to give some space for a a tutor or for the target of sanctions. Dorm in well dorm. It may be games in order to change a policies. If you do not leave that space there be a fight against lack any incentive to actually change strategy. If everything is lost for them from a moment CDO then what was the incentive. Well the reason would they have tried to accommodate the demands of the sender and it destroyed that. Part of the reason why sanctions had imposed is because the domestic audience wants to see some reaction. But a domestic audience is not the only factor. You've gotten your single best chart. You're going to share with us and then tell us about your game. Yeah. When I started the show I tried to give Tyler the creator to do the music and that didn't work. Let's go to the chart right now. This is inflation folks. And it's not runaway but it's getting there. The reason I know is my car coming in today. The Bentley man is still in the garage. My Uber ride went up twelve dollars. Twelve dollars in one day. And that's got to be gasoline. That's got be the inflation we're all living. This is the five year five year. This is what Tony Costanza of PIMCO pays attention to. And all you need to know we're getting back near the 3 percent level. When we look out five years and then the guesstimate of inflation five years from there we're getting back up near 3 percent. Tom you and I were joking in the break how good the French job now rugby which is annoy me a lot but the focus firmly on politics now when it comes to France. Olivier Blanchard is a professor. He's a professor of economics. He's also French. You've got him on the show a little bit later on. Where are you guys going to talk about. He's the French giant. And what's so important guy. Guys back when you and I are on the river soon won't you. Mr. Mayor Crombie anointed. It's real simple. Olivier Blanchard and Adam Posen were talking about a need for a higher inflation. And the key question with Professor Blanchard is from these levels we're at now. Do we come back down to a Blanchard Posen level of inflation or resource to dream of getting back to 2 percent. All right. Tom Keene the O.G. the creator anchor of Bloomberg Surveillance thank you so much for joining us. Now other than watching Tom Keene and John and Lisa in a few minutes here's what else they're watching today I will be paying attention to. Yes more Fed speak. First you have Jim Bowler speaking at 9:00 a.m. the St. Lewis Fed president probably the most hawkish of them all. Then at 2:00 p.m. you have Atlanta Fed President Rafael Bostic and Chicago Fed President Charles Evans. What can they say Matt that the market doesn't already know. We know about the rapid unwind of the balance sheet and we know about a 50 basis point move in May. Yeah I mean I suppose they'll probably be giving us more detail. And it'll be especially interesting to hear that from Bullard the Hawk. I'm watching the Bitcoin Bowl unveiled yesterday in Miami. The conference continues. Bitcoin twenty twenty two. It's really one of the main events for crypto investors. And Kelly you and I have a show that focuses on crypto every Tuesday at 1:00. But of course we pay attention the rest of the week as well. Really interesting. And it's this conference to see the price fall down back below forty five thousand dollars. So we'll be paying special attention to what we hear today. Something physical at a Bitcoin conference may be virtual anyway. Joel Weber. 